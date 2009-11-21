Trending

Wyman wins in Germany

Hollmann, Brandau no match for Kona-FSA rider

Full results
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA0:42:57
2Birgit Hollmann (Ger) BRC Zugvogel Berlin0:01:10
3Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:01:12
4Agnes Naumann (Ger)0:01:17
5Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 1910:03:20
6Nora Schaufuss (Ger)0:04:23
7Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) 1a-crossteam0:04:42
8Daniela Storch (Ger)0:04:52
9Romy Schneider (Ger) RSC Cottbus e.V.
10Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)

