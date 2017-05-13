Amgen Women's Race: Stage 2 highlights - Video
Hall moves into yellow jersey
UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall continued her good run of recent form on the queen stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM, taking a solo victory and moving into the race lead. The 30-year-old caught and passed Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) for a 21-second winning margin. Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) beat home Hall's teammate Ruth Winder for third place at 37-seconds.
Related Articles
In the battle for overall honours, Hall will start stage 3 with just a three second lead over van der Breggen while stage 1 winner and defending champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) drops to third at 29 seconds.
The stage win was Hall's third in less than a month after taking two wins and finishing second overall at the Tour of the Gila in late April. The win is also Hall's second at the race following her stage 1 win at the 2015 edition, also in Lake Tahoe.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy