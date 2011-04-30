Trending

Guardini doubles up in Manangat

Efimkin retains overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has been hugely impressive in 2011.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has been hugely impressive in 2011.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 2 of 20

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano), Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) after the stage.

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano), Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) after the stage.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 3 of 20

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) retains the overall lead.

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) retains the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 4 of 20

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) with Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 5 of 20

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) is in the overall lead.

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) is in the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 6 of 20

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) leads the Tour of Turkey.

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) leads the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 7 of 20

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) shares a word with Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) before the start of stage 7.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) shares a word with Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) before the start of stage 7.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 8 of 20

Stage 7 saw the peloton in southern Turkey.

Stage 7 saw the peloton in southern Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 9 of 20

Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago), Rob Goris (Willems) and Alexander Ryabkin (Caja Rural) were the early escapees.

Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago), Rob Goris (Willems) and Alexander Ryabkin (Caja Rural) were the early escapees.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 10 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) with Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) with Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 11 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) flanked by Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo).

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) flanked by Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo).
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 12 of 20

Turkey's spectacular Mediterranean coast greeted the peloton.

Turkey's spectacular Mediterranean coast greeted the peloton.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 13 of 20

A stunning backdrop to stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

A stunning backdrop to stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 14 of 20

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) went off the front in the final 25km.

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) went off the front in the final 25km.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 15 of 20

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) during stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) during stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 16 of 20

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) were swept up during a rapid run-in to the finish.

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) were swept up during a rapid run-in to the finish.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 17 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) sits in the peloton.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) sits in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 18 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won a grandstand finish.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won a grandstand finish.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 19 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) is deadly in the final sprint.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) is deadly in the final sprint.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 20 of 20

The peloton was in orange-producing country on stage 7.

The peloton was in orange-producing country on stage 7.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)

Already a winner of multiple bunch sprints this year, Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) stepped up in Manavgat as he won his second stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. His status as a sprinter continued to grow as he beat the likes of Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo), Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), none of whom could blame crashes or mechanicals except for Farrar, who slipped a chain one gear at full speed.

No Giro d'Italia for Guardini despite second stage win in Turkey

"It looks good to beat Van Hummel, Farrar, Greipel and Petacchi!" a smiling Guardini said. "It was a difficult race to win today because there were so many sprinters with their trains. They all knew it was the second to last occasion to win a stage.

"Each of the last three sprints I've won has been nicer than the previous one: in Qatar, in Istanbul and here. I'm myself impressed by what I'm achieving. I didn't think that I'd be beating those big names after four months as a professional rider!"

It was a typical stage for sprinters. After 34 kilometres of racing, four riders went clear: Yohan Bagot (Cofidis), Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago), Rob Goris (Willems) and Alexander Ryabkin (Caja Rural). They never had a real chance of racing for the stage win, as their advantage over the bunch maxed out at only two minutes. They were caught, not surprisingly, after the sprint prime of Aspendos with 34.5km to go until the finish line in Manavgat.

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin), Paolo Locatelli (Colnago) and Kirilov Tchanliev (Konya) also tried their luck in the final 25 kilometres, but Lampre-ISD was motivated to deliver Alessandro Petacchi to the finish with a bunch sprint and put an end to the hopes of the attackers.

The trio got caught with 11km to go. At the entrance of Manavgat, Danish team Saxo Bank-SunGard tried to set up for Lucas Sebastian Haedo, but Petacchi promptly realized that it was the best train to follow toward the end. "I've ridden for so many years with Matteo Tosatto, I knew I had to be behind his wheel and the one of Haedo," said green jersey wearer Petacchi to Cyclingnews.

Petacchi did everything right, but Guardini was positioned 10th by his teammates Elia Favilli and Takashi Miyazawa at the exit of the last curve. "I opened my sprint a little bit too early," Petacchi said.

"When Petacchi started sprinting on the right side, I had to do it from the left," said the Dutchman Van Hummel, who was watching the moves of the Italian closely. "I did everything right, but Guardini beat me and I couldn't do anything against him. He's so strong and so fast."

Guardini was happy to find a hole and jump to the finishing line in a superb effort.

Race leader Efimkin said, "This is the first day I'm not tired at the end of a stage of the Tour of Turkey! I've been escorted well by my teammates, who stayed around me all day and kept the race under control."

"It was a perfect scenario for keeping the turquoise (leader's) jersey because the teams of the sprinters were so motivated for a bunch gallop at the end. I don't know about tomorrow but I'm delighted to be the leader of this race today. It's such a great feeling. Let's enjoy the moment now and hopefully everything will go well."

The eighth and last stage of the 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey will go from the historical site of Side to the usual finishing town of Alanya. It wouldn't be a surprise for the final stage to end in another bunch sprint with Efimkin hanging in to take the overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:05:37
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
11Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
12Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
13Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
14Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
15Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
16Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
18Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
19Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
20Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
21Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
23Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
24Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
26Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
27Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
33Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
34Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
35Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
36Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
37Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
38Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
42Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
43Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
44Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
47Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
48Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
51Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
52Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
53Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
55Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
56Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
57Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
58Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
59Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
62Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
63Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
64Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
65Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
66Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
67Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
68Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
69Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
70Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
71Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
74Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
75Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
76Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
77Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
79Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
80Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
82José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
83Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
84Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
85Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
87Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
88Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
89Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:15
91Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
92Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
93Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
94Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
96Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
97Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
98Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:19
99Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
100Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
101Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
103Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
104Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:26
105Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:27
108Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
109Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:32
110Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
111Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
112Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
113Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
114Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:38
115Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:40
116Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
117Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
119Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
121Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
122Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
123Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
124Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
126Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
128Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:40
129Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
130Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
131Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
132Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:00
133Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
134Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:11
136Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
137Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
138Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:18
139Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:20
140Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:32
141Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:02:10
142Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:28
DNSOscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 3 (finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15pts
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard10
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent9
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ8
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
10Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana6
11Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp5
12Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
13Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
14Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
15Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
4Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team1

Turkish Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5pts
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia9:16:51
2Caja Rural
3Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Pro Team Astana
5Lampre - ISD
6Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
8Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Manisaspor Cycling Team
10Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Saxo Bank Sungard
13FDJ
14Team Netapp
15Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
16Team Spidertech Powered By C10
17Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
18Liquigas-Cannondale
19Andalucia Caja Granada
20Androni Giocattoli0:00:15
21Skil - Shimano0:00:19
22Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:40

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis30:22:49
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:13
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:33
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
5Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:17
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:11:12
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:17
8Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:11:19
9Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:23
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
12Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:29
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
15Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
16Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:11:39
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:11:43
18Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:49
19Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
20Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:08
21Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
22Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:16
23Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:12:33
24Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:15
25Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp0:13:42
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:48
28Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:14:08
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:14:20
30Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:32
31Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:14:39
32Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:17:30
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:34
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:40
35Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:30:59
36Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:31:02
37Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:10
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:17
39Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:31:31
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:45
41Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:32:07
42Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:32:54
43Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:33:25
44Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:29
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:34:42
46Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:36:14
47Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:38:56
48Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:43:43
49Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:51
50Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:50:46
51André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:06
52Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:57
53Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:59:09
54Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural1:02:19
55Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:05:50
56Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:06:21
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:07:32
58Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:07:47
59Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:08:26
60Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:10:21
61Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:10:36
62Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:10:42
63Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:12:16
64Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:14:39
65Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:15:00
66Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:17:27
67Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
69Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural1:17:33
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:40
71Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:17:42
72Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural1:17:43
73Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:17:48
74Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:17:59
76Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:18:05
77Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:18:07
78Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:18:08
79Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana1:18:16
80Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:18:20
81José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:18:25
82Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:18:30
83Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:18:33
84Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
85Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:18:52
86Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:19:00
87Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
88Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
89Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:19:20
91Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
92Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:19:26
94Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:19:32
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:40
96Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano1:19:55
97Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1:20:03
98Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:20:33
99Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:20:37
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:20:43
101Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:21:38
102Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:22:38
103Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:23:39
104Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:23:48
105Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:25:09
106Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1:25:43
107Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:25:49
108Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
109Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:26:40
110Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:26:44
111Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:26:57
112Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:26:58
113Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:27:08
114Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp1:27:21
115Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:27:51
116Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:28:20
117Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:30:22
118Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:30:57
119Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:31:03
120Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:34:27
121Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:35:24
122Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:35:34
123Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:35:44
124Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:36:05
125Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:36:21
126Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:36:44
127Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:36:59
128Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:37:17
129Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:37:55
130Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:39:55
131Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:40:10
132Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1:42:26
133Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:44:52
134Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:45:02
135Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp1:45:12
136Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
137Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
138Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
139Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:45:24
140Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:45:32
141Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:46:10
142Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:48:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD56pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent43
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo37
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
5Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis33
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli30
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp27
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano27
9Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural25
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne23
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ23
13Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural21
14Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ20
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana18
16Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
17Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis17
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli16
19Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana15
21Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent15
22Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ15
23Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia15
24Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard13
25Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli13
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale12
28Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo12
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ11
30Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
31Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard10
32Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
33Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
34Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada9
35Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia9
36Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp8
37Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
38Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
41Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
42Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana6
43Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
45Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team5
46Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
47Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD5
48Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
49Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
50Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ4
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
52Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4
53Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
54Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
55Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
56Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
57Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
58Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
59Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
60Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
61Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
62Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
63Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2
64Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
65Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1
66Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1
67Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
68Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
69Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
70Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo-5
71Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia26pts
2Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis20
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ10
7Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team8
8Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
9Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
10Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5
11Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4
14Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
15Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
17Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
19Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
20José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
21Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
22Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural1
23Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1
24Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Turkish sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
6Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
7José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
8Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp3
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
11Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1
12Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1
13Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
14Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
15Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
17Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo-5
18Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada-5
19Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp-5
20Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia-5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ91:30:44
2Pro Team Astana0:01:32
3Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:52
4Team Netapp0:14:16
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:43
6Caja Rural0:31:09
7Team Spidertech Powered By C100:39:49
8Lampre - ISD0:46:24
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:47:44
10Saxo Bank Sungard1:03:22
11Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:42
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:15:42
13Veranda's Willems - Accent1:37:13
14Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:40:19
15Omega Pharma-Lotto2:07:20
16Andalucia Caja Granada2:12:42
17Manisaspor Cycling Team2:12:49
18Skil - Shimano2:16:15
19Androni Giocattoli2:32:31
20Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo2:34:54
21Colnago - CSF Inox3:31:05
22De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3:33:46

 

