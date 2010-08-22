Image 1 of 41 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) crosses the line ahead of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 41 Jeff Louder (BMC) fought hard but couldn't stay with the front group once they hit the last climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 41 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) leads the chase as the group approaches the final climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 41 The break was looking pretty lonely amongst all those big mountains. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 41 The break away group keeps pushing ahead as the main group gets out of site. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 41 Riders leave the mountains they just crossed over. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 41 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) making his way down the long steep descent. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 41 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) descends off of the Alpine Loop descent. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 41 Fly V Australia never let up the pressure they put on the break away group. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 41 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) leads break away companion Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) lower on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 41 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) leaves everyone behind and takes off alone. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 41 Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) leads the next chase group. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 41 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) rode with a little inspiration and a friend in mind this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 41 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) a little worn out after his hard effort in the break and on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 41 Jersey wearers got this fancy engraved watch from Rockwell. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 41 Ian Boswell (Bissell) had an outstanding Tour of Utah and captured the best young rider jersey and third place on the podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 41 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) climbing hard on the way to his win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 41 Getting a little help from a fan. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 41 Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going as hard as he can at the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 41 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) just before he attacks the group he's with. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 41 The break on its way up past Sundance. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 41 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) puts some pressure on in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 41 With all of the climbing today their had to be some good descents. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 41 The break passing by one of the reservoirs along the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 41 The break starts to make a little more time on the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 41 Jamis-Sutter Home gets riders to the front to work on bringing back the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 41 The view from the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 41 Jamis-Sutter Home starts to get to the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 41 Riders line up for the last and probably most difficult stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 41 A break gets up the road in the distance first thing in the morning as the peloton chases. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 41 The peloton gets strung out as they head away from Park City in the distance. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 32 of 41 A couple of Trek-Livestrong tuck in on the descent. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 33 of 41 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) bridged up to the break on the first big climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 34 of 41 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) fighting to stay up with the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 35 of 41 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leads the main field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 36 of 41 The break at the base of the Alpine Loop climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 37 of 41 Jamis-Sutter Home stacked on the front and chasing hard. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 38 of 41 A Holowesko rider has a chat at the team car. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 39 of 41 The field is still strung out at the front because of the chase. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 40 of 41 The break still has a decent gap as they get closer to the Alpine Loop. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 41 of 41 Fly V Australia had some great rides this week and took home the best team prize. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) ended his Stateside season with his first victory of the year atop the Snowbird Ski Resort, the fifth and final stage of the Larry H Miller Tour of Utah. After a tactical battle up the climb, Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) took second ahead of Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles), who rounded out the day's podium.

"This is actually my first win of the year and I'm headed back to Australia tomorrow," said Crawford. "Levi caught me with 500 metres to go and I got on his wheel. I was able to recover a little bit there.

"We all know that Levi is an incredible bike rider and he won this tour without a team. I don't think he was super concerned about the stage. On the day, I did a good ride and crossed the line first. I'm really happy with that."

Leipheimer captured the Tour of Utah title despite not having any teammates to support him during the six-stage event. He moved into the leader's jersey after stage two and maintained that lead through the fifth and final stage. His victory came ahead of last year's winner, Mancebo, who finished second and young Ian Boswell (Bissell) in third.

"The fact that the whole week was a hard profile, hard course, took away a lot of tactics and played into my favour," Leipheimer explained. "Today I was able to control a little bit on the climbs and you're not really giving anyone a free ride."

It was Leipheimer's first time participating in the Tour of Utah and he acknowledged that one main reason was the memory of his friend, the late Terry McGinnis. McGinnis, the former executive director, passed away after a two-year battle with colon cancer in October last year.

"Terry and I had some fantastic rides together and every day this week I remember more and more how much it meant to me because that was a period of my life where I was just getting going in cycling," said Leipheimer.

"That was a very decisive period in my career and to have a training partner like that really motivated me. I think the Tour of Utah and the riders owe a big thank you to Terry and I do as well. I think it is fair to say that this race is his legacy."

Crawford succeeds atop Little Cottonwood

A six-man move made it to the base of Little Cottonwood, the Tour of Utah's final ascent to the finish line on top of the Snowbird Ski Resort. Those men included Crawford and his teammate Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), Ben King (Trek-Livestrong), Chris Jones (Team Type 1), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) and Jeff Louder (BMC Racing).

Crawford put in a timely attack at the base of the climb and was quickly followed by De Maar. The pair of seasoned climbers stretched their legs by setting a fast pace for nearly two kilometres. Rolfe was the first to fall off the pace, followed by Jones, Louder and eventually King. Crawford opened up the door to a solo victory mid-climb when he increased his speed and dropped De Maar.

