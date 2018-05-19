Trending

Amgen Women's Race: Hall takes overall victory

Arlenis Sierra wins final stage

Image 1 of 32

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall celebrates winning the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall celebrates winning the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 32

The women's overall podium in Sacramento on the conclusion of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race: winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) with Trek-Drops' Tayler Wiles and Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma

The women's overall podium in Sacramento on the conclusion of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race: winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) with Trek-Drops' Tayler Wiles and Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 32

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 32

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) in yellow during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) in yellow during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 32

Hagen Berman-Supermint's Lily Williams rides in the blue 'most courageous rider' jersey during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Hagen Berman-Supermint's Lily Williams rides in the blue 'most courageous rider' jersey during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 32

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall warms up prior to the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall warms up prior to the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 32

Arlenis Sierra and her Astana teammates take it easy before the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Arlenis Sierra and her Astana teammates take it easy before the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 32

Canyon-SRAM are ready to go ahead of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Canyon-SRAM are ready to go ahead of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 32

The USA Cycling National Team take their places on the start line on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

The USA Cycling National Team take their places on the start line on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 32

On the start line ahead of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento

On the start line ahead of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 32

The peloton is under starter's orders on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

The peloton is under starter's orders on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 32

The riders pass through downtown Sacramento during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

The riders pass through downtown Sacramento during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 32

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall in yellow on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall in yellow on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 32

Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera

Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 32

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 32

Katie Hall's UnitedHealthcare teammates control the race during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Katie Hall's UnitedHealthcare teammates control the race during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 32

Stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 32

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) sprints to victory on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) sprints to victory on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 32

All the jersey winners from both the women's and men's races in California

All the jersey winners from both the women's and men's races in California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 32

All the jersey winners from both the women's and men's races in California

All the jersey winners from both the women's and men's races in California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 32

The stage 3 podium at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento: winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana) with Canyon-SRAM's Alexis Ryan and Emma White (Rally Cycling)

The stage 3 podium at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento: winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana) with Canyon-SRAM's Alexis Ryan and Emma White (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 32

A celebratory drink for second-placed Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) from third-placed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

A celebratory drink for second-placed Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) from third-placed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 32

UnitedHealthcare celebrate being the best team at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

UnitedHealthcare celebrate being the best team at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 32

Katie Hall and he UnitedHealthcare teammates were the best team at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Katie Hall and he UnitedHealthcare teammates were the best team at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 32

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her overall victory at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her overall victory at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 32

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall signs on as race leader at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall signs on as race leader at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 32

2018 Amgen Women's Race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

2018 Amgen Women's Race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 32

Stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race

Stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 32

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) wins final stage 3 at Amgen Women's Race

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) wins final stage 3 at Amgen Women's Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 32

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 32

Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento

Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 32

Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento

Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuban Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the stage 3 of the Amgen Women's Race, out-sprinting Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) after a fast-paced circuit race.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line in 20th place to win the overall ahead of Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM); Hall also won the Queen of the Mountains classification.

White's two second places on stages 1 and 3 brought her the green points jersey, seventh-placed Sara Poidevin was the best young rider.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues to be led by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) who is currently racing the Emakumeen Bira.

Listen to Hall talk about her overall victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.

How it Unfolded

The final stage was held in the state capital of California, Sacramento. The 3.5-kilometre circuit with six turns was raced 20 times for a total of 70km. An intermediate sprint with five laps to go offered sprint points and bonus seconds. Although the 29-second lead of yellow jersey Katie Hall was virtually insurmountable, the green points jersey was still up for grabs.

The first lap of the circuit was neutralised. There were attacks from the peloton right away, and after two laps, Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) was the first to get a gap. She was joined by three other riders, but they were quickly caught again by the peloton. The race was controlled by UnitedHealthcare who put their riders at the front of the peloton, kept Hall out of danger, and did not let anyone get away.

Eight laps into the race, a group of seven riders briefly got a small advantage on the peloton, but they were soon reeled in. Halfway through the race with ten laps to go, the attacks quieted down a bit. Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) made another short-lasting move, countered by 44-year-old Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint) who was also quickly brought back.

Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked just before the intermediate sprint and was joined by Brenda Andrea Santoyo (Swapit Agolico). The two went through the intermediate sprint 12 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Santoyo continued on after the sprint, but was caught a kilometre later. Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was the next to attack with four laps to go, and when she was caught, cyclo-cross star Katie Compton (US National Team) and Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb) countered. This duo held an eight-second advantage coming into the third-last lap, but were then brought back by the UnitedHealthcare-led peloton. A final move came from Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who was caught on the penultimate lap.

The sprint trains were set up on the final lap, with Team Sunweb leading the pack for their sprinter, Californian native Coryn Rivera, at the two-kilometre sign. On the final kilometre, Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) led out Alexis Ryan who sped towards the finish along the left-side barriers. Emma White (Rally Cycling) sat behind a teammate for a long time and went out into the wind late.

Arlenis Sierra was brought to the wheel of Alexis Ryan by her teammate Sofia Bertizzolo, could accelerate in Ryan's slipstream and went past her on the last 50 metres to claim the stage victory ahead of White and Ryan.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team1:37:32
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
6Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
7Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
8Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
9Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
10Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
11Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
12Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
13Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
14Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
15Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
17Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
19Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
20Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
21Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
22Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
23Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
24Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
25Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
26Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
27Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
29Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
30Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
31Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
32Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
33Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
34Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
35Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
36Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
37Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
38Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
39Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
40Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
41Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
42Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
43Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
44Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
45Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
46Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
47Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
48Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
49Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
50Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
51Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
52Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
53Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
54Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
55Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
56Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
57Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
58Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
59Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
60Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:13
61Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
62Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:19
63Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
64Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
65Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:23
66Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
67Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:00:29
68Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
69Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
70Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
71Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
72Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:00:39
73Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
74Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
75Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
76Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:01:27
77Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:09:00
DNFLeah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNSMayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team

Sacramento (15th Crossing) - 52.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3pts
2Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
3Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

POINTS
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team15pts
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing12
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling9
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women7
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High56
6Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team5
7Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air4
8Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High53
9Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling2
10Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High54:52:36
2Rally Cycling
3Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
4Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Swapit Agolico
6Astana Women S Team
7Canyon // Sram Racing
8Trek - Drops
9Hagens Berman / Supermint
10Bepink
11Usa Cycling National Team
12Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air
13Team Illuminate
14Team Sunweb0:00:13

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women7:51:11
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:00:29
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:07
4Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:01:12
5Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:16
6Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:01:20
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:43
8Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:02:24
9Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:02:28
10Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:02:31
11Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team0:02:39
12Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:47
13Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:20
14Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:21
15Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
16Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
17Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
18Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women0:03:26
19Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:03:29
21Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:03:42
22Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:37
23Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women0:05:17
24Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:05:36
25Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:02
26Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:06:21
27Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:07:03
28Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:20
29Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:34
30Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:58
31Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:26
32Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:31
33Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:37
34Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
35Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate0:09:28
36Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:09:30
37Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate0:09:34
38Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High50:09:45
39Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:53
40Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
41Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:10:21
42Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:10:33
43Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:10:54
44Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:37
45Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:13:38
46Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:13:40
47Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
48Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
49Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
50Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:13:53
51Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:13:59
52Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:14:08
53Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:14:19
54Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:14:37
55Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:15:04
56Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High50:15:48
57Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:16:15
58Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:16:16
59Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:16:25
60Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:31
61Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:16:38
62Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:16:42
63Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:16:43
64Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:16:53
65Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:16:54
66Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:17:04
67Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
68Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:17:43
69Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:18:21
70Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:19:19
71Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:47
72Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:22:33
73Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:22:40
74Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico0:25:59
75Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:27:46
76Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:27:58
77Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:28:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling22pts
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing19
3Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank16
4Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women15
5Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team15
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women15
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High515
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops12
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
10Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air9
11Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink7
12Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint6
13Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
14Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team6
15Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team5
16Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling4
17Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink4
18Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
19Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink3
20Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women3
21Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women3
22Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High53
23Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women2
24Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling2
25Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint2
26Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico2
27Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico1
28Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women11pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops9
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling6
4Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
5Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team5
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
7Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink3
8Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops3
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing1
10Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling7:52:54
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:45
3Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate0:01:38
4Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:53
5Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:43
6Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:07:47
7Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:10
8Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
9Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:38
10Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:09:11
11Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:11:57
12Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:12:36
13Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:13:21
14Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High50:14:05
15Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:14:59
16Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:10
17Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team0:15:21
18Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:16:00
19Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:17:36
20Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:26:03
21Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:26:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team23:39:33
2Rally Cycling0:01:51
3Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:02
4Astana Women S Team0:03:35
5Trek - Drops0:04:36
6Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air0:10:39
7Canyon // Sram Racing0:12:25
8Team Sunweb0:13:50
9Hagens Berman / Supermint0:15:39
10Swapit Agolico0:15:58
11Team Illuminate0:16:19
12Bepink0:28:11
13Usa Cycling National Team0:30:21
14Wiggle High50:35:58

 

