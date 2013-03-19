Platt and Huber win Cape Epic stage 2
Bulls team become third pair of leaders in three days
The yellow leaders' jerseys changed hands again after stage 2 of the Cape Epic mountain bike racing, producing the third set of leaders in as many days.
Related Articles
The temperature during stage 2 was ideal and not as hot as during stage 1. It was less sandy and a fast rolling stage. The course was particularly rugged, and there were two major casualties in the pro field. The top two teams in the GC experience technical problems.
Race leader José Hermida (Multivan Merida) picked up a five-inch nail. He had to repair his tire to get him to the next tech zone for a wheel change. This cost his team over 11 minutes at the end of the day.
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo) also had issues when Kulhavy broke his chain while in the lead. Then his chain tool broke. With a bit of improvisation, they managed to get it back together again, but lost nine minutes in the process.
Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) were in the front with Sauser and Stander, and the Bulls riders won the stage and took over the GC lead.
Men
Karl Platt and Urs Huber of team Bulls won stage 2 in a time of 5:35:32. They were followed by Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2 with a stage time of 5:41:21. Six seconds later, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo crossed the line to claim third place. Swooping in for fourth place were Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing with a stage time of 5:45:48.
It was Platt's 13th career Cape Epic stage win.
The winners of yesterday's stage 1, Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of team Multivan Merida, followed in fifth place in 5:47:00. They dropped out of the race lead and into fourth place overall.
Platt and Huber lead the race with an overall time of 11:05:08. Dietsch and Boehme are second while original race leaders Sauser and Kulhavy dropped one more place into third overall.
"It all feels like a dream. It's my first stage win at the Cape Epic," said race leader Huber. "We were fighting hard today and it was a really good day for me. I hope we can keep our rhythm for the next few stages."
Platt said, "I can't find any words to express how I feel. We were hoping for a stage win at this year's race, but didn't expect it on stage 2. This is the Cape Epic - you need to improvise, take your chances and go for it. We were also riding conservatively today. At one point, Kulhavy attacked and we just tried to keep up. He was going very fast - I can see why he is the Olympic champion."
Previous race leader van Houts said, "We lost some time today as we had a puncture and had to replace a tube. Especially after winning yesterday, we had to push hard. Sauser and Kulhavy were riding hard again today, but everything evened out again on the flat sections. We'll check the map tonight and be careful tomorrow. We're still in a good position in the overall and will keep on fighting."
"Now I know what everyone means when they talk about how hard the Cape Epic can be."
Hermida added, "If you ride on your own it's difficult to ride as fast as when you're with the group which keeps pushing you. But we rode at a steady pace and eventually joined up with the second group. We also rode carefully as we didn't want to get a puncture again."
Ladies
African/British duo Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won today's stage in a time of 6:51:22. They were followed by the Pragma Volcan Ladies, Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 7:18:30 (overall 14:37:38). Kath Kelly and Erin Greene of www.rrsport.co.nz were third in 7:27:54 (overall 15:06:26). Speedy and Williamson now lead this category by 36 minutes and seven seconds.
"I must confess my partner is a powerhouse - she's really strong," said Speedy. "Esther and Jane must have had some problems. Hanlie and Ischen caught up with us and we were riding as hard as we could to the finish. It was a super fast stage for us, even with the sting in the tail at the end. It's very nice to win a stage. We just hope that Esther and Jane are ok. It's so sad that Sally and Milena had to withdraw yesterday due to illness."
Williamson said, "It was a very long, hard stage, but winning a stage is brilliant. I kept looking behind me - I was really worried that the others were going to catch up with us. I think we ruined a few egos along the way today."
Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli of BMC Wheeler had some bad luck. "I had a tummy bug and felt very weak," said Süss. "After the first few kilometers, I said to Jane that my legs aren't feeling strong and that I'm not sure if I can do this. Jane said that whatever I decide to do, would be fine - she'll support me."
Nuessli, who was in tears, said, "Esther just carried on. I've never seen such courage. She's a real tough cookie and I'm so proud of her."
Süss said, "I would not have been able to finish today without Jane. She supported me the whole way without complaining."
Mixed
It was a hat trick for the RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans when they won the mixed category in 6:27:03 (overall 12:51:11), followed by Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (6:35:12; ovcerall 14:29:27). Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes were third (6:45:04; overall 13:34:50).
Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 finished in fourth place in 6:45:15 (overall 13:40:11). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by 43 minutes and 38 seconds.
"We started hard and were in front of Erik and Ariane. I thought we lost them, but when I looked over my shoulder shortly after the climb, they were on our heels," said Ralph. "We had a very nice cruise down the hill chatting and sharing the work, and rode together to around the 90 or 100km mark. From there I just couldn't keep up and we lost 4 or 5 minutes on them. It was such a pleasure riding with them. Yesterday we had some bad luck - Damian had a fall and we had to try and repair his bike ourselves. We lost a lot of time - probably an hour or so. Yesterday was a tough day."
Masters
Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts (Juwi) again won the masters category in a time of 6:04:24 (overall 12:05:39). They were followed by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 6:05:36 (overall 12:22:25) with Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in third place (6:28:47; overall 12:47:01).
Bresser and Boelts now lead this category by 16 minutes and 46 seconds and are placed 15th overall.
Pfitzenmaier of team Bridge said, "Abraao had a sore back yesterday and we had to see a chiropractor. We're very happy with today's stage. We rode with Bresser and Boelts until the last steep hill, when they started running off their bikes. We couldn't chase them down again, but it was good riding today. It's still a long race and anything can happen. We're optimistic and looking forward to having a close race."
Grand masters
Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 6:23:58 (overall 13:02.05). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 6:37.07 (overall 13:32:10) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 6:52:54 (overall 13:54:25).
"Today was much better than yesterday," said Bucher. "It wasn't as hot as the day before and the heat was more manageable. It was also greener and not so sandy. Every day we give our best and it's nice to have a lead. It's great fun riding with Heinz, but also tough."
Best Africans
The African Leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (5:47:01; overall 11:26:47) for the second day in a row.
"We tried to ride as conservatively for as long as possible. Around the middle of this stage, 5 or 6 teams broke away and we rode together until we got to some jeep track where we started splitting up," said Keey. "We managed to stay with the Bulls team at first but couldn't keep the pace. We're happy with our performance."
Exarro Jersey
Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey today in a time of 6:58:02 (overall 14:07.30).
Stage 3
Mountains surround the town of Tulbagh and the 94km stage 3 will offer a tour of the basin, with a figure of eight traversing the vineyards and farmlands, skirting these mountains. By now riders should be used to starting with a climb. This 400-meter climb over 15 kilometers, with a short warm up, should be rather gentle on the legs. This is followed by three kilometers of sweeping singletrack, finishing off with a section through popular forest.
It should be a pleasant day, with lots of ups and downs interspersed with flowing singletrack sections. The day is more gentle, the soil is softer, the vegetation more lush and the hills shorter.
If riders happen to hear the finish line, smell the race village, but their odometer only reads 55 kilometers, they need to keep pedaling. The second part of the figure of eight is shorter, but includes the same amount of climbing as the first one. Dr Evil and the route-design team show their true colours after water points three: a 1,5-kilometer climb on a steep farm road, followed by a short descent and three more short but sharp climbs on rough surface, before it is finally (almost) all downhill and back to the fields of Saronsberg Wine Estate.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|5:35:32
|2
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:05:48
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|0:08:44
|4
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:10:16
|5
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:11:28
|6
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:11:29
|7
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|0:12:36
|8
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:12:40
|9
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:14:13
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|0:16:04
|11
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|0:16:58
|12
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:19:46
|13
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:21:00
|14
|Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS
|0:28:40
|15
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:29:20
|16
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:29:31
|17
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:36:14
|18
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|0:37:07
|19
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|0:37:21
|20
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:40:28
|21
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|0:43:43
|22
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:43:50
|23
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:45:33
|24
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|0:45:34
|25
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|0:49:48
|26
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|0:51:31
|27
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:55:37
|28
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|0:56:18
|29
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:58:47
|30
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|1:01:47
|31
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|1:01:54
|32
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|1:02:05
|33
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|1:02:11
|34
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|1:03:56
|35
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|1:05:10
|36
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|1:06:13
|37
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|1:06:14
|38
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:06:54
|39
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|1:07:13
|40
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|1:07:27
|41
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|1:09:09
|42
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|1:11:23
|43
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|1:11:41
|44
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|1:12:18
|45
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|1:13:13
|46
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|1:13:20
|47
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|1:19:42
|48
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|1:19:45
|49
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|1:22:16
|50
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|1:22:30
|51
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|1:24:14
|52
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|1:24:53
|53
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|1:25:06
|54
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|1:26:26
|55
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|1:26:35
|56
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|1:30:17
|57
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|1:30:36
|58
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|1:31:17
|59
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|1:31:19
|60
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|1:32:14
|61
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|1:34:11
|62
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|1:34:43
|63
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|1:35:08
|64
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo
|1:35:54
|65
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|1:36:07
|66
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|1:37:15
|67
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|1:38:27
|68
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|1:38:56
|69
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|1:39:48
|70
|Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers
|1:39:52
|71
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:40:13
|72
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|1:43:24
|73
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|1:45:44
|74
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|1:46:35
|75
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|1:48:26
|76
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|1:48:27
|77
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|1:49:56
|78
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|1:50:15
|79
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|1:51:03
|80
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|1:51:33
|81
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|1:51:35
|82
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|1:51:46
|83
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|1:51:59
|84
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|1:52:48
|85
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|1:53:02
|86
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|1:53:53
|87
|Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers
|1:54:19
|88
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|1:55:19
|89
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|1:55:59
|90
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|1:56:25
|91
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|1:56:29
|92
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|1:56:46
|93
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|1:58:53
|94
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|1:59:58
|95
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|2:02:53
|96
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|2:03:06
|97
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|2:03:43
|98
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|2:05:02
|99
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|2:05:17
|100
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|2:06:15
|101
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|2:10:16
|102
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|2:10:57
|103
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|2:11:00
|104
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|2:11:16
|105
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|2:14:00
|106
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|2:16:18
|107
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|2:16:22
|108
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|2:17:04
|109
|Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica
|2:17:53
|110
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|2:19:13
|111
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|2:19:37
|112
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|2:20:45
|113
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|2:21:20
|114
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|2:21:30
|115
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|2:23:48
|116
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|2:24:43
|117
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|2:26:06
|118
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|2:26:21
|119
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|2:27:05
|120
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|2:28:22
|121
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|2:29:41
|122
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|2:30:33
