Trending

Keuser gets away for stage win

Nechita keeps race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Keuser (Ger)1:35:21
2Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:42
3Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:50
4Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:57
5Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:16
6Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:01:21
7Heinrich Berger (Ger)
8Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:40
9Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:02:10
10Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:02:45
11Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:02:48
12Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:02:51
13Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:02:53
14Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:02:55
15Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:03:00
16Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:12
17Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:19
18Alessandro Calderan (Ita)0:03:26
19Andrea Margin (Ita)0:03:31
20Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:50
21Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:03:59
22Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:04:24
23Andrei Nechita (Rom) (Romania)
24Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:04:28
25Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:04:31
26Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:04:38
27Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
28Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:06:00
29Constantin Munteanu (Rom)0:06:08
30Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) (Romania)0:06:28
31Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:06:44
32Gregor Hoops (Ger)0:08:04
33Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:08:08
34Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:08:20
35Christian Grazian (Ita)
36Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:08:22
37Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:08
38Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)0:10:34
39Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:10:54
40Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:10:59
41David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
42Peter Merx (Ned)0:11:45
43Victor Mironov (Mda) (Republic of Moldova)0:12:04
44Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:15:00
45Zoltan Sipos (Rom) (Romania)0:15:47
46Lucian Voinea (Rom) (Romania)0:15:48
47Bogdan Coman (Rom) (Romania)0:15:53
48Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:16:44
49George Wolters (Rom)0:16:47
DNSPlamen Dimov (Bul) (Bulgaria)
DNSSvetoslav Nedev (Bul) (Bulgaria)

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrei Nechita (Rom) (Romania)27:46:08
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:19
3Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:02:42
4Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:28
5Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:05:50
6Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:06:09
7Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:07:30
8Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:08:01
9Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:09:08
10Andrea Margin (Ita)0:09:14
11Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:09:48
12Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:10:59
13Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:11:01
14Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:11:27
15Alessandro Calderan (Ita)0:12:42
16Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:12:52
17Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:14:25
18Christian Grazian (Ita)0:14:51
19Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:16:26
20Andreas Keuser (Ger)0:16:33
21Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:21:54
22Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:22:30
23Victor Mironov (Mda) (Republic of Moldova)0:23:24
24Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:23:44
25Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:26:54
26Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:28:13
27Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:28:30
28Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:29:58
29Peter Merx (Ned)0:30:33
30Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) (Romania)0:30:54
31Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:31:23
32Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:31:57
33Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:32:13
34Gregor Hoops (Ger)0:34:19
35Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:35:02
36Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:35:16
37Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:40:35
38Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:41:47
39David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:41:50
40Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:42:35
41Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:43:50
42Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)0:47:01
43Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:50:22
44Constantin Munteanu (Rom)0:53:47
45Bogdan Coman (Rom) (Romania)0:57:19
46Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team1:02:01
47George Wolters (Rom)1:04:18
48Zoltan Sipos (Rom) (Romania)1:05:24
49Lucian Voinea (Rom) (Romania)1:06:42

Latest on Cyclingnews