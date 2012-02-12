Trending

McConnell and Henderson win elite point-to-point XC

Haig, Austin prevail in U23 races

Image 1 of 46

Emily Parkes leads Amy Austin and David Harris

Emily Parkes leads Amy Austin and David Harris
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 46

Tory Thomas

Tory Thomas
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 3 of 46

Rebecca Henderson leads the elite women's race

Rebecca Henderson leads the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 4 of 46

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 5 of 46

Nelson Tilley in seventh in the U23 men's race

Nelson Tilley in seventh in the U23 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 6 of 46

Mick Brice leads the sport men

Mick Brice leads the sport men
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 7 of 46

Luke Fetch leads the U23 men but later punctures. Robbie Hucker and Trenton Day follow.

Luke Fetch leads the U23 men but later punctures. Robbie Hucker and Trenton Day follow.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 8 of 46

Dan McConnell holding the line through the tight corners in the point to point race.

Dan McConnell holding the line through the tight corners in the point to point race.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 9 of 46

Kelly Bartlett in ninth

Kelly Bartlett in ninth
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 10 of 46

Katherine O'Shea in third in the elite women's race

Katherine O'Shea in third in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 11 of 46

Katherine O'Shea

Katherine O'Shea
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 12 of 46

Karuna Henderson in second in the U19 women

Karuna Henderson in second in the U19 women
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 13 of 46

John Henderson leads the super master men

John Henderson leads the super master men
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 14 of 46

Jenni King, winner of the weekend and the All Mountain Cup series leader for the elite women

Jenni King, winner of the weekend and the All Mountain Cup series leader for the elite women
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 15 of 46

Jenni King in second in the elite women's race

Jenni King in second in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 16 of 46

Hamish Prosser leads the U17 men

Hamish Prosser leads the U17 men
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 17 of 46

Evan Jeffery in 19th in the elite men's race

Evan Jeffery in 19th in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 18 of 46

Evan Jeffery

Evan Jeffery
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 19 of 46

The start of the elite men's race with Lachlan Norris, Paul van der Ploeg, Dan McConnell and Josh Carlson

The start of the elite men's race with Lachlan Norris, Paul van der Ploeg, Dan McConnell and Josh Carlson
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 20 of 46

Emily Parkes leads the U19 women

Emily Parkes leads the U19 women
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 21 of 46

Andy Blair leads the elite men's All Mountain Cup series

Andy Blair leads the elite men's All Mountain Cup series
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 22 of 46

Brad Morton in first among the veteran men

Brad Morton in first among the veteran men
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 23 of 46

Elite men All Mountain Cup podium: Andy Blair, Paul van der Ploeg, Dan McConnell, Sid Taberlay, Josh Carlson

Elite men All Mountain Cup podium: Andy Blair, Paul van der Ploeg, Dan McConnell, Sid Taberlay, Josh Carlson
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 24 of 46

Emily Parkes won the weekend and leads the U19 women's All Mountain Cup

Emily Parkes won the weekend and leads the U19 women's All Mountain Cup
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 25 of 46

Emily Parkes

Emily Parkes
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 26 of 46

Emily Parkes

Emily Parkes
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 27 of 46

Tory Thomas in fourth among the elite women

Tory Thomas in fourth among the elite women
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 28 of 46

Paul Van der Ploeg rode strongly to secure third place in the point to point.

Paul Van der Ploeg rode strongly to secure third place in the point to point.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 29 of 46

Charlie Brodie, trooper of the day riding strongly in U15 Male, and completing the course with a broken handlebar.

Charlie Brodie, trooper of the day riding strongly in U15 Male, and completing the course with a broken handlebar.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 30 of 46

Dylan Cooper, finishing strongly.

Dylan Cooper, finishing strongly.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 31 of 46

Josh Carlson rode a strong race.

Josh Carlson rode a strong race.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 32 of 46

Jack Haig riding a strong race in the U23 category.

Jack Haig riding a strong race in the U23 category.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 33 of 46

Luke Fetch riding to the a good finish in the U23 category.

Luke Fetch riding to the a good finish in the U23 category.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 34 of 46

Ben Bradley powering to a strong second place in the U19 point to point race.

Ben Bradley powering to a strong second place in the U19 point to point race.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 35 of 46

Bec Henderson taking out the win in the Elite Female point to point race.

Bec Henderson taking out the win in the Elite Female point to point race.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 36 of 46

Jenni King, riding strongly to secure second place in the Elite Female race.

Jenni King, riding strongly to secure second place in the Elite Female race.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 37 of 46

Katherine O'Shea coming through in third place in the point to point race.

Katherine O'Shea coming through in third place in the point to point race.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 38 of 46

Andrew Blair finishing in the top four to add more points to his overall standing in the National Series.

Andrew Blair finishing in the top four to add more points to his overall standing in the National Series.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 39 of 46

Anthony Shippard leading the riders out on the point to point race.

Anthony Shippard leading the riders out on the point to point race.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 40 of 46

Billy Sewell, leading out in the U19 Men, looking for a clean line when the single track starts.

Billy Sewell, leading out in the U19 Men, looking for a clean line when the single track starts.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 41 of 46

Robbie Hucker leading Kyle Ward in the early stages.

Robbie Hucker leading Kyle Ward in the early stages.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 42 of 46

Katherine O'Shea leading out team mate Jenni King trying to get a gap on Bec Henderson's home track.

Katherine O'Shea leading out team mate Jenni King trying to get a gap on Bec Henderson's home track.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 43 of 46

Tory Thomas, trying to close down the gap on the break by the lead riders.

Tory Thomas, trying to close down the gap on the break by the lead riders.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 44 of 46

Dylan Cooper, using the home track advantage to put in a string performance in the Elite Male competition.

Dylan Cooper, using the home track advantage to put in a string performance in the Elite Male competition.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 45 of 46

Sid Taberlay made a strong break from the rest of the elite male field to chase Dan McConnell, and finished second.

Sid Taberlay made a strong break from the rest of the elite male field to chase Dan McConnell, and finished second.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)
Image 46 of 46

Tory Thomas, riding strongly to a top 5 finish.

Tory Thomas, riding strongly to a top 5 finish.
(Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)

Dan McConnell and Jenni King wrapped up overall wins on Sunday in round 3 of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup, with McConnell winning the final point-to-point stage and King securing her win with a second to Bec Henderson.

Event hosts, the Canberra Off-Road Cycling Club, laid out a blindingly fast 20-kilometre course for the final stage of the weekend, which led to around an hour of exciting point-to-point action for the elite categories.

McConnell carried his form from Saturday's win in the Olympic cross country race, starting hard off the front and then maintaining his first place throughout the race.

"It's good to back up after yesterday," said McConnell. "It was a little bit harder today, with some fatigue in the legs. I was able to get away on the climb, and I knew a fair few of the tracks well, so I was able to ride it pretty smoothly to the finish."

McConnell was very satisfied with the overall general classification win for the round. "My weekend kicked off well with the super D, I rode it pretty conservatively. Yesterday, I won my pet event (the XCO), and was able to put some time in coming in to today, where I attacked from the start."

His weekend win likely makes him the rider to beat in the national championships in a fortnight in Adelaide. "My form should be pretty good for that," said McConnell. "I still think the race is looking fairly open but I'm looking forward to it."

Second place went to evergreen Sid Taberlay who spoke of the challenging Stromlo trails. "I've always struggled a little bit here in Canberra. It's just the surface, there's a fine line between being upright and being on the ground." Looking at the bigger picture with the Australian and international seasons both building, Tablerlay said, "It was good today. I'm starting to find some form which is good with nationals in a couple of weeks and the first World Cups a few weeks after that."

Paul Van Der Ploeg capped off a strong weekend with a third place in the point-to-point. Speaking to him, it's easy to see his single-minded focus on the fast end of the field. "It was a good race out there today. Macca (McConnell) rode away from me, and for a while I was accidentally blocking Sid through the feed zone, he gassed it, and I was fairly tired after yesterday's effort."

Many are keen to see how the young-gun will go in his first national championships race in the elite field. His plans between now and then. "A good week of training this week, and then I'll taper, it's a good track for me there, I've always had fairly consistent races in Adelaide."

Andrew Blair maintains his overall season lead. "It's always fun to race at home, I had some pretty good form and really enjoyed the racing. I'm focusing on the series, trying to retain the lead, so I need to be consistent."

In the elite women's race, Bec Henderson was pressured the whole way by Jenni King, but came away with the win. After the disappointment of four flat tyres in Saturday's racing, Henderson said, "It doesn't quite make up for yesterday, but it's good to get a win on the board and know that my form's good enough to compete with the other girls."

Henderson spoke of her race. "I had a bit of home track advantage, but Jenni was probably riding better than me. She was well and truly holding my wheel on the technical corners." The key move for the race happened on a climb as it often does. "After the feed zone, there was a steep long fireroad, she (King) put the pressure on so I counter-attacked and that's where I got away."

King, the dominant female rider for the whole season finished in second place to Henderson but had her third consecutive season round win. "It was fantastic. I came to Canberra expecting Bec Henderson to be tough to beat on her home course. She's also in flying form at the moment. To be racing against her and to win overall is really good."

Looking forward to the last round in Awaba, King who has won seven of nine events so far is understandably positive. "I'm pretty confident going into the final round that I can win the series overall, and that was the aim, to be consistent".

Katherine O'Shea, the reigning cross country national champion had a challenging race to secure third place. "It started pretty intense, a few attacks but it was a good course, I really enjoyed it".

In the under 23 men's race, in the men's Jack Haig had a close win from Robbie Hucker with Trenton Day in third. Hucker won round 3 overall, while Luke Fetch maintained his overall lead in the season.

In the under 23 women's race, Amy Austin won today's race and also took the overall win for the round from Jacinta Aitken. With her win, Austin also moved into the season lead.

Looking to the under 19 men's race, Billy Sewell took the win for the day and for the overall weekend from Ben Bradley and Benjamin Forbes. With the win, Sewell also takes over the series lead.

In the under 19 women's category, Emily Parkes won the race and the weekend overall from Karuna Henderson, and she too with this weekend's win assumes the mantle of season leader.

The final round of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup will be at Awaba on March 2-4.

Elite Male
1Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness - Shimano)0:56:17
2Sid Taberlay (Kenda - H20 Overdrive)0:00:18
3Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal - X-bionic)0:00:30
4Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team - Felt)0:00:57
5Lachlan Norris (Giant Factory Off-Road Team - Drapac)0:01:14
6Neil Van Der Ploeg0:02:04
7Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory Team)0:02:05
8Matthew Fleming (Rock star Racing - Giant)0:03:09
9Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)0:03:33
10Andrew Fellows0:03:43
11Shaun Lewis0:03:57
12Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes - Bikes Direct)0:04:32
13James Downing (Cannondale Australia - Lonsdal)0:04:34
14Michael Vanos (MSC Bikes - Blackmans Bicycles)
15Chad Gossert0:04:37
16Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles)0:05:26
17Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team)0:07:13
18Sean Martin0:08:00
19Evan Jeffery0:08:36
20Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized)0:10:39
21Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)0:11:29
22Anthony Shippard0:15:27
23John Groves (Apollo Bikes)0:15:28
24Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au - Fictive.com.au)0:16:12
DNSOndrej Slezak (Bernard Beer)
DNSTravis Frisby
DNSChris Jongewaard
DNSJarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo)

Elite Female
1Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness - Shimano)1:06:54
2Jenni King (Torq Nutrition)0:00:34
3Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:01:36
4Tory Thomas0:02:24
5Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo)0:04:51
6Jenny Fay0:07:13
7Lindsay Gorrell0:07:53
8Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift)0:08:04
9Kelly Bartlett0:09:32
10Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes)0:12:21
11Sally Gabriel0:14:16
12Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia)1:03:17
DNSNiki Fisher (Giant)
DNSCatherine Kelaher

Under 23 Male
1Jack Haig0:58:41
2Robbie Hucker0:00:02
3Trenton Day (Drift Bikes-Specialized)0:00:21
4Kyle Ward (Jet Racing - Specialized Bikes)0:01:09
5Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)0:01:12
6Michael Crosbie0:04:14
7Nelson Tilley (Top Brand Cycles - Townsville)0:04:27
8Daniel McDonald0:05:07
9Alexander Meyland (MTBA Specialized EDP Team)0:06:52
10Blake Polverino0:07:40
11James Hanus (Scott Australia - Mitcham Cycle Centre)0:14:55
12Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded)0:32:04
DNSJosh Cunneen
DNSRobert Kell
DNSWilliam Orchard
DNSCameron Ivory

Under 23 Female
1Amy Austin (Stevens Bikes)1:24:14
2Jacinta Aitken0:17:52

Under 19 Male
1Billy Sewell (Torq MTB Team - Continental)1:02:30
2Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle Components)0:00:24
3Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles)0:00:38
4Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles - Geoff Comfort Photograpaphy)0:01:03
5Tasman Nankervis0:02:12
6Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles)0:02:34
7Chris Hamilton0:02:36
8Jason Lowndes (BCS Rising Sun)0:03:20
9Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles Ozriders.com.au)0:03:32
10Toby Stewart0:04:07
11Peter McKellar Stewart0:05:15
12Cameron Prosser (Anytime Fitness)0:06:02
13Harry Lindsay0:06:38
14Harry Herne0:07:27
15Joey Vejvoda0:11:14
16Luke Ellison0:11:15
17Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up - Silverback)0:14:38
DNSConor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)
DNSJordan Butler

Under 19 Female
1Emily Parkes1:22:01
2Karuna Henderson0:02:35
DNFHolly Harris
DNSKyna Millan (TLC Cycles - MSL)
DNSBrooke Tranter

Under 17 Male
1Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted - Apollo Bicycles)1:06:15
2Benjamin Green0:00:33
3Jayden Ward (Jet-Racing - Specalized Bicycles)0:00:47
4Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles)0:00:55
5Callum Carson0:01:05
6Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes - Specialized)0:01:35
7Simon Harrington (Scott Bikes)0:01:43
8Dean Madden (Specialized - Bike Nirvana)0:01:54
9David Bleakley0:03:03
10Cosi Hofman0:04:40
11Roly Stewart0:04:51
12Jack Booth0:09:34
13Jackson Streeter0:09:49
14Josh Abbey0:10:41
15Bryan Dunkin0:13:39
16Rong Min (Global Track Warehouse)0:44:14
17Tom Green0:51:45
DNSConnor O'Dwyer
DNSToby Orchard

Under 17 Female
1Lucy Burton1:28:16
DNSZoe Binder (Crowne Plaza Canberra)

Under 15 Male
1Griffin Layton-Scheld (Onyabike Belco & Civic)1:16:30
2Declan Prosser0:05:59
3Matthew Dinham0:06:26
4Charlie Brodie0:07:32
5Ben Metcalfe0:10:04
6Joseph Simpson0:28:29
DNSJackson Frew (Lennock Motors - Commencal)

Under 15 Female
1Gabrielle Millan2:14:03

Veteran Male
1Bradley Morton (Onya Bike Belconnen)1:03:31
2Jason Chalker0:01:49
3James Collins (Trek - Bontrager)0:03:35
4Michal Kafka (Bernard Riders)0:04:12
5Dion Blair0:05:03
6Fabian Guerrero0:05:27
7Gavin Burwood0:06:16
8Pablo Santa0:09:03
9Damien Enderby (Thule Team Australia - Cranks Bikestore)0:11:40
DNSLiam O'Dea

Master Male
1Matthew Rizzuto1:04:01
2Mark Fenner0:02:16
3Evan James (Giant Adelaide)0:02:23
4Douglas Pollock0:02:24
5Richard Peil0:02:52
6Troy Fisher (Stevens Bikes)0:03:21
7David Medlock0:04:42
8Luis Severino0:05:25
9David Harris0:06:32
10Luke Ingram0:15:41

Super-Master Male
1John Henderson1:08:58
2John Allison0:02:27
3David Wilson0:03:41
4Mark Codner (FRS - Rotor BBK Bikes)0:04:51
5Paul Sloan0:07:35
6Nathan Carroll0:08:14
7Neil Dall0:13:32
DNSSteven Bullard

Super-Master Female
1Alison Forbes1:30:13
DNSBev Anderson-Tranter

Ultra-Master Male
1Fil Giles1:46:59
DNSPeter Heywood

Expert Male
1Michael Hogan (Bicycle Garage Lilyfield)1:08:13
2Phillip Bardsley-Smith0:01:02
3Marc De Geoffroy0:01:40

Sport Male
1Michael Brice1:05:14
2Andrew Wood0:06:50
3Tim Bardsley Smith0:09:34
4Daniel Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bikes)0:09:36
5Jason Head (Project 63)0:10:57
DNSDevin Sando

 

Latest on Cyclingnews