|123
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|2:30:52
|124
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|2:31:49
|125
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|2:31:55
|126
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|2:32:33
|127
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|2:33:45
|128
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|2:34:46
|129
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|2:35:06
|130
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|2:35:38
|131
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|2:35:56
|132
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|2:36:14
|133
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|2:37:48
|134
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|2:39:43
|135
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|2:40:14
|136
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|2:43:08
|137
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|2:45:43
|138
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|2:46:01
|139
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|2:46:37
|140
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|2:46:56
|141
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|2:48:32
|142
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|2:48:42
|143
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|2:49:13
|144
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|2:50:16
|145
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|2:50:51
|146
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|2:51:03
|147
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|2:51:09
|148
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|2:51:18
|149
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|2:53:21
|150
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|2:53:33
|151
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|2:53:37
|152
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|2:54:06
|153
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|2:54:52
|154
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|2:55:00
|155
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|2:55:11
|156
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|2:55:16
|157
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|2:55:32
|158
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|2:56:48
|159
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|2:58:33
|160
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|2:59:19
|161
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|3:01:13
|162
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|3:01:41
|163
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|3:02:06
|164
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|3:04:55
|165
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|3:07:18
|166
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|3:08:19
|167
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|3:08:35
|168
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|3:09:08
|169
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|3:10:18
|170
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|3:13:01
|171
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|3:13:16
|172
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|3:14:36
|173
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|3:16:08
|174
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|3:16:48
|175
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|3:17:51
|176
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|3:18:27
|177
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|3:20:13
|178
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|3:20:19
|179
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|3:25:01
|180
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|3:25:37
|181
|Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection
|3:25:51
|182
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|3:25:55
|183
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|3:28:13
|184
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|3:28:17
|185
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|3:29:47
|186
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|3:30:37
|187
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|3:33:39
|188
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|3:37:24
|189
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|3:38:40
|190
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|3:38:46
|191
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|3:40:02
|192
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|3:40:21
|193
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:40:26
|194
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|3:40:51
|195
|Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects
|3:42:57
|196
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|3:44:10
|197
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|3:46:47
|198
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|3:47:55
|199
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|3:49:58
|200
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|3:50:01
|201
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|3:51:55
|202
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|3:54:26
|203
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|3:54:26
|204
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|3:54:52
|205
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|3:55:17
|206
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|3:56:10
|207
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|3:56:44
|208
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|3:56:58
|209
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|3:58:37
|210
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|3:58:46
|211
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|3:59:30
|212
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|3:59:54
|213
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|4:00:32
|214
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|4:00:40
|215
|Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R
|4:02:58
|216
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|4:03:09
|217
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|4:05:41
|218
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|4:06:14
|219
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|4:06:14
|220
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|4:07:11
|221
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|4:09:33
|222
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|4:10:07
|223
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|4:10:35
|224
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|4:10:49
|225
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|4:13:58
|226
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|4:14:37
|227
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|4:15:28
|228
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|4:16:49
|229
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|4:17:39
|230
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|4:18:02
|231
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|4:20:24
|232
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|4:20:29
|233
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|4:20:32
|234
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|4:23:38
|235
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|4:25:42
|236
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|4:25:57
|237
|Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge
|4:27:15
|238
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|4:27:51
|239
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|4:28:14
|240
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|4:31:49
|241
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|4:32:14
|242
|Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2
|4:34:44
|243
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|4:37:22
|244
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|4:38:40
|245
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn
|4:41:47
|246
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|4:41:48
|247
|Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi
|4:42:00
|248
|Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1
|4:42:41
|249
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:44:11
|250
|Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys
|4:45:43
|251
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|4:46:09
|252
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|4:50:36
|253
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|4:52:52
|254
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|4:53:25
|255
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|4:54:54
|256
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|4:57:39
|257
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|4:59:06
|258
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|4:59:58
|259
|George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs
|5:00:23
|260
|Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing
|5:10:45
|261
|Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium
|5:12:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|6:51:22
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:27:09
|3
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|0:36:32
|4
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:40:44
|5
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|0:55:47
|6
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|1:18:04
|7
|Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler
|1:22:40
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|1:50:20
|9
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|1:54:59
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|2:25:05
|11
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|2:31:31
|12
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|2:39:28
|13
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|2:47:53
|14
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|2:51:15
|15
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|2:54:47
|16
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|2:58:13
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|3:02:46
|18
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|3:07:56
|19
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|3:08:06
|20
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|3:12:58
|21
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|3:17:55
|22
|Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's
|3:36:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|6:27:03
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|0:08:09
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:18:01
|4
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:18:12
|5
|Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree
|0:33:58
|6
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|0:40:44
|7
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|0:54:21
|8
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|0:59:22
|9
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|1:00:01
|10
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend
|1:05:27
|11
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|1:09:05
|12
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|1:24:28
|13
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|1:24:53
|14
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|1:25:55
|15
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|1:28:16
|16
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|1:33:51
|17
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|1:38:17
|18
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|1:41:11
|19
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|1:41:34
|20
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|1:53:14
|21
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|1:58:02
|22
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|2:05:37
|23
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|2:07:24
|24
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|2:08:58
|25
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|2:13:52
|26
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|2:19:00
|27
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|2:20:51
|28
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|2:22:08
|29
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|2:30:39
|30
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|2:34:34
|31
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|2:36:37
|32
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|2:40:50
|33
|Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga
|2:49:21
|34
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|2:59:26
|35
|Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de
|3:09:58
|36
|Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing
|3:11:21
|37
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|3:12:15
|38
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|3:24:21
|39
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|3:37:11
|40
|Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE
|3:41:51
|41
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|3:45:32
|42
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|3:49:58
|43
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|3:52:52
|44
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|3:54:41
|45
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|3:55:18
|46
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|3:56:31
|47
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|3:57:40
|48
|Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest
|3:57:53
|49
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|3:58:05
|50
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|4:07:09
|51
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|4:19:07
|52
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|4:22:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi
|6:04:23
|2
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|0:01:13
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:24:23
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:25:59
|5
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:38:28
|6
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:41:11
|7
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|0:42:28
|8
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|0:43:47
|9
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|0:46:59
|10
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|0:47:01
|11
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:47:05
|12
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|0:47:51
|13
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|0:59:36
|14
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|1:01:16
|15
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|1:01:52
|16
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|1:04:27
|17
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|1:06:07
|18
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|1:06:58
|19
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|1:08:11
|20
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:09:14
|21
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:10:12
|22
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|1:11:39
|23
|Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS
|1:13:45
|24
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|1:13:54
|25
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|1:14:12
|26
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|1:15:10
|27
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|1:21:05
|28
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|1:21:28
|29
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|1:23:17
|30
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|1:26:18
|31
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|1:26:25
|32
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|1:27:14
|33
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|1:27:37
|34
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|1:27:46
|35
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|1:28:34
|36
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|1:30:16
|37
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|1:30:17
|38
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|1:31:32
|39
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|1:38:10
|40
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|1:40:28
|41
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|1:40:44
|42
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|1:43:47
|43
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|1:43:55
|44
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|1:48:01
|45
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|1:48:53
|46
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|1:49:18
|47
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|1:52:37
|48
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|1:56:39
|49
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|1:57:50
|50
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|1:58:28
|51
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|1:58:55
|52
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|2:02:48
|53
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|2:02:50
|54
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|2:03:40
|55
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|2:04:43
|56
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|2:05:58
|57
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|2:08:26
|58
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|2:10:14
|59
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|2:10:33
|60
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|2:11:27
|61
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|2:13:51
|62
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|2:19:09
|63
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:19:48
|64
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|2:19:53
|65
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|2:20:11
|66
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|2:21:14
|67
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|2:21:58
|68
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|2:23:08
|69
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|2:23:26
|70
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|2:25:17
|71
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|2:25:35
|72
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|2:25:43
|73
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|2:26:32
|74
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|2:26:34
|75
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|2:26:49
|76
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|2:27:03
|77
|Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa
|2:30:41
|78
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|2:33:00
|79
|Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club
|2:33:05
|80
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|2:33:26
|81
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|2:33:46
|82
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|2:35:36
|83
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|2:36:04
|84
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|2:36:14
|85
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|2:36:18
|86
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|2:40:18
|87
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|2:41:18
|88
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|2:44:09
|89
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|2:44:22
|90
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|2:45:04
|91
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|2:45:39
|92
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|2:47:58
|93
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|2:48:32
|94
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|2:49:18
|95
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|2:49:32
|96
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|2:49:59
|97
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|2:50:20
|98
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|2:50:48
|99
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|2:50:49
|100
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|2:51:24
|101
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|2:55:52
|102
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|2:57:01
|103
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|2:58:31
|104
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|2:59:13
|105
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|2:59:17
|106
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|2:59:28
|107
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|3:00:26
|108
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|3:01:54
|109
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|3:03:43
|110
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|3:05:02
|111
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|3:06:25
|112
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|3:09:04
|113
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:09:45
|114
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|3:10:11
|115
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|3:11:59
|116
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|3:14:36
|117
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|3:14:50
|118
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|3:15:03
|119
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|3:16:22
|120
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|3:20:33
|121
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|3:21:45
|122
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|3:22:56
|123
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|3:23:14
|124
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|3:24:53
|125
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|3:25:07
|126
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|3:25:37
|127
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|3:25:53
|128
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|3:31:39
|129
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|3:33:12
|130
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|3:33:22
|131
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|3:35:28
|132
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|3:36:02
|133
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|3:37:01
|134
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|3:37:25
|135
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|3:37:31
|136
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|3:37:39
|137
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|3:38:00
|138
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|3:40:49
|139
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go
|3:41:45
|140
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|3:41:59
|141
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|3:42:15
|142
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|3:42:58
|143
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|3:44:23
|144
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|3:44:51
|145
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|3:45:30
|146
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|3:46:01
|147
|Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN
|3:47:13
|148
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|3:47:22
|149
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|3:47:32
|150
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|3:47:55
|151
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|3:49:55
|152
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|3:51:54
|153
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|3:55:14
|154
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|3:56:14
|155
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|3:57:43
|156
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|3:58:19
|157
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|3:59:23
|158
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|3:59:25
|159
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|3:59:34
|160
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|4:00:22
|161
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|4:03:25
|162
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|4:03:46
|163
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|4:03:47
|164
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|4:04:08
|165
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|4:04:52
|166
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|4:05:49
|167
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|4:06:23
|168
|Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX
|4:08:11
|169
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|4:09:25
|170
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|4:12:16
|171
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|4:12:22
|172
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|4:13:18
|173
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|4:13:25
|174
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|4:14:38
|175
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|4:14:40
|176
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|4:17:54
|177
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies
|4:22:21
|178
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|4:22:38
|179
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|4:23:29
|180
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|4:25:47
|181
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|4:26:25
|182
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|4:26:27
|183
|David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors
|4:28:01
|184
|Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD
|4:28:20
|185
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|4:31:21
|186
|Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors
|4:34:08
|187
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|4:36:18
|188
|Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post
|4:40:51
|189
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|4:43:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|6:23:58
|2
|Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY
|0:13:09
|3
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:28:56
|4
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|0:29:42
|5
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|0:38:58
|6
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:47:08
|7
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:55:45
|8
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles
|0:56:12
|9
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:16:57
|10
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|1:23:52
|11
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|1:30:15
|12
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|1:30:39
|13
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|1:31:52
|14
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:38:09
|15
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|1:39:55
|16
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|1:40:26
|17
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|1:52:52
|18
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|2:05:10
|19
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|2:17:46
|20
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|2:20:11
|21
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|2:20:13
|22
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|2:25:13
|23
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|2:25:15
|24
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|2:27:06
|25
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|2:29:44
|26
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|2:42:28
|27
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|2:46:47
|28
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|2:49:54
|29
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty
|3:04:18
|30
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|3:06:46
|31
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|3:09:08
|32
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|3:24:30
|33
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|3:27:58
|34
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|3:34:54
|35
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|3:45:48
|36
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|3:46:34
|37
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|3:48:10
|38
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|3:53:27
|39
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|4:00:43
|40
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|4:08:30
|41
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|4:17:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|11:05:08
|2
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:06:23
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|0:08:04
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:09:06
|5
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:21:38
|6
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:29:07
|7
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|0:31:41
|8
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:33:36
|9
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:34:27
|10
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|0:41:30
|11
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:43:59
|12
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:45:30
|13
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|0:58:22
|14
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:58:24
|15
|Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS
|0:58:59
|16
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|1:05:17
|17
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|1:08:10
|18
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|1:18:21
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|1:30:19
|20
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|1:37:39
|21
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|1:42:35
|22
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|1:50:31
|23
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|1:50:56
|24
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|1:55:37
|25
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|1:58:21
|26
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|1:58:48
|27
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|2:01:04
|28
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|2:01:16
|29
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|2:03:14
|30
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|2:06:34
|31
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|2:12:07
|32
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|2:17:44
|33
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|2:19:46
|34
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|2:20:23
|35
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|2:21:16
|36
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|2:28:46
|37
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|2:33:15
|38
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|2:33:27
|39
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|2:35:40
|40
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|2:41:55
|41
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|2:44:25
|42
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|2:44:40
|43
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|2:50:19
|44
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|2:54:48
|45
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|2:54:52
|46
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|2:57:10
|47
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|2:57:29
|48
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|3:02:30
|49
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|3:04:27
|50
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo
|3:06:25
|51
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|3:09:05
|52
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|3:17:08
|53
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|3:17:56
|54
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|3:21:59
|55
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|3:27:10
|56
|Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers
|3:28:05
|57
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|3:28:15
|58
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|3:28:21
|59
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|3:28:37
|60
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|3:29:12
|61
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|3:35:29
|62
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|3:44:55
|63
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|3:46:34
|64
|Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers
|3:47:58
|65
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|3:50:36
|66
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|3:51:46
|67
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|3:53:22
|68
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|3:54:22
|69
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|3:55:05
|70
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|3:58:56
|71
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|4:04:20
|72
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|4:06:02
|73
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|4:10:08
|74
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|4:11:23
|75
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|4:15:13
|76
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|4:16:20
|77
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|4:17:53
|78
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|4:18:52
|79
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|4:23:02
|80
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|4:23:22
|81
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|4:25:19
|82
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|4:26:00
|83
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|4:27:15
|84
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|4:29:02
|85
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|4:30:58
|86
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|4:31:04
|87
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|4:31:39
|88
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|4:31:50
|89
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|4:36:06
|90
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|4:38:11
|91
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|4:38:34
|92
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|4:39:54
|93
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|4:42:00
|94
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|4:42:59
|95
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|4:43:49
|96
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|4:46:58
|97
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|4:47:57
|98
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|4:50:44
|99
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|4:52:36
|100
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|4:57:59
|101
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|4:58:57
|102
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|4:59:20
|103
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|4:59:29
|104
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|5:01:05
|105
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|5:01:43
|106
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|5:02:50
|107
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|5:03:40
|108
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|5:07:32
|109
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|5:09:38
|110
|Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica
|5:10:35
|111
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|5:10:57
|112
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|5:12:04
|113
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|5:15:05
|114
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|5:18:23
|115
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|5:21:15
|116
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|5:23:26
|117
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|5:24:24
|118
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|5:24:53
|119
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|5:26:25
|120
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|5:26:49
|121
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|5:29:14
|122
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|5:29:49
|123
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|5:29:55
|124
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|5:30:49
|125
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|5:31:12
|126
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|5:31:56
|127
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|5:32:05
|128
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|5:33:06
|129
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|5:36:15
|130
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|5:37:06
|131
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|5:38:55
|132
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|5:39:27
|133
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|5:40:16
|134
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|5:44:06
|135
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|5:47:44
|136
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|5:50:45
|137
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|5:52:14
|138
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|6:01:56
|139
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|6:04:54
|140
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|6:06:48
|141
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|6:09:30
|142
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|6:09:52
|143
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|6:09:55
|144
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|6:10:51
|145
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|6:12:19
|146
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|6:12:31
|147
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|6:13:42
|148
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|6:14:08
|149
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|6:15:06
|150
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|6:19:52
|151
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|6:21:34
|152
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|6:22:41
|153
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|6:24:36
|154
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|6:34:11
|155
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|6:34:21
|156
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|6:37:48
|157
|Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection
|6:40:15
|158
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|6:44:54
|159
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|6:48:56
|160
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|6:49:15
|161
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|6:50:43
|162
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|6:50:58
|163
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|6:53:45
|164
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|6:54:25
|165
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|6:55:02
|166
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|6:58:45
|167
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|7:01:00
|168
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|7:01:06
|169
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|7:01:15
|170
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|7:02:04
|171
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|7:08:44
|172
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|7:09:42
|173
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|7:11:09
|174
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|7:11:14
|175
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|7:11:35
|176
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|7:14:13
|177
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|7:14:57
|178
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|7:16:09
|179
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|7:17:59
|180
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|7:18:45
|181
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|7:25:38
|182
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|7:26:09
|183
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|7:26:27
|184
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|7:26:56
|185
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|7:34:08
|186
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|7:37:54
|187
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|7:40:00
|188
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|7:41:15
|189
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|7:45:13
|190
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|7:46:15
|191
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|7:52:12
|192
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|7:53:01
|193
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|7:58:02
|194
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|8:03:05
|195
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|8:04:46
|196
|Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects
|8:05:57
|197
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|8:06:12
|198
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|8:08:40
|199
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|8:12:06
|200
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|8:12:38
|201
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|8:16:16
|202
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|8:17:39
|203
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|8:19:33
|204
|Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R
|8:19:54
|205
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|8:31:16
|206
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|8:33:41
|207
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|8:33:51
|208
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|8:39:29
|209
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|8:40:47
|210
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|8:44:07
|211
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|8:44:41
|212
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|8:45:19
|213
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|8:45:20
|214
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|8:46:30
|215
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|8:47:10
|216
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|8:51:45
|217
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|8:51:47
|218
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|8:53:27
|219
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|8:53:52
|220
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|8:57:36
|221
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|8:59:56
|222
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|9:03:18
|223
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|9:04:25
|224
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|9:07:14
|225
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|9:07:35
|226
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|9:08:09
|227
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|9:15:32
|228
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|9:16:02
|229
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|9:16:49
|230
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|9:19:38
|231
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|9:19:45
|232
|Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2
|9:20:11
|233
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|9:24:25
|234
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|9:25:01
|235
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|9:27:19
|236
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|9:28:39
|237
|Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge
|9:29:49
|238
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|9:35:31
|239
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|9:36:33
|240
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|9:42:33
|241
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|9:44:01
|242
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|9:47:52
|243
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn
|9:49:49
|244
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|9:51:47
|245
|Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium
|9:52:21
|246
|Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys
|10:02:23
|247
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|10:10:26
|248
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|10:14:01
|249
|Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing
|10:14:08
|250
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|10:15:18
|251
|Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1
|10:15:55
|252
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|10:19:17
|253
|Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi
|10:22:26
|254
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|10:25:43
|255
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|10:26:37
|256
|George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs
|10:40:40
|257
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|10:42:06
|258
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|10:45:59
|259
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|10:49:34
|260
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|10:53:56
|261
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|11:08:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|14:01:31
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:36:07
|3
|Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler
|0:49:53
|4
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|1:04:55
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:13:40
|6
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|1:47:49
|7
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|2:02:20
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|4:22:51
|9
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|4:39:56
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|5:14:49
|11
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|5:18:38
|12
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|5:53:01
|13
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|5:55:03
|14
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|6:25:40
|15
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|6:27:09
|16
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|6:27:28
|17
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|6:36:17
|18
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|6:38:51
|19
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|7:09:52
|20
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|7:22:53
|21
|Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's
|7:27:42
|22
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|7:41:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|12:51:11
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:43:39
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:49:00
|4
|Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree
|1:30:45
|5
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|1:38:16
|6
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|2:03:02
|7
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|2:03:52
|8
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|2:08:59
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|2:17:04
|10
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|2:19:49
|11
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend
|2:45:24
|12
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|3:16:39
|13
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|3:16:59
|14
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|3:19:25
|15
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|3:24:46
|16
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|3:35:41
|17
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|3:37:15
|18
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|4:00:17
|19
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|4:10:43
|20
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|4:17:06
|21
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|4:26:03
|22
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|4:45:28
|23
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|4:47:57
|24
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|4:59:43
|25
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|5:00:31
|26
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|5:07:49
|27
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|5:36:20
|28
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|5:37:18
|29
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|5:38:02
|30
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|5:53:52
|31
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|5:57:46
|32
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|6:03:56
|33
|Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de
|6:26:18
|34
|Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga
|6:29:31
|35
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|7:01:05
|36
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|7:04:04
|37
|Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing
|7:15:41
|38
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|7:29:37
|39
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|7:54:06
|40
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|8:02:16
|41
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|8:10:29
|42
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|8:14:37
|43
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|8:27:16
|44
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|8:46:00
|45
|Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest
|8:46:28
|46
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|8:47:11
|47
|Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE
|8:51:08
|48
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|8:51:22
|49
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|8:52:05
|50
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|9:12:20
|51
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|9:13:15
|52
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|9:42:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi
|12:05:38
|2
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|0:16:46
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:41:23
|4
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:49:54
|5
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|1:03:04
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|1:21:58
|7
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|1:44:35
|8
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|1:58:16
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|2:02:48
|10
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|2:05:45
|11
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|2:12:16
|12
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|2:19:46
|13
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|2:20:07
|14
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|2:24:39
|15
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|2:29:09
|16
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|2:32:13
|17
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|2:41:10
|18
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|2:41:37
|19
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|2:44:29
|20
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|2:45:27
|21
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|2:46:35
|22
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|2:51:18
|23
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|2:56:51
|24
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|3:05:13
|25
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|3:06:28
|26
|Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS
|3:09:00
|27
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|3:13:41
|28
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|3:15:13
|29
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|3:16:04
|30
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|3:17:56
|31
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|3:18:31
|32
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|3:21:35
|33
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|3:25:33
|34
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|3:26:15
|35
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|3:26:52
|36
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|3:32:55
|37
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|3:39:20
|38
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|3:43:03
|39
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|3:46:10
|40
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|3:50:34
|41
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|3:55:16
|42
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|3:57:19
|43
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|3:59:25
|44
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|4:07:10
|45
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|4:07:36
|46
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|4:10:36
|47
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|4:12:14
|48
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|4:12:32
|49
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|4:16:05
|50
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|4:17:07
|51
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|4:31:41
|52
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|4:36:29
|53
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|4:39:58
|54
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|4:40:16
|55
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|4:42:50
|56
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|4:43:48
|57
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|4:49:35
|58
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|4:52:46
|59
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|4:53:01
|60
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|4:56:41
|61
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|4:57:33
|62
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|5:04:57
|63
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|5:07:11
|64
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|5:07:48
|65
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|5:13:48
|66
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|5:14:38
|67
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|5:14:44
|68
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|5:16:54
|69
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|5:20:48
|70
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|5:21:52
|71
|Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club
|5:22:56
|72
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|5:29:53
|73
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|5:33:03
|74
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|5:34:30
|75
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|5:34:50
|76
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|5:35:09
|77
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|5:35:51
|78
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|5:41:33
|79
|Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa
|5:42:28
|80
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|5:43:18
|81
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|5:43:39
|82
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|5:44:36
|83
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|5:51:48
|84
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|5:57:02
|85
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|5:58:05
|86
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|5:59:37
|87
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|6:01:49
|88
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|6:03:49
|89
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|6:11:04
|90
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|6:12:48
|91
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|6:12:58
|92
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|6:13:18
|93
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|6:14:38
|94
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|6:17:22
|95
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|6:17:42
|96
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|6:19:29
|97
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|6:19:43
|98
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|6:21:30
|99
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|6:22:05
|100
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|6:22:42
|101
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|6:23:07
|102
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|6:30:13
|103
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|6:34:47
|104
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|6:37:51
|105
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|6:38:12
|106
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|6:39:48
|107
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|6:43:29
|108
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|6:44:01
|109
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|6:47:44
|110
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|6:47:53
|111
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|6:54:07
|112
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|6:57:36
|113
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|7:05:46
|114
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|7:08:39
|115
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|7:11:00
|116
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|7:12:16
|117
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|7:15:09
|118
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|7:19:37
|119
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|7:22:12
|120
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|7:22:15
|121
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|7:30:00
|122
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|7:34:09
|123
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|7:36:45
|124
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|7:40:32
|125
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|7:41:38
|126
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|7:50:36
|127
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|7:51:30
|128
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|7:53:55
|129
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|7:54:59
|130
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|7:55:49
|131
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|7:56:57
|132
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|7:58:47
|133
|Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX
|8:01:42
|134
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go
|8:02:04
|135
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|8:03:30
|136
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|8:03:52
|137
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|8:05:34
|138
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|8:05:51
|139
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|8:06:11
|140
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|8:10:12
|141
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|8:10:54
|142
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|8:14:44
|143
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|8:17:39
|144
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|8:18:35
|145
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|8:19:46
|146
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|8:20:00
|147
|Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN
|8:20:25
|148
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|8:25:23
|149
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|8:29:34
|150
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|8:29:37
|151
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|8:32:42
|152
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|8:33:02
|153
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|8:33:21
|154
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|8:35:02
|155
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|8:36:23
|156
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|8:36:56
|157
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|8:39:10
|158
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|8:39:13
|159
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|8:39:54
|160
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|8:41:29
|161
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|8:44:42
|162
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|8:45:43
|163
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|8:47:49
|164
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|8:54:12
|165
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|8:54:58
|166
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|8:58:10
|167
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|8:59:49
|168
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|8:59:58
|169
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|9:03:55
|170
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|9:05:14
|171
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|9:10:59
|172
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|9:13:10
|173
|David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors
|9:15:27
|174
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|9:17:28
|175
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|9:19:14
|176
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|9:19:31
|177
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|9:26:33
|178
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|9:27:05
|179
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|9:27:19
|180
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|9:29:37
|181
|Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD
|9:36:50
|182
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|9:37:27
|183
|Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post
|9:40:07
|184
|Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors
|9:42:18
|185
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|9:48:42
|186
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|9:51:08
|187
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies
|9:55:13
|188
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|10:07:46
|189
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|10:18:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|13:02:05
|2
|Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY
|0:30:05
|3
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:52:20
|4
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|1:31:13
|5
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|1:31:54
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|1:41:47
|7
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|1:49:43
|8
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|2:32:23
|9
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles
|2:33:31
|10
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|2:40:32
|11
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|3:03:22
|12
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|3:08:11
|13
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|3:17:38
|14
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|3:24:27
|15
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|3:43:06
|16
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|3:49:06
|17
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|4:24:58
|18
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|4:37:35
|19
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|4:50:17
|20
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|4:58:50
|21
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|5:19:41
|22
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|5:20:18
|23
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|5:22:10
|24
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|5:39:20
|25
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|5:49:43
|26
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|6:04:50
|27
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|6:22:51
|28
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty
|6:26:37
|29
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|6:28:51
|30
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|6:58:15
|31
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|6:59:05
|32
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|7:12:33
|33
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|7:39:05
|34
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|7:43:41
|35
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|7:47:15
|36
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|7:54:16
|37
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|8:01:12
|38
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|8:08:11
|39
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|8:44:48
|40
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|8:48:11
|41
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|9:14:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy