Marvulli and Perez prime the opening night

Swiss picks up where he left off with Risi

Results

Points race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
2Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
3Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
4Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
5Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
6Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
7Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
8Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
9Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
10Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti);

Scratch race/black numbers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Walter Perez (Rossetti)
2Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
3Jiri Hocmann (Conad)
4Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
5Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
6Guy East (Rosti)

Elimination race/red numbers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matteo Montaguti (Garbi)
2Angelo Ciccone (Pinarello)
3Martin Blaha (Conad)
4Alex Rasmussen (Acef)
5Vojtek Hacecky (Ferri)
6Fabio Masotti (Pavinord)

40 lap sprint series
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
2Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
3Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
4Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
5Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
6Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord).

Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
2Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
4Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)
5Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madesen (Bussandri)
6Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)

Overall standings after night one
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)40pts
2Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)36
3Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)22
4Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)22
5Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)20
6Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)19
7Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)16
8Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)16
9Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)14
10Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)14
11Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)7
12Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)4
13Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)3
14Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)2
15Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)2
16Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)1
17Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)

