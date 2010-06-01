Agostini the protagonist in San Vendemiano
Good day for the Zalf train
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|4:36:46
|2
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Reale Mutua - ORT
|0:00:02
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|4
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Trevigianiynamon Bottoli
|0:00:27
|5
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
|6
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Marchiol - Pasta Montegrappa - Orogildo
|7
|Diego Zanco (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|8
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|0:00:30
|9
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colpacke Nardi Bergamasca
|0:01:28
|10
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|11
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Reale Mutua - ORT
|12
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|13
|Francesco Sedaboni (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|0:01:30
|14
|Alex Simoni (Ita) Velo Club Breganze Faresin
|0:01:48
|15
|Mantas Bliakevicius (Lit)
|0:01:53
|16
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Lucchini Unidelta Ecovalsabbia
|17
|Mattia Bernardi (Ita) San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Reale Mutua - ORT
|0:01:59
|19
|Davide Villella (Ita) Colpacke Nardi Bergamasca
|0:02:35
|20
|Adam Semple (Aus)
|0:04:25
