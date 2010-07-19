Trending

Madison night good for Morkov & Rasmussen

Danish duo regains overall lead

Results

50km Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)13pts
2Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)9
3Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)7
4Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)6
One lap down: 5Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)20

100km Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)26pts
2Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)25
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)20
One lap down: 4Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)20
5Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)13

Overall standings after night four
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)117pts
2Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)112
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)102
One lap down: 4Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)61
5Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)53
6Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)34
Two laps down: 7Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)80
Three laps down: 8Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)57
9Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)45
10Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)45
11Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)37
12Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)35
13Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)17
Four laps down: 14Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)27
Five laps down: 15Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)21
16Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)13
17Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)10

