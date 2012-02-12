McConnell and Henderson win elite point-to-point XC
Haig, Austin prevail in U23 races
Dan McConnell and Jenni King wrapped up overall wins on Sunday in round 3 of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup, with McConnell winning the final point-to-point stage and King securing her win with a second to Bec Henderson.
Event hosts, the Canberra Off-Road Cycling Club, laid out a blindingly fast 20-kilometre course for the final stage of the weekend, which led to around an hour of exciting point-to-point action for the elite categories.
McConnell carried his form from Saturday's win in the Olympic cross country race, starting hard off the front and then maintaining his first place throughout the race.
"It's good to back up after yesterday," said McConnell. "It was a little bit harder today, with some fatigue in the legs. I was able to get away on the climb, and I knew a fair few of the tracks well, so I was able to ride it pretty smoothly to the finish."
McConnell was very satisfied with the overall general classification win for the round. "My weekend kicked off well with the super D, I rode it pretty conservatively. Yesterday, I won my pet event (the XCO), and was able to put some time in coming in to today, where I attacked from the start."
His weekend win likely makes him the rider to beat in the national championships in a fortnight in Adelaide. "My form should be pretty good for that," said McConnell. "I still think the race is looking fairly open but I'm looking forward to it."
Second place went to evergreen Sid Taberlay who spoke of the challenging Stromlo trails. "I've always struggled a little bit here in Canberra. It's just the surface, there's a fine line between being upright and being on the ground." Looking at the bigger picture with the Australian and international seasons both building, Tablerlay said, "It was good today. I'm starting to find some form which is good with nationals in a couple of weeks and the first World Cups a few weeks after that."
Paul Van Der Ploeg capped off a strong weekend with a third place in the point-to-point. Speaking to him, it's easy to see his single-minded focus on the fast end of the field. "It was a good race out there today. Macca (McConnell) rode away from me, and for a while I was accidentally blocking Sid through the feed zone, he gassed it, and I was fairly tired after yesterday's effort."
Many are keen to see how the young-gun will go in his first national championships race in the elite field. His plans between now and then. "A good week of training this week, and then I'll taper, it's a good track for me there, I've always had fairly consistent races in Adelaide."
Andrew Blair maintains his overall season lead. "It's always fun to race at home, I had some pretty good form and really enjoyed the racing. I'm focusing on the series, trying to retain the lead, so I need to be consistent."
In the elite women's race, Bec Henderson was pressured the whole way by Jenni King, but came away with the win. After the disappointment of four flat tyres in Saturday's racing, Henderson said, "It doesn't quite make up for yesterday, but it's good to get a win on the board and know that my form's good enough to compete with the other girls."
Henderson spoke of her race. "I had a bit of home track advantage, but Jenni was probably riding better than me. She was well and truly holding my wheel on the technical corners." The key move for the race happened on a climb as it often does. "After the feed zone, there was a steep long fireroad, she (King) put the pressure on so I counter-attacked and that's where I got away."
King, the dominant female rider for the whole season finished in second place to Henderson but had her third consecutive season round win. "It was fantastic. I came to Canberra expecting Bec Henderson to be tough to beat on her home course. She's also in flying form at the moment. To be racing against her and to win overall is really good."
Looking forward to the last round in Awaba, King who has won seven of nine events so far is understandably positive. "I'm pretty confident going into the final round that I can win the series overall, and that was the aim, to be consistent".
Katherine O'Shea, the reigning cross country national champion had a challenging race to secure third place. "It started pretty intense, a few attacks but it was a good course, I really enjoyed it".
In the under 23 men's race, in the men's Jack Haig had a close win from Robbie Hucker with Trenton Day in third. Hucker won round 3 overall, while Luke Fetch maintained his overall lead in the season.
In the under 23 women's race, Amy Austin won today's race and also took the overall win for the round from Jacinta Aitken. With her win, Austin also moved into the season lead.
Looking to the under 19 men's race, Billy Sewell took the win for the day and for the overall weekend from Ben Bradley and Benjamin Forbes. With the win, Sewell also takes over the series lead.
In the under 19 women's category, Emily Parkes won the race and the weekend overall from Karuna Henderson, and she too with this weekend's win assumes the mantle of season leader.
The final round of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup will be at Awaba on March 2-4.
|1
|Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness - Shimano)
|0:56:17
|2
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda - H20 Overdrive)
|0:00:18
|3
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal - X-bionic)
|0:00:30
|4
|Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team - Felt)
|0:00:57
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Giant Factory Off-Road Team - Drapac)
|0:01:14
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg
|0:02:04
|7
|Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory Team)
|0:02:05
|8
|Matthew Fleming (Rock star Racing - Giant)
|0:03:09
|9
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|0:03:33
|10
|Andrew Fellows
|0:03:43
|11
|Shaun Lewis
|0:03:57
|12
|Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes - Bikes Direct)
|0:04:32
|13
|James Downing (Cannondale Australia - Lonsdal)
|0:04:34
|14
|Michael Vanos (MSC Bikes - Blackmans Bicycles)
|15
|Chad Gossert
|0:04:37
|16
|Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles)
|0:05:26
|17
|Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team)
|0:07:13
|18
|Sean Martin
|0:08:00
|19
|Evan Jeffery
|0:08:36
|20
|Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized)
|0:10:39
|21
|Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)
|0:11:29
|22
|Anthony Shippard
|0:15:27
|23
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|0:15:28
|24
|Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au - Fictive.com.au)
|0:16:12
|DNS
|Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer)
|DNS
|Travis Frisby
|DNS
|Chris Jongewaard
|DNS
|Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo)
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness - Shimano)
|1:06:54
|2
|Jenni King (Torq Nutrition)
|0:00:34
|3
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:01:36
|4
|Tory Thomas
|0:02:24
|5
|Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo)
|0:04:51
|6
|Jenny Fay
|0:07:13
|7
|Lindsay Gorrell
|0:07:53
|8
|Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift)
|0:08:04
|9
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:09:32
|10
|Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes)
|0:12:21
|11
|Sally Gabriel
|0:14:16
|12
|Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia)
|1:03:17
|DNS
|Niki Fisher (Giant)
|DNS
|Catherine Kelaher
|1
|Jack Haig
|0:58:41
|2
|Robbie Hucker
|0:00:02
|3
|Trenton Day (Drift Bikes-Specialized)
|0:00:21
|4
|Kyle Ward (Jet Racing - Specialized Bikes)
|0:01:09
|5
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:01:12
|6
|Michael Crosbie
|0:04:14
|7
|Nelson Tilley (Top Brand Cycles - Townsville)
|0:04:27
|8
|Daniel McDonald
|0:05:07
|9
|Alexander Meyland (MTBA Specialized EDP Team)
|0:06:52
|10
|Blake Polverino
|0:07:40
|11
|James Hanus (Scott Australia - Mitcham Cycle Centre)
|0:14:55
|12
|Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded)
|0:32:04
|DNS
|Josh Cunneen
|DNS
|Robert Kell
|DNS
|William Orchard
|DNS
|Cameron Ivory
|1
|Amy Austin (Stevens Bikes)
|1:24:14
|2
|Jacinta Aitken
|0:17:52
|1
|Billy Sewell (Torq MTB Team - Continental)
|1:02:30
|2
|Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle Components)
|0:00:24
