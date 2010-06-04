Image 1 of 13 Stage one winner Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Tea). (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 2 of 13 Riders await the start of the Alpentour Trophy's opening stage. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 3 of 13 Natalia Krompets (Team Ukraine) won the elite women's race. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 4 of 13 Austrian national champion Hannes Metzler (Muskelkater Genesis Tea) suffered a mechanical and dropped to ninth place. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 5 of 13 Frank Beemer (Trek-Brentjens mtb racing) finished sixth on the opening day of racing. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 6 of 13 Matthias Leisling (Muskelkater Genesis Tea) en route to a third place finish. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 7 of 13 Austria's Philipp Haas (Janger Simplon 3) (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 8 of 13 Francois Theron (Team Garmin adidas) laughs off his crash. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 9 of 13 Tim Wynants (Trek-Brentjens mtb racing) leads Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Tea) through a tight turn. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 10 of 13 The field gets stretched out early in the opening stage. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 11 of 13 Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Tea) leads Tim Wynants (Trek-Brentjens mtb racing) and Matthias Leisling (Muskelkater Genesis Tea). (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 12 of 13 And they're off! (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 13 of 13 The elite men's podium (l-r): Matthias Leisling, Uwe Hochenwarter and Bjorn Brems. (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)

Austria's Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Team) won a shortened opening stage with a slender five-second gap over runner-up Bjorn Brems (G-SKIN Deforche) and a near three-minute margin over his Muskelkater Genesis teammate Matthias Leisling.

Snow and thick fog on the highest peak of the course, temperatures not much higher than zero degrees Celsius and intense and constant rain were forecast for the 12th International Alpentour Trophy's opening stage. However, the weather turned out much better than initially predicted and the 270 competitors on the start line only had to combat the aftermath of the rainfall from previous days.

The 65km course took the racers onto the Hochwurzenalm and into the Untertal on muddy terrain, as the original trail routing via the Ursprungalm and the Giglach Lakes had to be changed at short notice because of excessive snow above the elevation of 2,000 metres.

Five racers quickly took the lead after the start of the race, all among the final top-seeded riders at the finish. Behind them seven solo athletes tried to keep up individually. During the first lap the slippery track conditions were most suitable for Uwe Hochenwarter and whilst still wheel-to-wheel with the Belgians Tim Wynants and Bjorn Brems, he decided to attack the group at the second ascent towards Hochwurzen. "I was feeling great before the ascent today and knew that things would work out for me. For a moment I hesitated when Tim suddenly broke away. But then I pushed on and rode ahead. It was tough, but great at the same time," said the 23-year-old rider from Carinthia.

"I was a bit surprised by the long duration of the race," said Brems, who came in second and also admitted that he wasn't the strongest in the group in the end.

Austrian National Champion Hannes Metzler was considered one of the favorites to finish on the podium, but suffered bad luck when he was slowed down on his second lap due to problems with his shifters. Metzler dropped off the leading group onto ninth place. "I had to manually adjust the chain after each downhill section, which of course cost me a lot of time. But tomorrow is another day," said Metzler, still keen to compete.

The Ukrainian delegation dominated the women's field. Natalia Krompets won today's stage ahead of Yana Belomoyna, even though the 22-year-old inadvertently thought the race to be over after her first lap. Back at the team headquarter she realised her mistake and caught up brilliantly throughout the remaining lap. Third place was also claimed by Ukraine's Viktoria Sultanova to complete the team's sweep of the podium.

Elite men 1 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Tea 3:25:37 2 Bjorn Brems (Bel) team G-SKIN DEFORCH 0:00:05 3 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Tea 0:02:52 4 Joris Massaer (Bel) team G-SKIN DEFORCH 0:06:34 5 Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens mtb racing 0:07:22 6 Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens mtb racing 0:07:34 7 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Raci 0:08:31 8 Michael Binder (Aut) Trek-Mountainbiker.at 0:10:33 9 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Tea 0:10:38 10 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) Trek-Brentjens mtb racing 0:10:42 11 Georg Koch (Aut) Janger Simplon 1 0:11:56 12 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek-Brentjens mtb racing 0:12:04 13 Thomas Strobl (Aut) RC ARBÖ Radsport Weic 0:12:19 14 Bram Rood (Ned) Feenstrabiketeam 0:12:45 15 Jakob Nimpf (Aut) ÖAMTC Team Brandlhof 0:12:52 16 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) Team Garmin adidas 0:15:52 17 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team GIANT Deutschlan 0:16:38 18 Phillip Buys (RSA) Team Garmin adidas 0:18:42 19 Roman Rametsteiner (Aut) Team Nakita-Energie AG/ 0:18:47 20 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delfin 1 0:19:13 21 Claus Crone (Den) Pingel MTB Race & Fun/ 0:19:57 22 Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr) Team Ukraine 0:23:04 23 Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportl 0:23:22 24 Anton Lubyy (Ukr) Team Ukraine 0:23:49 25 Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) UNION XC-Club Mühldorf 0:24:01 26 Yevgen Lyvadnii (Ukr) Team Ukraine 0:25:38 27 Pascal Hossay (Bel) team G-SKIN DEFORCH 0:27:01 28 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Team Rietumu Bankak-Ri 0:28:18 29 Francois Theron (RSA) Team Garmin adidas 0:28:24 30 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Team Garmin adidas 0:33:46 31 Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) FXX Mountain Cycling Te 0:35:13 32 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens mtb racing 33 Klemen Hojnik (Slo) MTB KOROSKA 0:37:12 34 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube-Nutswerk Mountain 0:38:28 35 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube-Nutswerk Mountain 0:39:42 36 Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Janger Simplon 1 0:42:06 37 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Drahteisel MTB Team 0:43:05 38 Micha Vries, De (Ned) Cube-Nutswerk Mountain 0:43:30 39 Andreas Franz Gatterer (Aut) Janger Simplon 1 0:43:35 40 Sander Bouwens (Ned) Cube-Nutswerk Mountain 0:52:16 41 Ivo Rubinic (Cro) FRACASSO RACING 1:00:29 42 Artem Shevcov (Ukr) Team Ukraine 1:01:00 43 Yves Kellogg (Ger) Team Endorfin- Solvis 1:04:27 44 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 1:07:04 45 Stefan Braun (Ger) SC Hausach / Team neu 1:11:14 46 Frank Nak (Ned) Team Balk House of Cycli 1:13:01 47 Thibault Henin (Bel) team G-SKIN DEFORCH 1:15:34

Elite women 1 Natalia Krompets (Ukr) Team Ukraine 4:32:17 2 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Team Ukraine 0:10:45 3 Viktoria Sultanova (Ukr) Team Ukraine 0:13:48 4 Eiduka Ivanda (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delfin 1 0:16:15 5 Lelde Tipane (Lat) Team Rietumu-Delfin 1 0:18:58 6 Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) Janger Simplon 3 0:20:18 7 Ruth Hagen (Aut) Merida AT UNION RV Dor 0:28:32

Amateur women 1 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) Northlands Medical Clinic 5:32:43 2 Sabine Halkes (Ned) Bikelane RS 0:12:32 3 Piera Morando (Ita) FLINTSTONES 0:22:16 4 Claudia Brunner (Aut) KTM Donau Fritzi Racing 0:36:29 5 Siska Van De Bijl (Ned) 0:57:18

