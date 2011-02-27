Basso prevails in GP di Lugano
Italian tops Duarte for first win of 2011
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) took a rare one-day victory at the GP di Lugano in Switzerland.
The 2010 Giro d’Italia winner has excellent early season form and used it to beat Colombia’s Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) in a head to head sprint finish after the two broke away in the finale of the race.
Saturday’s GP Insubrica winner Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won the sprint for third at 16 seconds, ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis).
Basso dedicated his victory to his late coach and mentor Aldo Sassi. “This win is for one person: Aldo Sassi. I’m always thinking about him,” Basso said.
“The team was determined to win this race and I’m really happy to have done it. It’s a great present for me.”
"We started the race in a determined mood, kept a high rhythm and quickly made a selection. First we forced a break and then Caruso tried a move. I felt good in the finale and so tried to go away on the last climb. Duarte came with me and we managed to stay away. I went first on the uphill sprint to the line, managing to hold him off.”
Basso will now ride Tirreno-Adriatico and could be an overall contender thanks to the final and probably decisive time trial stage.
“I wanted to do well in the spring. My form is good, I’m feeling the benefits of altitude training and my moral is high. Everything is place to achieve my goals,” he said with optimism.
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:23:04
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:16
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|11
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|14
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|18
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:19
|20
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:05
|21
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:06
|22
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|25
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|26
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|27
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:07
|29
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|30
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|31
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:09
|32
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:09
|33
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:17
|34
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:18
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:03:00
|38
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:01
|39
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:39
|41
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|42
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|43
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:15
|44
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:19
|45
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:12
|46
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|48
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
