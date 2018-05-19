Amgen Women's Race: Hall takes overall victory
Arlenis Sierra wins final stage
Cuban Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the stage 3 of the Amgen Women's Race, out-sprinting Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) after a fast-paced circuit race.
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line in 20th place to win the overall ahead of Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM); Hall also won the Queen of the Mountains classification.
White's two second places on stages 1 and 3 brought her the green points jersey, seventh-placed Sara Poidevin was the best young rider.
The UCI Women's WorldTour continues to be led by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) who is currently racing the Emakumeen Bira.
Listen to Hall talk about her overall victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.
How it Unfolded
The final stage was held in the state capital of California, Sacramento. The 3.5-kilometre circuit with six turns was raced 20 times for a total of 70km. An intermediate sprint with five laps to go offered sprint points and bonus seconds. Although the 29-second lead of yellow jersey Katie Hall was virtually insurmountable, the green points jersey was still up for grabs.
The first lap of the circuit was neutralised. There were attacks from the peloton right away, and after two laps, Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) was the first to get a gap. She was joined by three other riders, but they were quickly caught again by the peloton. The race was controlled by UnitedHealthcare who put their riders at the front of the peloton, kept Hall out of danger, and did not let anyone get away.
Eight laps into the race, a group of seven riders briefly got a small advantage on the peloton, but they were soon reeled in. Halfway through the race with ten laps to go, the attacks quieted down a bit. Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) made another short-lasting move, countered by 44-year-old Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint) who was also quickly brought back.
Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked just before the intermediate sprint and was joined by Brenda Andrea Santoyo (Swapit Agolico). The two went through the intermediate sprint 12 seconds ahead of the peloton.
Santoyo continued on after the sprint, but was caught a kilometre later. Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was the next to attack with four laps to go, and when she was caught, cyclo-cross star Katie Compton (US National Team) and Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb) countered. This duo held an eight-second advantage coming into the third-last lap, but were then brought back by the UnitedHealthcare-led peloton. A final move came from Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who was caught on the penultimate lap.
The sprint trains were set up on the final lap, with Team Sunweb leading the pack for their sprinter, Californian native Coryn Rivera, at the two-kilometre sign. On the final kilometre, Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) led out Alexis Ryan who sped towards the finish along the left-side barriers. Emma White (Rally Cycling) sat behind a teammate for a long time and went out into the wind late.
Arlenis Sierra was brought to the wheel of Alexis Ryan by her teammate Sofia Bertizzolo, could accelerate in Ryan's slipstream and went past her on the last 50 metres to claim the stage victory ahead of White and Ryan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|1:37:32
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|6
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|7
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|9
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|11
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|12
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|13
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|14
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|15
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|17
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|19
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|20
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|21
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|22
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|24
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|25
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|26
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|27
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|29
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|30
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|31
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|32
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|33
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|34
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|35
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
|37
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|38
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|39
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|40
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|41
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|43
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|44
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|45
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|46
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|47
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|48
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|49
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|50
|Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
|51
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|52
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|53
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|54
|Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|55
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|56
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|57
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|58
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|59
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|60
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:13
|61
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|62
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:00:19
|63
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|64
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|65
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:23
|66
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|67
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:00:29
|68
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|69
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|70
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|71
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|72
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:00:39
|73
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|74
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|75
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|76
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:01:27
|77
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:09:00
|DNF
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNS
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|2
|3
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|6
|6
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|5
|7
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|8
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3
|9
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|4:52:36
|2
|Rally Cycling
|3
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Swapit Agolico
|6
|Astana Women S Team
|7
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|8
|Trek - Drops
|9
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|10
|Bepink
|11
|Usa Cycling National Team
|12
|Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air
|13
|Team Illuminate
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|7:51:11
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:00:29
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:07
|4
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:01:12
|5
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:16
|6
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:43
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:02:24
|9
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:28
|10
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:02:31
|11
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:39
|12
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:47
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:20
|14
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:21
|15
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|16
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|17
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|18
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:03:26
|19
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:03:29
|21
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:42
|22
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:37
|23
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|0:05:17
|24
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:05:36
|25
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:02
|26
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:06:21
|27
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:07:03
|28
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:07:20
|29
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:07:34
|30
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:58
|31
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:26
|32
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:31
|33
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:37
|34
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|35
|Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
|0:09:28
|36
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:09:30
|37
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:09:34
|38
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:09:45
|39
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:53
|40
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|41
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:10:21
|42
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:10:33
|43
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:10:54
|44
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:13:37
|45
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:13:38
|46
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:13:40
|47
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|48
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|49
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|50
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:13:53
|51
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:13:59
|52
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:14:08
|53
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:14:19
|54
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:14:37
|55
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:15:04
|56
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:15:48
|57
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:16:15
|58
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:16:16
|59
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:16:25
|60
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:31
|61
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:16:38
|62
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:16:42
|63
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:16:43
|64
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:16:53
|65
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:16:54
|66
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:17:04
|67
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|68
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:17:43
|69
|Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:18:21
|70
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:19:19
|71
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:47
|72
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:22:33
|73
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:22:40
|74
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|0:25:59
|75
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:27:46
|76
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:27:58
|77
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:28:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|3
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|15
|5
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|15
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|15
|8
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|12
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|10
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|9
|11
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|7
|12
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|6
|13
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|14
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|6
|15
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|5
|16
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|17
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|4
|18
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|19
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|3
|20
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|21
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|3
|22
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3
|23
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|24
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|25
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|2
|26
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|2
|27
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|1
|28
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|11
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|9
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|4
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|5
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|5
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|7
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|3
|8
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|3
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|10
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|7:52:54
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:45
|3
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:01:38
|4
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:53
|5
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:43
|6
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:07:47
|7
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:10
|8
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|9
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:38
|10
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:09:11
|11
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:11:57
|12
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:12:36
|13
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:13:21
|14
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:14:05
|15
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:14:59
|16
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:10
|17
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|0:15:21
|18
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:16:00
|19
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:17:36
|20
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:26:03
|21
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:26:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23:39:33
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:51
|3
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:02
|4
|Astana Women S Team
|0:03:35
|5
|Trek - Drops
|0:04:36
|6
|Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air
|0:10:39
|7
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|0:12:25
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:50
|9
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:15:39
|10
|Swapit Agolico
|0:15:58
|11
|Team Illuminate
|0:16:19
|12
|Bepink
|0:28:11
|13
|Usa Cycling National Team
|0:30:21
|14
|Wiggle High5
|0:35:58