Elite masters 1 Peter Hasenfratz (Hun) X2S Kona Team 3:57:34 2 Eduard Trausmüller (Aut) RC-TRI-RUN ARBÖ Weiz 0:03:58 3 Sebastjan Andrejc (Slo) MTB KOROSKA 0:12:21 4 Christian Süß (Ger) Bike-Shop-Lang 0:13:22 5 Heinz Schnupp (Aut) RC radsportland.at 0:14:29 6 Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most 0:25:40 7 Kevin Mori (Ned) Rise of the dead pinguins 0:27:20 8 Klaus Hannawald (Ger) Seba Med 0:34:21 9 Makan Emil (Slo) MTB KOROSKA 0:38:32 10 Peter Lammer (Aut) RC Hochschwab Aflenz 0:41:41 11 Thomas Marquardt (Ger) Seba Med 0:58:56 12 Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) FRACASSO RACING 1:00:20 13 Matthew Ohran (USA) Cannondale 1:06:09 14 Martin Bihounek (Aut) SWAT 2RadChaoten.com 1:16:48 15 Martin Bauer (Aut) RC SERENO 1:18:12 16 Juro Wiggers (Ned) Oxyin MTB Racing Team 1:44:04 17 Lodewijk Wiggers (Ned) Oxyin MTB Racing Team 1:44:10 18 Jörn Hoetmer (Ned) Oxyin MTB Racing Team 1:46:00

Amateur men I (1981-1991) 1 Daniel Jung (Ita) Ötzi Bike Team 3:46:48 2 Markus Loisl (Aut) ÖAMTC Power Bike Tea 0:07:29 3 Hans Belking (Bel) 0:12:08 4 Jaroslaw Halas (Pol) SIKORSKI bikeBoard TE 0:19:50 5 Karl Lechner (Aut) bikes4you-exciting fit 0:24:43 6 Daniel Fissneider (Ita) ARSV Vinschgau 0:37:19 7 Juul Van Loon (Ned) Bikefreak-Magazine Marat 0:37:21 8 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 0:37:48 9 Martijn Roelofs (Ned) MTB Licht Verzet 0:45:59 10 Mario Färberböck (Aut) Arbö Weichberger Purgst 0:50:44 11 Jan Hasek (Cze) Factor Bike Team 0:56:51 12 Etienne Jansen (Ned) Licht-Verzet 1 1:05:34 13 Michael Weick (Ger) Stollenwühler 1:06:50 14 Christian Helmberger (Aut) 1:10:53 15 Gene Rekko (Ned) Team MotKinne 1:13:54 16 Philipp Haas (Aut) Janger Simplon 3 1:18:21 17 Christian Volk (Ger) TG Boppard/ Co-Team Ea 1:25:36 18 Manuel Buttinger (Aut) FELT ÖTZTAL X-BIONIC 1:35:53 19 Dominik Kiss (Aut) Kuota.2radchaoten.com 1:37:47 20 Rudolf Teiner (Aut) Drahteisel MTB Team 1:45:45 21 Sascha Lägeler (Ger) FELT ÖTZTAL X-BIONIC 1:45:47 22 Willem Jan Van Der Woude (Ned) MTB Licht Verzet 1:49:49 23 Reinhard Jöbstl (Aut) Drahteisel MTB Team 1:59:35

