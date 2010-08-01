Trending

Sevilla's team claims victory in team time trial

Sergio Luis Henao dons first leader's jersey

Spanish rider and race favourite Óscar Sevilla and his Indeportes Antioquia squad dominated the standings during the opening stage team trial in the 60th Vuelta a Colombia.

The 20km route took riders over wet, curvy roads from the town of La Ceja to Rio Negro, about 40km outside the Antioquian capital of Medellín. Sevilla's teammate, Sergio Luis Henao, crossed the line first and will don the red, blue and yellow leader's jersey during tomorrow's stage.

The Indeportes Antioquia squad rolled through the stage at a blistering pace, finishing the route a whole 29 seconds faster then the second place Colombia Es Pasíon squad, which features 2008 U23 road champ Fabio Duarte and former US Postal and Rock Racing rider Victor Hugo Peña.

The GW Shimano team finished third, while the outfit of reigning Vuelta winner Jose Rujano, Loteria De Boyaca, finished 90 seconds behind Indeportes Antioquia in eighth place.

"The advantage for us is that we're a team that all has the same level, only Óscar Sevilla is a bit better," said former world time trial champion and current Indeportes Antioquia technical manager, Santiago Botero. "For this stage it is very important to train together, this is the key to winning."

For stage winner, Henao, the win was especially sweet because it ended in his hometown of Rio Negro and he was greeted with a hero's welcome when he took the podium to accept the tricolour leader's jersey.

"I'm happy because I'm the winner and that I have all the support I have here in Antioquia," said Heano, adding that it was great to be surrounded by his family and friends.

Barring any accidents, Henao might be able to hold onto the leader's jersey for several days; while not as pancake flat as the team time trial, the next few stages will be for the sprinters. Stage two has the peloton gradually descending over 1900m from Rio Negro to the steamy Puerto Boyaca in Colombia's Boyaca Department.

With the contenders' teams doing their best to protect their leaders, the sprinters will have to have a chance to gun for glory in a discipline that is rarely practised in mountainous Colombia.

Stage two "is one for those who excel at the discipline and we must seize the opportunity," Colombia's premier sprinter, Juan Pablo Forero, told the Colombian Cycling Federation.

For teams with general classification riders, such as Sevilla, Rujano or EPM-UNE's Mauricio Ortega, the second stage will need to be raced carefully as to not give up or lose any time on fellow GC rivals.

Racing for the overall favourites really doesn't start until Thursday's stage five from Bucaramanga to Socorro. This stage features the first category one climb of the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia, the Alto Chiflas.

However, for tomorrow riders and managers will keep a sharp lookout for any problems that could put an end to their GC contenders' hopes.

"We must take control. The race is still very much open," said Botero, adding that the key to stage two is to protect Sevilla and maintain a comfortable lead.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:23:24
2Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
3Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
4Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
5Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
6Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
7Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
8John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
9Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:00:23
10Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:29
11Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
13William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
14Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
15Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
16Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
17Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
18John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
19Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:00:36
20Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
21Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
22Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
23Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
24Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
25Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
26Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
27Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
28Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:37
29Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
30Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
31Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
32Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
33Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
34Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
35Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
36Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
37Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
38Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:00:48
39Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
40Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
41Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
42Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
43Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 4720:00:50
44Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin0:00:58
45Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
46Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:00:59
47Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
48Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
49Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
50Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
51Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
52Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
53Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
54Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:01:07
55Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros0:01:15
56Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
57Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
58Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
59Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
60Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
61Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
62Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
63Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
64Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:01:30
65Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
66Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
67Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
68Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
69Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
70Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
71Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
72Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:01:33
73Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:01:43
74Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
75Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
76Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
77Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
78Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
79Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
80Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
81Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
82Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:44
83Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:02:10
84Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
85Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
86Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
87Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
88Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
89Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
90Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:02:24
91Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
92Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
93Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
94Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
95Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
96Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
97Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
98Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
99Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
100Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:02:27
101Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:02:36
102Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:02:45
103Daniel Balsero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:03:02
104Jose David Romero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
105Wilmar Ruano (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
106Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
107Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
108Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
109Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
110Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
111Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
112Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
113Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:03:35
114Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca0:03:37
115Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:03:57
116Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:04:31
117Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander0:04:47
118Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa0:04:50
119Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler0:04:55

General classification after stage 1
Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ind Ant-Fla-Idea-Lot Mlli1:10:12
2Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col0:01:27
3Gw Shiman-Chec-Edec-Envia0:01:48
4Epm-Une0:01:51
5Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca0:02:24
6Boyaca Orgullo De America0:02:57
7Super Giros0:03:45
8Loteria De Boyaca0:04:30
9Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl0:05:09
10Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder0:06:30
11Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito0:07:12
12Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo0:09:06

 

