Meersmen wins the stage

FDJ rider assumes race leadership

Image 1 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) wins the stage

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) wins the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) on the podium

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) speaks to reporters

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) speaks to reporters
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) waves to the crowd

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) leads the combination classification

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) leads the combination classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) in the sprint leader's jersey

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) in the sprint leader's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 18

Christopher Stevenson (Sparebanken Vest - Ridley) leads the mountains classification

Christopher Stevenson (Sparebanken Vest - Ridley) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) is the points leader too

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) is the points leader too
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)

Gianni Meersman (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 18

Overall race leader Gianni Meersman (FDJ)

Overall race leader Gianni Meersman (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) is in yellow after stage 2

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) is in yellow after stage 2
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 18

Most aggressive rider Ludovic Mottet (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)

Most aggressive rider Ludovic Mottet (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 18

A Bretagne-Schuller rider

A Bretagne-Schuller rider
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 18

Time for some podium kisses

Time for some podium kisses
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 18

Ludovic Mottet (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)

Ludovic Mottet (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) celebrates his stage win

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 18

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) lifts his arms in victory

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) lifts his arms in victory
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ4:00:16
2Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
4Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
6Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
8Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
9Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
12Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
14Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
16Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
19Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
20Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
21Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
23Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
25Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
27Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
28Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
29Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
30Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
31Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
32Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
33Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
34Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
35Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
37Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
38Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
39Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
40Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:01:24
41Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
42Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
43Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
44Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
45Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
46Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
47Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
48Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
49Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
50Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
51Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
52Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
53Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
55Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
56Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
57Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:29
58Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
59Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
60Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
61Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
62Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
63Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
64Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
65Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
66Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
67Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
68Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
69Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
71Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
72Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
73Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
74Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
75Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
76Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
77David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:41
78Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:44
79Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:03:30
80Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai0:10:55
81Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team0:12:35
82Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
83Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
84Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
85David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
86Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
87Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity
88Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
89Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai
90Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
91Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
92Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
93Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
94Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
95Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
96Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
97Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
98Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
99Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
100Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
101Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
102Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
103Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
104Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
105Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
106Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
107Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
108Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
109Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
110James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
111David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
112Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
113Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
114John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
115Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
116Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
117Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
118Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
119Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
120Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
121Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
122Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
123Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
124Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team0:25:20
125Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
DNSJack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
DNFBaptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC

Sprint 1 - Beauraing
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ4
3Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2

Sprint 2 - Givet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing6pts
2Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
3Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo2

Sprint 3 - Revin Orzy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6pts
2Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley4
3Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ20pts
2Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha16
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller13
4Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9311
5Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ9
6Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole7
7Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team6
8Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
9Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3

Mountain 1 - Côte de Hargnies, 43.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley12pts
2Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole8
3Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
4Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO3

Mountain 2 - Côte des Vieux Moulins, 63.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley12pts
2Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole8
3Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley5
4Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author3

Mountain 3 - Côte de Rocroi, 104km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley8pts
2Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5
3Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author3
4Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2

Mountain 4 - Côte de Oignies, 127km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ12pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8
3Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille5
4Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille4:00:16
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
3Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
6Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
7Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
8Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
11Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:24
12Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
13Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
14Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
15Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole12:00:48
2Big Mat - Auber 93
3FDJ
4Loborika Favorit Team
5Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Itera - Katusha
7Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
8Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:24
9Rabobank Continental Team
10Bretagne - Schuller0:01:29
11AVC Aix En Provence0:02:48
12PSK Whirlpool - Author0:02:58
13Glud & Marstrand - LRO
14Sojasun Espoir ACNC0:04:17
15Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:04:34
16Endura Racing0:12:35
17ESEG Douai0:13:43
18UV Aube0:14:04
19CC Etupes
20Team Cykelcity0:15:23
21EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team0:26:34
22Sparebanken Vest - Ridley

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ7:50:09
2Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:12
3Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:14
4Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
5Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:15
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team0:00:16
7Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
8Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:18
9Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
13Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
15Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
18Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
20Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
21Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
23Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
25Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
27Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
28Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
29Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
30Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
31Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
32Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
33Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
35Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
37Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:28
38Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:00:38
39Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
40Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:33
41Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:01:36
42Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:39
43Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:42
45Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
46Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
47Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
48Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
49Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
50Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
51Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
52Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
53Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
54Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
55Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
56Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
57Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
58Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo0:01:44
59Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:45
60Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo0:01:46
61Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:47
62Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
63Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
64Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
66Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
67Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
68Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
69Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
70Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
72Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
73Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
74Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
75Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
76Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
77David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:01:59
78Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:02
79Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:03:48
80Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai0:11:13
81Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:12:50
82Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:12:51
83Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:12:52
84David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai0:12:53
85Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
86Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
87Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
88Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
89Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
90Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
91Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
92Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
93Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
94Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
95Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
96David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
97Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
98Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
99Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
100Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
101Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
102Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
103Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
104Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
105Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
106Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
107Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
108Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
109Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
110Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
111Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
112Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
113Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
114James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
115Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
116Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
117John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
118Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
119Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:13:13
120Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai0:15:16
121Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:17:22
122Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:25:08
123Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
124Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team0:25:38
125Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC0:37:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ41pts
2Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9330
3Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille22
4Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO20
5Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha16
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller13
7Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team10
8Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ9
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille9
10Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
12Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole7
13David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland7
14Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing6
15Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
16Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo6
17Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6
18David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai6
19Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5
20Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
21Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence4
22Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
23Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley4
24Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
25Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo2
26Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley181pts
2Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole104
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ1
4Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author175
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ3
6Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence53
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team134
8Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille46
9Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo114
10Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley183
11Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole103
12Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO162
13Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille41

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ52pts
2Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley41
3Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9330
4Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole27
5Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ23
6Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille22
7Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO20
8Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha16
9Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author14
10Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller13
11Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence12
12Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo11
13Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team10
14Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille9
15Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
16Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole8
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
19Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole7
20David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland7
21Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing6
22Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
23David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai6
24Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
25Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille5
26Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley5
27Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
28Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
29Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO3
30Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo2
31Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2
32Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7:50:27
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
3Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
5Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
6Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
9Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:10
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
11Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:24
12Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
13Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
15Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole23:31:21
2Big Mat - Auber 93
3FDJ
4Loborika Favorit Team
5Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Itera - Katusha
7Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
8Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:24
9Rabobank Continental Team
10Bretagne - Schuller0:01:29
11AVC Aix En Provence0:02:48
12Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:02:57
13PSK Whirlpool - Author0:02:58
14Sojasun Espoir ACNC0:04:17
15Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:04:34
16Endura Racing0:12:35
17ESEG Douai0:13:43
18CC Etupes0:14:04
19UV Aube
20Team Cykelcity0:15:23
21Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:26:34
22EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team

