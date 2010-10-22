Kluge/Bartko maintain lead
Ligthart/Mouris move up
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge / Robert Bartko (Ger)
|227
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart / Jens Mouris (Ned)
|143
|3 -1 lap
|Franco Marvulli / Niki Terpstra (Swi/Ned)
|187
|4
|Wim Stroetinga / Leif Lampater (Ned/Ger)
|171
|5
|Danny Stam / Leon Van Bon (Ned)
|169
|6 -2 laps
|Yoeri Havik / Peter Schep (Ned)
|137
|7 -5 laps
|Tim Mertens / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|60
|8 -9 laps
|Jos Pronk / Matthe Pronk (Ned)
|51
|9 -10 laps
|Arno Van der Zwet / Nick Stöpler (Ned)
|63
|10
|Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned)
|45
|11 -16 laps
|Morgan Kneisky / Tristan Marguet (Fra/Swi)
|60
|12 -18 laps
|Marc Hester / Bobbie Traksel (Den/Ned)
|41
|13 -22 laps
|Tim Veldt / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)
|70
|14 -27 laps
|Tim Vermeulen / Roy Pieters (Ned)
|46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy