In the youngest men's age group, the junior men's 10-12 category, Andrew Schmidt took the top prize, finishing his two-lap contest in 24:04, 32 seconds faster than the silver-medalist Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle).

Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club) rode away with a win by 46 seconds in the junior men's 13-14 race. Hecht's two lap times were within one second of each other, completing the first lap in 10:49 and the second in 10:50.

"It felt like I did everything just like I hoped it would go in practice. It felt like it should have," Hecht said.

In the day's last junior race, Austin Vincent (Team CF) turned in a stellar performance to win by 47 seconds. As the lone rider to keep each of his three laps under 11 minutes, Vincent led by 30 seconds after the first lap and did not relent, maintaining his advantage throughout the race.

"I've been working the whole season to get it," a visibly excited Vincent said. "I'm so happy."

Full Results

Junior Men - 10-12 1 Andrew Schmidt 0:24:04 2 Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)) 0:00:32 3 Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development) 0:01:24 4 Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:01:43 5 Benjamin King (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW) 0:02:48 6 Joshua Peterson (KUHL) 0:04:04 7 Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:04:19 8 Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:04:35 9 Harrison White (nycross.com/Team NYCROSS.com) 0:05:04 10 Enzo Allwein (Queen City Wheels) 0:05:11 11 Max Robson (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:06:03 12 Dylan Rockwood (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:06:26 13 Nick Gordon 0:06:41 14 Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen) 0:09:17 15 Nick Carter (Birchwood/GIS) 0:13:34 16 Anthony Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross) 0:16:30 17 Joseph Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:17:45 18 Aidan Schutter 0:18:04 19 Garrett McNear (Red Zone Cycling) 0:21:09 20 Joshua Doolittle 0:27:00

Junior Men - 13-14 1 Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:21:39 2 Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:00:46 3 Cameron Beard 0:01:23 4 Sean McElroy (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:02:08 5 Michael Owens (Green Mountain Bicycle Club) 0:02:18 6 Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:02:35 7 Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:02:37 8 Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:02:51 9 Zachary Ross (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:03:48 10 Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:04:22 11 Maxx Hall (Village-Verdigris Cycling) 0:04:25 12 Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/JL Velo Racing Team) 13 Jordan Lewis (Tri Cities Road Club) 0:05:56 14 Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club) 0:06:29 15 Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team) 0:06:32 16 Donald Seib (Bikeman.com) 0:06:33 17 Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts) 0:06:40 18 Luke Arrigoni (Village-Verdigris Cycling/Verdigris-Village CX Team) 0:07:43 19 Ryan Madis (WAS Labs Cycling) 0:07:49 20 Alexander Christian (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:07:53 21 Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team) 0:07:56 22 Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling) 0:08:02 23 Cooper Langanis (Village-Verdigris Cycling) 24 Ryan Aittaniemi 0:08:40 25 Mikey Waine (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club) 0:09:44 26 Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo/Essex County Velo (ECV)) 0:10:23 27 Mark Myles 0:11:31 28 Jacob Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:12:33 29 Cameron Fisk (Red Zone Cycling) 0:14:54 30 Daryus Patel (xXx Racing) -1lap DNS Kevin Goguen (Team CF)