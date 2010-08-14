Image 1 of 13 Alex Cano (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472) finished fifth on the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 13 Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) goes on the attack (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 13 A message for the riders on the road (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 13 Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) makes a move from the front of the peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 13 Javier Gonzalez (EPM-UNE) crosses the line first (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 13 Sergio Luis Henao (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) hung on to his overall lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 13 The fans come out for the race (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 13 Rujano moves to the front on the final climb (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 13 Javier Gonzalez (EPM-UNE) looks over his shoulder (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 13 The day's break (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 13 Battle commences on the final climb (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 13 Gonzalez prevails at Alto de Palmas (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 13 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Indeportes Antioquia’s Sergio Luis Henao took another step closer to overall victory in the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia after finishing third in Saturday’s grueling Stage 13, eight seconds behind stage winner Javier González (EPM-UNE) and three seconds behind Darwin Atapuma (Colombia es Pasions).

Henao fended off attack-after-attack from his rival Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyacá) on the day’s final climb, the category one Alto de Las Palmas, and goes into Sunday’s final stage time trial three minutes and 21 seconds ahead of the third place Rujano. His teammate, Óscar Sevilla, sits in second, three minutes and 12 seconds behind the lead.

“I think tomorrow that I have a really good chance at winning my first Vuelta a Colombia,” Henao said. “I’m going to do it for my friends, family and all the people of Antioquia.”

Saturday’s 206 km stage from Manizales to the top of the Alto de Las Palmas on the outskirts of Medellín was pegged as one of the races toughest stages and where the race’s general classification would be set in stone.

The stage kicked off with a long descent out of Manizales’ Plaza de Toros and down the previous stage’s final climb. On the downhill an eight-man break of seasoned pros and top sprinters took off before the race reached the flat roads along the Cauca River.

In the group were veterans Victor Hugo Peña of Colombia es Pasión, Marlon Pérez of GW Shimano and three-time Vuelta a Colombia champion Libardo Niño of EBSA as well as sprint points leader Juan Alejandro Garcia of GW Shimano and Super Giros’ Carlos Alzate.

For much of the stage the Indeportes Antioquia-controlled peloton seemed little concerned with the break as all of Henao’s GC threats were safely tucked back in the main field preparing themselves for the climbing ahead.

The peloton’s indifference let Garcia and Alzate duel it for the Vuelta’s last sprint points and for the break to gain about 14 minutes on the main field at it approached the category two Alto Quiebra.

The Alto Quiebra was more of a stepping-stone to the famed Alto de Minas climb that followed it, but it still challenged the break of sprint specialists. By the time the break hit the top and was on to Alto de Minas, it had already splintered with Formesan-Panachi’s Alexander Rojas crossing ahead of Niño and the rest suffering behind.

On the Alto de Minas Niño displayed signs of his old form by passing Rojas, who later was joined by Peña and EPM-UNE’s Jaime Castaneda, and crossing through the cloud draped climb alone, three minutes and 40 seconds ahead of Rojas’ group and six minutes and 54 seconds in front of the group containing Henao, Rujano and other race favorites.

The former champ was able to keep his time gap down the descent and on the flat section through Medellín, but he seemed to have worn himself out over Minas and was caught by the race favorites with 9 km to go up the Alto de Las Palmas.

With the Vuelta nearing its end and the sprawling expanse of the Medellín valley providing a gorgeous background to the stage’s climax, the big guns in the field did not disappoint.

The tiny Venezuelan Rujano attacked time and time again in a furious attempt to shake Henao and gain some much needed time in the GC, but it was to no avail as Henao and Sevilla marked his every move and controlled the climb.

“Rujano has been very strong but I think I showed today that I can challenge all of his attacks,” Henao said.

With about 6kilometres to go Javier González made his move and was able to free himself from the select group. With Rujano looking broken after his constant efforts to escape, Henao and the Vuelta’s U-23 leader Atapuma jumped and were able to tag along with González as they rolled in across the line.

“On the last climb Rujano attacked and attacked and all I tried to do was win the stage,” González said. “I’m very happy to win the stage and I’ve got to thank my team and sponsors for the support.”

Barring any major incidents Henao seems to have wrapped up first place in the Vuelta a Colombia and tomorrow’s 34 km time trial through Medellín should be a victory lap for the young rider who grew up about 45 minutes outside the city.

The real drama tomorrow will be for the other two podium spots, as only 37 seconds separates second place from fifth place. Sevilla, a pre-race favorite, will definitely want to hold on to his shaky second place as Rujano breathes down his neck.

Also the young Atapuma is looking strong in fifth place and could make some waves on Medellín’s streets and one should not overlook Francisco Calderón of EPM-UNE in fourth place, who impressed many by leading Henao and Rujano over the La Linea climb only a few days ago.

Full Results 1 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 5:39:14 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:05 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:08 4 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:17 5 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:32 6 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:00:35 7 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:38 8 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:00:39 9 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:46 10 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:01:04 11 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:01:48 12 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:02:32 13 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 14 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:03:01 15 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:03:19 16 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:34 17 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:03:56 18 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:04:52 19 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 0:04:58 20 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 21 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:05:15 22 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:05:25 23 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:06:31 24 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:06:46 25 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:07:07 26 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:08:19 27 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 28 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 29 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 30 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 31 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 32 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:08:42 33 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:11:49 34 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 35 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:12:06 36 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:12:46 37 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:14:28 38 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:15:38 39 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 40 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 41 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:24:41 42 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:27:47 43 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 44 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 45 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 46 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 47 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 48 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 49 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 50 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 51 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 52 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 53 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 54 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 55 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 56 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 57 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 58 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 59 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:28:03 60 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 61 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:28:15 62 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:30:47 63 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 64 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:31:53 65 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 66 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 67 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 68 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 69 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 70 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 71 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 72 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 73 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 74 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 75 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 76 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 77 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 78 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 0:32:02 79 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:32:19 80 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 81 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:32:28 82 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:32:35 83 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 0:33:04 84 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:37:51 85 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:38:19 86 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 0:41:10 87 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 88 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:47:50 89 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 90 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 91 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:47:55 92 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 0:48:38

Points 1 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 25 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 20 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 16 4 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 14 5 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 6 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 10 7 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 9 8 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 8 9 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 10 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 6 11 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 12 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 4 13 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 3 14 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2 15 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

Sprint 1 - Irra Salida, 52.2km 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 5 pts 2 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 3 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 4 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 1

Sprint 2 - Caseta Reten La Pintada, 114.9km 1 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 5 pts 2 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3 3 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 4 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1

Sprint 3 - Puente Peatonal Caldas, 171.4km 1 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 5 pts 2 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 3 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 4 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Quiebra (Cat. 2) 13km 1 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 10 pts 2 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 8 3 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 6 4 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 5 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 3 6 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2 7 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Minas (Cat. 1) 157km 1 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 15 pts 2 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 12 3 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 10 4 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 5 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 6 6 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 7 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 9 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 10 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Las Palmas (Cat. 1) 206km 1 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 15 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 10 4 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 8 5 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 6 6 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 7 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 4 8 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3 9 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 10 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1

Teams 1 EPM-UNE 16:58:37 2 Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:01:47 3 Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:03:38 4 Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:11:27 5 Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:16:25 6 Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:16:45 7 Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:16:47 8 Loteria de Boyaca 0:21:49 9 GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:33:58 10 Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1:09:37 11 Super Giros 1:36:04 12 IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 1:46:35

General classification after stage 13 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 53:05:02 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:03:12 3 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:03:21 4 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 0:03:35 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:03:49 6 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:05:17 7 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:06:59 8 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:10:07 9 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:10:10 10 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:11:04 11 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:14:14 12 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:19:07 13 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:24:36 14 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:31:45 15 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:34:59 16 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:35:45 17 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:36:16 18 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:38:13 19 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:38:17 20 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:38:31 21 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:44:46 22 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 0:46:32 23 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:52:03 24 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:53:09 25 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:53:38 26 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:56:48 27 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 1:04:45 28 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1:06:43 29 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1:11:24 30 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1:13:01 31 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 1:18:55 32 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 1:21:50 33 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:29:01 34 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1:33:58 35 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1:36:02 36 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1:42:46 37 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1:43:02 38 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1:52:51 39 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 1:56:41 40 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1:57:42 41 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2:03:28 42 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 2:06:48 43 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2:13:54 44 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 2:15:07 45 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 2:15:18 46 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 2:17:45 47 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2:23:13 48 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 2:23:56 49 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2:29:30 50 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:32:10 51 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:35:35 52 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2:38:07 53 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 2:45:24 54 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 2:46:19 55 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2:47:27 56 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2:47:30 57 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 2:50:30 58 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2:54:24 59 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 2:58:56 60 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3:02:33 61 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3:02:54 62 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3:05:18 63 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 3:06:23 64 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3:07:38 65 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 3:08:01 66 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3:08:19 67 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3:09:30 68 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 3:10:15 69 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3:14:15 70 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 3:18:03 71 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 3:23:27 72 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 3:27:11 73 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 3:29:30 74 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3:31:05 75 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 3:31:33 76 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 3:33:01 77 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3:36:44 78 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 3:43:02 79 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3:45:59 80 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 3:48:53 81 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3:49:32 82 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4:00:02 83 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4:04:05 84 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 4:06:19 85 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 4:13:10 86 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 4:24:56 87 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4:32:04 88 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 4:41:33 89 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 4:45:57 90 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 5:20:48 91 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 5:22:34 92 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 5:23:21

Points classification 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 146 pts 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 136 3 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 83 4 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 82 5 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 78 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 71 7 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 66 8 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 63 9 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 60 10 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 54 11 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 48 12 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 47 13 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 42 14 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 39 15 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 35 16 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 35 17 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 34 18 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 32 19 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 32 20 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 30 21 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 27 22 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 27 23 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 26 24 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 26 25 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 26 26 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 26 27 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 25 28 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 25 29 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 24 30 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 24 31 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 21 32 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 20 33 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 20 34 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 16 35 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 16 36 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 16 37 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 16 38 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 16 39 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 13 40 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 12 41 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 9 42 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 8 43 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 44 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 6 45 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 5 46 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 47 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 4 48 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 4 49 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4 50 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 51 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 3 52 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 53 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 2 54 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 55 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 56 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 57 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1

Sprints classification 1 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 34 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 25 3 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 19 4 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 17 5 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 14 6 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 14 7 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 12 8 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 11 9 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 10 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 10 11 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 12 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 9 13 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 9 14 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 9 15 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 8 16 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 17 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 18 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 7 19 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 7 20 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 7 21 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 6 22 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 6 23 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 5 24 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 25 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 5 26 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 5 27 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 5 28 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 5 29 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 5 30 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 4 31 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 4 32 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 33 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 3 34 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 3 35 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 3 36 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 37 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 2 38 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 2 39 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 40 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 41 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 2 42 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 2 43 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 2 44 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 1 45 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 46 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 47 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 48 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 1 49 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 1 50 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 1 51 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 1 52 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 1 53 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 1

Mountains classification 1 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 73 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 70 3 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 68 4 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 48 5 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 45 6 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 45 7 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 41 8 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 39 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 37 10 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 31 11 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 28 12 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 27 13 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 23 14 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 22 15 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 22 16 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 22 17 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 21 18 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 20 19 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 19 20 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 19 21 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 18 22 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 16 23 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 15 24 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 14 25 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 14 26 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 12 27 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 12 28 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 12 29 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 11 30 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 11 31 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 10 32 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 10 33 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 10 34 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 10 35 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 9 36 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 8 37 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 8 38 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 8 39 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 8 40 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 7 41 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 7 42 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 6 43 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 5 44 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 45 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 5 46 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 5 47 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 5 48 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 5 49 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 4 50 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 4 51 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 4 52 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 4 53 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 4 54 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 4 55 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 2 56 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 2 57 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 2 58 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 1 59 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 1