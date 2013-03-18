Hermida and Van Houts wins stage 1
First race leaders Sauser and Kulhavy drop to second after mechanical
Stage 1, which started and finished in Citrusdal, took racers over 96km with 2350m of climbing. The stage started with climbing from the word go, up Piekenierskloof on relatively smooth and sandy roads, before descending nearly 600 meters in seven rocky kilometers of a wet Olifants River crossing. A steady eight-kilometer climb led to a four-kilometer section of rugged dual track and a short singletrack descent. The gradual descent to water point two was on uneven farm roads through citrus orchards. Riders needed to fill up here as the most challenging section of the day awaited them - seven kilometers of climbing, a brief rutted descent and then a portage that tested bodies and humour. The long descent to water point three was followed by approximately 20 kilometers through the farmlands in the Olifants River Valley. With no significant climbs, though by no means flat, riders enjoyed a slight reprieve before reaching the final obstacle of the day: a tough, sandy slog up the mountain side and the just reward of a fast, fun descent into the race village in Citrusdal.
Men
The Multivan Merida team of José Hermida and Rudi van Houts won stage 1 in a time of 4:30:57. They were closely followed by Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Team Bulls in 4:32:18. Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Team Bulls 2 crossed the finish line one second after team Bulls, to claim the third place for stage 1 in a time of 4:32:19.
"I think we're now in the lead, which is great," said van Houts. "It's always hard to get a stage win in the Cape Epic. I'm really happy. Now we just need to focus on the overall and try and stay in front every day."
"Today's stage was very sandy with loose rocks and we did a lot of running. Luckily we're both light riders and could stay in the saddle in some sections. It was quite a technical ride."
Hermida said, "I have no energy left, not even to talk. Today I again realised what the Cape Epic means - I gave my all to get the yellow zebra leader's jersey. Rudi was unbelievable over the last 20km. There was a tough sandy section and he brought me home. He established the pace, and I was hanging in his pocket. I'm really happy though - finally after four Epics I have the leader's jersey and will do my best to keep it for as long as possible. We're all riding for Burry."
The winners of yesterday's prologue and first race leaders Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander - Songo followed in fourth place in 4:33:46, placing them in second place overall with a time of 5:28.56. Multivan Merida leads the race with an overall time of 5:27:14.
"On the first downhill, I hit a big rock and broke my rim. We had to wait for another wheel," said Sauser. "After that we did a lot of chasing. Tomorrow's going to be hard and hopefully a bit faster. The sand slowed us down today."
The overall advantage for Hermida and Van Houts is 1:42. After Sauser and Kulhavy, Platt and Huber are in third overall. Dietsch and Boehme sit in fourth overall.
Platt said, "We expected it to be very hard, but it was a bit harder than THAT. This is the real Cape Epic and we shouldn't complain. The Epic must be hard - it's the hardest race in the world, but after stage 8, we will forget everything again. There was so much running in deep sand in between. You just need to switch off your brain and do it. Think of the prize money!"
Dietsch added, "It went really well until I started having cramps and suffered in the last part of the race. I was riding in the wind of the three Bulls. It's really nice to be on the podium; it's a nice start to the Epic!" His teammate Boehme said, "Today was tough. It was a difficult stage to ride and you needed a lot of power. We're very happy about our podium finish, but also worried about the next stage. I think it's going to be tough."
A small antelope brought Robert Mennen's Cape Epic quest to a premature end when he collided with the animal early in the first stage. He crashed snapping his handlebars and broke his left clavicle (shoulder). The disappointment was huge for Mennen, who along with Alban Lakata, was in fourth place overall and certain podium contenders.
African Jersey
The African leader's jersey was won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (overall 5:39:46).
Ladies
Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli of BMC Wheeler won the ladies' category in a time of 5:29:01 (overall 6:37:22), ahead of African/British duo Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) in a time of 5:58:13 (overall 7:10:09).
South Africans Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan ladies were third in 6:03:45 (overall 7:19:08). Süss and Nuessli lead Speedy and Williamson by 32 minutes and 47 seconds.
"It was quite a hard day and we had to walk lots of times," said Nuessli. "There was a lot of sand, which made it really tough. The beginning of this stage was demanding and we're very happy with the victory."
Süss said, "I'm very happy with our performance. It proves that my training worked this winter. There was a lot of sand today and we lost a lot of time there."
Mixed
The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the Mixed category (5:17:44; overall 6:24:08), followed by Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes in 5:38:24 (overall 6:49:46). In third place were Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers in 5:42:18 (overall 6:54:56).
Australian Moroni said, "The second place feels very good, but it was the hardest thing I've ever done. I thought I was on Bondi Beach, there was so much sand. It really is the most difficult thing I've ever done - it's good fun, but hell at the same time. This is my first Cape Epic and I think we rode really well. We didn't know what to expect, but would like to finish on the podium and things are looking good at the moment."
Mullens added that it was a mentally challenging race. "We're newbies and haven't done many stage races. Hopefully it gets easier after tomorrow."
Masters
Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts (Juwi) won the masters' category in a time of 4:59:16 (overall 6:01:15). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim of Superior-Brentjens 2 in 5:08:44 (overall 6:09:58). In third place were Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:11:32 (6:18:50). Bresser and Boelts lead this category by eight minutes and 43.1 seconds and are placed 15th overall.
Bresser said, "It was a tough day as the first stage in the Cape Epic always is. We suffered a lot and we’re very happy with our stage win. I think we’re under the first 15 overall, which is very good for us. Now I'll get a good massage and relax, stay out of the sun and eat well, so that we're ready for tomorrow."
Brentjens, who finished in second place, liked the first stage. "It was pretty tough with a lot of loose sand and walking. That's part of the Cape Epic. You mustn't think about whether it's long or not - just walk if you have to walk."
Grand masters
Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 5:31:55 (overall 6:38:07.). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 5:45.33 (overall 6:55:00) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 5:52.38 (overall 7:01:32).
Bucher said, "They put the hardest stage first. Tomorrow is another long one, but hopefully with not as much sand." His partner Heinz Zoerweg agreed that it was a very difficult stage."
Brown said, "Today will go down in history as the sandiest stage. It even beats the one from 2008, which was also very sandy. I've never pushed my bike so much but it was the same for everybody. Tomorrow will suit us better. It's a longer stage and there's more opportunity for my partner to slipstream me."
Exarro Jersey
Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of team Exxaro RMB Academy-songo managed to secure the Exxaro jersey for the second day in a row with their impressive performance during stage 1. Their overall time is 5:53:53 and they are placed 59th overall.
Simayile said, "It was a very hard stage and I'm not good in sand. We're happy that we’re still in the lead, but my partner pushed me quite hard today."
Madolo said, "Today was a big day for us. Yesterday we were leading by two minutes, but we lost some time today. I like competition and know it's going to be tough. We'll push as hard as we can tomorrow - we're still feeling strong."
Stage 2: Citrusdal to Tulbagh (146km with 2350m of climbing)
Riders will head into the Koue-Bokkeveld, known for its spectacular sandstone formations and summer temperatures regularly in the upper-30 degrees Celsius. Riders will put mileage into their piggy banks early on when scaling Middelberg Pass, 900 meters of altitude gain over the first 18 kilometers, on tar and smooth gravel. The descent onto the plateau is fast with a few sharp bends.
Riders can make up some time until just before the halfway mark, where a four-kilometer climb takes them to the highest point of the entire race (1150 meters above sea level). Then they will be rewarded with a five-kilometer singletrack section that winds through red sandstone formations. This stage will feel fast and relatively flat, until the rugged and challenging wagon trail takes the field into the Witzenberg Valley. Cleared for the race by local mountain bike-enthusiast farmers, this part of the race offers some of the finest terrain the Western Cape has to offer. The best is saved for last: a technical five-kilometer singletrack, an old wagon trail opened up for the 2010 Cape Epic, plummeting into the Tulbagh Valley. It's a challenging transition onto a new playground, from the rugged and remote Cederberg to the fertile Tulbagh Valley with its quaint village and wine farms.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|4:30:57
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:01:21
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:01:22
|4
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|0:02:49
|5
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:10:25
|6
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:12:58
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:18:33
|8
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|0:19:05
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:20:23
|10
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:21:12
|11
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:22:58
|12
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|0:24:08
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:24:49
|14
|Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS
|0:26:05
|15
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:30:54
|16
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:35:23
|17
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|0:42:18
|18
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|0:43:03
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:43:48
|20
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|0:45:41
|21
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:46:27
|22
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:49:23
|23
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:51:11
|24
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|0:51:30
|25
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|0:54:28
|26
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|0:55:59
|27
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|0:57:34
|28
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|0:59:02
|29
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:59:37
|30
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|1:00:36
|31
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|1:00:55
|32
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com
|1:01:05
|33
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|1:02:18
|34
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|1:04:22
|35
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|1:04:59
|36
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|1:06:27
|37
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|1:07:23
|38
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|1:08:43
|39
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|1:13:12
|40
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|1:13:57
|41
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|1:14:41
|42
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|1:16:25
|43
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:17:22
|44
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|1:18:13
|45
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo
|1:22:56
|46
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|1:23:04
|47
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|1:24:27
|48
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|1:25:33
|49
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|1:30:12
|50
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|1:31:46
|51
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:32:12
|52
|Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers
|1:32:13
|53
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|1:34:54
|54
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|1:38:20
|55
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|1:38:33
|56
|Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers
|1:38:49
|57
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|1:38:58
|58
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|1:39:47
|59
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|1:44:00
|60
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|1:47:40
|61
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|1:49:37
|62
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|1:52:32
|63
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|1:54:50
|64
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|1:55:00
|65
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|1:57:43
|66
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|1:58:27
|67
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|1:58:58
|68
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|1:59:01
|69
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|1:59:05
|70
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|2:00:15
|71
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|2:00:34
|72
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|2:03:00
|73
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|2:04:33
|74
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|2:04:59
|75
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|2:05:42
|76
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|2:06:00
|77
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|2:06:02
|78
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|2:06:26
|79
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|2:07:44
|80
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|2:07:47
|81
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|2:08:52
|82
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|2:09:26
|83
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|2:09:27
|84
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|2:11:04
|85
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|2:11:33
|86
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|2:11:51
|87
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|2:12:13
|88
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|2:13:38
|89
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|2:14:29
|90
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|2:14:35
|91
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|2:15:14
|92
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|2:16:02
|93
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|2:17:45
|94
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|2:17:48
|95
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|2:19:12
|96
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|2:19:32
|97
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|2:20:33
|98
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|2:20:36
|99
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|2:20:48
|100
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|2:20:48
|101
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|2:21:00
|102
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|2:21:06
|103
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|2:21:10
|104
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Pynfabriek 101
|2:21:54
|105
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|2:22:37
|106
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|2:23:25
|107
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|2:23:39
|108
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|2:25:36
|109
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|2:25:49
|110
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|2:26:15
|111
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|2:26:16
|112
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|2:27:14
|113
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|2:29:08
|114
|Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica
|2:29:44
|115
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|2:29:47
|116
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|2:29:52
|117
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|2:31:04
|118
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|2:31:51
|119
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|2:32:52
|120
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|2:33:39
|121
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|2:34:02
|122
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|2:35:19
|123
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|2:35:52
|124
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|2:36:25
|125
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|2:38:27
|126
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|2:39:12
|127
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|2:39:18
|128
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|2:40:03
|129
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|2:41:56
|130
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|2:42:10
|131
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|2:43:04
|132
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|2:43:20
|133
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|2:44:06
|134
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|2:46:58
|135
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|2:48:14
|136
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|2:48:22
|137
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|2:48:49
|138
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|2:49:02
|139
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|2:49:11
|140
|Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection
|2:49:59
|141
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|2:50:03
|142
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|2:50:06
|143
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|2:50:09
|144
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|2:52:25
|145
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|2:55:11
|146
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|2:57:23
|147
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|2:57:46
|148
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|2:59:13
|149
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|2:59:18
|150
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|2:59:25
|151
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|3:03:41
|152
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|3:08:41
|153
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|3:09:10
|154
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|3:09:23
|155
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|3:10:06
|156
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|3:12:09
|157
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|3:12:13
|158
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|3:12:41
|159
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|3:12:42
|160
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|3:14:24
|161
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|3:14:34
|162
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|3:15:55
|163
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|3:15:58
|164
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|3:17:16
|165
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|3:17:34
|166
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|3:17:53
|167
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|3:22:41
|168
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|3:22:44
|169
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|3:22:50
|170
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|3:23:03
|171
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|3:23:07
|172
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|3:24:15
|173
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|3:24:55
|174
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|3:26:27
|175
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|3:28:58
|176
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Jaco Pieterse (RSA) JAG Smancor Chrome
|3:29:50
|177
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|3:29:59
|178
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|3:30:20
|179
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|3:30:54
|180
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|3:31:54
|181
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|3:33:05
|182
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|3:35:35
|183
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|3:35:49
|184
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|3:36:06
|185
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:36:24
|186
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|3:37:08
|187
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|3:37:39
|188
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|3:37:53
|189
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|3:38:27
|190
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|3:38:36
|191
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|3:38:41
|192
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|3:38:54
|193
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|3:40:50
|194
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|3:41:06
|195
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|3:43:27
|196
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|3:45:46
|197
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|3:47:44
|198
|Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R
|3:47:50
|199
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|3:48:05
|200
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|3:52:20
|201
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|3:52:38
|202
|Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects
|3:53:11
|203
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|3:54:06
|204
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|3:54:12
|205
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|3:56:46
|206
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|3:58:19
|207
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|3:59:17
|208
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|4:00:28
|209
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|4:07:36
|210
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|4:08:25
|211
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|4:08:27
|212
|Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium
|4:09:45
|213
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|4:10:14
|214
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|4:11:20
|215
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|4:11:25
|216
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|4:14:05
|217
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|4:14:09
|218
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|4:14:09
|219
|Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2
|4:14:44
|220
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|4:14:57
|221
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:16:54
|222
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|4:21:24
|223
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|4:21:41
|224
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|4:21:47
|224
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|226
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|4:21:50
|227
|Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge
|4:23:15
|228
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|4:23:32
|229
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|4:23:42
|230
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|4:23:52
|231
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|4:23:57
|232
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|4:24:29
|233
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|4:25:29
|234
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|4:25:56
|235
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|4:26:20
|236
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|4:28:10
|237
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|4:28:13
|238
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|4:29:54
|239
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|4:29:58
|240
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|4:30:32
|241
|Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing
|4:30:33
|242
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|4:31:55
|243
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|4:32:40
|244
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn
|4:33:02
|245
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|4:33:02
|246
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|4:33:32
|247
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|4:33:57
|248
|Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys
|4:35:44
|249
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|4:36:05
|250
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|4:40:44
|251
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|4:41:11
|252
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|4:52:17
|253
|Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1
|4:53:32
|254
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|4:55:48
|255
|Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi
|4:56:40
|256
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|4:58:52
|257
|George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs
|5:02:57
|258
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|5:05:12
|259
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|5:08:24
|260
|Ozzie Ferreira (RSA) & Bryan Palm (RSA) UTI Mounties
|5:12:28
|261
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|5:13:23
|262
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|5:13:25
|263
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|5:14:24
|264
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|5:19:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler
|5:29:01
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|0:29:12
|3
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:34:44
|4
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|0:52:17
|5
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|0:54:56
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:57:27
|7
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|1:25:20
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|2:42:00
|9
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|2:53:43
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|2:55:05
|11
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|2:56:12
|12
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|3:09:49
|13
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|3:16:21
|14
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|3:16:33
|15
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|3:29:26
|16
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|3:36:51
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|3:38:03
|18
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|3:39:53
|19
|Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's
|3:51:09
|20
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|4:06:57
|21
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|4:14:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|5:17:44
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:20:40
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:24:34
|4
|Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree
|0:51:58
|5
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|0:56:37
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|0:57:44
|7
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|0:59:41
|8
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|1:09:05
|9
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|1:15:48
|10
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|1:22:18
|11
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|1:27:50
|12
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend
|1:28:09
|13
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|1:31:57
|14
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|1:36:58
|15
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|1:41:24
|16
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|1:51:21
|17
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|1:55:14
|18
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|2:01:36
|19
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|2:06:20
|20
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|2:06:37
|21
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|2:08:57
|22
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|2:10:20
|23
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|2:12:03
|24
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|2:31:18
|25
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|2:32:53
|26
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|2:33:58
|27
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|2:47:24
|28
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|2:48:26
|29
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|2:51:17
|30
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|2:52:59
|31
|Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de
|2:55:18
|32
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|2:56:30
|33
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|3:05:55
|34
|Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga
|3:16:02
|35
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|3:23:09
|36
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|3:35:24
|37
|Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing
|3:36:27
|38
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|3:38:31
|39
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|3:39:48
|40
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|3:41:36
|41
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|3:43:51
|42
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|3:45:01
|43
|Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE
|3:49:41
|44
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|3:52:28
|45
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|4:06:36
|46
|James Thornhill-fisher (RSA) & Donna Van der Walt (RSA) Mobii Dragon
|4:07:39
|47
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|4:08:32
|48
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|4:16:38
|49
|Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest
|4:17:00
|50
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|4:25:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi
|4:59:16
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:09:28
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:12:16
|4
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|0:16:18
|5
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:28:02
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:38:09
|7
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:48:07
|8
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|0:56:32
|9
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|1:00:53
|10
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|1:01:56
|11
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|1:05:40
|12
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|1:07:06
|13
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|1:08:19
|14
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|1:08:34
|15
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:11:03
|16
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|1:15:49
|17
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:21:15
|18
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|1:22:42
|19
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|1:22:47
|20
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|1:25:31
|21
|Douglas Burger (RSA) & Jacques Maritz (RSA) Prime Time/HotSpotCycles
|1:25:41
|22
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|1:26:04
|23
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|1:26:08
|24
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|1:29:54
|25
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|1:31:54
|26
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|1:33:14
|27
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|1:35:12
|28
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|1:36:13
|29
|Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS
|1:37:45
|30
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|1:39:08
|31
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|1:40:26
|32
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|1:40:34
|33
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|1:40:59
|34
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|1:41:55
|35
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|1:42:59
|36
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|1:43:37
|37
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|1:44:52
|38
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|1:45:36
|39
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|1:46:21
|40
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|1:47:33
|41
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|1:49:40
|42
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|1:51:01
|43
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|1:51:22
|44
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|1:53:19
|45
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|1:54:53
|46
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|1:54:57
|47
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|1:56:14
|48
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|2:03:12
|49
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|2:03:49
|50
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|2:04:01
|51
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|2:04:44
|52
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|2:09:59
|53
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|2:10:02
|54
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|2:11:30
|55
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|2:11:51
|56
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|2:13:33
|57
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:13:37
|58
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|2:13:50
|59
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|2:14:05
|60
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|2:15:26
|61
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|2:15:44
|62
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|2:16:37
|63
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|2:18:28
|64
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|2:19:42
|65
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|2:21:51
|66
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|2:24:02
|67
|Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club
|2:25:44
|68
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|2:27:19
|69
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|2:28:09
|70
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|2:29:28
|71
|David Oz (Isr) & Eyal Hevroni (Isr) Trek Israel 4
|2:29:30
|72
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|2:29:34
|73
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|2:29:59
|74
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Nico Groenewald (RSA) Gravity Sux
|2:33:38
|75
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|2:34:01
|76
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|2:34:13
|77
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|2:37:52
|78
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|2:38:28
|79
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:38:50
|80
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|2:40:28
|81
|Marki Haber (Isr) & Ofer Zindorf (Isr) Trek Israel 3
|2:41:36
|82
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|2:42:03
|83
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|2:42:24
|84
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|2:42:54
|85
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|2:43:53
|86
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|2:45:16
|87
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|2:47:43
|88
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|2:48:59
|89
|Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa
|2:49:02
|90
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|2:49:32
|91
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|2:49:44
|92
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|2:51:00
|93
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|2:52:24
|94
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|2:52:28
|95
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|2:55:17
|96
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|2:55:19
|97
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|3:00:54
|98
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|3:05:17
|99
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|3:07:57
|100
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|3:08:41
|101
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|3:09:36
|102
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|3:10:34
|103
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|3:10:35
|104
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|3:12:55
|105
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|3:12:56
|106
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|3:13:18
|107
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|3:13:24
|108
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:15:57
|109
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|3:16:02
|110
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|3:16:04
|111
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|3:16:14
|112
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|3:16:35
|113
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|3:17:23
|114
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|3:17:34
|115
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|3:18:06
|116
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|3:18:18
|117
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|3:26:53
|118
|Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX
|3:27:19
|119
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|3:27:38
|120
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|3:29:49
|121
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|3:30:23
|122
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:30:53
|123
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|3:33:56
|124
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|3:34:03
|125
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|3:34:35
|126
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|3:35:53
|127
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|3:35:56
|128
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|3:35:58
|129
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|3:37:07
|130
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|3:40:10
|131
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|3:41:42
|132
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|3:43:22
|133
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|3:44:01
|134
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|3:44:10
|135
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|3:45:09
|136
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|3:45:38
|137
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|3:45:54
|138
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|3:46:51
|139
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|3:49:09
|140
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|3:49:26
|141
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|3:50:00
|142
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go
|3:50:42
|143
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) MAMBA WARRIORS
|3:50:52
|144
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|3:51:23
|145
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|3:51:35
|146
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|3:53:41
|147
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|3:55:22
|148
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|3:56:00
|149
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|3:57:14
|150
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|3:57:51
|151
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|3:59:49
|152
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|4:00:06
|153
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|4:00:21
|154
|Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN
|4:04:29
|155
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|4:05:00
|156
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|4:06:00
|157
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|4:06:15
|158
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|4:07:01
|159
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|4:07:14
|160
|David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors
|4:08:14
|161
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|4:08:20
|162
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|4:08:40
|163
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|4:09:54
|164
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|4:09:55
|165
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|4:10:11
|166
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|4:10:40
|167
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|4:13:36
|168
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|4:13:48
|169
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|4:14:51
|170
|Sarel Spies (Nam) & Leart Petrick (Nam) Etendeka
|4:15:15
|171
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|4:15:42
|172
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|4:17:20
|173
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|4:18:11
|174
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|4:19:26
|175
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|4:19:30
|176
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|4:19:34
|177
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|4:20:09
|178
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|4:20:12
|179
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|4:21:27
|180
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|4:23:11
|181
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|4:23:33
|182
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|4:24:58
|183
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|4:26:25
|184
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|4:27:02
|185
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|4:27:08
|186
|Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post
|4:27:20
|187
|Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD
|4:27:21
|188
|Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors
|4:31:21
|189
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|4:32:19
|190
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies
|4:36:35
|191
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|4:37:40
|192
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|4:39:25
|193
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|4:39:44
|194
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|4:45:43
|195
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|4:46:24
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|5:31:55
|2
|Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY
|0:13:38
|3
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:20:43
|4
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:37:36
|5
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|0:44:36
|6
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:47:31
|7
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|0:53:57
|8
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|0:54:37
|9
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|1:00:04
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|1:20:07
|11
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|1:22:33
|12
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:31:29
|13
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles
|1:31:49
|14
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|1:44:19
|15
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|1:49:32
|16
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:50:57
|17
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|1:54:29
|18
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|2:04:05
|19
|Leon Schonenberg (Ned) & Robbert Bakker (Ned) Siba bike
|2:16:35
|20
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|2:17:11
|21
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|2:24:54
|22
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|2:29:56
|23
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|2:35:21
|24
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|2:36:10
|25
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|2:41:09
|26
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty
|2:53:27
|27
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|2:59:44
|28
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|3:06:30
|29
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|3:08:26
|30
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|3:16:28
|31
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|3:17:18
|32
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|3:18:59
|33
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|3:22:55
|34
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|3:24:58
|35
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|3:33:57
|36
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|3:34:19
|37
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|3:37:40
|38
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|3:53:28
|39
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|4:00:16
|40
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|4:02:58
|41
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|4:04:04
|42
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|4:15:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|5:27:14
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|0:01:42
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:02:22
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:02:57
|5
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:12:32
|6
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:14:58
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:18:50
|8
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|0:21:28
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:24:33
|10
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:26:33
|11
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:26:35
|12
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:26:42
|13
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|0:26:55
|14
|Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS
|0:32:42
|15
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:33:39
|16
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:38:20
|17
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|0:44:41
|18
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:51:13
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:52:13
|20
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|0:53:55
|21
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:57:42
|22
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|0:58:59
|23
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:59:25
|24
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|1:02:54
|25
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|1:07:08
|26
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|1:07:19
|27
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|1:07:59
|28
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|1:10:09
|29
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|1:10:55
|30
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com
|1:11:40
|31
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|1:12:07
|32
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|1:12:24
|33
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|1:14:16
|34
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|1:15:56
|35
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|1:17:36
|36
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|1:17:49
|37
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|1:18:13
|38
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|1:19:43
|39
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|1:26:06
|40
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|1:26:39
|41
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|1:28:37
|42
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:28:44
|43
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo
|1:32:54
|44
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|1:33:35
|45
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|1:34:45
|46
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|1:36:50
|47
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|1:40:51
|48
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|1:42:22
|49
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|1:44:33
|50
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|1:44:59
|51
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:49:20
|52
|Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers
|1:50:35
|53
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|1:50:42
|54
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|1:50:57
|55
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|1:53:02
|56
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|1:54:37
|57
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|1:55:28
|58
|Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers
|1:56:01
|59
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|2:00:36
|60
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|2:05:09
|61
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|2:06:45
|62
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|2:09:09
|63
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|2:10:53
|64
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|2:12:46
|65
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|2:14:31
|66
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|2:15:03
|67
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|2:16:39
|68
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|2:16:47
|69
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|2:16:49
|70
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|2:18:15
|71
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|2:20:37
|72
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|2:20:56
|73
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|2:22:22
|74
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|2:24:35
|75
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|2:24:49
|76
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|2:26:10
|77
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|2:27:10
|78
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|2:27:14
|79
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|2:27:58
|80
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|2:28:55
|81
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|2:29:44
|82
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|2:31:00
|83
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|2:32:10
|84
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|2:32:56
|85
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|2:33:59
|86
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|2:34:40
|87
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|2:37:40
|88
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|2:38:02
|89
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|2:38:07
|90
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|2:38:22
|91
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|2:38:24
|92
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|2:38:34
|93
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|2:39:35
|94
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|2:41:30
|95
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|2:42:03
|96
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Pynfabriek 101
|2:43:01
|97
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|2:43:47
|98
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|2:43:58
|99
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|2:44:31
|100
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|2:44:43
|101
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|2:44:54
|102
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|2:45:06
|103
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|2:45:25
|104
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|2:45:33
|105
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|2:46:04
|106
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|2:46:46
|107
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|2:47:49
|108
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|2:48:33
|109
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|2:49:22
|110
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|2:50:05
|111
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|2:50:22
|112
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|2:51:22
|113
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|2:51:41
|114
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|2:51:48
|115
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|2:53:50
|116
|Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica
|2:55:04
|117
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|2:55:18
|118
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|2:56:17
|119
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|2:58:43
|120
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|2:59:26
|121
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|2:59:30
|122
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|3:00:45
|123
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|3:01:19
|124
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|3:03:05
|125
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|3:03:44
|126
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|3:05:51
|127
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|3:06:01
|128
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|3:06:11
|129
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|3:06:45
|130
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|3:07:18
|131
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|3:07:35
|132
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|3:08:03
|133
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|3:08:56
|134
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|3:12:01
|135
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|3:13:04
|136
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|3:13:27
|137
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|3:13:38
|138
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|3:13:57
|139
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|3:14:57
|140
|Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection
|3:16:46
|141
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|3:18:02
|142
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|3:20:41
|143
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|3:21:04
|144
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|3:21:05
|145
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|3:21:16
|146
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|3:22:11
|147
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|3:22:24
|148
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|3:22:41
|149
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|3:23:20
|150
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|3:26:10
|151
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|3:27:58
|152
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|3:33:44
|153
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|3:34:29
|154
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|3:34:59
|155
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|3:37:27
|156
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|3:37:28
|157
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|3:39:20
|158
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|3:40:57
|159
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|3:42:03
|160
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|3:43:06
|161
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|3:43:23
|162
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|3:43:44
|163
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|3:44:35
|164
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|3:45:45
|165
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|3:47:29
|166
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|3:48:36
|167
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|3:49:38
|168
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|3:49:54
|169
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|3:50:22
|170
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|3:50:24
|171
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|3:50:59
|172
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|3:52:06
|173
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|3:52:14
|174
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|3:58:09
|175
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|3:59:32
|176
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|4:01:44
|177
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Jaco Pieterse (RSA) JAG Smancor Chrome
|4:02:11
|178
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|4:02:32
|179
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|4:02:34
|180
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|4:03:14
|181
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|4:03:42
|182
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|4:03:54
|183
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|4:05:18
|184
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|4:06:31
|185
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|4:06:43
|186
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|4:07:01
|187
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|4:08:12
|188
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|4:09:23
|189
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|4:10:11
|190
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|4:11:14
|191
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|4:11:59
|192
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|4:12:42
|193
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|4:13:00
|194
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|4:13:43
|195
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|4:18:16
|196
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|4:18:40
|197
|Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R
|4:19:18
|198
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|4:20:42
|199
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|4:21:05
|200
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|4:22:03
|201
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|4:24:57
|202
|Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects
|4:25:22
|203
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|4:27:07
|204
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|4:29:09
|205
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|4:30:01
|206
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|4:32:12
|207
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|4:35:23
|208
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|4:35:50
|209
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|4:38:18
|210
|Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium
|4:42:19
|211
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|4:44:09
|212
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|4:47:00
|213
|Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid2
|4:47:49
|214
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|4:47:52
|215
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|4:48:21
|216
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|4:48:56
|217
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|4:49:28
|218
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|4:49:52
|219
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|4:50:02
|220
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|4:50:44
|221
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|4:52:37
|222
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|4:53:15
|223
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|4:53:27
|224
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:54:45
|225
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|4:56:37
|226
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|4:57:15
|227
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|4:57:22
|228
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|4:57:33
|229
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|4:57:52
|230
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|4:58:00
|231
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|4:58:40
|232
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|4:58:48
|233
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|5:00:45
|234
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|5:01:05
|235
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|5:01:38
|236
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|5:02:23
|237
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|5:02:46
|238
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|5:04:24
|239
|Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge
|5:04:56
|240
|Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing
|5:05:46
|241
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|5:05:46
|242
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|5:07:23
|243
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|5:10:03
|244
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn
|5:10:24
|245
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|5:12:22
|246
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|5:13:00
|247
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|5:15:14
|248
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|5:17:55
|249
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|5:18:10
|250
|Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys
|5:19:03
|251
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|5:21:09
|252
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|5:30:58
|253
|Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 1
|5:35:37
|254
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|5:37:43
|255
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|5:40:19
|256
|George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs
|5:42:40
|257
|Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi
|5:42:48
|258
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|5:49:26
|259
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|5:52:50
|260
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|5:53:52
|261
|Ozzie Ferreira (RSA) & Bryan Palm (RSA) UTI Mounties
|6:01:00
|262
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|6:02:53
|263
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|6:03:02
|264
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|6:11:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler
|6:37:22
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|0:32:47
|3
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:41:45
|4
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|1:01:10
|5
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|1:02:32
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:05:43
|7
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|1:39:20
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|3:05:18
|9
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|3:17:44
|10
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|3:19:55
|11
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|3:22:30
|12
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|3:39:57
|13
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|3:46:20
|14
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|3:52:01
|15
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|4:00:58
|16
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|4:03:40
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|4:08:52
|18
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|4:09:00
|19
|Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's
|4:23:31
|20
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|4:37:45
|21
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|4:44:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|6:24:08
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:25:38
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:30:48
|4
|Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree
|0:56:48
|5
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|1:08:41
|6
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|1:08:58
|7
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|1:10:44
|8
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|1:17:42
|9
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|1:23:08
|10
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|1:30:07
|11
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|1:38:22
|12
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend
|1:39:57
|13
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|1:45:34
|14
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|1:52:31
|15
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|1:58:52
|16
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|2:08:59
|17
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|2:10:49
|18
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|2:19:06
|19
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|2:23:52
|20
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|2:26:28
|21
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|2:28:01
|22
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|2:29:09
|23
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|2:34:05
|24
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|2:50:45
|25
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|2:54:54
|26
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|3:00:26
|27
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|3:06:39
|28
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|3:14:11
|29
|Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de
|3:16:20
|30
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|3:16:56
|31
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|3:17:12
|32
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|3:19:18
|33
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|3:27:19
|34
|Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga
|3:40:10
|35
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|3:51:50
|36
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|4:01:39
|37
|Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing
|4:04:19
|38
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|4:05:16
|39
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|4:12:18
|40
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|4:16:55
|41
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|4:17:37
|42
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|4:19:56
|43
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|4:31:58
|44
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|4:32:15
|45
|James Thornhill-fisher (RSA) & Donna Van der Walt (RSA) Mobii Dragon
|4:39:31
|46
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|4:40:02
|47
|Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest
|4:48:35
|48
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|4:54:25
|49
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|5:00:28
|50
|Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE
|5:09:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi
|6:01:15
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:08:43
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|0:15:33
|4
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:17:00
|5
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:37:04
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:43:30
|7
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:57:30
|8
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|1:11:17
|9
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|1:17:54
|10
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|1:17:54
|11
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|1:18:51
|12
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|1:20:05
|13
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|1:20:20
|14
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:22:01
|15
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|1:23:02
|16
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|1:28:29
|17
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|1:36:18
|18
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:37:22
|19
|Douglas Burger (RSA) & Jacques Maritz (RSA) Prime Time/HotSpotCycles
|1:37:24
|20
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|1:37:24
|21
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|1:37:38
|22
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|1:41:01
|23
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|1:42:01
|24
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|1:43:10
|25
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|1:45:12
|26
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|1:48:48
|27
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|1:50:04
|28
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|1:51:39
|29
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|1:52:13
|30
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|1:54:21
|31
|Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS
|1:55:15
|32
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|1:56:59
|33
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|1:58:38
|34
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|1:59:07
|35
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|1:59:16
|36
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|2:01:10
|37
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|2:01:24
|38
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|2:04:19
|39
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|2:04:48
|40
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|2:05:42
|41
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|2:06:39
|42
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|2:08:15
|43
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|2:08:23
|44
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|2:09:06
|45
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|2:09:24
|46
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|2:11:24
|47
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|2:13:57
|48
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|2:23:14
|49
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|2:23:28
|50
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|2:24:59
|51
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|2:27:03
|52
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|2:28:01
|53
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|2:30:31
|54
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|2:30:40
|55
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|2:32:36
|56
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|2:33:14
|57
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|2:33:44
|58
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|2:35:22
|59
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:35:37
|60
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|2:36:23
|61
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|2:38:30
|62
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|2:39:39
|63
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|2:42:25
|64
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|2:42:28
|65
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|2:43:26
|66
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|2:44:53
|67
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|2:46:35
|68
|David Oz (Isr) & Eyal Hevroni (Isr) Trek Israel 4
|2:48:01
|69
|Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club
|2:49:51
|70
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|2:51:05
|71
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|2:51:20
|72
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|2:54:27
|73
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|2:55:44
|74
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Nico Groenewald (RSA) Gravity Sux
|2:57:08
|75
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|2:59:05
|76
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|2:59:55
|77
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|2:59:57
|78
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|3:00:59
|79
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|3:01:15
|80
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|3:01:20
|81
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|3:02:51
|82
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|3:03:22
|83
|Marki Haber (Isr) & Ofer Zindorf (Isr) Trek Israel 3
|3:04:39
|84
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|3:06:00
|85
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|3:07:21
|86
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|3:07:41
|87
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|3:09:26
|88
|Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa
|3:11:46
|89
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|3:15:44
|90
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|3:16:11
|91
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|3:16:44
|92
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|3:17:40
|93
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|3:22:38
|94
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|3:24:44
|95
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|3:27:50
|96
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|3:28:07
|97
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|3:28:54
|98
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|3:28:59
|99
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|3:33:31
|100
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|3:33:49
|101
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|3:33:50
|102
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|3:34:57
|103
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|3:37:01
|104
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|3:37:14
|105
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|3:38:55
|106
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|3:40:13
|107
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|3:40:19
|108
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|3:40:51
|109
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|3:41:27
|110
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:44:58
|111
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|3:46:16
|112
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|3:46:39
|113
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|3:49:05
|114
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|3:49:16
|115
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|3:50:01
|116
|Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX
|3:53:31
|117
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|3:55:42
|118
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:58:54
|119
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|3:59:04
|120
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|3:59:12
|121
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|4:00:20
|122
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|4:01:19
|123
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|4:01:56
|124
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|4:04:25
|125
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|4:04:30
|126
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|4:06:56
|127
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|4:07:25
|128
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|4:08:15
|129
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|4:10:58
|130
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|4:11:50
|131
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|4:11:52
|132
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|4:13:23
|133
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|4:14:57
|134
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|4:16:20
|135
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|4:16:30
|136
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|4:19:07
|137
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|4:19:30
|138
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|4:19:55
|139
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) MAMBA WARRIORS
|4:20:03
|140
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go
|4:20:19
|141
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|4:20:47
|142
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|4:21:48
|143
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|4:22:17
|144
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|4:23:36
|145
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|4:27:11
|146
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|4:27:22
|147
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|4:27:38
|148
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|4:28:33
|149
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|4:30:26
|150
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|4:31:23
|151
|Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN
|4:33:12
|152
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|4:33:31
|153
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|4:35:28
|154
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|4:36:49
|155
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|4:39:11
|156
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|4:40:18
|157
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|4:41:35
|158
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|4:42:21
|159
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|4:43:49
|160
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|4:44:07
|161
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|4:44:20
|162
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|4:45:11
|163
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|4:45:13
|164
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|4:45:19
|165
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|4:46:36
|166
|David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors
|4:47:26
|167
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|4:47:52
|168
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|4:48:24
|169
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|4:49:35
|170
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|4:52:47
|171
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|4:52:52
|172
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|4:53:03
|173
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|4:54:13
|174
|Sarel Spies (Nam) & Leart Petrick (Nam) Etendeka
|4:54:31
|175
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|4:55:44
|176
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|4:55:54
|177
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|4:56:18
|178
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|4:57:41
|179
|Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post
|4:59:16
|180
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|4:59:34
|181
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|5:00:07
|182
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|5:00:35
|183
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|5:01:22
|184
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|5:02:41
|185
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|5:03:03
|186
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|5:04:41
|187
|Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors
|5:08:10
|188
|Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD
|5:08:30
|189
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|5:10:06
|190
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|5:16:12
|191
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|5:16:56
|192
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|5:21:00
|193
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|5:25:21
|194
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|5:31:27
|195
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies
|5:32:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|6:38:07
|2
|Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY
|0:16:56
|3
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:23:25
|4
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:44:46
|5
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|0:51:57
|6
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:53:58
|7
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|1:01:31
|8
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|1:02:49
|9
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|1:10:17
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|1:36:19
|11
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles
|1:37:19
|12
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|1:37:43
|13
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:46:25
|14
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|2:00:35
|15
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|2:10:57
|16
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|2:12:21
|17
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|2:12:27
|18
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|2:19:48
|19
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|2:38:39
|20
|Leon Schonenberg (Ned) & Robbert Bakker (Ned) Siba bike
|2:42:49
|21
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|2:50:34
|22
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|2:55:04
|23
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|2:56:52
|24
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|2:57:26
|25
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|3:01:56
|26
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty
|3:22:18
|27
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|3:24:29
|28
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|3:32:57
|29
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|3:33:45
|30
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|3:42:04
|31
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|3:44:35
|32
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|3:44:37
|33
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|3:49:57
|34
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|3:50:55
|35
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|4:07:42
|36
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|4:07:45
|37
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|4:08:47
|38
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|4:22:23
|39
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|4:36:18
|40
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|4:40:29
|41
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|4:47:28
|42
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|4:56:10
