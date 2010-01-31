Trending

Rasmussen/Morkov make a charge on Bartko/Kluge

Danes up into second

On the third day of the 99th version of the six-day race in Berlin, Team Saxo Bank's Michael Mørkøv and Alex Rasmussen convincingly demonstrated that they are back in peak shape and ready to go for the overall victory:

"Tonight, we were both feeling strong and we managed to retrieve some of the points that we lost yesterday. After a rather difficult Friday, everything went smooth tonight. We were constantly in control of the situation which resulted in our first victory in tonight's big hunt.

"We took the win in front of Bartko-Kluge. It all seems to become a showdown between us and them. However, the Dutch couple [Schep/Stam] is always dangerous. They are always in the fight for victory even though they do not make any big gestures along the way, " said Mørkøv, who is recovering from a crash earlier this year in Rotterdam.

"I am now riding without any pain in the knee which is taped up before each race. It is liberating to be able to ride without pain killers because I now know that the knee will not be further burdened. We have great confidence after Saturday's hunt and we definitely feel ready for next week's six-day race on home ground in Ballerup, Copenhagen. We have nothing to lose here in Berlin and we are going for the win in this 99th edition of the race, " he concluded.

The conditions seem promising prior to next week's six-day race in Copenhagen where the Danish audience undoubtedly is looking forward to watching their favorites at their very best.

Points race
1Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem10pts
2Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange8
3Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram5
3Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW5
3Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop5
3Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg5
7Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss3
7Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes3
7Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Aut/Ger) 105’5 Spreeradio3

Madison
1Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Aut/Ger) 105’5 Spreeradio8pts
2Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes5(-1 lap)
3Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange3
4Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors3
5Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss2
6Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem1
7Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram
7Marcel Barth / Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Gera – Oßwald
7Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW
7Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering
7Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington
12Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing(-2 laps)
12Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Cze/Swi) Holiday Inn
12Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop
12Thomas Juhas / Theo Reinhardt (Ger) BDR – Baseline
12Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) BDR – Zeilinga
12Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg

Team elimination
1Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes20pts
2Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem12
3Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss10
4Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange8
5Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg6
6Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington4
7Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors
8Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Cze/Swi) Holiday Inn
9Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering
10Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing

Derny Race
1Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW10pts
2Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem8
3Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors6
4Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram4
5Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange2
6Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss

Madison
1Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem12pts
2Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange11
3Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors5
4Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss1
5Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes2(-1 lap)
6Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram1
7Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Aut/Ger) 105’5 Spreeradio
7Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW
9Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop1
10Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering(-2 laps)
10Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg
10Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington
13Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Cze/Swi) Holiday Inn(-3 laps)
14Marcel Barth / Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Gera – Oßwald
14Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing(-4 laps)
14Thomas Juhas / Theo Reinhardt (Ger) BDR – Baseline
14Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) BDR – Zeilinga

Derny race
1Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop
2Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering
3Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg
4Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington
5Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) BDR – Zeilinga
6Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing

Standings after night 3
1Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange)162pts
2Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Dänemark - Techem)141
3Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Schweiz -Demag Cranes)113
4Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Niederlande –KIA Motors)91
5Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss)92(-1 lap)
6Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (KED Bianci Team Berlin -LCW)82
7Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Österreich/Leipzig – 105’5 Spreeradio)57
8Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Titz/Belgien – Wolfram)49(-3 laps)
9Marcel Barth / Sebastian Siedler (Gera – Oßwald)18(-7)
10Christian Bach/Henning Bommel (Erfurt/Cottbus – Bloch Catering)18(-8)
11Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Russland – Burlington)25(-9)
12Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Berlin/Dänemark – Dürkop)36(-10)
13Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Tschechien – Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg)34(-12)
14Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Tschechien/Schweiz – Holiday Inn)6(-14)
15Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (BDR – Zeilinga)12(-15)
16Thomas Juhas / Theo Reinhardt (BDR – Baseline)3(-16)
17Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Cottbus/Berlin – POT Marketing)6(-17)

Sprint Lap record
1Maximilain Levy
2Sebastian Döhrer
3Stefan Nimke
4Rene Enders
5Denis Spicka
6Clemens Selzer

Sprint
1Sebastian Döhrer6pts
2Maximilian Levy5
3Stefan Nimke4
4Rene Enders3
5Denis Spicka2
6Clemens Selzer1

Sprint - Keirin
1Rene Enders6pts
2Maximilian Levy5
3Denis Spicka4
4Stefan Nimke3
5Sebastian Döhrer2
6Clemens Selzer1

Sprint standings after night 3
1Maximilian Levy44pts
2Sebastian Döhrer40
3Rene Enders34
4Stefan Nimke33
5Denis Spicka21
6Clemens Selzer17

Stayers
1Timo Scholz1
2Peter Jörg2
3Jan-Eric Schwarzer3
4Mario Vonhof4
5Giuseppe Atzeni5
6Marcel Möbus6
7Florian Fernow7
8Philipp Klein8

Stayers standings after night 3
1Timo Scholz6pts
2Peter Jörg9
3Mario Vonhof12
4Giuseppe Atzeni13
4Jan-Eric Schwarzer13
6Marcel Möbus15
7Florian Fernow16
8Philipp Klein24

 

Latest on Cyclingnews