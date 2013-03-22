Trending

Sauser and Kulhavy win Cape Epic stage 5

Burry Stander - Songo team defends overall lead

Image 1 of 116

Andre Ross and Gugu Zulu

Andre Ross and Gugu Zulu
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 116

Letshego Mashoeu

Letshego Mashoeu
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 116

Riders pass through Doolhof farm

Riders pass through Doolhof farm
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 116

Dr Basil Bonner and team members make light of their work as medical crew

Dr Basil Bonner and team members make light of their work as medical crew
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 116

Riders stop to repair a broken chain

Riders stop to repair a broken chain
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 116

Nino Schurter of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing

Nino Schurter of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 116

Florian Vogel of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing

Florian Vogel of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 116

Jaroslav Kihavy reflects on winning stage 5

Jaroslav Kihavy reflects on winning stage 5
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 116

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo win the stage

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo win the stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 116

Epic fever hits Wellington

Epic fever hits Wellington
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 116

Max Knox of Team Burry Stander-Songo 2

Max Knox of Team Burry Stander-Songo 2
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 116

Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Team Cannondale Blend

Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Team Cannondale Blend
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 116

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of Team Bridge

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of Team Bridge
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 116

Simon Stiebjahn and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 3

Simon Stiebjahn and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 3
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 116

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 16 of 116

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Team Bulls do all they can to hang on to the break away

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Team Bulls do all they can to hang on to the break away
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 116

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Chritoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo break away early on with Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Chritoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo break away early on with Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 116

Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Team Cannondale Blend

Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Team Cannondale Blend
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 116

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Chritoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo break away early on with Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Chritoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo break away early on with Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 116

Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 116

Diana Carolin not sure on what to thinkof what lies ahead

Diana Carolin not sure on what to thinkof what lies ahead
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 116

Stephen Roche shares a joke with other riders at the start of stage 5

Stephen Roche shares a joke with other riders at the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 116

The Exxaro cheerleader at the start of stage 5

The Exxaro cheerleader at the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 116

Racers roll out for stage 5

Racers roll out for stage 5
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 116

Cape Epic racers on the start line of stage 5

Cape Epic racers on the start line of stage 5
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 116

Oliver Munnik of Team William Simpson 1

Oliver Munnik of Team William Simpson 1
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 116

Charles Stander, father of the late Burry Stander enjoying the singletrack

Charles Stander, father of the late Burry Stander enjoying the singletrack
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 28 of 116

Francois Nel enjoys the singletrack

Francois Nel enjoys the singletrack
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 29 of 116

Riders enjoying the views of the mountains during

Riders enjoying the views of the mountains during
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 30 of 116

Danie Scoltz of Team Pap 'n Vleis descends during stage 5

Danie Scoltz of Team Pap 'n Vleis descends during stage 5
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 31 of 116

Riders enjoying the meandering singletrack

Riders enjoying the meandering singletrack
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 32 of 116

Charles Stander, father of the late Burry Stander rides through the fynbos

Charles Stander, father of the late Burry Stander rides through the fynbos
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 33 of 116

Mellis Walker of Team Exxaro/Cycle Lab 2

Mellis Walker of Team Exxaro/Cycle Lab 2
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 34 of 116

Local kids support riders during stage 5

Local kids support riders during stage 5
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 35 of 116

A rider rides through a local vineyard with the Suwe Suster Peaks in the background

A rider rides through a local vineyard with the Suwe Suster Peaks in the background
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 36 of 116

Riders descend a farm road in the early morning light

Riders descend a farm road in the early morning light
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 37 of 116

Nicholas Porteous descends a farm road

Nicholas Porteous descends a farm road
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 38 of 116

A heartfelt message about Burry Stander

A heartfelt message about Burry Stander
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 39 of 116

The lead bunch start stage 5 of the Cape Epic

The lead bunch start stage 5 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 40 of 116

Overall race leaders, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander - Songo look relaxed before the start.

Overall race leaders, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander - Songo look relaxed before the start.
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 41 of 116

Racers roll out for the start of Cape Epic stage 5

Racers roll out for the start of Cape Epic stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 116

Lars Manengen of ABAX-Lillehammer CK leads his partner Greg Saw

Lars Manengen of ABAX-Lillehammer CK leads his partner Greg Saw
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 116

Christoph Sauser and Joroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 5

Christoph Sauser and Joroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 5
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 116

Bikes are lubed and riders fed at waterpoints

Bikes are lubed and riders fed at waterpoints
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 45 of 116

Family keeps many of the riders going

Family keeps many of the riders going
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 46 of 116

Bike Mechanics enable riders to continue from Waterpoint 3

Bike Mechanics enable riders to continue from Waterpoint 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 47 of 116

Michael Mol refuels at Waterpoint 3

Michael Mol refuels at Waterpoint 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 48 of 116

The action at waterpoint 3 during stage 5

The action at waterpoint 3 during stage 5
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 49 of 116

Pieter Vorster and Mark Pieterse enjoy stage 5

Pieter Vorster and Mark Pieterse enjoy stage 5
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 50 of 116

Steve Thomas encourages riders at Water point 3

Steve Thomas encourages riders at Water point 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 51 of 116

Excited supporters await the arrival of their dad at Waterpoint 3

Excited supporters await the arrival of their dad at Waterpoint 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 52 of 116

Riders make their way through the vineyards during stage 5

Riders make their way through the vineyards during stage 5
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 53 of 116

Benjamin Wiliette makes an enquiry at the race office

Benjamin Wiliette makes an enquiry at the race office
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 54 of 116

Race Communications Gavin Holroyd plays an essential role

Race Communications Gavin Holroyd plays an essential role
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 55 of 116

An excited supporter at Waterpoinnt 3

An excited supporter at Waterpoinnt 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 56 of 116

Oakley delivers a special eyewear cleaning station for riders

Oakley delivers a special eyewear cleaning station for riders
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 57 of 116

Bikes are lubed by Epic crew

Bikes are lubed by Epic crew
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 58 of 116

Bikes lined up at waterpoint 3

Bikes lined up at waterpoint 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 59 of 116

Christoph Sauser and Joroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 5

Christoph Sauser and Joroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 5
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 60 of 116

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo is interviewed

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo is interviewed
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 61 of 116

Leading ladies Yolande Speedy (L) and Catherine Williamson (R)

Leading ladies Yolande Speedy (L) and Catherine Williamson (R)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 62 of 116

Racers during stage 5

Racers during stage 5
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 63 of 116

Racers during stage 5

Racers during stage 5
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 64 of 116

Leading mixed Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Erik Kleinhans (rear)

Leading mixed Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Erik Kleinhans (rear)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 65 of 116

Barti Bucher

Barti Bucher
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 66 of 116

Leading ladies Yolande Speedy (R) and Catherine Williamson (L)

Leading ladies Yolande Speedy (R) and Catherine Williamson (L)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 67 of 116

Darren Lill (front) and Charles Keey (rear)

Darren Lill (front) and Charles Keey (rear)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 68 of 116

Heinz Zoerweg (front) and Barti Bucher (rear)

Heinz Zoerweg (front) and Barti Bucher (rear)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 69 of 116

Riders head up a small climb during stage 5

Riders head up a small climb during stage 5
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 70 of 116

The peloton rolls out to start stage 5

The peloton rolls out to start stage 5
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 71 of 116

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after receiving the race leaders' jerseys

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after receiving the race leaders' jerseys
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 72 of 116

All South African team of Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing finish stage 5 to claim African leaders' jerseys

All South African team of Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing finish stage 5 to claim African leaders' jerseys
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 73 of 116

Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida

Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 74 of 116

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 75 of 116

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 76 of 116

Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing

Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 77 of 116

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo is interviewed

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo is interviewed
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 78 of 116

Wim Strydom gets ready to fill up his pack

Wim Strydom gets ready to fill up his pack
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 79 of 116

A rider embraces his wife at Waterpoint 3

A rider embraces his wife at Waterpoint 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 80 of 116

Riders on the route during stage 5

Riders on the route during stage 5
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 81 of 116

Top riders anxiously await the start of stage 5

Top riders anxiously await the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 82 of 116

Bartie Boecher contemplates the route ahead at the start

Bartie Boecher contemplates the route ahead at the start
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 83 of 116

Media chase the action of the lead bunch including Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel and Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy

Media chase the action of the lead bunch including Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel and Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 84 of 116

Multivan Merida team Jose Hermida and Rudy Van Houts

Multivan Merida team Jose Hermida and Rudy Van Houts
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 85 of 116

Neil Macdonald and riders their way through the vineyards during stage 5

Neil Macdonald and riders their way through the vineyards during stage 5
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 86 of 116

Yolande Speedy (ladies overall leader)

Yolande Speedy (ladies overall leader)
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 87 of 116

Yolande Speedy (ladies overall leader) makes her way through waterpoint 1

Yolande Speedy (ladies overall leader) makes her way through waterpoint 1
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 88 of 116

Families

Families greet and encourage loved ones at waterpoint 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 89 of 116

Riders refuel at the woolworths waterpoint during stage 5

Riders refuel at the woolworths waterpoint during stage 5
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 90 of 116

Kohei Yamamoto & Max Knox of Burry Stander-Songo 2 leads Charles Key of Cannondale Blend

Kohei Yamamoto & Max Knox of Burry Stander-Songo 2 leads Charles Key of Cannondale Blend
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 91 of 116

Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower

Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 92 of 116

Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 93 of 116

Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower take 2nd place

Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower take 2nd place
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 94 of 116

Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower take 2nd place

Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower take 2nd place
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 95 of 116

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo after stage 5

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo after stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 96 of 116

Olympic gold medallists James Thompson & Matthew Brittain

Olympic gold medallists James Thompson & Matthew Brittain
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 97 of 116

Stage 5 Podium (L to R) Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (1st), Urs Huber & Karl Platt of Team Bulls (3rd)

Stage 5 Podium (L to R) Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (1st), Urs Huber & Karl Platt of Team Bulls (3rd)
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 98 of 116

Overall leaders Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo on the podium

Overall leaders Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo on the podium
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 99 of 116

Thomas Frischknecht during stage 5

Thomas Frischknecht during stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 100 of 116

Leading mixed team Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM

Leading mixed team Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 101 of 116

Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida

Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 102 of 116

Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing

Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 103 of 116

Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Tean Bulls lead Marco Fontana & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing

Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Tean Bulls lead Marco Fontana & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 104 of 116

An Exxaro Academy rider

An Exxaro Academy rider
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 105 of 116

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 106 of 116

10 Years untamed icon with school kids near Wellington during the Cape Epic

10 Years untamed icon with school kids near Wellington during the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 107 of 116

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 108 of 116

Early morning coffees during stage 5

Early morning coffees during stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 109 of 116

Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower during stage 5

Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower during stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 110 of 116

Welvanpas singletrack during stage 5

Welvanpas singletrack during stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 111 of 116

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 112 of 116

Leading mixed team of Ariane & Erik Kleinhans

Leading mixed team of Ariane & Erik Kleinhans
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 113 of 116

Thomas Frischknecht during stage 5

Thomas Frischknecht during stage 5
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 114 of 116

Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-

Overall leaders and stage winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 115 of 116

Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower

Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 116 of 116

Leading mixed Ariane Kleinhans gets a wound attended to by Team RE:CM manager Kandice Buys

Leading mixed Ariane Kleinhans gets a wound attended to by Team RE:CM manager Kandice Buys
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

It was a show of power with Christoph Sauser and Jarolsav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) winning the stage. Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) were riding with Sauser and Kulhavy and the gap just grew between them and the other riders. But the Burry Stander - Songo team eventually dropped them too and proved that they were the strongest team in the race.

Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

The fifth day was like a bonus day - relatively short at 75km, sweet and fun, with more singletrack than any previous Cape Epic stage. To avoid congestion on the trails, the start groups were staggered over 1.5 hours. The weather was quite mild today and chilly early in the morning.

Men

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo won stage 5 in 3:03:04. It is their third stage win in this year's Cape Epic and Sauser's 29th stage win in the history of the event.

They were followed by Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing in 3:05:19 with their first podium finish. The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber finished in third place in 3:05:35, with Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic in fourth place (3:09:10). Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) finished in fourth place in 3:10:08.

"This is my 29th stage win, and I am thinking of making tomorrow my 30th, but finishing in overall first place at Lourensford is what is most important," said Sauser.

Kulhavy said, "We got up this morning, and I'm not feeling that fresh any longer. But we went flat out right from the first kilometer even though we were tired from the previous days."

Sauser and Kulhavy continue to lead the men's GC with an overall lead time of three minutes and 43 seconds (overall 22:43:09). Platt and Huber are second at 22:46.52, with Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2 in third place overall (23:03:43). In fourth place overall are team Multivan Merida consisting of Jose Hermida and Rudi Houts with an overall time of 23:16:09.

Schurter said, "It was a good day for us. We were in the lead for a long time, drafting behind Christoph and Jaroslav. Florian got into a bit of trouble and we fell behind the leading group, but he got up again. It was a good day for Florian and a nice team result for us. It was a real mountain biking course with a lot of singletrack. If every stage was like this, I'd definitely come and ride the Cape Epic again."

Vogel said, "It was a pretty tough day for me as the last couple of days took its toll. When I looked at today's route, I thought it could only get better. There was a lot of singletrack, and I said to myself just go full gas in the beginning and try. You only have two options - dying or making it to the finish. Today's course was more cross country style - it was awesome and also not too hot. My best day at the Epic so far."

The African Leaders' jerseys were taken over by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory racing in 3:12:16 (overall 23:48:40).

"It was a very nice stage today. We feel very good and I think yesterday's third place gave us a boost mentally," said Beukes. "We just enjoyed today and the singletrack, and rode fast and hard."

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the third consecutive stage in a time of 3:52:38 (overall 28:34:53).

"It was very hard today - it was the hardest day and I feel as if I'm broken, but hoping to recover and get back," said Prince. "We're almost done and I'm enjoying the overall lead. We'll keep it steady and get to Lourensford."

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their fourth consecutive stage in 4:06:56 (overall 28:57:02). They now lead this category by two hours, three minutes and one second. In second place, with their third podium finish, were Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn of C-Bear in 4:17:01 (overall 31:46:30). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan Ladies finished in third place in 4:29:26 (overall 31:00:04).

"It wasn't a lot of fun. It would've been more fun if you had fresh legs, but there were so many steep climbs and my legs are shattered," said Williamson. "It was quite hard today. The singletrack was really nice and we enjoyed that. The bit in-between was not as nice."

Speedy said, "It was a nice course, but I suffered in the beginning. Catherine pushed me on the climbs and I found my legs later. It was a tough day with steep climbs and I hardly enjoyed the downhills as everything was just aching so much."

Mixed

Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse won today's stage in a time of 3:44:35 (overall 29:34:23). They were followed by the RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans in 3:45:09 (overall 26:47:35). Johan Labuschagne and Yolandé de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 were third in 3:54:25 (overall 28:29:51). Cherise Stander and Duane Stander (Africanmtbkid 1) finished in fourth place today in 3:55:34 (overall 29:37:27). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) lead this category by one hour, 42 minutes and 15 seconds.

"It was full gas the whole way and not one section that we relaxed," said Ralph. "We were always pushing the limit and encouraging each other. The route was fun, with lots of winding trails and some technical bits. The singletrack was really nice and there were good intervals."

Erik Kleinhans said, "This is the first day that we didn't win the stage. We didn't want to take any chances as tomorrow is a hectic stage and we wanted to spare our arms and tyres today. Biogen Britehouse were in the lead for most of today. They created a gap down the first downhill and we managed to close the gap, but we'd really like to win tomorrow. It's our hometown and we tried to give our legs and arms a bit of a break. Biogen put in a lot of effort on the last downhill to win. They earned their win today."

Masters

The masters category was again won by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 3:18:35 (overall 24:54:12). This is their third consecutive stage win. They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 3:29:05 (overall 25:46.53). In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 3:37:15 (overall 26:17:23). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by 52 minutes and 40 seconds.

"We had so much fun today - it was a beautiful stage. We could play our cards today and the technical riding suited us," said Pfitzenmaier. "Abraao and I are well matched and we could stick to our pace and be comfortable. We played it safe and it's very good to have another stage win. My main aim is to enjoy the moment - it's meditation in action for me."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 3:42:58 (overall 26:48:43). They have won all five stages as well as the prologue in this category. They were followed by Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines with their first podium finish in 3:57:23 (overall 29:47:34). Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital finished in third place in 4:00:00 (overall 28:43:48). Pragma Marsilio Projects (Lieb Loots and Tony Conlon) finished in fourth place in 4:03.47 (overall 29:47:13). Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by one hour, 55 minutes and four seconds.

Bucher said, "The singletrack was nice. We're looking forward to Stellenbosch and then Lourensford. We take it day by day."

Stage 6: Wellington to Stellenbosch, 99km and 2950m of climbing

With a maximum stage time of 10 hours, riders should prepare themselves for a long stage, the last real hurdle of the 2013 Cape Epic. The first 20 kilometers are primarily in the forestry plantation on the slopes of Du Toit's Kloof, with a steady 10-kilometer climb followed by an equally long, fast descent interrupted occasionally by some soft forest singletrack.

The second major climb is primarily through orchards that soon give way to mountain fynbos as the trails turns more rugged, including another singletrack descent, but riders need to watch out for the handle-bar-grabbing fynbos. By the time riders cross under the N1 national highway at the 35-kilometer mark, they will have completed almost half the climbing of the day.

The next section is fast going along farm and gravel roads along the Drakenstein Mountains towards Franschhoek. The route makes the turn towards Helshoogte Pass, as the trail hugs the steep slopes of the iconic Simonsberg Mountain. Riders will pass through wine farms and the Idas Valley before passing underneath the R310 road. From here it is one last steep climb, before a descent sweetened by some more forestry single-track that takes riders into the race village.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo3:03:04
2Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:02:15
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:02:31
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:06:06
5Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:07:04
6Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:07:04
7Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:09:12
8Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:10:35
9Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:14:41
10Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:17:00
11Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:18:10
12Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:18:39
13Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:21:08
14Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:22:59
15Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos0:24:14
16Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:27:23
17Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:28:39
18Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:31:13
19Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times0:31:51
20Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK0:34:14
21Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 20:34:56
22Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling0:35:47
23James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG0:38:07
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:39:14
25Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:39:14
26Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska0:39:49
27Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling0:39:52
28Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components0:43:08
29Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan0:43:16
30Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter0:43:44
31David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.0:43:51
32Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing0:46:02
33Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing0:46:50
34Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects0:47:22
35Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look0:47:28
36Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB0:47:47
37Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing0:47:47
38Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies0:47:49
39Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 10:49:34
40Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy0:49:35
41William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 10:49:37
42Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys0:49:41
43Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:51:46
44Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA0:52:20
45Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance0:52:24
46Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity0:53:06
47Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings0:53:06
48Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf0:54:32
49Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 10:54:34
50Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web0:56:31
51Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance0:56:55
52Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine0:57:20
53Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR0:59:17
54Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles0:59:41
55Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group1:02:05
56Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling1:02:14
57Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo1:02:56
58Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.01:03:51
59Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker1:05:10
60Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing1:05:51
61Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors1:06:34
62Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa1:06:55
63Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles1:07:27
64Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 11:07:28
65Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA1:08:06
66Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit1:08:47
67Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven1:09:19
68Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage1:09:42
69Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios1:10:26
70Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 11:10:55
71Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles1:11:07
72Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security1:11:55
73Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles1:11:59
74Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders1:12:04
75Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T1:12:08
76Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys1:13:52
77Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta1:14:34
78Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution1:14:46
79Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist1:16:21
80Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9741:19:49
81Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank1:20:43
82André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer1:21:15
83Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura1:22:12
84Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing1:22:20
85Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy1:22:21
86Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils1:22:22
87Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY1:23:35
88Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital1:23:36
89Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani1:23:48
90Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB1:24:51
91Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace1:26:06
92Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb1:27:16
93Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 11:27:34
94Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 21:27:59
95John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers1:28:06
96Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:29:07
97Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong1:29:27
98Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk1:29:39
99Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL1:29:45
100Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk1:30:06
101William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy1:30:20
102Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 41:30:46
103Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins1:31:25
104Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green1:32:01
105Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing1:32:44
106Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads1:32:47
107Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes1:33:13
107Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
109Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson1:33:28
110Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards1:33:38
111Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy1:34:05
112Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool1:34:15
113Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats1:34:16
114Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl1:35:25
115Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers1:35:43
116Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen1:36:05
117Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers1:36:21
118Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB1:38:56
119Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels1:39:19
120Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua1:39:43
121Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 11:40:40
122Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff1:41:08
123Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin1:41:09
124Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT1:42:19
125Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE1:42:37
126Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge1:42:40
127Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT1:42:42
128Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG1:42:50
129Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX1:43:36
130Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL1:44:06
131Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle1:46:23
132Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top1:47:53
133David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds1:48:01
134Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker1:48:24
135Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 21:48:28
136Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 21:48:34
137Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook1:48:45
138Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun1:48:46
139Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross1:48:53
140Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties1:48:58
141Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 11:49:19
142Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon1:49:46
143Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth1:49:50
144Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers1:50:24
145Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport1:50:26
146Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab1:52:06
147Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 21:52:07
148Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS1:53:17
149Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds1:54:09
150Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris1:54:32
151Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline1:56:06
152Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX011:56:36
153Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar1:58:53
154Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies1:59:05
155Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS1:59:07
156Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini2:00:17
157Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears2:00:28
158Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing2:02:13
159Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing2:02:19
160Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw2:02:42
161Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic2:03:55
162Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros2:04:24
163Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown2:05:11
164Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling2:05:26
165Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl2:06:57
166Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE2:07:03
167Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer2:07:44
168Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys2:08:37
169Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi2:08:38
170Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale2:08:48
171Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 12:09:38
172NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack2:09:39
173Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate2:09:56
174Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele2:10:29
175Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security2:12:16
176Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox2:14:19
177Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH2:14:50
178Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush2:17:19
179Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT2:18:16
180Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria2:18:25
181Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar2:18:37
182Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo2:18:51
183Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel2:19:00
184Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby2:19:48
185Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA2:21:05
186Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods2:21:49
187Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program2:21:55
188Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy2:22:52
189Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School2:23:11
190Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers2:23:41
191Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.2:24:26
192Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard2:25:16
193Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis2:25:45
194Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 32:26:03
195Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis2:29:20
196Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis2:29:23
197Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS2:30:55
198Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA2:32:02
199Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health2:33:26
200Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group2:33:45
201Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press2:35:33
202Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized2:37:32
203Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five2:38:35
204Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace2:38:48
205Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound2:38:59
206Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes2:39:41
207Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF2:40:11
208Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA2:41:30
209Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home2:44:17
210Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen2:44:37
211Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante2:45:01
212Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla2:45:07
213Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers2:46:52
214Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders2:48:16
215Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa2:50:39
216Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz2:52:21
217Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce2:52:40
218Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless2:55:22
219Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar2:57:54
220Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects2:58:00
221Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight3:04:26
222Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans3:04:26
223Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers3:06:38
224André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele3:08:51
225Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation3:10:37
226Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife3:11:45
227Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes3:15:06
228Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante3:19:05
229Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro13:19:58
230Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream3:20:50
231Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT3:24:41
232Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK3:26:10
233Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders3:27:00
234Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem3:30:42
235Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects3:31:27

