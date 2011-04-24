Trending

Guardini beats Farrar in Istanbul sprint

Italian takes his seventh win of the year

Image 1 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 27

Breakaway attempt in front of Sultanhamet

Breakaway attempt in front of Sultanhamet
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 3 of 27

Bridging two continents over the Bosphorus

Bridging two continents over the Bosphorus
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 4 of 27

Istanbul calling

Istanbul calling
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 5 of 27

Flower power for cycling in Turkey

Flower power for cycling in Turkey
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 6 of 27

The 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey is on

The 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey is on
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 7 of 27

What a win by Andrea Guardini in Istanbul

What a win by Andrea Guardini in Istanbul
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 8 of 27

stage_1 winner Andrea Guardini congratulated by the president of the Turkish Republic Abdullah G

stage_1 winner Andrea Guardini congratulated by the president of the Turkish Republic Abdullah G
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 9 of 27

The podium after stage 1

The podium after stage 1
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 10 of 27

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) awaits the stage

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) awaits the stage
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 27

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 27

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was relegated and punished with a one minute penalty for punching another rider.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was relegated and punished with a one minute penalty for punching another rider.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 27

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 27

The Veranda's Willems team

The Veranda's Willems team
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 27

Riders head out for the first stage.

Riders head out for the first stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 27

Jens Debuscherre (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jens Debuscherre (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 27

The Veranda's Willems team in action

The Veranda's Willems team in action
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 27

The day's breakaway: Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF), Rob Goris (Vérandas Willems), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Timon Seubert (NetApp), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1)

The day's breakaway: Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF), Rob Goris (Vérandas Willems), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Timon Seubert (NetApp), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 27

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) looking to get back up to speed in Turkey

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) looking to get back up to speed in Turkey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) wins the opening stage.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) wins the opening stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) topped a select group of sprinters

Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) topped a select group of sprinters
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey

Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 27

Andrea Guardini is congratulated on his stage win by Turkey's president.

Andrea Guardini is congratulated on his stage win by Turkey's president.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 27

The stage podium: Tyler Farrar, Andrea Guardini and Kenny van Hummel

The stage podium: Tyler Farrar, Andrea Guardini and Kenny van Hummel
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 27

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) gets the green jersey in Turkey.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) gets the green jersey in Turkey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 27

The podium: Tyler Farrar, Andrea Guardini and Kenny van Hummel

The podium: Tyler Farrar, Andrea Guardini and Kenny van Hummel
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 27

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) looked please to don the green jersey

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) looked please to don the green jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Italy's Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli) won taken the first sprint at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and several other big-name sprinters.

Related Articles

Greipel faces tough sprint competition in Presidential Tour of Turkey

Davis remembers the Anzacs at Presidential Tour of Turkey

Casar aims for overall win at Tour of Turkey

“It’s beautiful to win ahead of a great champion like Farrar who has already won so many races”, Guardini said.

“A bit like at the Tour of Qatar, this is an unexpected victory for me. But it’s great to win the first stage because it gives the leader’s jersey at least for one day."

The opening stage of the weeklong stage race crossed bridged Europe and Asia, held for the first time with a stage from historical Sultanhamet to Kadiköy on the Asian seaside of Istanbul. After a first break away by Igor Etxebarria (Caja Rural) and Bünyamin Ozdemir (Manisaspor), the bunch crossed the magnificent bridge over the Bosphorus all together and then the main breakaway of the day was formed after 25 kilometres of racing, nearby the stadium of Fehnerbace.

Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF), Rob Goris (Vérandas Willems) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard) were rejoined by Timon Seubert (NetApp), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1) to form a front group of seven riders.

Lampre-ISD, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Garmin-Cervélo and later De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia never gave the escapees an advantage of more than a minute, so a bunch sprint was inevitable and all riders regrouped with 15 kilometres to go.

Greipel won five stages at the Presidential Tour of Turkey last year but missed the sprint because of a flat tyre within three kilometres to go. The finish looked for Petacchi, who had the best position under the flamme rouge of the last kilometre, but the Italian veteran lost control of the situation and was relegated to the last position – instead of eighth – and penalised of one minute on GC after hitting French neo pro Nacer Bouhanni from FDJ during the final moments of the sprint.

Guardini got his sprint right “He came from behind and that was a good way to do it because there was kind of a downhill,” Tyler Farrar explained after finishing second.

“It was a really nice sprint by him. He’s obviously a big talent. It’s no surprise to see him winning, although it was my first time racing against him.”

Third placed Kenny van Hummel was also very impressed by the 22 year-old Italian. “Guardini is really fast”, the Dutchman from Skil-Shimano said. “The level of sprinters is so much higher here than last week-end when I won the Ronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands. The best sprinters in the world are here in Turkey!”

Farrar was a very satisfied with second after taking a break from racing.

“I’m happy with my result”, the American commented. “I almost didn’t touch my bike since Paris-Roubaix as I needed a break. To be second here today is still ok. It’s only going to get better before the Giro.”

Gaurdini pulled on the race leader's jersey, and will try and defend it like his team leader Giovanni Visconti did so well last year when he won overall.

"My team finished the Tour of Turkey with this turquoise jersey last year and we start this year’s race the same way," he pointed out.

"I dedicate this stage win to my team and to my captain Giovanni Visconti. He won the Tour of Turkey last year and he’s now busy gearing up for the Giro d’Italia. I hope this result means the end of a period of bad luck for us.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:35:54
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
8Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
9Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
12Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
16Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
17Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
20Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
22Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
23Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
24Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
29Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
31Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
32Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
33Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
34Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
35Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
36Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
37Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
38Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
39Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
41Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
43Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
47Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
48Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
54Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
55Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
58Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
61Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
62Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
64Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
65Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
66Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
67Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
68Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
69Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
71Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
75Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
76Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
79Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
81Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
82Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
83Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
84Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
86Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
87Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
88Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
89Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
92Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
94Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
97Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
98Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
99Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
100Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
101Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
102Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
103Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
104Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
105Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
107Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
109Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
110Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
111Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
113Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
114Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
116Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
117Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
118Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
119Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
120Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
121Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
123Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
124Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
126Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
127Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
130Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
131Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
135Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
137Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
138Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
139Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
140Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
141Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
142Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
144Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
145Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
146José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
147Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
149Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
150Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
151Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
152Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
153Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
155Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
156Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
157Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
158Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
159Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
160Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
161Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
162Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
163Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
164Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:34
165Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:36
166Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
167André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:00

Sprint 1 - Sasakin Bakkal - km 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent10
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
8Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
9Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural7
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
11Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
12Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
14Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
15Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1

Turkish Beauty Sprint: Bosphorus Bridge - km 68
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural5pts
2Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7:47:42
2Manisaspor Cycling Team
3Veranda's Willems-Accent
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Colnago - CSF Inox
6Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
7Caja Rural
8Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
9Andalucia Caja Granada
10Androni Giocattoli
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
12Team NetApp
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
14FDJ
15Lampre - ISD
16Saxo Bank SunGard
17Skil-Shimano
18Team Garmin - Cervelo
19Pro Team Astana
20Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
21Omega Pharma - Lotto
22Team Spidertech Powered by C10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:35:44
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:04
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:10
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
8Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
9Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
12Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
16Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
17Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
20Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
22Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
23Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
24Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
29Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
31Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
32Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
33Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
34Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
35Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
36Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
37Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
38Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
39Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
41Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
43Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
47Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
48Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
54Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
55Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
58Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
60Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
61Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
62Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
64Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
65Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
66Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
67Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
68Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
69Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
71Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
75Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
76Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
79Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
81Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
82Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
83Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
84Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
86Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
87Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
88Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
89Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
92Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
94Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
97Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
98Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
99Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
100Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
101Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
102Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
103Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
104Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
105Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
107Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
109Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
110Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
111Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
113Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
114Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
116Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
117Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
118Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
119Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
120Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
121Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
123Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
124Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
126Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
127Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
130Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
131Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
135Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
137Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
138Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
139Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
140Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
141Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
142Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
144Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
145Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
146José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
147Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
149Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
150Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
151Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
152Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
153Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
155Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
156Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
157Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
158Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
159Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
160Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
161Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
162Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
163Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
164André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
165Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
166Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:46
167Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
168Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent10
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
8Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
9Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural7
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
11Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
12Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
13Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
15Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
17Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
18Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural5pts
2Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7:47:42
Manisaspor Cycling Team
3Veranda's Willems-Accent
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Colnago - CSF Inox
6Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
7Caja Rural
8Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
9Andalucia Caja Granada
10Androni Giocattoli
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
12Team NetApp
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
14FDJ
15Lampre - ISD
16Saxo Bank SunGard
17Skil-Shimano
18Team Garmin - Cervelo
19Pro Team Astana
20Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
21Omega Pharma - Lotto
22Team Spidertech Powered by C10

Latest on Cyclingnews