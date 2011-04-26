Image 1 of 28 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) wins stage three in Turkey, the Italian's third victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Stage three podium (l-r): Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli), Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Stage three winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) outsprinted Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) to win stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Top three for stage 3: Robert Ferrari, 2nd; Manuel Belletti, 1st; Wesley Sulzberger, 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Lampre - ISD) at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) is the new leader of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Lampre-ISD sets the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Stage three winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 The stage three podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 14 of 28 The locals come out to watch the race (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 15 of 28 Vichot (FDJ) leads the break (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 16 of 28 Vichot (FDJ) leads the break (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 17 of 28 Cofidis and FDJ both had men in the day's escape (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 18 of 28 Astana leading the peloton (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 19 of 28 (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 20 of 28 The break head towards the finish but are about to be caught (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 21 of 28 Astana lead the chase (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 22 of 28 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins the sprint (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 23 of 28 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 24 of 28 The day's podium (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 25 of 28 The peloton head towards the finish in Marmaris (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 26 of 28 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) in the leader's jersey before the start (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 27 of 28 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 28 of 28 Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Italy's Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) confirmed he is on form for the rapidly approaching Giro d'Italia by winning the third stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Marmaris. It was his third win this year after taking stage 3 of the Giro della provincial di Reggio Calabria in January and stage 1 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in March.

"To get this win with the Giro d'Italia around the corner is the best thing I could have expected," Belletti told Cyclingnews in Marmaris. "Without any doubt, my experience of the Tour of Turkey has helped me to win today's stage. This is my third participation. I knew this stage and I didn't hide that it was my favourite one."

The Astana team of race leader Valentin Iglinskiy didn't stick to their plan of sending a rider in the breakaway, so they had to assume their responsibilities and set the pace at the head of bunch behind Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis), Luis Felipe Laverde (Colombia ès passion) and Marek Canecky (Manisaspor) who went clear after 22 kilometres of racing. They reached a maximum advantage of six minutes with 50km to go, until Lampre-ISD was the first sprinters' team to start chasing.

The blue-fuchsia team did most of the work and reduced the gap to less than one minute with 15 kilometres to go. Vichot, Bagot and Laverde had dropped Canecky off 39km before the finishing line. The trio were caught by the bunch with only 11km remaining.

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli), Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Sandy Casar (FDJ) accelerated at the head of the bunch and created some splits. Not all the sprinters managed to stay in the first group and the stage victory was contested by only half of the bunch.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were still up there but for the third day in a row, they were dominated by lesser known sprinters. However, Belletti's win didn't come down to chance.

"My team kept me out of trouble in the first positions in the final climb, so I could sprint without any complications," Belletti said.

He wasn't worried about the moves of Canada's Svein Tuft (Spidertech) who tried to anticipate the sprint with a strong solo acceleration and the behaviour of Australia's Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) who was very focused, looking at every move at the head of the bunch to take his first result of the 2011 season.

"These two riders actually helped as points of reference," Belletti explained. "I was feeling well and it was already my plan to start sprinting with 300 metres to go. Roberto Ferrari from Androni Giocattoli could only watch the back wheel of his compatriot: "I started sprinting behind Belletti at the 250m to go mark but I never managed to bridge this gap. I was hoping to win today but I'm satisfied anyway because it shows that my condition is good for the Giro d'Italia."

Sulzberger gave a similar comment: "It would have been good to have a better position at the end but I'm happy with third."

After three days, Belletti has become the third leader of the Tour of Turkey ahead of stage 4 from Marmaris to Pamukkale (207km), which is considered the queen stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey, heading inland towards the UNESCO world heritage site where Giovanni Visconti built his overall victory last year.

Light showers are expected and it might make the race even harder and more spectacular. "We'll see how it goes tomorrow," Belletti added. "I didn't come here for riding GC but now I'll try to keep the turquoise jersey. But if I happen to lose it, I hope it'll go to one of my teammates. I have in mind to do well at the beginning of the Giro d'Italia because some stages suit me in the first two weeks, so I'm here in Turkey to hard for being strong at the Giro but I also don't want to arrive cooked."

Full Results 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:22:24 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 8 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 14 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 17 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 21 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 22 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 24 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 28 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 29 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 30 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 31 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 34 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:06 37 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 39 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 42 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 45 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 46 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 47 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 51 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 52 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 53 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 54 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 55 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 57 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 58 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 59 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 60 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 62 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 64 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:13 66 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 69 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:15 70 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 71 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 72 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 73 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 74 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:38 75 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 76 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 77 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 78 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 79 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:41 80 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 81 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:42 83 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 84 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 85 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 86 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 87 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 88 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 89 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:49 91 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:33 92 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 93 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 94 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 95 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 96 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 97 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 98 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 100 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 102 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 105 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 108 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 109 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 110 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 111 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 112 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 113 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 114 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 115 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 116 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 118 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 119 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:01:40 120 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:08 121 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:11 122 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:22 123 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:46 124 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:16 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 130 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 131 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 132 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 133 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 134 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:31 135 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 136 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 137 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 139 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:35 140 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:27 141 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 142 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:09:17 143 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:01 144 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 145 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 146 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 147 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 148 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 149 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 150 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 151 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 152 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 153 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 154 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 155 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 156 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 157 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 158 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 159 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 160 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 161 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 162 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 163 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 164 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Muğla, 109.3km 1 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1

Points - Finish 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 pts 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 13 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 7 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 9 8 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 12 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 1) 64.5km 1 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 10 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 7 3 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 5 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 5 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1

Mountain 2 - Muğla Univerity (Cat. 2) 116km 1 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 2 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Teams 1 FDJ 13:07:12 2 Androni Giocattoli 3 Team Garmin - Cervelo 4 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 5 Caja Rural 0:00:06 6 Veranda's Willems-Accent 7 Team NetApp 8 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:00:12 9 Pro Team Astana 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Saxo Bank SunGard 12 Andalucia Caja Granada 13 Manisaspor Cycling Team 14 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:19 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:21 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:38 17 Skil-Shimano 0:00:47 18 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:55 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:39 20 Lampre - ISD 0:02:11 21 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:17 22 Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia 0:03:12

General classification after stage 3 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11:21:36 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:04 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:00:06 4 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:10 5 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 6 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 9 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 10 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 12 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 14 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 16 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 20 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 24 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 25 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 27 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 32 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 34 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:16 35 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 38 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 39 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 40 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 41 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 42 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 43 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 44 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 45 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 48 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 49 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 51 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 52 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 54 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 55 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 57 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 59 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 60 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:23 62 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 65 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:25 66 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:42 67 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:45 68 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 69 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 70 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 71 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:00:48 72 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 73 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 75 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 76 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:51 77 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 78 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 79 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:52 80 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 81 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 82 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 83 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 86 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:59 87 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:04 88 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:08 89 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:26 90 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:43 91 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 92 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 93 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 94 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 95 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 96 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 97 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 98 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 99 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 100 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 101 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 102 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 103 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 104 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 105 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 106 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 107 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 111 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 112 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:01:50 113 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:03 114 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:17 115 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:18 116 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:32 117 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:40 118 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:56 119 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:59 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:20 121 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:22 122 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:26 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 125 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 126 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:51 127 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:04:13 128 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:21 129 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:24 130 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:41 131 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 132 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 133 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:04:55 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:22 135 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:31 136 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:52 137 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:07:53 138 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:22 139 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:37 140 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 141 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:07 142 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:09:27 143 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:07 144 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:11:11 145 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 146 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 147 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 148 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 149 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 150 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 151 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 152 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 153 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 154 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 156 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:11:31 157 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 158 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 159 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:12:02 160 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:12:09 161 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:19 162 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:15:08 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:11 164 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:37

Points classification 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 31 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 6 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 15 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 13 11 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 13 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 14 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 12 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 16 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 17 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 18 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 19 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 20 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 22 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 23 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 24 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 5 25 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 27 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 28 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 30 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 31 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 33 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 34 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 35 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 37 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 38 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1

Mountains classification 1 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 15 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 3 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 7 4 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 6 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 6 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 7 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 8 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Turkish Beauties classification 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 5 pts 2 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 3 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 4 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 5 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 6 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1