Basso prevails in GP di Lugano

Italian tops Duarte for first win of 2011

Image 1 of 13

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

Ivan Basso on the podium at the GP di Lugano

Ivan Basso on the podium at the GP di Lugano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 13

The GP di Lugano podium: Duarte, Basso and Visconti

The GP di Lugano podium: Duarte, Basso and Visconti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 13

Basso heads to the podium

Basso heads to the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 13

Basso can hardly beleive he has won

Basso can hardly beleive he has won
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

It was a close sprint

It was a close sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

Visconti takes third with a bike throw

Visconti takes third with a bike throw
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

Basso goes on the left, Duarte on the right

Basso goes on the left, Duarte on the right
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Liquigas-Cannondale lead the peloton

Liquigas-Cannondale lead the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) took a rare one-day victory at the GP di Lugano in Switzerland.

The 2010 Giro d’Italia winner has excellent early season form and used it to beat Colombia’s Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) in a head to head sprint finish after the two broke away in the finale of the race.

Saturday’s GP Insubrica winner Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won the sprint for third at 16 seconds, ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis).

Basso dedicated his victory to his late coach and mentor Aldo Sassi. “This win is for one person: Aldo Sassi. I’m always thinking about him,” Basso said.

“The team was determined to win this race and I’m really happy to have done it. It’s a great present for me.”

"We started the race in a determined mood, kept a high rhythm and quickly made a selection. First we forced a break and then Caruso tried a move. I felt good in the finale and so tried to go away on the last climb. Duarte came with me and we managed to stay away. I went first on the uphill sprint to the line, managing to hold him off.”

Basso will now ride Tirreno-Adriatico and could be an overall contender thanks to the final and probably decisive time trial stage.

“I wanted to do well in the spring. My form is good, I’m feeling the benefits of altitude training and my moral is high. Everything is place to achieve my goals,” he said with optimism.
 

Full Results
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:23:04
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:16
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
5Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
14Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
18Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:19
20Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:05
21Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:06
22Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
25Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
26Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
27Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:07
29Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
30Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
31Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:09
32Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:09
33Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg0:02:17
34Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
35Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:18
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:03:00
38Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:01
39Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:39
41Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
42David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
43Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:15
44Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:19
45Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:12
46Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
48Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale

 

