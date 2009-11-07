Image 1 of 20 Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Leo van Vliet) Image 2 of 20 Amstel Curaçao Race champion Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium with runner up Thor Hushovd, third placed Koos Moerenhout and Contador's Astana teammates. (Image credit: Leo van Vliet) Image 3 of 20 The Amstel Curaçao Race podium: Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam), 2nd; Alberto Contador (Astana), 1st; Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank), 3rd. (Image credit: Leo van Vliet) Image 4 of 20 The start of the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Leo van Vliet) Image 5 of 20 Mark Cavendish (Columbia-HTC) and Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) sprint for a prime during the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Leo van Vliet) Image 6 of 20 Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the Amstel Curaçao Race with Thor Hushovd and Koos Moerenhout following close behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his victory with a bit of champagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Alberto Contador on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 20 Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 20 Alberto Contador soloed to victory in the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Koos Moerenhout launches an attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Alberto Contador and Thor Hushovd in pursuit of Koos Moerenhout. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Alberto Contador (Astana) stands atop the Amstel Curaçao Race podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his Amstel Curaçao Race victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 The winning break (l-r): Koos Moerenhout, Alberto Contador and Thor Hushovd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Dutch national champion Koos Moerenhout leads the winning break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Tour de France champion Alberto Contador won the Amstel Curaçao Race for the second time in his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 The peloton in action during the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Fränk Schleck, Mark Cavendish, Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck (l-r) await the start of the Amstel Curaçao Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second time in his career, Spain's Alberto Contador (Astana) won the Amstel Curaçao Race in the Netherlands Antilles. The two-time Tour de France champion attacked his two breakaway companions, Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank), just prior to the finish and soloed to victory. Tour de France green jersey winner Hushovd outsprinted Dutch road champion Moerenhout moments later to round out the podium.

Moerenhout launched the winning move when he attacked on the Juliana Bridge and was joined by Contador and Hushovd.

The sprint for fourth place was won by Mark Cavendish (Columbia-HTC) ahead of Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Columbia-HTC).