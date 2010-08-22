Louder takes victory from Crawford as climbers dominate criterium
Leipheimer still in race lead
Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) captured a solo victory in one of the most brutal hilly criteriums held on American soil at the Tour of Utah’s stage four in Park City. Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) took second place after he out-paced defending champion Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) to the line.
“Today I had my thoughts on Terry McGinnis, who was one of my best friends and we trained together for years,” said Louder, who dedicated his win to the late Terry McGinnis, executive director of the Tour of Utah. “He would always go out and ride with me no matter what kind of conditions. Once I was out there today and I had a chance I felt like I really had him with me. It meant a lot out there and I was thinking of Terry.”
Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) maintains his overall race lead heading into the fifth and final ‘queen’ stage, which ends with a lengthy climb to the top of the Snowbird Ski Resort.
“Today the course was hard so all I had to do was watch a couple of guys and it was possible to do by myself,” Leipheimer said. “Tomorrow, of course, I am going to follow the top guys on the general classification but I can’t follow everybody. I would expect a group to go away and the race will blow open. We might see an early breakaway gain like 10 minutes and end up winning the stage and the overall.”
Mancebo is currently leading the event’s King of the Mountain competition, David Tanner (Fly V Australia) tops the event’s best sprinter category, Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) is the best Utah rider and Ian Boswell (Bissell) is ahead in the best young rider.
Louder makes Utah proud
Louder capitalised on his altitude training and course reconnaissance during his BMC Racing team training camp held in Park City a week prior to the start of the Tour of Utah. The crowds went wild when Louder, a Salt Lake City native, jumped ahead of the field roughly two-thirds into professional men’s 75-minute criterium and gained a sizable 60-second lead in the closing laps.
“I would say that my directeur Mike Sayers was freaking out from the first lap I was away and he really motivated me the whole way,” Louder said. “When I had five laps to go and I still had a minute, I knew, unless they were really saving something big at the end, that I had a pretty good chance.
“I have to thank the fans today because that was insane,” he added. “That was the biggest wall of sound I’ve ever heard and the biggest crowd I ever won in front of, that’s for sure. I was amazed at the number of people cheering for me. Without the crowd today I don’t know how I would have done it. It softened the hill a little bit.”
Crawford made his bid for second place by attacking the field on the climb with two laps to go. He was nearly caught at the finish line my Mancebo, who leaped out of the peloton on the last lap hoping to gain a small amount of time on Leipheimer.
“Today was very hard and there were so many attacks…I tried,” Mancebo said. “I tried and Darren Lill tried, we didn’t gain time during the race. I tried more time and was able to get second place but not too much time. I’m more than a minute back and that is a lot of time in the overall. Tomorrow is hard and there is an opportunity to win for me. I hope to win.”
What was left of the peloton muscled up the final climb several seconds behind Mancebo in a bunch sprint for fourth place won by Davide Frattini (Team Type 1).
A brutal climb, a fast descent and a strong man
The Tour of Utah’s penultimate stage four was a brand-new criterium course at Park City. The extensive amount of climbing suited to the climbers, with a hilly 1.6-kilometre circuit held in the historical downtown area. The peloton lined up at the starting line located a third of the way up the lengthy ascent on the straight away.
“It was a very tough course and you could feel the altitude, it was very tough,” Leipheimer said. “I feel a little embarrassed to be getting a lot of the cheers out there because these other guys here are doing a great race. The field here deserves a lot of those cheers. But I appreciate it for sure.”
Riders called to the line included Salt Lake City native Burke Swindlehurst (KFAN Composite-Teamgive), Lill and Louder. Other riders worthy of a call up included Boswell and Tanner, Alex Dowsett and time trial winner Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia).
“I don’t do a lot of criteriums, so I just tried to stay at the front for most of the race and stay out of trouble,” Leipheimer said. “I had to watch Lill and Mancebo and they were both very aggressive. I had to jump a lot of times after them. It’s not really my forte to jump like that but fortunately it turned out.”
Dowsett was the first to strike an attack at the base of the climb on the first lap, some 100 metres into the professional men’s 75 minute criterium. The race was reduced by 15 minutes from its pre-scheduled 90-minute time due to warnings of extremely warm temperatures.
Phinney was the next to go on the ascent followed by Mancebo and Pat McCarty (Team Rio Grande). With Mancebo sitting in second place overall the group’s efforts were short-lived as the break was pulled back after one lap by some of the higher placed general classification contenders. Frattini counter attacked and rode solo ahead of the field for four laps. He was joined by Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partner) and Phinney, but the trio were again reeled back quickly.
Louder put forth a massive effort in what turned out to be the most significant move of the race. He separated himself from the peloton and gained 15 second almost immediately. A chase group followed that included Phinney, Alex Hagman (On The Rivet), Tanner and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), who joined the chase later on.
“The guys were all hitting each other trying to test each other,” Louder said. “A couple of laps before I saw Phinney go and I thought that the field wouldn’t worry about me. I didn’t want to be the guy that gets caught flat-footed when someone else gets a gap and no one chases. It was early but I thought if I could go out and ride my own rhythm then I had a chance.”
The course catered to a solo breakaway because of its fast descent and cagey figure-eight at the bottom of the circuit. Louder shot out at the base of the ascent and further distanced himself from the main field on each lap. He gained a maximum of 60 seconds as he lapped the majority of dropped riders and stragglers on the way to through the final laps. One rider of note was top 10 in the overall Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) who fell ill two days ago.
Burke Swindlehurst made a powerful attack during the closing laps of the race. However, with the exception of Louder, all chase groups were brought back into the field from a tempo set by overall contenders Mancebo and Lill along with riders on the hunt for a podium placing.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:45
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:22
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:00:27
|5
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|6
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|10
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|11
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|12
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|13
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|15
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|17
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|21
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|22
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|23
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|24
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|26
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|27
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|28
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|29
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:42
|31
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:44
|32
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|33
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:59
|34
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|35
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:01:01
|36
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:36
|37
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|38
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|39
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|40
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:38
|41
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|43
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|44
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|46
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|47
|Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
|48
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:37
|49
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:59
|50
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|51
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|52
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:01
|53
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:03:04
|55
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:12
|56
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:04:13
|57
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:04:28
|58
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:29
|59
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|60
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:04:34
|61
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (UKr) Team Type 1
|0:04:58
|62
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:01
|63
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:05:20
|64
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:05:22
|65
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:05:40
|66
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:05:52
|67
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|0:06:02
|68
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:06:05
|69
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:06:42
|70
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:07:17
|71
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:07:28
|72
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:29
|73
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|74
|Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|75
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|76
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:07:56
|77
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|0:08:20
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:08:49
|79
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|0:11:06
|80
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:11:30
|81
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:13:09
|82
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:13:29
|83
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:13:49
|84
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|85
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|86
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|DNF
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|DNF
|Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|DNF
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|DNF
|Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|DNF
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|DNF
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|DNF
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|DNF
|Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
|DNF
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
|DNF
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|5
|pts
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|3
|3
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|3
|3
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|8
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles
|6
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|4
|5
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles
|12
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|8
|5
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|6
|6
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|4
|7
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|1:15:12
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|4
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|5
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:15
|7
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:32
|8
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:11
|9
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:10
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:32
|13
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:02:45
|14
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:04:02
|15
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:04:55
|16
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:06:15
|17
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|18
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:08:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:45
|2
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|0:00:27
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|4
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:38
|6
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:00
|7
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:01
|8
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:13:49
|9
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|3:45:09
|2
|V Australia
|0:00:22
|3
|Team Type 1
|0:00:27
|4
|Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jamis/Sutter Home P/B Colavita
|6
|On The Rivet P/B Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:01:01
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling P/B Maxxis
|8
|Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:38
|9
|Team Rio Grande
|0:02:45
|10
|Kfan Composite P/B Teamgive
|0:03:04
|11
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:03:14
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:34
|13
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:06:05
|14
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:24
|15
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:07:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|8:12:36
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:28
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|0:01:49
|4
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|0:02:07
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|7
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:03:05
|8
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:27
|9
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:03:41
|10
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:03:45
|11
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|0:04:02
|12
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|13
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:04:36
|14
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:04:42
|15
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:05:18
|16
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:05:50
|17
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:05:58
|18
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:06:02
|19
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:06:12
|20
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:06:13
|21
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:06:32
|22
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:53
|24
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:08:08
|25
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1
|0:08:12
|26
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:08:17
|27
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:27
|28
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:09:55
|30
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:10:24
|31
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:11:03
|32
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:11:33
|33
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (UKr) Team Type 1
|0:12:44
|34
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:12:53
|35
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:13:45
|36
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:47
|37
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:52
|38
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:15:11
|39
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|40
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:15:39
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:16:36
|42
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:16:48
|43
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:17:30
|44
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|45
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:17:51
|46
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|47
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:19:27
|48
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:20:15
|49
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|0:20:23
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:20:31
|51
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:48
|52
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|0:21:20
|53
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|54
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|0:21:26
|55
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:21:32
|56
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:29
|57
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:23:01
|58
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:23:10
|59
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:23:31
|60
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:24:46
|61
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:25:35
|62
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:25:48
|63
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:28:10
|64
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:28:44
|65
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|0:29:38
|66
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:31:34
|67
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|0:32:13
|68
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:33:01
|69
|Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
|0:34:09
|70
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:34:40
|71
|Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:34:59
|72
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:04
|73
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:35:16
|75
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:07
|76
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:36:34
|77
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:37:16
|78
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:37:22
|79
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:38:52
|80
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|0:39:46
|81
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:42:21
|82
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:44:58
|83
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:47:44
|84
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:48:43
|85
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:48:44
|86
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:54:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|19
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|18
|3
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|8
|5
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|8
|6
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Type 1
|7
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles
|6
|8
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|5
|9
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|4
|10
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|4
|11
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|4
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|3
|14
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1
|17
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1
|18
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Esp) Canyon Bicycles
|17
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|16
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|15
|4
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|13
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|8
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|8
|8
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|8
|9
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|6
|10
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|6
|11
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|4
|12
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|4
|13
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|4
|14
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|2
|15
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|8:15:05
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:12
|3
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:03:29
|4
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:33
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:03:43
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|7
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:11:16
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:18
|9
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:23
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:16:58
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:18:02
|12
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:19
|13
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:19:03
|14
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:20:32
|15
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:23:06
|16
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:25:41
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:34:47
|18
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:42:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|8:14:25
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:56
|3
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|4
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:02:47
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:04:09
|6
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:40
|7
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:22:57
|8
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:34:45
|9
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:52:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|V Australia
|24:25:31
|2
|Team Holowesko Partners
|0:06:32
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:08:16
|5
|Jamis/Sutter Home P/B Colavita
|0:09:43
|6
|On The Rivet P/B Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:10:31
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling P/B Maxxis
|0:11:33
|8
|Team Rio Grande
|0:12:38
|9
|Team Type 1
|0:14:53
|10
|Kfan Composite P/B Teamgive
|0:16:41
|11
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:17:48
|12
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:36:30
|13
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:44:01
|14
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:51:45
|15
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:59:35
