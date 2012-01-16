Marvulli/Kalz hold slim lead
Schep/Bartko closing
Standings after night 4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Marvulli / Marcel Kalz (Swi/Ger) ÖVB
|204
|pts
|2
|Peter Schep / Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger) swb
|197
|3 (-1 lap)
|Leif Lampater / Iljo Keisse (Ger/Bel) Sparkasse
|190
|4
|Marc Hester / Andreas Müller (Den/Aut) Big Cash / Moneymaker
|139
|5 (-2 laps)
|Alois Kankovsky / Robert Bengsch (Cze/Ger) Eisbären Bremerhaven
|167
|6
|Danny Stam / Eric Mohs (Ned/Ger) Schmidt+Koch
|126
|7 (-5 laps)
|Milan Kadlec / Marcel Barth (Cze/Ger) Germania
|137
|8 (-7 laps)
|Christian Grasmann / Rafal Ratajczyk (Ger/Pol) becker+brügesch
|77
|9 (-9 laps)
|Jesper Morkov / Tino Thömel (Den/Ger) Weser Kurier
|65
|10 (-15 laps)
|Benjamin Edmüller / Roy Pieters (Ger/Ned) Klaus Lorenz
|45
|11 (-16 laps)
|Jack Simes / Theo Reinhardt (USA/Ger) LOTTO
|58
|12 (-17 laps)
|Brad Huff / Ralf Matzka (USA/Ger) radio bremen
|71
