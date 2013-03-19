Image 1 of 81 Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls win stage 2 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 81 Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls in the overall leaders' jerseys (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 81 A media helicopter hovers over the peloton (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 81 Dariusz Miroslaw and Piotr Will of Vimar Eska Rock (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 81 Peter Vesel (Front) and Anni Hellstern (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 81 Catherine Williamson (front) and Yolande Speedy (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 81 Catherine Williamson (front) and Yolande Speedy (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 81 Erik Kleinhands (L) and Ariane The yellow leaders' jerseys changed hands again after stage 2 of the Cape Epic mountain bike racing, producing the third set of leaders in as many days.

Related Articles Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

The temperature during stage 2 was ideal and not as hot as during stage 1. It was less sandy and a fast rolling stage. The course was particularly rugged, and there were two major casualties in the pro field. The top two teams in the GC experience technical problems.

Race leader José Hermida (Multivan Merida) picked up a five-inch nail. He had to repair his tire to get him to the next tech zone for a wheel change. This cost his team over 11 minutes at the end of the day.

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo) also had issues when Kulhavy broke his chain while in the lead. Then his chain tool broke. With a bit of improvisation, they managed to get it back together again, but lost nine minutes in the process.

Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) were in the front with Sauser and Stander, and the Bulls riders won the stage and took over the GC lead.

Men

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of team Bulls won stage 2 in a time of 5:35:32. They were followed by Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2 with a stage time of 5:41:21. Six seconds later, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo crossed the line to claim third place. Swooping in for fourth place were Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing with a stage time of 5:45:48.

It was Platt's 13th career Cape Epic stage win.

The winners of yesterday's stage 1, Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of team Multivan Merida, followed in fifth place in 5:47:00. They dropped out of the race lead and into fourth place overall.

Platt and Huber lead the race with an overall time of 11:05:08. Dietsch and Boehme are second while original race leaders Sauser and Kulhavy dropped one more place into third overall.

"It all feels like a dream. It's my first stage win at the Cape Epic," said race leader Huber. "We were fighting hard today and it was a really good day for me. I hope we can keep our rhythm for the next few stages."

Platt said, "I can't find any words to express how I feel. We were hoping for a stage win at this year's race, but didn't expect it on stage 2. This is the Cape Epic - you need to improvise, take your chances and go for it. We were also riding conservatively today. At one point, Kulhavy attacked and we just tried to keep up. He was going very fast - I can see why he is the Olympic champion."

Previous race leader van Houts said, "We lost some time today as we had a puncture and had to replace a tube. Especially after winning yesterday, we had to push hard. Sauser and Kulhavy were riding hard again today, but everything evened out again on the flat sections. We'll check the map tonight and be careful tomorrow. We're still in a good position in the overall and will keep on fighting."

"Now I know what everyone means when they talk about how hard the Cape Epic can be."

Hermida added, "If you ride on your own it's difficult to ride as fast as when you're with the group which keeps pushing you. But we rode at a steady pace and eventually joined up with the second group. We also rode carefully as we didn't want to get a puncture again."

Ladies

African/British duo Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won today's stage in a time of 6:51:22. They were followed by the Pragma Volcan Ladies, Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 7:18:30 (overall 14:37:38). Kath Kelly and Erin Greene of www.rrsport.co.nz were third in 7:27:54 (overall 15:06:26). Speedy and Williamson now lead this category by 36 minutes and seven seconds.

"I must confess my partner is a powerhouse - she's really strong," said Speedy. "Esther and Jane must have had some problems. Hanlie and Ischen caught up with us and we were riding as hard as we could to the finish. It was a super fast stage for us, even with the sting in the tail at the end. It's very nice to win a stage. We just hope that Esther and Jane are ok. It's so sad that Sally and Milena had to withdraw yesterday due to illness."

Williamson said, "It was a very long, hard stage, but winning a stage is brilliant. I kept looking behind me - I was really worried that the others were going to catch up with us. I think we ruined a few egos along the way today."

Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli of BMC Wheeler had some bad luck. "I had a tummy bug and felt very weak," said Süss. "After the first few kilometers, I said to Jane that my legs aren't feeling strong and that I'm not sure if I can do this. Jane said that whatever I decide to do, would be fine - she'll support me."

Nuessli, who was in tears, said, "Esther just carried on. I've never seen such courage. She's a real tough cookie and I'm so proud of her."

Süss said, "I would not have been able to finish today without Jane. She supported me the whole way without complaining."

Mixed

It was a hat trick for the RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans when they won the mixed category in 6:27:03 (overall 12:51:11), followed by Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (6:35:12; ovcerall 14:29:27). Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes were third (6:45:04; overall 13:34:50).

Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 finished in fourth place in 6:45:15 (overall 13:40:11). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by 43 minutes and 38 seconds.

"We started hard and were in front of Erik and Ariane. I thought we lost them, but when I looked over my shoulder shortly after the climb, they were on our heels," said Ralph. "We had a very nice cruise down the hill chatting and sharing the work, and rode together to around the 90 or 100km mark. From there I just couldn't keep up and we lost 4 or 5 minutes on them. It was such a pleasure riding with them. Yesterday we had some bad luck - Damian had a fall and we had to try and repair his bike ourselves. We lost a lot of time - probably an hour or so. Yesterday was a tough day."

Masters

Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts (Juwi) again won the masters category in a time of 6:04:24 (overall 12:05:39). They were followed by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 6:05:36 (overall 12:22:25) with Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in third place (6:28:47; overall 12:47:01).

Bresser and Boelts now lead this category by 16 minutes and 46 seconds and are placed 15th overall.

Pfitzenmaier of team Bridge said, "Abraao had a sore back yesterday and we had to see a chiropractor. We're very happy with today's stage. We rode with Bresser and Boelts until the last steep hill, when they started running off their bikes. We couldn't chase them down again, but it was good riding today. It's still a long race and anything can happen. We're optimistic and looking forward to having a close race."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 6:23:58 (overall 13:02.05). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 6:37.07 (overall 13:32:10) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 6:52:54 (overall 13:54:25).

"Today was much better than yesterday," said Bucher. "It wasn't as hot as the day before and the heat was more manageable. It was also greener and not so sandy. Every day we give our best and it's nice to have a lead. It's great fun riding with Heinz, but also tough."

Best Africans

The African Leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (5:47:01; overall 11:26:47) for the second day in a row.

"We tried to ride as conservatively for as long as possible. Around the middle of this stage, 5 or 6 teams broke away and we rode together until we got to some jeep track where we started splitting up," said Keey. "We managed to stay with the Bulls team at first but couldn't keep the pace. We're happy with our performance."

Exarro Jersey

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey today in a time of 6:58:02 (overall 14:07.30).

Stage 3

Mountains surround the town of Tulbagh and the 94km stage 3 will offer a tour of the basin, with a figure of eight traversing the vineyards and farmlands, skirting these mountains. By now riders should be used to starting with a climb. This 400-meter climb over 15 kilometers, with a short warm up, should be rather gentle on the legs. This is followed by three kilometers of sweeping singletrack, finishing off with a section through popular forest.

It should be a pleasant day, with lots of ups and downs interspersed with flowing singletrack sections. The day is more gentle, the soil is softer, the vegetation more lush and the hills shorter.

If riders happen to hear the finish line, smell the race village, but their odometer only reads 55 kilometers, they need to keep pedaling. The second part of the figure of eight is shorter, but includes the same amount of climbing as the first one. Dr Evil and the route-design team show their true colours after water points three: a 1,5-kilometer climb on a steep farm road, followed by a short descent and three more short but sharp climbs on rough surface, before it is finally (almost) all downhill and back to the fields of Saronsberg Wine Estate.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 5:35:32 2 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:05:48 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 0:08:44 4 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:10:16 5 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:11:28 6 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:11:29 7 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 0:12:36 8 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:12:40 9 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:14:13 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 0:16:04 11 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 0:16:58 12 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:19:46 13 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:21:00 14 Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS 0:28:40 15 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:29:20 16 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:29:31 17 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:36:14 18 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 0:37:07 19 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 0:37:21 20 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:40:28 21 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 0:43:43 22 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:43:50 23 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:45:33 24 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 0:45:34 25 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 0:49:48 26 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 0:51:31 27 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:55:37 28 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 0:56:18 29 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:58:47 30 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 1:01:47 31 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 1:01:54 32 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 1:02:05 33 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 1:02:11 34 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 1:03:56 35 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 1:05:10 36 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 1:06:13 37 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 1:06:14 38 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:06:54 39 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 1:07:13 40 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 1:07:27 41 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 1:09:09 42 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 1:11:23 43 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 1:11:41 44 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 1:12:18 45 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 1:13:13 46 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 1:13:20 47 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 1:19:42 48 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 1:19:45 49 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 1:22:16 50 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 1:22:30 51 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 1:24:14 52 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 1:24:53 53 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 1:25:06 54 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 1:26:26 55 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 1:26:35 56 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 1:30:17 57 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 1:30:36 58 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 1:31:17 59 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 1:31:19 60 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 1:32:14 61 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 1:34:11 62 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 1:34:43 63 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 1:35:08 64 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo 1:35:54 65 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 1:36:07 66 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 1:37:15 67 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 1:38:27 68 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 1:38:56 69 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 1:39:48 70 Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers 1:39:52 71 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:40:13 72 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 1:43:24 73 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 1:45:44 74 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 1:46:35 75 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 1:48:26 76 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 1:48:27 77 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 1:49:56 78 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 1:50:15 79 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 1:51:03 80 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 1:51:33 81 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 1:51:35 82 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 1:51:46 83 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 1:51:59 84 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 1:52:48 85 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 1:53:02 86 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 1:53:53 87 Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers 1:54:19 88 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 1:55:19 89 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 1:55:59 90 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 1:56:25 91 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 1:56:29 92 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 1:56:46 93 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 1:58:53 94 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 1:59:58 95 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 2:02:53 96 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 2:03:06 97 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 2:03:43 98 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 2:05:02 99 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 2:05:17 100 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 2:06:15 101 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 2:10:16 102 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 2:10:57 103 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 2:11:00 104 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 2:11:16 105 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 2:14:00 106 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 2:16:18 107 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 2:16:22 108 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 2:17:04 109 Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica 2:17:53 110 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 2:19:13 111 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 2:19:37 112 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 2:20:45 113 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 2:21:20 114 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 2:21:30 115 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 2:23:48 116 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 2:24:43 117 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2:26:06 118 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 2:26:21 119 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 2:27:05 120 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 2:28:22 121 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 2:29:41 122 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 2:30:33 123 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 2:30:52 124 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 2:31:49 125 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 2:31:55 126 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 2:32:33 127 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 2:33:45 128 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 2:34:46 129 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 2:35:06 130 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 2:35:38 131 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 2:35:56 132 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 2:36:14 133 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 2:37:48 134 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 2:39:43 135 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 2:40:14 136 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 2:43:08 137 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 2:45:43 138 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 2:46:01 139 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 2:46:37 140 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 2:46:56 141 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 2:48:32 142 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 2:48:42 143 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 2:49:13 144 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 2:50:16 145 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 2:50:51 146 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 2:51:03 147 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 2:51:09 148 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 2:51:18 149 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 2:53:21 150 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 2:53:33 151 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 2:53:37 152 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 2:54:06 153 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 2:54:52 154 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 2:55:00 155 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 2:55:11 156 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 2:55:16 157 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 2:55:32 158 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 2:56:48 159 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 2:58:33 160 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 2:59:19 161 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 3:01:13 162 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 3:01:41 163 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 3:02:06 164 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 3:04:55 165 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 3:07:18 166 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 3:08:19 167 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 3:08:35 168 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 3:09:08 169 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 3:10:18 170 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 3:13:01 171 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 3:13:16 172 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 3:14:36 173 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 3:16:08 174 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 3:16:48 175 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 3:17:51 176 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 3:18:27 177 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 3:20:13 178 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 3:20:19 179 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 3:25:01 180 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 3:25:37 181 Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection 3:25:51 182 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 3:25:55 183 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 3:28:13 184 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 3:28:17 185 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 3:29:47 186 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 3:30:37 187 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 3:33:39 188 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 3:37:24 189 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 3:38:40 190 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 3:38:46 191 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 3:40:02 192 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 3:40:21 193 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 3:40:26 194 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 3:40:51 195 Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects 3:42:57 196 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 3:44:10 197 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 3:46:47 198 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 3:47:55 199 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 3:49:58 200 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 3:50:01 201 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 3:51:55 202 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 3:54:26 203 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 3:54:26 204 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 3:54:52 205 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 3:55:17 206 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 3:56:10 207 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 3:56:44 208 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 3:56:58 209 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 3:58:37 210 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 3:58:46 211 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 3:59:30 212 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 3:59:54 213 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 4:00:32 214 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 4:00:40 215 Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R 4:02:58 216 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 4:03:09 217 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 4:05:41 218 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 4:06:14 219 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 4:06:14 220 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 4:07:11 221 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 4:09:33 222 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 4:10:07 223 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 4:10:35 224 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 4:10:49 225 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 4:13:58 226 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 4:14:37 227 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 4:15:28 228 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 4:16:49 229 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 4:17:39 230 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 4:18:02 231 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 4:20:24 232 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 4:20:29 233 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 4:20:32 234 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 4:23:38 235 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 4:25:42 236 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 4:25:57 237 Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge 4:27:15 238 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 4:27:51 239 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 4:28:14 240 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 4:31:49 241 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 4:32:14 242 Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2 4:34:44 243 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 4:37:22 244 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 4:38:40 245 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn 4:41:47 246 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 4:41:48 247 Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi 4:42:00 248 Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1 4:42:41 249 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 4:44:11 250 Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys 4:45:43 251 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 4:46:09 252 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 4:50:36 253 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 4:52:52 254 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 4:53:25 255 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 4:54:54 256 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 4:57:39 257 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 4:59:06 258 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 4:59:58 259 George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs 5:00:23 260 Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing 5:10:45 261 Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium 5:12:25

