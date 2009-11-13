Trending

World Champions Rasmussen and Mørkøv take night 1

Risi/Marvulli and Lampater/Grasmann close behind

Bayern Munich's football player Luca Toni (2nd right) fired the starting pistol to get the 46th Munich Six Days underway.

(Image credit: AFP)
Switzerland's Bruno Risi (L) and Franco Marvulli (R) of the SalzburgerLand team greet the crowd in the opening of the Munich Six Days.

(Image credit: AFP)
Riders in action on the Munich Six Days opening night.

(Image credit: AFP)

Danes Michael Mørkøv and Alex Rasmussen prevailed in neck and neck racing against keen competitors Bruno Risi and Franco Marvulli and Germans Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann. The reigning world champions in the Madison lead by a slim one-point margin over the Swiss pair, with a further point separating Lampater and Grasmann.

Hometown favourites Roger Kluge and Robert Bartko fell to fifth after a crash early in the night.

"We started the season with low expectations and just followed the others but with an equal lap amount with 30 laps to go we utilized our speed to win the opening Madison.

"In the following Madison, we kept close to the strong riding Swiss couple (Risi-Marvulli) and everything went according to plan although a few outsiders won a single took a lap on us. Later we even won the time trial where Alex did the 200m in 10.11 seconds”, said Mørkøv.

"All in all, it was a good night. We don't want to die defending the lead and we would actually prefer to pass it on. The focal point is to keep up with our opponents and then we'll try and take the necessary points on Tuesday”, explains the Dane.

Standings after night 1
1Alex Rasmussen / Michael Morkov (Den) Generali48pts
2Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand47
3Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming46
4Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella30
5Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna21
6Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill716
7Tim Mertens / Kenny de Ketele (Bel) Galeria Kaufhof33
8Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt25
9Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau4
10Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT25
11Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer14
12Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg11
13Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES5

 

