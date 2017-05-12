Trending

Amgen Women's Race: Hall wins stage 2 and claims race lead

Van der Breggen second at South Lake Tahoe

Image 1 of 33

New race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

New race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

Best young rider Ruth Winder (UHC)

Best young rider Ruth Winder (UHC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 33

Megan Guarnier (Boles Dolmans) hits stop on her Garmin after finishing the stage

Megan Guarnier (Boles Dolmans) hits stop on her Garmin after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 33

Megan Guarnier (Boles Dolmans)

Megan Guarnier (Boles Dolmans)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 33

Points leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

Points leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 33

QOM leader Katie Hall (UHC)

QOM leader Katie Hall (UHC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 33

The combativity prize went to Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb Women)

The combativity prize went to Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb Women)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 33

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 33

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 33

Interview time for Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM)

Interview time for Alena Amialiusik (Canyon SRAM)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 33

Big wide roads for the peloton today

Big wide roads for the peloton today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

Katie Hall leading Anna van der Breggen late in the stage

Katie Hall leading Anna van der Breggen late in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Alena Amialiusik is one of the riders racing on disc brakes in California

Alena Amialiusik is one of the riders racing on disc brakes in California
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb)

Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Another scenic day of racing around Lake Tahoe

Another scenic day of racing around Lake Tahoe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Rear wheel change for Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)

Rear wheel change for Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Leah Kirchmann gets a push from the mechanic

Leah Kirchmann gets a push from the mechanic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

It was a chilly day of racing

It was a chilly day of racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 33

Race leader Megan Guarnier in the yellow jersey

Race leader Megan Guarnier in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

Boels Dolmans leads the peloton

Boels Dolmans leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

The race starts to split with Sunweb driving the pace

The race starts to split with Sunweb driving the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

Team Sunweb forces the pace to cause a split in the peloton

Team Sunweb forces the pace to cause a split in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) with Anna van der Breggen on her wheel

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) with Anna van der Breggen on her wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) pumps her firts

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) pumps her firts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

Katie Hall celebrates post stage

Katie Hall celebrates post stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

Katie Hall couldn't stop smiling after her win

Katie Hall couldn't stop smiling after her win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

The top three on stage 2

The top three on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

A fan with an alternative US flag

A fan with an alternative US flag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

Race leader Megan Guarnier covers up her yellow jersey

Race leader Megan Guarnier covers up her yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Despite the clear skies, it wasn't a particularly warm day of racing

Despite the clear skies, it wasn't a particularly warm day of racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

Anna van der Breggen wore the green jersey on stage 2

Anna van der Breggen wore the green jersey on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) caught and passed Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on the final climb to win the stage and take the overall lead at the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM. Hall attacked the lead group on the final climb dropping everybody except van der Breggen.

Related Articles

Amgen Women's Race: Stage 2 highlights - Video

"Boels Dolmans did a great job setting the pace on the climb [Kingsbury Grade], and then we were trading attacks where it got down to Coryn [Rivera], Anna and I," Hall said. "Eventually it was Anna and I, and we went over the top together. I got attacked at the bottom of the descent and was able to pull it back in the final kilometre."

It was a disappointing finish for Boels Dolmans who had firm control of the peloton for most of the race. Boels Dolmans lost both the stage, and the overall lead with van der Breggen 3 seconds behind Hall, and Megan Guarnier 29 seconds down in third place.

"Of course you know if somebody attacks you have to follow," Van der Breggen said. "So Megan tried also, and it's different on a long climb like this. Of course, Megan is coming in shape again, and something like this is really tough. You have to see how she's going, she tried her best, and she did really good coming in the group behind us."

Riders woke up to wet roads and cold temperatures Friday, requiring them to bundle up as they headed off for their second day of racing. The 108 km circuit contained two major climbs the first a 6.6 km over Luther Pass, and the second a gruelling 12.6 km climb up Kingsbury Grade which riders expected to split the field.

Boels-Dolmans kept tight control over early moves as the race headed into the first mountain pass. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) attacked as the field headed up Luther Pass and drove her lead to almost a minute. Labous, a five-time French national champion, was caught on the descent as the peloton all came together. Labous' efforts earned the young French woman the Most Courageous Rider jersey, and Team Sunweb's first appearance on the podium at this year's race.

As the pack drove towards the Kingsbury Grade climb, Sunweb began to make their presence felt at the front of the pack. Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) set tempo at the base of the long climb, whittling the pack down to 25 riders. Katie Hall attacked with 5 km to go, and only Coryn Rivera [Team Sunweb] and van der Breggen were able to respond.

"It [Kingsbury Grade] was a great climb for Katie," said UHC director Rachel Heal. "It is kind of soul-sapping for anyone that is not a pure climber. We knew we wanted to keep Katie safe to the base of it, let the climb do the damage, and let Katie do the rest."

Hall's constant surges dropped Rivera leaving only van der Breggen to contend the final run to the finish. Hall was unsure she could beat van der Breggen and thought she had lost her chance once van der Breggen gapped Hall with several kilometres to go. Hall regrouped and decided to leave it all on the road as her teammates encouraged her over the radio.

"Ruth [Winder] and Tayler [Wiles] have the most beautiful ability to suffer in the whole entire world and turn themselves inside out," Hall said. "I find that really inspiring, and I was trying to take a page out of their book today and just suffer out of my mind. I could hear Ruth just saying "Go, Go, Go!'"

