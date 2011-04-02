Ligthart bests Canuti for home turf win
Dumoulin claims final podium placing
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5:00:39
|2
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|12
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|16
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|22
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|26
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|27
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:07
|28
|Lasse Bøchman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:00:08
|29
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:11
|30
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:16
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:00:28
|32
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:32
|33
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|35
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:40
|36
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|37
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|38
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:31
|39
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:49
|40
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:53
|41
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:04:54
|43
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:03
|44
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:05:11
|45
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|46
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:13
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Volodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|Nicky Nielsen Østergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katuscha
|DNF
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Marcus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Sven Jodt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|Kasper Linde Jørgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|DNF
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|DNF
|Ben Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|DNF
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
|DNF
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Luc Loozen (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|DNF
|Bob Martens (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|DNF
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|DNF
|Ward Schiffelers (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|DNF
|Pablo Schmeitz (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|DNF
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|2
|4
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|2
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Lasse Bøchman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|3
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|2
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|2
|4
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|2
|4
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|4
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|pts
|2
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Lasse Bøchman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|3
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|1
