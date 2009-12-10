Trending

Valverde powerful in Fuerteventura

Canary Islands showcases best of the Euro peloton

The V Criterium Ciclista Internacional podium (l-r): Koldo Fernandez de Larrea, Alejandro Valverde and Stefano Garzelli.

The V Criterium Ciclista Internacional podium (l-r): Koldo Fernandez de Larrea, Alejandro Valverde and Stefano Garzelli.
(Image credit: José Mercader)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
3Koldo Fernandez de Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi

Latest on Cyclingnews