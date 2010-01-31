On the third day of the 99th version of the six-day race in Berlin, Team Saxo Bank's Michael Mørkøv and Alex Rasmussen convincingly demonstrated that they are back in peak shape and ready to go for the overall victory:

"Tonight, we were both feeling strong and we managed to retrieve some of the points that we lost yesterday. After a rather difficult Friday, everything went smooth tonight. We were constantly in control of the situation which resulted in our first victory in tonight's big hunt.

"We took the win in front of Bartko-Kluge. It all seems to become a showdown between us and them. However, the Dutch couple [Schep/Stam] is always dangerous. They are always in the fight for victory even though they do not make any big gestures along the way, " said Mørkøv, who is recovering from a crash earlier this year in Rotterdam.

"I am now riding without any pain in the knee which is taped up before each race. It is liberating to be able to ride without pain killers because I now know that the knee will not be further burdened. We have great confidence after Saturday's hunt and we definitely feel ready for next week's six-day race on home ground in Ballerup, Copenhagen. We have nothing to lose here in Berlin and we are going for the win in this 99th edition of the race, " he concluded.

The conditions seem promising prior to next week's six-day race in Copenhagen where the Danish audience undoubtedly is looking forward to watching their favorites at their very best.

Points race 1 Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem 10 pts 2 Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange 8 3 Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram 5 3 Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW 5 3 Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop 5 3 Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg 5 7 Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss 3 7 Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes 3 7 Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Aut/Ger) 105’5 Spreeradio 3

Madison 1 Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Aut/Ger) 105’5 Spreeradio 8 pts 2 Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes 5 (-1 lap) 3 Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange 3 4 Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors 3 5 Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss 2 6 Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem 1 7 Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram 7 Marcel Barth / Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Gera – Oßwald 7 Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW 7 Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering 7 Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington 12 Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing (-2 laps) 12 Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Cze/Swi) Holiday Inn 12 Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop 12 Thomas Juhas / Theo Reinhardt (Ger) BDR – Baseline 12 Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) BDR – Zeilinga 12 Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg

Team elimination 1 Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes 20 pts 2 Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem 12 3 Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss 10 4 Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange 8 5 Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg 6 6 Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington 4 7 Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors 8 Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Cze/Swi) Holiday Inn 9 Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering 10 Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing

Derny Race 1 Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW 10 pts 2 Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem 8 3 Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors 6 4 Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram 4 5 Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange 2 6 Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss

Madison 1 Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Den) Techem 12 pts 2 Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange 11 3 Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors 5 4 Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss 1 5 Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Demag Cranes 2 (-1 lap) 6 Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Ger/Bel) Wolfram 1 7 Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Aut/Ger) 105’5 Spreeradio 7 Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) KED Bianci Team Berlin - LCW 9 Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop 1 10 Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering (-2 laps) 10 Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg 10 Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington 13 Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Cze/Swi) Holiday Inn (-3 laps) 14 Marcel Barth / Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Gera – Oßwald 14 Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing (-4 laps) 14 Thomas Juhas / Theo Reinhardt (Ger) BDR – Baseline 14 Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) BDR – Zeilinga

Derny race 1 Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Ger/Den) Dürkop 2 Christian Bach / Henning Bommel (Ger) Bloch Catering 3 Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Cze) Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg 4 Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Rus) Burlington 5 Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) BDR – Zeilinga 6 Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Ger) POT Marketing

Standings after night 3 1 Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (LKT Brandenburg - Axel Lange) 162 pts 2 Axel Rasmussen / Michael Mörköv (Dänemark - Techem) 141 3 Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Schweiz -Demag Cranes) 113 4 Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Niederlande –KIA Motors) 91 5 Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Team Irschenberg – Schultheiss) 92 (-1 lap) 6 Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (KED Bianci Team Berlin -LCW) 82 7 Andreas Müller / Erik Mohs (Österreich/Leipzig – 105’5 Spreeradio) 57 8 Andreas Beikirch / Kenny de Ketele (Titz/Belgien – Wolfram) 49 (-3 laps) 9 Marcel Barth / Sebastian Siedler (Gera – Oßwald) 18 (-7) 10 Christian Bach/Henning Bommel (Erfurt/Cottbus – Bloch Catering) 18 (-8) 11 Alexej Shmidt / Sergej Kolesnikow (Russland – Burlington) 25 (-9) 12 Tino Thömel / Marc Hester (Berlin/Dänemark – Dürkop) 36 (-10) 13 Alois Kankovsky / Petr Lazar (Tschechien – Gesundheitszentrum Prenzl.Berg) 34 (-12) 14 Milan Kadlec / Tristan Marguet (Tschechien/Schweiz – Holiday Inn) 6 (-14) 15 Bastian Faltin / Jan-Moritz Müller (BDR – Zeilinga) 12 (-15) 16 Thomas Juhas / Theo Reinhardt (BDR – Baseline) 3 (-16) 17 Daniel Musiol / Karl-Christian König (Cottbus/Berlin – POT Marketing) 6 (-17)

Sprint Lap record 1 Maximilain Levy 2 Sebastian Döhrer 3 Stefan Nimke 4 Rene Enders 5 Denis Spicka 6 Clemens Selzer

Sprint 1 Sebastian Döhrer 6 pts 2 Maximilian Levy 5 3 Stefan Nimke 4 4 Rene Enders 3 5 Denis Spicka 2 6 Clemens Selzer 1

Sprint - Keirin 1 Rene Enders 6 pts 2 Maximilian Levy 5 3 Denis Spicka 4 4 Stefan Nimke 3 5 Sebastian Döhrer 2 6 Clemens Selzer 1

Sprint standings after night 3 1 Maximilian Levy 44 pts 2 Sebastian Döhrer 40 3 Rene Enders 34 4 Stefan Nimke 33 5 Denis Spicka 21 6 Clemens Selzer 17

Stayers 1 Timo Scholz 1 2 Peter Jörg 2 3 Jan-Eric Schwarzer 3 4 Mario Vonhof 4 5 Giuseppe Atzeni 5 6 Marcel Möbus 6 7 Florian Fernow 7 8 Philipp Klein 8