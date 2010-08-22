Trending

Crawford climbs to final stage victory

Solo Leipheimer secures overall title

Image 1 of 41

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) crosses the line ahead of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) crosses the line ahead of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 41

Jeff Louder (BMC) fought hard but couldn't stay with the front group once they hit the last climb.

Jeff Louder (BMC) fought hard but couldn't stay with the front group once they hit the last climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 41

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) leads the chase as the group approaches the final climb.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) leads the chase as the group approaches the final climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 41

The break was looking pretty lonely amongst all those big mountains.

The break was looking pretty lonely amongst all those big mountains.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 41

The break away group keeps pushing ahead as the main group gets out of site.

The break away group keeps pushing ahead as the main group gets out of site.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 41

Riders leave the mountains they just crossed over.

Riders leave the mountains they just crossed over.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 41

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) making his way down the long steep descent.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) making his way down the long steep descent.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 41

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) descends off of the Alpine Loop descent.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) descends off of the Alpine Loop descent.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 41

Fly V Australia never let up the pressure they put on the break away group.

Fly V Australia never let up the pressure they put on the break away group.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 41

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) leads break away companion Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) lower on the climb.

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) leads break away companion Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) lower on the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 41

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) leaves everyone behind and takes off alone.

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) leaves everyone behind and takes off alone.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 41

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) leads the next chase group.

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) leads the next chase group.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 41

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) rode with a little inspiration and a friend in mind this week.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) rode with a little inspiration and a friend in mind this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 41

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) a little worn out after his hard effort in the break and on the climb.

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) a little worn out after his hard effort in the break and on the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 41

Jersey wearers got this fancy engraved watch from Rockwell.

Jersey wearers got this fancy engraved watch from Rockwell.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 41

Ian Boswell (Bissell) had an outstanding Tour of Utah and captured the best young rider jersey and third place on the podium.

Ian Boswell (Bissell) had an outstanding Tour of Utah and captured the best young rider jersey and third place on the podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 41

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) climbing hard on the way to his win.

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) climbing hard on the way to his win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 41

Getting a little help from a fan.

Getting a little help from a fan.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 41

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going as hard as he can at the front.

Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) going as hard as he can at the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 41

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) just before he attacks the group he's with.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) just before he attacks the group he's with.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 41

The break on its way up past Sundance.

The break on its way up past Sundance.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 41

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) puts some pressure on in the break.

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) puts some pressure on in the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 41

With all of the climbing today their had to be some good descents.

With all of the climbing today their had to be some good descents.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 41

The break passing by one of the reservoirs along the course.

The break passing by one of the reservoirs along the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 41

The break starts to make a little more time on the field.

The break starts to make a little more time on the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 41

Jamis-Sutter Home gets riders to the front to work on bringing back the break.

Jamis-Sutter Home gets riders to the front to work on bringing back the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 41

The view from the front of the field.

The view from the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 41

Jamis-Sutter Home starts to get to the front.

Jamis-Sutter Home starts to get to the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 41

Riders line up for the last and probably most difficult stage.

Riders line up for the last and probably most difficult stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 41

A break gets up the road in the distance first thing in the morning as the peloton chases.

A break gets up the road in the distance first thing in the morning as the peloton chases.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 41

The peloton gets strung out as they head away from Park City in the distance.

The peloton gets strung out as they head away from Park City in the distance.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 41

A couple of Trek-Livestrong tuck in on the descent.

A couple of Trek-Livestrong tuck in on the descent.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 33 of 41

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) bridged up to the break on the first big climb.

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) bridged up to the break on the first big climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 41

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) fighting to stay up with the break.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) fighting to stay up with the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 35 of 41

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leads the main field.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leads the main field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 36 of 41

The break at the base of the Alpine Loop climb.

The break at the base of the Alpine Loop climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 37 of 41

Jamis-Sutter Home stacked on the front and chasing hard.

Jamis-Sutter Home stacked on the front and chasing hard.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 38 of 41

A Holowesko rider has a chat at the team car.

A Holowesko rider has a chat at the team car.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 39 of 41

The field is still strung out at the front because of the chase.

The field is still strung out at the front because of the chase.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 40 of 41

The break still has a decent gap as they get closer to the Alpine Loop.

The break still has a decent gap as they get closer to the Alpine Loop.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 41 of 41

Fly V Australia had some great rides this week and took home the best team prize.

Fly V Australia had some great rides this week and took home the best team prize.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) ended his Stateside season with his first victory of the year atop the Snowbird Ski Resort, the fifth and final stage of the Larry H Miller Tour of Utah. After a tactical battle up the climb, Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) took second ahead of Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles), who rounded out the day's podium.

"This is actually my first win of the year and I'm headed back to Australia tomorrow," said Crawford. "Levi caught me with 500 metres to go and I got on his wheel. I was able to recover a little bit there.

"We all know that Levi is an incredible bike rider and he won this tour without a team. I don't think he was super concerned about the stage. On the day, I did a good ride and crossed the line first. I'm really happy with that."

Leipheimer captured the Tour of Utah title despite not having any teammates to support him during the six-stage event. He moved into the leader's jersey after stage two and maintained that lead through the fifth and final stage. His victory came ahead of last year's winner, Mancebo, who finished second and young Ian Boswell (Bissell) in third.

"The fact that the whole week was a hard profile, hard course, took away a lot of tactics and played into my favour," Leipheimer explained. "Today I was able to control a little bit on the climbs and you're not really giving anyone a free ride."

It was Leipheimer's first time participating in the Tour of Utah and he acknowledged that one main reason was the memory of his friend, the late Terry McGinnis. McGinnis, the former executive director, passed away after a two-year battle with colon cancer in October last year.

"Terry and I had some fantastic rides together and every day this week I remember more and more how much it meant to me because that was a period of my life where I was just getting going in cycling," said Leipheimer.

"That was a very decisive period in my career and to have a training partner like that really motivated me. I think the Tour of Utah and the riders owe a big thank you to Terry and I do as well. I think it is fair to say that this race is his legacy."

Crawford succeeds atop Little Cottonwood

A six-man move made it to the base of Little Cottonwood, the Tour of Utah's final ascent to the finish line on top of the Snowbird Ski Resort. Those men included Crawford and his teammate Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), Ben King (Trek-Livestrong), Chris Jones (Team Type 1), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) and Jeff Louder (BMC Racing).

Crawford put in a timely attack at the base of the climb and was quickly followed by De Maar. The pair of seasoned climbers stretched their legs by setting a fast pace for nearly two kilometres. Rolfe was the first to fall off the pace, followed by Jones, Louder and eventually King. Crawford opened up the door to a solo victory mid-climb when he increased his speed and dropped De Maar.

"We worked together when we were away but it was incredibly windy at the bottom of the last climb," Crawford explained. "We just shared turns and eventually I rode away from him. It was a really tough stage. I went my own pace and tried to ride a good tempo, knowing that Levi was coming.

"I thought perhaps I could get there but the time was steadily coming down and there was nothing I could do about it. I just had to keep riding as hard as I could and I was in a world of pain."

The peloton entered the base of the ascent two minutes behind the leaders on the road; a tactical battle between Leipheimer and Mancebo saw that gap close drastically in the last kilometre of the race, however.

"It was a really hard day," said Mancebo. "My team worked really well today and it was a little dangerous with some riders in the break. I worked a lot today and I'm just happy that I could get a podium. Leipheimer was very strong on the climb. I'm happy with second place because I did a ten-day race before this and I'm a bit tired."

Leipheimer kicked the pace up a notch and rode away from Mancebo to close the distance to Crawford with 500 metres to go but it was Crawford who crossed the line first, while Leipheimer cemented his overall race win.

"When it was just Paco [Mancebo] and I on the climb left, I thought well now I have to go," Leipheimer said. "He did all the work and I didn't want to accelerate on him because he pulled for like 20 kilometres... but at the same time, I didn't know exactly who was up the road or how many guys. There was no race radio and the gap was two minutes.

