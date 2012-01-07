Trending

Vincent victorious in men's 15-16 championship

Schmidt, Hecht also claim junior men's titles

In the youngest men's age group, the junior men's 10-12 category, Andrew Schmidt took the top prize, finishing his two-lap contest in 24:04, 32 seconds faster than the silver-medalist Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle).

Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club) rode away with a win by 46 seconds in the junior men's 13-14 race. Hecht's two lap times were within one second of each other, completing the first lap in 10:49 and the second in 10:50.

"It felt like I did everything just like I hoped it would go in practice. It felt like it should have," Hecht said.

In the day's last junior race, Austin Vincent (Team CF) turned in a stellar performance to win by 47 seconds. As the lone rider to keep each of his three laps under 11 minutes, Vincent led by 30 seconds after the first lap and did not relent, maintaining his advantage throughout the race.

"I've been working the whole season to get it," a visibly excited Vincent said. "I'm so happy."

Full Results

Junior Men - 10-12
1Andrew Schmidt0:24:04
2Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:00:32
3Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:24
4Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club)0:01:43
5Benjamin King (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:02:48
6Joshua Peterson (KUHL)0:04:04
7Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:19
8Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:35
9Harrison White (nycross.com/Team NYCROSS.com)0:05:04
10Enzo Allwein (Queen City Wheels)0:05:11
11Max Robson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:06:03
12Dylan Rockwood (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:06:26
13Nick Gordon0:06:41
14Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:09:17
15Nick Carter (Birchwood/GIS)0:13:34
16Anthony Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross)0:16:30
17Joseph Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:17:45
18Aidan Schutter0:18:04
19Garrett McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:21:09
20Joshua Doolittle0:27:00

Junior Men - 13-14
1Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club)0:21:39
2Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:00:46
3Cameron Beard0:01:23
4Sean McElroy (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:08
5Michael Owens (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)0:02:18
6Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:35
7Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:37
8Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:51
9Zachary Ross (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:03:48
10Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:04:22
11Maxx Hall (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:04:25
12Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team)
13Jordan Lewis (Tri Cities Road Club)0:05:56
14Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:06:29
15Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)0:06:32
16Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)0:06:33
17Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)0:06:40
18Luke Arrigoni (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)0:07:43
19Ryan Madis (WAS Labs Cycling)0:07:49
20Alexander Christian (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:07:53
21Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:07:56
22Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:08:02
23Cooper Langanis (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
24Ryan Aittaniemi0:08:40
25Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:09:44
26Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo/Essex County Velo (ECV))0:10:23
27Mark Myles0:11:31
28Jacob Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:12:33
29Cameron Fisk (Red Zone Cycling)0:14:54
30Daryus Patel (xXx Racing)-1lap
DNSKevin Goguen (Team CF)

Junior Men - 15-16
1Austin Vincent (Team CF)0:32:22
2Peter Goguen (Team CF)0:00:47
3Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)0:01:09
4Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:18
5Maxx Chance (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:44
6Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo/Essex County Velo (ECV))0:02:25
7David Lombardo (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team)0:02:28
8Byron Rice (Inland/Back to Dirt/Inland Construction)0:02:29
9Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)0:02:45
10William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:03:21
11Dawson Stallings (Bend Endurance Academy)0:03:23
12Nils Boberg (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:03:27
13Nolan Brady (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:03:37
14Matthew Owens (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)0:03:54
15David O'Brien (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:04:01
16Noah Granigan (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)0:04:08
17Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)0:04:12
18Josey Weik (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:04:23
19Alden Suokko (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:04:31
20Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)0:04:48
21Ian Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)0:04:52
22Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:58
23Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)0:05:09
24Lance Haidet0:05:19
25Alec Porter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)0:05:22
26Miles Frank (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team)0:05:46
27Ben Hogan (Team Kappius)0:06:01
28Lukas Giesen (Get Out! New Mexico)0:06:07
29Nevin Whittemore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:06:08
30John Algermissen (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:06:50
31Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:06:52
32Brannan Fix0:07:36
33Robert Prewitt (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)0:08:20
34Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)0:08:47
35Zachary Peterson (KUHL)
36Isaac Jonas (KCOI U2)0:08:53
37Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)0:09:30
38Brian Gaines (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)0:09:32
39Brandon Pruett (Cycle-Therapy GA)0:09:45
40John Curtis (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:09:54
41Michael Gaines (Gopher Wheelmen)0:10:02
42Sam Beste (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:10:04
43Connor Tankersley (Tri Cities Road Club)0:10:11
44Ian Henriksen (Melon City Bike Club Inc.)0:10:30
45Nikos Hessert (xXx Racing)0:11:08
46Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:11:20
47Ryan Ramirez0:11:42
48Lane Johnson (KCOI U2)0:12:22
49Noah Anderson (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks)0:14:51
50Peter Vollers (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:16:18
51Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy)0:17:11
52Seamas Alessio (Goathead Jr. Devo)-1lap
53Max Schmidtmann (Black Sheep Cycles)
DNSNicolas Catlin (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/Bay Hill Capital /CLNoonan p/b Corner Cy)
DNSAnders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNSRichard Rainville (Racing Greyhounds/Cycle To Fitness Racing Greyhounds)
DNSDouglas Hall (The TEAM)
DNFThomas Elliott (Higher Gear- Gear Head Cyclocross Team)
DNFJacob Schilling (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Team Mack Racing Assn)

Latest on Cyclingnews