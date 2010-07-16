Marvulli and Perez prime the opening night
Swiss picks up where he left off with Risi
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|2
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|3
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|4
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|6
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|7
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|8
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|9
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|10
|Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti);
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|2
|Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
|3
|Jiri Hocmann (Conad)
|4
|Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
|5
|Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|6
|Guy East (Rosti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Garbi)
|2
|Angelo Ciccone (Pinarello)
|3
|Martin Blaha (Conad)
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Acef)
|5
|Vojtek Hacecky (Ferri)
|6
|Fabio Masotti (Pavinord)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|2
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|3
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|4
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|5
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|6
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|2
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|4
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)
|5
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madesen (Bussandri)
|6
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|40
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|36
|3
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|22
|4
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|22
|5
|Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|20
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|19
|7
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|16
|8
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|16
|9
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)
|14
|10
|Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
|14
|11
|Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)
|7
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
|4
|13
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|3
|14
|Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
|2
|15
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|2
|16
|Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
|1
|17
|Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