"I knew that Jai was three or so minutes back so I wanted to be safe," he added. "It's better to be safe than sorry. I went my pace to close the gap. When I caught him, I was safe, I was going to win the overall race; I had done a big effort to get there but there was no denying the fact that he earned the stage more than me. I think it would have been wrong to sprint him for the win."

Small field tackles big stage in the Wasatch Mountain Range

This year's overall winner would emerge from a fifth and final 'queen' stage, the longest and most challenging course of the week, with 164km of mountainous terrain that ended with a lengthy ascent to the top of Snowbird Ski Resort.

The diminished and tired peloton lined up at the New Park Resort after only 86 riders of the 120 who had begun the event, survived the stage four criterium held in Park City the previous day.

A large breakaway of 16 men set sail along the undulations of a wide open climb up to the Jordanelle Reservoir. Those riders included Mike Olheiser (Canyon (Bicycles), Peter Latham and Frank Pipp (Bissell), Jeff Louder (BMC Racing), Sidney Taberlay (California Giant), Ian Gray and Kneuven (Rio Grande), Chris Jones and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Chris Baldwin and Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Darren Rolfe and David Tanner (Fly V Australia), Ben King, Alex Dowsett and Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Andrew Barker, Caleb Fairly and Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners)

Defending champion Mancebo put his Canyon Bicycle teammates on the front to manage the time gap. The local team received valuable help from Fly V Australia, which protected its highest placed GC contender, Lill, in third place.

Tanner increased his lead in the sprint competition by picking up points for first ahead of Phinney at the opening intermediate sprint. Behind the breakaway, the peloton ramped up the pace to reduce the margin from 1:20 minutes to 45 seconds.

The breakaway held a steady tempo over the highway-grade climb that wrapped around Deer Lake Reservoir and dropped down into the Midway Valley headed toward Tipanoga Mountain, the highest peak in the area.

Phinney took back some points toward the sprint jersey by winning the second intermediate sprint ahead of Tanner. However it was not enough to stop Tanner from consolidating his advantage in the best sprinter's jersey.

The break's ascendancy increased to two minutes as it passed the Provo Canyon and approached the significant mid-race climb of the day up the steep rugged roads of Alpine Loop. A mix of riders from teams Canyon Bicycles, Jamis-Sutter Home and Fly V Australia set pace at the front of field, protecting their GC riders in anticipation of the daunting ascent.

"I watched for Lill, Zajicek, Mancebo and none of them were in the break," said Leipheimer. "Eventually their team would have to ride to keep their places in the GC and they did."

Dowsett and Phinney started the climb up Alpine Loop followed by Louder and the rest of the breakaway. De Maar and Crawford leaped across to the breakaway when the peloton got close enough.

"My team and Mancebo's team had guys rolling through just to keep the gap manageable," Crawford explained. "Jamis-Sutter Home put a rider on the front on the climb. I could see the break so I jumped across to it.

"De Maar was going strong, it's always good to have him there. I had two teammates in the break with Rolfe and Tanner. Rolfe got on the front and rode like a madman, he was just awesome today."

The new members of the reshuffled breakaway crested the King of the Mountain ascent by the strongest climbers Rolfe, De Maar, Jones, King, Crawford and Louder. At the bottom of the Alpine Loop descent the breakaway held steady at 1:30 minutes ahead of the peloton.

The six men passed through the second KOM point located on a highway roller at 126km, just 16km from the base of the final climb. Crawford picked up more points towards the event's best climber jersey. The small group wound its way down the long descent back into Salt Lake City where they reached the base of the Little Cottonwood ascent intact and eager to test their legs to the finish line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia4:27:10
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:00
4Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
5Jonathan McCarty (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:03
6Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:21
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
8Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
9Matthew Cooke (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:02:18
10Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:02:28
11Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
12Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:02:37
13Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:03:00
14Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:03:16
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
16Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:03:45
17Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
18Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:06:07
19Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:16
20Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:06:29
21Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:30
22Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
23James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:07:05
24Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:07:21
25Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:08:15
26Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:08:40
27Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
28Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
30Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:11:05
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
32Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:11:58
33Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:26
34Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
35Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:13:16
36Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:13:27
37Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:15:50
38Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
39Scott Tietzel (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN
40Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
41Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
42Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
43Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
44Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
45Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
46Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
47Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:16:54
48Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:18:32
49Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
50Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
52David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
53Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:18:45
54Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
55Carter Jones (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:18:58
56Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:30
57Mike Friedman (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN
58Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport0:21:39
59Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:22:41
60Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:14
61Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:26:32
62Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:26:43
63Greg Krause (USA) Fly V Australia0:28:36
64Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:29:10
65Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:29:31
66Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:32:37
67Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:34:31
68Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:35:04
69Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
70Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:38:39
71K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
HDMax Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:42:08
HDAndrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
HDTyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:47:33
HDKai Applequist (USA) Exergy1:06:40
DNFJeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
DNFSidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
DNFAndrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFLuis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFZach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
DNFAdam Switters (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN
DNFThomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
DNFChristopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
DNFMaxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
DNSRory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia15pts
2Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia12
3Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis10
4Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 18
5Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG6
6Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team4
7Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia5pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis4
3Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG3
4Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
5Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia5pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG5pts
2David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia13:32:47
2Team Holowesko Partners0:00:16
3Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:10
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:06:20
5On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:09:18
6teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:09:51
7Team Type 10:10:31
8Team Rio Grande0:11:52
9Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:14:54
10BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:15:57
11BMC Racing Team0:26:10
12Canyon Bicycles0:40:37
13California Giant Berry Farms0:59:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's12:39:40
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:02:30
3Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
4Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:58
5Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:04:32
6Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:36
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:05:08
8Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:05:48
9Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:06:56
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:07:07
11Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:07:08
12Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:07:42
13Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:09:20
14Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:43
15Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:10:51
16Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:10:53
17James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:13:01
18Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:14:06
19Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:14:34
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:12
21Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:15:19
22Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:13
23Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:17:55
24Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:19:23
25Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:20:21
26Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:20:24
27Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:21:14
28Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:21:46
29Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:22:49
30Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:23:55
31Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:24:04
32Carter Jones (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:25:16
33Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:25:23
34Matthew Cooke (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:25:34
35Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:25:51
36Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:26:20
37Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:28:49
38Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy0:30:06
39Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:30:10
40Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:30:13
41Scott Tietzel (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:31:35
42Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:47
43Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:33:24
44Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:33:33
45Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:33:47
46Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:34:15
47Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:37:22
48David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:39:01
49Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:26
50Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:41:29
51Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:41:44
52Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:05
53Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:44:02
54Mike Friedman (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:48:20
55Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:48:43
56Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:50:12
57Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:53:34
58Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport0:53:58
59Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:57:43
60K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:57:47
61Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:58:18
62Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:59:56
63Greg Krause (USA) Fly V Australia1:02:51
64Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling1:03:36
65Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG1:04:05
66Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team1:04:41
67Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling1:11:31
68Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms1:11:46
69Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling1:14:22
70Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia1:14:56
71Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 11:23:20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia20pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles17
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's15
4Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis14
5Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia13
6Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG13
7Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team10
8Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG9
9Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia8
10Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 18
11Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis8
12David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia8
13Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia6
14Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team6
15Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande4
16Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition4
17Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
18Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition2

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia27pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG26
3Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team15
4Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia8
5Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 17
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles6
7Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling5
8Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
9Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
10Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
11Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team3
12Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 13
13Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2
14K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1
16Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia37:58:18
2Team Holowesko Partners0:06:48
3Trek-LIVESTRONG0:16:26
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:17:36
5On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:19:49
6BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:23:37
7Team Rio Grande0:24:30
8Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:24:37
9Team Type 10:25:24
10teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:26:32
11BMC Racing Team0:34:26
12Canyon Bicycles1:17:07
13California Giant Berry Farms1:43:03

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team12:43:36
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:12
3Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:12
4Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:05:24
5Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:10:10
6Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:23
7Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:16:25
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:17:18
9Carter Jones (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:21:20
10Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:30
11Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:44:47
12Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:54:22
13Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:59:40
14Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG1:00:09

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia12:44:12
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:35
3Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive p/b Blackbottoms/KFAN0:03:10
4Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:04:48
5Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:11
6Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:37:33
7Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:49:02
8Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:55:24

 

Latest on Cyclingnews