Risi and Marvulli triumph in Zurich
60th career Six Day win for Risi in final race on home soil
|1
|Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Möbel Märki Skoda
|376
|pts
|2
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) ewz
|358
|-1lap
|3
|Alexander Aeschbach / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Price
|288
|-3laps
|4
|Danilo Hondo / Christian Bach (Ger) Skoda
|237
|-6laps
|5
|Andreas Müller / Sven Krauss (Ger) riverside
|138
|-8laps
|6
|Daniel Holloway (USA) / Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Hotel Krone Unterstrass
|106
|-12laps
|7
|Walter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger
|169
|-13laps
|8
|Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) assos
|102
|-15laps
|9
|Petr Lazar / Alois Kankovski (Cze) BMC Cycling
|122
|-20laps
|10
|Jesper Mørkøv / Michael Larsen (Den) Samsung
|57
|-24laps
|11
|Maxime Bally / Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Riposa
|73
|-25laps
|12
|Nolan Hoffman / Dean Edwards (RSA) Atzmännig
|129
|-26laps
|1
|Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Restaurant Furtbachli Regensdorf
|48
|pts
|2
|Kilian Moser / Robin Traber (Swi) Mosler + Meier AG
|34
|-8laps
|3
|Grégory Hugentobler / Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Raiffeisen Oerlikon
|26
|4
|Danny Heeley / Ian Moir (USA) Georg Kaufmann AG
|17
|-9laps
|5
|Damien Corthésy / Pierre Kaeslin (Swi) Trois jours d'Aigle
|13
|6
|Dominik Stucki / Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Flatera Radsport Uster
|4
|7
|Jan Keller / Joel Peter (Swi) Sihldruck AG
|28
|-10laps
|8
|Kabir Lenzi / Jacopo Malatesta (Ita) Roland Studer AG Bedachungen
|4
|9
|Jan-Moritz Müller / Moritz Pfeiffer (Ger) Media Direct AG
|20
|-11laps
|10
|Jan Kadùch / Michal Mràcek (Cze) AbZ Werbeartikel AG
|4
|-12laps
|11
|Michael Sutter (Swi) / Michael Riedle (Ger) EKZ Züri Metzgete
|-16laps
|12
|Lukas Gelosky / Stefan Patzl (Aut) Kleger Demko Naturbetten
|-29laps
