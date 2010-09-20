Trending

Longo goes long for marathon win

Benzoni gives Italy second wins

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Longo (Ita)2:53:45
2Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:01:08
3Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:03:15
4Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
5Marzio Deho (Ita)0:04:18
6Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:04:49
7Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)0:06:44
8Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)0:09:18
9Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:09:30
10Yader Zoli (Ita)0:09:32
11Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:11:10
12Walter Costa (Ita)0:12:57
13Alessandro Fontana (Ita)0:16:48
14Agostino Andreis (Ita)0:23:46
15Rafael Visinelli (Ita)0:33:42
16Joaquin Cammisi (Arg)0:36:59
17Marco Trentin (Ita)0:46:52
18Lorenzo Martelli (Ita)0:12:58
19Mattia Longa (Ita)0:17:02
20Martin Loo (Est)0:25:21
21Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:33:43
22Vincenzo Persico (Ita)0:44:16

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michela Benzoni (Ita)3:40:19
2Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:01:11
3Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:08:15
4Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:17:10

Latest on Cyclingnews