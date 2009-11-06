Image 1 of 7 Kenny Van Hummel in front of a jovial peloton. (Image credit: Leo van Vliet) Image 2 of 7 Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) wins the Jan Thiel criterium ahead of Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Leo van Vliet) Image 3 of 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) in action at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) wins the Jan Thiel Criterium in Curaçao. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Race organiser Leo van Vliet. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) finished in second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Brice Feillu (Agritubel) crosses the finish line in third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dutch Kenny van Hummel claimed the Jan Thiel criterium in Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles on Thursday night. In a warm up for Saturday's Amstel Curaçao race, the Skil-Shimano rider proved himself the fastest to take victory ahead of compatriot Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Brice Feillu (Agritubel).

The trio made up a field of sixty local riders that had come out to take on the European professionals in the one hour criterium. Hoogerland had controlled the pace for much of the race.

With five laps to go, Van Hummel, Hoogerland and Feillu detached themselves from the remainder of the field to claim the first three positions.