Image 1 of 32 UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall celebrates winning the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 32 The women's overall podium in Sacramento on the conclusion of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race: winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) with Trek-Drops' Tayler Wiles and Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 32 Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 32 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) in yellow during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 32 Hagen Berman-Supermint's Lily Williams rides in the blue 'most courageous rider' jersey during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 32 UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall warms up prior to the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 32 Arlenis Sierra and her Astana teammates take it easy before the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 32 Canyon-SRAM are ready to go ahead of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 32 The USA Cycling National Team take their places on the start line on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 32 On the start line ahead of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 32 The peloton is under starter's orders on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 32 The riders pass through downtown Sacramento during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 32 UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall in yellow on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 32 Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 32 UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 32 Katie Hall's UnitedHealthcare teammates control the race during stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 32 Stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 32 Arlenis Sierra (Astana) sprints to victory on stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 32 All the jersey winners from both the women's and men's races in California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 32 All the jersey winners from both the women's and men's races in California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 32 The stage 3 podium at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Sacramento: winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana) with Canyon-SRAM's Alexis Ryan and Emma White (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 32 A celebratory drink for second-placed Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) from third-placed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 32 UnitedHealthcare celebrate being the best team at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 32 Katie Hall and he UnitedHealthcare teammates were the best team at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 32 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her overall victory at the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 32 UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall signs on as race leader at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 32 2018 Amgen Women's Race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 32 Stage 3 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 32 Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) wins final stage 3 at Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 32 Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 32 Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 32 Amgen Women's Race finale stage 3 in Sacramento (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuban Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the stage 3 of the Amgen Women's Race, out-sprinting Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) after a fast-paced circuit race.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) crossed the line in 20th place to win the overall ahead of Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM); Hall also won the Queen of the Mountains classification.

White's two second places on stages 1 and 3 brought her the green points jersey, seventh-placed Sara Poidevin was the best young rider.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues to be led by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) who is currently racing the Emakumeen Bira.

Listen to Hall talk about her overall victory in the latest Voxwomen video below.

How it Unfolded

The final stage was held in the state capital of California, Sacramento. The 3.5-kilometre circuit with six turns was raced 20 times for a total of 70km. An intermediate sprint with five laps to go offered sprint points and bonus seconds. Although the 29-second lead of yellow jersey Katie Hall was virtually insurmountable, the green points jersey was still up for grabs.

The first lap of the circuit was neutralised. There were attacks from the peloton right away, and after two laps, Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) was the first to get a gap. She was joined by three other riders, but they were quickly caught again by the peloton. The race was controlled by UnitedHealthcare who put their riders at the front of the peloton, kept Hall out of danger, and did not let anyone get away.

Eight laps into the race, a group of seven riders briefly got a small advantage on the peloton, but they were soon reeled in. Halfway through the race with ten laps to go, the attacks quieted down a bit. Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) made another short-lasting move, countered by 44-year-old Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint) who was also quickly brought back.

Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked just before the intermediate sprint and was joined by Brenda Andrea Santoyo (Swapit Agolico). The two went through the intermediate sprint 12 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Santoyo continued on after the sprint, but was caught a kilometre later. Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was the next to attack with four laps to go, and when she was caught, cyclo-cross star Katie Compton (US National Team) and Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb) countered. This duo held an eight-second advantage coming into the third-last lap, but were then brought back by the UnitedHealthcare-led peloton. A final move came from Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who was caught on the penultimate lap.

The sprint trains were set up on the final lap, with Team Sunweb leading the pack for their sprinter, Californian native Coryn Rivera, at the two-kilometre sign. On the final kilometre, Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) led out Alexis Ryan who sped towards the finish along the left-side barriers. Emma White (Rally Cycling) sat behind a teammate for a long time and went out into the wind late.

Arlenis Sierra was brought to the wheel of Alexis Ryan by her teammate Sofia Bertizzolo, could accelerate in Ryan's slipstream and went past her on the last 50 metres to claim the stage victory ahead of White and Ryan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 1:37:32 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 6 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 7 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 8 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 9 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 11 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 12 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 13 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 15 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 17 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 19 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 20 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 21 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 22 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 23 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 24 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 25 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 26 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 27 Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 29 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 30 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling 31 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 32 Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 33 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 34 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 35 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 36 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate 37 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 38 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 39 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 40 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 41 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 42 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 43 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 44 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 45 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 46 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 47 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 48 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 49 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 50 Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate 51 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 52 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 53 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 54 Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team 55 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 56 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team 57 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 58 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 59 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 60 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:13 61 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 62 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:19 63 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team 64 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 65 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:23 66 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 67 Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:00:29 68 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 69 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 70 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 71 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 72 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:00:39 73 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 74 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 75 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 76 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:01:27 77 Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 0:09:00 DNF Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing DNS Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team

Sacramento (15th Crossing) - 52.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 pts 2 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 3 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

POINTS # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 15 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 9 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 7 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 6 6 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 5 7 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 4 8 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 3 9 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 2 10 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle High5 4:52:36 2 Rally Cycling 3 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Swapit Agolico 6 Astana Women S Team 7 Canyon // Sram Racing 8 Trek - Drops 9 Hagens Berman / Supermint 10 Bepink 11 Usa Cycling National Team 12 Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air 13 Team Illuminate 14 Team Sunweb 0:00:13

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 7:51:11 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 0:00:29 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:07 4 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:01:12 5 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:16 6 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:01:20 7 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:43 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:02:24 9 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:28 10 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:02:31 11 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:02:39 12 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:47 13 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:20 14 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:21 15 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 16 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 17 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 18 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:03:26 19 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 20 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:03:29 21 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:42 22 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:37 23 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 0:05:17 24 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:05:36 25 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:06:02 26 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:06:21 27 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:07:03 28 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:20 29 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:34 30 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:58 31 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:26 32 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:31 33 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:37 34 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 35 Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate 0:09:28 36 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:09:30 37 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate 0:09:34 38 Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:09:45 39 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:09:53 40 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 41 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:10:21 42 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:10:33 43 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:10:54 44 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:13:37 45 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:13:38 46 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:13:40 47 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 48 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 49 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 50 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:13:53 51 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:13:59 52 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:14:08 53 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:14:19 54 Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:14:37 55 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:15:04 56 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:15:48 57 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:16:15 58 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:16:16 59 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 0:16:25 60 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:16:31 61 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:16:38 62 Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:16:42 63 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:16:43 64 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:16:53 65 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:16:54 66 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:17:04 67 Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 68 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:17:43 69 Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:18:21 70 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 0:19:19 71 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:47 72 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:22:33 73 Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 0:22:40 74 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 0:25:59 75 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:27:46 76 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:27:58 77 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:28:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 22 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 3 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 15 5 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 15 6 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 15 7 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 15 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 12 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 10 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 9 11 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 7 12 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 6 13 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 14 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 6 15 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 5 16 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 4 17 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 4 18 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 19 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 3 20 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 21 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 3 22 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 3 23 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 2 24 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 2 25 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 2 26 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2 27 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1 28 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 11 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 9 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 6 4 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 5 5 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 5 6 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 7 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 3 8 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 3 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1 10 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 7:52:54 2 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:45 3 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:01:38 4 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:53 5 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:43 6 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:07:47 7 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:10 8 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 9 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:38 10 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:09:11 11 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:11:57 12 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:12:36 13 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:13:21 14 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:14:05 15 Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:14:59 16 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:10 17 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 0:15:21 18 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:16:00 19 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 0:17:36 20 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:26:03 21 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:26:15