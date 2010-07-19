Madison night good for Morkov & Rasmussen
Danish duo regains overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
|13
|pts
|2
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|9
|3
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)
|7
|4
|Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
|6
|One lap down: 5
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|26
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|25
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|20
|One lap down: 4
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|20
|5
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|117
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|112
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|102
|One lap down: 4
|Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
|61
|5
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|53
|6
|Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
|34
|Two laps down: 7
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|80
|Three laps down: 8
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|57
|9
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|45
|10
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|45
|11
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|37
|12
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)
|35
|13
|Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
|17
|Four laps down: 14
|Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)
|27
|Five laps down: 15
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|21
|16
|Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
|13
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
|10
