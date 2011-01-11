Basso dreaming of Tour de France win

Image 1 of 42 Thumbs up. Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso lead the Liquigas-Cannondale charge. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso show off the 2011 Liquigas-Cannondale kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Ted King found a place with Liquigas-Cannondale after Cervelo TestTeam folded. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) impressed in 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) is aiming to make an impression in the classics. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Tiziano Dall'Antonia at the Liquigas-Cannondale team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Tiziano Dall'Antonia is in his second year with (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Davide Cimolai shows Liquigas-Cannondale's new kit for 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Maciej Bodnar is a key lieutenant at Liquigas-Cannondale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Paolo Dal Lago is president of Liquigas Sport. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 Roberto Amadio and Paolo Dal Lago confer at the Liquigas-Cannondale presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali will share leadership duties at Liquigas-Cannondale in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 42 DS Paolo Slongo with Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is aiming to win the Giro d'Italia in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 42 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) is tipped for big things in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 42 Ready to rock. Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulls his trademark move. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 42 Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) joins from Colnago-CSF Inox. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 42 Italian manager Paolo Bettini and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 42 Paolo Bettini greets Ivan Basso at the Liquigas-Cannondale launch in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali listens as Ivan Basso spells out his 2011 plans at the Liquigas-Cannondale presentation in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 42 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) arrives from Milram. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 42 The spoils of the 2010 campaign - Nibali's red jersey and Basso's maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali in Liquigas-Cannondale's new white jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 Can I come out now? Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) is ready for his close-up. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 Col. Angelo Giacomino was among the guests at the Liquigas-Cannondale presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Jacopo Guarnieri is one of the rising stars of the Liquigas-Cannondale team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 42 The Liquigas-Cannondale presentation took place in Palazzo Cusani in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 42 The 2011 Liquigas-Cannondale squad is led by Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 42 The stage is set for a big 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 42 Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the team presentation in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 The 2011 Liquigas-Cannondale management team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 42 Italian manager Paolo Bettini and Italian federation head Renato Di Rocco at the Liquigas-Cannondale presentation in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is hoping to make a mark on 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the team launch in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 Liquigas-Cannondale manager Roberto Amadio pictured with Ivan Basso. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes the crowds in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is aiming for the Tour de France in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) reporting for duty. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 42 Liquigas Sport president Paolo Dal Lago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 42 Paolo Dal Lago speaking at Liquigas-Cannondale presentation in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Paolo Dal Lago addresses the media at the Liquigas-Cannondale 2011 launch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 42 The Liquigas team was presented in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The jersey design for the 2011 Liquigas-Cannondale team was unveiled today at the team presentation in Milan, with team leaders Ivan Basso, winner of the 2006 and 2010 Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali sporting the white, green and blue design.

Basso may give up the chance to defend his Tour of Italy title in order to focus on his dream of gaining his first ever Tour de France victory, while Nibali will be the team's designated leader for the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

"If I participate [in the Giro], it will be to help Nibali," Basso said according to AFP. "I will calmly decide in the coming months. " Basso remembered his trainer, Aldo Sassi, who died Dec. 13 at age 51. "He told me to wear the yellow jersey," said Basso. "His death was a blow. He will be missed."

The team's manager Roberto Amadio said his aim is to have the Liquigas-Cannondale team as a main protagonist in every race. "We will be competitive, I have no doubt," Amadio said. "We will try to be an example of a team which achieves the best sporting results with sacrifice and hard work. What matters to us, first of all, is the way in which you achieve the victories."

The 2011 Liquigas-Cannondale team:

Valerio Agnoli, Ivan Basso, Francesco Bellotti, Macej Bodnar, Eros Capecchi, Damiano Caruso, Davide Cimolai, Mauro Da Dalto, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Timothy Duggan, Mauro Finetto, Jacopo Guarnieri, Ted King, Kristijan Koren, Paolo Longo Borghini, Alan Marangoni, Dominik Nerz, Vincenzo Nibali, Daniel Oss, Maciej Paterski, Simone Ponzi, Fabio Sabatini, Jurai Sagan, Peter Sagan, Cristiano Salerno, Silwester Szmyd, Alessandro Vanotti, Elia Viviani, Cameron Wurf.

