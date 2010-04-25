Trending

Kiserlovski crowned Giro dell'Appennino champion

Croatian bests Pozzovivo in two-up sprint

Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) outsprinted Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) to win the Giro dell'Appennino.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates his Giro dell'Appennino victory, the Croatian's first win in three years.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Full Results
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo4:26:19
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:29
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
7Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
9Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:01:33
12Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:34
13Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:01:51
14Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:03:10
15Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
16Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:03:12
17Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:10:13
18Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
19Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
20Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
21Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
22Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:25
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
24Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
28Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:12:15
29Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
30Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
33Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
35Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
36Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
37Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
38Roman Vishnevskiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
40Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
41Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
42Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
44Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
45José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
46Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
47Dmytro Arkhynos (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
48Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
50Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
52Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
53Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
54Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
55Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
56Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
57Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
58Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
61Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:00

