Buys and Neethling win African cross country titles

Van Wyk and Belton victorious in junior races

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA)1:29:40
2Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:03:44
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)0:04:40
4Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:05:28
5Renay Groustra (RSA)0:06:42
6Gert Heyns (RSA)0:08:26
7Mannie Heymans (Nam)0:11:30
8Yannick Lincoln (Mri)0:12:23
9James Reid (RSA)0:13:00
10Luke Roberts (RSA)0:13:06
-1lapShaun Silver (RSA)
-1lapHeinrich Kohne (Nam)
-2lapsArmand Le Court De Billot (Mri)
-2lapsMathieu Le Blanc (Mri)
-3lapsGregory Piat (Mri)
-3lapsChristophe Gerard (Mri)
-3lapsBenjamin Francois (Mri)
-3lapsFabien Halbwachs (Mri)
-3lapsPassee Cedric (Mri)
DNFSebastien Mercier (Mri)
DNFSebastien Hacques (Mri)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Candice Neethling (RSA)1:34:47
2Aurelie Halbwachs (Mri)0:06:10
-1lapHeletje Van Staden (Nam)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Van Wyk (RSA)1:02:51
2Nicole Erasmus (RSA)0:00:43
3Tayla Odendaal (RSA)0:10:43

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Belton (RSA)1:05:15
2Kyle Dorkin (RSA)0:03:21
3Paul Rodenbach (RSA)0:03:37
4Sebastien Tyack (Mri)0:10:05

