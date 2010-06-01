Trending

Agostini the protagonist in San Vendemiano

Good day for the Zalf train

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Agostini (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior4:36:46
2Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Reale Mutua - ORT0:00:02
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
4Tomas Alberio (Ita) Trevigianiynamon Bottoli0:00:27
5Siarhei Papok (Blr) San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
6Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Marchiol - Pasta Montegrappa - Orogildo
7Diego Zanco (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
8Luigi Miletta (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club0:00:30
9Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colpacke Nardi Bergamasca0:01:28
10Matteo Collodel (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
11Andrei Nechita (Rom) Reale Mutua - ORT
12Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
13Francesco Sedaboni (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior0:01:30
14Alex Simoni (Ita) Velo Club Breganze Faresin0:01:48
15Mantas Bliakevicius (Lit)0:01:53
16Luca Benedetti (Ita) Lucchini Unidelta Ecovalsabbia
17Mattia Bernardi (Ita) San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Reale Mutua - ORT0:01:59
19Davide Villella (Ita) Colpacke Nardi Bergamasca0:02:35
20Adam Semple (Aus)0:04:25

 

