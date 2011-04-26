Belletti strikes in Marmaris
Colnago-CSFsprinter wins the stage and takes race lead
Italy's Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) confirmed he is on form for the rapidly approaching Giro d'Italia by winning the third stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Marmaris. It was his third win this year after taking stage 3 of the Giro della provincial di Reggio Calabria in January and stage 1 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in March.
"To get this win with the Giro d'Italia around the corner is the best thing I could have expected," Belletti told Cyclingnews in Marmaris. "Without any doubt, my experience of the Tour of Turkey has helped me to win today's stage. This is my third participation. I knew this stage and I didn't hide that it was my favourite one."
The Astana team of race leader Valentin Iglinskiy didn't stick to their plan of sending a rider in the breakaway, so they had to assume their responsibilities and set the pace at the head of bunch behind Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis), Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia ès passion) and Marek Canecky (Manisaspor) who went clear after 22 kilometres of racing. They reached a maximum advantage of six minutes with 50km to go, until Lampre-ISD was the first sprinters' team to start chasing.
The blue-fuchsia team did most of the work and reduced the gap to less than one minute with 15 kilometres to go. Vichot, Bagot and Laverde had dropped Canecky off 39km before the finishing line. The trio were caught by the bunch with only 11km remaining.
Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli), Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Sandy Casar (FDJ) accelerated at the head of the bunch and created some splits. Not all the sprinters managed to stay in the first group and the stage victory was contested by only half of the bunch.
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were still up there but for the third day in a row, they were dominated by lesser known sprinters. However, Belletti's win didn't come down to chance.
"My team kept me out of trouble in the first positions in the final climb, so I could sprint without any complications," Belletti said.
He wasn't worried about the moves of Canada's Svein Tuft (Spidertech) who tried to anticipate the sprint with a strong solo acceleration and the behaviour of Australia's Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) who was very focused, looking at every move at the head of the bunch to take his first result of the 2011 season.
"These two riders actually helped as points of reference," Belletti explained. "I was feeling well and it was already my plan to start sprinting with 300 metres to go. Roberto Ferrari from Androni Giocattoli could only watch the back wheel of his compatriot: "I started sprinting behind Belletti at the 250m to go mark but I never managed to bridge this gap. I was hoping to win today but I'm satisfied anyway because it shows that my condition is good for the Giro d'Italia."
Sulzberger gave a similar comment: "It would have been good to have a better position at the end but I'm happy with third."
After three days, Belletti has become the third leader of the Tour of Turkey ahead of stage 4 from Marmaris to Pamukkale (207km), which is considered the queen stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey, heading inland towards the UNESCO world heritage site where Giovanni Visconti built his overall victory last year.
Light showers are expected and it might make the race even harder and more spectacular. "We'll see how it goes tomorrow," Belletti added. "I didn't come here for riding GC but now I'll try to keep the turquoise jersey. But if I happen to lose it, I hope it'll go to one of my teammates. I have in mind to do well at the beginning of the Giro d'Italia because some stages suit me in the first two weeks, so I'm here in Turkey to hard for being strong at the Giro but I also don't want to arrive cooked."
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:22:24
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|17
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|22
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|28
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|30
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|31
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:06
|37
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|42
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|47
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|51
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|53
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|54
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|55
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|56
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|57
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|59
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|60
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|62
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|64
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:13
|66
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|69
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:15
|70
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|72
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|74
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:38
|75
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|77
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|78
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|79
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:41
|80
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|81
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:42
|83
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|84
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|85
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|87
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|89
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|90
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:49
|91
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:33
|92
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|93
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|95
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|96
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|97
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|100
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|105
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|110
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|111
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|112
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|113
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|114
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|116
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|118
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|119
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:01:40
|120
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:08
|121
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:11
|122
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:22
|123
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:46
|124
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:16
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|130
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|131
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|132
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|133
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|134
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:31
|135
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|137
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:35
|140
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:27
|141
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:09:17
|143
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:01
|144
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|145
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|146
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|147
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|148
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|149
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|150
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|151
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|152
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|153
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|154
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|155
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|156
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|158
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|159
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|160
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|161
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|162
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|163
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|164
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|pts
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|13
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|7
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|6
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|12
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|4
|1
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|3
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|5
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1
|1
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|FDJ
|13:07:12
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|5
|Caja Rural
|0:00:06
|6
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|7
|Team NetApp
|8
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:12
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|12
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|13
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|14
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:19
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:21
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:38
|17
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:47
|18
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:55
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:39
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:11
|21
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:17
|22
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|0:03:12
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11:21:36
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:04
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:10
|5
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|9
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|12
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|16
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|27
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:16
|35
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|38
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|39
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|40
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|41
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|42
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|44
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|45
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|48
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|49
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|51
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|52
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|55
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|57
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|60
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:23
|62
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|65
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:25
|66
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|67
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:45
|68
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|69
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|70
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:48
|72
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|73
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|76
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:51
|77
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|78
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|79
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:52
|80
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|81
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|82
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|83
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:59
|87
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:04
|88
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:08
|89
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:26
|90
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:43
|91
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|92
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|93
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|95
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|97
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|100
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|101
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|102
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|103
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|104
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|105
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|106
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|107
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|111
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|112
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:01:50
|113
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:03
|114
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:17
|115
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:18
|116
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:32
|117
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:40
|118
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:56
|119
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:59
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:20
|121
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:22
|122
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:26
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|125
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|126
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:51
|127
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|128
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:21
|129
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:24
|130
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:41
|131
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|132
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:55
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:22
|135
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:31
|136
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:52
|137
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:07:53
|138
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:22
|139
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:37
|140
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:07
|142
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:09:27
|143
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:07
|144
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:11:11
|145
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|146
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|147
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|148
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|149
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|151
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|152
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|153
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|154
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|156
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:11:31
|157
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|158
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|159
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:12:02
|160
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:12:09
|161
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:19
|162
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:15:08
|163
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:11
|164
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:37
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|6
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|15
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|13
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|13
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|14
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|12
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|16
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|17
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|18
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|20
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|22
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|23
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|24
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|27
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|28
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|4
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|30
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|33
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|35
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|36
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|37
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1
|1
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|15
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|3
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|6
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|6
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|7
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|8
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|3
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|4
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|5
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|6
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|FDJ
|34:05:18
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|5
|Caja Rural
|0:00:06
|6
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|7
|Team NetApp
|8
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|11
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|14
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:19
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:21
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:38
|17
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:47
|18
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:55
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:39
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:11
|21
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:17
|22
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|0:03:12
