Platt and Huber win Cape Epic stage 2

Bulls team become third pair of leaders in three days

Image 1 of 81

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls win stage 2 of the Cape Epic

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls win stage 2 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 81

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls in the overall leaders' jerseys

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls in the overall leaders' jerseys
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 81

A media helicopter hovers over the peloton

A media helicopter hovers over the peloton
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 81

Dariusz Miroslaw and Piotr Will of Vimar Eska Rock

Dariusz Miroslaw and Piotr Will of Vimar Eska Rock
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 81

Peter Vesel (Front) and Anni Hellstern (rear)

Peter Vesel (Front) and Anni Hellstern (rear)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 81

Catherine Williamson (front) and Yolande Speedy (rear)

Catherine Williamson (front) and Yolande Speedy (rear)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 81

Catherine Williamson (front) and Yolande Speedy (rear)

Catherine Williamson (front) and Yolande Speedy (rear)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 81

Erik Kleinhands (L) and Ariane Kleinhans (R)

Erik Kleinhands (L) and Ariane Kleinhans (R)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 81

Catherine Williamson (L) and Yolande Speedy (R) during stage 2

Catherine Williamson (L) and Yolande Speedy (R) during stage 2
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 81

Stage winner Urs Huber of Team Bulls

Stage winner Urs Huber of Team Bulls
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 81

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls celebrate

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls celebrate
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 81

Joel Stransky

Joel Stransky
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 81

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 81

Riders cross a bridge

Riders cross a bridge
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 81

Mountain biking legend Tom Ritchey and former Tour de France winner Alex Stieda

Mountain biking legend Tom Ritchey and former Tour de France winner Alex Stieda
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 81

Olympic rowing medallists James Thompson and Matthew Brittain

Olympic rowing medallists James Thompson and Matthew Brittain
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 81

The lead bunch

The lead bunch
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 81

The lead bunch

The lead bunch
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 81

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 81

Jaroslave Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander - Songo cross the line in third place

Jaroslave Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander - Songo cross the line in third place
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 81

Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrate after finishing in second place

Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrate after finishing in second place
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 81

Urs Huber of the Bulls cools down after the Bulls won stage 2

Urs Huber of the Bulls cools down after the Bulls won stage 2
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 81

Urs Huber of the Bulls

Urs Huber of the Bulls
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 81

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls celebrate after winning

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of the Bulls celebrate after winning
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 81

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Team Bulls

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Team Bulls
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 81

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 81

Janez Vermeiren

Janez Vermeiren
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 81

Rugby legends Corne Krige and Tian Strauss

Rugby legends Corne Krige and Tian Strauss
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 81

Songo Fiaza and Luyanda Thobingunya of Team 360ONE-Songo-Specialized

Songo Fiaza and Luyanda Thobingunya of Team 360ONE-Songo-Specialized
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 30 of 81

Craig Kolesky of Team Nikon/One Sight descends a technical piece of singletrack

Craig Kolesky of Team Nikon/One Sight descends a technical piece of singletrack
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 31 of 81

Riders enjoy the rocky singletrack

Riders enjoy the rocky singletrack
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 32 of 81

Johnny Ramatladi of Team Exarro Nedbank Capital Academy 2

Johnny Ramatladi of Team Exarro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 33 of 81

Esther Suss walks while her partner Jane Nuessli pushes both mountain bikes

Esther Suss walks while her partner Jane Nuessli pushes both mountain bikes
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 34 of 81

Nino Shurter of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing leads Christoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander - Songo up the the first climb

Nino Shurter of Team Scott-Swisspower MTB-racing leads Christoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander - Songo up the the first climb
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 35 of 81

Urs Gerig of Team Rawanda Cycling 2 leads a small bunch of riders

Urs Gerig of Team Rawanda Cycling 2 leads a small bunch of riders
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 36 of 81

Duane and Cherise Stander of Team Africanmtbkid 1

Duane and Cherise Stander of Team Africanmtbkid 1
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 37 of 81

Gugu Zulu

Gugu Zulu
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 81

Gugu Zulu re-hydrates at a water point

Gugu Zulu re-hydrates at a water point
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 39 of 81

Paul Maree winds his way through towers of rock

Paul Maree winds his way through towers of rock
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 40 of 81

Leona Kadir and Richard Read

Leona Kadir and Richard Read
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 41 of 81

Vanessa Haywood

Vanessa Haywood
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 81

Michael Mol

Michael Mol
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 81

William Lubambo leads a bunch of Exxaro riders

William Lubambo leads a bunch of Exxaro riders
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 81

Alain Prost manages to crack a slight smile

Alain Prost manages to crack a slight smile
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 45 of 81

Dan Nichol works the mike

Dan Nichol works the mike
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 46 of 81

Riders follow the route during stage 2

Riders follow the route during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 47 of 81

Charles and Charl Stander

Charles and Charl Stander
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 48 of 81

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead the rocks near Op-Die-Berg

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead the rocks near Op-Die-Berg
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 49 of 81

Rene Hasselbacher & Wolfgang Krenn of Asrin RH77

Rene Hasselbacher & Wolfgang Krenn of Asrin RH77
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 50 of 81

Nico Bell & Gawie Combrink of Westvaal-Bells Cycling

Nico Bell & Gawie Combrink of Westvaal-Bells Cycling
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 51 of 81

Leading Masters Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts of Juwi

Leading Masters Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts of Juwi
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 52 of 81

Leading mixed riders Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of RE:CM chase leading masters Udo Boelts and Carsten Bresser of Juwi

Leading mixed riders Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of RE:CM chase leading masters Udo Boelts and Carsten Bresser of Juwi
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 53 of 81

Leading development category riders Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro RMB Academy Songo during stage 2

Leading development category riders Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro RMB Academy Songo during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 54 of 81

Duane Stander of Africanmtbkid

Duane Stander of Africanmtbkid
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 55 of 81

Cherise Stander of AfricanMTBKid1

Cherise Stander of AfricanMTBKid1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 56 of 81

Christopher Esch of JAG-Geberit

Christopher Esch of JAG-Geberit
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 57 of 81

General View during stage 2

General View during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 58 of 81

Hendrik van Huyssteen of Energas Mixed during stage 2

Hendrik van Huyssteen of Energas Mixed during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 59 of 81

Exxaro Academy riders during stage 2

Exxaro Academy riders during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 60 of 81

Racers during stage 2

Racers during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 61 of 81

Joao Mendes of Cornerstone Cycles

Joao Mendes of Cornerstone Cycles
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 62 of 81

Racers follow these arrows

Racers follow these arrows
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 63 of 81

Joel Stransky of The Absa Revolution

Joel Stransky of The Absa Revolution
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 64 of 81

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the chase

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the chase
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 65 of 81

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the chase

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the chase
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 66 of 81

The lead bunch

The lead bunch
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 67 of 81

Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing

Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 68 of 81

Alban Lakata of Topeak Ergon Racing in the outcast jersey during stage 2

Alban Lakata of Topeak Ergon Racing in the outcast jersey during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 69 of 81

The lead breakaway during stage 2

The lead breakaway during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 70 of 81

Urs Huber of Bulls in the lead

Urs Huber of Bulls in the lead
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 71 of 81

Christoph Sauser(Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo chases hard after a broken chain puts them behind during stage 2

Christoph Sauser(Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo chases hard after a broken chain puts them behind during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 72 of 81

The chasing bunch

The chasing bunch
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 73 of 81

The chase group

The chase group
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 74 of 81

The lead bunch during stage 2

The lead bunch during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 75 of 81

A rider has a drink

A rider has a drink
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 76 of 81

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo weaves his way through the rocks of the Cedeberg

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo weaves his way through the rocks of the Cedeberg
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 77 of 81

Max Knox(RSA) of Burry Stander-Songo 2

Max Knox(RSA) of Burry Stander-Songo 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 78 of 81

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo during stage 2

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 79 of 81

Riders during stage 2 of the Cape Epic

Riders during stage 2 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 80 of 81

Rene Haselbacher and Wolfgang Krennhe of Team Asrin are the first break away during stage 2

Rene Haselbacher and Wolfgang Krennhe of Team Asrin are the first break away during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 81 of 81

Rene Haselbacher and Wolfgang Krennhe of Team Asrin

Rene Haselbacher and Wolfgang Krennhe of Team Asrin
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

The yellow leaders' jerseys changed hands again after stage 2 of the Cape Epic mountain bike racing, producing the third set of leaders in as many days.

The temperature during stage 2 was ideal and not as hot as during stage 1. It was less sandy and a fast rolling stage. The course was particularly rugged, and there were two major casualties in the pro field. The top two teams in the GC experience technical problems.

Race leader José Hermida (Multivan Merida) picked up a five-inch nail. He had to repair his tire to get him to the next tech zone for a wheel change. This cost his team over 11 minutes at the end of the day.

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo) also had issues when Kulhavy broke his chain while in the lead. Then his chain tool broke. With a bit of improvisation, they managed to get it back together again, but lost nine minutes in the process.

Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) were in the front with Sauser and Stander, and the Bulls riders won the stage and took over the GC lead.

Men

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of team Bulls won stage 2 in a time of 5:35:32. They were followed by Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2 with a stage time of 5:41:21. Six seconds later, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo crossed the line to claim third place. Swooping in for fourth place were Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing with a stage time of 5:45:48.

It was Platt's 13th career Cape Epic stage win.

The winners of yesterday's stage 1, Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of team Multivan Merida, followed in fifth place in 5:47:00. They dropped out of the race lead and into fourth place overall.

Platt and Huber lead the race with an overall time of 11:05:08. Dietsch and Boehme are second while original race leaders Sauser and Kulhavy dropped one more place into third overall.

"It all feels like a dream. It's my first stage win at the Cape Epic," said race leader Huber. "We were fighting hard today and it was a really good day for me. I hope we can keep our rhythm for the next few stages."

Platt said, "I can't find any words to express how I feel. We were hoping for a stage win at this year's race, but didn't expect it on stage 2. This is the Cape Epic - you need to improvise, take your chances and go for it. We were also riding conservatively today. At one point, Kulhavy attacked and we just tried to keep up. He was going very fast - I can see why he is the Olympic champion."

Previous race leader van Houts said, "We lost some time today as we had a puncture and had to replace a tube. Especially after winning yesterday, we had to push hard. Sauser and Kulhavy were riding hard again today, but everything evened out again on the flat sections. We'll check the map tonight and be careful tomorrow. We're still in a good position in the overall and will keep on fighting."

