Li Hing Fui wins African downhill title

Marion, Shashi Shekar round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Li Hing Fui (Mri)0:03:10.14
2Matthieu Marion (Mri)0:00:05.32
3Mohesh Shashi Shekar (Mri)0:00:25.18
4Bryan Ramloll (Mri)0:00:56.77
5Calisse Nicola (Mri)0:01:03.32
6Christophe Gerard (Mri)0:01:03.88
7Lutchumanah Roovan (Mri)0:01:05.88
8Sewnundun Hansraj (Mri)0:01:20.03
9Thierry Lindor (Mri)0:01:28.31
10Lawrence Wong (Mri)0:01:31.77

