Guardini doubles up in Manangat
Efimkin retains overall lead
Already a winner of multiple bunch sprints this year, Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) stepped up in Manavgat as he won his second stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. His status as a sprinter continued to grow as he beat the likes of Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo), Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), none of whom could blame crashes or mechanicals except for Farrar, who slipped a chain one gear at full speed.
"It looks good to beat Van Hummel, Farrar, Greipel and Petacchi!" a smiling Guardini said. "It was a difficult race to win today because there were so many sprinters with their trains. They all knew it was the second to last occasion to win a stage.
"Each of the last three sprints I've won has been nicer than the previous one: in Qatar, in Istanbul and here. I'm myself impressed by what I'm achieving. I didn't think that I'd be beating those big names after four months as a professional rider!"
It was a typical stage for sprinters. After 34 kilometres of racing, four riders went clear: Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago), Rob Goris (Willems) and Alexander Ryabkin (Caja Rural). They never had a real chance of racing for the stage win, as their advantage over the bunch maxed out at only two minutes. They were caught, not surprisingly, after the sprint prime of Aspendos with 34.5km to go until the finish line in Manavgat.
Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) also tried their luck in the final 25 kilometres, but Lampre-ISD was motivated to deliver Alessandro Petacchi to the finish with a bunch sprint and put an end to the hopes of the attackers.
The trio got caught with 11km to go. At the entrance of Manavgat, Danish team Saxo Bank-SunGard tried to set up for Lucas Sebastian Haedo, but Petacchi promptly realized that it was the best train to follow toward the end. "I've ridden for so many years with Matteo Tosatto, I knew I had to be behind his wheel and the one of Haedo," said green jersey wearer Petacchi to Cyclingnews.
Petacchi did everything right, but Guardini was positioned 10th by his teammates Elia Favilli and Takashi Miyazawa at the exit of the last curve. "I opened my sprint a little bit too early," Petacchi said.
"When Petacchi started sprinting on the right side, I had to do it from the left," said the Dutchman Van Hummel, who was watching the moves of the Italian closely. "I did everything right, but Guardini beat me and I couldn't do anything against him. He's so strong and so fast."
Guardini was happy to find a hole and jump to the finishing line in a superb effort.
Race leader Efimkin said, "This is the first day I'm not tired at the end of a stage of the Tour of Turkey! I've been escorted well by my teammates, who stayed around me all day and kept the race under control."
"It was a perfect scenario for keeping the turquoise (leader's) jersey because the teams of the sprinters were so motivated for a bunch gallop at the end. I don't know about tomorrow but I'm delighted to be the leader of this race today. It's such a great feeling. Let's enjoy the moment now and hopefully everything will go well."
The eighth and last stage of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey will go from the historical site of Side to the usual finishing town of Alanya. It wouldn't be a surprise for the final stage to end in another bunch sprint with Efimkin hanging in to take the overall lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:05:37
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|12
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|13
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|14
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|15
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|16
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|18
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|19
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|23
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|24
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|27
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|33
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|36
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|43
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|44
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|47
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|48
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|51
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|53
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|55
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|56
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|58
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|59
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|62
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|63
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|64
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|65
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|68
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|69
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|71
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|74
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|75
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|76
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|79
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|80
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|82
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|83
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|84
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|85
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|88
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:15
|91
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|92
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|94
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|96
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|97
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:19
|99
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|100
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|101
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:26
|105
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:27
|108
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|109
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|110
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|111
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|112
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|113
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|114
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:38
|115
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:40
|116
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|117
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|119
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|121
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|122
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|123
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|124
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|126
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:40
|129
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|131
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|132
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:00
|133
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|134
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:11
|136
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|137
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|138
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:18
|139
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:20
|140
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:32
|141
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:10
|142
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:28
|DNS
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|6
|11
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|5
|12
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|13
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|14
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|15
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|4
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|9:16:51
|2
|Caja Rural
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Team Netapp
|15
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:19
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|30:22:49
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:13
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:33
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|5
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:17
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:11:12
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:17
|8
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:11:19
|9
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:23
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:29
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|15
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:11:39
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:43
|18
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:49
|19
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:08
|21
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:16
|23
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:33
|24
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:15
|25
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|0:13:42
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:48
|28
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:14:08
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:20
|30
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:32
|31
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:14:39
|32
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:30
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:34
|34
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:40
|35
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|36
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:31:02
|37
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:10
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:17
|39
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:31:31
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:45
|41
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:32:07
|42
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:54
|43
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:25
|44
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:29
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:42
|46
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:36:14
|47
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:38:56
|48
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:43:43
|49
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:51
|50
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:50:46
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:06
|52
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:57
|53
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:59:09
|54
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:02:19
|55
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:05:50
|56
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:06:21
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:07:32
|58
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:07:47
|59
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:08:26
|60
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:21
|61
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:10:36
|62
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:10:42
|63
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:12:16
|64
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:14:39
|65
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:15:00
|66
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:17:27
|67
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|69
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:17:33
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:40
|71
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:17:42
|72
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|1:17:43
|73
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:17:48
|74
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:17:59
|76
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:18:05
|77
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:18:07
|78
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:18:08
|79
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|1:18:16
|80
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:18:20
|81
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:18:25
|82
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:18:30
|83
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:18:33
|84
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:18:52
|86
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:19:00
|87
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:19:20
|91
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|92
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:19:26
|94
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:19:32
|95
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:19:40
|96
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1:19:55
|97
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1:20:03
|98
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:20:33
|99
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:20:37
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:20:43
|101
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:21:38
|102
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:22:38
|103
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:23:39
|104
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:23:48
|105
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:25:09
|106
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:43
|107
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:25:49
|108
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|109
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:26:40
|110
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:26:44
|111
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:26:57
|112
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:26:58
|113
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:27:08
|114
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:27:21
|115
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:27:51
|116
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:28:20
|117
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:30:22
|118
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:30:57
|119
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:31:03
|120
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:34:27
|121
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:35:24
|122
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:35:34
|123
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:35:44
|124
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:36:05
|125
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:36:21
|126
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:36:44
|127
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:36:59
|128
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:37:17
|129
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:37:55
|130
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:39:55
|131
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:40:10
|132
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:42:26
|133
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:44:52
|134
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:45:02
|135
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:45:12
|136
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|137
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|138
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|139
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:45:24
|140
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:45:32
|141
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:46:10
|142
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:48:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|5
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|33
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|27
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|9
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|23
|13
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|14
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|20
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|18
|16
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|17
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|19
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|21
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|22
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|15
|23
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|15
|24
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|25
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|28
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|12
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|31
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|32
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|33
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|34
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|9
|35
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|36
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|8
|37
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|38
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|39
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|41
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|42
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|6
|43
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|45
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|5
|46
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|47
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|5
|48
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|49
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|4
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|52
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|4
|53
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|54
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|55
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|56
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|57
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|59
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|60
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|61
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|62
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|63
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|64
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|65
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|66
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1
|67
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|68
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|69
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|70
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|-5
|71
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|26
|pts
|2
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|20
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|9
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|10
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|11
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|14
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|15
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|17
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|19
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|20
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|21
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|22
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|23
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1
|24
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|6
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|7
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|8
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|3
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|11
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|12
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|13
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|15
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|17
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|-5
|18
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|-5
|19
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|-5
|20
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|91:30:44
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:32
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:52
|4
|Team Netapp
|0:14:16
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:43
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:31:09
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:39:49
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:46:24
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:47:44
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:03:22
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:42
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:15:42
|13
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:37:13
|14
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:40:19
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:07:20
|16
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:12:42
|17
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|2:12:49
|18
|Skil - Shimano
|2:16:15
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|2:32:31
|20
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|2:34:54
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:31:05
|22
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3:33:46
