Ligthart bests Canuti for home turf win

Dumoulin claims final podium placing

Image 1 of 9

The early breakaway: Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet), David Kopp (Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland), Cesare Benedetti (Team Netapp) and (obscured) Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil - Shimano), Lasse Bøchman (Glud & Marstrand - LRO), Maxim Belkov (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 9

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil) takes the win on the stones.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 9

The podium in the Hel van het Mergelland - Federico Canuti (Colnago CSF Inox), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 9

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil) wins the Hel van het Mergelland

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 9

The peloton not reacting. Scintillating racing sans radios.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 9

Filippo Savini (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Johannes Fröhlinger (Skil-Shimano) put in a dig

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 9

Anyone have a pen?

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 9

The sign might not be correct for us, but for sure the riders know where they are.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 9

Team Indeland at the presentation

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5:00:39
2Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
7Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
9Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
11Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
12Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
16Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
22Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
26Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
27Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:07
28Lasse Bøchman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:00:08
29Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:11
30Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:16
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:00:28
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:32
33Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
34Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
35Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:40
36Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
37Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
38Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:31
39Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:49
40Dieter Capelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:53
41Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:04:54
43Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:03
44Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:05:11
45Huub Duijn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
46Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:05:13
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFVolodimir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFLuke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFManuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFGianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFDavide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFAndreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFKarl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAndrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFThomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFPieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
DNFRikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFRune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFBrian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFStefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFJasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFTom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFMichaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFDaniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFMathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFNicky Nielsen Østergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFAlexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFDmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katuscha
DNFSergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFMichael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFStefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFJoel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFDavid Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFAlex Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
DNFMarcus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
DNFJonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
DNFYannick Janssen (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFJonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFKalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFPaolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFEmanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFMichaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
DNFSven Jodt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFGrégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFStijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFHilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAdrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFScott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFIke Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJames Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFChristian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFKasper Linde Jørgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFThomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
DNFDmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFPavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFVyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFNikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFAlexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFSebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFBjörn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
DNFBen Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
DNFCyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFAlex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFChristian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFNico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFMichael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFLuc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFEmmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
DNFThomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
DNFLéo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
DNFRené Obst (Ger) Team NSP
DNFLuc Loozen (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
DNFBob Martens (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
DNFRitchie Motke (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
DNFWard Schiffelers (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
DNFPablo Schmeitz (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
DNFRaymond Werst (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland2
4Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly2
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Lasse Bøchman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO3
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
3Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly2
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
3Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly2
4David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland2
4Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
4Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet26pts
2Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano13
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
5Lasse Bøchman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO3
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp1

