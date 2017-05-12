Image 1 of 33 New race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 Best young rider Ruth Winder (UHC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 33 Megan Guarnier (Boles Dolmans) hits stop on her Garmin after finishing the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 33 Megan Guarnier (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 33 Points leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 33 QOM leader Katie Hall (UHC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 33 The combativity prize went to Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb Women) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 33 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 33 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 33 Interview time for Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 33 Big wide roads for the peloton today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 Katie Hall leading Anna van der Breggen late in the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Alena Amialiusik is one of the riders racing on disc brakes in California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Another scenic day of racing around Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Rear wheel change for Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 Leah Kirchmann gets a push from the mechanic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 It was a chilly day of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 Race leader Megan Guarnier in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 Boels Dolmans leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 The race starts to split with Sunweb driving the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 Team Sunweb forces the pace to cause a split in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) with Anna van der Breggen on her wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) pumps her firts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 Katie Hall celebrates post stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 Katie Hall couldn't stop smiling after her win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 The top three on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 A fan with an alternative US flag (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 Race leader Megan Guarnier covers up her yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Despite the clear skies, it wasn't a particularly warm day of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 Anna van der Breggen wore the green jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) caught and passed Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on the final climb to win the stage and take the overall lead at the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM. Hall attacked the lead group on the final climb dropping everybody except van der Breggen.

"Boels Dolmans did a great job setting the pace on the climb [Kingsbury Grade], and then we were trading attacks where it got down to Coryn [Rivera], Anna and I," Hall said. "Eventually it was Anna and I, and we went over the top together. I got attacked at the bottom of the descent and was able to pull it back in the final kilometre."

It was a disappointing finish for Boels Dolmans who had firm control of the peloton for most of the race. Boels Dolmans lost both the stage, and the overall lead with van der Breggen 3 seconds behind Hall, and Megan Guarnier 29 seconds down in third place.

"Of course you know if somebody attacks you have to follow," Van der Breggen said. "So Megan tried also, and it's different on a long climb like this. Of course, Megan is coming in shape again, and something like this is really tough. You have to see how she's going, she tried her best, and she did really good coming in the group behind us."

Riders woke up to wet roads and cold temperatures Friday, requiring them to bundle up as they headed off for their second day of racing. The 108 km circuit contained two major climbs the first a 6.6 km over Luther Pass, and the second a gruelling 12.6 km climb up Kingsbury Grade which riders expected to split the field.

Boels-Dolmans kept tight control over early moves as the race headed into the first mountain pass. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) attacked as the field headed up Luther Pass and drove her lead to almost a minute. Labous, a five-time French national champion, was caught on the descent as the peloton all came together. Labous' efforts earned the young French woman the Most Courageous Rider jersey, and Team Sunweb's first appearance on the podium at this year's race.

As the pack drove towards the Kingsbury Grade climb, Sunweb began to make their presence felt at the front of the pack. Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) set tempo at the base of the long climb, whittling the pack down to 25 riders. Katie Hall attacked with 5 km to go, and only Coryn Rivera [Team Sunweb] and van der Breggen were able to respond.

"It [Kingsbury Grade] was a great climb for Katie," said UHC director Rachel Heal. "It is kind of soul-sapping for anyone that is not a pure climber. We knew we wanted to keep Katie safe to the base of it, let the climb do the damage, and let Katie do the rest."

Hall's constant surges dropped Rivera leaving only van der Breggen to contend the final run to the finish. Hall was unsure she could beat van der Breggen and thought she had lost her chance once van der Breggen gapped Hall with several kilometres to go. Hall regrouped and decided to leave it all on the road as her teammates encouraged her over the radio.

"Ruth [Winder] and Tayler [Wiles] have the most beautiful ability to suffer in the whole entire world and turn themselves inside out," Hall said. "I find that really inspiring, and I was trying to take a page out of their book today and just suffer out of my mind. I could hear Ruth just saying "Go, Go, Go!'"

Hall caught and passed van der Breggen with less than 1 km to the finish, putting 21 seconds into the Olympic champion as she soloed in for the win. Van der Breggen finished second, with Kristabel Doebel-Hickok in third.

Only three seconds separate Hall and van der Breggen, with Winder and Guarnier close behind. The small gaps and flat stages will create intense race dynamics as the Tour heads out of the mountains and into California's Central Valley.

"I would say that keeping the lead from Boels will be almost impossible, but I thought taking it from them would be impossible, so never say never," Rachel Heal said. "Lauren [Hall] and Lauretta [Hanson] are great sprinters, and Ruth has surprised everybody with her sprint this year. Rushlee [Buchanan] and Tayler are big powerhouses, and Katie has determination in buckets, so we are going to go out there and give it a really good go."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:09:56 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:21 3 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:37 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:49 6 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:58 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:05 11 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:08 12 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:13 13 Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate 0:01:16 14 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:19 15 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:56 16 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:02:04 17 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 18 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 19 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:10 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:20 21 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:26 22 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:02:33 23 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:43 24 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:37 25 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:39 26 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:03:43 27 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:44 28 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 29 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 30 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:50 31 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:58 32 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 33 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:11 34 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:26 35 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:45 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:06:38 37 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:12 38 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:07:13 39 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team 0:07:32 40 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:37 41 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 43 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 44 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 45 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 46 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 47 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 48 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 49 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 51 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 52 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 53 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 54 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 55 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 56 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 57 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:08:53 58 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:20 59 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:31 60 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 61 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 62 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team 0:11:01 64 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:11:18 65 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 66 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 67 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:11:48 68 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 69 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:12:11 70 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 71 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women 72 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:12:16 73 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:12:31 74 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:12:43 75 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 76 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:12:57 77 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals 0:14:25 78 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:14:42 79 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate 80 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:16:44 81 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:16:52 82 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:17:59 83 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 84 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:21:25 DNF Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate DNF Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi DNF Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint

Sprint 1 - Sheridan, km 81.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 2 3 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 3 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 5 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Mountain 1 - Hwy 89 Summit, km 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 5 pts 2 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 3 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Mountain 2 - Daggett Summit, km 98 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 4 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3

Mountain 3 - South Lake Tahoe, km 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:10:33 2 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:12 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:42 5 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:49 6 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:56 7 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:00 8 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:02 9 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:07 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:13 11 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:34 12 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:49 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:06:01 14 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:00 15 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 16 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 17 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 18 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 19 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 20 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:54 21 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 22 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team 0:10:24 24 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:10:41 25 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 26 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 27 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:11:34 28 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:12:06 29 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:16:15 30 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:17:22 31 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare 9:31:23 2 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:29 3 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:45 4 Team Sunweb 0:05:18 5 Drops 0:05:50 6 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:47 7 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:10:06 8 Astana Women's Team 0:11:28 9 Sho - Air Twenty20 0:12:26 10 Rally Cycling 0:16:19 11 Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:17:49 12 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:21:40 13 Team Illuminate 0:22:17 14 Wiggle High5 0:23:01 15 Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:23:31 16 Colavita - Bianchi 0:24:44 17 USA National Team 0:29:26

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6:13:54 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:03 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:29 4 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:33 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:37 6 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:40 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:53 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:59 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:17 10 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:26 11 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:38 12 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:42 13 Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate 0:01:43 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:03 15 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:09 16 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:02:18 17 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:02:19 18 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:25 19 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:33 20 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:06 21 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:08 22 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:15 23 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:36 24 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:57 25 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:06 26 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:04:27 27 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:46 28 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:52 29 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:59 30 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:00 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:11 32 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:19 34 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:06:52 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:08:05 37 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team 0:08:25 38 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:26 40 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:09:09 41 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:10 42 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:25 43 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:30 44 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 45 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:09:34 46 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:39 47 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:55 48 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:01 49 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:04 50 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 51 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 52 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:06 53 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:24 54 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:26 55 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:27 56 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:10:32 57 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:33 58 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:10:41 59 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:58 60 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:11:55 61 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team 0:11:58 62 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:12:20 63 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:00 64 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:13:13 65 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:13:18 66 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:13:22 67 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:54 68 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:10 69 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:14:17 70 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 71 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:52 72 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women 73 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:15:13 74 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate 0:16:05 75 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals 0:16:36 76 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:21 77 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:17:43 78 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:18:29 79 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:19:03 80 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:19:54 81 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:20:03 82 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:52 83 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:23:40 84 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:24:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 3 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 4 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 16 5 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 15 6 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 7 9 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 13 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 14 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 2 15 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 1 16 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 5 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 5 6 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 7 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 9 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 1 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6:14:31 2 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:03 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:22 4 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:32 5 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:29 6 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:02:38 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:20 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:29 9 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:09 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:15 11 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:22 12 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:42 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:07:28 14 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:08:32 15 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:33 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:08:53 17 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 18 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:18 19 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:29 20 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:50 21 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:21 22 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team 0:11:21 23 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:11:43 24 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:12:36 25 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:12:45 26 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:17 27 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:33 28 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:14:36 29 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:18:26 30 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:19:17 31 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:19:26