Image 1 of 34 Jose Rujano, Carlos Betancourt and Sergio Luis Henao (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 34 The models show off the Vuelta Colombia leaders jersey at the team presentation (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 34 Boyaca Orgullo de America (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 34 Colombia es Pasion Café De Colombia took second (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 34 Ebsa Empresa de Energia de Boyaca (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 34 Epm-Une took fourth place (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 34 Formesan Panachi rides to tenth overall (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 34 Fuerzas Armadas was 11th (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 34 Loteria de Boyacá struggled and came 8th (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 34 The race leader Sergio Luis Henao (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 34 GW Shimano put in a solid performance in third. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 34 IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo had a rough time staying together. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 34 Carlos Betancur on the podium with Julio Gomez. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 34 Luis Plata and Oscar Sevilla on the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 34 Nèctar de Cundinamarca in action (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 34 Indeportes Antioquia won the opening team time trial. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 34 Former Vuelta Colombia champions line up at the team presentation (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 34 Former Vuelta Colombia champions in special jerseys. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 34 The Colombian Army team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 34 Colombia es Pasion (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 34 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 34 EPM-Une (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 34 Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 34 GW Shimano (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 34 IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 34 Jose Gomez del Moral (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 34 Jose Rujano among the former winners (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 34 Luis Herrera (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 29 of 34 Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 34 Jose Rujano is in the Loteria de Boyaca team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 34 Santiago Botero, one of the former race winners. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 32 of 34 The Super Giros team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 34 The team presentation took place on Saturday. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 34 of 34 Oscar Sevilla steps on to the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Spanish rider and race favourite Óscar Sevilla and his Indeportes Antioquia squad dominated the standings during the opening stage team trial in the 60th Vuelta a Colombia.

The 20km route took riders over wet, curvy roads from the town of La Ceja to Rio Negro, about 40km outside the Antioquian capital of Medellín. Sevilla's teammate, Sergio Luis Henao, crossed the line first and will don the red, blue and yellow leader's jersey during tomorrow's stage.

The Indeportes Antioquia squad rolled through the stage at a blistering pace, finishing the route a whole 29 seconds faster then the second place Colombia Es Pasíon squad, which features 2008 U23 road champ Fabio Duarte and former US Postal and Rock Racing rider Victor Hugo Peña.

The GW Shimano team finished third, while the outfit of reigning Vuelta winner Jose Rujano, Loteria De Boyaca, finished 90 seconds behind Indeportes Antioquia in eighth place.

"The advantage for us is that we're a team that all has the same level, only Óscar Sevilla is a bit better," said former world time trial champion and current Indeportes Antioquia technical manager, Santiago Botero. "For this stage it is very important to train together, this is the key to winning."

For stage winner, Henao, the win was especially sweet because it ended in his hometown of Rio Negro and he was greeted with a hero's welcome when he took the podium to accept the tricolour leader's jersey.

"I'm happy because I'm the winner and that I have all the support I have here in Antioquia," said Heano, adding that it was great to be surrounded by his family and friends.

Barring any accidents, Henao might be able to hold onto the leader's jersey for several days; while not as pancake flat as the team time trial, the next few stages will be for the sprinters. Stage two has the peloton gradually descending over 1900m from Rio Negro to the steamy Puerto Boyaca in Colombia's Boyaca Department.

With the contenders' teams doing their best to protect their leaders, the sprinters will have to have a chance to gun for glory in a discipline that is rarely practised in mountainous Colombia.

Stage two "is one for those who excel at the discipline and we must seize the opportunity," Colombia's premier sprinter, Juan Pablo Forero, told the Colombian Cycling Federation.

For teams with general classification riders, such as Sevilla, Rujano or EPM-UNE's Mauricio Ortega, the second stage will need to be raced carefully as to not give up or lose any time on fellow GC rivals.

Racing for the overall favourites really doesn't start until Thursday's stage five from Bucaramanga to Socorro. This stage features the first category one climb of the 2010 Vuelta a Colombia, the Alto Chiflas.

However, for tomorrow riders and managers will keep a sharp lookout for any problems that could put an end to their GC contenders' hopes.

"We must take control. The race is still very much open," said Botero, adding that the key to stage two is to protect Sevilla and maintain a comfortable lead.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:23:24 2 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 4 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 8 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 9 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:23 10 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:29 11 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 13 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 14 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 15 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 16 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 17 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 18 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 19 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:00:36 20 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 21 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 22 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 23 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 24 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 25 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 26 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 27 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 28 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:37 29 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 30 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 31 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 32 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 33 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 34 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 35 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 36 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 37 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 38 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:00:48 39 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 40 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 41 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 42 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 43 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:50 44 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:58 45 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 46 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:00:59 47 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 48 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 49 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 50 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 51 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 52 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 53 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 54 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:01:07 55 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 0:01:15 56 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 57 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 58 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 59 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 60 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 61 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 62 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 63 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 64 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:01:30 65 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 66 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 67 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 68 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 69 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 70 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 71 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 72 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:01:33 73 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:01:43 74 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 75 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 76 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 77 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 78 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 79 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 80 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 81 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 82 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:44 83 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:02:10 84 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 85 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 86 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 87 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 88 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 89 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 90 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:02:24 91 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 92 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 93 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 94 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 95 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 96 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 97 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 98 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 99 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 100 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:02:27 101 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:02:36 102 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:02:45 103 Daniel Balsero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:03:02 104 Jose David Romero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 105 Wilmar Ruano (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 106 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 107 Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 108 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 109 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 110 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 111 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 112 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 113 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:03:35 114 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:03:37 115 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:03:57 116 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:04:31 117 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:04:47 118 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:04:50 119 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:04:55

