Keukeleire continues at Nokere-Koerse

Cofidis' Belgian Wunderkind does it again

Eventual race winner Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) at the start

(Image credit: Nokere Koerse)
The 2010 Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Nokere Koerse)
Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) takes his third win in Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Nokere Koerse)
Defending champion Graeme Brown (Rabobank) with teammate Dennis Van Winden

(Image credit: Nokere Koerse)

21 year-old Belgian neo-pro Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) won the Nokere Koerse race in Belgium on Wednesday, his third win of the season after just two months of racing as a professional.

Keukeleire beat Kris Boeckermans (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Bobbie Traksel (Vancasoleil) in a hectic sprint on a cobbled finish. The USA's John Murphy (BMC) emerged from the scrum to finish sixth in the sprint.

Despite his lack of experience and tender age, the Cofidis team decided to set up Keukeleire for the sprint and yet again he did not let them down. Keukeleire has already won the GP Samyn and the opening stage and the overall classification at the Ronde van West-Vlaanderen this season. He has also taken top ten placings in both the Volta au Algarve and the in the Challenge Mallorca.

"Last week I said my season had already been a success after two wins but now this happens: I'm super happy," Keukeleire said on television after his win.

"I was not that strong today and not the best in the peloton but in the final four kilometres I had four teammates working for me. That they're willing to ride for is incredible and did a great job."

The race was marked by a high-speed crash ten kilometres from the finish when Nico Eeckhout (An Post- Sean Kelly Team) went down.

Full Results
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis4:35:00
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
4Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
6John Murphy (Usa) BMC Racing Team
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
8Porsev Alexander (Rus) Itera Katusha
9Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Milram
11Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
12Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racingteam
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep
15David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
17Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
18Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
19Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
20Adam Blythe (Gbr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
22Simon Zahner (Sui) BMC Racingteam
23Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Designa Kokken
24Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep
25Michael Reihs (Den) Designa Kokken
26Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
28Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
29Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans-Cras
30Markus Eichler (Ger) Milram
31Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
32Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
33Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
34Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
36Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
37Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
38Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Differdange
39Wim De Vocht (Bel) Milram
40Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
41Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
43Artur Gajek (Ger) Milram
44Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
45Job Vissers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
46Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
47Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
48Ole Haavardsholm (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
49Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange
51Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
52Tobyn Horton (Gbr) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
53Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
54Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
55Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
56Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
57Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans-Cras
58Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans-Cras
59Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
60Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera Katusha
61Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
62Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
63Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
64Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
65Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
66Jackson Stewart (Usa) BMC Racingteam
67Mark Mc Nally (Gbr) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
68Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
69Stanislav Starodubsev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:00:15
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep
71Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
73Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
74René Joergensen (Den) Designa Kokken
75Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis0:00:19
76Popov Evgeny (Rus) Itera Katusha0:00:21
77Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil-Shimano
78Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
79Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
80Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:25
81Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
82Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
83Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
84Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil-Shimano
85Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
86Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
87Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
88Alexandre Moos (Sui) BMC Racing Team
89Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
90Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
91Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
92alle Kriit (Est) Cofidis0:00:47
93Thomas Fothen (Ger) Milram
94Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis0:00:49
95Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
96Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans-Cras0:01:25
97ominik Roels (Ger) Milram
98Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
99Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
100Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
101Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
102Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
103James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
105Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
106Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
107Wim Van Huffel (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
108Solomennikov Andrey (Rus) Itera Katusha
109Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
110Jimmi Soerensen (Den) Designa Kokken
111Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
112Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans-Cras
113Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans-Cras
114Vegard Breen (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
115Glenn D Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
116Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis
117Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
118Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep
119Jempy Drucker (Lux) Team Differdange
120Christer Rake (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
121Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Stefan Cohnen (Ger) Team Differdange
123Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Milram
124Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
125Chad Beyer (Usa) BMC Racingteam
126Timothy Gudsell (Nzl) Francaise des Jeux
127obert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
128Mauro Facci (Ita) Quickstep
129Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
130Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Designa Kokken
131Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
132Vegaerd Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
133Robin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems

