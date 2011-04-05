Kiryienka escapes for solo victory
Klöden new GC leader
Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) won his first race in almost three years at stage two of the Vuelta Pais Vasco, with a perfectly executed late attack and a sustained burst of speed.
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) brought home the chasers, just ahead of Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), and so the German took the overall race leads from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) thanks to better stage placings. Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is third, also in the same time.
Kiryienka finished second overall behind Fränk Schleck at the recent Criterium International but had not won a race since the 2008 Giro d’Italia when he won the 238km stage to Monte Pora with a solo attack.
“This is my first win for a long time, so I’m very happy. I’ve often worked for the rest of the team but it’s nice to win, especially here because I live very close (in Pamplona),” he said on television immediately after his win.
“I have to thank my teammates because there were three or four of us at the top of the last climb. We don’t have a big leader because Alejandro [Valverde] is not with us but we’ve got lots of strong riders who can win stages and we’re all feeling pretty good: David Lopez, Beñat Intxausti and Xavier Tondo are all going well. I’m not going badly either. My big goal is the Giro d’Italia.”
The hilly stage profile, tough last climb and the warm weather meant that most of the big-name stage racers showed their form in the finale.
Behind Klöden and Andy Schleck, Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) finished fourth, 2010 overall winner Chris Horner (RadioShack) was fifth, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was sixth, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) was seventh and Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was eighth.
Horner is now fourth overall, just one second behind Klöden, giving RadioShack a strong hand to play before the final time trial on Saturday.
“It was difficult stage because we started off fast and the finish was difficult. There were a lot of attacks, probably 10 on the last climb, including a good one from Fränk Schleck,” Horner said on television.
“I was happy to finish with Rodriguez yesterday. I hope to do well later on too. Klodi is good in time trials and I’m good too, so having two leaders is better for us.”
Hard and hilly racing
The 163km stage included seven short climbs, with the painful sounding final climb of Alto de Azpiroz rising at an average of 8.5% for 3.5km.
Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad) and Michael Rogers (Team Sky) were in the early break but they were pulled back. Then just before the Paso de Altzo, after 39km, four riders formed another move and this time they got a gap. In the move were Amaël Moinard (BMC), Maxim Iglinsky (Astana), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Rafa Valls (Geox-TMC). They opened a 5:45 lead but the Katusha team, with some help from Lampre-ISD, lead the chase.
The tough terrain and a determined chase by Garmin-Cervelo team on the Alto de Leaburu climb meant the break was caught 30km from the finish. Garmin-Cervelo rode hard at the front, sacrificing several riders, including Christian Vande Velde, to set up team leader Hesjedal for the final Azpiroz climb.
The first real attack, however, came from former Under 23 world champion Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC). He jumped away and got a gap but only served as something to chase for the big-name riders behind. Fränk Schleck sparked the chase with a strong attack and was joined by Kiryienka, Horner and briefly by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky). Rodriguez also jumped across after Duarte was caught but the race came back together at the summit of the climb.
Movistar had four riders in the front group and used their numerical advantage well. Kiryienka went first and dragged the four others away. However he was hungry for his first win for three years and went again with 1400 metres to go as if he was trying to take a lap in the points race. Despite a high speed chase, he held on to win, with the big-name stage racers all finishing behind him.
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4:06:39
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:02
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:26
|24
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|29
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:45
|31
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|32
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:54
|33
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:01
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|36
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|51
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:18
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|56
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:06
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:18
|58
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|61
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|67
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|69
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|70
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:09
|71
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:30
|74
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|78
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|79
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|80
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|85
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|87
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|92
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|93
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|94
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|96
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:37
|101
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|102
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:07:06
|104
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|106
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:39
|109
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|114
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:08:33
|115
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:34
|117
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|118
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:11:38
|121
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|122
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|124
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|125
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|133
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|134
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|136
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|137
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|140
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|143
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|144
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|150
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|152
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|153
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|154
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|155
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|20
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|7
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|12
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|3
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|pts
|2
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|8
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|pts
|2
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|4
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|5
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:20:01
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:01
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:08
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:18
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:01
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:18
|12
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:25
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:03:22
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:24
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:13
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:36
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:46
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:16
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8:09:23
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:01
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|11
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:18
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|15
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:36
|18
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:54
|22
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|24
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:07
|25
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:18
|26
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:19
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:24
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:28
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:35
|33
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:37
|34
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:41
|35
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:59
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|38
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|42
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|43
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|44
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|46
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:22
|47
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:10
|49
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:30
|50
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|51
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:51
|52
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:57
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:24
|56
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:04
|57
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:50
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:06:06
|59
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:06:11
|61
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:36
|63
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|64
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|65
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:07:13
|66
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:07:16
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:24
|68
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:42
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:43
|70
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:11
|71
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:29
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:08:34
|73
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:08:57
|74
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:49
|75
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:55
|76
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:10:25
|77
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:26
|78
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:33
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|80
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:11:10
|83
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:11
|84
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|85
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|86
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:05
|87
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|89
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:21
|90
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|91
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|92
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:17
|93
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:23
|95
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|96
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|97
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:58
|98
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:16:23
|99
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:23
|100
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:26
|101
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:18:20
|102
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:51
|103
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:04
|104
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:21
|105
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:19:35
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|111
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|112
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:38
|113
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:04
|114
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:20:19
|115
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:25
|116
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:21
|118
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:27
|121
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:39
|122
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:44
|123
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|124
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|125
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:23:31
|126
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:23:38
|127
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:26
|128
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:43
|129
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|130
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|131
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|132
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|134
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:27:30
|135
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:28:33
|136
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|137
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:39
|139
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:51
|141
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|145
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|146
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:34:08
|149
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:20
|150
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:29
|151
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:38
|152
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:00
|154
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:38:34
|155
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|36
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|31
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|26
|4
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|11
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|7
|17
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|18
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|22
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|6
|3
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|7
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|pts
|2
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|4
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|9
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|4
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|15
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|16
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|17
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|2
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|20
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|1
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|24:28:28
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:52
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:35
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:52
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:04
|9
|HTC-Highroad
|0:04:24
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:43
|11
|Geox-TMC
|0:05:40
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:05:57
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:31
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:32
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:46
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:57
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:18
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:26:33
