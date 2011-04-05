Trending

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Stage two winner Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar)

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Sky) crosses the finish line in 25th place.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Danny Pate (HTC - HIghroad) grabs a bottle.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
German champion Christian Knees (Sky)

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Joaquin Rodriguez (katusha) in the leader's yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) leads breakaway companion Dario Cataldo (Quick Step).

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Mountains leader Mathieu Perget (AG2R La Mondiale) would surrender his jersey at the end of stage two.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Sammy Sanchez on the wheel of Euskaltel - Euskadi teammate Pablo Urtasun.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Amaël Moinard (BMC), Maxim Iglinsky (Astana), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Rafa Valls (Geox-TMC) on the attack.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) and Amaël Moinard (BMC) ride in the break.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) zips up the leader's yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Bram Tankink (Rabobank) leads the sprint classification.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Race leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) uncorks the bubbly.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is the new leader of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) dons the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
New race leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) arrives on the podium for his yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) on the podium for winning stage two.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) is congratulated after winning stage two in Lekunberri.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Stage two winner Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) won stage two with a well-timed solo attack.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) tops the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) won his first race in almost three years at stage two of the Vuelta Pais Vasco, with a perfectly executed late attack and a sustained burst of speed.

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) brought home the chasers, just ahead of Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), and so the German took the overall race leads from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) thanks to better stage placings. Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is third, also in the same time.

Kiryienka finished second overall behind Fränk Schleck at the recent Criterium International but had not won a race since the 2008 Giro d’Italia when he won the 238km stage to Monte Pora with a solo attack.

“This is my first win for a long time, so I’m very happy. I’ve often worked for the rest of the team but it’s nice to win, especially here because I live very close (in Pamplona),” he said on television immediately after his win.

“I have to thank my teammates because there were three or four of us at the top of the last climb. We don’t have a big leader because Alejandro [Valverde] is not with us but we’ve got lots of strong riders who can win stages and we’re all feeling pretty good: David Lopez, Beñat Intxausti and Xavier Tondo are all going well. I’m not going badly either. My big goal is the Giro d’Italia.”

The hilly stage profile, tough last climb and the warm weather meant that most of the big-name stage racers showed their form in the finale.

Behind Klöden and Andy Schleck, Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) finished fourth, 2010 overall winner Chris Horner (RadioShack) was fifth, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was sixth, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) was seventh and Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) was eighth.

Horner is now fourth overall, just one second behind Klöden, giving RadioShack a strong hand to play before the final time trial on Saturday.

“It was difficult stage because we started off fast and the finish was difficult. There were a lot of attacks, probably 10 on the last climb, including a good one from Fränk Schleck,” Horner said on television.

“I was happy to finish with Rodriguez yesterday. I hope to do well later on too. Klodi is good in time trials and I’m good too, so having two leaders is better for us.”

Hard and hilly racing

The 163km stage included seven short climbs, with the painful sounding final climb of Alto de Azpiroz rising at an average of 8.5% for 3.5km.

Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad) and Michael Rogers (Team Sky) were in the early break but they were pulled back. Then just before the Paso de Altzo, after 39km, four riders formed another move and this time they got a gap. In the move were Amaël Moinard (BMC), Maxim Iglinsky (Astana), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Rafa Valls (Geox-TMC). They opened a 5:45 lead but the Katusha team, with some help from Lampre-ISD, lead the chase.

The tough terrain and a determined chase by Garmin-Cervelo team on the Alto de Leaburu climb meant the break was caught 30km from the finish. Garmin-Cervelo rode hard at the front, sacrificing several riders, including Christian Vande Velde, to set up team leader Hesjedal for the final Azpiroz climb.

The first real attack, however, came from former Under 23 world champion Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC). He jumped away and got a gap but only served as something to chase for the big-name riders behind. Fränk Schleck sparked the chase with a strong attack and was joined by Kiryienka, Horner and briefly by Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky). Rodriguez also jumped across after Duarte was caught but the race came back together at the summit of the climb.

Movistar had four riders in the front group and used their numerical advantage well. Kiryienka went first and dragged the four others away. However he was hungry for his first win for three years and went again with 1400 metres to go as if he was trying to take a lap in the points race. Despite a high speed chase, he held on to win, with the big-name stage racers all finishing behind him.

Full Results
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4:06:39
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:02
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
14Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
21Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:26
24Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
26Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
28Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
29Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:45
31Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
32Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:54
33Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:01
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
36Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
39Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
41Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
42Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
51Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:18
53Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
56Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:06
57Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:18
58Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
61Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
67Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
69Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
70Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:09
71Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:30
74Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
75Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
78Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
79Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
80Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
81Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
85Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
87Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
90Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
93Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
94Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
96Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:37
101Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:51
102Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:07:06
104Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
105José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:16
106Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:39
109David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
113Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
114Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:08:33
115David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:34
117Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
118Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
120Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:11:38
121Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
122Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
124Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
125Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
126Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
128Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
129Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
130Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
132Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:46
133Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
134Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
136Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
137Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
138Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
139Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
140Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
141John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
143Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
144Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
146Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
149Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
150Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
151Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
152Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
153Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
154Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
155Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team25pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack20
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard14
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack12
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC7
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
12Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team4
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 1 - Leitza, 111.5km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC2
3Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 2 - Lizartza, 140.5km
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3pts
2Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 3 - Betelu, 154km
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Larraitz (Cat. 2) 28km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Altzo (Cat. 3) 41km
1Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Azpiroz (Cat. 1) 66km
1Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC10pts
2Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana8
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team6
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
5Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
6Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Zuarrarrate (Cat. 2) 90km
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6pts
2Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC4
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Huitzi (Cat. 3) 106km
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3pts
2Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC2
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 6 - Alto de Leaburu (Cat. 3) 132km
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3pts
2Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 7 - Alto de Azpiroz (Cat. 1) 160km
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team10pts
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack6
4Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
5Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1

Teams
1Movistar Team12:20:01
2Sky Procycling0:00:50
3Leopard Trek0:01:01
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:08
5Katusha Team0:01:18
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:32
7Geox-TMC0:02:01
8Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:14
9Lampre - ISD
10Pro Team Astana
11Team RadioShack0:02:18
12HTC-Highroad0:02:25
13Caja Rural0:03:22
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:24
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
16AG2R La Mondiale0:05:13
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:36
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:46
19BMC Racing Team0:06:52
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:16

General classification after stage 2
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8:09:23
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:01
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
11Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:16
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:18
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
15Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:36
18Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:42
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:54
22Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:58
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:06
24Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:07
25José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:18
26Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:19
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:24
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:28
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:35
33Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:01:37
34Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:41
35Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:59
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
39Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
42Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:04
43Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:13
44Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:20
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:22
47Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
48Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:10
49Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:30
50Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:39
51Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:51
52Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:54
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:57
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:06
55Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:24
56Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:04
57Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:50
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:06:06
59Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:06:11
61Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:36
63Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
64Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:43
65Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:13
66Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:07:16
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:24
68Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:42
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:43
70Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:11
71Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:29
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:08:34
73Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:08:57
74Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:49
75Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:55
76Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:10:25
77Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:26
78Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:33
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:55
80Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
81Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:11:10
83Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:11
84Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:35
85Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:49
86Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:05
87Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
88Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
89Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:21
90Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:22
91Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:43
92Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:14:17
93Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:23
95Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
96Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:08
97Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:15:58
98Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:16:23
99Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:23
100Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:26
101Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:18:20
102Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:18:51
103Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:04
104Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:21
105Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:19:35
106Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
109Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
111Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
112Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:38
113Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:04
114Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:20:19
115Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:25
116Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:21
118Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:27
121Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:39
122David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:44
123Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
124Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
125Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:23:31
126David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:23:38
127Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:26
128Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:43
129Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
130Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
131Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
132Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
133Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
134Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:27:30
135Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:28:33
136Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
137Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:28:39
139Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:51
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
143Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
145Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
146Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
147Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
148Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:34:08
149Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:20
150Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:34:29
151Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:38
152John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:00
154Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:38:34
155Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Points classification
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack36pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team31
3Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack26
4Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team25
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo21
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard14
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
11Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
14Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team7
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC7
17Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
18Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4
19Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
20Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1

Sprints classification
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13pts
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack6
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC2
7Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1
9Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Mountains classification
1Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana21pts
2Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC19
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team13
5Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team10
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack10
9Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack4
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
15Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
16Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
17Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek2
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1
20Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC1
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
22Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Teams classification
1Movistar Team24:28:28
2Katusha Team0:01:21
3Leopard Trek0:01:52
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:11
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
6Lampre - ISD0:02:35
7Team RadioShack0:02:52
8Sky Procycling0:03:04
9HTC-Highroad0:04:24
10Pro Team Astana0:04:43
11Geox-TMC0:05:40
12Caja Rural0:05:57
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:08
15Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:31
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:32
17AG2R La Mondiale0:09:46
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:57
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:18
20BMC Racing Team0:26:33

 

