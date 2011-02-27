Image 1 of 13 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Ivan Basso on the podium at the GP di Lugano (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 The GP di Lugano podium: Duarte, Basso and Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Basso heads to the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Basso can hardly beleive he has won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 It was a close sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 The podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Visconti takes third with a bike throw (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Basso goes on the left, Duarte on the right (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Liquigas-Cannondale lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) took a rare one-day victory at the GP di Lugano in Switzerland.

The 2010 Giro d’Italia winner has excellent early season form and used it to beat Colombia’s Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) in a head to head sprint finish after the two broke away in the finale of the race.

Saturday’s GP Insubrica winner Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won the sprint for third at 16 seconds, ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis).

Basso dedicated his victory to his late coach and mentor Aldo Sassi. “This win is for one person: Aldo Sassi. I’m always thinking about him,” Basso said.

“The team was determined to win this race and I’m really happy to have done it. It’s a great present for me.”

"We started the race in a determined mood, kept a high rhythm and quickly made a selection. First we forced a break and then Caruso tried a move. I felt good in the finale and so tried to go away on the last climb. Duarte came with me and we managed to stay away. I went first on the uphill sprint to the line, managing to hold him off.”

Basso will now ride Tirreno-Adriatico and could be an overall contender thanks to the final and probably decisive time trial stage.

“I wanted to do well in the spring. My form is good, I’m feeling the benefits of altitude training and my moral is high. Everything is place to achieve my goals,” he said with optimism.

