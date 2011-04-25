Trending

Valentin Iglinskiy prevails over Petacchi

Younger brother of Maxim leads the Tour of Turkey

Image 1 of 20

Stage two winner Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana).

Stage two winner Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

The peloton races along the coastline.

The peloton races along the coastline.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates his victory in stage 3 of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates his victory in stage 3 of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 4 of 20

The stage winner's time bonus put Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) into the leader's jersey.

The stage winner's time bonus put Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) into the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

Stage two podioum (l-r): Alessandro Petacchi, 2nd; Valentin Iglinskiy, 1st; Elia Favilli, 3rd.

Stage two podioum (l-r): Alessandro Petacchi, 2nd; Valentin Iglinskiy, 1st; Elia Favilli, 3rd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 20

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) topped Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) in the field sprint finale.

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) topped Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) in the field sprint finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 20

Stage two finished in Turgutreis.

Stage two finished in Turgutreis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 20

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage two.

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 20

Top three finishers on stage two (l-r): Alessandro Petacchi, Valentin Iglinskiy and Elia Favilli.

Top three finishers on stage two (l-r): Alessandro Petacchi, Valentin Iglinskiy and Elia Favilli.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 10 of 20

Race leader Andrea Guardini Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) awaits the start of stage 2.

Race leader Andrea Guardini Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) awaits the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 11 of 20

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is the new general classification leader.

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is the new general classification leader.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 12 of 20

The peloton makes its way from Kusadasi to Tugurgreis.

The peloton makes its way from Kusadasi to Tugurgreis.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 13 of 20

Some roadside encouragement during stage 2.

Some roadside encouragement during stage 2.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 14 of 20

Turkey's Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo squad contributed to the chase effort.

Turkey's Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo squad contributed to the chase effort.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 15 of 20

Children cheer on the peloton during stage 2.

Children cheer on the peloton during stage 2.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 16 of 20

It was a beautiful day for racing in Turkey.

It was a beautiful day for racing in Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 17 of 20

Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor Cycling Team) and Timon Seubert (Team Netapp) lastest the longest off the front from the original four-man break.

Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor Cycling Team) and Timon Seubert (Team Netapp) lastest the longest off the front from the original four-man break.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 18 of 20

Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor Cycling Team) and Timon Seubert (Team Netapp) on the attack.

Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor Cycling Team) and Timon Seubert (Team Netapp) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 19 of 20

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD), Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD), Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 20 of 20

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) is in good spirits at the start of the stage.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) is in good spirits at the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)

As Alexandre Vinokourov eyes retirement and looks for up-and-coming Kazakh riders to build the future of Astana, Valentin Iglinskiy put his hand up after winning stage 2 in the Presidential Tour of Turkey. The 26-year-old Astana rider outsprinted no less than Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) while stage 1 winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) got dropped on the final climb.

The younger brother of Maxim Iglinskiy is therefore the new race leader.

"It's very emotional to win here at the Tour of Turkey," Iglinskiy said. "Something fantastic happened at the finish today. I was following Petacchi and my Astana team helped me a lot for that. This is very good for me, it's a very big success."

Obviously, this win came as a surprise for him as well. "I didn't know him as a sprinter," admitted runner-up Petacchi.

The youngest Iglinskiy scored the eleventh victory of his international career. He was guided by Vinokourov to the overall win at the Tour of Hainan in China at the end of last year, but beating most of the fastest sprinters in the world was something special for him.

"Yesterday I didn't chose the correct position for sprinting but today I did," Iglinskiy said. He was echoed by Petacchi who said: "The one who took my wheel had a big advantage."

The stage finish in Turgutreis featured a slightly downhill road with a headwind facing the riders. Farrar opened the sprint on the right side of the road and Petacchi reacted by doing the same on the left but the Italian was passed by a rocket from Astana that many believed was Allan Davis.

Although he would have been happy to celebrate the ANZAC day by an Australian win in Turkey, the bronze medallist of the last world championship took a lesson from the sprint on stage 1 and opted for leading his Kazakh teammate out. It proved to be a successful move.

Favilli was an unexpected third placed rider. He didn't have to escort Guardini anymore and the second sprinter of Farnese Vini, Oscar Gatto, had also spent his energy with a solo attack in the final kilometres preceding the mass sprint. "Most important is for the team to keep performing," Favilli said. "I've tried to win. Unfortunately I came out of the box a bit too late but I'm happy to finish in the top three."

Even though he was dominated by a less famous sprinter than him, Petacchi was positive after the finish. "This is actually my first good sprint for a while," he told Cyclingnews. "I've had great feelings in the finale of the stage. It's clear that the training I've done before the Giro isn't what I need for winning right now. I've trained a lot in the hills but I haven't done the efforts for the rhythm of sprinting. However, yesterday and today I've had confirmation of my good training but my results show that I need to race to find the rhythm."

Stage 2 was very fast with plenty of attacks and a couple of crashes during the first hour and half of racing until Timon Seubert (Team NetApp), Juan Villegas (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia), José Luis Roldan (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor) successfully escaped after 65 kilometres.

Kasa and Seubert were the two escapees who resisted the longest from the original four-man break. There were only nine kilometres left when Luca Barla (Androni Giocattoli) jumped away from the peloton on a climb, passed them and tried his luck on his own, but the mass sprint proved inevitable.

A different scenario is expected for stage 3 as there are usually some GC riders entering into the action before the finish in Marmaris.

Full Results
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4:23:28
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
8Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
9Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
10Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
11Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
16André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
22Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
25Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
27Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
28Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
29Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
30Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
31Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
32Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
33Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
34Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
35Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
36Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
37Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
40Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
41Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
42Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
45Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
46Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
47Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
48Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
49Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
50Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
51Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
52Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
54Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
55Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
56Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
57Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
58Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
59Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
60Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
61Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
62Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
67Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
69Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
70Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
71Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
72Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
73Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
74Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
75Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
78Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
79Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
80Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
84Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
85Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
86Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
87Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
88Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
89Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
90Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
92Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
95Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
96Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
97Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
99Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
101Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
102Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
103Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
104Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
107Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
108Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
109Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
110Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
111Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
113Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
117Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
118Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
119Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
120Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
121Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
126Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
127Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
129Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
130Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
131Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
132Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
133Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
134Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
135Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
136Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
137Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
138Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
139Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
140Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
141Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
142Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
143José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:16
144Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:51
145Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
146Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:57
147Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:58
148Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
149Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:16
150Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
151Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:00
152Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:37
153Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:00
154Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:08
155Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:56
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:00
158Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:03:57
159Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
160Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:10
161Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
162Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:26
163Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
164Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
165Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:06:10
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia

Sprint 1 - 35.4km
1Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Points - Finish, 178km
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana15pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
3Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli13
4Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia12
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent11
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
8Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo8
9Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
10Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
11Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural5
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
13Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale3
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
15Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2) 114.4km
1Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5pts
2Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
3José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
4Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Bafa Lake, 70km
1Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5pts
2José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1

Teams
1Caja Rural13:10:24
2Pro Team Astana
3Manisaspor Cycling Team
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Skil-Shimano
6Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
7Lampre - ISD
8Veranda's Willems-Accent
9Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
10Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
11Team NetApp
12Andalucia Caja Granada
13Saxo Bank SunGard
14Team Garmin - Cervelo
15Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
16De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
17Omega Pharma - Lotto
18Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20Androni Giocattoli
21FDJ
22Team Spidertech Powered by C10

General classification after stage 2
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6:59:12
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:04
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
4Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:10
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
8Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
9Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
12Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
13Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
15Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
18Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
19Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
24Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
25Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
26Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
27Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
28Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
32Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
33Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
36Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
39Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
40Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
41Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
42Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
43Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
47Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
48Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
49Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
50Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
51Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
53Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
54Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
55Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
58Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
59Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
60Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
61Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
62Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
63Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
64Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
65Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
68Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
69Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
70Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
71Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
72Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
73Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
75Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
76Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
79Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
80Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
81Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
85Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
86Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
87Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
88André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
90Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
91Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
92Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
93Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
94Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
95Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
96Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
97Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
98Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
99Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
100Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
101Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
102Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
103Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
105Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
106Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
108Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
109Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
110Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
111Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
112Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
113Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
114Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
116Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
117Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
121Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
122Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
123Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
126Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
128Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
129Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
130Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
131Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
132Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
133Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
134Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
135Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
136Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
137Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
138Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:00:24
139José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:26
140Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:30
141Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
142Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
143Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
144Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:46
146Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:01
147Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:04
148Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:05
149Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:07
150Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:08
151Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
152Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:26
153Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
154Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:47
155Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:18
156Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
157Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:06
158Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:04:07
159Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
160Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:10
161Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:20
162Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:36
163Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
164Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
165Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:06:20

Points classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent21
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
4Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana15
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
8Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli13
9Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo12
10Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural12
11Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia12
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
13Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
16Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
17Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
19Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
20Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
22Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
23Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale3
24Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
25Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
26Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
27Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
28Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1
29Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountains classification
1Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5pts
2Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
3José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
4Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Turkish Beauties classification
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural5pts
2Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia5
3Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
4José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
5Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
6Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Caja Rural20:58:06
2De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
3Manisaspor Cycling Team
4Pro Team Astana
5Veranda's Willems-Accent
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Skil-Shimano
8Colnago - CSF Inox
9Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
11Lampre - ISD
12Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
13Andalucia Caja Granada
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
15Androni Giocattoli
16Team NetApp
17Saxo Bank SunGard
18Team Garmin - Cervelo
19FDJ
20Omega Pharma - Lotto
21Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
22Team Spidertech Powered by C10

Latest on Cyclingnews