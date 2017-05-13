Amgen Women's Race: Stage 2 highlights - Video

New race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall continued her good run of recent form on the queen stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM, taking a solo victory and moving into the race lead. The 30-year-old caught and passed Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) for a 21-second winning margin. Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) beat home Hall's teammate Ruth Winder for third place at 37-seconds.

In the battle for overall honours, Hall will start stage 3 with just a three second lead over van der Breggen while stage 1 winner and defending champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) drops to third at 29 seconds.

The stage win was Hall's third in less than a month after taking two wins and finishing second overall at the Tour of the Gila in late April. The win is also Hall's second at the race following her stage 1 win at the 2015 edition, also in Lake Tahoe.