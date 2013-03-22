Image 1 of 116 Andre Ross and Gugu Zulu (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 116 Letshego Mashoeu (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 116 Riders pass through Doolhof farm (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 116 Dr Basil Bonner and team members make light of their work as medical crew (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 116 Riders stop to repair a broken chain (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 116 Nino Schurter of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 116 Florian Vogel of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 116 Jaroslav Kihavy reflects on winning stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 9 of 116 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo win the stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 10 of 116 Epic fever hits Wellington (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 11 of 116 Max Knox of Team Burry Stander-Songo 2 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 12 of 116 Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Team Cannondale Blend (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 13 of 116 Nico Pfitzenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of Team Bridge (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 14 of 116 Simon Stiebjahn and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 3 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 15 of 116 Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 16 of 116 Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Team Bulls do all they can to hang on to the break away (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 17 of 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Chritoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo break away early on with Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 18 of 116 Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Team Cannondale Blend (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 19 of 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Chritoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo break away early on with Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 20 of 116 Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 21 of 116 Diana Carolin not sure on what to thinkof what lies ahead (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 22 of 116 Stephen Roche shares a joke with other riders at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 23 of 116 The Exxaro cheerleader at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 24 of 116 Racers roll out for stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 25 of 116 Cape Epic racers on the start line of stage 5 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 26 of 116 Oliver Munnik of Team William Simpson 1 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 27 of 116 Charles Stander, father of the late Burry Stander enjoying the singletrack (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 28 of 116 Francois Nel enjoys the singletrack (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 29 of 116 Riders enjoying the views of the mountains during (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 30 of 116 Danie Scoltz of Team Pap 'n Vleis descends during stage 5 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 31 of 116 Riders enjoying the meandering singletrack (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 32 of 116 Charles Stander, father of the late Burry Stander rides through the fynbos (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 33 of 116 Mellis Walker of Team Exxaro/Cycle Lab 2 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 34 of 116 Local kids support riders during stage 5 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 35 of 116 A rider rides through a local vineyard with the Suwe Suster Peaks in the background (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 36 of 116 Riders descend a farm road in the early morning light (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 37 of 116 Nicholas Porteous descends a farm road (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 38 of 116 A heartfelt message about Burry Stander (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 39 of 116 The lead bunch start stage 5 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 40 of 116 Overall race leaders, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander - Songo look relaxed before the start. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 41 of 116 Racers roll out for the start of Cape Epic stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 42 of 116 Lars Manengen of ABAX-Lillehammer CK leads his partner Greg Saw (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 43 of 116 Christoph Sauser and Joroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 5 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 44 of 116 Bikes are lubed and riders fed at waterpoints (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 45 of 116 Family keeps many of the riders going (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 46 of 116 Bike Mechanics enable riders to continue from Waterpoint 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 47 of 116 Michael Mol refuels at Waterpoint 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 48 of 116 The action at waterpoint 3 during stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 49 of 116 Pieter Vorster and Mark Pieterse enjoy stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 50 of 116 Steve Thomas encourages riders at Water point 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 51 of 116 Excited supporters await the arrival of their dad at Waterpoint 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 52 of 116 Riders make their way through the vineyards during stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 53 of 116 Benjamin Wiliette makes an enquiry at the race office (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 54 of 116 Race Communications Gavin Holroyd plays an essential role (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 55 of 116 An excited supporter at Waterpoinnt 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 56 of 116 Oakley delivers a special eyewear cleaning station for riders (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 57 of 116 Bikes are lubed by Epic crew (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 58 of 116 Bikes lined up at waterpoint 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 59 of 116 Christoph Sauser and Joroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 5 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 60 of 116 Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo is interviewed (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 61 of 116 Leading ladies Yolande Speedy (L) and Catherine Williamson (R) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 62 of 116 Racers during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 63 of 116 Racers during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 64 of 116 Leading mixed Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Erik Kleinhans (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 65 of 116 Barti Bucher (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 66 of 116 Leading ladies Yolande Speedy (R) and Catherine Williamson (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 67 of 116 Darren Lill (front) and Charles Keey (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 68 of 116 Heinz Zoerweg (front) and Barti Bucher (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 69 of 116 Riders head up a small climb during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 70 of 116 The peloton rolls out to start stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 71 of 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after receiving the race leaders' jerseys (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 72 of 116 All South African team of Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing finish stage 5 to claim African leaders' jerseys (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 73 of 116 Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 74 of 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 75 of 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 76 of 116 Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 77 of 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo is interviewed (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 78 of 116 Wim Strydom gets ready to fill up his pack (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 79 of 116 A rider embraces his wife at Waterpoint 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 80 of 116 Riders on the route during stage 5 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 81 of 116 Top riders anxiously await the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 82 of 116 Bartie Boecher contemplates the route ahead at the start (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 83 of 116 Media chase the action of the lead bunch including Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel and Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 84 of 116 Multivan Merida team Jose Hermida and Rudy Van Houts (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 85 of 116 Neil Macdonald and riders their way through the vineyards during stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 86 of 116 Yolande Speedy (ladies overall leader) (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 87 of 116 Yolande Speedy (ladies overall leader) makes her way through waterpoint 1 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 88 of 116 Families greet and encourage loved ones at waterpoint 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 89 of 116 Riders refuel at the woolworths waterpoint during stage 5 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 90 of 116 Kohei Yamamoto & Max Knox of Burry Stander-Songo 2 leads Charles Key of Cannondale Blend (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 91 of 116 Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 92 of 116 Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 93 of 116 Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower take 2nd place (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 94 of 116 Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower take 2nd place (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 95 of 116 Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo after stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 96 of 116 Olympic gold medallists James Thompson & Matthew Brittain (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 97 of 116 Stage 5 Podium (L to R) Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (1st), Urs Huber & Karl Platt of Team Bulls (3rd) (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 98 of 116 Overall leaders Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo on the podium (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 99 of 116 Thomas Frischknecht during stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 100 of 116 Leading mixed team Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 101 of 116 Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 102 of 116 Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 103 of 116 Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Tean Bulls lead Marco Fontana & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 104 of 116 An Exxaro Academy rider (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 105 of 116 Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 106 of 116 10 Years untamed icon with school kids near Wellington during the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 107 of 116 Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 108 of 116 Early morning coffees during stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 109 of 116 Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower during stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 110 of 116 Welvanpas singletrack during stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 111 of 116 Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 112 of 116 Leading mixed team of Ariane & Erik Kleinhans (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 113 of 116 Thomas Frischknecht during stage 5 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 114 of 116 Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander- (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 115 of 116 Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 116 of 116 Leading mixed Ariane Kleinhans gets a wound attended to by Team RE:CM manager Kandice Buys (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

