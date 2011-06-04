Denmark's Hansen Lasse Norman wins the second stage of the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)

Three members of Denmark's team finished in the top five of the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay's second stage. Indeed, Hansen Lasse Norman, Christopher Juul- Jensen and Sebastian Lander respectively ravished the first, fourth and fifth spot. Frenchman Guillaume Bonnet and Italian Leonardi Gianluca for their part climbed on the second and third step of the podium.

Besides taking the honours of the 148.4 kilometre race, Lasse Norman took over the yellow jersey of leader, as well as the white jersey of best youngster.

"It was very difficult. At 400 meters of the finish, I was fourth and last of the leading group. But I was able to come back and be the first to cross the line. I was lucky," the Danish Under 23 champion said humbly.

"It is the most important victory after the Juniors Worlds' individual pursuit" he added referring to his other focus of qualifying for the London Olympics.

Armands Becis, from Latvia, successfully defended his green jersey of best sprinter, while Frenchman Warren Barguil claimed the polka dot jersey of best climber.

The 66 participants took off at high speed while multiplying the attacks. A few breakaways saw the day, but all of them aborted. On the third of seven laps, four riders left the peloton. Twelve competitors counter-attacked and made the junction with the fugitive quartet by the end of the fourth loop.

The cat-and-mouse game was on in the leading group, therefore causing many group combinations. In this incessant back and forth movement, a few of the riders became exhausted and lagged behind. Other pursuers eventually joined them. On the sixth and penultimate lap, four athletes distanced the rest of their breakaway companions, thus flying towards victory.