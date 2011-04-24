Image 1 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 Breakaway attempt in front of Sultanhamet (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 3 of 27 Bridging two continents over the Bosphorus (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 4 of 27 Istanbul calling (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 5 of 27 Flower power for cycling in Turkey (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 6 of 27 The 47th Presidential Tour of Turkey is on (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 7 of 27 What a win by Andrea Guardini in Istanbul (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 8 of 27 stage_1 winner Andrea Guardini congratulated by the president of the Turkish Republic Abdullah G (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 9 of 27 The podium after stage 1 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 10 of 27 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) awaits the stage (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 27 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was relegated and punished with a one minute penalty for punching another rider. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 27 Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 27 The Veranda's Willems team (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 27 Riders head out for the first stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 27 Jens Debuscherre (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 27 The Veranda's Willems team in action (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 27 The day's breakaway: Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF), Rob Goris (Vérandas Willems), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Timon Seubert (NetApp), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 27 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) looking to get back up to speed in Turkey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) wins the opening stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) topped a select group of sprinters (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Farnese VIni-Neri Sottoli) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 27 Andrea Guardini is congratulated on his stage win by Turkey's president. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 27 The stage podium: Tyler Farrar, Andrea Guardini and Kenny van Hummel (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 27 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) gets the green jersey in Turkey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 27 The podium: Tyler Farrar, Andrea Guardini and Kenny van Hummel (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 27 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) looked please to don the green jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Italy's Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri-Sottoli) won taken the first sprint at the Presidential Tour of Turkey, beating Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and several other big-name sprinters.

“It’s beautiful to win ahead of a great champion like Farrar who has already won so many races”, Guardini said.

“A bit like at the Tour of Qatar, this is an unexpected victory for me. But it’s great to win the first stage because it gives the leader’s jersey at least for one day."

The opening stage of the weeklong stage race crossed bridged Europe and Asia, held for the first time with a stage from historical Sultanhamet to Kadiköy on the Asian seaside of Istanbul. After a first break away by Igor Etxebarria (Caja Rural) and Bünyamin Ozdemir (Manisaspor), the bunch crossed the magnificent bridge over the Bosphorus all together and then the main breakaway of the day was formed after 25 kilometres of racing, nearby the stadium of Fehnerbace.

Marco Frapporti (Colnago-CSF), Rob Goris (Vérandas Willems) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank-SunGard) were rejoined by Timon Seubert (NetApp), Arturo Mora (Caja Rural), Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1) to form a front group of seven riders.

Lampre-ISD, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Garmin-Cervélo and later De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia never gave the escapees an advantage of more than a minute, so a bunch sprint was inevitable and all riders regrouped with 15 kilometres to go.

Greipel won five stages at the Presidential Tour of Turkey last year but missed the sprint because of a flat tyre within three kilometres to go. The finish looked for Petacchi, who had the best position under the flamme rouge of the last kilometre, but the Italian veteran lost control of the situation and was relegated to the last position – instead of eighth – and penalised of one minute on GC after hitting French neo pro Nacer Bouhanni from FDJ during the final moments of the sprint.

Guardini got his sprint right “He came from behind and that was a good way to do it because there was kind of a downhill,” Tyler Farrar explained after finishing second.

“It was a really nice sprint by him. He’s obviously a big talent. It’s no surprise to see him winning, although it was my first time racing against him.”

Third placed Kenny van Hummel was also very impressed by the 22 year-old Italian. “Guardini is really fast”, the Dutchman from Skil-Shimano said. “The level of sprinters is so much higher here than last week-end when I won the Ronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands. The best sprinters in the world are here in Turkey!”

Farrar was a very satisfied with second after taking a break from racing.

“I’m happy with my result”, the American commented. “I almost didn’t touch my bike since Paris-Roubaix as I needed a break. To be second here today is still ok. It’s only going to get better before the Giro.”

Gaurdini pulled on the race leader's jersey, and will try and defend it like his team leader Giovanni Visconti did so well last year when he won overall.

"My team finished the Tour of Turkey with this turquoise jersey last year and we start this year’s race the same way," he pointed out.

"I dedicate this stage win to my team and to my captain Giovanni Visconti. He won the Tour of Turkey last year and he’s now busy gearing up for the Giro d’Italia. I hope this result means the end of a period of bad luck for us.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:35:54 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 9 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 12 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 16 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 20 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 22 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 23 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 24 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 29 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 31 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 32 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 33 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 34 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 35 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 36 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 37 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 38 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 39 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 43 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 45 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 47 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 48 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 54 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 55 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 57 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 58 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 60 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 61 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 62 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 63 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 64 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 65 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 66 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 67 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 68 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 69 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 71 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 75 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 76 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 78 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 79 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 82 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 83 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 84 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 86 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 87 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 88 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 89 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 90 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 94 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 97 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 98 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 99 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 100 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 101 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 102 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 103 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 104 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 105 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 109 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 111 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 113 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 114 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 115 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 116 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 118 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 119 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 120 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 121 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 123 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 124 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 126 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 127 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 130 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 131 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 135 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 137 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 138 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 139 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 140 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 141 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 142 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 143 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 144 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 145 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 146 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 147 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 149 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 150 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 151 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 152 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 153 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 155 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 156 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 157 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 158 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 159 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 160 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 161 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 162 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 163 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 164 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:34 165 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:36 166 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 167 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:00

Sprint 1 - Sasakin Bakkal - km 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 pts 2 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 9 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 7 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 11 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 12 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 14 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 15 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1

Turkish Beauty Sprint: Bosphorus Bridge - km 68 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 5 pts 2 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7:47:42 2 Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 Veranda's Willems-Accent 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 7 Caja Rural 8 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 9 Andalucia Caja Granada 10 Androni Giocattoli 11 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 Team NetApp 13 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 14 FDJ 15 Lampre - ISD 16 Saxo Bank SunGard 17 Skil-Shimano 18 Team Garmin - Cervelo 19 Pro Team Astana 20 Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia 21 Omega Pharma - Lotto 22 Team Spidertech Powered by C10

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:35:44 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:04 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:10 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 9 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 12 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 16 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 20 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 22 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 23 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 24 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 29 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 31 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 32 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 33 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 34 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 35 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 36 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 37 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 38 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 39 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 43 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 45 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 47 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 48 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 54 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 55 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 57 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 58 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 60 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 61 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 62 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 63 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 64 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 65 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 66 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 67 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 68 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 69 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 71 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 75 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 76 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 78 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 79 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 82 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 83 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 84 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 86 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 87 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 88 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 89 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 90 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 94 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 97 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 98 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 99 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 100 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 101 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 102 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 103 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 104 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 105 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 109 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 111 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 113 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 114 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 115 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 116 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 118 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 119 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 120 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 121 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 123 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 124 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 126 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 127 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 130 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 131 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 135 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 137 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 138 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 139 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 140 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 141 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 142 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 143 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 144 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 145 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 146 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 147 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 149 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 150 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 151 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 152 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 153 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 155 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 156 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 157 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 158 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 159 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 160 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 161 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 162 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 163 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 164 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 165 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:44 166 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:46 167 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 168 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 9 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 7 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 11 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 12 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 13 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 15 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 17 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 18 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 5 pts 2 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1