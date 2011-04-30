Image 1 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has been hugely impressive in 2011. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 2 of 20 Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano), Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) after the stage. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 3 of 20 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) retains the overall lead. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 4 of 20 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 5 of 20 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) is in the overall lead. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 6 of 20 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) leads the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 7 of 20 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) shares a word with Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) before the start of stage 7. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 8 of 20 Stage 7 saw the peloton in southern Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 9 of 20 Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago), Rob Goris (Willems) and Alexander Ryabkin (Caja Rural) were the early escapees. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 10 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) with Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 11 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) flanked by Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo). (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 12 of 20 Turkey's spectacular Mediterranean coast greeted the peloton. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 13 of 20 A stunning backdrop to stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 14 of 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) went off the front in the final 25km. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 15 of 20 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) during stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 16 of 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) were swept up during a rapid run-in to the finish. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 17 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) sits in the peloton. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 18 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won a grandstand finish. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 19 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) is deadly in the final sprint. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 20 of 20 The peloton was in orange-producing country on stage 7. (Image credit: Bruno Bade)

Already a winner of multiple bunch sprints this year, Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) stepped up in Manavgat as he won his second stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. His status as a sprinter continued to grow as he beat the likes of Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo), Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), none of whom could blame crashes or mechanicals except for Farrar, who slipped a chain one gear at full speed.

"It looks good to beat Van Hummel, Farrar, Greipel and Petacchi!" a smiling Guardini said. "It was a difficult race to win today because there were so many sprinters with their trains. They all knew it was the second to last occasion to win a stage.

"Each of the last three sprints I've won has been nicer than the previous one: in Qatar, in Istanbul and here. I'm myself impressed by what I'm achieving. I didn't think that I'd be beating those big names after four months as a professional rider!"

It was a typical stage for sprinters. After 34 kilometres of racing, four riders went clear: Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago), Rob Goris (Willems) and Alexander Ryabkin (Caja Rural). They never had a real chance of racing for the stage win, as their advantage over the bunch maxed out at only two minutes. They were caught, not surprisingly, after the sprint prime of Aspendos with 34.5km to go until the finish line in Manavgat.

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) also tried their luck in the final 25 kilometres, but Lampre-ISD was motivated to deliver Alessandro Petacchi to the finish with a bunch sprint and put an end to the hopes of the attackers.

The trio got caught with 11km to go. At the entrance of Manavgat, Danish team Saxo Bank-SunGard tried to set up for Lucas Sebastian Haedo, but Petacchi promptly realized that it was the best train to follow toward the end. "I've ridden for so many years with Matteo Tosatto, I knew I had to be behind his wheel and the one of Haedo," said green jersey wearer Petacchi to Cyclingnews.

Petacchi did everything right, but Guardini was positioned 10th by his teammates Elia Favilli and Takashi Miyazawa at the exit of the last curve. "I opened my sprint a little bit too early," Petacchi said.

"When Petacchi started sprinting on the right side, I had to do it from the left," said the Dutchman Van Hummel, who was watching the moves of the Italian closely. "I did everything right, but Guardini beat me and I couldn't do anything against him. He's so strong and so fast."

Guardini was happy to find a hole and jump to the finishing line in a superb effort.

Race leader Efimkin said, "This is the first day I'm not tired at the end of a stage of the Tour of Turkey! I've been escorted well by my teammates, who stayed around me all day and kept the race under control."

"It was a perfect scenario for keeping the turquoise (leader's) jersey because the teams of the sprinters were so motivated for a bunch gallop at the end. I don't know about tomorrow but I'm delighted to be the leader of this race today. It's such a great feeling. Let's enjoy the moment now and hopefully everything will go well."

The eighth and last stage of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey will go from the historical site of Side to the usual finishing town of Alanya. It wouldn't be a surprise for the final stage to end in another bunch sprint with Efimkin hanging in to take the overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:05:37 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 11 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 12 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 13 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 14 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 15 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 16 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 18 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 19 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 23 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 24 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 26 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 27 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 32 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 33 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 34 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 35 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 36 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 37 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 38 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 42 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 43 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 44 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 47 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 48 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 49 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 51 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 52 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 53 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 55 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 56 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 57 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 58 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 59 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 62 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 63 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 64 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 65 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 66 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 67 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 68 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 69 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 70 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 71 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 74 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 75 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 76 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 77 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 79 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 80 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 82 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 83 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 84 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 85 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 87 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 88 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 89 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:15 91 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 92 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 93 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 94 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 96 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 97 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 98 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:19 99 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 100 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 101 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 103 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 104 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:26 105 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:00:27 108 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 109 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:00:32 110 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 111 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 112 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 113 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 114 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:38 115 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:40 116 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 117 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 119 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 121 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 122 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 123 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 124 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 126 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 128 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:40 129 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 130 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 131 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 132 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:00 133 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 134 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:11 136 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 137 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 138 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:18 139 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:20 140 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:32 141 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:10 142 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:28 DNS Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 pts 2 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 pts 2 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 3 (finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 7 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 9 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 6 11 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 5 12 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 13 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 14 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 15 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 4 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1

Turkish Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 pts 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 9:16:51 2 Caja Rural 3 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Pro Team Astana 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Manisaspor Cycling Team 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Saxo Bank Sungard 13 FDJ 14 Team Netapp 15 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 17 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Andalucia Caja Granada 20 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:15 21 Skil - Shimano 0:00:19 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:40

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 30:22:49 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:13 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:33 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:50 5 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:17 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:11:12 7 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:17 8 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:11:19 9 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:23 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:29 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 15 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 16 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:11:39 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:11:43 18 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:49 19 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 20 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:08 21 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 22 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:16 23 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:12:33 24 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:15 25 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 0:13:42 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:48 28 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:14:08 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:14:20 30 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:32 31 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:14:39 32 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:17:30 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:34 34 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:40 35 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:30:59 36 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:31:02 37 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:10 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:17 39 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:31:31 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:45 41 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:32:07 42 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:32:54 43 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:33:25 44 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:29 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:34:42 46 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:36:14 47 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:38:56 48 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:43:43 49 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:51 50 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:50:46 51 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:06 52 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:57 53 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:59:09 54 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:02:19 55 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:05:50 56 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:06:21 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:07:32 58 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:07:47 59 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:08:26 60 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:10:21 61 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:10:36 62 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:10:42 63 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:12:16 64 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:14:39 65 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:15:00 66 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:17:27 67 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 69 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 1:17:33 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:40 71 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:17:42 72 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 1:17:43 73 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:17:48 74 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:17:59 76 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:18:05 77 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:18:07 78 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:18:08 79 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 1:18:16 80 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:18:20 81 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:18:25 82 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:18:30 83 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:18:33 84 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:18:52 86 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:19:00 87 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 88 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 89 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:19:20 91 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 92 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:19:26 94 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:19:32 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:19:40 96 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1:19:55 97 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1:20:03 98 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:20:33 99 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:20:37 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:20:43 101 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:21:38 102 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:22:38 103 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:23:39 104 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:23:48 105 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:25:09 106 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1:25:43 107 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:25:49 108 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 109 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:26:40 110 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:26:44 111 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:26:57 112 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:26:58 113 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:27:08 114 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 1:27:21 115 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:27:51 116 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:28:20 117 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:30:22 118 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:30:57 119 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1:31:03 120 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:34:27 121 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:35:24 122 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:35:34 123 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:35:44 124 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:36:05 125 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:36:21 126 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:36:44 127 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:36:59 128 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:37:17 129 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:37:55 130 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:39:55 131 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:40:10 132 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1:42:26 133 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:44:52 134 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:45:02 135 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 1:45:12 136 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 137 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 138 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 139 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:45:24 140 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:45:32 141 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:46:10 142 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:48:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 56 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 43 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 5 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 33 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 30 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 27 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 9 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 25 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 23 13 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 14 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 20 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 18 16 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 17 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16 19 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 20 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 21 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 15 22 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 15 23 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 15 24 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 25 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 28 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 12 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 11 30 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 31 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 32 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 33 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 34 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 9 35 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 9 36 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 8 37 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 38 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 41 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 42 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 6 43 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 45 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 5 46 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 47 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 5 48 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 49 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 4 51 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 52 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4 53 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 54 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 55 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 56 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 57 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 58 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 59 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 60 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 61 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 62 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 63 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2 64 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 65 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 66 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1 67 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 68 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 69 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 70 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo -5 71 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 26 pts 2 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 20 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 8 8 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 9 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 10 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 11 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 14 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 15 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 17 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 19 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 20 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 21 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 22 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 1 23 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1 24 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Turkish sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 6 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 7 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 8 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 3 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 11 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1 12 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1 13 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 14 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 15 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 17 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo -5 18 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada -5 19 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp -5 20 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia -5