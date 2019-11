Image 1 of 13 Paolo Bettini attended the GP Regio Insubrica. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti wins his first race of 2011 at the GP Regio Insubrica. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 13 GP Regio Insubrica top three: Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) and Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 13 Arms aloft for winner Giovanni Visconti. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 13 Giovanni Visconti signs an autograph for a fan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 The peloton awaits the start of the GP Regio Insubrica. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti and Ivan Basso at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Giovanni Visconti celebrates his victory in Varese. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 GP Regio Insubrica podium (l-r): Jure Kocjan, 2nd; Giovanni Visconti, 1st; Rinaldo Nocentini, 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) wins ahead of runner-up Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 2011 GP Regio Insubrica champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) wins the GP Regio Insubrica. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Matteo Montagutti (AG2R La Mondiale) leads Philipp Mamos (Amore & Vita) in the early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) confirmed he is in excellent early season form by winning the GP Insubrica raced in southern Switzerland and northern Italy on Saturday.

Visconti won the uphill finish in the centre of Varese ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and fellow Italian Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale).

Matteo Montagutti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Philipp Mamos (Amore & Vita) formed the early break of the day, with Montagutti winning the special prime awarded in memory of the late Aldo Sassi in Valmorea.

The break was caught before the last lap of a finishing circuit in Varese. Local resident Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) made a strong attack but then Visconti took control and won with his arms in the air.

“I'm happy. The work that I have done in Qatar and Oman is paying off," said Visconti. "Despite the change in temperature (from 28-30C of Qatar to 8-10C of Insubrica), I felt good and I was able to finish off the work done by the team, who put me at the front for the finale. The uphill finish was perfect for me.”

Visconti is now confident about his chances of Tirreno-Adriatico, his first big goal of the season.

“This victory arrived at the best possible moment, because it gives me confidence for the next step up in the season, for the RCS Sport organised races,” he said. “They’re my real big goals of the season.

“I have to dedicate this success to my family, who I really missed during the 22 days in Qatar and Oman, and to the team. We are a wonderful group, and if we have won races, it’s for this reason.”

Visconti will ride the GP Lugano on Sunday and then get ready for the Strade Bianche race on the dirt roads of Tuscany and then Tirreno-Adriatico.

“Next Saturday it’s time for Eroica. I want to do something there, then in Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan – Sanremo. I can't deny it, but I don't want to make any promises either. We’ll see what happens during the races,” he said.