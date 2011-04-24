Guardini beats Farrar in Istanbul sprint
Italian takes his seventh win of the year
Italy's Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli) won taken the first sprint at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and several other big-name sprinters.
“It’s beautiful to win ahead of a great champion like Farrar who has already won so many races”, Guardini said.
“A bit like at the Tour of Qatar, this is an unexpected victory for me. But it’s great to win the first stage because it gives the leader’s jersey at least for one day."
The opening stage of the weeklong stage race crossed bridged Europe and Asia, held for the first time with a stage from historical Sultanhamet to Kadiköy on the Asian seaside of Istanbul. After a first break away by Igor Etxebarria (Caja Rural) and Bünyamin Ozdemir (Manisaspor), the bunch crossed the magnificent bridge over the Bosphorus all together and then the main breakaway of the day was formed after 25 kilometres of racing, nearby the stadium of Fehnerbace.
Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF), Rob Goris (Vérandas Willems) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard) were rejoined by Timon Seubert (NetApp), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1) to form a front group of seven riders.
Lampre-ISD, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Garmin-Cervélo and later De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia never gave the escapees an advantage of more than a minute, so a bunch sprint was inevitable and all riders regrouped with 15 kilometres to go.
Greipel won five stages at the Presidential Tour of Turkey last year but missed the sprint because of a flat tyre within three kilometres to go. The finish looked for Petacchi, who had the best position under the flamme rouge of the last kilometre, but the Italian veteran lost control of the situation and was relegated to the last position – instead of eighth – and penalised of one minute on GC after hitting French neo pro Nacer Bouhanni from FDJ during the final moments of the sprint.
Guardini got his sprint right “He came from behind and that was a good way to do it because there was kind of a downhill,” Tyler Farrar explained after finishing second.
“It was a really nice sprint by him. He’s obviously a big talent. It’s no surprise to see him winning, although it was my first time racing against him.”
Third placed Kenny van Hummel was also very impressed by the 22 year-old Italian. “Guardini is really fast”, the Dutchman from Skil-Shimano said. “The level of sprinters is so much higher here than last week-end when I won the Ronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands. The best sprinters in the world are here in Turkey!”
Farrar was a very satisfied with second after taking a break from racing.
“I’m happy with my result”, the American commented. “I almost didn’t touch my bike since Paris-Roubaix as I needed a break. To be second here today is still ok. It’s only going to get better before the Giro.”
Gaurdini pulled on the race leader's jersey, and will try and defend it like his team leader Giovanni Visconti did so well last year when he won overall.
"My team finished the Tour of Turkey with this turquoise jersey last year and we start this year’s race the same way," he pointed out.
"I dedicate this stage win to my team and to my captain Giovanni Visconti. He won the Tour of Turkey last year and he’s now busy gearing up for the Giro d’Italia. I hope this result means the end of a period of bad luck for us.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:35:54
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|9
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|12
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|16
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|22
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|23
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|24
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|29
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|32
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|34
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|35
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|36
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|37
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|38
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|43
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|45
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|47
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|48
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|54
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|55
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|56
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|57
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|62
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|64
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|65
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|66
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|67
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|69
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|71
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|75
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|77
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|78
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|79
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|82
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|83
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|84
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|86
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|87
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|89
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|90
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|94
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|97
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|98
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|99
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|100
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|101
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|102
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|105
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|107
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|109
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|110
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|113
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|114
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|115
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|116
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|118
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|119
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|120
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|121
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|122
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|123
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|124
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|126
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|127
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|130
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|131
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|132
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|134
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|135
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|137
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|138
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|139
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|140
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|141
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|142
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|144
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|145
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|146
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|147
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|149
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|150
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|151
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|152
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|153
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|154
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|156
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|157
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|158
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|159
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|160
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|161
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|162
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|164
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:34
|165
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:36
|166
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|167
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:00
