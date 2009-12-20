Trending

Risi and Marvulli triumph in Zurich

60th career Six Day win for Risi in final race on home soil

Elite men - Final standings
1Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Möbel Märki Skoda376pts
2Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) ewz358-1lap
3Alexander Aeschbach / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Price288-3laps
4Danilo Hondo / Christian Bach (Ger) Skoda237-6laps
5Andreas Müller / Sven Krauss (Ger) riverside138-8laps
6Daniel Holloway (USA) / Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Hotel Krone Unterstrass106-12laps
7Walter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger169-13laps
8Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) assos102-15laps
9Petr Lazar / Alois Kankovski (Cze) BMC Cycling122-20laps
10Jesper Mørkøv / Michael Larsen (Den) Samsung57-24laps
11Maxime Bally / Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Riposa73-25laps
12Nolan Hoffman / Dean Edwards (RSA) Atzmännig129-26laps

UIV Talent Cup - Final standings
1Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Restaurant Furtbachli Regensdorf48pts
2Kilian Moser / Robin Traber (Swi) Mosler + Meier AG34-8laps
3Grégory Hugentobler / Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Raiffeisen Oerlikon26
4Danny Heeley / Ian Moir (USA) Georg Kaufmann AG17-9laps
5Damien Corthésy / Pierre Kaeslin (Swi) Trois jours d'Aigle13
6Dominik Stucki / Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Flatera Radsport Uster4
7Jan Keller / Joel Peter (Swi) Sihldruck AG28-10laps
8Kabir Lenzi / Jacopo Malatesta (Ita) Roland Studer AG Bedachungen4
9Jan-Moritz Müller / Moritz Pfeiffer (Ger) Media Direct AG20-11laps
10Jan Kadùch / Michal Mràcek (Cze) AbZ Werbeartikel AG4-12laps
11Michael Sutter (Swi) / Michael Riedle (Ger) EKZ Züri Metzgete-16laps
12Lukas Gelosky / Stefan Patzl (Aut) Kleger Demko Naturbetten-29laps

