Marvulli/Kalz hold slim lead

Schep/Bartko closing

Standings after night 4

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli / Marcel Kalz (Swi/Ger) ÖVB204pts
2Peter Schep / Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger) swb197
3 (-1 lap)Leif Lampater / Iljo Keisse (Ger/Bel) Sparkasse190
4Marc Hester / Andreas Müller (Den/Aut) Big Cash / Moneymaker139
5 (-2 laps)Alois Kankovsky / Robert Bengsch (Cze/Ger) Eisbären Bremerhaven167
6Danny Stam / Eric Mohs (Ned/Ger) Schmidt+Koch126
7 (-5 laps)Milan Kadlec / Marcel Barth (Cze/Ger) Germania137
8 (-7 laps)Christian Grasmann / Rafal Ratajczyk (Ger/Pol) becker+brügesch77
9 (-9 laps)Jesper Morkov / Tino Thömel (Den/Ger) Weser Kurier65
10 (-15 laps)Benjamin Edmüller / Roy Pieters (Ger/Ned) Klaus Lorenz45
11 (-16 laps)Jack Simes / Theo Reinhardt (USA/Ger) LOTTO58
12 (-17 laps)Brad Huff / Ralf Matzka (USA/Ger) radio bremen71

