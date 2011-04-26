Trending

Belletti strikes in Marmaris

Colnago-CSFsprinter wins the stage and takes race lead

Image 1 of 28

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) wins stage three in Turkey, the Italian's third victory of the season.

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) wins stage three in Turkey, the Italian's third victory of the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 28

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 28

Stage three podium (l-r): Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli), Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ)

Stage three podium (l-r): Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli), Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 28

Stage three winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Stage three winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 28

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) outsprinted Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) to win stage three.

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) outsprinted Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) to win stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 28

Top three for stage 3: Robert Ferrari, 2nd; Manuel Belletti, 1st; Wesley Sulzberger, 3rd.

Top three for stage 3: Robert Ferrari, 2nd; Manuel Belletti, 1st; Wesley Sulzberger, 3rd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 28

Aitor Perez Arrieta (Lampre - ISD) at the head of the peloton.

Aitor Perez Arrieta (Lampre - ISD) at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 28

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 28

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) is the new leader of the Tour of Turkey.

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) is the new leader of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 28

Lampre-ISD sets the pace.

Lampre-ISD sets the pace.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 28

Stage three winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium.

Stage three winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 28

Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 28

The stage three podium

The stage three podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 14 of 28

The locals come out to watch the race

The locals come out to watch the race
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 15 of 28

Vichot (FDJ) leads the break

Vichot (FDJ) leads the break
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 16 of 28

Vichot (FDJ) leads the break

Vichot (FDJ) leads the break
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 17 of 28

Cofidis and FDJ both had men in the day's escape

Cofidis and FDJ both had men in the day's escape
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 18 of 28

Astana leading the peloton

Astana leading the peloton
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 19 of 28

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 20 of 28

The break head towards the finish but are about to be caught

The break head towards the finish but are about to be caught
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 21 of 28

Astana lead the chase

Astana lead the chase
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 22 of 28

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins the sprint

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 23 of 28

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 24 of 28

The day's podium

The day's podium
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 25 of 28

The peloton head towards the finish in Marmaris

The peloton head towards the finish in Marmaris
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 26 of 28

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) in the leader's jersey before the start

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) in the leader's jersey before the start
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 27 of 28

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 28 of 28

Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia

Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Italy's Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) confirmed he is on form for the rapidly approaching Giro d'Italia by winning the third stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Marmaris. It was his third win this year after taking stage 3 of the Giro della provincial di Reggio Calabria in January and stage 1 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in March.

"To get this win with the Giro d'Italia around the corner is the best thing I could have expected," Belletti told Cyclingnews in Marmaris. "Without any doubt, my experience of the Tour of Turkey has helped me to win today's stage. This is my third participation. I knew this stage and I didn't hide that it was my favourite one."

The Astana team of race leader Valentin Iglinskiy didn't stick to their plan of sending a rider in the breakaway, so they had to assume their responsibilities and set the pace at the head of bunch behind Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis), Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia ès passion) and Marek Canecky (Manisaspor) who went clear after 22 kilometres of racing. They reached a maximum advantage of six minutes with 50km to go, until Lampre-ISD was the first sprinters' team to start chasing.

The blue-fuchsia team did most of the work and reduced the gap to less than one minute with 15 kilometres to go. Vichot, Bagot and Laverde had dropped Canecky off 39km before the finishing line. The trio were caught by the bunch with only 11km remaining.

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli), Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Sandy Casar (FDJ) accelerated at the head of the bunch and created some splits. Not all the sprinters managed to stay in the first group and the stage victory was contested by only half of the bunch.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were still up there but for the third day in a row, they were dominated by lesser known sprinters. However, Belletti's win didn't come down to chance.

"My team kept me out of trouble in the first positions in the final climb, so I could sprint without any complications," Belletti said.

He wasn't worried about the moves of Canada's Svein Tuft (Spidertech) who tried to anticipate the sprint with a strong solo acceleration and the behaviour of Australia's Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) who was very focused, looking at every move at the head of the bunch to take his first result of the 2011 season.

"These two riders actually helped as points of reference," Belletti explained. "I was feeling well and it was already my plan to start sprinting with 300 metres to go. Roberto Ferrari from Androni Giocattoli could only watch the back wheel of his compatriot: "I started sprinting behind Belletti at the 250m to go mark but I never managed to bridge this gap. I was hoping to win today but I'm satisfied anyway because it shows that my condition is good for the Giro d'Italia."

Sulzberger gave a similar comment: "It would have been good to have a better position at the end but I'm happy with third."

After three days, Belletti has become the third leader of the Tour of Turkey ahead of stage 4 from Marmaris to Pamukkale (207km), which is considered the queen stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey, heading inland towards the UNESCO world heritage site where Giovanni Visconti built his overall victory last year.

Light showers are expected and it might make the race even harder and more spectacular. "We'll see how it goes tomorrow," Belletti added. "I didn't come here for riding GC but now I'll try to keep the turquoise jersey. But if I happen to lose it, I hope it'll go to one of my teammates. I have in mind to do well at the beginning of the Giro d'Italia because some stages suit me in the first two weeks, so I'm here in Turkey to hard for being strong at the Giro but I also don't want to arrive cooked."

Full Results
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:22:24
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
8Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
14Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
17Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
19Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
21Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
22Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
24Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
28Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
29Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
30Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
31Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
33Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
34Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:06
37Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
39Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
40Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
42Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
47Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
48Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
49Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
51Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
52Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
53Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
54Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
55Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
57Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
59Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
60Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
62Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
64Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:13
66Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
69Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:15
70Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
72Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
73Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
74Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:38
75Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
76Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
77Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
78Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
79Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:41
80Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
81Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:42
83Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
84José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
85Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
86Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
87Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
88Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
89Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
90Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:49
91Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:33
92Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
93Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
94Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
95Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
96Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
97Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
98Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
100Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
102Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
105Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
108Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
109Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
110Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
111Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
112Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
113Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
114Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
115Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
116Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
117Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
118Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
119Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:01:40
120Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:08
121Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:11
122Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:22
123Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:46
124Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:16
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
130Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
131Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
132Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
133Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
134Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:31
135Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
136Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
137Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
138Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
139Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:35
140Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:27
141Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
142Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:09:17
143Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:01
144Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
145Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
146Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
147Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
148Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
149Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
150Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
151Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
152Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
153Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
154Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
155Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
156Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
157Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
158Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
159Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
160Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
161Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
162Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
163Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
164Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Muğla, 109.3km
1Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team5pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1

Points - Finish
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15pts
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ13
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent10
7Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural9
8Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ6
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
12Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 1) 64.5km
1Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia10pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ7
3Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team5
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
5Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1

Mountain 2 - Muğla Univerity (Cat. 2) 116km
1Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ3
3Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team2
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Teams
1FDJ13:07:12
2Androni Giocattoli
3Team Garmin - Cervelo
4Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
5Caja Rural0:00:06
6Veranda's Willems-Accent
7Team NetApp
8Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:12
9Pro Team Astana
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Saxo Bank SunGard
12Andalucia Caja Granada
13Manisaspor Cycling Team
14Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:19
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:21
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:38
17Skil-Shimano0:00:47
18Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:55
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:39
20Lampre - ISD0:02:11
21De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:17
22Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia0:03:12

General classification after stage 3
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox11:21:36
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:04
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:00:06
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:10
5Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
6Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
9Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
10Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
11Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
12Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
14Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
16Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
20Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
24Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
25André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
27Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
32Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
33Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:16
35Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
36Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
38Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
39Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
40Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
41Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
42Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
43Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
44Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
45Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
48Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
49Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
51Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
52Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
55Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
57Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
59Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
60Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:23
62Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
65Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:25
66Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
67Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:45
68Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
69Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
70Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:48
72Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
73Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
76Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:51
77Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
78Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
79Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:52
80Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
81Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
82Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
83Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
86Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:59
87Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:04
88José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:08
89Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:26
90Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:43
91Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
92Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
93Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
94Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
95Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
96Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
97Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
98Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
99Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
100Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
101Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
102Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
103Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
104Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
105Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
106Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
107Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
111Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
112Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:01:50
113Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:03
114Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:17
115Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:18
116Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:32
117Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:40
118Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:56
119Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:02:59
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:20
121Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:22
122Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:26
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
125Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
126Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:51
127Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:04:13
128Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:21
129Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:24
130Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:41
131Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
132Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
133Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:04:55
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:22
135Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:31
136Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:52
137Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:07:53
138Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:22
139Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:37
140Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
141Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:07
142Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:09:27
143Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:07
144Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:11:11
145Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
146Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
147Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
148Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
149Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
150Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
151Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
152Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
153Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
154Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
156Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:11:31
157Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
158Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
159Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:12:02
160Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:12:09
161Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:19
162Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:15:08
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:11
164Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:37

Points classification
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox31pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent31
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli25
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24
6Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural21
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana15
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ15
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ13
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli13
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
13Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia12
14Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo12
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
16Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
17Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
18Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
19André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
20Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
22Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
23Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
24Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team5
25Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
27Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
28Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale3
30Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
31Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
33Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
34Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1
35Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
37Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
38Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1

Mountains classification
1Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia15pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ10
3Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team7
4Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia6
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
6Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
7José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
8Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Turkish Beauties classification
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural5pts
2Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5
3Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
4José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
5Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
6Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Teams classification
1FDJ34:05:18
2Androni Giocattoli
3Team Garmin - Cervelo
4Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
5Caja Rural0:00:06
6Veranda's Willems-Accent
7Team NetApp
8Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:12
9Pro Team Astana
10Team Spidertech Powered by C10
11Andalucia Caja Granada
12Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Saxo Bank SunGard
14Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:19
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:21
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:38
17Skil-Shimano0:00:47
18Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:55
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:39
20Lampre - ISD0:02:11
21De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:17
22Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia0:03:12

