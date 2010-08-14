Trending

Gonzalez prevails at Alto de Palmas

Henao remains in leader's jersey with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 13

Alex Cano (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472) finished fifth on the stage

Alex Cano (Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472) finished fifth on the stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 13

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) goes on the attack

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 13

A message for the riders on the road

A message for the riders on the road
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 13

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) makes a move from the front of the peloton

Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyaca) makes a move from the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 13

Javier Gonzalez (EPM-UNE) crosses the line first

Javier Gonzalez (EPM-UNE) crosses the line first
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 13

Sergio Luis Henao (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) hung on to his overall lead

Sergio Luis Henao (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin) hung on to his overall lead
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 13

The fans come out for the race

The fans come out for the race
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 13

Rujano moves to the front on the final climb

Rujano moves to the front on the final climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 13

Javier Gonzalez (EPM-UNE) looks over his shoulder

Javier Gonzalez (EPM-UNE) looks over his shoulder
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 13

The day's break

The day's break
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 13

Battle commences on the final climb

Battle commences on the final climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 13

Gonzalez prevails at Alto de Palmas

Gonzalez prevails at Alto de Palmas
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 13

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Indeportes Antioquia’s Sergio Luis Henao took another step closer to overall victory in the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia after finishing third in Saturday’s grueling Stage 13, eight seconds behind stage winner Javier González (EPM-UNE) and three seconds behind Darwin Atapuma (Colombia es Pasions).

Henao fended off attack-after-attack from his rival Jose Rujano (Loteria de Boyacá) on the day’s final climb, the category one Alto de Las Palmas, and goes into Sunday’s final stage time trial three minutes and 21 seconds ahead of the third place Rujano. His teammate, Óscar Sevilla, sits in second, three minutes and 12 seconds behind the lead.

“I think tomorrow that I have a really good chance at winning my first Vuelta a Colombia,” Henao said. “I’m going to do it for my friends, family and all the people of Antioquia.”

Saturday’s 206 km stage from Manizales to the top of the Alto de Las Palmas on the outskirts of Medellín was pegged as one of the races toughest stages and where the race’s general classification would be set in stone.

The stage kicked off with a long descent out of Manizales’ Plaza de Toros and down the previous stage’s final climb. On the downhill an eight-man break of seasoned pros and top sprinters took off before the race reached the flat roads along the Cauca River.

In the group were veterans Victor Hugo Peña of Colombia es Pasión, Marlon Pérez of GW Shimano and three-time Vuelta a Colombia champion Libardo Niño of EBSA as well as sprint points leader Juan Alejandro Garcia of GW Shimano and Super Giros’ Carlos Alzate.

For much of the stage the Indeportes Antioquia-controlled peloton seemed little concerned with the break as all of Henao’s GC threats were safely tucked back in the main field preparing themselves for the climbing ahead.

The peloton’s indifference let Garcia and Alzate duel it for the Vuelta’s last sprint points and for the break to gain about 14 minutes on the main field at it approached the category two Alto Quiebra.

The Alto Quiebra was more of a stepping-stone to the famed Alto de Minas climb that followed it, but it still challenged the break of sprint specialists. By the time the break hit the top and was on to Alto de Minas, it had already splintered with Formesan-Panachi’s Alexander Rojas crossing ahead of Niño and the rest suffering behind.

On the Alto de Minas Niño displayed signs of his old form by passing Rojas, who later was joined by Peña and EPM-UNE’s Jaime Castaneda, and crossing through the cloud draped climb alone, three minutes and 40 seconds ahead of Rojas’ group and six minutes and 54 seconds in front of the group containing Henao, Rujano and other race favorites.

The former champ was able to keep his time gap down the descent and on the flat section through Medellín, but he seemed to have worn himself out over Minas and was caught by the race favorites with 9 km to go up the Alto de Las Palmas.

With the Vuelta nearing its end and the sprawling expanse of the Medellín valley providing a gorgeous background to the stage’s climax, the big guns in the field did not disappoint.

The tiny Venezuelan Rujano attacked time and time again in a furious attempt to shake Henao and gain some much needed time in the GC, but it was to no avail as Henao and Sevilla marked his every move and controlled the climb.

“Rujano has been very strong but I think I showed today that I can challenge all of his attacks,” Henao said.

With about 6kilometres to go Javier González made his move and was able to free himself from the select group. With Rujano looking broken after his constant efforts to escape, Henao and the Vuelta’s U-23 leader Atapuma jumped and were able to tag along with González as they rolled in across the line.

“On the last climb Rujano attacked and attacked and all I tried to do was win the stage,” González said. “I’m very happy to win the stage and I’ve got to thank my team and sponsors for the support.”

Barring any major incidents Henao seems to have wrapped up first place in the Vuelta a Colombia and tomorrow’s 34 km time trial through Medellín should be a victory lap for the young rider who grew up about 45 minutes outside the city.

The real drama tomorrow will be for the other two podium spots, as only 37 seconds separates second place from fifth place. Sevilla, a pre-race favorite, will definitely want to hold on to his shaky second place as Rujano breathes down his neck.

Also the young Atapuma is looking strong in fifth place and could make some waves on Medellín’s streets and one should not overlook Francisco Calderón of EPM-UNE in fourth place, who impressed many by leading Henao and Rujano over the La Linea climb only a few days ago.

Full Results
1Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE5:39:14
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:05
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:00:08
4Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:17
5Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:32
6Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:00:35
7Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:38
8Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:00:39
9Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:00:46
10Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:01:04
11Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:01:48
12Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:32
13Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
14Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:03:01
15Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:03:19
16Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:34
17Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:03:56
18Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:04:52
19Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE0:04:58
20Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
21Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:05:15
22Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:05:25
23Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:06:31
24Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:06:46
25Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:07:07
26Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:08:19
27Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
28Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
29John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
30Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
31Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
32Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:08:42
33Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:11:49
34Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
35Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:12:06
36Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:12:46
37Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:14:28
38Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:15:38
39Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
40Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
41John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:24:41
42Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:27:47
43Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
44Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
45Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
46Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
47Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
48Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
49Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
50Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
51Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
52Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
53Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
54Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
55Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
56Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
57Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
58Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
59Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:28:03
60Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
61Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:28:15
62Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:30:47
63Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
64Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:31:53
65Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
66Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
67Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
68Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
69Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
70Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
71Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
72Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
73Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
74Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
75Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
76Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
77Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
78Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros0:32:02
79Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:32:19
80Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
81Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:32:28
82Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:32:35
83Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros0:33:04
84Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:37:51
85Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:38:19
86Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros0:41:10
87Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
88Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:47:50
89Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
90Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
91Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:47:55
92Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros0:48:38

Points
1Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE25pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47220
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin16
4Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE14
5Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47212
6Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca10
7Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE9
8Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler8
9Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin7
10Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America6
11Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin5
12Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE4
13Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa3
14Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2
15Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

Sprint 1 - Irra Salida, 52.2km
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros5pts
2Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
3Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
4Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE1

Sprint 2 - Caseta Reten La Pintada, 114.9km
1Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros5pts
2Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3
3Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
4Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1

Sprint 3 - Puente Peatonal Caldas, 171.4km
1Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa5pts
2Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
3Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
4Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE1

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Quiebra (Cat. 2) 13km
1Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander10pts
2Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia8
3Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa6
4Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
5Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE3
6Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2
7Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4721

Mountain 2 - Alto De Minas (Cat. 1) 157km
1Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa15pts
2Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander12
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE10
4Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4728
5Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia6
6Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
7Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4724
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3
9Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
10Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Las Palmas (Cat. 1) 206km
1Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE15pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47212
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin10
4Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE8
5Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4726
6Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
7Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE4
8Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3
9Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
10Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1

Teams
1EPM-UNE16:58:37
2Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:01:47
3Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:03:38
4Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:11:27
5Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:16:25
6Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:16:45
7Boyaca Orgullo de America0:16:47
8Loteria de Boyaca0:21:49
9GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:33:58
10Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1:09:37
11Super Giros1:36:04
12IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo1:46:35

General classification after stage 13
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin53:05:02
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:03:12
3Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:03:21
4Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:35
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:03:49
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:05:17
7Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:06:59
8Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE0:10:07
9Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:10:10
10Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:11:04
11Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:14:14
12Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:19:07
13Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:24:36
14Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:31:45
15Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:34:59
16Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:35:45
17Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:36:16
18Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:38:13
19John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:38:17
20Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:38:31
21Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:44:46
22Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:46:32
23Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:52:03
24Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:53:09
25Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:53:38
26Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:56:48
27Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE1:04:45
28Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1:06:43
29Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1:11:24
30Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1:13:01
31Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca1:18:55
32Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca1:21:50
33Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:29:01
34Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1:33:58
35Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1:36:02
36Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1:42:46
37Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1:43:02
38Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1:52:51
39Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE1:56:41
40Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1:57:42
41Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2:03:28
42Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE2:06:48
43Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2:13:54
44Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca2:15:07
45Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE2:15:18
46Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca2:17:45
47Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722:23:13
48Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca2:23:56
49Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722:29:30
50Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:32:10
51Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:35:35
52Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2:38:07
53Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo2:45:24
54Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros2:46:19
55Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2:47:27
56Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2:47:30
57Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia2:50:30
58Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2:54:24
59Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros2:58:56
60Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3:02:33
61Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3:02:54
62Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3:05:18
63Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional3:06:23
64Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3:07:38
65Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca3:08:01
66Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3:08:19
67Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3:09:30
68Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional3:10:15
69John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3:14:15
70Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros3:18:03
71Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America3:23:27
72Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca3:27:11
73Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo3:29:30
74Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3:31:05
75Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America3:31:33
76Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa3:33:01
77Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3:36:44
78Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa3:43:02
79Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3:45:59
80Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia3:48:53
81Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3:49:32
82Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4:00:02
83Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4:04:05
84Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional4:06:19
85Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros4:13:10
86Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros4:24:56
87Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4724:32:04
88Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional4:41:33
89Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional4:45:57
90Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo5:20:48
91Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros5:22:34
92Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros5:23:21

Points classification
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin146pts
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin136
3Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca83
4Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47282
5Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler78
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47271
7Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE66
8Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE63
9Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE60
10Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47254
11Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler48
12Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47247
13Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia42
14Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE39
15Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America35
16Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia35
17Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE34
18Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca32
19Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America32
20Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa30
21Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America27
22Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander27
23Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca26
24Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin26
25Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa26
26Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander26
27Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47225
28Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa25
29Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE24
30Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America24
31Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47221
32Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia20
33Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander20
34Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler16
35Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin16
36Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America16
37Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia16
38Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo16
39Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa13
40Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler12
41John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4729
42Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional8
43Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin7
44Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler6
45Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros5
46Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin5
47Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia4
48Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros4
49Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4
50Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
51Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca3
52Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
53Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler2
54Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
55Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
56Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
57Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1

Sprints classification
1Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia34pts
2Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros25
3Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia19
4Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander17
5Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros14
6Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia14
7Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros12
8Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE11
9Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
10Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander10
11Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
12Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler9
13Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo9
14Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander9
15Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin8
16Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
17Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
18Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca7
19Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia7
20Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler7
21Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler6
22Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE6
23Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca5
24Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin5
25Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa5
26Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander5
27Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE5
28Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4725
29Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE5
30Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca4
31Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America4
32Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin3
33Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler3
34Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander3
35Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4723
36Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
37Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca2
38Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa2
39Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
40Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
41Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America2
42Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4722
43Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo2
44Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America1
45Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
46Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
47Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
48Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional1
49Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin1
50Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia1
51Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler1
52Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa1
53Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros1

Mountains classification
1Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca73pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin70
3Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa68
4Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler48
5Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin45
6Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia45
7Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler41
8Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE39
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47237
10Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47231
11Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler28
12Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE27
13Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47223
14Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE22
15Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 47222
16Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander22
17Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa21
18Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin20
19Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca19
20Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America19
21Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America18
22Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler16
23Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE15
24Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE14
25Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander14
26Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE12
27Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia12
28Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia12
29Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America11
30Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo11
31Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler10
32Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America10
33Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia10
34Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia10
35Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca9
36Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca8
37Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE8
38Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America8
39Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4728
40Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler7
41Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America7
42Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander6
43Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America5
44Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
45Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia5
46Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa5
47Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa5
48Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo5
49Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca4
50Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE4
51Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler4
52Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4724
53Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa4
54Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander4
55Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin2
56Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros2
57Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander2
58Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros1
59Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander1

Teams classification
1EPM-UNE
2Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
3Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
4Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
5Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
6Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
7Boyaca Orgullo de America
8Loteria de Boyaca
9GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
10Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
11Super Giros

Latest on Cyclingnews