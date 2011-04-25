Valentin Iglinskiy prevails over Petacchi
Younger brother of Maxim leads the Tour of Turkey
As Alexandre Vinokourov eyes retirement and looks for up-and-coming Kazakh riders to build the future of Astana, Valentin Iglinskiy put his hand up after winning stage 2 in the Presidential Tour of Turkey. The 26-year-old Astana rider outsprinted no less than Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) while stage 1 winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) got dropped on the final climb.
The younger brother of Maxim Iglinskiy is therefore the new race leader.
"It's very emotional to win here at the Tour of Turkey," Iglinskiy said. "Something fantastic happened at the finish today. I was following Petacchi and my Astana team helped me a lot for that. This is very good for me, it's a very big success."
Obviously, this win came as a surprise for him as well. "I didn't know him as a sprinter," admitted runner-up Petacchi.
The youngest Iglinskiy scored the eleventh victory of his international career. He was guided by Vinokourov to the overall win at the Tour of Hainan in China at the end of last year, but beating most of the fastest sprinters in the world was something special for him.
"Yesterday I didn't chose the correct position for sprinting but today I did," Iglinskiy said. He was echoed by Petacchi who said: "The one who took my wheel had a big advantage."
The stage finish in Turgutreis featured a slightly downhill road with a headwind facing the riders. Farrar opened the sprint on the right side of the road and Petacchi reacted by doing the same on the left but the Italian was passed by a rocket from Astana that many believed was Allan Davis.
Although he would have been happy to celebrate the ANZAC day by an Australian win in Turkey, the bronze medallist of the last world championship took a lesson from the sprint on stage 1 and opted for leading his Kazakh teammate out. It proved to be a successful move.
Favilli was an unexpected third placed rider. He didn't have to escort Guardini anymore and the second sprinter of Farnese Vini, Oscar Gatto, had also spent his energy with a solo attack in the final kilometres preceding the mass sprint. "Most important is for the team to keep performing," Favilli said. "I've tried to win. Unfortunately I came out of the box a bit too late but I'm happy to finish in the top three."
Even though he was dominated by a less famous sprinter than him, Petacchi was positive after the finish. "This is actually my first good sprint for a while," he told Cyclingnews. "I've had great feelings in the finale of the stage. It's clear that the training I've done before the Giro isn't what I need for winning right now. I've trained a lot in the hills but I haven't done the efforts for the rhythm of sprinting. However, yesterday and today I've had confirmation of my good training but my results show that I need to race to find the rhythm."
Stage 2 was very fast with plenty of attacks and a couple of crashes during the first hour and half of racing until Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), Juan Villegas (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia), José Luis Roldan (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor) successfully escaped after 65 kilometres.
Kasa and Seubert were the two escapees who resisted the longest from the original four-man break. There were only nine kilometres left when Luca Barla (Androni Giocattoli) jumped away from the peloton on a climb, passed them and tried his luck on his own, but the mass sprint proved inevitable.
A different scenario is expected for stage 3 as there are usually some GC riders entering into the action before the finish in Marmaris.
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4:23:28
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|9
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|22
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|25
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|28
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|31
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|32
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|33
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|39
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|40
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|41
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|42
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|45
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|46
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|48
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|49
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|50
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|54
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|55
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|56
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|57
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|58
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|60
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|62
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|67
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|69
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|72
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|73
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|74
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|75
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|78
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|79
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|80
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|84
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|85
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|86
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|87
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|88
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|89
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|90
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|92
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|96
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|97
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|99
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|102
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|109
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|111
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|113
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|117
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|118
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|119
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|120
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|121
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|126
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|131
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|132
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|133
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|134
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|135
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|136
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|137
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|138
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|140
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|141
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|142
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14
|143
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:16
|144
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:51
|145
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:55
|146
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:57
|147
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:58
|148
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|149
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:16
|150
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|151
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:00
|152
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:37
|153
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:00
|154
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:08
|155
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:56
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:00
|158
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|159
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|160
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:10
|161
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|162
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:26
|163
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|164
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|165
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:06:10
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|3
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|4
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|8
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|8
|9
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|10
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|11
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|13
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|15
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|3
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|4
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Caja Rural
|13:10:24
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|3
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Skil-Shimano
|6
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|8
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|9
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|10
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|Team NetApp
|12
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|13
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|14
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|16
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|17
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6:59:12
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:04
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|4
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:10
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|8
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|12
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|15
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|18
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|19
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|24
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|25
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|27
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|28
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|33
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|39
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|41
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|43
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|47
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|48
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|49
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|50
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|53
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|54
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|55
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|58
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|60
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|61
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|62
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|63
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|64
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|65
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|68
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|69
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|70
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|76
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|79
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|80
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|85
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|86
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|87
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|88
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|90
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|91
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|92
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|93
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|96
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|97
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|98
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|101
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|102
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|105
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|106
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|108
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|109
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|111
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|112
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|113
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|114
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|116
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|121
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|123
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|126
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|128
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|129
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|131
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|132
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|135
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|136
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|138
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:24
|139
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:26
|140
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:30
|141
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|142
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|143
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|144
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:44
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:46
|146
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:01:01
|147
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:04
|148
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:05
|149
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:07
|150
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:08
|151
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|152
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:26
|153
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|154
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:47
|155
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:18
|156
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|157
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:06
|158
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|159
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|160
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:10
|161
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:20
|162
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:36
|163
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|164
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|165
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:06:20
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|21
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|4
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|8
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|9
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|12
|10
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|11
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|13
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|16
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|17
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|19
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|20
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|22
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|23
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|24
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|26
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|27
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|29
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|30
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|3
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|4
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|5
|3
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|4
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|5
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|6
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Caja Rural
|20:58:06
|2
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|5
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Skil-Shimano
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|12
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|13
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Team NetApp
|17
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|18
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|19
|FDJ
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|21
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|22
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