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 6:51:22 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:27:09 3 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 0:36:32 4 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:40:44 5 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 0:55:47 6 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 1:18:04 7 Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler 1:22:40 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 1:50:20 9 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 1:54:59 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 2:25:05 11 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 2:31:31 12 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 2:39:28 13 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 2:47:53 14 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 2:51:15 15 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 2:54:47 16 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 2:58:13 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 3:02:46 18 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 3:07:56 19 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 3:08:06 20 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 3:12:58 21 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 3:17:55 22 Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's 3:36:58

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 6:27:03 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 0:08:09 3 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:18:01 4 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:18:12 5 Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree 0:33:58 6 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 0:40:44 7 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 0:54:21 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 0:59:22 9 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 1:00:01 10 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend 1:05:27 11 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 1:09:05 12 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 1:24:28 13 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 1:24:53 14 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 1:25:55 15 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 1:28:16 16 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 1:33:51 17 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 1:38:17 18 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 1:41:11 19 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 1:41:34 20 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 1:53:14 21 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 1:58:02 22 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 2:05:37 23 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 2:07:24 24 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 2:08:58 25 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 2:13:52 26 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 2:19:00 27 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 2:20:51 28 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 2:22:08 29 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 2:30:39 30 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 2:34:34 31 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 2:36:37 32 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 2:40:50 33 Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga 2:49:21 34 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 2:59:26 35 Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de 3:09:58 36 Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing 3:11:21 37 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 3:12:15 38 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 3:24:21 39 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 3:37:11 40 Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE 3:41:51 41 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 3:45:32 42 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 3:49:58 43 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 3:52:52 44 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 3:54:41 45 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 3:55:18 46 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 3:56:31 47 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 3:57:40 48 Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest 3:57:53 49 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 3:58:05 50 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 4:07:09 51 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 4:19:07 52 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 4:22:38

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi 6:04:23 2 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 0:01:13 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:24:23 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:25:59 5 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:38:28 6 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:41:11 7 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 0:42:28 8 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 0:43:47 9 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 0:46:59 10 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 0:47:01 11 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:47:05 12 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 0:47:51 13 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 0:59:36 14 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 1:01:16 15 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 1:01:52 16 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 1:04:27 17 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 1:06:07 18 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 1:06:58 19 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 1:08:11 20 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 1:09:14 21 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:10:12 22 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 1:11:39 23 Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS 1:13:45 24 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 1:13:54 25 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 1:14:12 26 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 1:15:10 27 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 1:21:05 28 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 1:21:28 29 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 1:23:17 30 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 1:26:18 31 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 1:26:25 32 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 1:27:14 33 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 1:27:37 34 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 1:27:46 35 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 1:28:34 36 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 1:30:16 37 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 1:30:17 38 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 1:31:32 39 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 1:38:10 40 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 1:40:28 41 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 1:40:44 42 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 1:43:47 43 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 1:43:55 44 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 1:48:01 45 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 1:48:53 46 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 1:49:18 47 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 1:52:37 48 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 1:56:39 49 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 1:57:50 50 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 1:58:28 51 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 1:58:55 52 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 2:02:48 53 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 2:02:50 54 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 2:03:40 55 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 2:04:43 56 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 2:05:58 57 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 2:08:26 58 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 2:10:14 59 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 2:10:33 60 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 2:11:27 61 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 2:13:51 62 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 2:19:09 63 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:19:48 64 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 2:19:53 65 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 2:20:11 66 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 2:21:14 67 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 2:21:58 68 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 2:23:08 69 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 2:23:26 70 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 2:25:17 71 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 2:25:35 72 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 2:25:43 73 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 2:26:32 74 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 2:26:34 75 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 2:26:49 76 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 2:27:03 77 Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa 2:30:41 78 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 2:33:00 79 Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club 2:33:05 80 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 2:33:26 81 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 2:33:46 82 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 2:35:36 83 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 2:36:04 84 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 2:36:14 85 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 2:36:18 86 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 2:40:18 87 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 2:41:18 88 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 2:44:09 89 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 2:44:22 90 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 2:45:04 91 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 2:45:39 92 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 2:47:58 93 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 2:48:32 94 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 2:49:18 95 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 2:49:32 96 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 2:49:59 97 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 2:50:20 98 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 2:50:48 99 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 2:50:49 100 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 2:51:24 101 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 2:55:52 102 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 2:57:01 103 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 2:58:31 104 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 2:59:13 105 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 2:59:17 106 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 2:59:28 107 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 3:00:26 108 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 3:01:54 109 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 3:03:43 110 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 3:05:02 111 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 3:06:25 112 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 3:09:04 113 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:09:45 114 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 3:10:11 115 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 3:11:59 116 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 3:14:36 117 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 3:14:50 118 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 3:15:03 119 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 3:16:22 120 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 3:20:33 121 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 3:21:45 122 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 3:22:56 123 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 3:23:14 124 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 3:24:53 125 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 3:25:07 126 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 3:25:37 127 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 3:25:53 128 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 3:31:39 129 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 3:33:12 130 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 3:33:22 131 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 3:35:28 132 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 3:36:02 133 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 3:37:01 134 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 3:37:25 135 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 3:37:31 136 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 3:37:39 137 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 3:38:00 138 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 3:40:49 139 Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go 3:41:45 140 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 3:41:59 141 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 3:42:15 142 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 3:42:58 143 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 3:44:23 144 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 3:44:51 145 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 3:45:30 146 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 3:46:01 147 Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN 3:47:13 148 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 3:47:22 149 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 3:47:32 150 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 3:47:55 151 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 3:49:55 152 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 3:51:54 153 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 3:55:14 154 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 3:56:14 155 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 3:57:43 156 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 3:58:19 157 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 3:59:23 158 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 3:59:25 159 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 3:59:34 160 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 4:00:22 161 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 4:03:25 162 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 4:03:46 163 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 4:03:47 164 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 4:04:08 165 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 4:04:52 166 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 4:05:49 167 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 4:06:23 168 Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX 4:08:11 169 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 4:09:25 170 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 4:12:16 171 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 4:12:22 172 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 4:13:18 173 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 4:13:25 174 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 4:14:38 175 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 4:14:40 176 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 4:17:54 177 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies 4:22:21 178 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 4:22:38 179 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 4:23:29 180 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 4:25:47 181 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 4:26:25 182 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 4:26:27 183 David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors 4:28:01 184 Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD 4:28:20 185 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 4:31:21 186 Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors 4:34:08 187 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 4:36:18 188 Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post 4:40:51 189 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 4:43:15

Grand Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info 6:23:58 2 Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY 0:13:09 3 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital 0:28:56 4 Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects 0:29:42 5 Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike 0:38:58 6 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines 0:47:08 7 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING 0:55:45 8 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles 0:56:12 9 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:16:57 10 Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund 1:23:52 11 Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop 1:30:15 12 Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS 1:30:39 13 Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana 1:31:52 14 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:38:09 15 Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos 1:39:55 16 Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters 1:40:26 17 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 1:52:52 18 Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR 2:05:10 19 Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers 2:17:46 20 Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star 2:20:11 21 Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee 2:20:13 22 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 2:25:13 23 Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab 2:25:15 24 Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera 2:27:06 25 Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum 2:29:44 26 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL 2:42:28 27 Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech 2:46:47 28 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty 2:49:54 29 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty 3:04:18 30 Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare 3:06:46 31 Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS 3:09:08 32 Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2 3:24:30 33 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream 3:27:58 34 Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run 3:34:54 35 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix 3:45:48 36 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls 3:46:34 37 Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos 3:48:10 38 Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters 3:53:27 39 Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM 4:00:43 40 Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work 4:08:30 41 Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies 4:17:58

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 11:05:08 2 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:06:23 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 0:08:04 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:09:06 5 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:21:38 6 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:29:07 7 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 0:31:41 8 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:33:36 9 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:34:27 10 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 0:41:30 11 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:43:59 12 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:45:30 13 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 0:58:22 14 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:58:24 15 Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS 0:58:59 16 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 1:05:17 17 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 1:08:10 18 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 1:18:21 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 1:30:19 20 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 1:37:39 21 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 1:42:35 22 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 1:50:31 23 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 1:50:56 24 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 1:55:37 25 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 1:58:21 26 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 1:58:48 27 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 2:01:04 28 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 2:01:16 29 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 2:03:14 30 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 2:06:34 31 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 2:12:07 32 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 2:17:44 33 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 2:19:46 34 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 2:20:23 35 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 2:21:16 36 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 2:28:46 37 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 2:33:15 38 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:33:27 39 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 2:35:40 40 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 2:41:55 41 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 2:44:25 42 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 2:44:40 43 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 2:50:19 44 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 2:54:48 45 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 2:54:52 46 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 2:57:10 47 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 2:57:29 48 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 3:02:30 49 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 3:04:27 50 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo 3:06:25 51 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 3:09:05 52 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 3:17:08 53 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 3:17:56 54 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 3:21:59 55 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 3:27:10 56 Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers 3:28:05 57 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 3:28:15 58 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 3:28:21 59 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 3:28:37 60 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 3:29:12 61 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 3:35:29 62 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 3:44:55 63 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 3:46:34 64 Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers 3:47:58 65 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 3:50:36 66 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 3:51:46 67 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 3:53:22 68 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 3:54:22 69 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 3:55:05 70 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 3:58:56 71 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 4:04:20 72 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 4:06:02 73 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 4:10:08 74 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 4:11:23 75 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 4:15:13 76 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 4:16:20 77 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 4:17:53 78 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 4:18:52 79 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 4:23:02 80 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 4:23:22 81 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 4:25:19 82 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 4:26:00 83 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 4:27:15 84 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 4:29:02 85 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 4:30:58 86 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 4:31:04 87 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 4:31:39 88 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 4:31:50 89 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 4:36:06 90 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 4:38:11 91 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 4:38:34 92 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 4:39:54 93 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 4:42:00 94 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 4:42:59 95 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 4:43:49 96 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 4:46:58 97 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 4:47:57 98 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 4:50:44 99 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 4:52:36 100 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 4:57:59 101 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 4:58:57 102 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 4:59:20 103 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 4:59:29 104 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 5:01:05 105 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 5:01:43 106 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 5:02:50 107 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 5:03:40 108 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 5:07:32 109 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 5:09:38 110 Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica 5:10:35 111 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 5:10:57 112 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 5:12:04 113 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 5:15:05 114 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 5:18:23 115 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 5:21:15 116 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 5:23:26 117 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 5:24:24 118 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 5:24:53 119 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 5:26:25 120 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 5:26:49 121 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 5:29:14 122 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 5:29:49 123 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 5:29:55 124 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 5:30:49 125 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 5:31:12 126 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 5:31:56 127 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 5:32:05 128 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 5:33:06 129 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 5:36:15 130 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 5:37:06 131 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 5:38:55 132 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 5:39:27 133 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 5:40:16 134 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 5:44:06 135 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 5:47:44 136 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 5:50:45 137 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 5:52:14 138 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 6:01:56 139 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 6:04:54 140 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 6:06:48 141 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 6:09:30 142 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 6:09:52 143 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 6:09:55 144 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 6:10:51 145 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 6:12:19 146 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 6:12:31 147 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 6:13:42 148 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 6:14:08 149 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 6:15:06 150 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 6:19:52 151 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 6:21:34 152 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 6:22:41 153 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 6:24:36 154 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 6:34:11 155 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 6:34:21 156 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 6:37:48 157 Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection 6:40:15 158 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 6:44:54 159 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 6:48:56 160 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 6:49:15 161 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 6:50:43 162 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 6:50:58 163 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 6:53:45 164 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 6:54:25 165 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 6:55:02 166 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 6:58:45 167 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 7:01:00 168 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 7:01:06 169 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 7:01:15 170 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 7:02:04 171 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 7:08:44 172 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 7:09:42 173 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 7:11:09 174 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 7:11:14 175 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 7:11:35 176 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 7:14:13 177 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 7:14:57 178 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 7:16:09 179 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 7:17:59 180 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 7:18:45 181 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 7:25:38 182 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 7:26:09 183 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 7:26:27 184 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 7:26:56 185 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 7:34:08 186 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 7:37:54 187 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 7:40:00 188 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 7:41:15 189 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 7:45:13 190 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 7:46:15 191 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 7:52:12 192 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 7:53:01 193 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 7:58:02 194 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 8:03:05 195 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 8:04:46 196 Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects 8:05:57 197 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 8:06:12 198 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 8:08:40 199 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 8:12:06 200 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 8:12:38 201 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 8:16:16 202 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 8:17:39 203 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 8:19:33 204 Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R 8:19:54 205 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 8:31:16 206 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 8:33:41 207 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 8:33:51 208 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 8:39:29 209 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 8:40:47 210 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 8:44:07 211 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 8:44:41 212 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 8:45:19 213 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 8:45:20 214 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 8:46:30 215 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 8:47:10 216 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 8:51:45 217 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 8:51:47 218 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 8:53:27 219 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 8:53:52 220 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 8:57:36 221 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 8:59:56 222 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 9:03:18 223 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 9:04:25 224 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 9:07:14 225 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 9:07:35 226 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 9:08:09 227 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 9:15:32 228 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 9:16:02 229 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 9:16:49 230 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 9:19:38 231 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 9:19:45 232 Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2 9:20:11 233 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 9:24:25 234 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 9:25:01 235 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 9:27:19 236 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 9:28:39 237 Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge 9:29:49 238 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 9:35:31 239 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 9:36:33 240 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 9:42:33 241 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 9:44:01 242 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 9:47:52 243 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn 9:49:49 244 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 9:51:47 245 Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium 9:52:21 246 Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys 10:02:23 247 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 10:10:26 248 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 10:14:01 249 Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing 10:14:08 250 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 10:15:18 251 Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1 10:15:55 252 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 10:19:17 253 Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi 10:22:26 254 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 10:25:43 255 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 10:26:37 256 George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs 10:40:40 257 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 10:42:06 258 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 10:45:59 259 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 10:49:34 260 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 10:53:56 261 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 11:08:56

Ladies general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 14:01:31 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:36:07 3 Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler 0:49:53 4 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 1:04:55 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:13:40 6 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 1:47:49 7 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 2:02:20 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 4:22:51 9 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 4:39:56 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 5:14:49 11 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 5:18:38 12 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 5:53:01 13 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 5:55:03 14 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 6:25:40 15 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 6:27:09 16 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 6:27:28 17 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 6:36:17 18 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 6:38:51 19 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 7:09:52 20 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 7:22:53 21 Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's 7:27:42 22 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 7:41:41

Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 12:51:11 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:43:39 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:49:00 4 Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree 1:30:45 5 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 1:38:16 6 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 2:03:02 7 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 2:03:52 8 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 2:08:59 9 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 2:17:04 10 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 2:19:49 11 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend 2:45:24 12 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 3:16:39 13 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 3:16:59 14 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 3:19:25 15 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 3:24:46 16 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 3:35:41 17 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 3:37:15 18 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 4:00:17 19 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 4:10:43 20 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 4:17:06 21 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 4:26:03 22 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 4:45:28 23 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 4:47:57 24 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 4:59:43 25 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 5:00:31 26 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 5:07:49 27 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 5:36:20 28 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 5:37:18 29 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 5:38:02 30 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 5:53:52 31 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 5:57:46 32 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 6:03:56 33 Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de 6:26:18 34 Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga 6:29:31 35 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 7:01:05 36 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 7:04:04 37 Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing 7:15:41 38 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 7:29:37 39 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 7:54:06 40 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 8:02:16 41 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 8:10:29 42 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 8:14:37 43 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 8:27:16 44 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 8:46:00 45 Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest 8:46:28 46 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 8:47:11 47 Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE 8:51:08 48 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 8:51:22 49 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 8:52:05 50 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 9:12:20 51 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 9:13:15 52 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 9:42:15

Masters general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi 12:05:38 2 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 0:16:46 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:41:23 4 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:49:54 5 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 1:03:04 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 1:21:58 7 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 1:44:35 8 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 1:58:16 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 2:02:48 10 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 2:05:45 11 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 2:12:16 12 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 2:19:46 13 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 2:20:07 14 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 2:24:39 15 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 2:29:09 16 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 2:32:13 17 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 2:41:10 18 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 2:41:37 19 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 2:44:29 20 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 2:45:27 21 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 2:46:35 22 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 2:51:18 23 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 2:56:51 24 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 3:05:13 25 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 3:06:28 26 Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS 3:09:00 27 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 3:13:41 28 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 3:15:13 29 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 3:16:04 30 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 3:17:56 31 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 3:18:31 32 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 3:21:35 33 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 3:25:33 34 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 3:26:15 35 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 3:26:52 36 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 3:32:55 37 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 3:39:20 38 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 3:43:03 39 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 3:46:10 40 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 3:50:34 41 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 3:55:16 42 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 3:57:19 43 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 3:59:25 44 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 4:07:10 45 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 4:07:36 46 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 4:10:36 47 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 4:12:14 48 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 4:12:32 49 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 4:16:05 50 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 4:17:07 51 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 4:31:41 52 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 4:36:29 53 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 4:39:58 54 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 4:40:16 55 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 4:42:50 56 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 4:43:48 57 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 4:49:35 58 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 4:52:46 59 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 4:53:01 60 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 4:56:41 61 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 4:57:33 62 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 5:04:57 63 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 5:07:11 64 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 5:07:48 65 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 5:13:48 66 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 5:14:38 67 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 5:14:44 68 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 5:16:54 69 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 5:20:48 70 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 5:21:52 71 Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club 5:22:56 72 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 5:29:53 73 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 5:33:03 74 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 5:34:30 75 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 5:34:50 76 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 5:35:09 77 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 5:35:51 78 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 5:41:33 79 Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa 5:42:28 80 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 5:43:18 81 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 5:43:39 82 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 5:44:36 83 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 5:51:48 84 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 5:57:02 85 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 5:58:05 86 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 5:59:37 87 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 6:01:49 88 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 6:03:49 89 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 6:11:04 90 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 6:12:48 91 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 6:12:58 92 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 6:13:18 93 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 6:14:38 94 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 6:17:22 95 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 6:17:42 96 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 6:19:29 97 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 6:19:43 98 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 6:21:30 99 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 6:22:05 100 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 6:22:42 101 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 6:23:07 102 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 6:30:13 103 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 6:34:47 104 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 6:37:51 105 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 6:38:12 106 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 6:39:48 107 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 6:43:29 108 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 6:44:01 109 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 6:47:44 110 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 6:47:53 111 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 6:54:07 112 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 6:57:36 113 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 7:05:46 114 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 7:08:39 115 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 7:11:00 116 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 7:12:16 117 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 7:15:09 118 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 7:19:37 119 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 7:22:12 120 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 7:22:15 121 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 7:30:00 122 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 7:34:09 123 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 7:36:45 124 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 7:40:32 125 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 7:41:38 126 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 7:50:36 127 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 7:51:30 128 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 7:53:55 129 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 7:54:59 130 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 7:55:49 131 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 7:56:57 132 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 7:58:47 133 Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX 8:01:42 134 Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go 8:02:04 135 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 8:03:30 136 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 8:03:52 137 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 8:05:34 138 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 8:05:51 139 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 8:06:11 140 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 8:10:12 141 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 8:10:54 142 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 8:14:44 143 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 8:17:39 144 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 8:18:35 145 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 8:19:46 146 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 8:20:00 147 Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN 8:20:25 148 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 8:25:23 149 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 8:29:34 150 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 8:29:37 151 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 8:32:42 152 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 8:33:02 153 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 8:33:21 154 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 8:35:02 155 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 8:36:23 156 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 8:36:56 157 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 8:39:10 158 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 8:39:13 159 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 8:39:54 160 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 8:41:29 161 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 8:44:42 162 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 8:45:43 163 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 8:47:49 164 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 8:54:12 165 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 8:54:58 166 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 8:58:10 167 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 8:59:49 168 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 8:59:58 169 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 9:03:55 170 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 9:05:14 171 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 9:10:59 172 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 9:13:10 173 David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors 9:15:27 174 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 9:17:28 175 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 9:19:14 176 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 9:19:31 177 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 9:26:33 178 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 9:27:05 179 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 9:27:19 180 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 9:29:37 181 Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD 9:36:50 182 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 9:37:27 183 Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post 9:40:07 184 Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors 9:42:18 185 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 9:48:42 186 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 9:51:08 187 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies 9:55:13 188 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 10:07:46 189 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 10:18:43