Sauser and Kulhavy win Cape Epic stage 5
Burry Stander - Songo team defends overall lead
It was a show of power with Christoph Sauser and Jarolsav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) winning the stage. Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) were riding with Sauser and Kulhavy and the gap just grew between them and the other riders. But the Burry Stander - Songo team eventually dropped them too and proved that they were the strongest team in the race.
The fifth day was like a bonus day - relatively short at 75km, sweet and fun, with more singletrack than any previous Cape Epic stage. To avoid congestion on the trails, the start groups were staggered over 1.5 hours. The weather was quite mild today and chilly early in the morning.
Men
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo won stage 5 in 3:03:04. It is their third stage win in this year's Cape Epic and Sauser's 29th stage win in the history of the event.
They were followed by Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing in 3:05:19 with their first podium finish. The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber finished in third place in 3:05:35, with Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic in fourth place (3:09:10). Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) finished in fourth place in 3:10:08.
"This is my 29th stage win, and I am thinking of making tomorrow my 30th, but finishing in overall first place at Lourensford is what is most important," said Sauser.
Kulhavy said, "We got up this morning, and I'm not feeling that fresh any longer. But we went flat out right from the first kilometer even though we were tired from the previous days."
Sauser and Kulhavy continue to lead the men's GC with an overall lead time of three minutes and 43 seconds (overall 22:43:09). Platt and Huber are second at 22:46.52, with Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2 in third place overall (23:03:43). In fourth place overall are team Multivan Merida consisting of Jose Hermida and Rudi Houts with an overall time of 23:16:09.
Schurter said, "It was a good day for us. We were in the lead for a long time, drafting behind Christoph and Jaroslav. Florian got into a bit of trouble and we fell behind the leading group, but he got up again. It was a good day for Florian and a nice team result for us. It was a real mountain biking course with a lot of singletrack. If every stage was like this, I'd definitely come and ride the Cape Epic again."
Vogel said, "It was a pretty tough day for me as the last couple of days took its toll. When I looked at today's route, I thought it could only get better. There was a lot of singletrack, and I said to myself just go full gas in the beginning and try. You only have two options - dying or making it to the finish. Today's course was more cross country style - it was awesome and also not too hot. My best day at the Epic so far."
The African Leaders' jerseys were taken over by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory racing in 3:12:16 (overall 23:48:40).
"It was a very nice stage today. We feel very good and I think yesterday's third place gave us a boost mentally," said Beukes. "We just enjoyed today and the singletrack, and rode fast and hard."
Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the third consecutive stage in a time of 3:52:38 (overall 28:34:53).
"It was very hard today - it was the hardest day and I feel as if I'm broken, but hoping to recover and get back," said Prince. "We're almost done and I'm enjoying the overall lead. We'll keep it steady and get to Lourensford."
Ladies
Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their fourth consecutive stage in 4:06:56 (overall 28:57:02). They now lead this category by two hours, three minutes and one second. In second place, with their third podium finish, were Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn of C-Bear in 4:17:01 (overall 31:46:30). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan Ladies finished in third place in 4:29:26 (overall 31:00:04).
"It wasn't a lot of fun. It would've been more fun if you had fresh legs, but there were so many steep climbs and my legs are shattered," said Williamson. "It was quite hard today. The singletrack was really nice and we enjoyed that. The bit in-between was not as nice."
Speedy said, "It was a nice course, but I suffered in the beginning. Catherine pushed me on the climbs and I found my legs later. It was a tough day with steep climbs and I hardly enjoyed the downhills as everything was just aching so much."
Mixed
Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse won today's stage in a time of 3:44:35 (overall 29:34:23). They were followed by the RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans in 3:45:09 (overall 26:47:35). Johan Labuschagne and Yolandé de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 were third in 3:54:25 (overall 28:29:51). Cherise Stander and Duane Stander (Africanmtbkid 1) finished in fourth place today in 3:55:34 (overall 29:37:27). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) lead this category by one hour, 42 minutes and 15 seconds.
"It was full gas the whole way and not one section that we relaxed," said Ralph. "We were always pushing the limit and encouraging each other. The route was fun, with lots of winding trails and some technical bits. The singletrack was really nice and there were good intervals."