|3
|Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles)
|0:00:38
|4
|Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles - Geoff Comfort Photograpaphy)
|0:01:03
|5
|Tasman Nankervis
|0:02:12
|6
|Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles)
|0:02:34
|7
|Chris Hamilton
|0:02:36
|8
|Jason Lowndes (BCS Rising Sun)
|0:03:20
|9
|Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles Ozriders.com.au)
|0:03:32
|10
|Toby Stewart
|0:04:07
|11
|Peter McKellar Stewart
|0:05:15
|12
|Cameron Prosser (Anytime Fitness)
|0:06:02
|13
|Harry Lindsay
|0:06:38
|14
|Harry Herne
|0:07:27
|15
|Joey Vejvoda
|0:11:14
|16
|Luke Ellison
|0:11:15
|17
|Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up - Silverback)
|0:14:38
|DNS
|Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)
|DNS
|Jordan Butler
|1
|Emily Parkes
|1:22:01
|2
|Karuna Henderson
|0:02:35
|DNF
|Holly Harris
|DNS
|Kyna Millan (TLC Cycles - MSL)
|DNS
|Brooke Tranter
|1
|Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted - Apollo Bicycles)
|1:06:15
|2
|Benjamin Green
|0:00:33
|3
|Jayden Ward (Jet-Racing - Specalized Bicycles)
|0:00:47
|4
|Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:00:55
|5
|Callum Carson
|0:01:05
|6
|Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes - Specialized)
|0:01:35
|7
|Simon Harrington (Scott Bikes)
|0:01:43
|8
|Dean Madden (Specialized - Bike Nirvana)
|0:01:54
|9
|David Bleakley
|0:03:03
|10
|Cosi Hofman
|0:04:40
|11
|Roly Stewart
|0:04:51
|12
|Jack Booth
|0:09:34
|13
|Jackson Streeter
|0:09:49
|14
|Josh Abbey
|0:10:41
|15
|Bryan Dunkin
|0:13:39
|16
|Rong Min (Global Track Warehouse)
|0:44:14
|17
|Tom Green
|0:51:45
|DNS
|Connor O'Dwyer
|DNS
|Toby Orchard
|1
|Lucy Burton
|1:28:16
|DNS
|Zoe Binder (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
|1
|Griffin Layton-Scheld (Onyabike Belco & Civic)
|1:16:30
|2
|Declan Prosser
|0:05:59
|3
|Matthew Dinham
|0:06:26
|4
|Charlie Brodie
|0:07:32
|5
|Ben Metcalfe
|0:10:04
|6
|Joseph Simpson
|0:28:29
|DNS
|Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors - Commencal)
|1
|Gabrielle Millan
|2:14:03
|1
|Bradley Morton (Onya Bike Belconnen)
|1:03:31
|2
|Jason Chalker
|0:01:49
|3
|James Collins (Trek - Bontrager)
|0:03:35
|4
|Michal Kafka (Bernard Riders)
|0:04:12
|5
|Dion Blair
|0:05:03
|6
|Fabian Guerrero
|0:05:27
|7
|Gavin Burwood
|0:06:16
|8
|Pablo Santa
|0:09:03
|9
|Damien Enderby (Thule Team Australia - Cranks Bikestore)
|0:11:40
|DNS
|Liam O'Dea
|1
|Matthew Rizzuto
|1:04:01
|2
|Mark Fenner
|0:02:16
|3
|Evan James (Giant Adelaide)
|0:02:23
|4
|Douglas Pollock
|0:02:24
|5
|Richard Peil
|0:02:52
|6
|Troy Fisher (Stevens Bikes)
|0:03:21
|7
|David Medlock
|0:04:42
|8
|Luis Severino
|0:05:25
|9
|David Harris
|0:06:32
|10
|Luke Ingram
|0:15:41
|1
|John Henderson
|1:08:58
|2
|John Allison
|0:02:27
|3
|David Wilson
|0:03:41
|4
|Mark Codner (FRS - Rotor BBK Bikes)
|0:04:51
|5
|Paul Sloan
|0:07:35
|6
|Nathan Carroll
|0:08:14
|7
|Neil Dall
|0:13:32
|DNS
|Steven Bullard
|1
|Alison Forbes
|1:30:13
|DNS
|Bev Anderson-Tranter
|1
|Fil Giles
|1:46:59
|DNS
|Peter Heywood
|1
|Michael Hogan (Bicycle Garage Lilyfield)
|1:08:13
|2
|Phillip Bardsley-Smith
|0:01:02
|3
|Marc De Geoffroy
|0:01:40
|1
|Michael Brice
|1:05:14
|2
|Andrew Wood
|0:06:50
|3
|Tim Bardsley Smith
|0:09:34
|4
|Daniel Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bikes)
|0:09:36
|5
|Jason Head (Project 63)
|0:10:57
|DNS
|Devin Sando
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy