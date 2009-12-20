Image 1 of 15 The peloton draws the three-man break in on a flatter part of the course (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 2 of 15 Esteban Castro on his way to sealing his team's first victory in the race, in their first participation (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 3 of 15 Esteban Castro (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec) wins the stage (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 4 of 15 Luis Rojas (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez.Exeltec), Eduardo Garita (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and Hersson Jiménez (Plycem-JPS-Orbea) during the longest breakaway of the Tour so far. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 5 of 15 A police motorbike escorts the peloton on stage four (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 6 of 15 The peloton on stage four of the 2009 Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 7 of 15 Tour D (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 8 of 15 Costa Rican rider Hersson Jimenez (Plycem-JPS-Orbea). (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 9 of 15 The BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade boys control the peloton. (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 10 of 15 Eduardo Garita (Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue). (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 11 of 15 Eduardo Garita at the back of the leading trio. (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 12 of 15 Eduardo Garita drops off the pace of his breakaway companions. (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 13 of 15 Esteban Castro (Bufete Guzm (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 14 of 15 Carlos Pulgarin (Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia) wins the bunch sprint for second. (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 15 of 15 Canadian rider Jean Lachance (Tour D (Image credit: Charles Brassard)

Costa Rican Esteban Castro gave his team Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec its very first victory in the history of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica. Castro won today¹s fourth stage between La Fortuna of San Carlos, at the North of the country, and Liberia, the business capital of the North Pacific province of Guanacaste.

The Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec is the newest cycling club of Costa Rica and this year marked its inaugural participation in the national road tour.

Esteban Castro, best known as El Loco, completed the 190.1 kilometre stage - the longest for this year's event - on a time of 4:56:42 seconds, 21 seconds ahead of the main group. Second and third places went to Colombian Carlos Pulgarín and William Valencia (Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia).

The winner jumped out of the peloton with some 30 kilometers to go, after the peloton had reeled in the three riders that had starred the longest breakaway of the tour so far. Local Luis Rojas (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez.Exeltec), Eduardo Garita (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and Hersson Jiménez (Plycem-JPS-Orbea) attacked early in the stage and moved out to an advantage of 11 minutes in the middle of the race, before being caught on the flattest section of the course.

The biggest shock of the day was the decision of the Russian Team to abandoned the competition in protest for the disqualification of its sprinter Alexander Khatuntsev for cutting the course on Friday's stage.

The next stage will take place tomorrow on a 140 kilometre course between Liberia and Esparza.

Results 1 Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 4:56:42 2 Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:22 3 William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 4 Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 5 Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 6 Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 7 Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team 8 Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 9 Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 10 Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team 11 Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 12 Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 13 Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 14 Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 15 Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 16 Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 17 Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 18 Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 19 Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 20 Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 21 Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 22 Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 0:00:26 23 Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 24 Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice 25 Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 26 Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 27 Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 28 Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 29 Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 30 Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 31 Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 32 Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team 33 Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 34 Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice 35 Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team 36 Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 37 Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 38 Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 39 Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 40 Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 41 Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice 42 Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 43 Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 44 Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 45 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 46 Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:00:34 47 Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 48 Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:00:38 49 Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:34 50 Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:00:45 51 Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team 52 Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:00:51 53 Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:00:49 54 Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 0:00:55 55 Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:00:54 56 Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:00:57 57 Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 58 Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:01:02 59 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team 60 Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:01:12 61 Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:01:07 62 Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:05:09 63 Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:01:48 64 Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:07:26 65 Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:07:16 66 Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:13:24 67 Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:11:36 68 David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:32:42 69 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:13:25 70 Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:32:42 DNF Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team