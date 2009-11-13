World Champions Rasmussen and Mørkøv take night 1
Risi/Marvulli and Lampater/Grasmann close behind
Danes Michael Mørkøv and Alex Rasmussen prevailed in neck and neck racing against keen competitors Bruno Risi and Franco Marvulli and Germans Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann. The reigning world champions in the Madison lead by a slim one-point margin over the Swiss pair, with a further point separating Lampater and Grasmann.
Hometown favourites Roger Kluge and Robert Bartko fell to fifth after a crash early in the night.
"We started the season with low expectations and just followed the others but with an equal lap amount with 30 laps to go we utilized our speed to win the opening Madison.
"In the following Madison, we kept close to the strong riding Swiss couple (Risi-Marvulli) and everything went according to plan although a few outsiders won a single took a lap on us. Later we even won the time trial where Alex did the 200m in 10.11 seconds”, said Mørkøv.
"All in all, it was a good night. We don't want to die defending the lead and we would actually prefer to pass it on. The focal point is to keep up with our opponents and then we'll try and take the necessary points on Tuesday”, explains the Dane.
|1
|Alex Rasmussen / Michael Morkov (Den) Generali
|48
|pts
|2
|Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand
|47
|3
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming
|46
|4
|Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella
|30
|5
|Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna
|21
|6
|Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill7
|16
|7
|Tim Mertens / Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Galeria Kaufhof
|33
|8
|Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt
|25
|9
|Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau
|4
|10
|Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT
|25
|11
|Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer
|14
|12
|Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg
|11
|13
|Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES
|5
