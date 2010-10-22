Trending

Kluge/Bartko maintain lead

Ligthart/Mouris move up

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge / Robert Bartko (Ger)227pts
2Pim Ligthart / Jens Mouris (Ned)143
3 -1 lapFranco Marvulli / Niki Terpstra (Swi/Ned)187
4Wim Stroetinga / Leif Lampater (Ned/Ger)171
5Danny Stam / Leon Van Bon (Ned)169
6 -2 lapsYoeri Havik / Peter Schep (Ned)137
7 -5 lapsTim Mertens / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)60
8 -9 lapsJos Pronk / Matthe Pronk (Ned)51
9 -10 lapsArno Van der Zwet / Nick Stöpler (Ned)63
10Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned)45
11 -16 lapsMorgan Kneisky / Tristan Marguet (Fra/Swi)60
12 -18 lapsMarc Hester / Bobbie Traksel (Den/Ned)41
13 -22 lapsTim Veldt / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)70
14 -27 lapsTim Vermeulen / Roy Pieters (Ned)46