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:23:24 2 Julian Atehortua (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 3 Juan Carlos Lopez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 4 Carlos Betancourt (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 5 Julian Rodas (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 6 Jannier Acevedo (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 7 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 8 John Freddy Parra (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 9 Rafael Montiel (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:23 10 Luis Felipe Laverde (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:29 11 Juan Pablo Forero (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 13 William Muñoz (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 14 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 15 Fabio Duarte (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 16 Victor Hugo Peña (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 17 Alex Cano (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 18 John Martinez (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 19 Jaime Suaza (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:00:36 20 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 21 Marlon Perez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 22 Felix Cardenas (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 23 Jaime Vergara (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 24 Edwin Orozco (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 25 Juan Alejandro Garcia (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 26 Ivan Parra (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 27 Camilo Gomez (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 28 Giovanni Baez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:37 29 Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE 30 Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE 31 Javier Gonzalez (Col) EPM-UNE 32 Fredy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE 33 Mauricio Ortega (Col) EPM-UNE 34 Stiber Ortiz (Col) EPM-UNE 35 Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE 36 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 37 Jorge Martinez (Col) EPM-UNE 38 Wilson Cepeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:00:48 39 Victor Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 40 Libardo Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 41 Jairo Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 42 Alexis Camacho (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 43 Dalivier Ospina (Col) Col es Pasion Café De Colombia 472 0:00:50 44 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin 0:00:58 45 Miguel Niño (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 46 Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:00:59 47 Uberlino Mesa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 48 Edwin Parra (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 49 Michae Rodriguez (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 50 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 51 Freddy Montaña (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 52 Gregorio Ladino (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 53 Israel Ochoa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 54 Oscar Solis (Bol) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:01:07 55 Carlos Alzate (Col) Super Giros 0:01:15 56 Jhon Henao (Col) Super Giros 57 Alexander Gonzalez (Col) Super Giros 58 Juan Diego Ramirez (Col) Super Giros 59 Alvaro Montoya (Col) Super Giros 60 Jefferson Vargas (Col) Super Giros 61 Hebert Gutierrez (Col) Super Giros 62 Julian Lopez (Col) Super Giros 63 Edwin Sandoval (Col) Super Giros 64 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:01:30 65 Jose Rujano (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 66 Mauricio Neisa (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 67 Daniel Rincon (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 68 Manuel Medina (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 69 Aldo Valero (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 70 Graciano Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 71 Edgar Fonseca (Col) Loteria de Boyaca 72 Noel Vasquez (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:01:33 73 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:01:43 74 Diego Quintero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 75 Wilson Marentes (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 76 Diego Calderon (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 77 Giovanni Balsero (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 78 Jose Castelblanco (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 79 Alvaro Gomez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 80 Victor Hugo Gonzalez (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 81 Alexander Roa (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 82 Geovanni Chacon (Col) GW Shimano-Chec-Edec-Envia 0:01:44 83 Elder Herrera (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:02:10 84 Remberto Jaramillo (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 85 Alejandro Serna (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 86 Jorge Duarte (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 87 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 88 Lorenzo Arguello (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 89 Jhonatan Jimenez (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 90 Gerardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:02:24 91 Leonardo Rodriguez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 92 Deivis Rubio (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 93 Willinton Bustamante (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 94 Wilson Lopez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 95 Gustavo Ramirez (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 96 Fabio Avendaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 97 Edson Calderon (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 98 Jesus David Castaño (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 99 Jhon Agudelo (Col) Super Giros 100 Wilson Zambrano (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:02:27 101 Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:02:36 102 Jair Perez (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:02:45 103 Daniel Balsero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 0:03:02 104 Jose David Romero (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 105 Wilmar Ruano (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 106 Alvaro Saiz (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 107 Ricardo Alfonso (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 108 Samuel Cabrera (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 109 Fabio Paez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 110 Felipe Galvis (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 111 Edwin Lancheros (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 112 Yerson Sanchez (Col) IMRD Cota-Flejes Bonelo 113 Emiro Matta (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America 0:03:35 114 Jonathan Camargo (Ven) Loteria de Boyaca 0:03:37 115 Olmedo Capacho (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:03:57 116 Richard Velandia (Col) Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional 0:04:31 117 Alexander Rojas (Col) Formesan-Panachi-Inder Santander 0:04:47 118 Santiago Ojeda (Col) Empresa de Energia de Boyaca Ebsa 0:04:50 119 Fabio Montenegro (Col) Nectar de Cundi/Marca-Coldeportes-Pintu Bler 0:04:55