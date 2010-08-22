Image 1 of 30 Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team) claims a solo stage victory. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 30 Todays top three podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 30 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) ready for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 30 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) must have known he was going to attack before things going rolling. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 30 Riders get ready for stage 4 in downtown Park City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 30 Riders leave the line on Main Street. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 30 Riders tackle the steep climb on Main Street. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 30 The peloton gets truing out going through the long and steep start finish area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 30 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) tries an early attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 30 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) tucks in on the fast backside downhill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 30 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) shows the strain of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 30 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) patrols the front of the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 30 The bunch still together early on in the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 30 Jeff Louder (BMC) launches his solo attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 30 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) on the front trying to reel in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 30 Jeff Louder (BMC) signals two laps to go for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 30 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of a group and chasing hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 30 Francesco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) stayed near the front all day to protect himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 30 Jeff Louder (BMC) gets some encouragement on the way to the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 30 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 30 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) holds onto the best Utah rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 30 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) gets interviewed after the stage by legendary announcer Bob Roll. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 30 Big crowds leave the race in Park City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 30 Jeff Louder (BMC) hammers up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 30 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnnys) climbs in the middle of the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 30 Riders near the crest of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 30 Groups make their way up after the field is shattered. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 30 Jeff Louder (BMC) after the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 30 Jeff Louder (BMC) gets congratulated by teammate Brent Bookwalter. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 30 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) beat up from the his attacks and fourth place in the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) captured a solo victory in one of the most brutal hilly criteriums held on American soil at the Tour of Utah’s stage four in Park City. Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) took second place after he out-paced defending champion Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) to the line.

“Today I had my thoughts on Terry McGinnis, who was one of my best friends and we trained together for years,” said Louder, who dedicated his win to the late Terry McGinnis, executive director of the Tour of Utah. “He would always go out and ride with me no matter what kind of conditions. Once I was out there today and I had a chance I felt like I really had him with me. It meant a lot out there and I was thinking of Terry.”

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) maintains his overall race lead heading into the fifth and final ‘queen’ stage, which ends with a lengthy climb to the top of the Snowbird Ski Resort.

“Today the course was hard so all I had to do was watch a couple of guys and it was possible to do by myself,” Leipheimer said. “Tomorrow, of course, I am going to follow the top guys on the general classification but I can’t follow everybody. I would expect a group to go away and the race will blow open. We might see an early breakaway gain like 10 minutes and end up winning the stage and the overall.”

Mancebo is currently leading the event’s King of the Mountain competition, David Tanner (Fly V Australia) tops the event’s best sprinter category, Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) is the best Utah rider and Ian Boswell (Bissell) is ahead in the best young rider.

Louder makes Utah proud

Louder capitalised on his altitude training and course reconnaissance during his BMC Racing team training camp held in Park City a week prior to the start of the Tour of Utah. The crowds went wild when Louder, a Salt Lake City native, jumped ahead of the field roughly two-thirds into professional men’s 75-minute criterium and gained a sizable 60-second lead in the closing laps.

“I would say that my directeur Mike Sayers was freaking out from the first lap I was away and he really motivated me the whole way,” Louder said. “When I had five laps to go and I still had a minute, I knew, unless they were really saving something big at the end, that I had a pretty good chance.

“I have to thank the fans today because that was insane,” he added. “That was the biggest wall of sound I’ve ever heard and the biggest crowd I ever won in front of, that’s for sure. I was amazed at the number of people cheering for me. Without the crowd today I don’t know how I would have done it. It softened the hill a little bit.”

Crawford made his bid for second place by attacking the field on the climb with two laps to go. He was nearly caught at the finish line my Mancebo, who leaped out of the peloton on the last lap hoping to gain a small amount of time on Leipheimer.

“Today was very hard and there were so many attacks…I tried,” Mancebo said. “I tried and Darren Lill tried, we didn’t gain time during the race. I tried more time and was able to get second place but not too much time. I’m more than a minute back and that is a lot of time in the overall. Tomorrow is hard and there is an opportunity to win for me. I hope to win.”

What was left of the peloton muscled up the final climb several seconds behind Mancebo in a bunch sprint for fourth place won by Davide Frattini (Team Type 1).

A brutal climb, a fast descent and a strong man

The Tour of Utah’s penultimate stage four was a brand-new criterium course at Park City. The extensive amount of climbing suited to the climbers, with a hilly 1.6-kilometre circuit held in the historical downtown area. The peloton lined up at the starting line located a third of the way up the lengthy ascent on the straight away.

“It was a very tough course and you could feel the altitude, it was very tough,” Leipheimer said. “I feel a little embarrassed to be getting a lot of the cheers out there because these other guys here are doing a great race. The field here deserves a lot of those cheers. But I appreciate it for sure.”

Riders called to the line included Salt Lake City native Burke Swindlehurst (KFAN Composite-Teamgive), Lill and Louder. Other riders worthy of a call up included Boswell and Tanner, Alex Dowsett and time trial winner Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia).

“I don’t do a lot of criteriums, so I just tried to stay at the front for most of the race and stay out of trouble,” Leipheimer said. “I had to watch Lill and Mancebo and they were both very aggressive. I had to jump a lot of times after them. It’s not really my forte to jump like that but fortunately it turned out.”

Dowsett was the first to strike an attack at the base of the climb on the first lap, some 100 metres into the professional men’s 75 minute criterium. The race was reduced by 15 minutes from its pre-scheduled 90-minute time due to warnings of extremely warm temperatures.

Phinney was the next to go on the ascent followed by Mancebo and Pat McCarty (Team Rio Grande). With Mancebo sitting in second place overall the group’s efforts were short-lived as the break was pulled back after one lap by some of the higher placed general classification contenders. Frattini counter attacked and rode solo ahead of the field for four laps. He was joined by Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partner) and Phinney, but the trio were again reeled back quickly.

Louder put forth a massive effort in what turned out to be the most significant move of the race. He separated himself from the peloton and gained 15 second almost immediately. A chase group followed that included Phinney, Alex Hagman (On The Rivet), Tanner and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), who joined the chase later on.

“The guys were all hitting each other trying to test each other,” Louder said. “A couple of laps before I saw Phinney go and I thought that the field wouldn’t worry about me. I didn’t want to be the guy that gets caught flat-footed when someone else gets a gap and no one chases. It was early but I thought if I could go out and ride my own rhythm then I had a chance.”

The course catered to a solo breakaway because of its fast descent and cagey figure-eight at the bottom of the circuit. Louder shot out at the base of the ascent and further distanced himself from the main field on each lap. He gained a maximum of 60 seconds as he lapped the majority of dropped riders and stragglers on the way to through the final laps. One rider of note was top 10 in the overall Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) who fell ill two days ago.

Burke Swindlehurst made a powerful attack during the closing laps of the race. However, with the exception of Louder, all chase groups were brought back into the field from a tempo set by overall contenders Mancebo and Lill along with riders on the hunt for a podium placing.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:14:45 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 0:00:22 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:00:27 5 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 6 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 10 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 11 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 12 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 13 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 15 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 17 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 18 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1 19 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 20 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 21 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 22 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 23 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 24 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 26 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 27 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 28 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 29 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:42 31 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:00:44 32 Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 33 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:59 34 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 35 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:01:01 36 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:01:36 37 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 38 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 39 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 40 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:38 41 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 42 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 43 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 44 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 46 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 47 Greg Krause (USA) V Australia 48 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:37 49 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:59 50 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 51 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 52 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:01 53 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:03:04 55 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:12 56 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:04:13 57 Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:04:28 58 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:29 59 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 60 Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:04:34 61 Valeriy Kobzarenko (UKr) Team Type 1 0:04:58 62 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:01 63 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:05:20 64 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:05:22 65 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:05:40 66 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:52 67 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 0:06:02 68 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:06:05 69 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:06:42 70 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:07:17 71 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:07:28 72 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:29 73 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:07:38 74 Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 75 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:07:46 76 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:07:56 77 Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 0:08:20 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:08:49 79 Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia 0:11:06 80 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:11:30 81 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:13:09 82 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:13:29 83 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:13:49 84 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 85 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 86 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport DNF David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles DNF Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team DNF John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms DNF Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms DNF Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms DNF Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport DNF Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport DNF Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport DNF Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER DNF Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER DNF Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER DNF Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling DNF Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling DNF Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling DNF Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling DNF Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition DNF Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition DNF Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy DNF Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy DNF Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy DNF Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 DNF Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 5 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 3 3 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 3 3 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1 1

Final sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 8 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles 6 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 5 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 15 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles 12 3 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 8 5 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 6 6 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 4 7 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 1:15:12 2 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 3 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 4 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 5 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:15 7 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:32 8 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:11 9 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 11 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:10 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:32 13 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:02:45 14 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:04:02 15 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:04:55 16 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:06:15 17 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:02 18 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:08:22

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:14:45 2 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 0:00:27 3 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 4 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:38 6 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:00 7 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:01 8 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:13:49 9 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bmc Racing Team 3:45:09 2 V Australia 0:00:22 3 Team Type 1 0:00:27 4 Bissell Pro Cycling Team 5 Jamis/Sutter Home P/B Colavita 6 On The Rivet P/B Ion Sports Nutrition 0:01:01 7 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling P/B Maxxis 8 Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:38 9 Team Rio Grande 0:02:45 10 Kfan Composite P/B Teamgive 0:03:04 11 Trek-Livestrong 0:03:14 12 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:34 13 Canyon Bicycles 0:06:05 14 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:24 15 California Giant Berry Farms 0:07:56

General Classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 8:12:36 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:28 3 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 0:01:49 4 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 0:02:07 5 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 7 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:03:05 8 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:27 9 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:03:41 10 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:03:45 11 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 0:04:02 12 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 13 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:04:36 14 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:04:42 15 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:05:18 16 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:05:50 17 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:05:58 18 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:06:02 19 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:06:12 20 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:06:13 21 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:06:32 22 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:53 24 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:08:08 25 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1 0:08:12 26 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:08:17 27 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 28 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:09:55 30 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:10:24 31 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:11:03 32 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:11:33 33 Valeriy Kobzarenko (UKr) Team Type 1 0:12:44 34 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:12:53 35 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 0:13:45 36 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:47 37 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:52 38 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:15:11 39 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:15:37 40 Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:15:39 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:16:36 42 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:16:48 43 Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:17:30 44 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:17:41 45 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:17:51 46 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:19:02 47 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:19:27 48 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:20:15 49 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 0:20:23 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:20:31 51 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:48 52 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 0:21:20 53 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 54 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:21:26 55 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:21:32 56 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:29 57 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:23:01 58 Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:23:10 59 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:23:31 60 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:24:46 61 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:25:35 62 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:25:48 63 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:28:10 64 Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:28:44 65 Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 0:29:38 66 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:31:34 67 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 0:32:13 68 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:33:01 69 Greg Krause (USA) V Australia 0:34:09 70 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:34:40 71 Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:34:59 72 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:35:04 73 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 74 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:35:16 75 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:07 76 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:36:34 77 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:37:16 78 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:37:22 79 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:38:52 80 Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia 0:39:46 81 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:42:21 82 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:44:58 83 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:47:44 84 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:48:43 85 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:48:44 86 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:54:16

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 19 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 18 3 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 8 5 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 8 6 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1 7 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles 6 8 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 5 9 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 10 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 11 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 12 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 3 14 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2 15 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1 17 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1 18 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles 17 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 16 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 15 4 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 13 5 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 8 7 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 8 8 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 8 9 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 6 10 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 6 11 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 4 12 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 4 13 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 14 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 2 15 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 8:15:05 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:12 3 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:03:29 4 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:33 5 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:03:43 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:24 7 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 0:11:16 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:18 9 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:23 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:16:58 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:18:02 12 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:19 13 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:19:03 14 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:20:32 15 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:23:06 16 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:25:41 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:34:47 18 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:42:29

Bst Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 8:14:25 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:56 3 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 4 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:02:47 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:04:09 6 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:40 7 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:22:57 8 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:34:45 9 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:52:27