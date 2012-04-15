Trending

Gasparotto wins Amstel stunner

Italian gets first Classics victory

Image 1 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) wins the Amstel Gold Race 2012

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) wins the Amstel Gold Race 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 92

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) hit the deck 300m from the line at Amstel Gold

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) hit the deck 300m from the line at Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 92

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 92

Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 92

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 92

The RadioShack team worked hard

The RadioShack team worked hard
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 92

Oscar Gatto

Oscar Gatto
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 92

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 92

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda)

Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 92

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 92

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 92

Cadel Evans (BMC) quits the race

Cadel Evans (BMC) quits the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 92

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 92

Oscar Freire (Katusha) attacked in the final 10km and almost held on

Oscar Freire (Katusha) attacked in the final 10km and almost held on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana), Jelle Vanendert (Team Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Team Liquigas) avoid the Cunego crash

Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana), Jelle Vanendert (Team Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Team Liquigas) avoid the Cunego crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) made an earlier attack

Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) made an earlier attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) takes the win

Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 92

The sprint to decide the winner of Amstel Gold Race

The sprint to decide the winner of Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 92

Oscar Freire (Katusha) attacked in the final 10km and almost held on

Oscar Freire (Katusha) attacked in the final 10km and almost held on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 92

Sagan, Gasparotto and Vanendert

Sagan, Gasparotto and Vanendert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 92

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 92

Sagan, Gasparotto and Vanendert

Sagan, Gasparotto and Vanendert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 92

Jose Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 92

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 92

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) attacks from the bunch

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) attacks from the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 92

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) races towards the final climb

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) races towards the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 92

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) looks back

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) looks back
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 92

Niki Terpstra ran out of steam on the Cauberg

Niki Terpstra ran out of steam on the Cauberg
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) chases down Freire

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) chases down Freire
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) attacked on the Cauberg

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) attacked on the Cauberg
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) attacked on the Cauberg

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) attacked on the Cauberg
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 92

Gilbert attacks just before Cunego crashes

Gilbert attacks just before Cunego crashes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 92

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team)

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) briefly attacked before the final climb

Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) briefly attacked before the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 92

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 92

Greg Van Avermaet leads Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Greg Van Avermaet leads Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 92

Gilbert comes home ahead of Sanchez

Gilbert comes home ahead of Sanchez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 92

Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) was 12th

Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) was 12th
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 92

Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank) was his team's best finisher in 16th

Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank) was his team's best finisher in 16th
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 92

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 92

Australian national champion Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge)

Australian national champion Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 92

Pre race favourites Rodriguez and Valverde cross the line together

Pre race favourites Rodriguez and Valverde cross the line together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 92

Peter Sagan and Thomas Voeckler attacked together

Peter Sagan and Thomas Voeckler attacked together
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 92

Fans from Luxembourg on the Amstel course

Fans from Luxembourg on the Amstel course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 92

Amstel Gold Race 2012

Amstel Gold Race 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 92

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 92

Three Garmin riders at the back of the bunch

Three Garmin riders at the back of the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 92

Maarten Tjallingii leads Robert Gesink (Team Rabobank)

Maarten Tjallingii leads Robert Gesink (Team Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 92

Sagan and Nibali set to lead Liquigas

Sagan and Nibali set to lead Liquigas
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 92

Argos-Shimano sign on in the morning

Argos-Shimano sign on in the morning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 92

Team RadioShack-Nissan

Team RadioShack-Nissan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 92

The start in Maastricht

The start in Maastricht
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 92

The Katusha team at the start

The Katusha team at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) goes back to the team car

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) goes back to the team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 92

Road furniture on the course of Amstel Gold Race

Road furniture on the course of Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 92

Oscar Freire (Katusha) put in another strong performance

Oscar Freire (Katusha) put in another strong performance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) put in a solid performance in Amstel but didn't have the form from 12 months ago

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) put in a solid performance in Amstel but didn't have the form from 12 months ago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 92

Paolo Bettini and Vicenzo Nibali at the start

Paolo Bettini and Vicenzo Nibali at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 92

Johnny Hoogerland (Team Vacansoleil - DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Team Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 92

Paolo Bettini and Vicenzo Nibali at the start

Paolo Bettini and Vicenzo Nibali at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana) wins ahead of Jelle Vanendert (Team Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Team Liquigas - Cannondale)

Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana) wins ahead of Jelle Vanendert (Team Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Team Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 92

Gilbert hangs at the back of the bunch

Gilbert hangs at the back of the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 92

Gilbert hangs at the back of the bunch

Gilbert hangs at the back of the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 92

The bunch tackle the Cauberg

The bunch tackle the Cauberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 92

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 92

Local favourites: Rabobank at the start

Local favourites: Rabobank at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 92

The Liquigas Cannondale team

The Liquigas Cannondale team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana) wins ahead of Jelle Vanendert (Team Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Team Liquigas - Cannondale)

Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana) wins ahead of Jelle Vanendert (Team Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Team Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 92

The Omega-Pharma QuickStep team

The Omega-Pharma QuickStep team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 92

The Amstel Gold Race is made up of 31 climbs

The Amstel Gold Race is made up of 31 climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 92

Vacansoleil on the podium at the start

Vacansoleil on the podium at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 92

Vacansoleil on the podium at the start

Vacansoleil on the podium at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) finished 3rd in 2010 but won Amstel in 2012

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) finished 3rd in 2010 but won Amstel in 2012
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 92

Cheers: Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) enjoys a well-deserved beer on the Amstel podium

Cheers: Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) enjoys a well-deserved beer on the Amstel podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 92

Italy and Astana enjoy their win with Enrico Gasparotto

Italy and Astana enjoy their win with Enrico Gasparotto
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 92

The 2012 Amstel Gold Race podium

The 2012 Amstel Gold Race podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 92

2012 Amstel Gold Race winner: Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)

2012 Amstel Gold Race winner: Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 92

The Dutch countryside at Amstel Gold Race

The Dutch countryside at Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 92

Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 92

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 92

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) wins Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) wins Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) wins Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) wins Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 92

The sprint to decide the winner of the 2012 Amstel Gold Race

The sprint to decide the winner of the 2012 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 92

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol Team)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 92

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) leaves the rest behind on the Caubert

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) leaves the rest behind on the Caubert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 92

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 92

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) mis-timed his sprint and faded to sixth

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) mis-timed his sprint and faded to sixth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 92

Oscar Freire (Katusha) put in a late-race attack that nearly succeeded

Oscar Freire (Katusha) put in a late-race attack that nearly succeeded
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team) won a thrilling Amstel Gold Race, timing his sprint to perfection atop the Cauberg, to win ahead of Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol Team) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Three time world champion Oscar Freire (Katusha Team) finished fourth after his bold attack in the closing 7 kilometres was caught in the final meters of the race. Two-time defending champion, Philippe Gilbert, (BMC Racing Team) had to settle for sixth behind Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).

BMC had controlled the race throughout much of the closing stages but Gilbert was left to do all the work on the final ascent of the Cauberg. His acceleration first brought back Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuckStep) and then Freire's dying legs to within touching distance. However the move proved as a spring board for the podium placers.

Sagan was the first rider to come around the Belgian champion but he too ran out of gas, with Gasparotto accelerating on his left and Vanendert on his right.

Maastricht treaty lasts until opening climbs

The riders had left the chilly start city of Maastricht with a blessing of rain drops and a cold northern wind on their noses. Typically many riders tried break clear on the first of the 31 climbs but nobody gained enough in the first hour of the race, which was covered at 45kph.
After nearly 60 kilometers of racing a large group finally was allowed to go. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Pello Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda), Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda), Steven Caethoven (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda), Cedric Pineau (FDJ-Big Mat), Simone Stortoni (Lampre-ISD), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Eliot Lietar (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) were the lucky men.

During the second hour they gathered a maximum lead of 13:30 on the peloton, with no teams wanting to chase. Eventually RadioShack-Nissan, BMC and Katusha took the responsibility and gradually the gap went down.

When approaching the second ascent of the Cauberg the pace in the peloton increased even more and after the Vrakelberg a first group of riders was caught behind the peloton, including outsider Cadel Evans (BMC). In front, the breakaway group lost ground. On top of the Cauberg the gap was down to less than five minutes and that was also where Evans abandoned the race.

With 55 km to go the breakaway group still had four minutes on the peloton. Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) went down on the Bemelerberg and even though he was assisted by a couple of teammates his race was almost over. When the pace increased inside the final 30 kilometres he was dropped. Meanwhile Danish rider Matti Breschel (Rabobank) also abandoned the race.

The Wolfsberg, at 41km from the finish line on the Cauberg, was the first of the last string of eight climbs. It proved to be the ground where the Astana moved forward. The gap quickly dropped below two minutes and the speed went up another notch when Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) attacked the peloton, without much success.

In front Bardet, Bilbao, Howes and Stortoni dropped their fellow breakaway companions although Kreder and Delfosse returned little later. The six remaining leaders entered the last 30km with an advantage of 1:10.

The break split further when Bardet and Howes accelerated again.

Boasson Hagen was the first contender to attack inside the final 15 kilometres but the Sky rider was unable to gain more than 100 meters, with the BMC trio of Mauro Santambrogio, Greg Van Avermaet and Gilbert holding court at the head of the race.

Avermaet, was the perfect teammate, sacrificing his chances for Gilbert, who was either confident of taking on Sagan in the sprint or lacked the legs to attack earlier.

On the penultimate climb of the Keutenberg, Boasson Hagen was swiftly brought back, with Bardet shelling his breakaway companion for the second and final time.

Sky, Astana and Katusha were able to send probing attacks off the front, and Thomas Voeckler and Sagan went briefly alone, but it was Freire who struck a decisive blow with 7km to go, just after Bardet was finally swallowed up.

Freire has never made the podium in Amstel and with Rabobank having such a poor race with Breschel out and Gesink already dropped, Freire's former Dutch team must have been reeling when the Spaniard had a gap of 13 seconds.

But it wouldn't be a Spring Classic without Omega Pharma-Quickstep having their say, and Niki Terpstra accelerated away in pursuit of the Spaniard as the race descended from the Keutenberg.

At the foot of the Cauberg Terpstra had failed to make contact, with a tiring Van Avermaet leading a 20-strong group with Gilbert latched to his wheel.

Gilbert's attack displayed elements of panic and reluctant acceptance at the same time, the rider well aware that everyone was watching him, while also knowing that Freire was on the cusp of a shock win.

Terpstra was quickly reeled in and Gilbert's second acceleration caused the chase group to splinter. Damiano Cunego (Lampre) crashed along with Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Sky), and with a fading Freire unable to hold on the race came down to the strongest, but also the freshest in the sprint for the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana6:32:35
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
4Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:04
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:09
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
16Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:12
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
18Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:19
21Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
23Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
24Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:36
27Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
30Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:47
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:51
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
33Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
35Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
39Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
40Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:30
42Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:03
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
45Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
46Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
47Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
49Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
50Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
61Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
63Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:21
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
66Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
68Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
69Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
71Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
75Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
76David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
77Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
78Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
79Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
81Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:01
82Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:19
83Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:43
84Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:32
85Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
86Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:04:46
87Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
88Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
89Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
90Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
91Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:39
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
93Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
94Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
95Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
96Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
98Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
99Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
102Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:00
103Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
107Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
108Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
110Simone Ponzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:07:33
111Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
112Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
113Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
116Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
117Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
118Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:26
119Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:31
125Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
127Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
132Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
134Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
135Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
136Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
137Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
138Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
139Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
140Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
141Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
142Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
143Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
144Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
145Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFCadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRicardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFChristian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
DNFYuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFStefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFWouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFFrancesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFRoberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
DNFFranck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

