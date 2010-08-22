Trending

Louder takes victory from Crawford as climbers dominate criterium

Leipheimer still in race lead

Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team) claims a solo stage victory.

Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team) claims a solo stage victory.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todays top three podium.

Todays top three podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) ready for the start.

Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) ready for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) must have known he was going to attack before things going rolling.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) must have known he was going to attack before things going rolling.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders get ready for stage 4 in downtown Park City.

Riders get ready for stage 4 in downtown Park City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders leave the line on Main Street.

Riders leave the line on Main Street.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders tackle the steep climb on Main Street.

Riders tackle the steep climb on Main Street.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gets truing out going through the long and steep start finish area.

The peloton gets truing out going through the long and steep start finish area.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) tries an early attack.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) tries an early attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) tucks in on the fast backside downhill.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) tucks in on the fast backside downhill.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) shows the strain of the climb.

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) shows the strain of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) patrols the front of the bunch.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) patrols the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The bunch still together early on in the race.

The bunch still together early on in the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jeff Louder (BMC) launches his solo attack.

Jeff Louder (BMC) launches his solo attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) on the front trying to reel in the break.

Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) on the front trying to reel in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jeff Louder (BMC) signals two laps to go for the win.

Jeff Louder (BMC) signals two laps to go for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of a group and chasing hard.

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of a group and chasing hard.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Francesco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) stayed near the front all day to protect himself.

Francesco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) stayed near the front all day to protect himself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jeff Louder (BMC) gets some encouragement on the way to the win.

Jeff Louder (BMC) gets some encouragement on the way to the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) holds onto the best Utah rider jersey.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) holds onto the best Utah rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) gets interviewed after the stage by legendary announcer Bob Roll.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) gets interviewed after the stage by legendary announcer Bob Roll.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Big crowds leave the race in Park City.

Big crowds leave the race in Park City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jeff Louder (BMC) hammers up the climb.

Jeff Louder (BMC) hammers up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) climbs in the middle of the bunch.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) climbs in the middle of the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders near the crest of the climb.

Riders near the crest of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Groups make their way up after the field is shattered.

Groups make their way up after the field is shattered.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jeff Louder (BMC) after the win.

Jeff Louder (BMC) after the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jeff Louder (BMC) gets congratulated by teammate Brent Bookwalter.

Jeff Louder (BMC) gets congratulated by teammate Brent Bookwalter.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) beat up from the his attacks and fourth place in the stage.

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) beat up from the his attacks and fourth place in the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) captured a solo victory in one of the most brutal hilly criteriums held on American soil at the Tour of Utah’s stage four in Park City. Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) took second place after he out-paced defending champion Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) to the line.

“Today I had my thoughts on Terry McGinnis, who was one of my best friends and we trained together for years,” said Louder, who dedicated his win to the late Terry McGinnis, executive director of the Tour of Utah. “He would always go out and ride with me no matter what kind of conditions. Once I was out there today and I had a chance I felt like I really had him with me. It meant a lot out there and I was thinking of Terry.”

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) maintains his overall race lead heading into the fifth and final ‘queen’ stage, which ends with a lengthy climb to the top of the Snowbird Ski Resort.

“Today the course was hard so all I had to do was watch a couple of guys and it was possible to do by myself,” Leipheimer said. “Tomorrow, of course, I am going to follow the top guys on the general classification but I can’t follow everybody. I would expect a group to go away and the race will blow open. We might see an early breakaway gain like 10 minutes and end up winning the stage and the overall.”

Mancebo is currently leading the event’s King of the Mountain competition, David Tanner (Fly V Australia) tops the event’s best sprinter category, Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) is the best Utah rider and Ian Boswell (Bissell) is ahead in the best young rider.

Louder makes Utah proud

Louder capitalised on his altitude training and course reconnaissance during his BMC Racing team training camp held in Park City a week prior to the start of the Tour of Utah. The crowds went wild when Louder, a Salt Lake City native, jumped ahead of the field roughly two-thirds into professional men’s 75-minute criterium and gained a sizable 60-second lead in the closing laps.

“I would say that my directeur Mike Sayers was freaking out from the first lap I was away and he really motivated me the whole way,” Louder said. “When I had five laps to go and I still had a minute, I knew, unless they were really saving something big at the end, that I had a pretty good chance.

“I have to thank the fans today because that was insane,” he added. “That was the biggest wall of sound I’ve ever heard and the biggest crowd I ever won in front of, that’s for sure. I was amazed at the number of people cheering for me. Without the crowd today I don’t know how I would have done it. It softened the hill a little bit.”

Crawford made his bid for second place by attacking the field on the climb with two laps to go. He was nearly caught at the finish line my Mancebo, who leaped out of the peloton on the last lap hoping to gain a small amount of time on Leipheimer.

“Today was very hard and there were so many attacks…I tried,” Mancebo said. “I tried and Darren Lill tried, we didn’t gain time during the race. I tried more time and was able to get second place but not too much time. I’m more than a minute back and that is a lot of time in the overall. Tomorrow is hard and there is an opportunity to win for me. I hope to win.”

What was left of the peloton muscled up the final climb several seconds behind Mancebo in a bunch sprint for fourth place won by Davide Frattini (Team Type 1).

A brutal climb, a fast descent and a strong man

The Tour of Utah’s penultimate stage four was a brand-new criterium course at Park City. The extensive amount of climbing suited to the climbers, with a hilly 1.6-kilometre circuit held in the historical downtown area. The peloton lined up at the starting line located a third of the way up the lengthy ascent on the straight away.

“It was a very tough course and you could feel the altitude, it was very tough,” Leipheimer said. “I feel a little embarrassed to be getting a lot of the cheers out there because these other guys here are doing a great race. The field here deserves a lot of those cheers. But I appreciate it for sure.”

Riders called to the line included Salt Lake City native Burke Swindlehurst (KFAN Composite-Teamgive), Lill and Louder. Other riders worthy of a call up included Boswell and Tanner, Alex Dowsett and time trial winner Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia).

“I don’t do a lot of criteriums, so I just tried to stay at the front for most of the race and stay out of trouble,” Leipheimer said. “I had to watch Lill and Mancebo and they were both very aggressive. I had to jump a lot of times after them. It’s not really my forte to jump like that but fortunately it turned out.”

Dowsett was the first to strike an attack at the base of the climb on the first lap, some 100 metres into the professional men’s 75 minute criterium. The race was reduced by 15 minutes from its pre-scheduled 90-minute time due to warnings of extremely warm temperatures.

Phinney was the next to go on the ascent followed by Mancebo and Pat McCarty (Team Rio Grande). With Mancebo sitting in second place overall the group’s efforts were short-lived as the break was pulled back after one lap by some of the higher placed general classification contenders. Frattini counter attacked and rode solo ahead of the field for four laps. He was joined by Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partner) and Phinney, but the trio were again reeled back quickly.

Louder put forth a massive effort in what turned out to be the most significant move of the race. He separated himself from the peloton and gained 15 second almost immediately. A chase group followed that included Phinney, Alex Hagman (On The Rivet), Tanner and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), who joined the chase later on.

“The guys were all hitting each other trying to test each other,” Louder said. “A couple of laps before I saw Phinney go and I thought that the field wouldn’t worry about me. I didn’t want to be the guy that gets caught flat-footed when someone else gets a gap and no one chases. It was early but I thought if I could go out and ride my own rhythm then I had a chance.”

The course catered to a solo breakaway because of its fast descent and cagey figure-eight at the bottom of the circuit. Louder shot out at the base of the ascent and further distanced himself from the main field on each lap. He gained a maximum of 60 seconds as he lapped the majority of dropped riders and stragglers on the way to through the final laps. One rider of note was top 10 in the overall Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) who fell ill two days ago.

Burke Swindlehurst made a powerful attack during the closing laps of the race. However, with the exception of Louder, all chase groups were brought back into the field from a tempo set by overall contenders Mancebo and Lill along with riders on the hunt for a podium placing.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1:14:45
2Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:00:22
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles
4Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:00:27
5Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
6K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
10Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
11Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
12Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
13Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
15Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
17James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
18Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1
19Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
20Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
21Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
22Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
23Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
24Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
26Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
27Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
28Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
29Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:42
31Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:44
32Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
33Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:59
34Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
35Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:01:01
36Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:01:36
37Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
38Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
39Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
40Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:38
41Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
42Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
43Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
44Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
46Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
47Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
48Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:37
49Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:59
50Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
51Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
52Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:03:01
53Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:03:04
55Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:12
56Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:04:13
57Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:04:28
58Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:29
59Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
60Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:04:34
61Valeriy Kobzarenko (UKr) Team Type 10:04:58
62Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:01
63Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:05:20
64Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:05:22
65Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:05:40
66Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:52
67David Tanner (Aus) V Australia0:06:02
68Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:06:05
69Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:06:42
70Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:07:17
71Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:07:28
72Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:07:29
73Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:07:38
74Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
75Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:07:46
76Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:07:56
77Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy0:08:20
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:08:49
79Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia0:11:06
80Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:11:30
81Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:13:09
82Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:13:29
83Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:13:49
84Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
85Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
86Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
DNFDavid Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
DNFMike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
DNFJohn Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
DNFJulian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
DNFSidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
DNFAnibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFIvan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFGuido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFBill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
DNFTodd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
DNFFrancis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
DNFPhil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFSean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFLang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFEddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
DNFMichael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
DNFDaniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
DNFAustin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJosh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFAlister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFCody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
DNFEvan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
DNFChristopher Hong (USA) Exergy
DNFDan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
DNFBrad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFJason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFJonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFTaylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
DNFTimothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG5pts
2David Tanner (Aus) V Australia3
3Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG3
3Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 11

Final sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia8
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles6
4Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
5Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's15pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles12
3Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team10
4Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia8
5Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia6
6Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande4
7Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners1:15:12
2Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
3Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
4Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
5Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:15
7Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:32
8Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:11
9Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
11Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:10
12Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:32
13Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:02:45
14Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:04:02
15Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:04:55
16Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:06:15
17Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:07:02
18Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:08:22

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1:14:45
2Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:00:27
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
4Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
5Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:38
6Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:00
7Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:01
8Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:13:49
9Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team3:45:09
2V Australia0:00:22
3Team Type 10:00:27
4Bissell Pro Cycling Team
5Jamis/Sutter Home P/B Colavita
6On The Rivet P/B Ion Sports Nutrition0:01:01
7Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling P/B Maxxis
8Team Holowesko Partners0:01:38
9Team Rio Grande0:02:45
10Kfan Composite P/B Teamgive0:03:04
11Trek-Livestrong0:03:14
12Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:34
13Canyon Bicycles0:06:05
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:24
15California Giant Berry Farms0:07:56

General Classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's8:12:36
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles0:01:28
3Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:01:49
4Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia0:02:07
5Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
7Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:03:05
8Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:27
9Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:03:41
10Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:03:45
11Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:04:02
12Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
13Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:04:36
14Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:04:42
15Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:18
16James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:05:50
17Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:05:58
18Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:06:02
19Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:06:12
20Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:06:13
21Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:06:32
22Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
23Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:07:53
24Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:08:08
25Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 10:08:12
26Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:08:17
27Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:27
28Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:09:55
30Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:10:24
31Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:11:03
32Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:11:33
33Valeriy Kobzarenko (UKr) Team Type 10:12:44
34Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:12:53
35Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:13:45
36Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:47
37Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:52
38Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:15:11
39Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:15:37
40Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:15:39
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:16:36
42Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:16:48
43Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:17:30
44Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:17:41
45Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:17:51
46K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:19:02
47Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:19:27
48Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:20:15
49David Tanner (Aus) V Australia0:20:23
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:20:31
51Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:48
52Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy0:21:20
53Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
54Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:21:26
55Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:21:32
56Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:29
57Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:23:01
58Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:23:10
59Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:23:31
60Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:24:46
61Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:25:35
62Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:25:48
63Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:28:10
64Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:28:44
65Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy0:29:38
66Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:31:34
67Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport0:32:13
68Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:33:01
69Greg Krause (USA) V Australia0:34:09
70Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:34:40
71Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:34:59
72Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:35:04
73Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
74Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:35:16
75Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:07
76Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:36:34
77Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:37:16
78Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:37:22
79Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:38:52
80Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia0:39:46
81Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:42:21
82Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:44:58
83Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:47:44
84Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:48:43
85Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:48:44
86Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:54:16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) V Australia19pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG18
3Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team15
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG8
5Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia8
6Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 17
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles6
8Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling5
9Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
10Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
11Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
12Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team3
13Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 13
14Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2
15K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2
16Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1
17Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1
18Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles17pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG16
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's15
4Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG13
5Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team10
6Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia8
7David Tanner (Aus) V Australia8
8Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis8
9Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia6
10Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER6
11Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande4
12Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition4
13Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
14Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis2
15Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team8:15:05
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:12
3Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:03:29
4Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:33
5Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:03:43
6Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:05:24
7Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:11:16
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:18
9Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:23
10Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:16:58
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:18:02
12Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:19
13Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:19:03
14Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:20:32
15Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:23:06
16Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:25:41
17Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:34:47
18Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:42:29

Bst Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia8:14:25
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:56
3Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
4Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:02:47
5Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:04:09
6Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:40
7Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:22:57
8Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:34:45
9Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:52:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1V Australia24:25:31
2Team Holowesko Partners0:06:32
3Bissell Pro Cycling Team0:07:40
4Bmc Racing Team0:08:16
5Jamis/Sutter Home P/B Colavita0:09:43
6On The Rivet P/B Ion Sports Nutrition0:10:31
7Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling P/B Maxxis0:11:33
8Team Rio Grande0:12:38
9Team Type 10:14:53
10Kfan Composite P/B Teamgive0:16:41
11Trek-Livestrong0:17:48
12Canyon Bicycles0:36:30
13California Giant Berry Farms0:44:01
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:51:45
15Kelly Benefit Strategies0:59:35