Erik Kleinhans said, "This is the first day that we didn't win the stage. We didn't want to take any chances as tomorrow is a hectic stage and we wanted to spare our arms and tyres today. Biogen Britehouse were in the lead for most of today. They created a gap down the first downhill and we managed to close the gap, but we'd really like to win tomorrow. It's our hometown and we tried to give our legs and arms a bit of a break. Biogen put in a lot of effort on the last downhill to win. They earned their win today."
Masters
The masters category was again won by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 3:18:35 (overall 24:54:12). This is their third consecutive stage win. They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 3:29:05 (overall 25:46.53). In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 3:37:15 (overall 26:17:23). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by 52 minutes and 40 seconds.
"We had so much fun today - it was a beautiful stage. We could play our cards today and the technical riding suited us," said Pfitzenmaier. "Abraao and I are well matched and we could stick to our pace and be comfortable. We played it safe and it's very good to have another stage win. My main aim is to enjoy the moment - it's meditation in action for me."
Grand masters
Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 3:42:58 (overall 26:48:43). They have won all five stages as well as the prologue in this category. They were followed by Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines with their first podium finish in 3:57:23 (overall 29:47:34). Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital finished in third place in 4:00:00 (overall 28:43:48). Pragma Marsilio Projects (Lieb Loots and Tony Conlon) finished in fourth place in 4:03.47 (overall 29:47:13). Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by one hour, 55 minutes and four seconds.
Bucher said, "The singletrack was nice. We're looking forward to Stellenbosch and then Lourensford. We take it day by day."
Stage 6: Wellington to Stellenbosch, 99km and 2950m of climbing
With a maximum stage time of 10 hours, riders should prepare themselves for a long stage, the last real hurdle of the 2013 Cape Epic. The first 20 kilometers are primarily in the forestry plantation on the slopes of Du Toit's Kloof, with a steady 10-kilometer climb followed by an equally long, fast descent interrupted occasionally by some soft forest singletrack.
The second major climb is primarily through orchards that soon give way to mountain fynbos as the trails turns more rugged, including another singletrack descent, but riders need to watch out for the handle-bar-grabbing fynbos. By the time riders cross under the N1 national highway at the 35-kilometer mark, they will have completed almost half the climbing of the day.
The next section is fast going along farm and gravel roads along the Drakenstein Mountains towards Franschhoek. The route makes the turn towards Helshoogte Pass, as the trail hugs the steep slopes of the iconic Simonsberg Mountain. Riders will pass through wine farms and the Idas Valley before passing underneath the R310 road. From here it is one last steep climb, before a descent sweetened by some more forestry single-track that takes riders into the race village.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|3:03:04
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:02:15
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:02:31
|4
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:06:06
|5
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:07:04
|6
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:07:04
|7
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:09:12
|8
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:10:35
|9
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|0:14:41
|10
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:17:00
|11
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:18:10
|12
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:18:39
|13
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:21:08
|14
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:22:59
|15
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|0:24:14
|16
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|0:27:23
|17
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:28:39
|18
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:31:13
|19
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|0:31:51
|20
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|0:34:14
|21
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|0:34:56
|22
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|0:35:47
|23
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|0:38:07
|24
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:39:14
|25
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|0:39:14
|26
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|0:39:49
|27
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|0:39:52
|28
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|0:43:08
|29
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|0:43:16
|30
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|0:43:44
|31
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|0:43:51
|32
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|0:46:02
|33
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|0:46:50
|34
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|0:47:22
|35
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|0:47:28
|36
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|0:47:47
|37
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|0:47:47
|38
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|0:47:49
|39
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|0:49:34
|40
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|0:49:35
|41
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|0:49:37
|42
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|0:49:41
|43
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:51:46
|44
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|0:52:20
|45
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|0:52:24
|46
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|0:53:06
|47
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|0:53:06
|48
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|0:54:32
|49
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|0:54:34
|50
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|0:56:31
|51
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|0:56:55
|52
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|0:57:20
|53
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|0:59:17
|54
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|0:59:41
|55
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|1:02:05
|56
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|1:02:14
|57
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|1:02:56
|58
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|1:03:51
|59
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|1:05:10
|60
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|1:05:51
|61
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|1:06:34
|62
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|1:06:55
|63
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|1:07:27
|64
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|1:07:28
|65
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|1:08:06
|66
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|1:08:47
|67
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|1:09:19
|68
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|1:09:42
|69
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|1:10:26
|70
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|1:10:55
|71
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|1:11:07
|72
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|1:11:55
|73
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|1:11:59
|74
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|1:12:04
|75
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|1:12:08
|76
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|1:13:52
|77
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|1:14:34
|78
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|1:14:46
|79
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|1:16:21
|80
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|1:19:49
|81
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|1:20:43
|82
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|1:21:15
|83
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|1:22:12
|84
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|1:22:20
|85
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|1:22:21
|86
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|1:22:22
|87
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|1:23:35
|88
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|1:23:36
|89
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|1:23:48
|90
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|1:24:51
|91
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|1:26:06
|92
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|1:27:16
|93
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|1:27:34
|94
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|1:27:59
|95
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|1:28:06
|96
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:29:07
|97
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|1:29:27
|98
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|1:29:39
|99
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|1:29:45
|100
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|1:30:06
|101
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|1:30:20
|102
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|1:30:46
|103
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|1:31:25
|104
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|1:32:01
|105
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|1:32:44
|106
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|1:32:47
|107
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|1:33:13
|107
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|109
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|1:33:28
|110
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|1:33:38
|111
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|1:34:05
|112
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|1:34:15
|113
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|1:34:16
|114
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|1:35:25
|115
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|1:35:43
|116
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|1:36:05
|117
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|1:36:21
|118
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|1:38:56
|119
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|1:39:19
|120
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|1:39:43
|121
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|1:40:40
|122
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|1:41:08
|123
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|1:41:09
|124
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|1:42:19
|125
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|1:42:37
|126
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|1:42:40
|127
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|1:42:42
|128
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|1:42:50
|129
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|1:43:36
|130
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|1:44:06
|131
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|1:46:23
|132
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|1:47:53
|133
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|1:48:01
|134
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|1:48:24
|135
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|1:48:28
|136
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|1:48:34
|137
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|1:48:45
|138
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|1:48:46
|139
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|1:48:53
|140
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|1:48:58
|141
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|1:49:19
|142
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|1:49:46
|143
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|1:49:50
|144
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|1:50:24
|145
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|1:50:26
|146
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|1:52:06
|147
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|1:52:07
|148
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|1:53:17
|149
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|1:54:09
|150
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|1:54:32
|151
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|1:56:06
|152
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|1:56:36
|153
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|1:58:53
|154
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|1:59:05
|155
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|1:59:07
|156
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|2:00:17
|157
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|2:00:28
|158
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|2:02:13
|159
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|2:02:19
|160
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|2:02:42
|161
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|2:03:55
|162
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|2:04:24
|163
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|2:05:11
|164
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|2:05:26
|165
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|2:06:57
|166
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|2:07:03
|167
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|2:07:44
|168
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|2:08:37
|169
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|2:08:38
|170
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|2:08:48
|171
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|2:09:38
|172
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|2:09:39
|173
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|2:09:56
|174
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|2:10:29
|175
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|2:12:16
|176
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|2:14:19
|177
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|2:14:50
|178
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|2:17:19
|179
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|2:18:16
|180
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|2:18:25
|181
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|2:18:37
|182
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|2:18:51
|183
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|2:19:00
|184
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|2:19:48
|185
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|2:21:05
|186
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|2:21:49
|187
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|2:21:55
|188
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|2:22:52
|189
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|2:23:11
|190
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|2:23:41
|191
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|2:24:26
|192
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|2:25:16
|193
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|2:25:45
|194
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|2:26:03
|195
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|2:29:20
|196
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|2:29:23
|197
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|2:30:55
|198
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|2:32:02
|199
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|2:33:26
|200
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|2:33:45
|201
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|2:35:33
|202
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|2:37:32
|203
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|2:38:35
|204
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|2:38:48
|205
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|2:38:59
|206
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|2:39:41
|207
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|2:40:11
|208
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|2:41:30
|209
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|2:44:17
|210
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|2:44:37
|211
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|2:45:01
|212
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|2:45:07
|213
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|2:46:52
|214
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|2:48:16
|215
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|2:50:39
|216
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|2:52:21
|217
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|2:52:40
|218
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|2:55:22
|219
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|2:57:54
|220
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|2:58:00
|221
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|3:04:26
|222
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|3:04:26
|223
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|3:06:38
|224
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|3:08:51
|225
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|3:10:37
|226
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|3:11:45
|227
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|3:15:06
|228
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|3:19:05
|229
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|3:19:58
|230
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|3:20:50
|231
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|3:24:41
|232
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|3:26:10
|233
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|3:27:00
|234
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|3:30:42
|235
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|3:31:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|4:06:56
|2
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|0:10:05
|3
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|0:21:44
|4
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:22:30
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:38:27
|6
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|0:58:49
|7
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|1:16:02
|8
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|1:17:58
|9
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|1:18:29
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|1:20:41
|11
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|1:21:36
|12
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|1:23:32
|13
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|1:28:57
|14
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|1:31:38
|15
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|1:33:22
|16
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|1:37:32
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|1:45:58
|18
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|1:49:24
|19
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|2:33:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|3:44:35
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|0:00:35
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:09:51
|4
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|0:10:59
|5
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|0:18:05
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:22:15
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|0:24:49
|8
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|0:31:01
|9
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|0:33:19
|10
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|0:37:52
|11
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|0:47:56
|12
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|0:52:09
|13
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|0:55:35
|14
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|0:58:01
|15
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|0:59:13
|16
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|1:02:50
|17
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|1:03:42
|18
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|1:10:03
|19
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|1:10:31
|20
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|1:10:32
|21
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|1:13:09
|22
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|1:16:53
|23
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|1:17:28
|24
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|1:21:22
|25
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|1:22:38
|26
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|1:24:35
|27
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|1:24:41
|28
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|1:31:45
|29
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|1:35:03
|30
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|1:35:56
|31
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:46:03
|32
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|1:55:30
|33
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|1:59:51
|34
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|2:02:13
|35
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|2:08:20
|36
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|2:09:55
|37
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|2:14:41
|38
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|2:23:22
|39
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|2:38:35
|40
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|2:40:36
|41
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|2:43:38
|42
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|2:59:36
|43
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|3:02:20
|44
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|3:07:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|3:18:35
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:10:31
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:18:41
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:23:44
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|0:24:20
|6
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|0:31:22
|7
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:36:15
|8
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|0:37:37
|9
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|0:37:39
|10
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|0:39:32
|11
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|0:41:52
|12
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:48:21
|13
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|0:49:12
|14
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:49:17
|15
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|0:49:56
|16
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|0:50:22
|17
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|0:50:22
|18
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|0:50:43
|19
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|0:51:22
|20
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:51:58
|21
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|0:52:01
|22
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|0:52:43
|23
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|0:53:03
|24
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|0:54:40
|25
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|0:55:44
|26
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|0:56:40
|27
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|0:56:42
|28
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|0:56:57
|29
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|0:59:04
|30
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|0:59:16
|31
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|0:59:31
|32
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|1:01:53
|33
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|1:05:19
|34
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|1:06:20
|35
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|1:06:58
|36
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|1:07:40
|37
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|1:10:19
|38
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|1:10:26
|39
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|1:12:08
|40
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|1:13:12
|41
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|1:13:41
|42
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:13:43
|43
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|1:14:15
|44
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|1:16:28
|45
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|1:17:03
|46
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|1:18:26
|47
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|1:18:43
|48
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|1:19:51
|49
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|1:22:39
|50
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|1:23:34
|51
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|1:23:41
|52
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|1:23:43
|53
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|1:28:33
|54
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|1:28:37
|55
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|1:29:47
|56
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|1:30:04
|57
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|1:30:15
|58
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|1:30:23
|59
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|1:30:49
|60
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|1:31:20
|61
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|1:31:23
|62
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|1:32:14
|63
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|1:32:15
|64
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|1:32:30
|65
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|1:32:35
|66
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|1:33:18
|67
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|1:33:21
|68
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|1:33:33
|69
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|1:34:04
|70
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|1:34:17
|71
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|1:35:46
|72
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|1:36:42
|73
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|1:36:43
|74
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|1:38:47
|75
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|1:39:55
|76
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|1:40:12
|77
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|1:41:42
|78
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|1:43:21
|79
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|1:45:07
|80
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|1:45:08
|81
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|1:45:49
|82
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|1:46:35
|83
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|1:48:20
|84
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|1:51:39
|85
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|1:51:43
|86
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|1:51:55
|87
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|1:51:57
|88
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|1:52:44
|89
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|1:53:27
|90
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|1:53:31
|91
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|1:53:50
|92
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|1:55:37
|93
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|1:56:24
|94
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|1:57:02
|95
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|1:57:20
|96
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|1:59:43
|97
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|2:01:53
|98
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|2:02:09
|99
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|2:02:55
|100
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|2:03:14
|101
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|2:04:09
|102
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|2:04:16
|103
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|2:05:18
|104
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|2:05:56
|105
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|2:06:06
|106
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|2:06:23
|107
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|2:06:28
|108
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|2:06:42
|109
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|2:06:51
|110
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|2:07:27
|111
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|2:07:34
|112
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|2:07:38