It was a show of power with Christoph Sauser and Jarolsav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) winning the stage. Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) were riding with Sauser and Kulhavy and the gap just grew between them and the other riders. But the Burry Stander - Songo team eventually dropped them too and proved that they were the strongest team in the race.

The fifth day was like a bonus day - relatively short at 75km, sweet and fun, with more singletrack than any previous Cape Epic stage. To avoid congestion on the trails, the start groups were staggered over 1.5 hours. The weather was quite mild today and chilly early in the morning.

Men

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo won stage 5 in 3:03:04. It is their third stage win in this year's Cape Epic and Sauser's 29th stage win in the history of the event.

They were followed by Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing in 3:05:19 with their first podium finish. The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber finished in third place in 3:05:35, with Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic in fourth place (3:09:10). Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) finished in fourth place in 3:10:08.

"This is my 29th stage win, and I am thinking of making tomorrow my 30th, but finishing in overall first place at Lourensford is what is most important," said Sauser.

Kulhavy said, "We got up this morning, and I'm not feeling that fresh any longer. But we went flat out right from the first kilometer even though we were tired from the previous days."

Sauser and Kulhavy continue to lead the men's GC with an overall lead time of three minutes and 43 seconds (overall 22:43:09). Platt and Huber are second at 22:46.52, with Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2 in third place overall (23:03:43). In fourth place overall are team Multivan Merida consisting of Jose Hermida and Rudi Houts with an overall time of 23:16:09.

Schurter said, "It was a good day for us. We were in the lead for a long time, drafting behind Christoph and Jaroslav. Florian got into a bit of trouble and we fell behind the leading group, but he got up again. It was a good day for Florian and a nice team result for us. It was a real mountain biking course with a lot of singletrack. If every stage was like this, I'd definitely come and ride the Cape Epic again."

Vogel said, "It was a pretty tough day for me as the last couple of days took its toll. When I looked at today's route, I thought it could only get better. There was a lot of singletrack, and I said to myself just go full gas in the beginning and try. You only have two options - dying or making it to the finish. Today's course was more cross country style - it was awesome and also not too hot. My best day at the Epic so far."

The African Leaders' jerseys were taken over by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory racing in 3:12:16 (overall 23:48:40).

"It was a very nice stage today. We feel very good and I think yesterday's third place gave us a boost mentally," said Beukes. "We just enjoyed today and the singletrack, and rode fast and hard."

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the third consecutive stage in a time of 3:52:38 (overall 28:34:53).

"It was very hard today - it was the hardest day and I feel as if I'm broken, but hoping to recover and get back," said Prince. "We're almost done and I'm enjoying the overall lead. We'll keep it steady and get to Lourensford."

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their fourth consecutive stage in 4:06:56 (overall 28:57:02). They now lead this category by two hours, three minutes and one second. In second place, with their third podium finish, were Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn of C-Bear in 4:17:01 (overall 31:46:30). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan Ladies finished in third place in 4:29:26 (overall 31:00:04).

"It wasn't a lot of fun. It would've been more fun if you had fresh legs, but there were so many steep climbs and my legs are shattered," said Williamson. "It was quite hard today. The singletrack was really nice and we enjoyed that. The bit in-between was not as nice."

Speedy said, "It was a nice course, but I suffered in the beginning. Catherine pushed me on the climbs and I found my legs later. It was a tough day with steep climbs and I hardly enjoyed the downhills as everything was just aching so much."

Mixed

Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse won today's stage in a time of 3:44:35 (overall 29:34:23). They were followed by the RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans in 3:45:09 (overall 26:47:35). Johan Labuschagne and Yolandé de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 were third in 3:54:25 (overall 28:29:51). Cherise Stander and Duane Stander (Africanmtbkid 1) finished in fourth place today in 3:55:34 (overall 29:37:27). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) lead this category by one hour, 42 minutes and 15 seconds.

"It was full gas the whole way and not one section that we relaxed," said Ralph. "We were always pushing the limit and encouraging each other. The route was fun, with lots of winding trails and some technical bits. The singletrack was really nice and there were good intervals."

Erik Kleinhans said, "This is the first day that we didn't win the stage. We didn't want to take any chances as tomorrow is a hectic stage and we wanted to spare our arms and tyres today. Biogen Britehouse were in the lead for most of today. They created a gap down the first downhill and we managed to close the gap, but we'd really like to win tomorrow. It's our hometown and we tried to give our legs and arms a bit of a break. Biogen put in a lot of effort on the last downhill to win. They earned their win today."

Masters

The masters category was again won by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 3:18:35 (overall 24:54:12). This is their third consecutive stage win. They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 3:29:05 (overall 25:46.53). In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 3:37:15 (overall 26:17:23). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by 52 minutes and 40 seconds.

"We had so much fun today - it was a beautiful stage. We could play our cards today and the technical riding suited us," said Pfitzenmaier. "Abraao and I are well matched and we could stick to our pace and be comfortable. We played it safe and it's very good to have another stage win. My main aim is to enjoy the moment - it's meditation in action for me."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 3:42:58 (overall 26:48:43). They have won all five stages as well as the prologue in this category. They were followed by Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines with their first podium finish in 3:57:23 (overall 29:47:34). Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital finished in third place in 4:00:00 (overall 28:43:48). Pragma Marsilio Projects (Lieb Loots and Tony Conlon) finished in fourth place in 4:03.47 (overall 29:47:13). Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by one hour, 55 minutes and four seconds.

Bucher said, "The singletrack was nice. We're looking forward to Stellenbosch and then Lourensford. We take it day by day."

Stage 6: Wellington to Stellenbosch, 99km and 2950m of climbing

With a maximum stage time of 10 hours, riders should prepare themselves for a long stage, the last real hurdle of the 2013 Cape Epic. The first 20 kilometers are primarily in the forestry plantation on the slopes of Du Toit's Kloof, with a steady 10-kilometer climb followed by an equally long, fast descent interrupted occasionally by some soft forest singletrack.

The second major climb is primarily through orchards that soon give way to mountain fynbos as the trails turns more rugged, including another singletrack descent, but riders need to watch out for the handle-bar-grabbing fynbos. By the time riders cross under the N1 national highway at the 35-kilometer mark, they will have completed almost half the climbing of the day.

The next section is fast going along farm and gravel roads along the Drakenstein Mountains towards Franschhoek. The route makes the turn towards Helshoogte Pass, as the trail hugs the steep slopes of the iconic Simonsberg Mountain. Riders will pass through wine farms and the Idas Valley before passing underneath the R310 road. From here it is one last steep climb, before a descent sweetened by some more forestry single-track that takes riders into the race village.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 3:03:04 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:02:15 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:02:31 4 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:06:06 5 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:07:04 6 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:07:04 7 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:09:12 8 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:10:35 9 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 0:14:41 10 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:17:00 11 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:18:10 12 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:18:39 13 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:21:08 14 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:22:59 15 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 0:24:14 16 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 0:27:23 17 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:28:39 18 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:31:13 19 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 0:31:51 20 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 0:34:14 21 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 0:34:56 22 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 0:35:47 23 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 0:38:07 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:39:14 25 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 0:39:14 26 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 0:39:49 27 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 0:39:52 28 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 0:43:08 29 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 0:43:16 30 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 0:43:44 31 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 0:43:51 32 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 0:46:02 33 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 0:46:50 34 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 0:47:22 35 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 0:47:28 36 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 0:47:47 37 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 0:47:47 38 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 0:47:49 39 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 0:49:34 40 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 0:49:35 41 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 0:49:37 42 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 0:49:41 43 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:51:46 44 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 0:52:20 45 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 0:52:24 46 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 0:53:06 47 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 0:53:06 48 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 0:54:32 49 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 0:54:34 50 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 0:56:31 51 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 0:56:55 52 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 0:57:20 53 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 0:59:17 54 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 0:59:41 55 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 1:02:05 56 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 1:02:14 57 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 1:02:56 58 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 1:03:51 59 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 1:05:10 60 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 1:05:51 61 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 1:06:34 62 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 1:06:55 63 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 1:07:27 64 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 1:07:28 65 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 1:08:06 66 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 1:08:47 67 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 1:09:19 68 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 1:09:42 69 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 1:10:26 70 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 1:10:55 71 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 1:11:07 72 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 1:11:55 73 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 1:11:59 74 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 1:12:04 75 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 1:12:08 76 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 1:13:52 77 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 1:14:34 78 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 1:14:46 79 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 1:16:21 80 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 1:19:49 81 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 1:20:43 82 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 1:21:15 83 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 1:22:12 84 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 1:22:20 85 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 1:22:21 86 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 1:22:22 87 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 1:23:35 88 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 1:23:36 89 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 1:23:48 90 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 1:24:51 91 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 1:26:06 92 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 1:27:16 93 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 1:27:34 94 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 1:27:59 95 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 1:28:06 96 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:29:07 97 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 1:29:27 98 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 1:29:39 99 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 1:29:45 100 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 1:30:06 101 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 1:30:20 102 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 1:30:46 103 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 1:31:25 104 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 1:32:01 105 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 1:32:44 106 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 1:32:47 107 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 1:33:13 107 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 109 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 1:33:28 110 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 1:33:38 111 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 1:34:05 112 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 1:34:15 113 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 1:34:16 114 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 1:35:25 115 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 1:35:43 116 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 1:36:05 117 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 1:36:21 118 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 1:38:56 119 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 1:39:19 120 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 1:39:43 121 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 1:40:40 122 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 1:41:08 123 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 1:41:09 124 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 1:42:19 125 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 1:42:37 126 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 1:42:40 127 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 1:42:42 128 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 1:42:50 129 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 1:43:36 130 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 1:44:06 131 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 1:46:23 132 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 1:47:53 133 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 1:48:01 134 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 1:48:24 135 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 1:48:28 136 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 1:48:34 137 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 1:48:45 138 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 1:48:46 139 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 1:48:53 140 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 1:48:58 141 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 1:49:19 142 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 1:49:46 143 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 1:49:50 144 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 1:50:24 145 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 1:50:26 146 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 1:52:06 147 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 1:52:07 148 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 1:53:17 149 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 1:54:09 150 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 1:54:32 151 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 1:56:06 152 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 1:56:36 153 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 1:58:53 154 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 1:59:05 155 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 1:59:07 156 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 2:00:17 157 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 2:00:28 158 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 2:02:13 159 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 2:02:19 160 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 2:02:42 161 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 2:03:55 162 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 2:04:24 163 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 2:05:11 164 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 2:05:26 165 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 2:06:57 166 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 2:07:03 167 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 2:07:44 168 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 2:08:37 169 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 2:08:38 170 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 2:08:48 171 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 2:09:38 172 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 2:09:39 173 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 2:09:56 174 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 2:10:29 175 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 2:12:16 176 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 2:14:19 177 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 2:14:50 178 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 2:17:19 179 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 2:18:16 180 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 2:18:25 181 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 2:18:37 182 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 2:18:51 183 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 2:19:00 184 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 2:19:48 185 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 2:21:05 186 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 2:21:49 187 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 2:21:55 188 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 2:22:52 189 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 2:23:11 190 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 2:23:41 191 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 2:24:26 192 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 2:25:16 193 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 2:25:45 194 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 2:26:03 195 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 2:29:20 196 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 2:29:23 197 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 2:30:55 198 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 2:32:02 199 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 2:33:26 200 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 2:33:45 201 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 2:35:33 202 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 2:37:32 203 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 2:38:35 204 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 2:38:48 205 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 2:38:59 206 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 2:39:41 207 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 2:40:11 208 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 2:41:30 209 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 2:44:17 210 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 2:44:37 211 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 2:45:01 212 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 2:45:07 213 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 2:46:52 214 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 2:48:16 215 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 2:50:39 216 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 2:52:21 217 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 2:52:40 218 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 2:55:22 219 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 2:57:54 220 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 2:58:00 221 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 3:04:26 222 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 3:04:26 223 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 3:06:38 224 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 3:08:51 225 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 3:10:37 226 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 3:11:45 227 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 3:15:06 228 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 3:19:05 229 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 3:19:58 230 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 3:20:50 231 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 3:24:41 232 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 3:26:10 233 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 3:27:00 234 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 3:30:42 235 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 3:31:27

