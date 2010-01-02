Trending

Three-peat for Chainel in Pétange

Frenchman wins third consecutive Grand Prix Hotel Threeland

Results
1Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:59:00
2Nicolas Bazin (Fra) CC Villeneuve St Germain0:00:14
3Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
4Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:02:35
5Romain Lejeune (Fra)0:02:44
6Stijn Huys (Bel)0:02:48
7Romain Lejeune (Fra)0:03:18
8Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:03:54
9Ondrej Bambula (Cze)0:04:04
10David Pagnier (Fra) CC Villeneuve St Germain0:04:17
11Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze)0:04:39
12Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)0:04:47
13Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)0:05:09
14Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:05:12
15Pascal Triebel (Lux) LC Tetange0:05:52
16Sascha Wagner (Ger) RFC Freilauf Rossbach0:06:26
17Tom Vannoppen (Bel)0:06:52
18Petr Novotný (Cze)0:07:21
19Marco Ponta (Ita)
20Jérôme Junker (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul0:07:48
21Pascal Perrin (Fra) ASPTT Nancy0:08:37
22Kaj Slenter (Ned)
23Jirí Podrazil (Cze)
24Kris Lapere (Bel)
25Constantino Fernandez (Lux) LG Belvaux
26Sébastien Hansen (Fra)
27Josef Soukup (Cze)
28David Menger (Cze)
29Adrien Pascal (Fra)
30Michael Vlcek (Cze)
31Stanislav Bambula (Cze)
32Martin Hunal (Cze)
33Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
34Christian Joachim (Lux) UC Dippach
35Kim Michely (Lux) LC Tétange
36David Kášek (Cze)
37Philipp Bützow (Lux) UC Dippach
38Julien Theron (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews