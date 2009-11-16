Stam/Schep top standings after night 3
Risi/Marvulli best of four teams at one lap
|1
|Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella
|112
|pts
|2
|Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand
|180
|-1lap
|3
|Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Generali
|177
|4
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming
|157
|5
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna
|103
|6
|Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola
|54
|-6
|7
|Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT
|103
|-8
|8
|Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill7
|79
|9
|Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau
|68
|-14
|10
|Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt
|69
|-15
|11
|Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer
|71
|-18
|12
|Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg
|42
|13
|Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES
|23
|-20