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 4:06:56 2 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 0:10:05 3 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 0:21:44 4 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:22:30 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:38:27 6 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 0:58:49 7 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 1:16:02 8 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 1:17:58 9 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 1:18:29 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 1:20:41 11 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 1:21:36 12 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 1:23:32 13 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 1:28:57 14 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 1:31:38 15 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 1:33:22 16 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 1:37:32 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 1:45:58 18 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1:49:24 19 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 2:33:52

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 3:44:35 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 0:00:35 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:09:51 4 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 0:10:59 5 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 0:18:05 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:22:15 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 0:24:49 8 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 0:31:01 9 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 0:33:19 10 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 0:37:52 11 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 0:47:56 12 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 0:52:09 13 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 0:55:35 14 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 0:58:01 15 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 0:59:13 16 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 1:02:50 17 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 1:03:42 18 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 1:10:03 19 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 1:10:31 20 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 1:10:32 21 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 1:13:09 22 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 1:16:53 23 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 1:17:28 24 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 1:21:22 25 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 1:22:38 26 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 1:24:35 27 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 1:24:41 28 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 1:31:45 29 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 1:35:03 30 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 1:35:56 31 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:46:03 32 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 1:55:30 33 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 1:59:51 34 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 2:02:13 35 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 2:08:20 36 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 2:09:55 37 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 2:14:41 38 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 2:23:22 39 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 2:38:35 40 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 2:40:36 41 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 2:43:38 42 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:59:36 43 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 3:02:20 44 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 3:07:42

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 3:18:35 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:10:31 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:18:41 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:23:44 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 0:24:20 6 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 0:31:22 7 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:36:15 8 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 0:37:37 9 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 0:37:39 10 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 0:39:32 11 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 0:41:52 12 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:48:21 13 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 0:49:12 14 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:49:17 15 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 0:49:56 16 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 0:50:22 17 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 0:50:22 18 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 0:50:43 19 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 0:51:22 20 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:51:58 21 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 0:52:01 22 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 0:52:43 23 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 0:53:03 24 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 0:54:40 25 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 0:55:44 26 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 0:56:40 27 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 0:56:42 28 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 0:56:57 29 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 0:59:04 30 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 0:59:16 31 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 0:59:31 32 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 1:01:53 33 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 1:05:19 34 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 1:06:20 35 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 1:06:58 36 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 1:07:40 37 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 1:10:19 38 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 1:10:26 39 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 1:12:08 40 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 1:13:12 41 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 1:13:41 42 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:13:43 43 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 1:14:15 44 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 1:16:28 45 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 1:17:03 46 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 1:18:26 47 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 1:18:43 48 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 1:19:51 49 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 1:22:39 50 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 1:23:34 51 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 1:23:41 52 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 1:23:43 53 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 1:28:33 54 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 1:28:37 55 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 1:29:47 56 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 1:30:04 57 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 1:30:15 58 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 1:30:23 59 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 1:30:49 60 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 1:31:20 61 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 1:31:23 62 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 1:32:14 63 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 1:32:15 64 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 1:32:30 65 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 1:32:35 66 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 1:33:18 67 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 1:33:21 68 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 1:33:33 69 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 1:34:04 70 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 1:34:17 71 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 1:35:46 72 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 1:36:42 73 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 1:36:43 74 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 1:38:47 75 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 1:39:55 76 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 1:40:12 77 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 1:41:42 78 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 1:43:21 79 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 1:45:07 80 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 1:45:08 81 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 1:45:49 82 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 1:46:35 83 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 1:48:20 84 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 1:51:39 85 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 1:51:43 86 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 1:51:55 87 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 1:51:57 88 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 1:52:44 89 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 1:53:27 90 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 1:53:31 91 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 1:53:50 92 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 1:55:37 93 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 1:56:24 94 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 1:57:02 95 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 1:57:20 96 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 1:59:43 97 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 2:01:53 98 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 2:02:09 99 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 2:02:55 100 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 2:03:14 101 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 2:04:09 102 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 2:04:16 103 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 2:05:18 104 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 2:05:56 105 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 2:06:06 106 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 2:06:23 107 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 2:06:28 108 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 2:06:42 109 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 2:06:51 110 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 2:07:27 111 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 2:07:34 112 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 2:07:38 113 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 2:07:48 114 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 2:07:49 115 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 2:10:35 116 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 2:10:55 117 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 2:11:38 118 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 2:13:22 119 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 2:13:42 120 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 2:14:14 121 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 2:14:29 122 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 2:14:33 123 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 2:15:25 124 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 2:16:01 125 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 2:17:03 126 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 2:17:57 127 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 2:20:37 128 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 2:21:26 129 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 2:22:06 130 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 2:22:37 131 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 2:24:50 132 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 2:26:30 133 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 2:28:02 134 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 2:30:03 135 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 2:30:26 136 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 2:31:54 137 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 2:32:52 138 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 2:33:38 139 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 2:34:30 140 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 2:35:48 141 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 2:39:17 142 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 2:40:52 143 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 2:40:58 144 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 2:41:52 145 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 2:42:31 146 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 2:43:37 147 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 2:47:08 148 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 2:48:26 149 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 2:50:01 150 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 2:51:04 151 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 2:51:26 152 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 2:52:24 153 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 2:53:29 154 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 2:53:44 155 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 2:56:38 156 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 2:59:29 157 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 2:59:39 158 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 3:00:31 159 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 3:02:51 160 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 3:03:56 161 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 3:06:05 162 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 3:06:10 163 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 3:07:32 164 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 3:08:21 165 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 3:09:18 166 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 3:09:24 167 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 3:10:33 168 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 3:10:34 169 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 3:10:49 170 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 3:11:57 171 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 3:14:37 172 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 3:17:49 173 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 3:20:03

Grand masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info 3:42:58 2 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines 0:14:25 3 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital 0:17:02 4 Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects 0:20:48 5 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING 0:21:08 6 Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike 0:23:54 7 Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop 0:40:10 8 Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund 0:46:48 9 Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters 0:50:44 10 Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana 0:51:36 11 Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab 0:52:39 12 Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS 1:01:24 13 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:07:40 14 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 1:10:08 15 Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos 1:12:56 16 Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR 1:23:48 17 Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee 1:28:26 18 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:29:20 19 Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers 1:34:45 20 Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star 1:39:59 21 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty 1:40:17 22 Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum 1:45:45 23 Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera 1:52:56 24 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL 1:54:32 25 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 1:55:53 26 Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters 2:13:24 27 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream 2:18:38 28 Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS 2:21:27 29 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix 2:21:57 30 Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2 2:22:43 31 Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run 2:26:40 32 Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos 2:31:14 33 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls 2:34:13 34 Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies 2:38:17 35 Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work 2:40:27 36 Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech 2:42:38 37 Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM 3:02:57

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 22:43:09 2 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:03:43 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:20:34 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:33:00 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:54:03 6 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 1:05:30 7 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 1:11:27 8 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 1:18:54 9 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 1:27:02 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 1:33:40 11 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 2:08:17 12 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 2:25:15 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 2:59:59 14 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 3:05:46 15 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 3:25:08 16 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 3:28:26 17 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 3:32:58 18 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 3:36:47 19 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 3:37:57 20 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 3:48:51 21 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 4:03:15 22 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 4:09:29 23 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 4:16:17 24 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 4:17:03 25 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 4:33:43 26 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 4:39:15 27 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 4:42:22 28 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 4:44:45 29 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 4:47:55 30 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 4:50:35 31 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 5:00:10 32 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 5:02:51 33 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 5:11:20 34 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 5:13:11 35 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 5:19:24 36 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 5:20:49 37 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 5:26:45 38 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 5:27:24 39 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 5:31:12 40 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 5:36:31 41 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 5:44:20 42 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 5:47:19 43 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 5:51:44 44 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 5:58:35 45 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 6:00:30 46 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 6:08:12 47 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 6:37:38 48 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 6:40:15 49 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 6:41:27 50 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 6:47:17 51 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 6:49:27 52 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 6:50:49 53 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 6:53:18 54 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 6:54:59 55 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 7:04:17 56 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 7:11:36 57 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 7:14:10 58 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 7:17:18 59 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 7:42:44 60 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 7:48:44 61 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 7:54:52 62 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 7:56:54 63 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 7:57:01 64 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 7:57:52 65 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 8:04:23 66 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 8:06:51 67 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 8:10:39 68 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 8:13:50 69 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 8:17:45 70 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 8:18:34 71 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 8:20:32 72 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 8:24:06 73 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 8:24:32 74 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 8:27:36 75 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 8:31:51 76 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 8:35:38 77 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 8:38:24 78 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 8:44:39 79 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 8:51:08 80 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 8:52:46 81 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 8:54:35 82 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 9:12:40 83 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 9:18:11 84 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 9:19:52 85 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 9:21:59 86 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 9:23:23 87 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 9:25:34 88 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 9:31:04 89 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 9:32:36 90 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 9:33:11 91 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 9:33:44 92 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 9:38:27 93 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 9:46:01 94 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 9:53:17 95 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 9:56:06 96 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 10:11:18 97 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 10:12:51 98 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 10:17:12 99 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 10:18:43 100 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 10:23:21 101 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 10:24:51 102 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 10:33:21 103 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 10:33:35 104 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 10:36:52 105 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 10:39:35 106 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 10:43:36 107 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 10:50:46 108 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 10:54:34 109 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 10:55:18 110 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 10:57:39 111 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 11:03:57 112 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 11:06:43 113 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 11:06:49 114 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 11:09:32 115 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 11:10:01 116 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 11:13:48 117 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 11:14:42 118 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 11:20:01 119 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 11:24:43 120 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 11:24:48 121 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 11:31:19 122 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 11:36:42 123 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 11:36:48 124 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 11:42:40 125 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 11:49:49 126 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 11:55:36 127 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 12:01:44 128 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 12:03:12 129 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 12:03:54 130 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 12:16:12 131 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 12:27:28 132 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 12:34:11 133 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 12:35:58 134 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 12:41:18 135 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 12:43:08 136 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 12:45:29 137 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 12:46:16 138 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 12:46:58 139 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 12:50:03 140 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 13:08:58 141 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 13:14:48 142 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 13:14:56 143 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 13:19:23 144 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 13:24:46 145 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 13:27:19 146 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 13:28:37 147 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 13:29:45 148 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 13:30:35 149 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 13:31:00 150 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 13:32:52 151 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 13:37:51 152 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 13:39:34 153 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 13:41:26 154 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 13:44:23 155 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 13:45:02 156 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 13:46:47 157 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 13:50:46 158 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 13:56:44 159 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 14:06:48 160 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 14:21:39 161 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 14:23:40 162 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 14:26:27 163 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 14:27:50 164 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 14:34:35 165 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 14:39:14 166 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 14:50:47 167 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 14:55:55 168 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 14:59:57 169 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 15:07:48 170 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 15:15:00 171 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 15:19:32 172 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 15:20:00 173 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 15:22:46 174 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 15:36:57 175 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 15:42:09 176 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 15:49:19 177 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 15:51:45 178 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 15:57:09 179 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 16:00:20 180 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 16:01:27 181 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 16:02:31 182 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 16:08:22 183 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 16:15:12 184 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 16:24:58 185 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 16:26:11 186 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 16:33:27 187 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 16:33:48 188 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 16:34:29 189 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 16:39:09 190 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 16:50:35 191 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 17:01:12 192 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 17:21:31 193 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 17:25:30 194 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 17:26:03 195 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 17:26:07 196 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 17:27:55 197 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 17:29:09 198 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 17:34:39 199 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 17:35:46 200 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 17:37:51 201 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 17:56:24 202 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 18:05:00 203 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 18:05:42 204 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 18:09:26 205 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 18:12:20 206 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 18:15:51 207 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 18:16:18 208 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 18:21:06 209 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 18:22:06 210 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 18:30:20 211 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 18:39:23 212 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 18:39:31 213 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 18:48:58 214 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 19:02:40 215 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 19:07:32 216 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 19:10:26 217 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 19:10:31 218 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 19:22:34 219 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 19:29:38 220 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 19:34:44 221 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 20:07:21 222 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 20:08:08 223 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 20:29:55 224 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 20:40:03 225 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 20:48:12 226 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 20:48:34 227 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 21:01:13 228 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 21:11:37 229 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 21:25:02 230 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 21:44:51 231 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 22:07:50 232 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 22:08:45 233 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 22:13:36 234 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 22:20:34 235 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 24:09:40

Ladies general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 28:57:02 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 2:03:02 3 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 2:49:28 4 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 3:20:46 5 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 3:49:15 6 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 4:03:42 7 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 8:25:01 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 9:10:45 9 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 10:17:57 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 10:57:48 11 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 11:59:05 12 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 12:29:46 13 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 12:30:06 14 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 12:39:15 15 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 12:48:38 16 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 13:30:16 17 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 13:39:56 18 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 14:10:49 19 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 15:53:05

Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 26:47:35 2 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 1:42:16 3 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 1:42:22 4 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 2:46:48 5 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 2:49:52 6 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 3:42:34 7 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 4:08:30 8 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 4:29:11 9 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 5:17:58 10 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 5:33:24 11 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 5:46:15 12 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 6:19:01 13 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 6:46:47 14 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 7:50:21 15 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 7:51:41 16 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 7:55:07 17 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 7:59:31 18 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 8:14:01 19 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 8:19:59 20 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 8:43:58 21 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 8:49:19 22 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 9:06:30 23 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 9:53:19 24 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 10:29:33 25 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 10:32:05 26 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 10:36:54 27 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 10:47:09 28 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 10:55:19 29 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 11:24:46 30 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 12:09:43 31 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 13:19:46 32 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 14:37:19 33 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 15:38:47 34 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 15:46:02 35 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 15:51:44 36 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 15:52:40 37 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 16:31:54 38 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 16:58:31 39 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 17:52:01 40 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 18:00:08 41 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 18:04:18 42 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 18:08:08 43 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 19:45:44 44 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 20:21:26

Masters general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 24:54:12 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:52:41 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 1:23:11 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 1:51:02 5 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 3:16:30 6 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 3:30:24 7 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 3:43:30 8 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 3:46:53 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 3:53:39 10 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 4:22:51 11 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 4:25:32 12 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 4:51:38 13 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 4:59:50 14 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 5:06:28 15 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 5:11:31 16 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 5:13:42 17 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 5:19:43 18 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 5:19:53 19 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 5:24:49 20 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 5:25:26 21 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 5:38:39 22 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 5:47:54 23 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 6:10:02 24 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 6:13:13 25 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 6:14:56 26 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 6:24:30 27 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 6:33:49 28 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 6:34:03 29 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 6:34:40 30 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 6:40:36 31 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 6:43:32 32 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 6:56:50 33 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 7:12:06 34 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 7:13:43 35 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 7:21:34 36 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 7:34:26 37 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 7:34:37 38 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 7:38:10 39 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 7:40:41 40 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 7:47:32 41 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 7:48:03 42 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 8:01:14 43 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 8:06:43 44 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 8:16:18 45 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 8:31:49 46 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 8:45:36 47 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 8:48:46 48 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 8:59:31 49 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 9:34:29 50 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 9:35:29 51 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 9:37:16 52 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 9:38:30 53 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 9:41:14 54 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 9:42:54 55 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 9:46:48 56 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 10:06:43 57 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 10:06:54 58 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 10:13:20 59 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 10:13:35 60 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 10:24:38 61 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 10:26:08 62 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 10:28:56 63 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 10:33:26 64 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 10:33:59 65 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 10:42:49 66 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 10:44:09 67 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 10:48:46 68 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 10:58:59 69 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 11:04:57 70 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 11:06:25 71 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 11:08:10 72 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 11:14:57 73 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 11:16:28 74 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 11:22:52 75 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 11:25:48 76 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 11:33:23 77 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 11:37:43 78 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 11:39:12 79 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 11:44:54 80 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 11:49:22 81 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 11:53:39 82 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 11:55:48 83 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 12:02:38 84 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 12:06:49 85 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 12:17:51 86 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 12:18:36 87 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 12:27:28 88 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 12:30:40 89 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 12:32:08 90 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 12:32:35 91 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 12:33:11 92 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 12:43:53 93 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 12:46:17 94 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 12:47:11 95 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 12:49:47 96 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 12:55:24 97 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 12:56:12 98 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 12:58:03 99 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 12:59:19 100 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 13:03:44 101 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 13:24:09 102 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 13:31:07 103 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 13:35:41 104 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 13:45:08 105 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 13:47:37 106 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 14:04:55 107 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 14:13:41 108 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 14:15:01 109 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 14:16:22 110 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 14:16:40 111 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 14:19:00 112 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 14:36:50 113 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 14:38:53 114 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 14:41:25 115 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 14:46:10 116 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 14:47:55 117 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 15:07:51 118 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 15:17:55 119 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 15:21:55 120 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 15:31:11 121 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 15:32:54 122 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 15:34:42 123 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 15:37:44 124 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 15:47:02 125 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 15:47:24 126 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 15:48:39 127 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 15:57:16 128 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 15:59:21 129 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 16:10:41 130 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 16:19:30 131 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 16:21:57 132 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 16:38:41 133 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 16:47:28 134 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 16:47:37 135 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 16:48:02 136 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 16:49:41 137 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 16:57:01 138 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 16:57:40 139 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 17:06:33 140 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 17:11:54 141 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 17:22:21 142 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 17:29:25 143 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 17:41:22 144 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 17:49:01 145 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 17:53:47 146 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 17:56:32 147 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 17:58:03 148 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 18:00:14 149 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 18:07:00 150 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 18:08:25 151 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 18:12:04 152 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 18:16:41 153 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 18:21:56 154 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 18:24:02 155 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 18:25:06 156 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 18:27:43 157 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 18:29:54 158 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 18:30:32 159 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 18:40:34 160 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 18:53:02 161 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 19:02:39 162 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 19:04:14 163 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 19:04:53 164 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 19:18:52 165 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 19:19:30 166 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 19:28:57 167 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 19:35:05 168 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 19:55:52 169 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 19:58:04 170 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 20:22:34 171 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 20:23:43 172 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 20:37:40 173 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 20:41:18