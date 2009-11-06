Van Hummel claims Curaçao curtain raiser
Hoogerland and Feillu complete beach-side podium
Dutch Kenny van Hummel claimed the Jan Thiel criterium in Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles on Thursday night. In a warm up for Saturday's Amstel Curaçao race, the Skil-Shimano rider proved himself the fastest to take victory ahead of compatriot Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Brice Feillu (Agritubel).
The trio made up a field of sixty local riders that had come out to take on the European professionals in the one hour criterium. Hoogerland had controlled the pace for much of the race.
With five laps to go, Van Hummel, Hoogerland and Feillu detached themselves from the remainder of the field to claim the first three positions.
|1
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy