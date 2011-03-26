Trending

Fränk Schleck climbs to victory in opening stage

Schleck attacks with 2km to go and becomes first race leader

Image 1 of 10

Fränk Schleck celebrates as he crosses the line

Fränk Schleck celebrates as he crosses the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 10

Jens Voigt (Leopard-Trek) races in support of his team leader, who would go on to win the race

Jens Voigt (Leopard-Trek) races in support of his team leader, who would go on to win the race
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 10

The peloton on stage 1 of the Critérium International 2011

The peloton on stage 1 of the Critérium International 2011
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 10

The Critérium International peloton

The Critérium International peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 10

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 10

Frenchman Remy Di Gregorio (Astana)

Frenchman Remy Di Gregorio (Astana)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 10

Fränk Schleck makes his move

Fränk Schleck makes his move
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 10

The Schleck brothers ride together

The Schleck brothers ride together
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 10

Fränk Schleck in the yellow jersey

Fränk Schleck in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 10

The Schleck brothers

The Schleck brothers
(Image credit: AFP)

Fränk Schleck played his part in the Leopard Trek team’s day of domination by taking victory at the summit of the of the Col de l’Ospedale climb at Critérium International in Corsica.

The Luxembourg climber set up overall victory by beating Belarus rider Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) by 16 seconds and also took a four seconds bonus. Third at 28 seconds was Estonia’s Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and he is perhaps the only other rider likely to threaten the champion of Luxemburg in Sunday’s time trial.

“When I abandoned during Paris-Nice, it didn’t reflect the reality of my condition”, Fränk Schleck said after victoriously crossing the line at the top of the 15km long final climb.

“I had an inflammation after the time trial but I didn’t feel bad before. On the Monday after Paris-Nice, I knew that everything was fine and I had a good training of week with Andy, including a few sessions behind motorbike. We knew that we were ready to fight and we absolutely wanted to win here.”

The pressure had been growing at the Leopard-Trek team as the new team after only securing two wins so far this season. Now Fränk Schleck and Fabian Cancellara have won on the same day.

“This is a nice victory”, Schleck said. “I’m really happy for the team. We chased the breakaway and Jens Voigt attacked before the climb to prepare the terrain for us.”

The early action

Stage one of the Criterium International came alive with a 16-man breakaway. There was no Europcar rider in the move and so it fell to the team in green team to chase them down. In the next 20-man group that went up the road, Garmin-Cervélo was missing, so they then chased. Eventually a group of just six riders went clear after 70 nervous kilometres of racing. In the move were: Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Dimitri Champion (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Schuller), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Thomas Bonnin (Skil-Shimano).

When they opened a four-minute lead after 100km, Leopard-Trek took up the chase. Five time winner of the event Voigt then attacked to bridge the gap alone and continued with aggression until the bottom of the final climb.

With 13km to go, Astana climber Rémy Di Gregorio jumped away from the chasing group and passed Voigt. He hoped to repeat the stage win he got two weeks before at Paris-Nice.

“I told him to attack”, Alexandre Vinokourov told Cyclingnews at the finish.

“But it was a bit too far away from the finish. The Schlecks played it well. They are in good form. We’ll see if it’s still the case at the Ardennes classics. As for myself, my level is more or less the same as last year at the same race in the same climb. It took me a bit of time to recover from my crash at Paris-Nice but I’m confident that after the Vuelta a Pais Vasco, I’ll be good for the classics.”

Vinokourov followed the Andy Schleck’s first attack with nine kilometres to go, as Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was dropped from the main group because of the sudden accelerations. Andy then attacked another time with Taaramae on his wheel. “I was feeling quite good but not well enough to follow the best climbers of the day”, the youngest of the Schlecks told Cyclingnews.

“I accelerated twice in order to prepare Fränk’s attack and when I felt it was the right time, I pointed it out at him and I told him: ‘Go. Go.’ It was clear that they wouldn’t get across to him. He was the strongest today. It’s a well deserved win because it’s been a long day on the bike and the whole team has worked very well.”

Taaramae was the only rider able to follow Schleck, while Kiryienka was the only one able to bridge the gap at the five kilometre to go mark. With 2.2km to go, Schleck then rode away to a solo win.

“He was super strong”, Kiryienka told Cyclingnews. “I climbed at my own rhythm to limit the damage. Tomorrow we have a short time trial. I have a background as a track ride but that was a few years ago. However, I think I have a chance to regain the twenty seconds I’ve lost to Schleck. This is all good for me.”

Fränk Schleck was quietly confident before the time trial. “I’m not saying that I’ve become a specialist but winning this race is feasible”, he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5:21:02
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar0:00:16
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:22
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:01:00
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
9Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:46
17Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:48
19Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:46
20Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
21Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:04
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:03:27
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
25Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:41
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:50
27Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:24
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:47
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:06:37
30Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:42
31Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:28
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:29
35Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:07:58
36Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:10
39Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:08:30
40Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:08:41
41Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
43David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:19
44Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:09:50
45Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:17
46David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:20
47Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:54
48Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:13
50Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar0:13:46
52Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
53Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:14
54Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:15:17
55Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
56Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
59Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:49
62Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:00
64Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:16:21
65Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:17:18
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:52
67Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
68Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:18:51
69Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo
70Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
71Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
72Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:41
73Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:43
74Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:08
75Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:20:17
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:11
77Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:22:24
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:22:43
79José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:24:32
80Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:24:34
81Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
82Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
83Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
84Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
85Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
86Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar0:25:57
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:59
89David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
93Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
95Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
97Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar
98Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
99John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:24
100Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
101Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:28:34
102Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:28:47
HDRoman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
HDJohan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDSébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDSylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDRussell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDHubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDJuan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
HDMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDEric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDAnthony Charteau (Fra) Europcar
HDDamien Monier (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
HDBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDThomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
DNFJonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNSMichael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Pianottoli-Caldarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek3pts
2Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Sartène
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek3pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 4 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek15pts
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar12
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano7
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling5
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
9Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ3
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Roccapina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano6pts
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Orasi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
3Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana2

Mountain 3 - Col de Celaccia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano2

Mountain 4 - Col de Saint-Eustache
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2

Mountain 5 - Côte d'Aullène
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2

Mountain 6 - Col de Bacinu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6pts
2Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 7 - L'Ospédale (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6pts
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar4
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne5:21:24
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:00:38
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:47
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:24
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:19
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:28
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:25
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:48
10Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:09:28
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:51
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:13:24
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:55
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:27
16Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:13
18Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:18:29
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar0:24:12
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
21Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
22Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:37
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
25Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
26Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
27Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:28:02
28Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:28:12
29Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:28:25
HDRoman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
HDMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDThomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
DNFJonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNFJonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team16:05:29
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:22
3Leopard Trek0:05:23
4Saur - Sojasun0:10:28
5Team RadioShack0:10:54
6FDJ0:12:01
7Pro Team Astana0:12:08
8Team Europcar0:13:41
9Big Mat - Auber 930:17:11
10Skil - Shimano0:19:18
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:09
12Bretagne - Schuller0:20:45
13Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:37
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:46
15AG2R La Mondiale0:23:22
16Sky Procycling0:35:26

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5:20:52
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar0:00:20
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:28
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:01:10
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
9Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:56
17Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:58
19Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:56
20Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
21Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:14
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:03:37
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:44
25Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:51
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:00
27Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:34
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:57
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:06:47
30Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:52
31Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:38
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:39
35Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:08:06
36Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:08:07
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:08
38Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:20
39Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:08:40
40Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:08:51
41Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
43David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:29
44Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:10:00
45Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:27
46David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:30
47Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:13:04
48Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:23
50Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar0:13:56
52Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
53Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:24
54Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:25
55Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:15:26
56Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:15:27
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
60Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:59
62Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:10
64Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:16:31
65Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:17:28
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:02
67Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:44
68Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:19:01
69Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo
70Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
71Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
72Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:51
73Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:53
74Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:18
75Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:20:21
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:21
77Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:22:34
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:22:53
79Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:24:41
80José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:24:42
81Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:24:44
82Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
83Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
84Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
85Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
86Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar0:26:07
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:09
89David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
93Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
95Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
97Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar
98Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
99John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:34
100Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
101Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:28:44
102Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:28:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek15pts
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar12
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano7
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
7Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling5
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ3
11Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ3
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
14Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
15Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1
16Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana1
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team24pts
2Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
4Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano6
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar4
7Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4
8Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne5:21:20
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:00:42
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:51
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:28
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:23
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:32
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:29
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
10Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:09:32
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:55
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:13:28
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:59
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:31
16Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:16
18Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:18:33
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:24:13
20Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar0:24:16
21Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
22Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:41
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
25Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
26Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
27Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:28:06
28Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:28:16
29Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:28:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team16:05:29
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:22
3Leopard Trek0:05:23
4Saur - Sojasun0:10:28
5Team RadioShack0:10:54
6FDJ0:12:01
7Pro Team Astana0:12:08
8Team Europcar0:13:41
9Big Mat - Auber 930:17:11
10Skil - Shimano0:19:18
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:09
12Bretagne - Schuller0:20:45
13Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:37
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:46
15AG2R La Mondiale0:23:22
16Sky Procycling0:35:26

 

Latest on Cyclingnews