"Now I know what everyone means when they talk about how hard the Cape Epic can be."

Hermida added, "If you ride on your own it's difficult to ride as fast as when you're with the group which keeps pushing you. But we rode at a steady pace and eventually joined up with the second group. We also rode carefully as we didn't want to get a puncture again."

Ladies

African/British duo Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won today's stage in a time of 6:51:22. They were followed by the Pragma Volcan Ladies, Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 7:18:30 (overall 14:37:38). Kath Kelly and Erin Greene of www.rrsport.co.nz were third in 7:27:54 (overall 15:06:26). Speedy and Williamson now lead this category by 36 minutes and seven seconds.

"I must confess my partner is a powerhouse - she's really strong," said Speedy. "Esther and Jane must have had some problems. Hanlie and Ischen caught up with us and we were riding as hard as we could to the finish. It was a super fast stage for us, even with the sting in the tail at the end. It's very nice to win a stage. We just hope that Esther and Jane are ok. It's so sad that Sally and Milena had to withdraw yesterday due to illness."

Williamson said, "It was a very long, hard stage, but winning a stage is brilliant. I kept looking behind me - I was really worried that the others were going to catch up with us. I think we ruined a few egos along the way today."

Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli of BMC Wheeler had some bad luck. "I had a tummy bug and felt very weak," said Süss. "After the first few kilometers, I said to Jane that my legs aren't feeling strong and that I'm not sure if I can do this. Jane said that whatever I decide to do, would be fine - she'll support me."

Nuessli, who was in tears, said, "Esther just carried on. I've never seen such courage. She's a real tough cookie and I'm so proud of her."

Süss said, "I would not have been able to finish today without Jane. She supported me the whole way without complaining."

Mixed

It was a hat trick for the RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans when they won the mixed category in 6:27:03 (overall 12:51:11), followed by Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (6:35:12; ovcerall 14:29:27). Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes were third (6:45:04; overall 13:34:50).

Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 finished in fourth place in 6:45:15 (overall 13:40:11). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by 43 minutes and 38 seconds.

"We started hard and were in front of Erik and Ariane. I thought we lost them, but when I looked over my shoulder shortly after the climb, they were on our heels," said Ralph. "We had a very nice cruise down the hill chatting and sharing the work, and rode together to around the 90 or 100km mark. From there I just couldn't keep up and we lost 4 or 5 minutes on them. It was such a pleasure riding with them. Yesterday we had some bad luck - Damian had a fall and we had to try and repair his bike ourselves. We lost a lot of time - probably an hour or so. Yesterday was a tough day."

Masters

Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts (Juwi) again won the masters category in a time of 6:04:24 (overall 12:05:39). They were followed by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 6:05:36 (overall 12:22:25) with Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in third place (6:28:47; overall 12:47:01).

Bresser and Boelts now lead this category by 16 minutes and 46 seconds and are placed 15th overall.

Pfitzenmaier of team Bridge said, "Abraao had a sore back yesterday and we had to see a chiropractor. We're very happy with today's stage. We rode with Bresser and Boelts until the last steep hill, when they started running off their bikes. We couldn't chase them down again, but it was good riding today. It's still a long race and anything can happen. We're optimistic and looking forward to having a close race."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 6:23:58 (overall 13:02.05). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 6:37.07 (overall 13:32:10) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 6:52:54 (overall 13:54:25).

"Today was much better than yesterday," said Bucher. "It wasn't as hot as the day before and the heat was more manageable. It was also greener and not so sandy. Every day we give our best and it's nice to have a lead. It's great fun riding with Heinz, but also tough."

Best Africans

The African Leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (5:47:01; overall 11:26:47) for the second day in a row.

"We tried to ride as conservatively for as long as possible. Around the middle of this stage, 5 or 6 teams broke away and we rode together until we got to some jeep track where we started splitting up," said Keey. "We managed to stay with the Bulls team at first but couldn't keep the pace. We're happy with our performance."

Exarro Jersey

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey today in a time of 6:58:02 (overall 14:07.30).

Stage 3

Mountains surround the town of Tulbagh and the 94km stage 3 will offer a tour of the basin, with a figure of eight traversing the vineyards and farmlands, skirting these mountains. By now riders should be used to starting with a climb. This 400-meter climb over 15 kilometers, with a short warm up, should be rather gentle on the legs. This is followed by three kilometers of sweeping singletrack, finishing off with a section through popular forest.

It should be a pleasant day, with lots of ups and downs interspersed with flowing singletrack sections. The day is more gentle, the soil is softer, the vegetation more lush and the hills shorter.

If riders happen to hear the finish line, smell the race village, but their odometer only reads 55 kilometers, they need to keep pedaling. The second part of the figure of eight is shorter, but includes the same amount of climbing as the first one. Dr Evil and the route-design team show their true colours after water points three: a 1,5-kilometer climb on a steep farm road, followed by a short descent and three more short but sharp climbs on rough surface, before it is finally (almost) all downhill and back to the fields of Saronsberg Wine Estate.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls5:35:32
2Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:05:48
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:08:44
4Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:10:16
5Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:11:28
6Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:11:29
7Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:12:36
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:12:40
9Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:14:13
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:16:04
11Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo0:16:58
12Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:19:46
13Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:21:00
14Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS0:28:40
15Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:29:20
16Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:29:31
17Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:36:14
18Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times0:37:07
19Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling0:37:21
20Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:40:28
21Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing0:43:43
22Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:43:50
23Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:45:33
24Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing0:45:34
25Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 20:49:48
26Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos0:51:31
27Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:55:37
28Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:56:18
29Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:58:47
30Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter1:01:47
31Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR1:01:54
32Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska1:02:05
33Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK1:02:11
34Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look1:03:56
35Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing1:05:10
36Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik1:06:13
37David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.1:06:14
38Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:06:54
39Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing1:07:13
40Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies1:07:27
41Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan1:09:09
42Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance1:11:23
43Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 11:11:41
44Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB1:12:18
45Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys1:13:13
46Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web1:13:20
47Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security1:19:42
48Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group1:19:45
49Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity1:22:16
50Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 11:22:30
51Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling1:24:14
52Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance1:24:53
53Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:25:06
54Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa1:26:26
55James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG1:26:35
56Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T1:30:17
57William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 11:30:36
58Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar1:31:17
59Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders1:31:19
60Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy1:32:14
61Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling1:34:11
62Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf1:34:43
63Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys1:35:08
64Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo1:35:54
65Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine1:36:07
66Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles1:37:15
67Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles1:38:27
68Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta1:38:56
69Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL1:39:48
70Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers1:39:52
71Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:40:13
72Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 11:43:24
73Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles1:45:44
74Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution1:46:35
75André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer1:48:26
76Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker1:48:27
77Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini1:49:56
78Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA1:50:15
79Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital1:51:03
80Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components1:51:33
81Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.01:51:35
82Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven1:51:46
83Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors1:51:59
84Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit1:52:48
85Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles1:53:02
86David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry1:53:53
87Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers1:54:19
88Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross1:55:19
89Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards1:55:59
90Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong1:56:25
91Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing1:56:29
92Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary1:56:46
93Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios1:58:53
94Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy1:59:58
95Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB2:02:53
96Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 12:03:06
97Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport2:03:43
98Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils2:05:02
99Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY2:05:17
100Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA2:06:15
101Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen2:10:16
102Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes2:10:57
103Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace2:11:00
104John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers2:11:16
105Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE2:14:00
106Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage2:16:18
107Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist2:16:22
108Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool2:17:04
109Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica2:17:53
110Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani2:19:13
111Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle2:19:37
112Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats2:20:45
113Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris2:21:20
114Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic2:21:30
115Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing2:23:48
116Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green2:24:43
117Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl2:26:06
118Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker2:26:21
119Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk2:27:05
120Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin2:28:22
121Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff2:29:41
122Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX2:30:33
123Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline2:30:52
124Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua2:31:49
125Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 12:31:55
126Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 12:32:33
127Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge2:33:45
128Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies2:34:46
129Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG2:35:06
130Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless2:35:38
131Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9742:35:56
132Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank2:36:14
133Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate2:37:48
134Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security2:39:43
135Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk2:40:14
136Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins2:43:08
137Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT2:45:43
138Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers2:46:01
139Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi2:46:37
140Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 22:46:56
141Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw2:48:32
142Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson2:48:42
143Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura2:49:13
144Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 22:50:16
145Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing2:50:51
146William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy2:51:03
147Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer2:51:09
148Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 12:51:18
149Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX012:53:21
150Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown2:53:33
151Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top2:53:37
152Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties2:54:06
153Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook2:54:52
154Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab2:55:00
155Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing2:55:11
156Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb2:55:16
157Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth2:55:32
158Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy2:56:48
159Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS2:58:33
160Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale2:59:19
161Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS3:01:13
162Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT3:01:41
163Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 43:02:06
164Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels3:04:55
165Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys3:07:18
166Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH3:08:19
167Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL3:08:35
168Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods3:09:08
169Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders3:10:18
170Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds3:13:01
171Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS3:13:16
172Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 23:14:36
173Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 23:16:08
174Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.3:16:48
175Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush3:17:51
176Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis3:18:27
177Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB3:20:13
178Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy3:20:19
179Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen3:25:01
180Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers3:25:37
181Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection3:25:51
182Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing3:25:55
183Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar3:28:13
184Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health3:28:17
185Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun3:29:47
186Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE3:30:37
187Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon3:33:39
188Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group3:37:24
189Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele3:38:40
190Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program3:38:46
191Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar3:40:02
192David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds3:40:21
193Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce3:40:26
194Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima3:40:51
195Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects3:42:57
196Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling3:44:10
197Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl3:46:47
198Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 13:47:55
199Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby3:49:58
200Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home3:50:01
201Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros3:51:55
202NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack3:54:26
203Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 13:54:26
204Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace3:54:52
205Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School3:55:17
206Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound3:56:10
207Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF3:56:44
208Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes3:56:58
209Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:58:37
210Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight3:58:46
211Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis3:59:30
212Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem3:59:54
213Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears4:00:32
214Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press4:00:40
215Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R4:02:58
216Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers4:03:09
217Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA4:05:41
218Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads4:06:14
219Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante4:06:14
220Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes4:07:11
221Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA4:09:33
222Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects4:10:07
223Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT4:10:35
224Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox4:10:49
225André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele4:13:58
226Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard4:14:37
227Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans4:15:28
228Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five4:16:49
229Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria4:17:39
230Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK4:18:02
231Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA4:20:24
232Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized4:20:29
233Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz4:20:32
234Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo4:23:38
235Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel4:25:42
236Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects4:25:57
237Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge4:27:15
238Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife4:27:51
239Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT4:28:14
240Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis4:31:49
241Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers4:32:14
242Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid24:34:44
243Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation4:37:22
244Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla4:38:40
245Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn4:41:47
246Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro14:41:48
247Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi4:42:00
248Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 14:42:41
249Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders4:44:11
250Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys4:45:43
251Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar4:46:09
252Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers4:50:36
253Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 34:52:52
254Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante4:53:25
255Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES4:54:54
256Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar4:57:39
257Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream4:59:06
258Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa4:59:58
259George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs5:00:23
260Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing5:10:45
261Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium5:12:25

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas6:51:22
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:27:09
3Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz0:36:32
4Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing0:40:44
5Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN0:55:47
6Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear1:18:04
7Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler1:22:40
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder1:50:20
9Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings1:54:59
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 22:25:05
11Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca2:31:31
12Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine2:39:28
13Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy2:47:53
14Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions2:51:15
15Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls2:54:47
16Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey2:58:13
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives3:02:46
18Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike3:07:56
19Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies3:08:06
20Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 23:12:58
21Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens3:17:55
22Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's3:36:58

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM6:27:03
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse0:08:09
3Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:18:01
4Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:18:12
5Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree0:33:58
6Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 10:40:44
7Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion0:54:21
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC0:59:22
9Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE1:00:01
10Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend1:05:27
11Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura1:09:05
12Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 21:24:28
13Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB1:24:53
14Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz1:25:55
15Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 11:28:16
16Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore1:33:51
17Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz1:38:17
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?1:41:11
19Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight1:41:34
20Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek1:53:14
21Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo1:58:02
22Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations2:05:37
23Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed2:07:24
24mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats2:08:58
25Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself2:13:52
26Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle2:19:00
27Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style2:20:51
28Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters2:22:08
29Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed2:30:39
30Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust2:34:34
31Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro2:36:37
32Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M2:40:50
33Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga2:49:21
34Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s2:59:26
35Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de3:09:58
36Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing3:11:21
37James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS3:12:15
38Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS3:24:21
39Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange3:37:11
40Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE3:41:51
41Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers3:45:32
42Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel3:49:58
43Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife3:52:52
44Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas3:54:41
45Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties3:55:18
46Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 23:56:31
47Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild3:57:40
48Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest3:57:53
49Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N3:58:05
50Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast4:07:09
51Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson4:19:07
52Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty4:22:38

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi6:04:23
2Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge0:01:13
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:24:23
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:25:59
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:38:28
6Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:41:11
7Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED0:42:28
8Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources0:43:47
9Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters0:46:59
10Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere0:47:01
11Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:47:05
12Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life0:47:51
13Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's0:59:36
14Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 21:01:16
15Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys1:01:52
16Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab1:04:27
17Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS1:06:07
18Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 11:06:58
19Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING1:08:11
20Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:09:14
21Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch1:10:12
22Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never1:11:39
23Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS1:13:45
24Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz1:13:54
25Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 21:14:12
26Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers1:15:10
27Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE1:21:05
28Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate1:21:28
29Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC1:23:17
30Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken1:26:18
31Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys1:26:25
32Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI1:27:14
33Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing1:27:37
34Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters1:27:46
35Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D1:28:34
36Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom1:30:16
37David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade1:30:17
38Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB1:31:32
39Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux1:38:10
40Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop1:40:28
41Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl1:40:44
42Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 11:43:47
43Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers1:43:55
44Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes1:48:01
45Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason11:48:53
46Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs1:49:18
47Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi1:52:37
48Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy1:56:39
49Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe1:57:50
50Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely1:58:28
51Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI1:58:55
52Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic2:02:48
53Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills2:02:50
54David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES2:03:40
55Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich2:04:43
56Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute2:05:58
57Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 52:08:26
58Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari2:10:14
59Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe2:10:33
60Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again2:11:27
61Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan2:13:51
62Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 32:19:09
63Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software2:19:48
64Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit2:19:53
65Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals2:20:11
66Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon182:21:14
67Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu2:21:58
68Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-642:23:08
69Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets2:23:26
70Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR2:25:17
71Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's2:25:35
72Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam2:25:43
73Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix2:26:32
74Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics2:26:34
75Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg2:26:49
76Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR2:27:03
77Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa2:30:41
78Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz2:33:00
79Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club2:33:05
80Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie2:33:26
81Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors2:33:46
82Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward2:35:36
83Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA2:36:04
84Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders2:36:14
85Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors2:36:18
86Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami2:40:18
87Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC2:41:18
88Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs2:44:09
89Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience2:44:22
90John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom2:45:04
91Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade2:45:39
92Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi2:47:58
93Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER2:48:32
94Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan2:49:18
95Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare2:49:32
96Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home2:49:59
97Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen2:50:20
98Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish2:50:48
99Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters2:50:49
100Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES2:51:24
101Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation2:55:52
102Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe2:57:01
103Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai2:58:31
104Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina2:59:13
105Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors2:59:17
106Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup2:59:28
107Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule3:00:26
108Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies3:01:54
109Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling3:03:43
110Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup3:05:02
111Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm3:06:25
112Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G3:09:04
113Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion3:09:45
114James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls3:10:11
115Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy3:11:59
116Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum3:14:36
117Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 73:14:50
118Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 13:15:03
119Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE3:16:22
120Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound3:20:33
121Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys3:21:45
122Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift3:22:56
123Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life3:23:14
124Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon3:24:53
125David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell3:25:07
126Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard3:25:37
127Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA3:25:53
128Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar3:31:39
129Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride3:33:12
130Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs3:33:22
131John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob3:35:28
132Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey3:36:02
133Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock3:37:01
134Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks3:37:25
135Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge3:37:31
136Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED3:37:39
137Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day3:38:00
138Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic3:40:49
139Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go3:41:45
140Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT3:41:59
141Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies3:42:15
142Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S3:42:58
143Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil3:44:23
144Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS3:44:51
145Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers3:45:30
146Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow3:46:01
147Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN3:47:13
148Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic3:47:22
149Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream3:47:32
150Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB3:47:55
151Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek3:49:55
152Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING3:51:54
153Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas3:55:14
154Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One3:56:14
155Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund3:57:43
156Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers3:58:19
157Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders3:59:23
158Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS3:59:25
159Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6643:59:34
160August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur4:00:22
161Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja4:03:25
162Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE4:03:46
163Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders4:03:47
164Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys4:04:08
165Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V24:04:52
166Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play4:05:49
167Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders4:06:23
168Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX4:08:11
169Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com4:09:25
170Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free4:12:16
171Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 14:12:22
172Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos4:13:18
173Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs4:13:25
174Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech4:14:38
175Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions4:14:40
176Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men4:17:54
177Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies4:22:21
178Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers4:22:38
179Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES4:23:29
180Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo4:25:47
181Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero4:26:25
182Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB4:26:27
183David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors4:28:01
184Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD4:28:20
185Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor4:31:21
186Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors4:34:08
187Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen4:36:18
188Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post4:40:51
189David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania4:43:15

Grand Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info6:23:58
2Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY0:13:09
3Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:28:56
4Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:29:42
5Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:38:58
6Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:47:08
7Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:55:45
8Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles0:56:12
9Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:16:57
10Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund1:23:52
11Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop1:30:15
12Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS1:30:39
13Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana1:31:52
14Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:38:09
15Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos1:39:55
16Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters1:40:26
17Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana1:52:52
18Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR2:05:10
19Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers2:17:46
20Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star2:20:11
21Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee2:20:13
22Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys2:25:13
23Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab2:25:15
24Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera2:27:06
25Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum2:29:44
26Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL2:42:28
27Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech2:46:47
28Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty2:49:54
29Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty3:04:18
30Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare3:06:46
31Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS3:09:08
32Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 23:24:30
33Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream3:27:58
34Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run3:34:54
35Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix3:45:48
36Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls3:46:34
37Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos3:48:10
38Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters3:53:27
39Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM4:00:43
40Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work4:08:30
41Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies4:17:58

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls11:05:08
2Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:06:23
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:08:04
4Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:09:06
5Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:21:38
6Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:29:07
7Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:31:41
8Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:33:36
9Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:34:27
10Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo0:41:30
11Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:43:59
12Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:45:30
13Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:58:22
14Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:58:24
15Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS0:58:59
16Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop1:05:17
17Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec1:08:10
18Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH771:18:21
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape1:30:19
20Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times1:37:39
21Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International1:42:35
22Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing1:50:31
23Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan1:50:56
24Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing1:55:37
25Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 21:58:21
26Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK1:58:48
27Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori2:01:04
28Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos2:01:16
29Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 12:03:14
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19742:06:34
31Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska2:12:07
32Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR2:17:44
33Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik2:19:46
34Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing2:20:23
35Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look2:21:16
36Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web2:28:46
37Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock2:33:15
38Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:33:27
39Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance2:35:40
40Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies2:41:55
41Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys2:44:25
42Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB2:44:40
43James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG2:50:19
44David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.2:54:48
45Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter2:54:52
46Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components2:57:10
47Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan2:57:29
48Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 13:02:30
49Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity3:04:27
50Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo3:06:25
51William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 13:09:05
52Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance3:17:08
53Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security3:17:56
54Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders3:21:59
55Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects3:27:10
56Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers3:28:05
57Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group3:28:15
58Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles3:28:21
59Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling3:28:37
60Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa3:29:12
61Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings3:35:29
62Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy3:44:55
63Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL3:46:34
64Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers3:47:58
65Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles3:50:36
66Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling3:51:46
67Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta3:53:22
68Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine3:54:22
69Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T3:55:05
70Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys3:58:56
71Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker4:04:20
72Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven4:06:02
73Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.04:10:08
74Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling4:11:23
75Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution4:15:13
76David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry4:16:20
77Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf4:17:53
78Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios4:18:52
79Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing4:23:02
80Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit4:23:22
81Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 14:25:19
82Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA4:26:00
83Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital4:27:15
84Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles4:29:02
85Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross4:30:58
86Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport4:31:04
87Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors4:31:39
88Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA4:31:50
89Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini4:36:06
90Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary4:38:11
91Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong4:38:34
92André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer4:39:54
93Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB4:42:00
94Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards4:42:59
95Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles4:43:49
96Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes4:46:58
97Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy4:47:57
98Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY4:50:44
99Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace4:52:36
100Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen4:57:59
101Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils4:58:57
102Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage4:59:20
103Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff4:59:29
104Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank5:01:05
105Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 15:01:43
106Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX5:02:50
107Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris5:03:40
108Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9745:07:32
109John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers5:09:38
110Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica5:10:35
111Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar5:10:57
112Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin5:12:04
113Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 15:15:05
114Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE5:18:23
115Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua5:21:15
116Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk5:23:26
117Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats5:24:24
118Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani5:24:53
119Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic5:26:25
120Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl5:26:49
121Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk5:29:14
122Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline5:29:49
123Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green5:29:55
124Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge5:30:49
125Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle5:31:12
126Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura5:31:56
127Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy5:32:05
128Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson5:33:06
129Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 25:36:15
130Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool5:37:06
131Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker5:38:55
132Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless5:39:27
133Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins5:40:16
134Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing5:44:06
135Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist5:47:44
136Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG5:50:45
137Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale5:52:14
138Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing6:01:56
139Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb6:04:54
140Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth6:06:48
141Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw6:09:30
142Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer6:09:52
143Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate6:09:55
144William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy6:10:51
145Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security6:12:19
146Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top6:12:31
147Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab6:13:42
148Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 16:14:08
149Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 16:15:06
150Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies6:19:52
151Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB6:21:34
152Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT6:22:41
153Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers6:24:36
154Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL6:34:11
155Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX016:34:21
156Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 26:37:48
157Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection6:40:15
158Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing6:44:54
159Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT6:48:56
160Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS6:49:15
161Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 46:50:43
162Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi6:50:58
163Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds6:53:45
164Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown6:54:25
165Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook6:55:02
166Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS6:58:45
167Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing7:01:00
168Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties7:01:06
169Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS7:01:15
170Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels7:02:04
171Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon7:08:44
172Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads7:09:42
173Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun7:11:09
174Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH7:11:14
175Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar7:11:35
176Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis7:14:13
177Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders7:14:57
178Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.7:16:09
179Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods7:17:59
180Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 27:18:45
181Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys7:25:38
182Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans7:26:09
183Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 27:26:27
184Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers7:26:56
185Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 17:34:08
186Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health7:37:54
187Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy7:40:00
188Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE7:41:15
189Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group7:45:13
190Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce7:46:15
191Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima7:52:12
192Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers7:53:01
193Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen7:58:02
194Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl8:03:05
195Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar8:04:46
196Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects8:05:57
197Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush8:06:12
198Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby8:08:40
199Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT8:12:06
200Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF8:12:38
201David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds8:16:16
202Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home8:17:39
203Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes8:19:33
204Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R8:19:54
205Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling8:31:16
206Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros8:33:41
207Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele8:33:51
208Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace8:39:29
209Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program8:40:47
210Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers8:44:07
211NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack8:44:41
212Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 18:45:19
213Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight8:45:20
214Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears8:46:30
215Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis8:47:10
216Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press8:51:45
217Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound8:51:47
218Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo8:53:27
219Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA8:53:52
220Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects8:57:36
221Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA8:59:56
222Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem9:03:18
223Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA9:04:25
224Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox9:07:14
225Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes9:07:35
226Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School9:08:09
227Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five9:15:32
228Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria9:16:02
229Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz9:16:49
230Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard9:19:38
231Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized9:19:45
232Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid29:20:11
233Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar9:24:25
234Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante9:25:01
235Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis9:27:19
236Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK9:28:39
237Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge9:29:49
238Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife9:35:31
239Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders9:36:33
240André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele9:42:33
241Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT9:44:01
242Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 39:47:52
243Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn9:49:49
244Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro19:51:47
245Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium9:52:21
246Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys10:02:23
247Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES10:10:26
248Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla10:14:01
249Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing10:14:08
250Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation10:15:18
251Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 110:15:55
252Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers10:19:17
253Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi10:22:26
254Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel10:25:43
255Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects10:26:37
256George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs10:40:40
257Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers10:42:06
258Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar10:45:59
259Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream10:49:34
260Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante10:53:56
261Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa11:08:56

Ladies general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas14:01:31
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:36:07
3Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler0:49:53
4Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz1:04:55
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing1:13:40
6Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear1:47:49
7Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN2:02:20
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder4:22:51
9Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings4:39:56
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 25:14:49
11Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca5:18:38
12Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine5:53:01
13Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy5:55:03
14Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls6:25:40
15Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike6:27:09
16Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions6:27:28
17Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies6:36:17
18Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives6:38:51
19Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey7:09:52
20Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens7:22:53
21Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's7:27:42
22Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 27:41:41

Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM12:51:11
2Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:43:39
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:49:00
4Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree1:30:45
5Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse1:38:16
6Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion2:03:02
7Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 12:03:52
8Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE2:08:59
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC2:17:04
10Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura2:19:49
11Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend2:45:24
12Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz3:16:39
13Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 23:16:59
14Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore3:19:25
15Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz3:24:46
16Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB3:35:41
17Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 13:37:15
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?4:00:17
19Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight4:10:43
20Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek4:17:06
21Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo4:26:03
22Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle4:45:28
23Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself4:47:57
24mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats4:59:43
25Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations5:00:31
26Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed5:07:49
27Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters5:36:20
28Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed5:37:18
29Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style5:38:02
30Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust5:53:52
31Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M5:57:46
32Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro6:03:56
33Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de6:26:18
34Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga6:29:31
35Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s7:01:05
36James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS7:04:04
37Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing7:15:41
38Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS7:29:37
39Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange7:54:06
40Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel8:02:16
41Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife8:10:29
42Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas8:14:37
43Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties8:27:16
44Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers8:46:00
45Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest8:46:28
46Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast8:47:11
47Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE8:51:08
48Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson8:51:22
49Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild8:52:05
50Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 29:12:20
51Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N9:13:15
52Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty9:42:15

Masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi12:05:38
2Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge0:16:46
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:41:23
4Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:49:54
5Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT1:03:04
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters1:21:58
7Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme1:44:35
8Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters1:58:16
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED2:02:48
10Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life2:05:45
11Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources2:12:16
12Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys2:19:46
13Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 22:20:07
14Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere2:24:39
15Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS2:29:09
16Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch2:32:13
17Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE2:41:10
18Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's2:41:37
19Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING2:44:29
20Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab2:45:27
21Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles2:46:35
22Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz2:51:18
23Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never2:56:51
24Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers3:05:13
25Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC3:06:28
26Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS3:09:00
27Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate3:13:41
28Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys3:15:13
29Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 13:16:04
30Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken3:17:56
31Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 23:18:31
32Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI3:21:35
33Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D3:25:33
34Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing3:26:15
35Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters3:26:52
36Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB3:32:55
37Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux3:39:20
38Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 13:43:03
39Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop3:46:10
40Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers3:50:34
41David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade3:55:16
42Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom3:57:19
43Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes3:59:25
44Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI4:07:10
45Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic4:07:36
46Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy4:10:36
47Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills4:12:14
48Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs4:12:32
49Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi4:16:05
50Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl4:17:07
51David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES4:31:41
52Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute4:36:29
53Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason14:39:58
54Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe4:40:16
55Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari4:42:50
56Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 54:43:48
57Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich4:49:35
58Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience4:52:46
59Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe4:53:01
60Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets4:56:41
61Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely4:57:33
62Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR5:04:57
63Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again5:07:11
64Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon185:07:48
65Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan5:13:48
66Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals5:14:38
67Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders5:14:44
68Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's5:16:54
69Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software5:20:48
70Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu5:21:52
71Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club5:22:56
72Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina5:29:53
73Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR5:33:03
74Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg5:34:30
75Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES5:34:50
76Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam5:35:09
77Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz5:35:51
78Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami5:41:33
79Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa5:42:28
80Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics5:43:18
81Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors5:43:39
82Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit5:44:36
83Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward5:51:48
84Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC5:57:02
85Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-645:58:05
86Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA5:59:37
87Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs6:01:49
88Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule6:03:49
89John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob6:11:04
90Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix6:12:48
91Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen6:12:58
92Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA6:13:18
93Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade6:14:38
94Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare6:17:22
95Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE6:17:42
96Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 36:19:29
97Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish6:19:43
98Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi6:21:30
99John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom6:22:05
100Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie6:22:42
101Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan6:23:07
102Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home6:30:13
103Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation6:34:47
104Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe6:37:51
105Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors6:38:12
106Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup6:39:48
107Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai6:43:29
108James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls6:44:01
109Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER6:47:44
110Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm6:47:53
111Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup6:54:07
112Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies6:57:36
113Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED7:05:46
114Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion7:08:39
115Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G7:11:00
116Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard7:12:16
117David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell7:15:09
118Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound7:19:37
119Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters7:22:12
120Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 77:22:15
121Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 17:30:00
122Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling7:34:09
123Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon7:36:45
124Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey7:40:32
125Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors7:41:38
126Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life7:50:36
127Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift7:51:30
128Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks7:53:55
129Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride7:54:59
130Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS7:55:49
131Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock7:56:57
132Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day7:58:47
133Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX8:01:42
134Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go8:02:04
135Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil8:03:30
136Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream8:03:52
137Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys8:05:34
138Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies8:05:51
139Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V28:06:11
140Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB8:10:12
141Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum8:10:54
142Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas8:14:44
143Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play8:17:39
144Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs8:18:35
145Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders8:19:46
146Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic8:20:00
147Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN8:20:25
148Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge8:25:23
149Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S8:29:34
150Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers8:29:37
151Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic8:32:42
152Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar8:33:02
153Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero8:33:21
154Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT8:35:02
155Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6648:36:23
156Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja8:36:56
157Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy8:39:10
158Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE8:39:13
159Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free8:39:54
160Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING8:41:29
161August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur8:44:42
162Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys8:45:43
163Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS8:47:49
164Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers8:54:12
165Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions8:54:58
166Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek8:58:10
167Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech8:59:49
168Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders8:59:58
169Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders9:03:55
170Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 19:05:14
171Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos9:10:59
172Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One9:13:10
173David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors9:15:27
174Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men9:17:28
175Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB9:19:14
176Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com9:19:31
177Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES9:26:33
178Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor9:27:05
179Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers9:27:19
180Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs9:29:37
181Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD9:36:50
182David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania9:37:27
183Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post9:40:07
184Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors9:42:18
185Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow9:48:42
186Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo9:51:08
187Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies9:55:13
188Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen10:07:46
189Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund10:18:43

Grand masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info13:02:05
2Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY0:30:05
3Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:52:20
4Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects1:31:13
5Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines1:31:54
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike1:41:47
7Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING1:49:43
8Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters2:32:23
9Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles2:33:31
10Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop2:40:32
11Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners3:03:22
12Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana3:08:11
13Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos3:17:38
14Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund3:24:27
15Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS3:43:06
16Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson3:49:06
17Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR4:24:58
18Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab4:37:35
19Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana4:50:17
20Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star4:58:50
21Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers5:19:41
22Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum5:20:18
23Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera5:22:10
24Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL5:39:20
25Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys5:49:43
26Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee6:04:50
27Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty6:22:51
28Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty6:26:37
29Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech6:28:51
30Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 26:58:15
31Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS6:59:05
32Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream7:12:33
33Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos7:39:05
34Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run7:43:41
35Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare7:47:15
36Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls7:54:16
37Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters8:01:12
38Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix8:08:11
39Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work8:44:48
40Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM8:48:11
41Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies9:14:08

