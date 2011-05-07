Trending

Wouter wins Ronde van Overijssel

Asselman, Hunal complete podium

1Haan Wouter (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam4:55:55
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:01
3Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
4Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
5Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
6Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
7Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
8Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
10Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
11Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
12Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
13Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
15Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
16René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
17Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
18Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
19Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
23Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
24Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
25Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
26Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
27Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland.nl
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:13
30Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
31Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
32Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
33Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:01:53
34Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
35Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
36Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:03
37Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:01
38Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:11
39Axel Bult (Ned) OWC Oldenzaal0:03:27
40Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
41Harm De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
42Erwin Binnenpoorte (Ned) Craft-Sensa-RSE Cycling Team
43Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT0:03:37
44Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
45Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:03:44
46Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
47Bruce Rayer (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam0:04:45
48Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
49Jesse De Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
50Joachim Tolles (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
51Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac
52Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
53Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
54Rudy Vriend (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
55Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
56Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
57Jasper Lenferink (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
58Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
59Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
60Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
61Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
62Joris De Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
63Léon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
64Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
65Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
66Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
67Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
68Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
69Dirk Reuling (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT

