Image 1 of 24 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 24 Stage two winner Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 24 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) crosses the finish line in 25th place. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 24 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 5 of 24 Danny Pate (HTC - HIghroad) grabs a bottle. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 6 of 24 German champion Christian Knees (Sky) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (katusha) in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 24 Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) leads breakaway companion Dario Cataldo (Quick Step). (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 24 Mountains leader Mathieu Perget (AG2R La Mondiale) would surrender his jersey at the end of stage two. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 10 of 24 Sammy Sanchez on the wheel of Euskaltel - Euskadi teammate Pablo Urtasun. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 24 Amaël Moinard (BMC), Maxim Iglinsky (Astana), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Rafa Valls (Geox-TMC) on the attack. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 12 of 24 Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) and Amaël Moinard (BMC) ride in the break. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 24 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 24 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) zips up the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 15 of 24 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 16 of 24 Race leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 17 of 24 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 18 of 24 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) dons the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 19 of 24 New race leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) arrives on the podium for his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 20 of 24 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) on the podium for winning stage two. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 21 of 24 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) is congratulated after winning stage two in Lekunberri. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 22 of 24 Stage two winner Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 23 of 24 Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) won stage two with a well-timed solo attack. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 24 of 24 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) tops the mountains classification. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) won his first race in almost three years at stage two of the Vuelta Pais Vasco, with a perfectly executed late attack and a sustained burst of speed.





Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) brought home the chasers, just ahead of Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), and so the German took the overall race leads from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) thanks to better stage placings. Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is third, also in the same time.

Kiryienka finished second overall behind Fränk Schleck at the recent Criterium International but had not won a race since the 2008 Giro d’Italia when he won the 238km stage to Monte Pora with a solo attack.

“This is my first win for a long time, so I’m very happy. I’ve often worked for the rest of the team but it’s nice to win, especially here because I live very close (in Pamplona),” he said on television immediately after his win.

“I have to thank my teammates because there were three or four of us at the top of the last climb. We don’t have a big leader because Alejandro [Valverde] is not with us but we’ve got lots of strong riders who can win stages and we’re all feeling pretty good: David Lopez, Beñat Intxausti and Xavier Tondo are all going well. I’m not going badly either. My big goal is the Giro d’Italia.”

The hilly stage profile, tough last climb and the warm weather meant that most of the big-name stage racers showed their form in the finale.

Behind Klöden and Andy Schleck, Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) finished fourth, 2010 overall winner Chris Horner (RadioShack) was fifth, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was sixth, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) was seventh and Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was eighth.

Horner is now fourth overall, just one second behind Klöden, giving RadioShack a strong hand to play before the final time trial on Saturday.

“It was difficult stage because we started off fast and the finish was difficult. There were a lot of attacks, probably 10 on the last climb, including a good one from Fränk Schleck,” Horner said on television.

“I was happy to finish with Rodriguez yesterday. I hope to do well later on too. Klodi is good in time trials and I’m good too, so having two leaders is better for us.”

Hard and hilly racing

The 163km stage included seven short climbs, with the painful sounding final climb of Alto de Azpiroz rising at an average of 8.5% for 3.5km.

Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad) and Michael Rogers (Team Sky) were in the early break but they were pulled back. Then just before the Paso de Altzo, after 39km, four riders formed another move and this time they got a gap. In the move were Amaël Moinard (BMC), Maxim Iglinsky (Astana), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Rafa Valls (Geox-TMC). They opened a 5:45 lead but the Katusha team, with some help from Lampre-ISD, lead the chase.

The tough terrain and a determined chase by Garmin-Cervelo team on the Alto de Leaburu climb meant the break was caught 30km from the finish. Garmin-Cervelo rode hard at the front, sacrificing several riders, including Christian Vande Velde, to set up team leader Hesjedal for the final Azpiroz climb.

The first real attack, however, came from former Under 23 world champion Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC). He jumped away and got a gap but only served as something to chase for the big-name riders behind. Fränk Schleck sparked the chase with a strong attack and was joined by Kiryienka, Horner and briefly by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky). Rodriguez also jumped across after Duarte was caught but the race came back together at the summit of the climb.

