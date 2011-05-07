Wouter wins Ronde van Overijssel
Asselman, Hunal complete podium
|1
|Haan Wouter (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|4:55:55
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|4
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|5
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|6
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|7
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|8
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|10
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|11
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|12
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|13
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|15
|Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|16
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|17
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|18
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|19
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|23
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|24
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|25
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|26
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|27
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland.nl
|28
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:13
|30
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|31
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|32
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|33
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|34
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|35
|Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|36
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:03
|37
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:01
|38
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:11
|39
|Axel Bult (Ned) OWC Oldenzaal
|0:03:27
|40
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|41
|Harm De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|42
|Erwin Binnenpoorte (Ned) Craft-Sensa-RSE Cycling Team
|43
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|0:03:37
|44
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|45
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:03:44
|46
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|47
|Bruce Rayer (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|0:04:45
|48
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|49
|Jesse De Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|50
|Joachim Tolles (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|51
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac
|52
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|53
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|54
|Rudy Vriend (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|55
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|56
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|57
|Jasper Lenferink (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|58
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|59
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|60
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|61
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|62
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|63
|Léon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|64
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|65
|Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|66
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|67
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
|68
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|69
|Dirk Reuling (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
