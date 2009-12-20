Costa Rican win for Castro
Brenes holds lead over depleted peloton
Costa Rican Esteban Castro gave his team Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec its very first victory in the history of La Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica. Castro won today¹s fourth stage between La Fortuna of San Carlos, at the North of the country, and Liberia, the business capital of the North Pacific province of Guanacaste.
The Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez-Exeltec is the newest cycling club of Costa Rica and this year marked its inaugural participation in the national road tour.
Esteban Castro, best known as El Loco, completed the 190.1 kilometre stage - the longest for this year's event - on a time of 4:56:42 seconds, 21 seconds ahead of the main group. Second and third places went to Colombian Carlos Pulgarín and William Valencia (Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia).
The winner jumped out of the peloton with some 30 kilometers to go, after the peloton had reeled in the three riders that had starred the longest breakaway of the tour so far. Local Luis Rojas (Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez.Exeltec), Eduardo Garita (Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue) and Hersson Jiménez (Plycem-JPS-Orbea) attacked early in the stage and moved out to an advantage of 11 minutes in the middle of the race, before being caught on the flattest section of the course.
The biggest shock of the day was the decision of the Russian Team to abandoned the competition in protest for the disqualification of its sprinter Alexander Khatuntsev for cutting the course on Friday's stage.
The next stage will take place tomorrow on a 140 kilometre course between Liberia and Esparza.
|1
|Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|4:56:42
|2
|Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:22
|3
|William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|4
|Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|5
|Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|6
|Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|7
|Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|8
|Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|9
|Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|10
|Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|11
|Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|12
|Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|13
|Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|14
|Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|15
|Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|16
|Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|17
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|18
|Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|19
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|20
|Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|21
|Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|22
|Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:26
|23
|Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|24
|Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice
|25
|Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|26
|Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|27
|Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|28
|Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|29
|Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|30
|Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|31
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|32
|Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|33
|Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|34
|Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice
|35
|Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|36
|Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|37
|Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|38
|Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|39
|Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|40
|Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|41
|Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|42
|Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|43
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|44
|Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|45
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|46
|Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:00:34
|47
|Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|48
|Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:00:38
|49
|Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:34
|50
|Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:00:45
|51
|Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|52
|Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:00:51
|53
|Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:00:49
|54
|Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:55
|55
|Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:00:54
|56
|Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:00:57
|57
|Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|58
|Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:01:02
|59
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|60
|Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:01:12
|61
|Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:01:07
|62
|Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:05:09
|63
|Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:01:48
|64
|Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:07:26
|65
|Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:07:16
|66
|Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:13:24
|67
|Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:11:36
|68
|David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:32:42
|69
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:13:25
|70
|Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:32:42
|DNF
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|1
|Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|12:27:35
|2
|Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:00:01
|3
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|4
|Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:04
|5
|Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:05
|6
|Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|7
|Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|8
|Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:00:09
|9
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:10
|10
|William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:11
|11
|Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:14
|12
|Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:15
|13
|Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|14
|Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|15
|Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:16
|16
|Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:19
|17
|Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:20
|18
|Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:23
|19
|Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:24
|20
|Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|21
|Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:29
|22
|Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:00:51
|23
|Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:57
|24
|Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:15
|25
|Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:21
|26
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:01:29
|27
|Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:01:52
|28
|Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:01:55
|29
|Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:02:46
|30
|Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:02:49
|31
|Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:03:06
|32
|Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:03:09
|33
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:03:10
|34
|Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:15
|35
|Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:48
|36
|Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:55
|37
|Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:03:57
|38
|Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:03:58
|39
|Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:04:01
|40
|Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:05:04
|41
|Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:05:53
|42
|Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:06:11
|43
|Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:06:19
|44
|Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:07:09
|45
|Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:07:11
|46
|Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:07:20
|47
|Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:07:40
|48
|Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:07:41
|49
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:07:51
|50
|Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:11:09
|51
|Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:13:52
|52
|Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:14:34
|53
|Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:15:38
|54
|Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:17:04
|55
|Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:17:26
|56
|Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:17:47
|57
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:18:11
|58
|Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:18:41
|59
|Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:19:56
|60
|Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:22:20
|61
|Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:23:13
|62
|Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:23:27
|63
|Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:24:37
|64
|Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:25:10
|65
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:29:47
|66
|Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:29:58
|67
|Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:32:41
|68
|David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:35:49
|69
|Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:39:18
|70
|Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:57:06
