Standings after night 3
1Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella112pts
2Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand180-1lap
3Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Generali177
4Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming157
5Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna103
6Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola54-6
7Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT103-8
8Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill779
9Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau68-14
10Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt69-15
11Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer71-18
12Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg42
13Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES23-20