"We worked together when we were away but it was incredibly windy at the bottom of the last climb," Crawford explained. "We just shared turns and eventually I rode away from him. It was a really tough stage. I went my own pace and tried to ride a good tempo, knowing that Levi was coming.

"I thought perhaps I could get there but the time was steadily coming down and there was nothing I could do about it. I just had to keep riding as hard as I could and I was in a world of pain."

The peloton entered the base of the ascent two minutes behind the leaders on the road; a tactical battle between Leipheimer and Mancebo saw that gap close drastically in the last kilometre of the race, however.

"It was a really hard day," said Mancebo. "My team worked really well today and it was a little dangerous with some riders in the break. I worked a lot today and I'm just happy that I could get a podium. Leipheimer was very strong on the climb. I'm happy with second place because I did a ten-day race before this and I'm a bit tired."

Leipheimer kicked the pace up a notch and rode away from Mancebo to close the distance to Crawford with 500 metres to go but it was Crawford who crossed the line first, while Leipheimer cemented his overall race win.

"When it was just Paco [Mancebo] and I on the climb left, I thought well now I have to go," Leipheimer said. "He did all the work and I didn't want to accelerate on him because he pulled for like 20 kilometres... but at the same time, I didn't know exactly who was up the road or how many guys. There was no race radio and the gap was two minutes.

"I knew that Jai was three or so minutes back so I wanted to be safe," he added. "It's better to be safe than sorry. I went my pace to close the gap. When I caught him, I was safe, I was going to win the overall race; I had done a big effort to get there but there was no denying the fact that he earned the stage more than me. I think it would have been wrong to sprint him for the win."

Small field tackles big stage in the Wasatch Mountain Range

This year's overall winner would emerge from a fifth and final 'queen' stage, the longest and most challenging course of the week, with 164km of mountainous terrain that ended with a lengthy ascent to the top of Snowbird Ski Resort.

The diminished and tired peloton lined up at the New Park Resort after only 86 riders of the 120 who had begun the event, survived the stage four criterium held in Park City the previous day.

A large breakaway of 16 men set sail along the undulations of a wide open climb up to the Jordanelle Reservoir. Those riders included Mike Olheiser (Canyon (Bicycles), Peter Latham and Frank Pipp (Bissell), Jeff Louder (BMC Racing), Sidney Taberlay (California Giant), Ian Gray and Kneuven (Rio Grande), Chris Jones and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Chris Baldwin and Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Darren Rolfe and David Tanner (Fly V Australia), Ben King, Alex Dowsett and Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Andrew Barker, Caleb Fairly and Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners)

Defending champion Mancebo put his Canyon Bicycle teammates on the front to manage the time gap. The local team received valuable help from Fly V Australia, which protected its highest placed GC contender, Lill, in third place.

Tanner increased his lead in the sprint competition by picking up points for first ahead of Phinney at the opening intermediate sprint. Behind the breakaway, the peloton ramped up the pace to reduce the margin from 1:20 minutes to 45 seconds.

The breakaway held a steady tempo over the highway-grade climb that wrapped around Deer Lake Reservoir and dropped down into the Midway Valley headed toward Tipanoga Mountain, the highest peak in the area.

Phinney took back some points toward the sprint jersey by winning the second intermediate sprint ahead of Tanner. However it was not enough to stop Tanner from consolidating his advantage in the best sprinter's jersey.

The break's ascendancy increased to two minutes as it passed the Provo Canyon and approached the significant mid-race climb of the day up the steep rugged roads of Alpine Loop. A mix of riders from teams Canyon Bicycles, Jamis-Sutter Home and Fly V Australia set pace at the front of field, protecting their GC riders in anticipation of the daunting ascent.

"I watched for Lill, Zajicek, Mancebo and none of them were in the break," said Leipheimer. "Eventually their team would have to ride to keep their places in the GC and they did."

Dowsett and Phinney started the climb up Alpine Loop followed by Louder and the rest of the breakaway. De Maar and Crawford leaped across to the breakaway when the peloton got close enough.

"My team and Mancebo's team had guys rolling through just to keep the gap manageable," Crawford explained. "Jamis-Sutter Home put a rider on the front on the climb. I could see the break so I jumped across to it.

"De Maar was going strong, it's always good to have him there. I had two teammates in the break with Rolfe and Tanner. Rolfe got on the front and rode like a madman, he was just awesome today."

The new members of the reshuffled breakaway crested the King of the Mountain ascent by the strongest climbers Rolfe, De Maar, Jones, King, Crawford and Louder. At the bottom of the Alpine Loop descent the breakaway held steady at 1:30 minutes ahead of the peloton.

The six men passed through the second KOM point located on a highway roller at 126km, just 16km from the base of the final climb. Crawford picked up more points towards the event's best climber jersey. The small group wound its way down the long descent back into Salt Lake City where they reached the base of the Little Cottonwood ascent intact and eager to test their legs to the finish line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 4:27:10 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:00 4 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 5 Jonathan McCarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:03 6 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:21 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 8 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 9 Matthew Cooke (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:02:18 10 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:02:28 11 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 12 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:02:37 13 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:03:00 14 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:03:16 15 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 16 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:03:45 17 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:07 19 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:16 20 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:06:29 21 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:30 22 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 23 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:07:05 24 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:07:21 25 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:08:15 26 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:08:40 27 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 28 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 30 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:11:05 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 32 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:11:58 33 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:26 34 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 35 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:13:16 36 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:13:27 37 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:15:50 38 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 39 Scott Tietzel (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 40 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 41 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 42 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 43 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 44 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 45 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 46 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 47 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:16:54 48 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:18:32 49 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 50 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 52 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 53 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:18:45 54 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 55 Carter Jones (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:18:58 56 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:30 57 Mike Friedman (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 58 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 0:21:39 59 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:22:41 60 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:14 61 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:26:32 62 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:26:43 63 Greg Krause (USA) Fly V Australia 0:28:36 64 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:29:10 65 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:29:31 66 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:32:37 67 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:34:31 68 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:35:04 69 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 70 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:38:39 71 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team HD Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:42:08 HD Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners HD Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:47:33 HD Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 1:06:40 DNF Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team DNF Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms DNF Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER DNF Adam Switters (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN DNF Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG DNF Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis DNF Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis DNS Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 pts 2 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 12 3 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 10 4 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 8 5 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 6 6 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 4 3 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3 4 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 5 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 13:32:47 2 Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:16 3 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:10 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:06:20 5 On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:09:18 6 teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:09:51 7 Team Type 1 0:10:31 8 Team Rio Grande 0:11:52 9 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:14:54 10 BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:15:57 11 BMC Racing Team 0:26:10 12 Canyon Bicycles 0:40:37 13 California Giant Berry Farms 0:59:02

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 12:39:40 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:30 3 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 4 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:03:58 5 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:04:32 6 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:36 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:05:08 8 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:05:48 9 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:06:56 10 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:07:07 11 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:07:08 12 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:07:42 13 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:09:20 14 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 15 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:10:51 16 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:10:53 17 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:13:01 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:14:06 19 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:14:34 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:12 21 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:15:19 22 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:13 23 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:17:55 24 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:19:23 25 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 0:20:21 26 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:20:24 27 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:21:14 28 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:21:46 29 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:22:49 30 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:23:55 31 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:24:04 32 Carter Jones (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:25:16 33 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:25:23 34 Matthew Cooke (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:25:34 35 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:25:51 36 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:26:20 37 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:28:49 38 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 0:30:06 39 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:30:10 40 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:30:13 41 Scott Tietzel (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:31:35 42 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:47 43 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:33:24 44 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:33:33 45 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:33:47 46 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:34:15 47 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:37:22 48 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:39:01 49 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:26 50 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:41:29 51 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:41:44 52 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:05 53 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:44:02 54 Mike Friedman (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:48:20 55 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:48:43 56 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:50:12 57 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:53:34 58 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 0:53:58 59 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:57:43 60 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:57:47 61 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:58:18 62 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:59:56 63 Greg Krause (USA) Fly V Australia 1:02:51 64 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 1:03:36 65 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 1:04:05 66 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 1:04:41 67 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 1:11:31 68 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 1:11:46 69 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 1:14:22 70 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 1:14:56 71 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 1:23:20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 20 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 17 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 15 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 14 5 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 13 6 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 13 7 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 9 9 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 8 10 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 8 11 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 8 12 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 8 13 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 6 14 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 4 16 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 4 17 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 18 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 2

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 27 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 26 3 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 8 5 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 7 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 6 7 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 5 8 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 9 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 10 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 11 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 3 13 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2 14 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1 16 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 37:58:18 2 Team Holowesko Partners 0:06:48 3 Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:16:26 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:17:36 5 On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:19:49 6 BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:23:37 7 Team Rio Grande 0:24:30 8 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:24:37 9 Team Type 1 0:25:24 10 teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:26:32 11 BMC Racing Team 0:34:26 12 Canyon Bicycles 1:17:07 13 California Giant Berry Farms 1:43:03

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 12:43:36 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:12 3 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:12 4 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:05:24 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:10 6 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:23 7 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 0:16:25 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:17:18 9 Carter Jones (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN 0:21:20 10 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:30 11 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:44:47 12 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:54:22 13 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:59:40 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 1:00:09