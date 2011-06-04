Trending

Lasse Norman wins bunch sprint for stage 2

Danes stand out in Ville de La Baie

Denmark's Hansen Lasse Norman wins the second stage of the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay

(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)

Three members of Denmark's team finished in the top five of the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay's second stage. Indeed, Hansen Lasse Norman, Christopher Juul- Jensen and Sebastian Lander respectively ravished the first, fourth and fifth spot. Frenchman Guillaume Bonnet and Italian Leonardi Gianluca for their part climbed on the second and third step of the podium.

Besides taking the honours of the 148.4 kilometre race, Lasse Norman took over the yellow jersey of leader, as well as the white jersey of best youngster.

"It was very difficult. At 400 meters of the finish, I was fourth and last of the leading group. But I was able to come back and be the first to cross the line. I was lucky," the Danish Under 23 champion said humbly.

"It is the most important victory after the Juniors Worlds' individual pursuit" he added referring to his other focus of qualifying for the London Olympics.

Armands Becis, from Latvia, successfully defended his green jersey of best sprinter, while Frenchman Warren Barguil claimed the polka dot jersey of best climber.

The 66 participants took off at high speed while multiplying the attacks. A few breakaways saw the day, but all of them aborted. On the third of seven laps, four riders left the peloton. Twelve competitors counter-attacked and made the junction with the fugitive quartet by the end of the fourth loop.

The cat-and-mouse game was on in the leading group, therefore causing many group combinations. In this incessant back and forth movement, a few of the riders became exhausted and lagged behind. Other pursuers eventually joined them. On the sixth and penultimate lap, four athletes distanced the rest of their breakaway companions, thus flying towards victory.

Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark3:44:23
2Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
3Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Italie
4Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark0:00:02
5Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark0:00:30
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie
7Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
8Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark
9Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
10Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie
11Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI
12Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
13Romain Guillemois (Fra) France
14Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI
16Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne
18Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis
19Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis
20Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI
21Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie
22Warren Barguil (Fra) France
23Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
24Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark
25Pavel Gorenc (Slo) Slovénie
26Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie
27Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI0:00:55
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) France
29Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie
30Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France
31Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne
32Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
33Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne
34Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis
35Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI0:01:43
36Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:45
37Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada
38Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
40Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
41Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne
42Stuart Wight (Can) Canada
43Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan
44Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie
45Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne
46Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI
47Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis
48Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie0:01:52
49Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis0:02:25
50Armands Becis (Lat) Letonie0:03:14
51Owen Harrison (Can) Canada
52Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie
53Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie0:04:20
54Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie
55Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie
56David Boily (Can) Canada
57Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie0:04:28
58Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie0:07:53
59Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie0:10:21
60Eamon Franck (USA) Etats-Unis0:11:09
61Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Italie
62Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala0:15:09
63Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala0:15:20
64Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie
DNFAldo Lore Zamora Arriaza (Gua) Guatemala
DNFLoris Paoli (Ita) Italie

