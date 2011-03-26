Image 1 of 10 Fränk Schleck celebrates as he crosses the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 10 Jens Voigt (Leopard-Trek) races in support of his team leader, who would go on to win the race (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 10 The peloton on stage 1 of the Critérium International 2011 (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 10 The Critérium International peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 10 The peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 10 Frenchman Remy Di Gregorio (Astana) (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 10 Fränk Schleck makes his move (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 10 The Schleck brothers ride together (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 10 Fränk Schleck in the yellow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 10 The Schleck brothers (Image credit: AFP)

Fränk Schleck played his part in the Leopard Trek team’s day of domination by taking victory at the summit of the of the Col de l’Ospedale climb at Critérium International in Corsica.

The Luxembourg climber set up overall victory by beating Belarus rider Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) by 16 seconds and also took a four seconds bonus. Third at 28 seconds was Estonia’s Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and he is perhaps the only other rider likely to threaten the champion of Luxemburg in Sunday’s time trial.

“When I abandoned during Paris-Nice, it didn’t reflect the reality of my condition”, Fränk Schleck said after victoriously crossing the line at the top of the 15km long final climb.

“I had an inflammation after the time trial but I didn’t feel bad before. On the Monday after Paris-Nice, I knew that everything was fine and I had a good training of week with Andy, including a few sessions behind motorbike. We knew that we were ready to fight and we absolutely wanted to win here.”

The pressure had been growing at the Leopard-Trek team as the new team after only securing two wins so far this season. Now Fränk Schleck and Fabian Cancellara have won on the same day.

“This is a nice victory”, Schleck said. “I’m really happy for the team. We chased the breakaway and Jens Voigt attacked before the climb to prepare the terrain for us.”

The early action

Stage one of the Criterium International came alive with a 16-man breakaway. There was no Europcar rider in the move and so it fell to the team in green team to chase them down. In the next 20-man group that went up the road, Garmin-Cervélo was missing, so they then chased. Eventually a group of just six riders went clear after 70 nervous kilometres of racing. In the move were: Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Dimitri Champion (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Schuller), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Thomas Bonnin (Skil-Shimano).

When they opened a four-minute lead after 100km, Leopard-Trek took up the chase. Five time winner of the event Voigt then attacked to bridge the gap alone and continued with aggression until the bottom of the final climb.

With 13km to go, Astana climber Rémy Di Gregorio jumped away from the chasing group and passed Voigt. He hoped to repeat the stage win he got two weeks before at Paris-Nice.

“I told him to attack”, Alexandre Vinokourov told Cyclingnews at the finish.

“But it was a bit too far away from the finish. The Schlecks played it well. They are in good form. We’ll see if it’s still the case at the Ardennes classics. As for myself, my level is more or less the same as last year at the same race in the same climb. It took me a bit of time to recover from my crash at Paris-Nice but I’m confident that after the Vuelta a Pais Vasco, I’ll be good for the classics.”

Vinokourov followed the Andy Schleck’s first attack with nine kilometres to go, as Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was dropped from the main group because of the sudden accelerations. Andy then attacked another time with Taaramae on his wheel. “I was feeling quite good but not well enough to follow the best climbers of the day”, the youngest of the Schlecks told Cyclingnews.

“I accelerated twice in order to prepare Fränk’s attack and when I felt it was the right time, I pointed it out at him and I told him: ‘Go. Go.’ It was clear that they wouldn’t get across to him. He was the strongest today. It’s a well deserved win because it’s been a long day on the bike and the whole team has worked very well.”

Taaramae was the only rider able to follow Schleck, while Kiryienka was the only one able to bridge the gap at the five kilometre to go mark. With 2.2km to go, Schleck then rode away to a solo win.

“He was super strong”, Kiryienka told Cyclingnews. “I climbed at my own rhythm to limit the damage. Tomorrow we have a short time trial. I have a background as a track ride but that was a few years ago. However, I think I have a chance to regain the twenty seconds I’ve lost to Schleck. This is all good for me.”

Fränk Schleck was quietly confident before the time trial. “I’m not saying that I’ve become a specialist but winning this race is feasible”, he said.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 5:21:02 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 0:00:16 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:22 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:01:00 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:46 17 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:48 19 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:46 20 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:04 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:03:27 24 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 25 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:41 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:50 27 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:24 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:47 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:06:37 30 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:42 31 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:28 32 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:29 35 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:07:58 36 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 37 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:10 39 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:08:30 40 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:08:41 41 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:19 44 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:09:50 45 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:17 46 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:20 47 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:54 48 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:13 50 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar 0:13:46 52 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 53 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:14 54 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:15:17 55 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 56 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 59 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:49 62 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 63 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:16:00 64 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:16:21 65 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:17:18 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:52 67 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 68 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:18:51 69 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo 70 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 71 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 72 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:41 73 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:43 74 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:08 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:20:17 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:22:11 77 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:22:24 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:22:43 79 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:24:32 80 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:24:34 81 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 82 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 83 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 84 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 85 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 86 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 0:25:57 88 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:59 89 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 93 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 95 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 97 Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar 98 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 99 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:24 100 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 101 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:28:34 102 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:28:47 HD Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana HD Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 HD Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller HD Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 HD Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi HD Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller HD Anthony Charteau (Fra) Europcar HD Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne HD Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ DNF Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne DNF Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNS Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Pianottoli-Caldarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 pts 2 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Sartène # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 pts 2 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 4 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 pts 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 12 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 7 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 9 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 3 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Roccapina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 6 pts 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Orasi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 3 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 2

Mountain 3 - Col de Celaccia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2

Mountain 4 - Col de Saint-Eustache # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2

Mountain 5 - Côte d'Aullène # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2

Mountain 6 - Col de Bacinu # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 pts 2 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 7 - L'Ospédale (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 pts 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 4 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5:21:24 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:00:38 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:47 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:24 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:19 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:28 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:25 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:48 10 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:09:28 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:51 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:13:24 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:55 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:27 16 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:13 18 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:18:29 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 0:24:12 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 21 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 22 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:37 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 26 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 27 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:28:02 28 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:28:12 29 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:28:25 HD Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana HD Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne DNF Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ DNF Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 16:05:29 2 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:22 3 Leopard Trek 0:05:23 4 Saur - Sojasun 0:10:28 5 Team RadioShack 0:10:54 6 FDJ 0:12:01 7 Pro Team Astana 0:12:08 8 Team Europcar 0:13:41 9 Big Mat - Auber 93 0:17:11 10 Skil - Shimano 0:19:18 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:09 12 Bretagne - Schuller 0:20:45 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:37 14 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:46 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:22 16 Sky Procycling 0:35:26

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 5:20:52 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 0:00:20 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:28 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:01:10 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:56 17 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:58 19 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:56 20 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:14 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:03:37 24 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:44 25 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:51 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:00 27 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:34 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:57 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:06:47 30 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:52 31 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:38 32 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:39 35 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:08:06 36 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:08:07 37 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:08 38 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:20 39 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:08:40 40 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:08:51 41 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:29 44 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:10:00 45 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:27 46 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:30 47 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:13:04 48 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:23 50 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar 0:13:56 52 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 53 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:24 54 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:25 55 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:15:26 56 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:15:27 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 60 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:59 62 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 63 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:16:10 64 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:16:31 65 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:17:28 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:02 67 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:44 68 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:19:01 69 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo 70 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 71 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 72 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:51 73 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:53 74 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:18 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:20:21 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:22:21 77 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:22:34 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:22:53 79 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:24:41 80 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:24:42 81 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:24:44 82 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 83 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 84 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 85 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 86 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 0:26:07 88 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:09 89 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 93 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 95 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 97 Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar 98 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 99 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:34 100 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 101 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:28:44 102 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:28:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 pts 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 12 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 7 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 7 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 3 11 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 3 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 14 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1 16 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 1 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 4 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 6 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 4 7 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 8 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5:21:20 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:00:42 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:51 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:28 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:23 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:32 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:29 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 10 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:09:32 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:55 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:13:28 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:31 16 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:16 18 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:18:33 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:24:13 20 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 0:24:16 21 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 22 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:41 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 26 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 27 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:28:06 28 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:28:16 29 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:28:29