|113
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|2:07:48
|114
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|2:07:49
|115
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|2:10:35
|116
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|2:10:55
|117
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|2:11:38
|118
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|2:13:22
|119
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|2:13:42
|120
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|2:14:14
|121
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|2:14:29
|122
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|2:14:33
|123
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|2:15:25
|124
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|2:16:01
|125
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|2:17:03
|126
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|2:17:57
|127
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|2:20:37
|128
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|2:21:26
|129
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|2:22:06
|130
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|2:22:37
|131
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|2:24:50
|132
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|2:26:30
|133
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|2:28:02
|134
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|2:30:03
|135
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|2:30:26
|136
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|2:31:54
|137
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|2:32:52
|138
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|2:33:38
|139
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|2:34:30
|140
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|2:35:48
|141
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|2:39:17
|142
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|2:40:52
|143
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|2:40:58
|144
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|2:41:52
|145
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|2:42:31
|146
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|2:43:37
|147
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|2:47:08
|148
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|2:48:26
|149
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|2:50:01
|150
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|2:51:04
|151
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|2:51:26
|152
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|2:52:24
|153
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|2:53:29
|154
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|2:53:44
|155
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|2:56:38
|156
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|2:59:29
|157
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|2:59:39
|158
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|3:00:31
|159
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|3:02:51
|160
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|3:03:56
|161
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|3:06:05
|162
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|3:06:10
|163
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|3:07:32
|164
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|3:08:21
|165
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|3:09:18
|166
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|3:09:24
|167
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|3:10:33
|168
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|3:10:34
|169
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|3:10:49
|170
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|3:11:57
|171
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|3:14:37
|172
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|3:17:49
|173
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|3:20:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|3:42:58
|2
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:14:25
|3
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:17:02
|4
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|0:20:48
|5
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:21:08
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|0:23:54
|7
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|0:40:10
|8
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|0:46:48
|9
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|0:50:44
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|0:51:36
|11
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|0:52:39
|12
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|1:01:24
|13
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:07:40
|14
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|1:10:08
|15
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|1:12:56
|16
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|1:23:48
|17
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|1:28:26
|18
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:29:20
|19
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|1:34:45
|20
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|1:39:59
|21
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|1:40:17
|22
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|1:45:45
|23
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|1:52:56
|24
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|1:54:32
|25
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|1:55:53
|26
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|2:13:24
|27
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|2:18:38
|28
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|2:21:27
|29
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|2:21:57
|30
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|2:22:43
|31
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|2:26:40
|32
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|2:31:14
|33
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|2:34:13
|34
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|2:38:17
|35
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|2:40:27
|36
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|2:42:38
|37
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|3:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|22:43:09
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:03:43
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:20:34
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:33:00
|5
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:54:03
|6
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|1:05:30
|7
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|1:11:27
|8
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|1:18:54
|9
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|1:27:02
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|1:33:40
|11
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|2:08:17
|12
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|2:25:15
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|2:59:59
|14
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|3:05:46
|15
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|3:25:08
|16
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|3:28:26
|17
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|3:32:58
|18
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|3:36:47
|19
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|3:37:57
|20
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|3:48:51
|21
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|4:03:15
|22
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|4:09:29
|23
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|4:16:17
|24
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|4:17:03
|25
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|4:33:43
|26
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|4:39:15
|27
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|4:42:22
|28
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|4:44:45
|29
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|4:47:55
|30
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|4:50:35
|31
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|5:00:10
|32
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|5:02:51
|33
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|5:11:20
|34
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|5:13:11
|35
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|5:19:24
|36
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|5:20:49
|37
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|5:26:45
|38
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|5:27:24
|39
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|5:31:12
|40
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|5:36:31
|41
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|5:44:20
|42
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|5:47:19
|43
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|5:51:44
|44
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|5:58:35
|45
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|6:00:30
|46
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|6:08:12
|47
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|6:37:38
|48
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|6:40:15
|49
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|6:41:27
|50
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|6:47:17
|51
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|6:49:27
|52
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|6:50:49
|53
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|6:53:18
|54
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|6:54:59
|55
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|7:04:17
|56
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|7:11:36
|57
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|7:14:10
|58
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|7:17:18
|59
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|7:42:44
|60
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|7:48:44
|61
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|7:54:52
|62
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|7:56:54
|63
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|7:57:01
|64
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|7:57:52
|65
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|8:04:23
|66
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|8:06:51
|67
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|8:10:39
|68
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|8:13:50
|69
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|8:17:45
|70
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|8:18:34
|71
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|8:20:32
|72
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|8:24:06
|73
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|8:24:32
|74
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|8:27:36
|75
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|8:31:51
|76
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|8:35:38
|77
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|8:38:24
|78
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|8:44:39
|79
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|8:51:08
|80
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|8:52:46
|81
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|8:54:35
|82
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|9:12:40
|83
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|9:18:11
|84
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|9:19:52
|85
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|9:21:59
|86
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|9:23:23
|87
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|9:25:34
|88
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|9:31:04
|89
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|9:32:36
|90
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|9:33:11
|91
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|9:33:44
|92
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|9:38:27
|93
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|9:46:01
|94
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|9:53:17
|95
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|9:56:06
|96
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|10:11:18
|97
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|10:12:51
|98
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|10:17:12
|99
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|10:18:43
|100
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|10:23:21
|101
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|10:24:51
|102
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|10:33:21
|103
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|10:33:35
|104
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|10:36:52
|105
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|10:39:35
|106
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|10:43:36
|107
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|10:50:46
|108
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|10:54:34
|109
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|10:55:18
|110
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|10:57:39
|111
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|11:03:57
|112
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|11:06:43
|113
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|11:06:49
|114
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|11:09:32
|115
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|11:10:01
|116
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|11:13:48
|117
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|11:14:42
|118
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|11:20:01
|119
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|11:24:43
|120
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|11:24:48
|121
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|11:31:19
|122
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|11:36:42
|123
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|11:36:48
|124
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|11:42:40
|125
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|11:49:49
|126
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|11:55:36
|127
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|12:01:44
|128
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|12:03:12
|129
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|12:03:54
|130
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|12:16:12
|131
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|12:27:28
|132
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|12:34:11
|133
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|12:35:58
|134
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|12:41:18
|135
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|12:43:08
|136
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|12:45:29
|137
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|12:46:16
|138
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|12:46:58
|139
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|12:50:03
|140
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|13:08:58
|141
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|13:14:48
|142
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|13:14:56
|143
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|13:19:23
|144
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|13:24:46
|145
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|13:27:19
|146
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|13:28:37
|147
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|13:29:45
|148
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|13:30:35
|149
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|13:31:00
|150
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|13:32:52
|151
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|13:37:51
|152
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|13:39:34
|153
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|13:41:26
|154
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|13:44:23
|155
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|13:45:02
|156
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|13:46:47
|157
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|13:50:46
|158
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|13:56:44
|159
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|14:06:48
|160
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|14:21:39
|161
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|14:23:40
|162
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|14:26:27
|163
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|14:27:50
|164
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|14:34:35
|165
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|14:39:14
|166
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|14:50:47
|167
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|14:55:55
|168
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|14:59:57
|169
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|15:07:48
|170
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|15:15:00
|171
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|15:19:32
|172
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|15:20:00
|173
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|15:22:46
|174
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|15:36:57
|175
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|15:42:09
|176
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|15:49:19
|177
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|15:51:45
|178
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|15:57:09
|179
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|16:00:20
|180
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|16:01:27
|181
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|16:02:31
|182
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|16:08:22
|183
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|16:15:12
|184
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|16:24:58
|185
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|16:26:11
|186
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|16:33:27
|187
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|16:33:48
|188
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|16:34:29
|189
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|16:39:09
|190
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|16:50:35
|191
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|17:01:12
|192
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|17:21:31
|193
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|17:25:30
|194
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|17:26:03
|195
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|17:26:07
|196
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|17:27:55
|197
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|17:29:09
|198
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|17:34:39
|199
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|17:35:46
|200
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|17:37:51
|201
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|17:56:24
|202
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|18:05:00
|203
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|18:05:42
|204
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|18:09:26
|205
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|18:12:20
|206
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|18:15:51
|207
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|18:16:18
|208
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|18:21:06
|209
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|18:22:06
|210
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|18:30:20
|211
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|18:39:23
|212
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|18:39:31
|213
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|18:48:58
|214
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|19:02:40
|215
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|19:07:32
|216
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|19:10:26
|217
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|19:10:31
|218
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|19:22:34
|219
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|19:29:38
|220
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|19:34:44
|221
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|20:07:21
|222
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|20:08:08
|223
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|20:29:55
|224
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|20:40:03
|225
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|20:48:12
|226
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|20:48:34
|227
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|21:01:13
|228
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|21:11:37
|229
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|21:25:02
|230
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|21:44:51
|231
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|22:07:50
|232
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|22:08:45
|233
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|22:13:36
|234
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|22:20:34
|235
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|24:09:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|28:57:02
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|2:03:02
|3
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|2:49:28
|4
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|3:20:46
|5
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|3:49:15
|6
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|4:03:42
|7
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|8:25:01
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|9:10:45
|9
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|10:17:57
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|10:57:48
|11
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|11:59:05
|12
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|12:29:46
|13
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|12:30:06
|14
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|12:39:15
|15
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|12:48:38
|16
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|13:30:16
|17
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|13:39:56
|18
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|14:10:49
|19
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|15:53:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|26:47:35
|2
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|1:42:16
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|1:42:22
|4
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|2:46:48
|5
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|2:49:52
|6
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|3:42:34
|7
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|4:08:30
|8
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|4:29:11
|9
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|5:17:58
|10
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|5:33:24
|11
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|5:46:15
|12
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|6:19:01
|13
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|6:46:47
|14
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|7:50:21
|15
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|7:51:41
|16
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|7:55:07
|17
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|7:59:31
|18
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|8:14:01
|19
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|8:19:59
|20
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|8:43:58
|21
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|8:49:19
|22
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|9:06:30
|23
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|9:53:19
|24
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|10:29:33
|25
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|10:32:05
|26
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|10:36:54
|27
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|10:47:09
|28
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|10:55:19
|29
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|11:24:46
|30
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|12:09:43
|31
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|13:19:46
|32
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|14:37:19
|33
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|15:38:47
|34
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|15:46:02
|35
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|15:51:44
|36
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|15:52:40
|37
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|16:31:54
|38
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|16:58:31
|39
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|17:52:01
|40
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|18:00:08
|41
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|18:04:18
|42
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|18:08:08
|43
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|19:45:44
|44
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|20:21:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|24:54:12
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:52:41
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|1:23:11
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|1:51:02
|5
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|3:16:30
|6
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|3:30:24
|7
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|3:43:30
|8
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|3:46:53
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|3:53:39
|10
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|4:22:51
|11
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|4:25:32
|12
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|4:51:38
|13
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|4:59:50
|14
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|5:06:28
|15
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|5:11:31
|16
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|5:13:42
|17
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|5:19:43
|18
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|5:19:53
|19
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|5:24:49
|20
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|5:25:26
|21
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|5:38:39
|22
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|5:47:54
|23
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|6:10:02
|24
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|6:13:13
|25
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|6:14:56
|26
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|6:24:30
|27
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|6:33:49
|28
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|6:34:03
|29
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|6:34:40
|30
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|6:40:36
|31
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|6:43:32
|32
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|6:56:50
|33
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|7:12:06
|34
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|7:13:43
|35
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|7:21:34
|36
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|7:34:26
|37
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|7:34:37
|38
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|7:38:10
|39
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|7:40:41
|40
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|7:47:32
|41
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|7:48:03
|42
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|8:01:14
|43
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|8:06:43
|44
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|8:16:18
|45
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|8:31:49
|46
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|8:45:36
|47
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|8:48:46
|48
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|8:59:31
|49
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|9:34:29
|50
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|9:35:29
|51
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|9:37:16
|52
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|9:38:30
|53
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|9:41:14
|54
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|9:42:54
|55
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|9:46:48
|56
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|10:06:43
|57
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|10:06:54
|58
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|10:13:20
|59
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|10:13:35
|60
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|10:24:38
