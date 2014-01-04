Trending

De Buyst/De Ketele take lead in Rotterdam Six

Belgian duo has one lap advantage over competition

Image 1 of 8

Madison hand sling between Kenny de Ketele and Jasper de Buyst

Madison hand sling between Kenny de Ketele and Jasper de Buyst
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)
Image 2 of 8

Theo Bos and Graeme Brown in last place after two days in Rotterdam Six

Theo Bos and Graeme Brown in last place after two days in Rotterdam Six
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)
Image 3 of 8

Niki Terpstra and Iljo Keisse during the Madison race

Niki Terpstra and Iljo Keisse during the Madison race
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)
Image 4 of 8

Guy East and Dan Holloway on day 2 of Rotterdam Six

Guy East and Dan Holloway on day 2 of Rotterdam Six
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)
Image 5 of 8

Yoeri Havik celebrates winning the Madison on day 2 of Rotterdam Six

Yoeri Havik celebrates winning the Madison on day 2 of Rotterdam Six
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)
Image 6 of 8

Nolan Hoffmann and Arno van der Zwet during the time trial

Nolan Hoffmann and Arno van der Zwet during the time trial
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)
Image 7 of 8

Teun Mulder sits in second place after two days of sprinting in Rotterdam

Teun Mulder sits in second place after two days of sprinting in Rotterdam
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)
Image 8 of 8

Tristan Marguet celebrates after winning the time trial on day 2

Tristan Marguet celebrates after winning the time trial on day 2
(Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day)

Jasper de Buyst and Kenny de Ketele lead the Rotterdam Six-Days after two nights. The Belgian Topsport Vlaanderen duo took important laps on Iljo Keisse/Niki Terpstra in the final madison. The Omega Phama-Quick Step riders should be the main rivals for the remainder of the race, with Dutch Madison champions Jens Mouris (Orica-Greenedge) and Wim Stroetinga, and Michael Mørkøv and Alex Rasmussen as important outsiders.

From the first Madison race in the Ahoy Arena, it became clear that it would come down to a battle between young talent Jasper de Buyst and his experienced partner De Ketele, and last year's winning pair Keisse/Terpstra. The intermediate sprints were fiercely contested between them but the overall victory went to Yoeri Havik/Nick Stöpler, who were the only team to take a lap in the race.

Still in the same lap but still behind on points, De Buyst/De Ketele started to come back during the other events of the night. The team elimination came down to a sprint between the two teams. Jasper de Buyst, only 20 years old, won it. It were Keisse/Terpstra however who broke the 100-point mark and took a bonus lap.

With the Belgians scoring more points in the time trial and winning the derny race, De Buyst/De Ketele also broke the 100-point mark and were on the same lap again as their Omega Pharma-Quick Step rivals. Both pairs didn't win any points in the second elimination to prepare for the final, 200-lap Madison race.

Only two points separated the two teams before the start of the last event. De Buyst/De Ketele were quick to gain a lap but Terptra/Keisse came back with a doublette, lapping the field twice in only 16 laps. In a late move with Mouris/Stroetinga and Havik/Stöpler, the Belgians took back a lap and outsmarted the defending champions. De Buyst sprinted to victory against Stroetinga and took the overnight lead by one lap and a margin of eight points.

“We took an early lap which gave us the advantage”, said De Ketele. “We were in control for a long time but the double lap by Terpstra and Keisse put us under pressure. Fortunately, we were able to straighten things up with a late attack.”

Mørkøv/Rasmussen and Stroetinga/Mouris also sit in the same lap as Keisse/Terpstra but the points difference between the leading teams and the rest of the field is getting bigger.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele / Jasper De Buyst (Bel) RTV Rijnmond151pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) / Iljo Keisse (Bel) Flanderijn Incasso143 - 1 lap
3Michael Mørkøv / Alex Rasmussen (Den) VD Valk Hotel Ridderkerk112 - 1 lap
4Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman68 - 1 lap
5Barry Markus (Ned) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Peinemann73 - 3 laps
6Yoeri Havik / Nick Stöpler (Ned) AA Drink65 - 5 laps
7Franco Marvulli / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Mako Cleanng Service60 - 6 laps
8Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Tacx40 - 6 laps
9Vivien Brisse (Fra) / Marc Hester (Den) Werkgevers Servicepunt38 - 9 laps
10Michel Kreder / Wesley Kreder (Ned) AD12 - 9 laps
11Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 20010 - 9 laps
12Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec22 - 10 laps
13Arno van der Zwet (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) Holland Werkt18 - 11 laps
14Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) AM Recycling0 - 11 laps
15Theo Bos (Ned) / Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin28 - 12 laps

Latest on Cyclingnews