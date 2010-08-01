Sevilla's team claims victory in team time trial
Sergio Luis Henao dons first leader's jersey
Spanish rider and race favourite Óscar Sevilla and his Indeportes Antioquia squad dominated the standings during the opening stage team trial in the 60th Vuelta a Colombia.
The 20km route took riders over wet, curvy roads from the town of La Ceja to Rio Negro, about 40km outside the Antioquian capital of Medellín. Sevilla's teammate, Sergio Luis Henao, crossed the line first and will don the red, blue and yellow leader's jersey during tomorrow's stage.
The Indeportes Antioquia squad rolled through the stage at a blistering pace, finishing the route a whole 29 seconds faster then the second place Colombia Es Pasíon squad, which features 2008 U23 road champ Fabio Duarte and former US Postal and Rock Racing rider Victor Hugo Peña.
The GW Shimano team finished third, while the outfit of reigning Vuelta winner Jose Rujano, Loteria De Boyaca, finished 90 seconds behind Indeportes Antioquia in eighth place.
"The advantage for us is that we're a team that all has the same level, only Óscar Sevilla is a bit better," said former world time trial champion and current Indeportes Antioquia technical manager, Santiago Botero. "For this stage it is very important to train together, this is the key to winning."
For stage winner, Henao, the win was especially sweet because it ended in his hometown of Rio Negro and he was greeted with a hero's welcome when he took the podium to accept the tricolour leader's jersey.
"I'm happy because I'm the winner and that I have all the support I have here in Antioquia," said Heano, adding that it was great to be surrounded by his family and friends.
Barring any accidents, Henao might be able to hold onto the leader's jersey for several days; while not as pancake flat as the team time trial, the next few stages will be for the sprinters. Stage two has the peloton gradually descending over 1900m from Rio Negro to the steamy Puerto Boyaca in Colombia's Boyaca Department.
With the contenders' teams doing their best to protect their leaders, the sprinters will have to have a chance to gun for glory in a discipline that is rarely practised in mountainous Colombia.
Stage two "is one for those who excel at the discipline and we must seize the opportunity," Colombia's premier sprinter, Juan Pablo Forero, told the Colombian Cycling Federation.
For teams with general classification riders, such as Sevilla, Rujano or EPM-UNE's Mauricio Ortega, the second stage will need to be raced carefully as to not give up or lose any time on fellow GC rivals.
Racing for the overall favourites really doesn't start until Thursday's stage five from Bucaramanga to Socorro. This stage features the first category one climb of the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia, the Alto Chiflas.
However, for tomorrow riders and managers will keep a sharp lookout for any problems that could put an end to their GC contenders' hopes.
"We must take control. The race is still very much open," said Botero, adding that the key to stage two is to protect Sevilla and maintain a comfortable lead.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:23:24
|2
|Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|3
|Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|4
|Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|5
|Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|6
|Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|7
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|8
|John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|9
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:00:23
|10
|Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:29
|11
|Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|13
|William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|14
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|15
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|16
|Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|17
|Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|18
|John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|19
|Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:00:36
|20
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|21
|Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|22
|Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|23
|Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|24
|Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|25
|Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|26
|Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|27
|Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|28
|Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:37
|29
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|30
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|31
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE
|32
|Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|33
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE
|34
|Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|35
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|36
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE
|38
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:00:48
|39
|Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|40
|Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|41
|Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|42
|Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|43
|Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472
|0:00:50
|44
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin
|0:00:58
|45
|Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|46
|Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:00:59
|47
|Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|48
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|49
|Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|50
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|51
|Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|52
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|53
|Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|54
|Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:01:07
|55
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros
|0:01:15
|56
|Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros
|57
|Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros
|58
|Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros
|59
|Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros
|60
|Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros
|61
|Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros
|62
|Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros
|63
|Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros
|64
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:01:30
|65
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|66
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|67
|Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|68
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|69
|Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|70
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|71
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca
|72
|Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:01:33
|73
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:01:43
|74
|Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|75
|Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|76
|Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|77
|Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|78
|Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|79
|Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|80
|Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|81
|Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|82
|Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:44
|83
|Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:02:10
|84
|Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|85
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|86
|Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|87
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|88
|Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|89
|Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|90
|Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:02:24
|91
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|92
|Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|93
|Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|94
|Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|95
|Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|96
|Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|97
|Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|98
|Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|99
|Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros
|100
|Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:02:27
|101
|Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:02:36
|102
|Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:02:45
|103
|Daniel Balsero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:03:02
|104
|Jose David Romero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|105
|Wilmar Ruano (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|106
|Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|107
|Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|108
|Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|109
|Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|110
|Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|111
|Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|112
|Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|113
|Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:03:35
|114
|Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca
|0:03:37
|115
|Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:03:57
|116
|Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:04:31
|117
|Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander
|0:04:47
|118
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa
|0:04:50
|119
|Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler
|0:04:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ind Ant-Fla-Idea-Lot Mlli
|1:10:12
|2
|Col Pasion-472-Cafe Col
|0:01:27
|3
|Gw Shiman-Chec-Edec-Envia
|0:01:48
|4
|Epm-Une
|0:01:51
|5
|Ebsa Emp Energ De Boyaca
|0:02:24
|6
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:57
|7
|Super Giros
|0:03:45
|8
|Loteria De Boyaca
|0:04:30
|9
|Nec Cundi-Coldep-Pintu Bl
|0:05:09
|10
|Formesan-Panachi-Ind Sder
|0:06:30
|11
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito
|0:07:12
|12
|Imrd Cota-Flejes Bonelo
|0:09:06