|61
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|10:26:08
|62
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|10:28:56
|63
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|10:33:26
|64
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|10:33:59
|65
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|10:42:49
|66
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|10:44:09
|67
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|10:48:46
|68
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|10:58:59
|69
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|11:04:57
|70
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|11:06:25
|71
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|11:08:10
|72
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|11:14:57
|73
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|11:16:28
|74
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|11:22:52
|75
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|11:25:48
|76
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|11:33:23
|77
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|11:37:43
|78
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|11:39:12
|79
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|11:44:54
|80
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|11:49:22
|81
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|11:53:39
|82
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|11:55:48
|83
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|12:02:38
|84
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|12:06:49
|85
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|12:17:51
|86
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|12:18:36
|87
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|12:27:28
|88
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|12:30:40
|89
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|12:32:08
|90
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|12:32:35
|91
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|12:33:11
|92
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|12:43:53
|93
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|12:46:17
|94
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|12:47:11
|95
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|12:49:47
|96
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|12:55:24
|97
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|12:56:12
|98
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|12:58:03
|99
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|12:59:19
|100
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|13:03:44
|101
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|13:24:09
|102
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|13:31:07
|103
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|13:35:41
|104
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|13:45:08
|105
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|13:47:37
|106
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|14:04:55
|107
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|14:13:41
|108
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|14:15:01
|109
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|14:16:22
|110
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|14:16:40
|111
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|14:19:00
|112
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|14:36:50
|113
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|14:38:53
|114
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|14:41:25
|115
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|14:46:10
|116
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|14:47:55
|117
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|15:07:51
|118
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|15:17:55
|119
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|15:21:55
|120
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|15:31:11
|121
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|15:32:54
|122
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|15:34:42
|123
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|15:37:44
|124
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|15:47:02
|125
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|15:47:24
|126
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|15:48:39
|127
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|15:57:16
|128
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|15:59:21
|129
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|16:10:41
|130
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|16:19:30
|131
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|16:21:57
|132
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|16:38:41
|133
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|16:47:28
|134
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|16:47:37
|135
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|16:48:02
|136
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|16:49:41
|137
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|16:57:01
|138
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|16:57:40
|139
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|17:06:33
|140
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|17:11:54
|141
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|17:22:21
|142
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|17:29:25
|143
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|17:41:22
|144
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|17:49:01
|145
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|17:53:47
|146
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|17:56:32
|147
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|17:58:03
|148
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|18:00:14
|149
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|18:07:00
|150
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|18:08:25
|151
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|18:12:04
|152
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|18:16:41
|153
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|18:21:56
|154
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|18:24:02
|155
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|18:25:06
|156
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|18:27:43
|157
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|18:29:54
|158
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|18:30:32
|159
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|18:40:34
|160
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|18:53:02
|161
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|19:02:39
|162
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|19:04:14
|163
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|19:04:53
|164
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|19:18:52
|165
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|19:19:30
|166
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|19:28:57
|167
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|19:35:05
|168
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|19:55:52
|169
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|19:58:04
|170
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|20:22:34
|171
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|20:23:43
|172
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|20:37:40
|173
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|20:41:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|26:48:43
|2
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|1:55:05
|3
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|2:58:30
|4
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|2:58:51
|5
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|3:07:07
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|3:52:18
|7
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|4:45:36
|8
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|5:19:37
|9
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|6:17:23
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|6:22:38
|11
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|7:18:07
|12
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|7:25:48
|13
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|7:43:36
|14
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|7:47:36
|15
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|8:47:13
|16
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|8:51:29
|17
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|9:06:05
|18
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|10:21:20
|19
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|10:56:01
|20
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|10:58:53
|21
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|11:21:15
|22
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|11:46:25
|23
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|11:58:54
|24
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|12:16:40
|25
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|12:43:00
|26
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|14:10:51
|27
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|14:28:13
|28
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|15:28:10
|29
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|15:37:55
|30
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|16:09:06
|31
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|16:30:13
|32
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|16:41:02
|33
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|16:42:36
|34
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|17:28:30
|35
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|17:56:20
|36
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|17:57:51
|37
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|18:13:04
