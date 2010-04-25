Kiserlovski crowned Giro dell'Appennino champion
Croatian bests Pozzovivo in two-up sprint
|1
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:26:19
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:29
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|9
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:01:33
|12
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:34
|13
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:01:51
|14
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:10
|15
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:03:12
|17
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:10:13
|18
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|19
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|20
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|21
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:25
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|24
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
|28
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:15
|29
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|30
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|33
|Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
|36
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|38
|Roman Vishnevskiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|41
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|42
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|44
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|46
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|47
|Dmytro Arkhynos (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|48
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|49
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|50
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|52
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|53
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|54
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|55
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|56
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|57
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|58
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:00