Movistar had four riders in the front group and used their numerical advantage well. Kiryienka went first and dragged the four others away. However he was hungry for his first win for three years and went again with 1400 metres to go as if he was trying to take a lap in the points race. Despite a high speed chase, he held on to win, with the big-name stage racers all finishing behind him.

Full Results 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4:06:39 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:02 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 9 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:26 24 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 26 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 29 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:45 31 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 32 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:54 33 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:01 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 36 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 39 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 41 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 42 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 51 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:18 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 56 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:06 57 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:18 58 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 61 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 65 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 67 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 69 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 70 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:09 71 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:30 74 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 75 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 79 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 80 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 85 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 87 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 93 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 94 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 96 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:37 101 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:51 102 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:07:06 104 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:16 106 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:39 109 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 113 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 114 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:08:33 115 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:34 117 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 118 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 120 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:11:38 121 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 122 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 124 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 125 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 126 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 129 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 130 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:46 133 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 134 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 136 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 137 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 138 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 139 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 140 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 141 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 143 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 144 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 146 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 149 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 150 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 151 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 152 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 153 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 154 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 155 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 20 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 12 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 9 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 7 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 12 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 1 - Leitza, 111.5km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 2 - Lizartza, 140.5km 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint 3 - Betelu, 154km 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Larraitz (Cat. 2) 28km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Altzo (Cat. 3) 41km 1 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Azpiroz (Cat. 1) 66km 1 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 pts 2 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 8 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 5 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 6 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Zuarrarrate (Cat. 2) 90km 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 pts 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Huitzi (Cat. 3) 106km 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 pts 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Leaburu (Cat. 3) 132km 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 pts 2 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Azpiroz (Cat. 1) 160km 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 6 4 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 5 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Teams 1 Movistar Team 12:20:01 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:50 3 Leopard Trek 0:01:01 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:08 5 Katusha Team 0:01:18 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:32 7 Geox-TMC 0:02:01 8 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:14 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Pro Team Astana 11 Team RadioShack 0:02:18 12 HTC-Highroad 0:02:25 13 Caja Rural 0:03:22 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:24 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:13 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:36 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:46 19 BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 20 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:16

General classification after stage 2 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8:09:23 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 11 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:16 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:18 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:36 18 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:42 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:54 22 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:58 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 24 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:07 25 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:18 26 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:19 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:24 28 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:28 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:35 33 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:01:37 34 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:41 35 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:59 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 39 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 42 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:04 43 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:13 44 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:20 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:22 47 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 48 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:10 49 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:30 50 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:39 51 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:51 52 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:54 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:06 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:24 56 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:04 57 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:50 58 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:06:06 59 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 60 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:06:11 61 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:36 63 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 64 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:43 65 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:13 66 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:07:16 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:24 68 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:42 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:43 70 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:11 71 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:29 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:08:34 73 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:08:57 74 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:49 75 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:55 76 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:10:25 77 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:26 78 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:33 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:55 80 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 81 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:11:10 83 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:11 84 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:35 85 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:49 86 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:05 87 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 89 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:21 90 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:22 91 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:43 92 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:14:17 93 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:23 95 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 96 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:08 97 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:15:58 98 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:16:23 99 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:23 100 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:26 101 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:18:20 102 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:18:51 103 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:04 104 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:21 105 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:19:35 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 109 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 111 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 112 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:38 113 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:04 114 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:20:19 115 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:25 116 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:21 118 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:27 121 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:39 122 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:44 123 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 124 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 125 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:23:31 126 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:23:38 127 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:26 128 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:43 129 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 130 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 131 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 132 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 133 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 134 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:27:30 135 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:28:33 136 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 137 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:28:39 139 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:51 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 145 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 146 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 147 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 148 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:34:08 149 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:20 150 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:34:29 151 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:38 152 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:00 154 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:38:34 155 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Points classification 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 36 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 31 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 26 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 25 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 11 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 14 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 7 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 7 17 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 18 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 21 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Sprints classification 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 6 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 7 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 9 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountains classification 1 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 pts 2 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 14 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 5 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 10 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 10 9 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 12 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 4 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 15 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 16 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 17 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 2 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1 20 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 1 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 22 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1