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas4:06:56
2Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear0:10:05
3Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN0:21:44
4Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:22:30
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing0:38:27
6Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings0:58:49
7Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz1:16:02
8Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca1:17:58
9Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy1:18:29
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 21:20:41
11Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey1:21:36
12Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder1:23:32
13Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies1:28:57
14Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls1:31:38
15Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions1:33:22
16Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 21:37:32
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives1:45:58
18Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike1:49:24
19Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens2:33:52

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse3:44:35
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM0:00:35
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:09:51
4Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 10:10:59
5Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE0:18:05
6Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:22:15
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC0:24:49
8Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz0:31:01
9Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB0:33:19
10Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura0:37:52
11Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion0:47:56
12Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek0:52:09
13Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 20:55:35
14Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle0:58:01
15Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz0:59:13
16Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo1:02:50
17Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight1:03:42
18Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself1:10:03
19Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore1:10:31
20Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations1:10:32
21Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?1:13:09
22Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro1:16:53
23mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats1:17:28
24Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed1:21:22
25Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 11:22:38
26Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style1:24:35
27Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust1:24:41
28Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters1:31:45
29Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson1:35:03
30James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS1:35:56
31Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed1:46:03
32Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M1:55:30
33Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange1:59:51
34Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife2:02:13
35Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s2:08:20
36Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel2:09:55
37Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas2:14:41
38Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast2:23:22
39Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 22:38:35
40Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers2:40:36
41Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild2:43:38
42Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N2:59:36
43Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties3:02:20
44Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty3:07:42

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge3:18:35
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:10:31
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:18:41
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:23:44
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 20:24:20
6Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere0:31:22
7Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:36:15
8Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED0:37:37
9Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken0:37:39
10Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters0:39:32
11Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS0:41:52
12Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:48:21
13Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop0:49:12
14Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:49:17
15Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING0:49:56
16Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never0:50:22
17Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab0:50:22
18Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys0:50:43
19Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's0:51:22
20Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:51:58
21Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 20:52:01
22Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources0:52:43
23Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life0:53:03
24Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch0:54:40
25Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 10:55:44
26Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers0:56:40
27Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters0:56:42
28Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE0:56:57
29Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI0:59:04
30Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D0:59:16
31David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade0:59:31
32Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate1:01:53
33Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes1:05:19
34Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason11:06:20
35Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 11:06:58
36Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB1:07:40
37Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi1:10:19
38Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing1:10:26
39Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR1:12:08
40Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute1:13:12
41Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills1:13:41
42John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:13:43
43Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs1:14:15
44Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon181:16:28
45Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders1:17:03
46Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience1:18:26
47Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom1:18:43
48Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers1:19:51
49Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux1:22:39
50Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely1:23:34
51Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE1:23:41
52Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule1:23:43
53Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari1:28:33
54Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals1:28:37
55Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets1:29:47
56Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR1:30:04
57Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again1:30:15
58Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit1:30:23
59Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi1:30:49
60Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy1:31:20
61Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI1:31:23
62Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan1:32:14
63Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg1:32:15
64Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade1:32:30
65Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software1:32:35
66Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's1:33:18
67Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe1:33:21
68Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich1:33:33
69Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina1:34:04
70Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys1:34:17
71Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home1:35:46
72Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors1:36:42
73Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe1:36:43
74David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES1:38:47
75Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 31:39:55
76Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup1:40:12
77Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-641:41:42
78Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC1:43:21
79Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam1:45:07
80Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu1:45:08
81Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA1:45:49
82Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER1:46:35
83Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami1:48:20
84Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz1:51:39
85Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward1:51:43
86John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom1:51:55
87Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors1:51:57
88Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen1:52:44
89Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G1:53:27
90Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs1:53:31
91Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation1:53:50
92Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics1:55:37
93Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 51:56:24
94Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES1:57:02
95Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum1:57:20
96Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie1:59:43
97Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish2:01:53
98Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC2:02:09
99Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters2:02:55
100Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil2:03:14
101Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard2:04:09
102Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare2:04:16
103Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan2:05:18
104Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies2:05:56
105Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe2:06:06
106Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA2:06:23
107Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl2:06:28
108Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride2:06:42
109Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech2:06:51
110Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free2:07:27
111James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls2:07:34
112Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion2:07:38
113Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors2:07:48
114David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell2:07:49
115Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V22:10:35
116Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life2:10:55
117Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon2:11:38
118Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 72:13:22
119Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic2:13:42
120Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock2:14:14
121Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day2:14:29
122Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound2:14:33
123Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys2:15:25
124Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 12:16:01
125Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT2:17:03
126Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling2:17:57
127Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey2:20:37
128Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai2:21:26
129Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow2:22:06
130Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix2:22:37
131Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm2:24:50
132Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream2:26:30
133Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund2:28:02
134Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy2:30:03
135Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup2:30:26
136Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies2:31:54
137Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift2:32:52
138Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6642:33:38
139Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S2:34:30
140Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks2:35:48
141Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS2:39:17
142Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED2:40:52
143Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic2:40:58
144Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas2:41:52
145Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One2:42:31
146Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders2:43:37
147Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS2:47:08
148Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 12:48:26
149Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com2:50:01
150Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar2:51:04
151Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE2:51:26
152Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders2:52:24
153Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men2:53:29
154Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek2:53:44
155Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge2:56:38
156Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs2:59:29
157Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic2:59:39
158Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers3:00:31
159Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja3:02:51
160Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES3:03:56
161Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING3:06:05
162Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs3:06:10
163Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders3:07:32
164Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers3:08:21
165August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur3:09:18
166Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen3:09:24
167Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo3:10:33
168Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions3:10:34
169David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania3:10:49
170Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB3:11:57
171Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play3:14:37
172Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB3:17:49
173Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos3:20:03

Grand masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info3:42:58
2Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:14:25
3Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:17:02
4Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:20:48
5Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:21:08
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:23:54
7Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop0:40:10
8Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund0:46:48
9Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters0:50:44
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana0:51:36
11Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab0:52:39
12Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS1:01:24
13Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:07:40
14Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana1:10:08
15Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos1:12:56
16Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR1:23:48
17Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee1:28:26
18Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:29:20
19Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers1:34:45
20Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star1:39:59
21Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty1:40:17
22Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum1:45:45
23Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera1:52:56
24Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL1:54:32
25Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys1:55:53
26Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters2:13:24
27Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream2:18:38
28Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS2:21:27
29Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix2:21:57
30Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 22:22:43
31Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run2:26:40
32Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos2:31:14
33Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls2:34:13
34Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies2:38:17
35Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work2:40:27
36Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech2:42:38
37Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM3:02:57

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo22:43:09
2Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:03:43
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:20:34
4Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:33:00
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:54:03
6Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing1:05:30
7Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend1:11:27
8Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 31:18:54
9Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens1:27:02
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 21:33:40
11Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop2:08:17
12Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH772:25:15
13Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing2:59:59
14Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International3:05:46
15Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape3:25:08
16Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo3:28:26
17Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK3:32:58
18Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 23:36:47
19Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec3:37:57
20Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan3:48:51
21Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 14:03:15
22Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos4:09:29
23Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing4:16:17
24Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori4:17:03
25Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times4:33:43
26Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska4:39:15
27Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web4:42:22
28Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19744:44:45
29Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing4:47:55
30Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR4:50:35
31Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look5:00:10
32Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components5:02:51
33Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing5:11:20
34Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance5:13:11
35Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter5:19:24
36Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing5:20:49
37Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling5:26:45
38Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan5:27:24
39Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies5:31:12
40Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB5:36:31
41James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG5:44:20
42David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.5:47:19
43Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 15:51:44
44Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity5:58:35
45Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling6:00:30
46Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys6:08:12
47Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy6:37:38
48Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance6:40:15
49Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects6:41:27
50Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group6:47:17
51Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles6:49:27
52Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa6:50:49
53Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock6:53:18
54William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 16:54:59
55Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings7:04:17
56Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security7:11:36
57Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling7:14:10
58Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders7:17:18
59Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine7:42:44
60Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles7:48:44
61Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker7:54:52
62Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit7:56:54
63Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf7:57:01
64Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T7:57:52
65Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA8:04:23
66Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.08:06:51
67Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta8:10:39
68Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios8:13:50
69Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven8:17:45
70Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors8:18:34
71Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing8:20:32
72Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL8:24:06
73Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution8:24:32
74Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys8:27:36
75Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA8:31:51
76Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 18:35:38
77Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles8:38:24
78Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles8:44:39
79Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 18:51:08
80Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital8:52:46
81Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 18:54:35
82Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong9:12:40
83Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY9:18:11
84André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer9:19:52
85Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross9:21:59
86Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB9:23:23
87Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy9:25:34
88Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage9:31:04
89Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace9:32:36
90Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils9:33:11
91Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy9:33:44
92Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura9:38:27
93Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank9:46:01
94Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9749:53:17
95Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport9:56:06
96Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen10:11:18
97Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist10:12:51
98John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers10:17:12
99Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes10:18:43
100Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 210:23:21
101Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani10:24:51
102Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin10:33:21
103Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green10:33:35
104Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff10:36:52
105Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX10:39:35
106Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini10:43:36
107Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson10:50:46
108Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl10:54:34
109Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua10:55:18
110Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing10:57:39
111Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb11:03:57
112Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris11:06:43
113Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats11:06:49
114Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk11:09:32
115Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle11:10:01
116Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE11:13:48
117Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool11:14:42
118Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards11:20:01
119Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins11:24:43
120Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge11:24:48
121Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk11:31:19
122Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing11:36:42
123Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 111:36:48
124Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline11:42:40
125Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG11:49:49
126Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic11:55:36
127Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers12:01:44
128William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy12:03:12
129Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 112:03:54
130Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB12:16:12
131Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL12:27:28
132Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security12:34:11
133Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT12:35:58
134Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker12:41:18
135Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth12:43:08
136Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab12:45:29
137Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 212:46:16
138Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies12:46:58
139Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale12:50:03
140Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels13:08:58
141Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer13:14:48
142Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw13:14:56
143Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook13:19:23
144Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 413:24:46
145Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS13:27:19
146Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate13:28:37
147Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties13:29:45
148Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon13:30:35
149Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing13:31:00
150Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds13:32:52
151Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS13:37:51
152Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top13:39:34
153Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX0113:41:26
154Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers13:44:23
155Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 213:45:02
156Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT13:46:47
157Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers13:50:46
158Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun13:56:44
159Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown14:06:48
160Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 214:21:39
161Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing14:23:40
162Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar14:26:27
163Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH14:27:50
164Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 114:34:35
165Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads14:39:14
166Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi14:50:47
167Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless14:55:55
168Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS14:59:57
169Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans15:07:48
170Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.15:15:00
171Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys15:19:32
172Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods15:20:00
173David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds15:22:46
174Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health15:36:57
175Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE15:42:09
176Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy15:49:19
177Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush15:51:45
178Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders15:57:09
179Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis16:00:20
180Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar16:01:27
181Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears16:02:31
182Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby16:08:22
183Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl16:15:12
184Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros16:24:58
185Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce16:26:11
186Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen16:33:27
187Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group16:33:48
188Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling16:34:29
189Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program16:39:09
190Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele16:50:35
191Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home17:01:12
192Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA17:21:31
193NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack17:25:30
194Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace17:26:03
195Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 117:26:07
196Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers17:27:55
197Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF17:29:09
198Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes17:34:39
199Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis17:35:46
200Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria17:37:51
201Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School17:56:24
202Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 318:05:00
203Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo18:05:42
204Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA18:09:26
205Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard18:12:20
206Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press18:15:51
207Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis18:16:18
208Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox18:21:06
209Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five18:22:06
210Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA18:30:20
211Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects18:39:23
212Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound18:39:31
213Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT18:48:58
214Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz19:02:40
215Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes19:07:32
216Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight19:10:26
217Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel19:10:31
218Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante19:22:34
219Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem19:29:38
220Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized19:34:44
221Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife20:07:21
222Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders20:08:08
223Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers20:29:55
224Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla20:40:03
225André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele20:48:12
226Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers20:48:34
227Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation21:01:13
228Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro121:11:37
229Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK21:25:02
230Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa21:44:51
231Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects22:07:50
232Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante22:08:45
233Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar22:13:36
234Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT22:20:34
235Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream24:09:40

Ladies general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas28:57:02
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies2:03:02
3Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear2:49:28
4Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing3:20:46
5Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN3:49:15
6Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz4:03:42
7Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings8:25:01
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder9:10:45
9Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca10:17:57
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 210:57:48
11Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy11:59:05
12Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls12:29:46
13Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies12:30:06
14Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey12:39:15
15Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions12:48:38
16Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives13:30:16
17Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike13:39:56
18Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 214:10:49
19Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens15:53:05

Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM26:47:35
2Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 11:42:16
3Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes1:42:22
4Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse2:46:48
5Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 12:49:52
6Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC3:42:34
7Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion4:08:30
8Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura4:29:11
9Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz5:17:58
10Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE5:33:24
11Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB5:46:15
12Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 26:19:01
13Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz6:46:47
14Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore7:50:21
15Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight7:51:41
16Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?7:55:07
17Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 17:59:31
18Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek8:14:01
19Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo8:19:59
20Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle8:43:58
21Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself8:49:19
22Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations9:06:30
23mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats9:53:19
24Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed10:29:33
25Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters10:32:05
26Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust10:36:54
27Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style10:47:09
28Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro10:55:19
29Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed11:24:46
30Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M12:09:43
31James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS13:19:46
32Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s14:37:19
33Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange15:38:47
34Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel15:46:02
35Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife15:51:44
36Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson15:52:40
37Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas16:31:54
38Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast16:58:31
39Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers17:52:01
40Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties18:00:08
41Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild18:04:18
42Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 218:08:08
43Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty19:45:44
44Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N20:21:26

Masters general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge24:54:12
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:52:41
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 11:23:11
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT1:51:02
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters3:16:30
6Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 23:30:24
7Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters3:43:30
8Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme3:46:53
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED3:53:39
10Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources4:22:51
11Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere4:25:32
12Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS4:51:38
13Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life4:59:50
14Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys5:06:28
15Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch5:11:31
16Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING5:13:42
17Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's5:19:43
18Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab5:19:53
19Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles5:24:49
20Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never5:25:26
21Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken5:38:39
22Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz5:47:54
23Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 16:10:02
24Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 26:13:13
25Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE6:14:56
26Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate6:24:30
27Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI6:33:49
28Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers6:34:03
29Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop6:34:40
30Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters6:40:36
31Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D6:43:32
32Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing6:56:50
33Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 17:12:06
34David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade7:13:43
35Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB7:21:34
36Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux7:34:26
37Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC7:34:37
38Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys7:38:10
39Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers7:40:41
40Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom7:47:32
41Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes7:48:03
42Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills8:01:14
43Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs8:06:43
44Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi8:16:18
45Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason18:31:49
46Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute8:45:36
47Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI8:48:46
48Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy8:59:31
49Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders9:34:29
50Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience9:35:29
51David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES9:37:16
52Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely9:38:30
53Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl9:41:14
54Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich9:42:54
55Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe9:46:48
56Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again10:06:43
57Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan10:06:54
58Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR10:13:20
59Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals10:13:35
60Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software10:24:38
61Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR10:26:08
62Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina10:28:56
63Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon1810:33:26
64Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe10:33:59
65Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 510:42:49
66Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's10:44:09
67John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob10:48:46
68Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets10:58:59
69Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit11:04:57
70Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic11:06:25
71Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu11:08:10
72Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz11:14:57
73Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule11:16:28
74Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA11:22:52
75Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors11:25:48
76Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 311:33:23
77Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami11:37:43
78Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade11:39:12
79Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC11:44:54
80Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-6411:49:22
81Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics11:53:39
82Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam11:55:48
83Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg12:02:38
84Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi12:06:49
85Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward12:17:51
86Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA12:18:36
87Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup12:27:28
88Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari12:30:40
89Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES12:32:08
90Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home12:32:35
91Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen12:33:11
92Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie12:43:53
93John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom12:46:17
94Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare12:47:11
95Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation12:49:47
96Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs12:55:24
97Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish12:56:12
98Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER12:58:03
99Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix12:59:19
100Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan13:03:44
101Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors13:24:09
102Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G13:31:07
103Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE13:35:41
104James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls13:45:08
105Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies13:47:37
106Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters14:04:55
107Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard14:13:41
108Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm14:15:01
109Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai14:16:22
110Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion14:16:40
111Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe14:19:00
112Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors14:36:50
113David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell14:38:53
114Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum14:41:25
115Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life14:46:10
116Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon14:47:55
117Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling15:07:51
118Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 115:17:55
119Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 715:21:55
120Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys15:31:11
121Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V215:32:54
122Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound15:34:42
123Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil15:37:44
124Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride15:47:02
125Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day15:47:24
126Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup15:48:39
127Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED15:57:16
128Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey15:59:21
129Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift16:10:41
130Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream16:19:30
131Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock16:21:57
132Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies16:38:41
133Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks16:47:28
134Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT16:47:37
135Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek16:48:02
136Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S16:49:41
137Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS16:57:01
138Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free16:57:40
139Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy17:06:33
140Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS17:11:54
141Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 66417:22:21
142Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas17:29:25
143Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders17:41:22
144Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs17:49:01
145Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech17:53:47
146Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar17:56:32
147Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic17:58:03
148Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com18:00:14
149Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE18:07:00
150Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge18:08:25
151Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play18:12:04
152Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders18:16:41
153Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 118:21:56
154Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic18:24:02
155August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur18:25:06
156Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow18:27:43
157Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING18:29:54
158Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja18:30:32
159Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs18:40:34
160Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders18:53:02
161Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers19:02:39
162Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos19:04:14
163Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men19:04:53
164Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions19:18:52
165Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund19:19:30
166Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB19:28:57
167Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One19:35:05
168Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES19:55:52
169Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers19:58:04
170David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania20:22:34
171Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB20:23:43
172Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo20:37:40
173Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen20:41:18

Grand masters general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info26:48:43
2Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital1:55:05
3Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects2:58:30
4Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines2:58:51
5Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING3:07:07
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike3:52:18
7Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters4:45:36
8Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop5:19:37
9Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund6:17:23
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana6:22:38
11Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson7:18:07
12Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners7:25:48
13Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS7:43:36
14Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos7:47:36
15Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana8:47:13
16Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab8:51:29
17Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR9:06:05
18Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers10:21:20
19Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee10:56:01
20Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star10:58:53
21Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum11:21:15
22Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera11:46:25
23Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys11:58:54
24Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL12:16:40
25Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty12:43:00
26Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech14:10:51
27Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream14:28:13
28Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS15:28:10
29Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 215:37:55
30Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run16:09:06
31Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters16:30:13
32Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls16:41:02
33Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos16:42:36
34Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix17:28:30
35Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work17:56:20
36Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies17:57:51
37Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM18:13:04

