Longo goes long for marathon win
Benzoni gives Italy second wins
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|2:53:45
|2
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:01:08
|3
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:03:15
|4
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|5
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:04:18
|6
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita)
|0:04:49
|7
|Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)
|0:06:44
|8
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|0:09:18
|9
|Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
|0:09:30
|10
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:09:32
|11
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:11:10
|12
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|0:12:57
|13
|Alessandro Fontana (Ita)
|0:16:48
|14
|Agostino Andreis (Ita)
|0:23:46
|15
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|0:33:42
|16
|Joaquin Cammisi (Arg)
|0:36:59
|17
|Marco Trentin (Ita)
|0:46:52
|18
|Lorenzo Martelli (Ita)
|0:12:58
|19
|Mattia Longa (Ita)
|0:17:02
|20
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:25:21
|21
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:33:43
|22
|Vincenzo Persico (Ita)
|0:44:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|3:40:19
|2
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|0:01:11
|3
|Sandra Klomp (Ita)
|0:08:15
|4
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:17:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy