As Alexandre Vinokourov eyes retirement and looks for up-and-coming Kazakh riders to build the future of Astana, Valentin Iglinskiy put his hand up after winning stage 2 in the Presidential Tour of Turkey. The 26-year-old Astana rider outsprinted no less than Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) while stage 1 winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) got dropped on the final climb.

The younger brother of Maxim Iglinskiy is therefore the new race leader.

"It's very emotional to win here at the Tour of Turkey," Iglinskiy said. "Something fantastic happened at the finish today. I was following Petacchi and my Astana team helped me a lot for that. This is very good for me, it's a very big success."

Obviously, this win came as a surprise for him as well. "I didn't know him as a sprinter," admitted runner-up Petacchi.

The youngest Iglinskiy scored the eleventh victory of his international career. He was guided by Vinokourov to the overall win at the Tour of Hainan in China at the end of last year, but beating most of the fastest sprinters in the world was something special for him.

"Yesterday I didn't chose the correct position for sprinting but today I did," Iglinskiy said. He was echoed by Petacchi who said: "The one who took my wheel had a big advantage."

The stage finish in Turgutreis featured a slightly downhill road with a headwind facing the riders. Farrar opened the sprint on the right side of the road and Petacchi reacted by doing the same on the left but the Italian was passed by a rocket from Astana that many believed was Allan Davis.

Although he would have been happy to celebrate the ANZAC day by an Australian win in Turkey, the bronze medallist of the last world championship took a lesson from the sprint on stage 1 and opted for leading his Kazakh teammate out. It proved to be a successful move.

Favilli was an unexpected third placed rider. He didn't have to escort Guardini anymore and the second sprinter of Farnese Vini, Oscar Gatto, had also spent his energy with a solo attack in the final kilometres preceding the mass sprint. "Most important is for the team to keep performing," Favilli said. "I've tried to win. Unfortunately I came out of the box a bit too late but I'm happy to finish in the top three."

Even though he was dominated by a less famous sprinter than him, Petacchi was positive after the finish. "This is actually my first good sprint for a while," he told Cyclingnews. "I've had great feelings in the finale of the stage. It's clear that the training I've done before the Giro isn't what I need for winning right now. I've trained a lot in the hills but I haven't done the efforts for the rhythm of sprinting. However, yesterday and today I've had confirmation of my good training but my results show that I need to race to find the rhythm."

Stage 2 was very fast with plenty of attacks and a couple of crashes during the first hour and half of racing until Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), Juan Villegas (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia), José Luis Roldan (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor) successfully escaped after 65 kilometres.

Kasa and Seubert were the two escapees who resisted the longest from the original four-man break. There were only nine kilometres left when Luca Barla (Androni Giocattoli) jumped away from the peloton on a climb, passed them and tried his luck on his own, but the mass sprint proved inevitable.

A different scenario is expected for stage 3 as there are usually some GC riders entering into the action before the finish in Marmaris.

Full Results 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4:23:28 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 9 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 10 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 16 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 18 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 22 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 25 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 27 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 28 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 30 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 31 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 32 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 33 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 34 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 35 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 36 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 37 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 39 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 40 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 41 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 42 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 45 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 46 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 47 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 48 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 49 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 50 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 51 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 52 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 54 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 55 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 56 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 57 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 58 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 59 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 60 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 61 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 62 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 67 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 68 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 69 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 70 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 71 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 72 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 73 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 74 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 75 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 78 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 79 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 80 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 84 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 85 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 86 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 87 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 88 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 89 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 90 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 92 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 95 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 96 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 97 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 99 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 101 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 102 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 103 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 109 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 110 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 111 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 113 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 117 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 118 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 119 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 120 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 121 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 126 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 128 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 129 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 130 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 131 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 132 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 133 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 134 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 135 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 136 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 137 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 138 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 139 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 140 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 141 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 142 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 143 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:16 144 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:51 145 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:55 146 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:57 147 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:58 148 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 149 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:16 150 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 151 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:00 152 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:37 153 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:00 154 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:08 155 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:56 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:00 158 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:03:57 159 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 160 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:04:10 161 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 162 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:26 163 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 164 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 165 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:06:10 DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia

Sprint 1 - 35.4km 1 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Points - Finish, 178km 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 3 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 4 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 8 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 8 9 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 10 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 11 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 5 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 13 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 15 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2) 114.4km 1 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 pts 2 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 3 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 4 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Bafa Lake, 70km 1 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 pts 2 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 3 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Caja Rural 13:10:24 2 Pro Team Astana 3 Manisaspor Cycling Team 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Skil-Shimano 6 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 Lampre - ISD 8 Veranda's Willems-Accent 9 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 10 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 Team NetApp 12 Andalucia Caja Granada 13 Saxo Bank SunGard 14 Team Garmin - Cervelo 15 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 16 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 17 Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Androni Giocattoli 21 FDJ 22 Team Spidertech Powered by C10

General classification after stage 2 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6:59:12 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:04 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 4 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:10 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 8 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 12 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 15 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 18 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 19 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 24 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 25 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 26 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 28 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 32 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 33 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 36 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 39 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 40 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 41 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 42 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 43 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 47 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 48 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 49 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 50 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 51 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 52 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 53 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 54 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 55 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 58 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 59 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 60 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 61 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 62 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 63 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 64 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 65 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 68 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 69 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 70 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 71 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 72 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 73 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 75 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 76 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 79 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 80 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 81 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 85 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 86 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 87 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 88 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 91 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 92 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 93 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 94 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 95 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 96 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 97 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 98 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 99 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 101 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 102 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 105 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 106 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 108 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 109 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 111 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 112 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 113 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 114 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 116 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 121 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 122 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 123 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 126 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 128 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 129 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 130 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 131 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 132 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 133 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 134 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 135 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 137 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 138 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:00:24 139 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:26 140 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:30 141 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 142 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 143 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 144 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:44 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:46 146 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:01:01 147 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:04 148 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:05 149 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:07 150 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:08 151 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 152 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:26 153 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 154 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:47 155 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:18 156 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 157 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:06 158 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 0:04:07 159 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 160 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:04:10 161 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:20 162 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:36 163 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 164 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 165 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:06:20

Points classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 21 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 4 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 8 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 9 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 12 10 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 12 11 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 13 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 16 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 17 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 19 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 20 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 22 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 23 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 24 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 25 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 26 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 27 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 28 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 29 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountains classification 1 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 pts 2 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 3 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 4 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Turkish Beauties classification 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 5 pts 2 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 5 3 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 4 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 5 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 6 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1