Hall caught and passed van der Breggen with less than 1 km to the finish, putting 21 seconds into the Olympic champion as she soloed in for the win. Van der Breggen finished second, with Kristabel Doebel-Hickok in third.

Only three seconds separate Hall and van der Breggen, with Winder and Guarnier close behind. The small gaps and flat stages will create intense race dynamics as the Tour heads out of the mountains and into California's Central Valley.

"I would say that keeping the lead from Boels will be almost impossible, but I thought taking it from them would be impossible, so never say never," Rachel Heal said. "Lauren [Hall] and Lauretta [Hanson] are great sprinters, and Ruth has surprised everybody with her sprint this year. Rushlee [Buchanan] and Tayler are big powerhouses, and Katie has determination in buckets, so we are going to go out there and give it a really good go."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:09:56
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:21
3Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:37
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:49
6Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:05
11Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:01:08
12Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:13
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate0:01:16
14Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:19
15Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:56
16Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:04
17Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
18Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
19Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:10
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:02:20
21Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:26
22Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:02:33
23Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:43
24Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:37
25Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:39
26Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:03:43
27Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:44
28Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
29Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
30Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:03:50
31Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:58
32Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
33Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:11
34Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:26
35Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:45
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:06:38
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:12
38Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:07:13
39Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team0:07:32
40Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:08:37
41Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
43Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
44Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
45Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
46Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
48Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
49Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
50Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
51Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
52Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
53Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
54Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
56Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
57Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:08:53
58Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:09:20
59Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:31
60Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
61Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
62Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team0:11:01
64Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:11:18
65Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
66Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
67Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:11:48
68Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
69Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:12:11
70Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
71Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
72Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:12:16
73Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:31
74Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:12:43
75Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
76Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:12:57
77Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals0:14:25
78Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:14:42
79Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
80Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:16:44
81Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:16:52
82Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:17:59
83Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
84Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:21:25
DNFAlexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFGillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFLindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint

Sprint 1 - Sheridan, km 81.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling3pts
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women2
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
3Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling9
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team5
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
9Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Mountain 1 - Hwy 89 Summit, km 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women5pts
2Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
3Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Mountain 2 - Daggett Summit, km 98
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
3Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
4Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3

Mountain 3 - South Lake Tahoe, km 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:10:33
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:12
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
4Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:42
5Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:49
6Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:56
7Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:00
8Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:02
9Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:07
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:03:13
11Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:34
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:49
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:06:01
14Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:08:00
15Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
16Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
18Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
19Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
20Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:54
21Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
22Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team0:10:24
24Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:10:41
25Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
26Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
27Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:11:34
28Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:12:06
29Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:16:15
30Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:17:22
31Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare9:31:23
2Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:29
3Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:45
4Team Sunweb0:05:18
5Drops0:05:50
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:47
7Canyon SRAM Racing0:10:06
8Astana Women's Team0:11:28
9Sho - Air Twenty200:12:26
10Rally Cycling0:16:19
11Hagens Berman - Supermint0:17:49
12Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:21:40
13Team Illuminate0:22:17
14Wiggle High50:23:01
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:23:31
16Colavita - Bianchi0:24:44
17USA National Team0:29:26

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:13:54
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:29
4Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:33
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:37
6Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:40
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:53
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:59
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:17
10Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:01:26
11Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:38
12Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:42
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate0:01:43
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:03
15Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:09
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:18
17Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:19
18Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:25
19Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:33
20Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:06
21Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:03:08
22Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:15
23Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:36
24Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:57
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:06
26Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:04:27
27Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:46
28Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:04:52
29Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:59
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:00
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:11
32Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:19
34Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:52
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:05
37Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team0:08:25
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:08:26
40Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:09:09
41Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:09:10
42Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:25
43Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:09:30
44Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
45Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:09:34
46Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:39
47Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:55
48Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:01
49Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:04
50Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
51Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
52Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:10:06
53Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:24
54Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:26
55Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:10:27
56Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:10:32
57Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:33
58Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:41
59Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:58
60Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:11:55
61Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team0:11:58
62Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:12:20
63Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:00
64Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:13:13
65Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:13:18
66Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:13:22
67Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:54
68Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:10
69Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:14:17
70Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
71Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:52
72Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
73Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:15:13
74Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate0:16:05
75Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals0:16:36
76Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:21
77Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:17:43
78Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:18:29
79Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:19:03
80Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:19:54
81Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:20:03
82Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:52
83Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:23:40
84Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:24:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam24pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam21
3Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
4Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team16
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling15
6Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women7
9Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling3
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
13Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
14Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women2
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals1
16Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16pts
2Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam11
4Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
5Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women5
6Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
7Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
8Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team1
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:14:31
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:03
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:22
4Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:32
5Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:29
6Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:02:38
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:20
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:29
9Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:09
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:04:15
11Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:22
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:42
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:07:28
14Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:08:32
15Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:08:33
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:08:53
17Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
18Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:18
19Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:09:29
20Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:09:50
21Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:21
22Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team0:11:21
23Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:11:43
24Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:12:36
25Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:12:45
26Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:17
27Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:33
28Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:14:36
29Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:18:26
30Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:19:17
31Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:19:26

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare18:44:07
2Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:30
3Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:34
4Team Sunweb0:06:19
5Drops0:06:53
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:54
7Astana Women's Team0:11:36
8Canyon SRAM Racing0:11:57
9Sho - Air Twenty200:14:11
10Rally Cycling0:16:54
11Hagens Berman - Supermint0:19:12
12Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling0:24:10
13Team Illuminate0:24:19
14Wiggle High50:24:54
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:27:02
16Colavita - Bianchi0:28:43
17USA National Team0:33:28

Latest on Cyclingnews