Amateur men II (1980-1971) 1 Bernd Tauderer (Aut) BIKECLUB STATTEGG B 3:59:49 2 Dietmar Hundegger (Aut) ARBÖ Sparkasse Pernitz 0:01:39 3 Christoph Giestheuer (Aut) Arbö Weichberger Purgst 0:10:19 4 Daniel Polman (Cze) DURATEC TEAM N. PAK 0:15:24 5 Feichtegger Martin (Aut) RC ARBÖ Raika Weichbe 0:16:42 6 Christian Hohenwarter (Aut) Team FOCUS Genesezei 0:18:12 7 Dieter Gösweiner (Aut) Trek-Mountainbiker.at 0:20:19 8 Startnummer 176 (Aut) 0:22:15 9 Thomas Klimo (Aut) ARBÖ MERIDA POLIZEI 0:22:38 10 Johannes Horner (Aut) swat.2radchaoten.com 0:25:41 11 Franz Bekerthy (Aut) swat.2radchaoten.com 0:27:02 12 Marco Conter (Ita) Nora Racing Team 0:29:34 13 Ronald De Jong (Ned) Bikelane RS 0:29:51 14 Andrea Chinaglia (Aut) Team Sports Experts 0:30:06 15 Bart Damen (Ned) 26inch-peerkes bike team 0:34:23 16 Walter Vosters (Ned) 0:36:14 17 Alexander Singer (Aut) RC TRI RUN ARBÖ WEI 0:37:06 18 Ryan Hawson (Aus) 0:37:31 19 Nico De Vlieger (Bel) fizik bike tribe 0:47:48 20 Bernd Prorok (Aut) Drahteisel MTB Team 0:55:32 21 Larix Bouwman (Ned) Rise of the dead pinguins 0:55:37 22 René Holtslag (Ned) MBC Bar End 0:58:13 23 Bjorn Rietbroek (Ned) Team Balk House of Cycli 1:03:35 24 Alexander Sanders (Ned) Team Balk House of Cycli 1:04:20 25 Martin Sneeuw (Ned) Shimano ride on! 1:05:36 26 Marco Van Den Berg (Ned) Bikedoctor.nl 1:05:51 27 Piotr Wysocki (Pol) SIKORSKI bikeBoard TE 1:06:06 28 Herwin Wetters (Ned) Bikefreak-Magazine Marat 1:09:13 29 Jürgen Grubeck (Aut) Drahteisel MTB Team 1:22:31 30 Tom De Groote (Bel) FUTURE MTB TEAM VZ 1:24:09 31 Micha Salden (Ned) Bikedoctor.nl 1:36:39 32 Ewart Van Der Putten (Ned) MTB Licht Verzet 1:36:49 33 Davy Vander Gucht (Bel) Veterinary Audrey Bertier 1:44:32 34 Allard Lingen (Ned) bikedoctor.nl 2 2:02:01 35 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) SIKORSKI bikeBoard TE 2:08:27 36 Arjan Vernhout (Ned) 2:08:36 36 Bastiaan Vernhout (Ned) 38 Stefan Pilz (Aut) Gesundheitszentrum Pilz 2:09:55 39 Kurt Umschaden (Aut) Drahteisel MTB Team 2:14:50 40 Marcel Verholen (Ned) Rise of the dead pinguins 2:18:14

Amateur men III (1970-1961) 1 Achim Matt (Ger) FXX International Mountai 4:06:56 2 Siegfried Kainz (Aut) Janger Simplon 3 0:01:32 3 Mark Rongen (Ned) wielerhuisliessel 0:06:12 4 René Reidinger (Aut) SWAT 2RadChaoten.com 0:09:28 5 Herbert Neugebauer (Aut) URC KAMPTAL 0:18:37 6 Peter Potocnik (Aut) Janger Simplon 2 0:20:59 7 Anton Mörtl (Aut) RC Neulengbach 0:23:23 8 Georg Weigerstorfer (Aut) 0:41:47 9 Martin Jantscher (Aut) RC Hochschwab Aflenz 0:55:21 10 Bart Huijgens (Ned) 26inch-peerkes bike team 0:55:43 11 Franco Micolini (Ita) ASD TEAM GRANZON 1:01:37 12 Marcel Frenk (Ned) Licht-Verzet 1 1:04:03 13 Guiseppe Zanini (Ita) ASD TEAM GRANZON 1:07:30 14 Julius Vincze (Aut) 1:08:53 15 Wim Dusseldorp (Ned) Team MotKinne 1:16:43 16 Alfred Fluch (Aut) RC Hochschwab Aflenz 1:23:59 17 Klaus Wippersberger (Aut) Nora Racing Team 1:24:47 18 Martin Ottendorfer (Aut) 1:26:49 19 Luc Gielen (Bel) Belgian Power 1:34:59 20 Christian Rinda (Aut) 1:38:06 21 Magchiel Schiebroek (Ned) Team Balk House of Cycli 1:38:40 22 Andreas Bluska (Aut) RC SERENO 1:40:55 23 Bernhard Weixelbraun (Aut) RC SERENO 1:47:19 24 Vittorio Viglino (Ita) FLINTSTONES 1:48:03