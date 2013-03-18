Trending

Hermida and Van Houts wins stage 1

First race leaders Sauser and Kulhavy drop to second after mechanical

Image 1 of 81

Rudi van Houts and Jose Hermida of Team Multivan Merida lead the way

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 81

Riders ascend the old Piekeniers Kloof Pass

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 81

Khupi Kobe and Tovhawani of Team Exxaro RMB Academy 2

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 4 of 81

Danie Jacobs (right) and Simon Little (left) push their bikes

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 5 of 81

Tony Ramatladi of Team Exxaro Nebank Capital Academy 2

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 6 of 81

Riders try fix puncture during stage

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 7 of 81

Locals support riders during stage 1

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 8 of 81

Esther Suss of Team BMC Wheeler

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 9 of 81

Karel De Wael of Team Cameleon Factory Racing rides through thick sand

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 10 of 81

The front bunch rides down start chute during stage 1

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 11 of 81

Marco Fontana high fives some kids

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 12 of 81

The start of stage 1 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 81

Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander- Songo 1

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 81

The course took its toll today - Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower shows some war wounds

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 81

Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM the leading mixed couple

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 81

One half of the leading mixed team Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM cools off

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 81

Stage podium (left to right) Urs Huber, Karl Platt of Bulls 1 (2nd) , Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida Racing (1st) & Tim Boehme and Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2 (3rd)

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 81

Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 81

Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower empties sand from his shoes

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 81

Oliver Munnik's kit aftermath of stage 1

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 81

Catherine Williamson of Tean Energas on her way to claim 2nd place

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 22 of 81

Pau Zamora Perez of Team Buff Intl.

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 23 of 81

Sean Merredew Of Team 9999 four nines

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 24 of 81

Bulls1 and Bull2 chase the leaders

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 81

The two Bulls teams chase down the leaders

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 81

Jose Hermida (Spain) and Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands) of Multivan Merida

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 81

Urs Huber (Switzerland) of Bulls during stage 1

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 81

Tim Boehme (Germany) of Bulls 2 feeling the heat

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 81

The front riders deal with the sand

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 81

Jose Hermida (Spain) and Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands) of Multivan Merida

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 81

The lead bunch during stage 1

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 81

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing looks back for his partner, Florian Vogel (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 81

The peloton

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 81

Jaroslav Kulharvy (Czech Republic) of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 35 of 81

Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 36 of 81

Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida)

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 37 of 81

Karl Platt (Germany) of Bulls at a water point

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 81

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 39 of 81

Philip Buys (Scott)

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 40 of 81

Christoph Sauser(Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo replaces his wheel after a blowout

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 41 of 81

Jose Hermida(Spain) and Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands) of Multivan Merida win stage 1

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 81

Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander - Songo-1 finish 4th losing their overall lead

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 81

Urs Huber (Front) and Karl Platt (Rear)

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 81

Erik Kleinhans (R) and Ariane Kleinhans (L)

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 45 of 81

A Rider carries his bike

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 46 of 81

Riders head up hill

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 47 of 81

Bärti Bucher during stage 1

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 48 of 81

Riders during stage 1

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 49 of 81

Riders get caught up in the morning dust

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 50 of 81

Jose Hermida (Spain) of Multivan Merida leads the field

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 51 of 81

Thomas Dietsch

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 52 of 81

Racers during stage 1

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 53 of 81

Jose Hermida Ramos & Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida Racing win the 1st stage

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 54 of 81

Robert Mennen of Topeak-Ergon is interviewed by TV after crashing into a buck

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 55 of 81

Riders await the start

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 56 of 81

Jane Nuessli(R) and Sally Bigham(L) Win stage 1

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 57 of 81

A fan cheers on racers

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 58 of 81

Jane Nuessli(front) and Sally Bigham (rear)

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 59 of 81

Jane Nuessli(front) and Sally Bigham (rear)

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 60 of 81

Jane Nuessli(front) and Sally Bigham (rear)

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 61 of 81

JP du Plessis

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 62 of 81

Sean Wheeler leads riders up a climb

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 63 of 81

Riders climb during stage 1

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 64 of 81

Richard Brown gives a thumbs-up

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 65 of 81

Riders climb during stage 1

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 66 of 81

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy made up great time after breaking a wheel during stage 1

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 67 of 81

Lukas Buchli and Hansueli Stauffer of Team Wheeler/BiXS-iXS share a bottle

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 68 of 81

A view of the start/finish

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 69 of 81

Local Farm Staff cheer on the riders

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 70 of 81

Riders passed through fields of citrus trees during stage 1

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 71 of 81

Riders passed through fields of citrus trees

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 72 of 81

Riders ascend the old Piekeniers Kloof Pass

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 73 of 81

Riders battled their way through deep soft sand

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 74 of 81

Riders cross the Olifants River

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 75 of 81

Joel Stransky

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 76 of 81

Cherise Stander all smiles

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 77 of 81

Sand slowed down racers all day

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 78 of 81

Racers walk through thick sand

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 79 of 81

Sebasitan di Pasqua and Alain Prost

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 80 of 81

Alain Prost works his way through thick sand

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 81 of 81

Citrusdal hosted stage 1 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Stage 1, which started and finished in Citrusdal, took racers over 96km with 2350m of climbing. The stage started with climbing from the word go, up Piekenierskloof on relatively smooth and sandy roads, before descending nearly 600 meters in seven rocky kilometers of a wet Olifants River crossing. A steady eight-kilometer climb led to a four-kilometer section of rugged dual track and a short singletrack descent. The gradual descent to water point two was on uneven farm roads through citrus orchards. Riders needed to fill up here as the most challenging section of the day awaited them - seven kilometers of climbing, a brief rutted descent and then a portage that tested bodies and humour. The long descent to water point three was followed by approximately 20 kilometers through the farmlands in the Olifants River Valley. With no significant climbs, though by no means flat, riders enjoyed a slight reprieve before reaching the final obstacle of the day: a tough, sandy slog up the mountain side and the just reward of a fast, fun descent into the race village in Citrusdal.

Men

The Multivan Merida team of José Hermida and Rudi van Houts won stage 1 in a time of 4:30:57. They were closely followed by Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Team Bulls in 4:32:18. Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Team Bulls 2 crossed the finish line one second after team Bulls, to claim the third place for stage 1 in a time of 4:32:19.

"I think we're now in the lead, which is great," said van Houts. "It's always hard to get a stage win in the Cape Epic. I'm really happy. Now we just need to focus on the overall and try and stay in front every day."

"Today's stage was very sandy with loose rocks and we did a lot of running. Luckily we're both light riders and could stay in the saddle in some sections. It was quite a technical ride."

Hermida said, "I have no energy left, not even to talk. Today I again realised what the Cape Epic means - I gave my all to get the yellow zebra leader's jersey. Rudi was unbelievable over the last 20km. There was a tough sandy section and he brought me home. He established the pace, and I was hanging in his pocket. I'm really happy though - finally after four Epics I have the leader's jersey and will do my best to keep it for as long as possible. We're all riding for Burry."

The winners of yesterday's prologue and first race leaders Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander - Songo followed in fourth place in 4:33:46, placing them in second place overall with a time of 5:28.56. Multivan Merida leads the race with an overall time of 5:27:14.

"On the first downhill, I hit a big rock and broke my rim. We had to wait for another wheel," said Sauser. "After that we did a lot of chasing. Tomorrow's going to be hard and hopefully a bit faster. The sand slowed us down today."

The overall advantage for Hermida and Van Houts is 1:42. After Sauser and Kulhavy, Platt and Huber are in third overall. Dietsch and Boehme sit in fourth overall.

Platt said, "We expected it to be very hard, but it was a bit harder than THAT. This is the real Cape Epic and we shouldn't complain. The Epic must be hard - it's the hardest race in the world, but after stage 8, we will forget everything again. There was so much running in deep sand in between. You just need to switch off your brain and do it. Think of the prize money!"

Dietsch added, "It went really well until I started having cramps and suffered in the last part of the race. I was riding in the wind of the three Bulls. It's really nice to be on the podium; it's a nice start to the Epic!" His teammate Boehme said, "Today was tough. It was a difficult stage to ride and you needed a lot of power. We're very happy about our podium finish, but also worried about the next stage. I think it's going to be tough."

A small antelope brought Robert Mennen's Cape Epic quest to a premature end when he collided with the animal early in the first stage. He crashed snapping his handlebars and broke his left clavicle (shoulder). The disappointment was huge for Mennen, who along with Alban Lakata, was in fourth place overall and certain podium contenders.

African Jersey

The African leader's jersey was won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (overall 5:39:46).

Ladies

Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli of BMC Wheeler won the ladies' category in a time of 5:29:01 (overall 6:37:22), ahead of African/British duo Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) in a time of 5:58:13 (overall 7:10:09).

South Africans Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan ladies were third in 6:03:45 (overall 7:19:08). Süss and Nuessli lead Speedy and Williamson by 32 minutes and 47 seconds.

"It was quite a hard day and we had to walk lots of times," said Nuessli. "There was a lot of sand, which made it really tough. The beginning of this stage was demanding and we're very happy with the victory."

Süss said, "I'm very happy with our performance. It proves that my training worked this winter. There was a lot of sand today and we lost a lot of time there."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the Mixed category (5:17:44; overall 6:24:08), followed by Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes in 5:38:24 (overall 6:49:46). In third place were Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers in 5:42:18 (overall 6:54:56).

Australian Moroni said, "The second place feels very good, but it was the hardest thing I've ever done. I thought I was on Bondi Beach, there was so much sand. It really is the most difficult thing I've ever done - it's good fun, but hell at the same time. This is my first Cape Epic and I think we rode really well. We didn't know what to expect, but would like to finish on the podium and things are looking good at the moment."

Mullens added that it was a mentally challenging race. "We're newbies and haven't done many stage races. Hopefully it gets easier after tomorrow."

Masters

Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts (Juwi) won the masters' category in a time of 4:59:16 (overall 6:01:15). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim of Superior-Brentjens 2 in 5:08:44 (overall 6:09:58). In third place were Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:11:32 (6:18:50). Bresser and Boelts lead this category by eight minutes and 43.1 seconds and are placed 15th overall.

Bresser said, "It was a tough day as the first stage in the Cape Epic always is. We suffered a lot and we’re very happy with our stage win. I think we’re under the first 15 overall, which is very good for us. Now I'll get a good massage and relax, stay out of the sun and eat well, so that we're ready for tomorrow."

Brentjens, who finished in second place, liked the first stage. "It was pretty tough with a lot of loose sand and walking. That's part of the Cape Epic. You mustn't think about whether it's long or not - just walk if you have to walk."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 5:31:55 (overall 6:38:07.). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 5:45.33 (overall 6:55:00) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 5:52.38 (overall 7:01:32).

Bucher said, "They put the hardest stage first. Tomorrow is another long one, but hopefully with not as much sand." His partner Heinz Zoerweg agreed that it was a very difficult stage."

Brown said, "Today will go down in history as the sandiest stage. It even beats the one from 2008, which was also very sandy. I've never pushed my bike so much but it was the same for everybody. Tomorrow will suit us better. It's a longer stage and there's more opportunity for my partner to slipstream me."

Exarro Jersey

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of team Exxaro RMB Academy-songo managed to secure the Exxaro jersey for the second day in a row with their impressive performance during stage 1. Their overall time is 5:53:53 and they are placed 59th overall.

Simayile said, "It was a very hard stage and I'm not good in sand. We're happy that we’re still in the lead, but my partner pushed me quite hard today."

Madolo said, "Today was a big day for us. Yesterday we were leading by two minutes, but we lost some time today. I like competition and know it's going to be tough. We'll push as hard as we can tomorrow - we're still feeling strong."

Stage 2: Citrusdal to Tulbagh (146km with 2350m of climbing)

Riders will head into the Koue-Bokkeveld, known for its spectacular sandstone formations and summer temperatures regularly in the upper-30 degrees Celsius. Riders will put mileage into their piggy banks early on when scaling Middelberg Pass, 900 meters of altitude gain over the first 18 kilometers, on tar and smooth gravel. The descent onto the plateau is fast with a few sharp bends.

Riders can make up some time until just before the halfway mark, where a four-kilometer climb takes them to the highest point of the entire race (1150 meters above sea level). Then they will be rewarded with a five-kilometer singletrack section that winds through red sandstone formations. This stage will feel fast and relatively flat, until the rugged and challenging wagon trail takes the field into the Witzenberg Valley. Cleared for the race by local mountain bike-enthusiast farmers, this part of the race offers some of the finest terrain the Western Cape has to offer. The best is saved for last: a technical five-kilometer singletrack, an old wagon trail opened up for the 2010 Cape Epic, plummeting into the Tulbagh Valley. It's a challenging transition onto a new playground, from the rugged and remote Cederberg to the fertile Tulbagh Valley with its quaint village and wine farms.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida4:30:57
2Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:01:21
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:01:22
4Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:02:49
5Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:10:25
6Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:12:58
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:18:33
8Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:19:05
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:20:23
10Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:21:12
11Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:22:58
12Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo0:24:08
13Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:24:49
14Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS0:26:05
15Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:30:54
16Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:35:23
17Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK0:42:18
18Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:43:03
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:43:48
20Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:45:41
21Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:46:27
22Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:49:23
23Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:51:11
24Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times0:51:30
25Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:54:28
26Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components0:55:59
27Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing0:57:34
28Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska0:59:02
29Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:59:37
30Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 21:00:36
31Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing1:00:55
32Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com1:01:05
33Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik1:02:18
34Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos1:04:22
35Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing1:04:59
36Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web1:06:27
37Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look1:07:23
38Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR1:08:43
39Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing1:13:12
40Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance1:13:57
41Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB1:14:41
42James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG1:16:25
43Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:17:22
44Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys1:18:13
45Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo1:22:56
46Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies1:23:04
47William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 11:24:27
48Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity1:25:33
49Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 11:30:12
50Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles1:31:46
51Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:32:12
52Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers1:32:13
53Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders1:34:54
54David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.1:38:20
55Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance1:38:33
56Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers1:38:49
57Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security1:38:58
58Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan1:39:47
59Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter1:44:00
60Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa1:47:40
61Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL1:49:37
62Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group1:52:32
63Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling1:54:50
64Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:55:00
65Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles1:57:43
66Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine1:58:27
67Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta1:58:58
68Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven1:59:01
69Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.01:59:05
70Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy2:00:15
71Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker2:00:34
72Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios2:03:00
73Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 12:04:33
74Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling2:04:59
75Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing2:05:42
76Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys2:06:00
77Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport2:06:02
78Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank2:06:26
79David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry2:07:44
80Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff2:07:47
81Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T2:08:52
82Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX2:09:26
83Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9742:09:27
84Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution2:11:04
85Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA2:11:33
86Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital2:11:51
87Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy2:12:13
88Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong2:13:38
89Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes2:14:29
90Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit2:14:35
91Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling2:15:14
92Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross2:16:02
93Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards2:17:45
94Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors2:17:48
95Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles2:19:12
96Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB2:19:32
97Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin2:20:33
98Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA2:20:36
99Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris2:20:48
100Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace2:20:48
101Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 22:21:00
102Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson2:21:06
103Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage2:21:10
104Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Pynfabriek 1012:21:54
105Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura2:22:37
106Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 12:23:25
107Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary2:23:39
108Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini2:25:36
109Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY2:25:49
110Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy2:26:15
111Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen2:26:16
112Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk2:27:14
113Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf2:29:08
114Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica2:29:44
115Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua2:29:47
116André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer2:29:52
117Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale2:31:04
118Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge2:31:51
119Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins2:32:52
120Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline2:33:39
121Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl2:34:02
122Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils2:35:19
123John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers2:35:52
124Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk2:36:25
125Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB2:38:27
126Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads2:39:12
127Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic2:39:18
128Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles2:40:03
129Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless2:41:56
130Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani2:42:10
131Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE2:43:04
132Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green2:43:20
133Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats2:44:06
134Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth2:46:58
135Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans2:48:14
136Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker2:48:22
137Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG2:48:49
138Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing2:49:02
139Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer2:49:11
140Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection2:49:59
141Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate2:50:03
142Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle2:50:06
143Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb2:50:09
144Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab2:52:25
145William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy2:55:11
146Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing2:57:23
147Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL2:57:46
148Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top2:59:13
149Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw2:59:18
150Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool2:59:25
151Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 13:03:41
152Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 13:08:41
153Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security3:09:10
154Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon3:09:23
155Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing3:10:06
156Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist3:12:09
157Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT3:12:13
158Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar3:12:41
159Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 13:12:42
160Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds3:14:24
161Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT3:14:34
162Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers3:15:55
163Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun3:15:58
164Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 23:17:16
165Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS3:17:34
166Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX013:17:53
167Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 13:22:41
168Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS3:22:44
169Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies3:22:50
170Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar3:23:03
171Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers3:23:07
172Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing3:24:15
173Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels3:24:55
174Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 43:26:27
175Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis3:28:58
176Desmond McManus (RSA) & Jaco Pieterse (RSA) JAG Smancor Chrome3:29:50
177Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH3:29:59
178Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS3:30:20
179Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.3:30:54
180Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook3:31:54
181Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT3:33:05
182Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers3:35:35
183Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown3:35:49
184Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima3:36:06
185Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce3:36:24
186Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 23:37:08
187Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health3:37:39
188Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties3:37:53
189Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods3:38:27
190Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders3:38:36
191Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi3:38:41
192Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE3:38:54
193Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group3:40:50
194Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 23:41:06
195Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys3:43:27
196Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby3:45:46
197Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF3:47:44
198Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R3:47:50
199Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy3:48:05
200Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar3:52:20
201Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home3:52:38
202Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects3:53:11
203Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl3:54:06
204Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes3:54:12
205Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar3:56:46
206Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA3:58:19
207Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen3:59:17
208Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo4:00:28
209Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace4:07:36
210Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight4:08:25
211Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis4:08:27
212Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium4:09:45
213David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds4:10:14
214Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers4:11:20
215Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros4:11:25
216Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects4:14:05
217Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling4:14:09
218Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush4:14:09
219Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid24:14:44
220Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press4:14:57
221Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders4:16:54
222Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears4:21:24
223Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis4:21:41
224NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack4:21:47
224Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
226Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz4:21:50
227Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge4:23:15
228Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele4:23:32
229Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA4:23:42
230Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 34:23:52
231Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound4:23:57
232Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria4:24:29
233Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox4:25:29
234Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel4:25:56
235Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA4:26:20
236Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes4:28:10
237Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five4:28:13
238Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK4:29:54
239Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard4:29:58
240Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem4:30:32
241Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing4:30:33
242Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized4:31:55
243Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program4:32:40
244Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn4:33:02
245Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro14:33:02
246Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School4:33:32
247Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT4:33:57
248Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys4:35:44
249Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife4:36:05
250Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante4:40:44
251Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES4:41:11
252André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele4:52:17
253Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 14:53:32
254Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation4:55:48
255Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi4:56:40
256Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla4:58:52
257George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs5:02:57
258Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers5:05:12
259Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream5:08:24
260Ozzie Ferreira (RSA) & Bryan Palm (RSA) UTI Mounties5:12:28
261Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante5:13:23
262Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects5:13:25
263Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers5:14:24
264Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa5:19:26

Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler5:29:01
2Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas0:29:12
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:34:44
4Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz0:52:17
5Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear0:54:56
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing0:57:27
7Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN1:25:20
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder2:42:00
9Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings2:53:43
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 22:55:05
11Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca2:56:12
12Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine3:09:49
13Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike3:16:21
14Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy3:16:33
15Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies3:29:26
16Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls3:36:51
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives3:38:03
18Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions3:39:53
19Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's3:51:09
20Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens4:06:57
21Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey4:14:22

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM5:17:44
2Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:20:40
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:24:34
4Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree0:51:58
5Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion0:56:37
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura0:57:44
7Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE0:59:41
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC1:09:05
9Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 11:15:48
10Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz1:22:18
11Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse1:27:50
12Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend1:28:09
13Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore1:31:57
14Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 21:36:58
15Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz1:41:24
16Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 11:51:21
17Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB1:55:14
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?2:01:36
19Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek2:06:20
20Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight2:06:37
21Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle2:08:57
22Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself2:10:20
23Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo2:12:03
24mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats2:31:18
25Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed2:32:53
26Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations2:33:58
27Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed2:47:24
28Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M2:48:26
29Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters2:51:17
30Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style2:52:59
31Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de2:55:18
32Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust2:56:30
33Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro3:05:55
34Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga3:16:02
35James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS3:23:09
36Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s3:35:24
37Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing3:36:27
38Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS3:38:31
39Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel3:39:48
40Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife3:41:36
41Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas3:43:51
42Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange3:45:01
43Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE3:49:41
44Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties3:52:28
45Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson4:06:36
46James Thornhill-fisher (RSA) & Donna Van der Walt (RSA) Mobii Dragon4:07:39
47Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast4:08:32
48Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild4:16:38
49Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest4:17:00
50Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers4:25:49

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi4:59:16
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:09:28
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:12:16
4Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge0:16:18
5Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:28:02
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:38:09
7Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:48:07
8Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 20:56:32
9Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters1:00:53
10Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS1:01:56
11Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE1:05:40
12Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys1:07:06
13Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED1:08:19
14Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life1:08:34
15Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch1:11:03
16Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources1:15:49
17Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:21:15
18Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's1:22:42
19Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING1:22:47
20Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz1:25:31
21Douglas Burger (RSA) & Jacques Maritz (RSA) Prime Time/HotSpotCycles1:25:41
22Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab1:26:04
23Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere1:26:08
24Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC1:29:54
25Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never1:31:54
26Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys1:33:14
27Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate1:35:12
28Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers1:36:13
29Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS1:37:45
30Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken1:39:08
31Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI1:40:26
32Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 11:40:34
33Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing1:40:59
34Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience1:41:55
35Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux1:42:59
36Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB1:43:37
37Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D1:44:52
38Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters1:45:36
39Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 21:46:21
40Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic1:47:33
41Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers1:49:40
42Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop1:51:01
43Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills1:51:22
44Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI1:53:19
45Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy1:54:53
46Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes1:54:57
47Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 11:56:14
48David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade2:03:12
49Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi2:03:49
50Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs2:04:01
51Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom2:04:44
52David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES2:09:59
53Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute2:10:02
54Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 52:11:30
55Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina2:11:51
56Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari2:13:33
57John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob2:13:37
58Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA2:13:50
59Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe2:14:05
60Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe2:15:26
61Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl2:15:44
62Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets2:16:37
63Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich2:18:28
64Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR2:19:42
65Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders2:21:51
66Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES2:24:02
67Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club2:25:44
68Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon182:27:19
69Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's2:28:09
70Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals2:29:28
71David Oz (Isr) & Eyal Hevroni (Isr) Trek Israel 42:29:30
72Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu2:29:34
73Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason12:29:59
74Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Nico Groenewald (RSA) Gravity Sux2:33:38
75Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again2:34:01
76Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan2:34:13
77Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami2:37:52
78Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz2:38:28
79Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software2:38:50
80Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely2:40:28
81Marki Haber (Isr) & Ofer Zindorf (Isr) Trek Israel 32:41:36
82Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule2:42:03
83Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE2:42:24
84Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors2:42:54
85Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg2:43:53
86Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR2:45:16
87Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam2:47:43
88Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics2:48:59
89Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa2:49:02
90Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit2:49:32
91Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC2:49:44
92Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward2:51:00
93Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen2:52:24
94Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs2:52:28
95Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare2:55:17
96Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade2:55:19
97Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish3:00:54
98Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-643:05:17
99Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan3:07:57
100James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls3:08:41
101Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA3:09:36
102John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom3:10:34
103Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED3:10:35
104Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie3:12:55
105Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup3:12:56
106Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi3:13:18
107Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm3:13:24
108Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai3:15:57
109Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon3:16:02
110Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation3:16:04
111Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home3:16:14
112David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell3:16:35
113Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe3:17:23
114Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix3:17:34
115Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup3:18:06
116Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard3:18:18
117Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies3:26:53
118Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX3:27:19
119Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors3:27:38
120Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G3:29:49
121Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek3:30:23
122Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion3:30:53
123Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 33:33:56
124Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey3:34:03
125Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound3:34:35
126Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play3:35:53
127Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero3:35:56
128Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER3:35:58
129Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V23:37:07
130Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock3:40:10
131Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 13:41:42
132Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS3:43:22
133Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream3:44:01
134Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day3:44:10
135Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies3:45:09
136Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks3:45:38
137Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB3:45:54
138Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 73:46:51
139Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas3:49:09
140Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders3:49:26
141Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs3:50:00
142Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go3:50:42
143Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) MAMBA WARRIORS3:50:52
144Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride3:51:23
145Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy3:51:35
146Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift3:53:41
147Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life3:55:22
148Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE3:56:00
149Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil3:57:14
150Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free3:57:51
151Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling3:59:49
152Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters4:00:06
153Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6644:00:21
154Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN4:04:29
155Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja4:05:00
156Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge4:06:00
157Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS4:06:15
158Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions4:07:01
159Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers4:07:14
160David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors4:08:14
161August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur4:08:20
162Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys4:08:40
163Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys4:09:54
164Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic4:09:55
165Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic4:10:11
166Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors4:10:40
167Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor4:13:36
168Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING4:13:48
169Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers4:14:51
170Sarel Spies (Nam) & Leart Petrick (Nam) Etendeka4:15:15
171Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech4:15:42
172Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S4:17:20
173Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders4:18:11
174Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 14:19:26
175Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT4:19:30
176Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos4:19:34
177Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB4:20:09
178David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania4:20:12
179Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders4:21:27
180Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar4:23:11
181Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men4:23:33
182Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com4:24:58
183Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum4:26:25
184Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers4:27:02
185Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES4:27:08
186Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post4:27:20
187Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD4:27:21
188Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors4:31:21
189Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow4:32:19
190Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies4:36:35
191Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo4:37:40
192Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One4:39:25
193Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs4:39:44
194Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund4:45:43
195Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen4:46:24
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info5:31:55
2Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY0:13:38
3Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:20:43
4Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:37:36
5Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters0:44:36
6Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:47:31
7Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:53:57
8Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:54:37
9Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop1:00:04
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana1:20:07
11Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos1:22:33
12Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:31:29
13Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles1:31:49
14Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund1:44:19
15Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS1:49:32
16Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:50:57
17Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab1:54:29
18Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR2:04:05
19Leon Schonenberg (Ned) & Robbert Bakker (Ned) Siba bike2:16:35
20Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star2:17:11
21Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum2:24:54
22Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera2:29:56
23Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL2:35:21
24Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana2:36:10
25Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers2:41:09
26Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty2:53:27
27Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys2:59:44
28Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty3:06:30
29Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 23:08:26
30Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream3:16:28
31Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee3:17:18
32Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS3:18:59
33Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech3:22:55
34Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos3:24:58
35Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters3:33:57
36Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls3:34:19
37Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run3:37:40
38Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix3:53:28
39Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work4:00:16
40Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM4:02:58
41Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare4:04:04
42Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies4:15:07

Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida5:27:14
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:01:42
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:02:22
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:02:57
5Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:12:32
6Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:14:58
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:18:50
8Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:21:28
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:24:33
10Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:26:33
11Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:26:35
12Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:26:42
13Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo0:26:55
14Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS0:32:42
15Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:33:39
16Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:38:20
17Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:44:41
18Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:51:13
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:52:13
20Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:53:55
21Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:57:42
22Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK0:58:59
23Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:59:25
24Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times1:02:54
25Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori1:07:08
26Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing1:07:19
27Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components1:07:59
28Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19741:10:09
29Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 21:10:55
30Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com1:11:40
31Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos1:12:07
32Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska1:12:24
33Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing1:14:16
34Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik1:15:56
35Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing1:17:36
36Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web1:17:49
37Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR1:18:13
38Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look1:19:43
39James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG1:26:06
40Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance1:26:39
41Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing1:28:37
42Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:28:44
43Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo1:32:54
44Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys1:33:35
45Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB1:34:45
46Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies1:36:50
47William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 11:40:51
48Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 11:42:22
49Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity1:44:33
50Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles1:44:59
51Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:49:20
52Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers1:50:35
53Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan1:50:42
54David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.1:50:57
55Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders1:53:02
56Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance1:54:37
57Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter1:55:28
58Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers1:56:01
59Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security2:00:36
60Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa2:05:09
61Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling2:06:45
62Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL2:09:09
63Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group2:10:53
64Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings2:12:46
65Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles2:14:31
66Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy2:15:03
67Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven2:16:39
68Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling2:16:47
69Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta2:16:49
70Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker2:18:15
71Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine2:20:37
72Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.02:20:56
73Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios2:22:22
74Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 12:24:35
75David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry2:24:49
76Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys2:26:10
77Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T2:27:10
78Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank2:27:14
79Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA2:27:58
80Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing2:28:55
81Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport2:29:44
82Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution2:31:00
83Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff2:32:10
84Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit2:32:56
85Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9742:33:59
86Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX2:34:40
87Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy2:37:40
88Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross2:38:02
89Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA2:38:07
90Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles2:38:22
91Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes2:38:24
92Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital2:38:34
93Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling2:39:35
94Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB2:41:30
95Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors2:42:03
96Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Pynfabriek 1012:43:01
97Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary2:43:47
98Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace2:43:58
99Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong2:44:31
100Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris2:44:43
101Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 12:44:54
102Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura2:45:06
103Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage2:45:25
104Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf2:45:33
105Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin2:46:04
106Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson2:46:46
107Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY2:47:49
108Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini2:48:33
109Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards2:49:22
110Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen2:50:05
111Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy2:50:22
112Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk2:51:22
113Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 22:51:41
114Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua2:51:48
115André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer2:53:50
116Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica2:55:04
117Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale2:55:18
118Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils2:56:17
119Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk2:58:43
120Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge2:59:26
121Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins2:59:30
122John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers3:00:45
123Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline3:01:19
124Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl3:03:05
125Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB3:03:44
126Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads3:05:51
127Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats3:06:01
128Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless3:06:11
129Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE3:06:45
130Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic3:07:18
131Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green3:07:35
132Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani3:08:03
133Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles3:08:56
134Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb3:12:01
135Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans3:13:04
136Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing3:13:27
137Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth3:13:38
138Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle3:13:57
139Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker3:14:57
140Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection3:16:46
141Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG3:18:02
142Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 13:20:41
143Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab3:21:04
144Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer3:21:05
145Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top3:21:16
146William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy3:22:11
147Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool3:22:24
148Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing3:22:41
149Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw3:23:20
150Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 13:26:10
151Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL3:27:58
152Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist3:33:44
153Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate3:34:29
154Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security3:34:59
155Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon3:37:27
156Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing3:37:28
157Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT3:39:20
158Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers3:40:57
159Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar3:42:03
160Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds3:43:06
161Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX013:43:23
162Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun3:43:44
163Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 13:44:35
164Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar3:45:45
165Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies3:47:29
166Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 13:48:36
167Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT3:49:38
168Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 23:49:54
169Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS3:50:22
170Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS3:50:24
171Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 43:50:59
172Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing3:52:06
173Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers3:52:14
174Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis3:58:09
175Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels3:59:32
176Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.4:01:44
177Desmond McManus (RSA) & Jaco Pieterse (RSA) JAG Smancor Chrome4:02:11
178Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook4:02:32
179Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS4:02:34
180Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown4:03:14
181Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers4:03:42
182Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT4:03:54
183Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH4:05:18
184Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 24:06:31
185Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi4:06:43
186Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders4:07:01
187Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce4:08:12
188Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties4:09:23
189Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group4:10:11
190Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods4:11:14
191Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health4:11:59
192Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 24:12:42
193Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE4:13:00
194Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima4:13:43
195Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF4:18:16
196Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl4:18:40
197Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R4:19:18
198Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys4:20:42
199Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby4:21:05
200Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy4:22:03
201Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes4:24:57
202Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects4:25:22
203Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar4:27:07
204Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar4:29:09
205Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home4:30:01
206Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo4:32:12
207Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen4:35:23
208Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA4:35:50
209David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds4:38:18
210Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium4:42:19
211Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros4:44:09
212Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace4:47:00
213Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid24:47:49
214Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers4:47:52
215Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears4:48:21
216Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight4:48:56
217Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling4:49:28
218Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects4:49:52
219Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis4:50:02
220Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush4:50:44
221NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack4:52:37
222Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 14:53:15
223Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press4:53:27
224Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders4:54:45
225Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA4:56:37
226Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA4:57:15
227Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 34:57:22
228Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele4:57:33
229Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis4:57:52
230Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound4:58:00
231Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz4:58:40
232Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox4:58:48
233Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria5:00:45
234Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five5:01:05
235Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized5:01:38
236Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel5:02:23
237Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes5:02:46
238Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program5:04:24
239Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge5:04:56
240Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing5:05:46
241Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem5:05:46
242Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard5:07:23
243Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife5:10:03
244Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn5:10:24
245Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro15:12:22
246Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK5:13:00
247Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School5:15:14
248Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES5:17:55
249Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT5:18:10
250Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys5:19:03
251Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante5:21:09
252André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele5:30:58
253Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 15:35:37
254Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla5:37:43
255Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation5:40:19
256George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs5:42:40
257Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi5:42:48
258Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers5:49:26
259Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream5:52:50
260Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers5:53:52
261Ozzie Ferreira (RSA) & Bryan Palm (RSA) UTI Mounties6:01:00
262Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante6:02:53
263Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects6:03:02
264Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa6:11:20

Ladies general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler6:37:22
2Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas0:32:47
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:41:45
4Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz1:01:10
5Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear1:02:32
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing1:05:43
7Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN1:39:20
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder3:05:18
9Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings3:17:44
10Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca3:19:55
11Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 23:22:30
12Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy3:39:57
13Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine3:46:20
14Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike3:52:01
15Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies4:00:58
16Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls4:03:40
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives4:08:52
18Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions4:09:00
19Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's4:23:31
20Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens4:37:45
21Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey4:44:27

Mixed general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM6:24:08
2Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:25:38
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:30:48
4Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree0:56:48
5Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion1:08:41
6Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE1:08:58
7Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura1:10:44
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC1:17:42
9Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 11:23:08
10Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse1:30:07
11Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz1:38:22
12Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend1:39:57
13Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore1:45:34
14Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 21:52:31
15Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz1:58:52
16Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 12:08:59
17Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB2:10:49
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?2:19:06
19Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek2:23:52
20Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle2:26:28
21Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo2:28:01
22Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight2:29:09
23Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself2:34:05
24mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats2:50:45
25Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations2:54:54
26Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed3:00:26
27Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed3:06:39
28Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters3:14:11
29Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de3:16:20
30Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M3:16:56
31Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style3:17:12
32Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust3:19:18
33Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro3:27:19
34Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga3:40:10
35James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS3:51:50
36Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s4:01:39
37Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing4:04:19
38Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS4:05:16
39Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel4:12:18
40Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange4:16:55
41Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife4:17:37
42Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas4:19:56
43Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties4:31:58
44Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson4:32:15
45James Thornhill-fisher (RSA) & Donna Van der Walt (RSA) Mobii Dragon4:39:31
46Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast4:40:02
47Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest4:48:35
48Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild4:54:25
49Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers5:00:28
50Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE5:09:18

Masters general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi6:01:15
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:08:43
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge0:15:33
4Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:17:00
5Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:37:04
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:43:30
7Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:57:30
8Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters1:11:17
9Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life1:17:54
10Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys1:17:54
11Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 21:18:51
12Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE1:20:05
13Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED1:20:20
14Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch1:22:01
15Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS1:23:02
16Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources1:28:29
17Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING1:36:18
18Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:37:22
19Douglas Burger (RSA) & Jacques Maritz (RSA) Prime Time/HotSpotCycles1:37:24
20Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz1:37:24
21Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere1:37:38
22Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab1:41:01
23Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's1:42:01
24Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC1:43:10
25Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never1:45:12
26Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys1:48:48
27Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers1:50:04
28Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken1:51:39
29Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate1:52:13
30Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI1:54:21
31Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS1:55:15
32Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D1:56:59
33Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing1:58:38
34Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters1:59:07
35Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 11:59:16
36Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux2:01:10
37Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB2:01:24
38Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 22:04:19
39Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic2:04:48
40Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop2:05:42
41Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers2:06:39
42Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI2:08:15
43Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience2:08:23
44Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 12:09:06
45Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills2:09:24
46Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes2:11:24
47Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy2:13:57
48Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs2:23:14
49Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi2:23:28
50David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade2:24:59
51Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom2:27:03
52David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES2:28:01
53Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute2:30:31
54Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina2:30:40
55Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari2:32:36
56Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets2:33:14
57Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA2:33:44
58Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 52:35:22
59John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob2:35:37
60Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl2:36:23
61Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders2:38:30
62Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR2:39:39
63Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe2:42:25
64Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe2:42:28
65Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES2:43:26
66Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich2:44:53
67Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon182:46:35
68David Oz (Isr) & Eyal Hevroni (Isr) Trek Israel 42:48:01
69Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club2:49:51
70Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason12:51:05
71Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's2:51:20
72Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals2:54:27
73Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again2:55:44
74Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Nico Groenewald (RSA) Gravity Sux2:57:08
75Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely2:59:05
76Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu2:59:55
77Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan2:59:57
78Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software3:00:59
79Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami3:01:15
80Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE3:01:20
81Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz3:02:51
82Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule3:03:22
83Marki Haber (Isr) & Ofer Zindorf (Isr) Trek Israel 33:04:39
84Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR3:06:00
85Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors3:07:21
86Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg3:07:41
87Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam3:09:26
88Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa3:11:46
89Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC3:15:44
90Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward3:16:11
91Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics3:16:44
92Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs3:17:40
93Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen3:22:38
94Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit3:24:44
95Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare3:27:50
96Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED3:28:07
97Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish3:28:54
98Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade3:28:59
99Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi3:33:31
100Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan3:33:49
101James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls3:33:50
102Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-643:34:57
103John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom3:37:01
104Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA3:37:14
105Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation3:38:55
106Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home3:40:13
107Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup3:40:19
108Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe3:40:51
109Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm3:41:27
110Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai3:44:58
111Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix3:46:16
112Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard3:46:39
113Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup3:49:05
114Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie3:49:16
115David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell3:50:01
116Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX3:53:31
117Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies3:55:42
118Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion3:58:54
119Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound3:59:04
120Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER3:59:12
121Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 34:00:20
122Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V24:01:19
123Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G4:01:56
124Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors4:04:25
125Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey4:04:30
126Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero4:06:56
127Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 74:07:25
128Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek4:08:15
129Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS4:10:58
130Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play4:11:50
131Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon4:11:52
132Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders4:13:23
133Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 14:14:57
134Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream4:16:20
135Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks4:16:30
136Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil4:19:07
137Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas4:19:30
138Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock4:19:55
139Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) MAMBA WARRIORS4:20:03
140Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go4:20:19
141Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day4:20:47
142Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride4:21:48
143Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB4:22:17
144Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies4:23:36
145Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy4:27:11
146Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life4:27:22
147Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free4:27:38
148Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift4:28:33
149Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling4:30:26
150Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters4:31:23
151Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN4:33:12
152Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja4:33:31
153Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE4:35:28
154Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6644:36:49
155Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic4:39:11
156Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions4:40:18
157Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys4:41:35
158Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors4:42:21
159Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys4:43:49
160Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers4:44:07
161August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur4:44:20
162Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech4:45:11
163Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs4:45:13
164Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic4:45:19
165Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S4:46:36
166David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors4:47:26
167Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge4:47:52
168Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS4:48:24
169Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING4:49:35
170Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB4:52:47
171Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 14:52:52
172Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT4:53:03
173David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania4:54:13
174Sarel Spies (Nam) & Leart Petrick (Nam) Etendeka4:54:31
175Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor4:55:44
176Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers4:55:54
177Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum4:56:18
178Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos4:57:41
179Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post4:59:16
180Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men4:59:34
181Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders5:00:07
182Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders5:00:35
183Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar5:01:22
184Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow5:02:41
185Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES5:03:03
186Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers5:04:41
187Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors5:08:10
188Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD5:08:30
189Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com5:10:06
190Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs5:16:12
191Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One5:16:56
192Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund5:21:00
193Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo5:25:21
194Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen5:31:27
195Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies5:32:52

Grand masters general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info6:38:07
2Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY0:16:56
3Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:23:25
4Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:44:46
5Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters0:51:57
6Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:53:58
7Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects1:01:31
8Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike1:02:49
9Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop1:10:17
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana1:36:19
11Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles1:37:19
12Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos1:37:43
13Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:46:25
14Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund2:00:35
15Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson2:10:57
16Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab2:12:21
17Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS2:12:27
18Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR2:19:48
19Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star2:38:39
20Leon Schonenberg (Ned) & Robbert Bakker (Ned) Siba bike2:42:49
21Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum2:50:34
22Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera2:55:04
23Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL2:56:52
24Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana2:57:26
25Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers3:01:56
26Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty3:22:18
27Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys3:24:29
28Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty3:32:57
29Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 23:33:45
30Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech3:42:04
31Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream3:44:35
32Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee3:44:37
33Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS3:49:57
34Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos3:50:55
35Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls4:07:42
36Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters4:07:45
37Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run4:08:47
38Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix4:22:23
39Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work4:36:18
40Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare4:40:29
41Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM4:47:28
42Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies4:56:10

