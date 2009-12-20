Trending

Costa Rican win for Castro

Brenes holds lead over depleted peloton

The peloton draws the three-man break in on a flatter part of the course

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Esteban Castro on his way to sealing his team's first victory in the race, in their first participation

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Esteban Castro (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec) wins the stage

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Luis Rojas (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez.Exeltec), Eduardo Garita (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and Hersson Jiménez (Plycem-JPS-Orbea) during the longest breakaway of the Tour so far.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
A police motorbike escorts the peloton on stage four

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
The peloton on stage four of the 2009 Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Tour D

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Costa Rican rider Hersson Jimenez (Plycem-JPS-Orbea).

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
The BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade boys control the peloton.

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Eduardo Garita (Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue).

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Eduardo Garita at the back of the leading trio.

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Eduardo Garita drops off the pace of his breakaway companions.

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Esteban Castro (Bufete Guzm

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Carlos Pulgarin (Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia) wins the bunch sprint for second.

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Canadian rider Jean Lachance (Tour D

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)

Costa Rican Esteban Castro gave his team Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec its very first victory in the history of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica. Castro won today¹s fourth stage between La Fortuna of San Carlos, at the North of the country, and Liberia, the business capital of the North Pacific province of Guanacaste.

The Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec is the newest cycling club of Costa Rica and this year marked its inaugural participation in the national road tour.

Esteban Castro, best known as El Loco, completed the 190.1 kilometre stage - the longest for this year's event - on a time of 4:56:42 seconds, 21 seconds ahead of the main group. Second and third places went to Colombian Carlos Pulgarín and William Valencia (Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia).

The winner jumped out of the peloton with some 30 kilometers to go, after the peloton had reeled in the three riders that had starred the longest breakaway of the tour so far. Local Luis Rojas (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez.Exeltec), Eduardo Garita (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and Hersson Jiménez (Plycem-JPS-Orbea) attacked early in the stage and moved out to an advantage of 11 minutes in the middle of the race, before being caught on the flattest section of the course.

The biggest shock of the day was the decision of the Russian Team to abandoned the competition in protest for the disqualification of its sprinter Alexander Khatuntsev for cutting the course on Friday's stage.

The next stage will take place tomorrow on a 140 kilometre course between Liberia and Esparza.

Results
1Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec4:56:42
2Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:22
3William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
4Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
5Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
6Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
7Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
8Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
9Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
10Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
11Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
12Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
13Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
14Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
15Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
16Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
17Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
18Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
19Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
20Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
21Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
22Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:26
23Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
24Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice
25Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
26Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
27Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
28Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
29Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
30Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
31Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
32Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
33Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
34Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice
35Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
36Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
37Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
38Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
39Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
40Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
41Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice
42Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
43Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
44Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
45Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
46Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:00:34
47Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
48Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:00:38
49Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:34
50Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:00:45
51Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team
52Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:00:51
53Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:00:49
54Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:55
55Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice0:00:54
56Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:00:57
57Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
58Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:01:02
59Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
60Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice0:01:12
61Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:01:07
62Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:05:09
63Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:01:48
64Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:07:26
65Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:07:16
66Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice0:13:24
67Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:11:36
68David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:32:42
69Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:13:25
70Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:32:42
DNFAlexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFSergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFIvan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFVictor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFEvgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team

General classification
1Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade12:27:35
2Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:00:01
3Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
4Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:04
5Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:05
6Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
7Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
8Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:00:09
9Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:10
10William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:11
11Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:14
12Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:15
13Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
14Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
15Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:16
16Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:19
17Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:20
18Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:23
19Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:24
20Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
21Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:29
22Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:00:51
23Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:57
24Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:15
25Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:21
26Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:01:29
27Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:01:52
28Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:01:55
29Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:02:46
30Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:02:49
31Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:03:06
32Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:03:09
33Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:03:10
34Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:15
35Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:48
36Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:55
37Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:03:57
38Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:03:58
39Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:04:01
40Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:05:04
41Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice0:05:53
42Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:06:11
43Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice0:06:19
44Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:07:09
45Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:07:11
46Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:07:20
47Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:07:40
48Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:07:41
49Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:07:51
50Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice0:11:09
51Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:13:52
52Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:14:34
53Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:15:38
54Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:17:04
55Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:17:26
56Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:17:47
57Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:18:11
58Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:18:41
59Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:19:56
60Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:22:20
61Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:23:13
62Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:23:27
63Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice0:24:37
64Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:25:10
65Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:29:47
66Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:29:58
67Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice0:32:41
68David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:35:49
69Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:39:18
70Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:57:06

 

