Trending

Van Impe honours Schotte in style

All-Belgian podium in Desselgem

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Latest on Cyclingnews