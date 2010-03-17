Keukeleire continues at Nokere-Koerse
Cofidis' Belgian Wunderkind does it again
21 year-old Belgian neo-pro Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) won the Nokere Koerse race in Belgium on Wednesday, his third win of the season after just two months of racing as a professional.
Keukeleire beat Kris Boeckermans (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Bobbie Traksel (Vancasoleil) in a hectic sprint on a cobbled finish. The USA's John Murphy (BMC) emerged from the scrum to finish sixth in the sprint.
Despite his lack of experience and tender age, the Cofidis team decided to set up Keukeleire for the sprint and yet again he did not let them down. Keukeleire has already won the GP Samyn and the opening stage and the overall classification at the Ronde van West-Vlaanderen this season. He has also taken top ten placings in both the Volta au Algarve and the in the Challenge Mallorca.
"Last week I said my season had already been a success after two wins but now this happens: I'm super happy," Keukeleire said on television after his win.
"I was not that strong today and not the best in the peloton but in the final four kilometres I had four teammates working for me. That they're willing to ride for is incredible and did a great job."
The race was marked by a high-speed crash ten kilometres from the finish when Nico Eeckhout (An Post- Sean Kelly Team) went down.
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis
|4:35:00
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|4
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|6
|John Murphy (Usa) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|8
|Porsev Alexander (Rus) Itera Katusha
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Milram
|11
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|12
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racingteam
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep
|15
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|16
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
|18
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
|19
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|20
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|22
|Simon Zahner (Sui) BMC Racingteam
|23
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Designa Kokken
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep
|25
|Michael Reihs (Den) Designa Kokken
|26
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|28
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
|29
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans-Cras
|30
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Milram
|31
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|32
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|33
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|34
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
|36
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|37
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|38
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Differdange
|39
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Milram
|40
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
|41
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|43
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Milram
|44
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|46
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|47
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
|48
|Ole Haavardsholm (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
|49
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange
|51
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|52
|Tobyn Horton (Gbr) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
|53
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|54
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
|55
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|56
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
|57
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|58
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|59
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota Indeland
|60
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera Katusha
|61
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
|62
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
|63
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
|64
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet-EBH-Elshof
|65
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|66
|Jackson Stewart (Usa) BMC Racingteam
|67
|Mark Mc Nally (Gbr) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
|68
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|69
|Stanislav Starodubsev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:00:15
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep
|71
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
|73
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|74
|René Joergensen (Den) Designa Kokken
|75
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:19
|76
|Popov Evgeny (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:00:21
|77
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil-Shimano
|78
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|79
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|80
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:25
|81
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
|82
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|83
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
|84
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|85
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
|86
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Alexandre Moos (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|90
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|91
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|92
|alle Kriit (Est) Cofidis
|0:00:47
|93
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Milram
|94
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:49
|95
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|96
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|0:01:25
|97
|ominik Roels (Ger) Milram
|98
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|99
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
|100
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|101
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|102
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|103
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|104
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|105
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Colnago
|106
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post-Sean Kelly Team
|107
|Wim Van Huffel (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|108
|Solomennikov Andrey (Rus) Itera Katusha
|109
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|110
|Jimmi Soerensen (Den) Designa Kokken
|111
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|112
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|113
|Jean Zen (Fra) Palmans-Cras
|114
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
|115
|Glenn D Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|116
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis
|117
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|118
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep
|119
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Team Differdange
|120
|Christer Rake (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
|121
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Stefan Cohnen (Ger) Team Differdange
|123
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Milram
|124
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cyclingteam
|125
|Chad Beyer (Usa) BMC Racingteam
|126
|Timothy Gudsell (Nzl) Francaise des Jeux
|127
|obert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|128
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quickstep
|129
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht-Jartazi
|130
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Designa Kokken
|131
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket Pro Cycling
|132
|Vegaerd Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker-Bianchi
|133
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy