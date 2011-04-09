Meersmen wins the stage
FDJ rider assumes race leadership
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|4:00:16
|2
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|8
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|9
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|12
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|14
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|21
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|23
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
|25
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|27
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|28
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|29
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|30
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|31
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|32
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|33
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|34
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|35
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|37
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|38
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|40
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:01:24
|41
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|42
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|43
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|44
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|45
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|46
|Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|47
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|48
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|49
|Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
|50
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|51
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|52
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|53
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|55
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
|56
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:29
|58
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|59
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|60
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|61
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|62
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|63
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|64
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|65
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
|66
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|67
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|68
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|69
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|71
|Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|72
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|73
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|74
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|75
|Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
|76
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|77
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:41
|78
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:44
|79
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:30
|80
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai
|0:10:55
|81
|Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:12:35
|82
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|83
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|84
|Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
|85
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|86
|Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
|87
|Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|88
|Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
|89
|Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai
|90
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|91
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|92
|Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
|93
|Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
|94
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|95
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|96
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|97
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|98
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|99
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|100
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|101
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|102
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|103
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|104
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|105
|Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
|106
|Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|107
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|108
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|109
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|110
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|111
|David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|112
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|113
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|114
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|115
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|116
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
|117
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|120
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|121
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|122
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|123
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|124
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:25:20
|125
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|DNS
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|4
|3
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|3
|Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|pts
|2
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|4
|3
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|16
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|4
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|11
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|9
|6
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|7
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|6
|8
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|9
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|12
|pts
|2
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|3
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|4
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|12
|pts
|2
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|3
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|5
|4
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|8
|pts
|2
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|3
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|4
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|12
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|3
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|5
|4
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4:00:16
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
|6
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|7
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|11
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:24
|12
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|13
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|14
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12:00:48
|2
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Loborika Favorit Team
|5
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Itera - Katusha
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|8
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:24
|9
|Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:29
|11
|AVC Aix En Provence
|0:02:48
|12
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:58
|13
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|14
|Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|0:04:17
|15
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:04:34
|16
|Endura Racing
|0:12:35
|17
|ESEG Douai
|0:13:43
|18
|UV Aube
|0:14:04
|19
|CC Etupes
|20
|Team Cykelcity
|0:15:23
|21
|EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:26:34
|22
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|7:50:09
|2
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:12
|3
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:14
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:00:15
|6
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|8
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:18
|9
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|13
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|15
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|22
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|23
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|25
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|27
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|28
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|29
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|31
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|32
|Reinbert Cornelis Wielinga (Ned) Itera - Katusha
|33
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
|35
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|37
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:28
|38
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:00:38
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|40
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:33
|41
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:01:36
|42
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:39
|43
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:42
|45
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|46
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|47
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|48
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|49
|Laurent Denonfoux (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|50
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|51
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|52
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|53
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) ESEG Douai
|54
|Leo Fortin (Fra) ESEG Douai
|55
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|56
|Cédric Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|57
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|58
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|0:01:44
|59
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:45
|60
|Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|0:01:46
|61
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:47
|62
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|63
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|64
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|66
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|67
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|68
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|69
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|70
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|72
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) AVC Aix En Provence
|73
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|74
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|75
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|76
|Rudy Molard (Fra) CC Etupes
|77
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:01:59
|78
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:02
|79
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:48
|80
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) ESEG Douai
|0:11:13
|81
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:12:50
|82
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:12:51
|83
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:12:52
|84
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|0:12:53
|85
|Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube
|86
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|87
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|88
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|90
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|91
|Evan Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes
|92
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|93
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|94
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|95
|Aurelien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
|96
|David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|97
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|98
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube
|99
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|100
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|101
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|102
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|103
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|104
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|105
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|106
|Anthony Picard (Fra) UV Aube
|107
|Romain Villa (Fra) UV Aube
|108
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|109
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|110
|Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|111
|Geoffrey Venel (Fra) ESEG Douai
|112
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|113
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|114
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|115
|Nicolas Boisson (Fra) CC Etupes
|116
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|117
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|118
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:13:13
|120
|Remi Delmarquette (Bel) ESEG Douai
|0:15:16
|121
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:17:22
|122
|Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:25:08
|123
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|124
|Jens Wallays (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|125
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|0:37:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|41
|pts
|2
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|3
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|22
|4
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|20
|5
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|16
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|7
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|10
|8
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|9
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|9
|10
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|12
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|13
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|7
|14
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|6
|15
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|16
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|6
|17
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|18
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|6
|19
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|20
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|21
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|4
|22
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|23
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|4
|24
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|25
|Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|2
|26
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|181
|pts
|2
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|104
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|1
|4
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|175
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|3
|6
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|53
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|134
|8
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|46
|9
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|114
|10
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|183
|11
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|103
|12
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|162
|13
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|52
|pts
|2
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|41
|3
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|4
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|23
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|22
|7
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|20
|8
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|16
|9
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|14
|10
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|11
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|12
|12
|Dries Beatse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|11
|13
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|10
|14
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|9
|15
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|16
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|19
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|20
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|7
|21
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|6
|22
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|23
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) ESEG Douai
|6
|24
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|25
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|5
|26
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|5
|27
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|28
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|29
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|3
|30
|Frederik Verkindere (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|2
|31
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|32
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7:50:27
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|3
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|9
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|11
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:24
|12
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|13
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Sean Vandewaeter (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|15
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|23:31:21
|2
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Loborika Favorit Team
|5
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Itera - Katusha
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto - Davo
|8
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:24
|9
|Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:29
|11
|AVC Aix En Provence
|0:02:48
|12
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:02:57
|13
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:58
|14
|Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|0:04:17
|15
|Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:04:34
|16
|Endura Racing
|0:12:35
|17
|ESEG Douai
|0:13:43
|18
|CC Etupes
|0:14:04
|19
|UV Aube
|20
|Team Cykelcity
|0:15:23
|21
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:26:34
|22
|EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
