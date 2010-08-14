Gonzalez prevails at Alto de Palmas
Henao remains in leader's jersey with one stage remaining
Indeportes Antioquia’s Sergio Luis Henao took another step closer to overall victory in the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia after finishing third in Saturday’s grueling Stage 13, eight seconds behind stage winner Javier González (EPM-UNE) and three seconds behind Darwin Atapuma (Colombia es Pasions).
Henao fended off attack-after-attack from his rival Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyacá) on the day’s final climb, the category one Alto de Las Palmas, and goes into Sunday’s final stage time trial three minutes and 21 seconds ahead of the third place Rujano. His teammate, Óscar Sevilla, sits in second, three minutes and 12 seconds behind the lead.
“I think tomorrow that I have a really good chance at winning my first Vuelta a Colombia,” Henao said. “I’m going to do it for my friends, family and all the people of Antioquia.”
Saturday’s 206 km stage from Manizales to the top of the Alto de Las Palmas on the outskirts of Medellín was pegged as one of the races toughest stages and where the race’s general classification would be set in stone.
The stage kicked off with a long descent out of Manizales’ Plaza de Toros and down the previous stage’s final climb. On the downhill an eight-man break of seasoned pros and top sprinters took off before the race reached the flat roads along the Cauca River.
In the group were veterans Victor Hugo Peña of Colombia es Pasión, Marlon Pérez of GW Shimano and three-time Vuelta a Colombia champion Libardo Niño of EBSA as well as sprint points leader Juan Alejandro Garcia of GW Shimano and Super Giros’ Carlos Alzate.
For much of the stage the Indeportes Antioquia-controlled peloton seemed little concerned with the break as all of Henao’s GC threats were safely tucked back in the main field preparing themselves for the climbing ahead.
The peloton’s indifference let Garcia and Alzate duel it for the Vuelta’s last sprint points and for the break to gain about 14 minutes on the main field at it approached the category two Alto Quiebra.
The Alto Quiebra was more of a stepping-stone to the famed Alto de Minas climb that followed it, but it still challenged the break of sprint specialists. By the time the break hit the top and was on to Alto de Minas, it had already splintered with Formesan-Panachi’s Alexander Rojas crossing ahead of Niño and the rest suffering behind.
On the Alto de Minas Niño displayed signs of his old form by passing Rojas, who later was joined by Peña and EPM-UNE’s Jaime Castaneda, and crossing through the cloud draped climb alone, three minutes and 40 seconds ahead of Rojas’ group and six minutes and 54 seconds in front of the group containing Henao, Rujano and other race favorites.
The former champ was able to keep his time gap down the descent and on the flat section through Medellín, but he seemed to have worn himself out over Minas and was caught by the race favorites with 9 km to go up the Alto de Las Palmas.
With the Vuelta nearing its end and the sprawling expanse of the Medellín valley providing a gorgeous background to the stage’s climax, the big guns in the field did not disappoint.
The tiny Venezuelan Rujano attacked time and time again in a furious attempt to shake Henao and gain some much needed time in the GC, but it was to no avail as Henao and Sevilla marked his every move and controlled the climb.
“Rujano has been very strong but I think I showed today that I can challenge all of his attacks,” Henao said.
With about 6kilometres to go Javier González made his move and was able to free himself from the select group. With Rujano looking broken after his constant efforts to escape, Henao and the Vuelta’s U-23 leader Atapuma jumped and were able to tag along with González as they rolled in across the line.
“On the last climb Rujano attacked and attacked and all I tried to do was win the stage,” González said. “I’m very happy to win the stage and I’ve got to thank my team and sponsors for the support.”
Barring any major incidents Henao seems to have wrapped up first place in the Vuelta a Colombia and tomorrow’s 34 km time trial through Medellín should be a victory lap for the young rider who grew up about 45 minutes outside the city.
The real drama tomorrow will be for the other two podium spots, as only 37 seconds separates second place from fifth place. Sevilla, a pre-race favorite, will definitely want to hold on to his shaky second place as Rujano breathes down his neck.
Also the young Atapuma is looking strong in fifth place and could make some waves on Medellín’s streets and one should not overlook Francisco Calderón of EPM-UNE in fourth place, who impressed many by leading Henao and Rujano over the La Linea climb only a few days ago.
|1
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|5:39:14
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:05
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:00:08
|4
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:17
|5
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:32
|6
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:00:35
|7
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:38
|8
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:00:39
|9
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:00:46
|10
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:01:04
|11
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:01:48
|12
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:32
|13
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|14
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:03:01
|15
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:03:19
|16
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:34
|17
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:03:56
|18
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:04:52
|19
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:04:58
|20
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|21
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:05:15
|22
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:05:25
|23
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:06:31
|24
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:06:46
|25
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:07:07
|26
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:08:19
|27
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|28
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|29
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|30
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|31
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|32
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:08:42
|33
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:11:49
|34
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|35
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:12:06
|36
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:12:46
|37
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:14:28
|38
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:15:38
|39
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|40
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|41
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:24:41
|42
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:27:47
|43
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|44
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|45
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|46
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|47
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|48
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|49
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|50
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|51
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|52
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|53
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|54
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|55
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|56
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|57
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|58
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|59
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:28:03
|60
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|61
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:28:15
|62
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:30:47
|63
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|64
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:31:53
|65
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|66
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|67
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|68
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|69
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|70
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|71
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|72
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|73
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|74
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|75
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|76
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|77
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|78
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|0:32:02
|79
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:32:19
|80
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|81
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:32:28
|82
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:32:35
|83
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|0:33:04
|84
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:37:51
|85
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:38:19
|86
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|0:41:10
|87
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|88
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:47:50
|89
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|90
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|91
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:47:55
|92
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|0:48:38
|1
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|20
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|16
|4
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|5
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|6
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|10
|7
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|8
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|8
|9
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|7
|10
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|6
|11
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|12
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|13
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|3
|14
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2
|15
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|3
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|4
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|5
|pts
|2
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3
|3
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|4
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|1
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|3
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|4
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|1
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|10
|pts
|2
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|8
|3
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|6
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|5
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|6
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2
|7
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|1
|1
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|12
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|4
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|5
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|6
|6
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|7
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|9
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|10
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|1
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|15
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|10
|4
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|5
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|6
|6
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|7
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|8
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3
|9
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|10
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|1
|EPM-UNE
|16:58:37
|2
|Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:01:47
|3
|Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:03:38
|4
|Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:11:27
|5
|Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:16:25
|6
|Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:16:45
|7
|Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:16:47
|8
|Loteria de Boyaca
|0:21:49
|9
|GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:33:58
|10
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1:09:37
|11
|Super Giros
|1:36:04
|12
|IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|1:46:35
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|53:05:02
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:03:12
|3
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:03:21
|4
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:35
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:03:49
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:05:17
|7
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:06:59
|8
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:10:07
|9
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:10:10
|10
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:11:04
|11
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:14:14
|12
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:19:07
|13
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:24:36
|14
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:31:45
|15
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:34:59
|16
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:35:45
|17
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:36:16
|18
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:38:13
|19
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:38:17
|20
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:38:31
|21
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:44:46
|22
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:46:32
|23
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:52:03
|24
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:53:09
|25
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:53:38
|26
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:56:48
|27
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|1:04:45
|28
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1:06:43
|29
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1:11:24
|30
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1:13:01
|31
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|1:18:55
|32
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|1:21:50
|33
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:29:01
|34
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1:33:58
|35
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1:36:02
|36
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1:42:46
|37
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1:43:02
|38
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1:52:51
|39
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|1:56:41
|40
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1:57:42
|41
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2:03:28
|42
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|2:06:48
|43
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2:13:54
|44
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|2:15:07
|45
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|2:15:18
|46
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|2:17:45
|47
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2:23:13
|48
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|2:23:56
|49
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2:29:30
|50
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:32:10
|51
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:35:35
|52
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2:38:07
|53
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|2:45:24
|54
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|2:46:19
|55
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2:47:27
|56
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2:47:30
|57
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|2:50:30
|58
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2:54:24
|59
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|2:58:56
|60
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3:02:33
|61
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3:02:54
|62
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3:05:18
|63
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|3:06:23
|64
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3:07:38
|65
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|3:08:01
|66
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3:08:19
|67
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3:09:30
|68
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|3:10:15
|69
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3:14:15
|70
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|3:18:03
|71
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|3:23:27
|72
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|3:27:11
|73
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|3:29:30
|74
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3:31:05
|75
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|3:31:33
|76
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|3:33:01
|77
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3:36:44
|78
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|3:43:02
|79
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3:45:59
|80
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|3:48:53
|81
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3:49:32
|82
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4:00:02
|83
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4:04:05
|84
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|4:06:19
|85
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|4:13:10
|86
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|4:24:56
|87
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4:32:04
|88
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|4:41:33
|89
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|4:45:57
|90
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|5:20:48
|91
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|5:22:34
|92
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|5:23:21
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|146
|pts
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|136
|3
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|83
|4
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|82
|5
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|78
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|71
|7
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|66
|8
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|63
|9
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|60
|10
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|54
|11
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|48
|12
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|47
|13
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|42
|14
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|39
|15
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|35
|16
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|35
|17
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|34
|18
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|32
|19
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|32
|20
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|30
|21
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|27
|22
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|27
|23
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|26
|24
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|26
|25
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|26
|26
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|26
|27
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|25
|28
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|25
|29
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|24
|30
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|24
|31
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|21
|32
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|20
|33
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|20
|34
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|16
|35
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|16
|36
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|16
|37
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|16
|38
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|16
|39
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|13
|40
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|12
|41
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|9
|42
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|8
|43
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|7
|44
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|6
|45
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|5
|46
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|47
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|4
|48
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|4
|49
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4
|50
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|51
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|3
|52
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|53
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|2
|54
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|55
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|56
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|57
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|1
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|34
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|25
|3
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|19
|4
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|17
|5
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|14
|6
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|14
|7
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|12
|8
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|11
|9
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|10
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|10
|11
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|12
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|9
|13
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|9
|14
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|9
|15
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|8
|16
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|17
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|18
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|7
|19
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|7
|20
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|7
|21
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|6
|22
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|6
|23
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|5
|24
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|25
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|5
|26
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|5
|27
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|28
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|5
|29
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|30
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|31
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|4
|32
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|33
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|3
|34
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|3
|35
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|3
|36
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|37
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|2
|38
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|2
|39
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|40
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|41
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|2
|42
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|2
|43
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|2
|44
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|1
|45
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|46
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|47
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|48
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|1
|49
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|1
|50
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|1
|51
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|1
|52
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|1
|53
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|1
|1
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|73
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|70
|3
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|68
|4
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|48
|5
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|45
|6
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|45
|7
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|41
|8
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|39
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|37
|10
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|31
|11
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|28
|12
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|27
|13
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|23
|14
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|15
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|22
|16
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|22
|17
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|21
|18
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|20
|19
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|19
|20
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|19
|21
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|18
|22
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|16
|23
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|15
|24
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|25
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|14
|26
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|27
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|12
|28
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|12
|29
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11
|30
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|11
|31
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|10
|32
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|10
|33
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|34
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|35
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|9
|36
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|8
|37
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|38
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|39
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|8
|40
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|7
|41
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|42
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|6
|43
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|5
|44
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|45
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|5
|46
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|5
|47
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|5
|48
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|5
|49
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|4
|50
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|51
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|4
|52
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|53
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|4
|54
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|4
|55
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|2
|56
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|2
|57
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|2
|58
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|1
|59
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|1
|1
|EPM-UNE
|2
|Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|4
|Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|5
|Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|6
|Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|7
|Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|Loteria de Boyaca
|9
|GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|10
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|11
|Super Giros
