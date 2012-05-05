Buys and Neethling win African cross country titles
Van Wyk and Belton victorious in junior races
Cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|1:29:40
|2
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|0:03:44
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
|0:04:40
|4
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:05:28
|5
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|0:06:42
|6
|Gert Heyns (RSA)
|0:08:26
|7
|Mannie Heymans (Nam)
|0:11:30
|8
|Yannick Lincoln (Mri)
|0:12:23
|9
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:13:00
|10
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|0:13:06
|-1lap
|Shaun Silver (RSA)
|-1lap
|Heinrich Kohne (Nam)
|-2laps
|Armand Le Court De Billot (Mri)
|-2laps
|Mathieu Le Blanc (Mri)
|-3laps
|Gregory Piat (Mri)
|-3laps
|Christophe Gerard (Mri)
|-3laps
|Benjamin Francois (Mri)
|-3laps
|Fabien Halbwachs (Mri)
|-3laps
|Passee Cedric (Mri)
|DNF
|Sebastien Mercier (Mri)
|DNF
|Sebastien Hacques (Mri)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|1:34:47
|2
|Aurelie Halbwachs (Mri)
|0:06:10
|-1lap
|Heletje Van Staden (Nam)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Van Wyk (RSA)
|1:02:51
|2
|Nicole Erasmus (RSA)
|0:00:43
|3
|Tayla Odendaal (RSA)
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Belton (RSA)
|1:05:15
|2
|Kyle Dorkin (RSA)
|0:03:21
|3
|Paul Rodenbach (RSA)
|0:03:37
|4
|Sebastien Tyack (Mri)
|0:10:05
