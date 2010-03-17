Image 1 of 4 Eventual race winner Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) at the start (Image credit: Nokere Koerse) Image 2 of 4 The 2010 Nokere Koerse podium (Image credit: Nokere Koerse) Image 3 of 4 Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) takes his third win in Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Nokere Koerse) Image 4 of 4 Defending champion Graeme Brown (Rabobank) with teammate Dennis Van Winden (Image credit: Nokere Koerse)

21 year-old Belgian neo-pro Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) won the Nokere Koerse race in Belgium on Wednesday, his third win of the season after just two months of racing as a professional.

Keukeleire beat Kris Boeckermans (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Bobbie Traksel (Vancasoleil) in a hectic sprint on a cobbled finish. The USA's John Murphy (BMC) emerged from the scrum to finish sixth in the sprint.

Despite his lack of experience and tender age, the Cofidis team decided to set up Keukeleire for the sprint and yet again he did not let them down. Keukeleire has already won the GP Samyn and the opening stage and the overall classification at the Ronde van West-Vlaanderen this season. He has also taken top ten placings in both the Volta au Algarve and the in the Challenge Mallorca.

"Last week I said my season had already been a success after two wins but now this happens: I'm super happy," Keukeleire said on television after his win.

"I was not that strong today and not the best in the peloton but in the final four kilometres I had four teammates working for me. That they're willing to ride for is incredible and did a great job."

The race was marked by a high-speed crash ten kilometres from the finish when Nico Eeckhout (An Post- Sean Kelly Team) went down.