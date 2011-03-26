Fränk Schleck climbs to victory in opening stage
Schleck attacks with 2km to go and becomes first race leader
Fränk Schleck played his part in the Leopard Trek team’s day of domination by taking victory at the summit of the of the Col de l’Ospedale climb at Critérium International in Corsica.
The Luxembourg climber set up overall victory by beating Belarus rider Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) by 16 seconds and also took a four seconds bonus. Third at 28 seconds was Estonia’s Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and he is perhaps the only other rider likely to threaten the champion of Luxemburg in Sunday’s time trial.
“When I abandoned during Paris-Nice, it didn’t reflect the reality of my condition”, Fränk Schleck said after victoriously crossing the line at the top of the 15km long final climb.
“I had an inflammation after the time trial but I didn’t feel bad before. On the Monday after Paris-Nice, I knew that everything was fine and I had a good training of week with Andy, including a few sessions behind motorbike. We knew that we were ready to fight and we absolutely wanted to win here.”
The pressure had been growing at the Leopard-Trek team as the new team after only securing two wins so far this season. Now Fränk Schleck and Fabian Cancellara have won on the same day.
“This is a nice victory”, Schleck said. “I’m really happy for the team. We chased the breakaway and Jens Voigt attacked before the climb to prepare the terrain for us.”
The early action
Stage one of the Criterium International came alive with a 16-man breakaway. There was no Europcar rider in the move and so it fell to the team in green team to chase them down. In the next 20-man group that went up the road, Garmin-Cervélo was missing, so they then chased. Eventually a group of just six riders went clear after 70 nervous kilometres of racing. In the move were: Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Dimitri Champion (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Schuller), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Thomas Bonnin (Skil-Shimano).
When they opened a four-minute lead after 100km, Leopard-Trek took up the chase. Five time winner of the event Voigt then attacked to bridge the gap alone and continued with aggression until the bottom of the final climb.
With 13km to go, Astana climber Rémy Di Gregorio jumped away from the chasing group and passed Voigt. He hoped to repeat the stage win he got two weeks before at Paris-Nice.
“I told him to attack”, Alexandre Vinokourov told Cyclingnews at the finish.
“But it was a bit too far away from the finish. The Schlecks played it well. They are in good form. We’ll see if it’s still the case at the Ardennes classics. As for myself, my level is more or less the same as last year at the same race in the same climb. It took me a bit of time to recover from my crash at Paris-Nice but I’m confident that after the Vuelta a Pais Vasco, I’ll be good for the classics.”
Vinokourov followed the Andy Schleck’s first attack with nine kilometres to go, as Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was dropped from the main group because of the sudden accelerations. Andy then attacked another time with Taaramae on his wheel. “I was feeling quite good but not well enough to follow the best climbers of the day”, the youngest of the Schlecks told Cyclingnews.
“I accelerated twice in order to prepare Fränk’s attack and when I felt it was the right time, I pointed it out at him and I told him: ‘Go. Go.’ It was clear that they wouldn’t get across to him. He was the strongest today. It’s a well deserved win because it’s been a long day on the bike and the whole team has worked very well.”
Taaramae was the only rider able to follow Schleck, while Kiryienka was the only one able to bridge the gap at the five kilometre to go mark. With 2.2km to go, Schleck then rode away to a solo win.
“He was super strong”, Kiryienka told Cyclingnews. “I climbed at my own rhythm to limit the damage. Tomorrow we have a short time trial. I have a background as a track ride but that was a few years ago. However, I think I have a chance to regain the twenty seconds I’ve lost to Schleck. This is all good for me.”
Fränk Schleck was quietly confident before the time trial. “I’m not saying that I’ve become a specialist but winning this race is feasible”, he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|5:21:02
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar
|0:00:16
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:22
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:01:00
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:46
|17
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:48
|19
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:46
|20
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:04
|23
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:03:27
|24
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|25
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:41
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:50
|27
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:24
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:47
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:06:37
|30
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:42
|31
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:28
|32
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:07:29
|35
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:58
|36
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|37
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|39
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:30
|40
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:08:41
|41
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:19
|44
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:09:50
|45
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:17
|46
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:20
|47
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:12:54
|48
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:13
|50
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar
|0:13:46
|52
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|53
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:14
|54
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:15:17
|55
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|56
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|59
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:49
|62
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:16:00
|64
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:21
|65
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:18
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:52
|67
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|68
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:18:51
|69
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo
|70
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|71
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|72
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:41
|73
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:43
|74
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:08
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:20:17
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:11
|77
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:24
|78
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:43
|79
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:24:32
|80
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:24:34
|81
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|83
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|86
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|0:25:57
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:59
|89
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|93
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|95
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|97
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar
|98
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|99
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:24
|100
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|101
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:28:34
|102
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:47
|HD
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|HD
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|HD
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Europcar
|HD
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|HD
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNS
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|15
|pts
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar
|12
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|7
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|9
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|3
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|pts
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar
|4
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5:21:24
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:38
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:24
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:19
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:28
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:25
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|10
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:09:28
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:13:24
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:55
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:27
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:13
|18
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:18:29
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|0:24:12
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:37
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|26
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:28:02
|28
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:28:12
|29
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:25
|HD
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|HD
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:05:29
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:22
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:05:23
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:28
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:10:54
|6
|FDJ
|0:12:01
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:12:08
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:13:41
|9
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:17:11
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:19:18
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:09
|12
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:20:45
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:37
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:46
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:22
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:35:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|5:20:52
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar
|0:00:20
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:28
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:01:10
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:56
|17
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:58
|19
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:56
|20
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:14
|23
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:03:37
|24
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|25
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:51
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:00
|27
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:34
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:57
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:06:47
|30
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:52
|31
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:38
|32
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:07:39
|35
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:08:06
|36
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:07
|37
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:08
|38
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|39
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:40
|40
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:08:51
|41
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:29
|44
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:10:00
|45
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:27
|46
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:30
|47
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:13:04
|48
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:23
|50
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar
|0:13:56
|52
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|53
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:24
|54
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:25
|55
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:26
|56
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:15:27
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:59
|62
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:16:10
|64
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:31
|65
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:28
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:02
|67
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|68
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:19:01
|69
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo
|70
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|71
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|72
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:51
|73
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:53
|74
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:18
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:20:21
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:21
|77
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:34
|78
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:53
|79
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:41
|80
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
|0:24:42
|81
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:24:44
|82
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|84
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|86
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|0:26:07
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:09
|89
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|93
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|95
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|97
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar
|98
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|99
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:34
|100
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|101
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:28:44
|102
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|15
|pts
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar
|12
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|7
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|3
|11
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|14
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|15
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|16
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|1
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|4
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|6
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar
|4
|7
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|8
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5:21:20
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:42
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:28
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:23
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:32
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:29
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|10
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:09:32
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:13:28
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:31
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:16
|18
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:18:33
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:13
|20
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|0:24:16
|21
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:41
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|26
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:28:06
|28
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:28:16
|29
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:05:29
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:22
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:05:23
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:28
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:10:54
|6
|FDJ
|0:12:01
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:12:08
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:13:41
|9
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:17:11
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:19:18
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:09
|12
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:20:45
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:37
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:46
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:22
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:35:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy