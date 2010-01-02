Three-peat for Chainel in Pétange
Frenchman wins third consecutive Grand Prix Hotel Threeland
|1
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:59:00
|2
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) CC Villeneuve St Germain
|0:00:14
|3
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|4
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:02:35
|5
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|0:02:44
|6
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:02:48
|7
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|0:03:18
|8
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:03:54
|9
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|0:04:04
|10
|David Pagnier (Fra) CC Villeneuve St Germain
|0:04:17
|11
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze)
|0:04:39
|12
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)
|0:04:47
|13
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)
|0:05:09
|14
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|0:05:12
|15
|Pascal Triebel (Lux) LC Tetange
|0:05:52
|16
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) RFC Freilauf Rossbach
|0:06:26
|17
|Tom Vannoppen (Bel)
|0:06:52
|18
|Petr Novotný (Cze)
|0:07:21
|19
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|20
|Jérôme Junker (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
|0:07:48
|21
|Pascal Perrin (Fra) ASPTT Nancy
|0:08:37
|22
|Kaj Slenter (Ned)
|23
|Jirí Podrazil (Cze)
|24
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|25
|Constantino Fernandez (Lux) LG Belvaux
|26
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra)
|27
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|28
|David Menger (Cze)
|29
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|30
|Michael Vlcek (Cze)
|31
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze)
|32
|Martin Hunal (Cze)
|33
|Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
|34
|Christian Joachim (Lux) UC Dippach
|35
|Kim Michely (Lux) LC Tétange
|36
|David Kášek (Cze)
|37
|Philipp Bützow (Lux) UC Dippach
|38
|Julien Theron (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy