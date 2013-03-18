Image 1 of 81 Rudi van Houts and Jose Hermida of Team Multivan Merida lead the way (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 81 Riders ascend the old Piekeniers Kloof Pass (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 81 Khupi Kobe and Tovhawani of Team Exxaro RMB Academy 2 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 4 of 81 Danie Jacobs (right) and Simon Little (left) push their bikes (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 5 of 81 Tony Ramatladi of Team Exxaro Nebank Capital Academy 2 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 6 of 81 Riders try fix puncture during stage (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 7 of 81 Locals support riders during stage 1 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 8 of 81 Esther Suss of Team BMC Wheeler (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 9 of 81 Karel De Wael of Team Cameleon Factory Racing rides through thick sand (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 10 of 81 The front bunch rides down start chute during stage 1 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 11 of 81 Marco Fontana high fives some kids (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 12 of 81 The start of stage 1 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 13 of 81 Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander- Songo 1 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 14 of 81 The course took its toll today - Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower shows some war wounds (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 15 of 81 Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM the leading mixed couple (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 16 of 81 One half of the leading mixed team Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM cools off (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 17 of 81 Stage podium (left to right) Urs Huber, Karl Platt of Bulls 1 (2nd) , Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida Racing (1st) & Tim Boehme and Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2 (3rd) (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 18 of 81 Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 19 of 81 Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower empties sand from his shoes (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 20 of 81 Oliver Munnik's kit aftermath of stage 1 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 21 of 81 Catherine Williamson of Tean Energas on her way to claim 2nd place (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 22 of 81 Pau Zamora Perez of Team Buff Intl. (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 23 of 81 Sean Merredew Of Team 9999 four nines (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 24 of 81 Bulls1 and Bull2 chase the leaders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 25 of 81 The two Bulls teams chase down the leaders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 26 of 81 Jose Hermida (Spain) and Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands) of Multivan Merida (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 27 of 81 Urs Huber (Switzerland) of Bulls during stage 1 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 28 of 81 Tim Boehme (Germany) of Bulls 2 feeling the heat (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 29 of 81 The front riders deal with the sand (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 30 of 81 Jose Hermida (Spain) and Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands) of Multivan Merida (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 31 of 81 The lead bunch during stage 1 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 32 of 81 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing looks back for his partner, Florian Vogel (Switzerland) (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 33 of 81 The peloton (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 34 of 81 Jaroslav Kulharvy (Czech Republic) of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 35 of 81 Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 36 of 81 Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 37 of 81 Karl Platt (Germany) of Bulls at a water point (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 38 of 81 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 39 of 81 Philip Buys (Scott) (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 40 of 81 Christoph Sauser(Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo replaces his wheel after a blowout (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 41 of 81 Jose Hermida(Spain) and Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands) of Multivan Merida win stage 1 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 42 of 81 Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander - Songo-1 finish 4th losing their overall lead (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 43 of 81 Urs Huber (Front) and Karl Platt (Rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 44 of 81 Erik Kleinhans (R) and Ariane Kleinhans (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 45 of 81 A Rider carries his bike (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 46 of 81 Riders head up hill (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 47 of 81 Bärti Bucher during stage 1 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 48 of 81 Riders during stage 1 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 49 of 81 Riders get caught up in the morning dust (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 50 of 81 Jose Hermida (Spain) of Multivan Merida leads the field (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 51 of 81 Thomas Dietsch (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 52 of 81 Racers during stage 1 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 53 of 81 Jose Hermida Ramos & Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida Racing win the 1st stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 54 of 81 Robert Mennen of Topeak-Ergon is interviewed by TV after crashing into a buck (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 55 of 81 Riders await the start (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 56 of 81 Jane Nuessli(R) and Sally Bigham(L) Win stage 1 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 57 of 81 A fan cheers on racers (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 58 of 81 Jane Nuessli(front) and Sally Bigham (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 59 of 81 Jane Nuessli(front) and Sally Bigham (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 60 of 81 Jane Nuessli(front) and Sally Bigham (rear) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 61 of 81 JP du Plessis (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 62 of 81 Sean Wheeler leads riders up a climb (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 63 of 81 Riders climb during stage 1 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 64 of 81 Richard Brown gives a thumbs-up (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 65 of 81 Riders climb during stage 1 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 66 of 81 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy made up great time after breaking a wheel during stage 1 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 67 of 81 Lukas Buchli and Hansueli Stauffer of Team Wheeler/BiXS-iXS share a bottle (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 68 of 81 A view of the start/finish (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 69 of 81 Local Farm Staff cheer on the riders (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 70 of 81 Riders passed through fields of citrus trees during stage 1 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 71 of 81 Riders passed through fields of citrus trees (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 72 of 81 Riders ascend the old Piekeniers Kloof Pass (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 73 of 81 Riders battled their way through deep soft sand (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 74 of 81 Riders cross the Olifants River (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 75 of 81 Joel Stransky (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 76 of 81 Cherise Stander all smiles (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 77 of 81 Sand slowed down racers all day (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 78 of 81 Racers walk through thick sand (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 79 of 81 Sebasitan di Pasqua and Alain Prost (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 80 of 81 Alain Prost works his way through thick sand (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 81 of 81 Citrusdal hosted stage 1 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Stage 1, which started and finished in Citrusdal, took racers over 96km with 2350m of climbing. The stage started with climbing from the word go, up Piekenierskloof on relatively smooth and sandy roads, before descending nearly 600 meters in seven rocky kilometers of a wet Olifants River crossing. A steady eight-kilometer climb led to a four-kilometer section of rugged dual track and a short singletrack descent. The gradual descent to water point two was on uneven farm roads through citrus orchards. Riders needed to fill up here as the most challenging section of the day awaited them - seven kilometers of climbing, a brief rutted descent and then a portage that tested bodies and humour. The long descent to water point three was followed by approximately 20 kilometers through the farmlands in the Olifants River Valley. With no significant climbs, though by no means flat, riders enjoyed a slight reprieve before reaching the final obstacle of the day: a tough, sandy slog up the mountain side and the just reward of a fast, fun descent into the race village in Citrusdal.

Related Articles Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

Men

The Multivan Merida team of José Hermida and Rudi van Houts won stage 1 in a time of 4:30:57. They were closely followed by Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Team Bulls in 4:32:18. Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Team Bulls 2 crossed the finish line one second after team Bulls, to claim the third place for stage 1 in a time of 4:32:19.

"I think we're now in the lead, which is great," said van Houts. "It's always hard to get a stage win in the Cape Epic. I'm really happy. Now we just need to focus on the overall and try and stay in front every day."

"Today's stage was very sandy with loose rocks and we did a lot of running. Luckily we're both light riders and could stay in the saddle in some sections. It was quite a technical ride."

Hermida said, "I have no energy left, not even to talk. Today I again realised what the Cape Epic means - I gave my all to get the yellow zebra leader's jersey. Rudi was unbelievable over the last 20km. There was a tough sandy section and he brought me home. He established the pace, and I was hanging in his pocket. I'm really happy though - finally after four Epics I have the leader's jersey and will do my best to keep it for as long as possible. We're all riding for Burry."

The winners of yesterday's prologue and first race leaders Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander - Songo followed in fourth place in 4:33:46, placing them in second place overall with a time of 5:28.56. Multivan Merida leads the race with an overall time of 5:27:14.

"On the first downhill, I hit a big rock and broke my rim. We had to wait for another wheel," said Sauser. "After that we did a lot of chasing. Tomorrow's going to be hard and hopefully a bit faster. The sand slowed us down today."

The overall advantage for Hermida and Van Houts is 1:42. After Sauser and Kulhavy, Platt and Huber are in third overall. Dietsch and Boehme sit in fourth overall.

Platt said, "We expected it to be very hard, but it was a bit harder than THAT. This is the real Cape Epic and we shouldn't complain. The Epic must be hard - it's the hardest race in the world, but after stage 8, we will forget everything again. There was so much running in deep sand in between. You just need to switch off your brain and do it. Think of the prize money!"

Dietsch added, "It went really well until I started having cramps and suffered in the last part of the race. I was riding in the wind of the three Bulls. It's really nice to be on the podium; it's a nice start to the Epic!" His teammate Boehme said, "Today was tough. It was a difficult stage to ride and you needed a lot of power. We're very happy about our podium finish, but also worried about the next stage. I think it's going to be tough."

A small antelope brought Robert Mennen's Cape Epic quest to a premature end when he collided with the animal early in the first stage. He crashed snapping his handlebars and broke his left clavicle (shoulder). The disappointment was huge for Mennen, who along with Alban Lakata, was in fourth place overall and certain podium contenders.

African Jersey

The African leader's jersey was won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (overall 5:39:46).

Ladies

Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli of BMC Wheeler won the ladies' category in a time of 5:29:01 (overall 6:37:22), ahead of African/British duo Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) in a time of 5:58:13 (overall 7:10:09).

South Africans Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan ladies were third in 6:03:45 (overall 7:19:08). Süss and Nuessli lead Speedy and Williamson by 32 minutes and 47 seconds.

"It was quite a hard day and we had to walk lots of times," said Nuessli. "There was a lot of sand, which made it really tough. The beginning of this stage was demanding and we're very happy with the victory."

Süss said, "I'm very happy with our performance. It proves that my training worked this winter. There was a lot of sand today and we lost a lot of time there."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the Mixed category (5:17:44; overall 6:24:08), followed by Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes in 5:38:24 (overall 6:49:46). In third place were Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers in 5:42:18 (overall 6:54:56).

Australian Moroni said, "The second place feels very good, but it was the hardest thing I've ever done. I thought I was on Bondi Beach, there was so much sand. It really is the most difficult thing I've ever done - it's good fun, but hell at the same time. This is my first Cape Epic and I think we rode really well. We didn't know what to expect, but would like to finish on the podium and things are looking good at the moment."

Mullens added that it was a mentally challenging race. "We're newbies and haven't done many stage races. Hopefully it gets easier after tomorrow."

Masters

Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts (Juwi) won the masters' category in a time of 4:59:16 (overall 6:01:15). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim of Superior-Brentjens 2 in 5:08:44 (overall 6:09:58). In third place were Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:11:32 (6:18:50). Bresser and Boelts lead this category by eight minutes and 43.1 seconds and are placed 15th overall.

Bresser said, "It was a tough day as the first stage in the Cape Epic always is. We suffered a lot and we’re very happy with our stage win. I think we’re under the first 15 overall, which is very good for us. Now I'll get a good massage and relax, stay out of the sun and eat well, so that we're ready for tomorrow."

Brentjens, who finished in second place, liked the first stage. "It was pretty tough with a lot of loose sand and walking. That's part of the Cape Epic. You mustn't think about whether it's long or not - just walk if you have to walk."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 5:31:55 (overall 6:38:07.). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 5:45.33 (overall 6:55:00) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 5:52.38 (overall 7:01:32).

Bucher said, "They put the hardest stage first. Tomorrow is another long one, but hopefully with not as much sand." His partner Heinz Zoerweg agreed that it was a very difficult stage."

Brown said, "Today will go down in history as the sandiest stage. It even beats the one from 2008, which was also very sandy. I've never pushed my bike so much but it was the same for everybody. Tomorrow will suit us better. It's a longer stage and there's more opportunity for my partner to slipstream me."

Exarro Jersey

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of team Exxaro RMB Academy-songo managed to secure the Exxaro jersey for the second day in a row with their impressive performance during stage 1. Their overall time is 5:53:53 and they are placed 59th overall.

Simayile said, "It was a very hard stage and I'm not good in sand. We're happy that we’re still in the lead, but my partner pushed me quite hard today."

Madolo said, "Today was a big day for us. Yesterday we were leading by two minutes, but we lost some time today. I like competition and know it's going to be tough. We'll push as hard as we can tomorrow - we're still feeling strong."

Stage 2: Citrusdal to Tulbagh (146km with 2350m of climbing)

Riders will head into the Koue-Bokkeveld, known for its spectacular sandstone formations and summer temperatures regularly in the upper-30 degrees Celsius. Riders will put mileage into their piggy banks early on when scaling Middelberg Pass, 900 meters of altitude gain over the first 18 kilometers, on tar and smooth gravel. The descent onto the plateau is fast with a few sharp bends.

Riders can make up some time until just before the halfway mark, where a four-kilometer climb takes them to the highest point of the entire race (1150 meters above sea level). Then they will be rewarded with a five-kilometer singletrack section that winds through red sandstone formations. This stage will feel fast and relatively flat, until the rugged and challenging wagon trail takes the field into the Witzenberg Valley. Cleared for the race by local mountain bike-enthusiast farmers, this part of the race offers some of the finest terrain the Western Cape has to offer. The best is saved for last: a technical five-kilometer singletrack, an old wagon trail opened up for the 2010 Cape Epic, plummeting into the Tulbagh Valley. It's a challenging transition onto a new playground, from the rugged and remote Cederberg to the fertile Tulbagh Valley with its quaint village and wine farms.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 4:30:57 2 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:01:21 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:01:22 4 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 0:02:49 5 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:10:25 6 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:12:58 7 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:18:33 8 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 0:19:05 9 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:20:23 10 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:21:12 11 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:22:58 12 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 0:24:08 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:24:49 14 Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS 0:26:05 15 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:30:54 16 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:35:23 17 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 0:42:18 18 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 0:43:03 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:43:48 20 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 0:45:41 21 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:46:27 22 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:49:23 23 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:51:11 24 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 0:51:30 25 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 0:54:28 26 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 0:55:59 27 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 0:57:34 28 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 0:59:02 29 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:59:37 30 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 1:00:36 31 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 1:00:55 32 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com 1:01:05 33 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 1:02:18 34 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 1:04:22 35 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 1:04:59 36 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 1:06:27 37 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 1:07:23 38 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 1:08:43 39 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 1:13:12 40 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 1:13:57 41 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 1:14:41 42 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 1:16:25 43 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:17:22 44 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 1:18:13 45 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo 1:22:56 46 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 1:23:04 47 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 1:24:27 48 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 1:25:33 49 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 1:30:12 50 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 1:31:46 51 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:32:12 52 Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers 1:32:13 53 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 1:34:54 54 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 1:38:20 55 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 1:38:33 56 Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers 1:38:49 57 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 1:38:58 58 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 1:39:47 59 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 1:44:00 60 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 1:47:40 61 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 1:49:37 62 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 1:52:32 63 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 1:54:50 64 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 1:55:00 65 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 1:57:43 66 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 1:58:27 67 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 1:58:58 68 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 1:59:01 69 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 1:59:05 70 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 2:00:15 71 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 2:00:34 72 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 2:03:00 73 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 2:04:33 74 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 2:04:59 75 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 2:05:42 76 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 2:06:00 77 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 2:06:02 78 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 2:06:26 79 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 2:07:44 80 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 2:07:47 81 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 2:08:52 82 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 2:09:26 83 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 2:09:27 84 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 2:11:04 85 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 2:11:33 86 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 2:11:51 87 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 2:12:13 88 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 2:13:38 89 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 2:14:29 90 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 2:14:35 91 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 2:15:14 92 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 2:16:02 93 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 2:17:45 94 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 2:17:48 95 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 2:19:12 96 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 2:19:32 97 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 2:20:33 98 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 2:20:36 99 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 2:20:48 100 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 2:20:48 101 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 2:21:00 102 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 2:21:06 103 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 2:21:10 104 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Pynfabriek 101 2:21:54 105 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 2:22:37 106 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 2:23:25 107 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 2:23:39 108 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 2:25:36 109 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 2:25:49 110 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 2:26:15 111 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 2:26:16 112 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 2:27:14 113 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 2:29:08 114 Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica 2:29:44 115 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 2:29:47 116 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 2:29:52 117 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 2:31:04 118 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 2:31:51 119 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 2:32:52 120 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 2:33:39 121 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2:34:02 122 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 2:35:19 123 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 2:35:52 124 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 2:36:25 125 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 2:38:27 126 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 2:39:12 127 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 2:39:18 128 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 2:40:03 129 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 2:41:56 130 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 2:42:10 131 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 2:43:04 132 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 2:43:20 133 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 2:44:06 134 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 2:46:58 135 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 2:48:14 136 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 2:48:22 137 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 2:48:49 138 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 2:49:02 139 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 2:49:11 140 Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection 2:49:59 141 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 2:50:03 142 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 2:50:06 143 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 2:50:09 144 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 2:52:25 145 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 2:55:11 146 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 2:57:23 147 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 2:57:46 148 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 2:59:13 149 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 2:59:18 150 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 2:59:25 151 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 3:03:41 152 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 3:08:41 153 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 3:09:10 154 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 3:09:23 155 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 3:10:06 156 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 3:12:09 157 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 3:12:13 158 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 3:12:41 159 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 3:12:42 160 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 3:14:24 161 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 3:14:34 162 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 3:15:55 163 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 3:15:58 164 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 3:17:16 165 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 3:17:34 166 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 3:17:53 167 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 3:22:41 168 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 3:22:44 169 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 3:22:50 170 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 3:23:03 171 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 3:23:07 172 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 3:24:15 173 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 3:24:55 174 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 3:26:27 175 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 3:28:58 176 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Jaco Pieterse (RSA) JAG Smancor Chrome 3:29:50 177 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 3:29:59 178 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 3:30:20 179 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 3:30:54 180 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 3:31:54 181 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 3:33:05 182 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 3:35:35 183 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 3:35:49 184 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 3:36:06 185 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 3:36:24 186 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 3:37:08 187 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 3:37:39 188 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 3:37:53 189 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 3:38:27 190 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 3:38:36 191 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 3:38:41 192 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 3:38:54 193 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 3:40:50 194 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 3:41:06 195 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 3:43:27 196 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 3:45:46 197 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 3:47:44 198 Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R 3:47:50 199 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 3:48:05 200 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 3:52:20 201 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 3:52:38 202 Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects 3:53:11 203 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 3:54:06 204 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 3:54:12 205 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 3:56:46 206 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 3:58:19 207 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 3:59:17 208 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 4:00:28 209 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 4:07:36 210 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 4:08:25 211 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 4:08:27 212 Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium 4:09:45 213 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 4:10:14 214 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 4:11:20 215 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 4:11:25 216 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 4:14:05 217 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 4:14:09 218 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 4:14:09 219 Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2 4:14:44 220 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 4:14:57 221 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 4:16:54 222 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 4:21:24 223 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 4:21:41 224 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 4:21:47 224 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 226 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 4:21:50 227 Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge 4:23:15 228 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 4:23:32 229 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 4:23:42 230 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 4:23:52 231 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 4:23:57 232 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 4:24:29 233 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 4:25:29 234 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 4:25:56 235 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 4:26:20 236 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 4:28:10 237 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 4:28:13 238 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 4:29:54 239 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 4:29:58 240 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 4:30:32 241 Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing 4:30:33 242 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 4:31:55 243 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 4:32:40 244 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn 4:33:02 245 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 4:33:02 246 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 4:33:32 247 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 4:33:57 248 Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys 4:35:44 249 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 4:36:05 250 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 4:40:44 251 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 4:41:11 252 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 4:52:17 253 Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1 4:53:32 254 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 4:55:48 255 Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi 4:56:40 256 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 4:58:52 257 George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs 5:02:57 258 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 5:05:12 259 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 5:08:24 260 Ozzie Ferreira (RSA) & Bryan Palm (RSA) UTI Mounties 5:12:28 261 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 5:13:23 262 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 5:13:25 263 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 5:14:24 264 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 5:19:26

Ladies # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler 5:29:01 2 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 0:29:12 3 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:34:44 4 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 0:52:17 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 0:54:56 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:57:27 7 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 1:25:20 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 2:42:00 9 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 2:53:43 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 2:55:05 11 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 2:56:12 12 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 3:09:49 13 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 3:16:21 14 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 3:16:33 15 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 3:29:26 16 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 3:36:51 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 3:38:03 18 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 3:39:53 19 Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's 3:51:09 20 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 4:06:57 21 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 4:14:22

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 5:17:44 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:20:40 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:24:34 4 Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree 0:51:58 5 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 0:56:37 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 0:57:44 7 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 0:59:41 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 1:09:05 9 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 1:15:48 10 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 1:22:18 11 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 1:27:50 12 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend 1:28:09 13 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 1:31:57 14 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 1:36:58 15 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 1:41:24 16 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 1:51:21 17 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 1:55:14 18 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 2:01:36 19 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 2:06:20 20 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 2:06:37 21 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 2:08:57 22 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 2:10:20 23 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 2:12:03 24 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 2:31:18 25 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 2:32:53 26 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 2:33:58 27 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 2:47:24 28 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 2:48:26 29 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 2:51:17 30 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 2:52:59 31 Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de 2:55:18 32 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 2:56:30 33 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 3:05:55 34 Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga 3:16:02 35 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 3:23:09 36 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 3:35:24 37 Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing 3:36:27 38 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 3:38:31 39 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 3:39:48 40 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 3:41:36 41 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 3:43:51 42 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 3:45:01 43 Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE 3:49:41 44 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 3:52:28 45 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 4:06:36 46 James Thornhill-fisher (RSA) & Donna Van der Walt (RSA) Mobii Dragon 4:07:39 47 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 4:08:32 48 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 4:16:38 49 Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest 4:17:00 50 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 4:25:49

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi 4:59:16 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:09:28 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:12:16 4 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 0:16:18 5 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:28:02 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:38:09 7 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:48:07 8 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 0:56:32 9 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 1:00:53 10 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 1:01:56 11 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 1:05:40 12 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 1:07:06 13 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 1:08:19 14 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 1:08:34 15 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:11:03 16 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 1:15:49 17 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 1:21:15 18 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 1:22:42 19 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 1:22:47 20 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 1:25:31 21 Douglas Burger (RSA) & Jacques Maritz (RSA) Prime Time/HotSpotCycles 1:25:41 22 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 1:26:04 23 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 1:26:08 24 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 1:29:54 25 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 1:31:54 26 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 1:33:14 27 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 1:35:12 28 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 1:36:13 29 Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS 1:37:45 30 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 1:39:08 31 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 1:40:26 32 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 1:40:34 33 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 1:40:59 34 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 1:41:55 35 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 1:42:59 36 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 1:43:37 37 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 1:44:52 38 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 1:45:36 39 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 1:46:21 40 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 1:47:33 41 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 1:49:40 42 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 1:51:01 43 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 1:51:22 44 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 1:53:19 45 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 1:54:53 46 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 1:54:57 47 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 1:56:14 48 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 2:03:12 49 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 2:03:49 50 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 2:04:01 51 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 2:04:44 52 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 2:09:59 53 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 2:10:02 54 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 2:11:30 55 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 2:11:51 56 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 2:13:33 57 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 2:13:37 58 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 2:13:50 59 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 2:14:05 60 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 2:15:26 61 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 2:15:44 62 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 2:16:37 63 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 2:18:28 64 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 2:19:42 65 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 2:21:51 66 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 2:24:02 67 Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club 2:25:44 68 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 2:27:19 69 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 2:28:09 70 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 2:29:28 71 David Oz (Isr) & Eyal Hevroni (Isr) Trek Israel 4 2:29:30 72 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 2:29:34 73 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 2:29:59 74 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Nico Groenewald (RSA) Gravity Sux 2:33:38 75 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 2:34:01 76 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 2:34:13 77 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 2:37:52 78 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 2:38:28 79 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:38:50 80 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 2:40:28 81 Marki Haber (Isr) & Ofer Zindorf (Isr) Trek Israel 3 2:41:36 82 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 2:42:03 83 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 2:42:24 84 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 2:42:54 85 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 2:43:53 86 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 2:45:16 87 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 2:47:43 88 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 2:48:59 89 Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa 2:49:02 90 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 2:49:32 91 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 2:49:44 92 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 2:51:00 93 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 2:52:24 94 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 2:52:28 95 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 2:55:17 96 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 2:55:19 97 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 3:00:54 98 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 3:05:17 99 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 3:07:57 100 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 3:08:41 101 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 3:09:36 102 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 3:10:34 103 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 3:10:35 104 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 3:12:55 105 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 3:12:56 106 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 3:13:18 107 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 3:13:24 108 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:15:57 109 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 3:16:02 110 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 3:16:04 111 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 3:16:14 112 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 3:16:35 113 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 3:17:23 114 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 3:17:34 115 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 3:18:06 116 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 3:18:18 117 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 3:26:53 118 Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX 3:27:19 119 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 3:27:38 120 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 3:29:49 121 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 3:30:23 122 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:30:53 123 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 3:33:56 124 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 3:34:03 125 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 3:34:35 126 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 3:35:53 127 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 3:35:56 128 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 3:35:58 129 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 3:37:07 130 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 3:40:10 131 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 3:41:42 132 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 3:43:22 133 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 3:44:01 134 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 3:44:10 135 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 3:45:09 136 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 3:45:38 137 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 3:45:54 138 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 3:46:51 139 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 3:49:09 140 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 3:49:26 141 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 3:50:00 142 Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go 3:50:42 143 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) MAMBA WARRIORS 3:50:52 144 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 3:51:23 145 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 3:51:35 146 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 3:53:41 147 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 3:55:22 148 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 3:56:00 149 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 3:57:14 150 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 3:57:51 151 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 3:59:49 152 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 4:00:06 153 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 4:00:21 154 Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN 4:04:29 155 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 4:05:00 156 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 4:06:00 157 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 4:06:15 158 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 4:07:01 159 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 4:07:14 160 David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors 4:08:14 161 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 4:08:20 162 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 4:08:40 163 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 4:09:54 164 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 4:09:55 165 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 4:10:11 166 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 4:10:40 167 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 4:13:36 168 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 4:13:48 169 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 4:14:51 170 Sarel Spies (Nam) & Leart Petrick (Nam) Etendeka 4:15:15 171 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 4:15:42 172 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 4:17:20 173 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 4:18:11 174 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 4:19:26 175 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 4:19:30 176 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 4:19:34 177 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 4:20:09 178 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 4:20:12 179 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 4:21:27 180 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 4:23:11 181 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 4:23:33 182 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 4:24:58 183 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 4:26:25 184 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 4:27:02 185 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 4:27:08 186 Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post 4:27:20 187 Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD 4:27:21 188 Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors 4:31:21 189 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 4:32:19 190 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies 4:36:35 191 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 4:37:40 192 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 4:39:25 193 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 4:39:44 194 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 4:45:43 195 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 4:46:24 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info 5:31:55 2 Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY 0:13:38 3 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital 0:20:43 4 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines 0:37:36 5 Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters 0:44:36 6 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING 0:47:31 7 Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects 0:53:57 8 Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike 0:54:37 9 Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop 1:00:04 10 Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana 1:20:07 11 Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos 1:22:33 12 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:31:29 13 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles 1:31:49 14 Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund 1:44:19 15 Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS 1:49:32 16 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:50:57 17 Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab 1:54:29 18 Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR 2:04:05 19 Leon Schonenberg (Ned) & Robbert Bakker (Ned) Siba bike 2:16:35 20 Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star 2:17:11 21 Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum 2:24:54 22 Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera 2:29:56 23 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL 2:35:21 24 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 2:36:10 25 Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers 2:41:09 26 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty 2:53:27 27 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 2:59:44 28 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty 3:06:30 29 Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2 3:08:26 30 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream 3:16:28 31 Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee 3:17:18 32 Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS 3:18:59 33 Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech 3:22:55 34 Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos 3:24:58 35 Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters 3:33:57 36 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls 3:34:19 37 Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run 3:37:40 38 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix 3:53:28 39 Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work 4:00:16 40 Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM 4:02:58 41 Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare 4:04:04 42 Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies 4:15:07

Men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 5:27:14 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 0:01:42 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:02:22 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:02:57 5 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:12:32 6 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:14:58 7 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:18:50 8 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 0:21:28 9 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:24:33 10 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:26:33 11 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:26:35 12 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:26:42 13 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 0:26:55 14 Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS 0:32:42 15 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:33:39 16 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:38:20 17 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 0:44:41 18 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:51:13 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:52:13 20 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 0:53:55 21 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:57:42 22 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 0:58:59 23 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:59:25 24 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 1:02:54 25 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 1:07:08 26 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 1:07:19 27 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 1:07:59 28 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 1:10:09 29 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 1:10:55 30 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com 1:11:40 31 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 1:12:07 32 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 1:12:24 33 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 1:14:16 34 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 1:15:56 35 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 1:17:36 36 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 1:17:49 37 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 1:18:13 38 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 1:19:43 39 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 1:26:06 40 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 1:26:39 41 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 1:28:37 42 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:28:44 43 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo 1:32:54 44 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 1:33:35 45 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 1:34:45 46 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 1:36:50 47 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 1:40:51 48 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 1:42:22 49 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 1:44:33 50 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 1:44:59 51 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:49:20 52 Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers 1:50:35 53 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 1:50:42 54 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 1:50:57 55 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 1:53:02 56 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 1:54:37 57 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 1:55:28 58 Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers 1:56:01 59 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 2:00:36 60 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 2:05:09 61 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 2:06:45 62 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 2:09:09 63 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 2:10:53 64 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 2:12:46 65 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 2:14:31 66 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 2:15:03 67 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 2:16:39 68 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 2:16:47 69 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 2:16:49 70 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 2:18:15 71 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 2:20:37 72 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 2:20:56 73 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 2:22:22 74 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 2:24:35 75 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 2:24:49 76 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 2:26:10 77 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 2:27:10 78 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 2:27:14 79 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 2:27:58 80 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 2:28:55 81 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 2:29:44 82 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 2:31:00 83 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 2:32:10 84 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 2:32:56 85 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 2:33:59 86 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 2:34:40 87 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 2:37:40 88 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 2:38:02 89 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 2:38:07 90 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 2:38:22 91 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 2:38:24 92 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 2:38:34 93 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 2:39:35 94 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 2:41:30 95 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 2:42:03 96 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Pynfabriek 101 2:43:01 97 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 2:43:47 98 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 2:43:58 99 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 2:44:31 100 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 2:44:43 101 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 2:44:54 102 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 2:45:06 103 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 2:45:25 104 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 2:45:33 105 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 2:46:04 106 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 2:46:46 107 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 2:47:49 108 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 2:48:33 109 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 2:49:22 110 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 2:50:05 111 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 2:50:22 112 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 2:51:22 113 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 2:51:41 114 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 2:51:48 115 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 2:53:50 116 Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica 2:55:04 117 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 2:55:18 118 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 2:56:17 119 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 2:58:43 120 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 2:59:26 121 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 2:59:30 122 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 3:00:45 123 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 3:01:19 124 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 3:03:05 125 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 3:03:44 126 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 3:05:51 127 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 3:06:01 128 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 3:06:11 129 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 3:06:45 130 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 3:07:18 131 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 3:07:35 132 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 3:08:03 133 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 3:08:56 134 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 3:12:01 135 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 3:13:04 136 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 3:13:27 137 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 3:13:38 138 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 3:13:57 139 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 3:14:57 140 Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection 3:16:46 141 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 3:18:02 142 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 3:20:41 143 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 3:21:04 144 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 3:21:05 145 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 3:21:16 146 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 3:22:11 147 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 3:22:24 148 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 3:22:41 149 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 3:23:20 150 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 3:26:10 151 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 3:27:58 152 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 3:33:44 153 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 3:34:29 154 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 3:34:59 155 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 3:37:27 156 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 3:37:28 157 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 3:39:20 158 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 3:40:57 159 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 3:42:03 160 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 3:43:06 161 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 3:43:23 162 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 3:43:44 163 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 3:44:35 164 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 3:45:45 165 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 3:47:29 166 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 3:48:36 167 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 3:49:38 168 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 3:49:54 169 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 3:50:22 170 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 3:50:24 171 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 3:50:59 172 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 3:52:06 173 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 3:52:14 174 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 3:58:09 175 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 3:59:32 176 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 4:01:44 177 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Jaco Pieterse (RSA) JAG Smancor Chrome 4:02:11 178 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 4:02:32 179 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 4:02:34 180 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 4:03:14 181 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 4:03:42 182 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 4:03:54 183 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 4:05:18 184 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 4:06:31 185 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 4:06:43 186 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 4:07:01 187 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 4:08:12 188 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 4:09:23 189 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 4:10:11 190 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 4:11:14 191 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 4:11:59 192 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 4:12:42 193 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 4:13:00 194 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 4:13:43 195 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 4:18:16 196 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 4:18:40 197 Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R 4:19:18 198 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 4:20:42 199 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 4:21:05 200 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 4:22:03 201 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 4:24:57 202 Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects 4:25:22 203 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 4:27:07 204 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 4:29:09 205 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 4:30:01 206 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 4:32:12 207 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 4:35:23 208 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 4:35:50 209 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 4:38:18 210 Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium 4:42:19 211 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 4:44:09 212 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 4:47:00 213 Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2 4:47:49 214 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 4:47:52 215 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 4:48:21 216 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 4:48:56 217 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 4:49:28 218 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 4:49:52 219 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 4:50:02 220 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 4:50:44 221 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 4:52:37 222 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 4:53:15 223 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 4:53:27 224 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 4:54:45 225 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 4:56:37 226 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 4:57:15 227 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 4:57:22 228 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 4:57:33 229 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 4:57:52 230 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 4:58:00 231 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 4:58:40 232 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 4:58:48 233 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 5:00:45 234 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 5:01:05 235 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 5:01:38 236 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 5:02:23 237 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 5:02:46 238 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 5:04:24 239 Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge 5:04:56 240 Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing 5:05:46 241 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 5:05:46 242 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 5:07:23 243 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 5:10:03 244 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn 5:10:24 245 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 5:12:22 246 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 5:13:00 247 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 5:15:14 248 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 5:17:55 249 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 5:18:10 250 Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys 5:19:03 251 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 5:21:09 252 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 5:30:58 253 Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1 5:35:37 254 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 5:37:43 255 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 5:40:19 256 George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs 5:42:40 257 Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi 5:42:48 258 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 5:49:26 259 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 5:52:50 260 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 5:53:52 261 Ozzie Ferreira (RSA) & Bryan Palm (RSA) UTI Mounties 6:01:00 262 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 6:02:53 263 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 6:03:02 264 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 6:11:20

Ladies general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler 6:37:22 2 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 0:32:47 3 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:41:45 4 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 1:01:10 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 1:02:32 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:05:43 7 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 1:39:20 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 3:05:18 9 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 3:17:44 10 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 3:19:55 11 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 3:22:30 12 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 3:39:57 13 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 3:46:20 14 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 3:52:01 15 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 4:00:58 16 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 4:03:40 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 4:08:52 18 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 4:09:00 19 Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's 4:23:31 20 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 4:37:45 21 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 4:44:27

Mixed general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 6:24:08 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:25:38 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:30:48 4 Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree 0:56:48 5 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 1:08:41 6 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 1:08:58 7 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 1:10:44 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 1:17:42 9 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 1:23:08 10 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 1:30:07 11 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 1:38:22 12 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend 1:39:57 13 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 1:45:34 14 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 1:52:31 15 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 1:58:52 16 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 2:08:59 17 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 2:10:49 18 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 2:19:06 19 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 2:23:52 20 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 2:26:28 21 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 2:28:01 22 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 2:29:09 23 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 2:34:05 24 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 2:50:45 25 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 2:54:54 26 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 3:00:26 27 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 3:06:39 28 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 3:14:11 29 Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de 3:16:20 30 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 3:16:56 31 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 3:17:12 32 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 3:19:18 33 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 3:27:19 34 Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga 3:40:10 35 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 3:51:50 36 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 4:01:39 37 Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing 4:04:19 38 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 4:05:16 39 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 4:12:18 40 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 4:16:55 41 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 4:17:37 42 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 4:19:56 43 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 4:31:58 44 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 4:32:15 45 James Thornhill-fisher (RSA) & Donna Van der Walt (RSA) Mobii Dragon 4:39:31 46 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 4:40:02 47 Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest 4:48:35 48 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 4:54:25 49 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 5:00:28 50 Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE 5:09:18

Masters general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi 6:01:15 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:08:43 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 0:15:33 4 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:17:00 5 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:37:04 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:43:30 7 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:57:30 8 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 1:11:17 9 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 1:17:54 10 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 1:17:54 11 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 1:18:51 12 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 1:20:05 13 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 1:20:20 14 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:22:01 15 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 1:23:02 16 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 1:28:29 17 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 1:36:18 18 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 1:37:22 19 Douglas Burger (RSA) & Jacques Maritz (RSA) Prime Time/HotSpotCycles 1:37:24 20 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 1:37:24 21 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 1:37:38 22 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 1:41:01 23 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 1:42:01 24 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 1:43:10 25 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 1:45:12 26 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 1:48:48 27 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 1:50:04 28 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 1:51:39 29 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 1:52:13 30 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 1:54:21 31 Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS 1:55:15 32 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 1:56:59 33 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 1:58:38 34 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 1:59:07 35 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 1:59:16 36 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 2:01:10 37 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 2:01:24 38 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 2:04:19 39 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 2:04:48 40 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 2:05:42 41 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 2:06:39 42 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 2:08:15 43 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 2:08:23 44 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 2:09:06 45 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 2:09:24 46 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 2:11:24 47 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 2:13:57 48 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 2:23:14 49 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 2:23:28 50 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 2:24:59 51 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 2:27:03 52 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 2:28:01 53 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 2:30:31 54 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 2:30:40 55 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 2:32:36 56 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 2:33:14 57 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 2:33:44 58 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 2:35:22 59 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 2:35:37 60 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 2:36:23 61 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 2:38:30 62 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 2:39:39 63 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 2:42:25 64 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 2:42:28 65 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 2:43:26 66 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 2:44:53 67 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 2:46:35 68 David Oz (Isr) & Eyal Hevroni (Isr) Trek Israel 4 2:48:01 69 Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club 2:49:51 70 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 2:51:05 71 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 2:51:20 72 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 2:54:27 73 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 2:55:44 74 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Nico Groenewald (RSA) Gravity Sux 2:57:08 75 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 2:59:05 76 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 2:59:55 77 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 2:59:57 78 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 3:00:59 79 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 3:01:15 80 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 3:01:20 81 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 3:02:51 82 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 3:03:22 83 Marki Haber (Isr) & Ofer Zindorf (Isr) Trek Israel 3 3:04:39 84 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 3:06:00 85 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 3:07:21 86 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 3:07:41 87 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 3:09:26 88 Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa 3:11:46 89 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 3:15:44 90 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 3:16:11 91 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 3:16:44 92 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 3:17:40 93 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 3:22:38 94 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 3:24:44 95 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 3:27:50 96 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 3:28:07 97 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 3:28:54 98 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 3:28:59 99 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 3:33:31 100 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 3:33:49 101 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 3:33:50 102 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 3:34:57 103 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 3:37:01 104 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 3:37:14 105 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 3:38:55 106 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 3:40:13 107 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 3:40:19 108 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 3:40:51 109 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 3:41:27 110 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:44:58 111 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 3:46:16 112 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 3:46:39 113 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 3:49:05 114 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 3:49:16 115 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 3:50:01 116 Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX 3:53:31 117 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 3:55:42 118 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:58:54 119 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 3:59:04 120 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 3:59:12 121 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 4:00:20 122 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 4:01:19 123 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 4:01:56 124 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 4:04:25 125 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 4:04:30 126 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 4:06:56 127 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 4:07:25 128 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 4:08:15 129 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 4:10:58 130 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 4:11:50 131 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 4:11:52 132 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 4:13:23 133 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 4:14:57 134 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 4:16:20 135 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 4:16:30 136 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 4:19:07 137 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 4:19:30 138 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 4:19:55 139 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) MAMBA WARRIORS 4:20:03 140 Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go 4:20:19 141 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 4:20:47 142 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 4:21:48 143 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 4:22:17 144 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 4:23:36 145 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 4:27:11 146 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 4:27:22 147 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 4:27:38 148 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 4:28:33 149 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 4:30:26 150 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 4:31:23 151 Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN 4:33:12 152 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 4:33:31 153 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 4:35:28 154 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 4:36:49 155 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 4:39:11 156 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 4:40:18 157 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 4:41:35 158 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 4:42:21 159 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 4:43:49 160 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 4:44:07 161 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 4:44:20 162 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 4:45:11 163 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 4:45:13 164 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 4:45:19 165 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 4:46:36 166 David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors 4:47:26 167 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 4:47:52 168 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 4:48:24 169 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 4:49:35 170 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 4:52:47 171 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 4:52:52 172 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 4:53:03 173 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 4:54:13 174 Sarel Spies (Nam) & Leart Petrick (Nam) Etendeka 4:54:31 175 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 4:55:44 176 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 4:55:54 177 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 4:56:18 178 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 4:57:41 179 Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post 4:59:16 180 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 4:59:34 181 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 5:00:07 182 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 5:00:35 183 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 5:01:22 184 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 5:02:41 185 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 5:03:03 186 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 5:04:41 187 Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors 5:08:10 188 Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD 5:08:30 189 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 5:10:06 190 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 5:16:12 191 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 5:16:56 192 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 5:21:00 193 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 5:25:21 194 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 5:31:27 195 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies 5:32:52